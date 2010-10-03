Trending

Van Gilder sprints to Gloucester win

A good day for the roadies in Massachusetts

Laura van Gilder (C3-Athletes Serving Athletes) used her savvy road skills to win the opening round of Grand Prix of Gloucester on Saturday. The legendary American sprinter took the late-race lead through a technical run-in toward the finish line and outpaced her breakaway companion Meredith Miller (Cal Giant-Specialized) who placed second.

"There was a little bit of wind today, and I wanted to make the most of everything," Van Gilder said. "Meredith has stepped up her game so much that I knew I couldn't make a single mistake and I had to use everything I could to stay with her and maybe beat her. I used that card, I had to do it and she was going to used every card she could to get rid of me."

"I'm thrilled and I've been waiting a long time to fight it out with these girls and I was happy to do so today," she said. "It was a great course, a great venue and I'm thrilled to have that giant glass of beer."

Canadian National Champion, Natasha Elliott (Garneau Club Chaussure Ogilvy), rounded out the podium in third place. The talented 'crosser is the 2009 North American Cyclo-cross Trophy (NACT) overall series winner, of which the Grand Prix of Gloucester's doubleheader marks rounds three and four of this year's series.

Noticeably absent from the start line was Katerina Nash (Luna Pro), who is currently leading the series having won the two opening rounds at StarCrossed and Rad Racing Grand Prix held in Washington in September.

The 18-year-old Kaitlin Antonneau (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com) earned the day's top Under 23 rider award for her seventh place finish.

Roadies hone in on 'cross skills

It was truly a day for the road riders who capitalized off the dry and dusty conditions, long straightaways and criterium-esque cornering that highlighted day one of the Grand Prix of Gloucester held on the ocean's edge at Stage Fork Park.

Amy Dombroski (Luna Pro) rode out of the gates throwing one punchy attack after another until she opened a small lead on a well attended chase group. She is a young and fierce competitor who is decorated with American Under 23 medals in road, mountain bike and cyclo-cross disciplines.

Those in the chase group included former US National Road Champion Meredith Miller (Cal Giant-Specialized), Laura Van Gilder (CS-Athletes Serving Athletes), Maureen Bruno Roy (Bob's Red Mill-Seven Cycles) and Andrea Smith (Ladies First Racing). However, Dombroski's solo attempt was short lived and the chasers caught up to her by the end of the first lap.

The leaders were later joined by Canadians Natasha Elliott (Garneau Club Chaussure Ogilvy) and Wendy Simms (Kona-FSA). The pair spent the majority of lap three working their way up from a smaller chase group that included Sally Annis (Crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles) and Kaitlin Antonneau (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com).

"Amy was riding very strong and Meredith and Mo were fighting me for positions and I was able to hold third wheel," Van Gilder said. "Meredith put in a couple of really good digs. There were some fumbles from other riders, mostly in second wheel, that may have helped me to advance. I'm not sure if that was what happened to Amy but I kept following the front wheels. I really did have to bide my time because I wasn't certain what I was capable of. Every dig that Meredith put in I was able to hold on to and I thought that if I could do this until the end..."

Miller used her powerful pedaling to lead much of the race in particularly over the barriers located on a hillside run up mid-lap. She went on to open a gap to her competitors on one of the lengthy straightaways, bringing Van Gilder with her.

"I made a couple of mistakes today," Miller said. "My goal was to stay with Amy today because she has been riding strong. I had a few bobbles and had to catch back up a few times. I got out of the sand and caught back up and thought that I had to do something then. I put the hammer down and Laura was on my wheel. I knew they were pretty close behind us so I didn't want to do that cat and mouse thing because it was going to be hard enough sprinting against her and I didn't want the rest to catch up. I sat at the front and hoped that I could hold her off or keep her from coming around me in the last bit but it didn't work. She's a smart rider."

The savvy road sprinter did not wait until the pavement to use her sprint but rather played a safer card by jumping ahead of Miller through the technical and narrow twists and turns in the last portion of the circuit. She rounded the final 180 degree turn and hit the pavement out front holding her first place position all the way to the line.

"It was very tactical and I have not been with this group for any longer than a half a lap in the last two seasons so I felt like I needed to bide my time," Van Gilder said. "I didn't know what they were going to throw at me and I didn't know if I could hang on."

Elliott muscled her way around the course and secured third place ahead of her compatriot Simms in fourth, Dombroski in fifth and Antonneau in sixth.

Full Results

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laura Van Gilder (C3 Athletes Serving Athletes)0:45:01
2Meredith Miller (California Giant/Specialized)0:00:02
3Natasha Elliott (Garneau Club Chaussure Ogilvy)0:00:20
4Wendy Simms0:00:38
5Amy Dombroski (Luna Pro Team)0:00:44
6Kaitlin Antonneau (Cannondale-CycloCrossWorld.com)0:00:45
7Andrea Smith (LadiesFirst Racing)0:01:01
8Sally Annis (crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles)0:01:15
9Crystal Anthony (LadiesFirst Racing)0:01:20
10Sara Bresnick-Zocchi (crossresults.com/Pedalpowercoaching.com)0:01:21
11Maureen Bruno Roy (Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles)0:01:25
12Linnea Koons (Embrocation Cycling Journal)0:01:27
13Ann D'ambruoso (LadiesFirst Racing)0:01:32
14Rebecca Blatt (silver bull/central wheel)0:01:46
15Arley Kemmerer (C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes)0:01:54
16Anna Barensfeld (LadiesFirst Racing)0:01:57
17Christina Tamilio (LadiesFirst Racing)0:02:01
18Kristin Gavin (Team CF)0:02:43
19Lara Kroepsch (Hudz Subaru)0:02:46
20Nicole Thiemann (Team CF)0:03:00
21Melissa Ross (Team MMWR/Landry's Bicycles)0:03:08
22Cassandra Maximenko (silverbull centralwheel)0:03:21
23Marilyn Ruseckas (Seven Cycles/NoTubes/FitWerx)0:03:24
24Sheila Vibert (New Hampshire Cycling Club)0:03:27
25Rebecca Wellons (Pedro's)0:03:30
26Lenore Pipes (The Wistar Institute)0:03:58
27Allison Snooks (LadiesFirst Racing)0:04:06
28Sarah Krzysiak (NYCROSS.com / CBRC)0:04:46
29Frances Morrison (Wheelhouse / NCC)0:05:23
30Giulia Righi (Silver Bull)0:05:59
31Laura Ralston (MIT)0:06:41
32Jessica Hayes-Conroy (North Atlantic Velo/ClassBook.com)0:06:56
33Marian Jamison (Seaside Cycle)0:07:19
34Jocelyn Mauldin (Mock Orange Bikes)0:07:23
35Clara Kelly (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental)0:07:30
36Janis Sandlin (Tough Girl / Scott)0:07:57
37Danielle Ruane (Sunapee/Continental Paving/Revolution Cyclery)0:08:45
-1lapKerry Barnholt (Scott Ritchey)
DNFKari Studley (Redline)
DNFKristine Church (Human Zoom/ Pabst Blue Ribbon)
DNFEvie Edwards (Performance Bicycle Racing)
DNFPauline Frascone (Bicycle Concepts)
DNFAmy Cutler (Team EPS/CSS p/b Brielle Cyclery)

Cat. 3/4 women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elizabeth White (Blue Steel Cyclery)0:30:32
2Stacey Barbossa (Montclair Cyclists)0:00:14
3Emma White (NYCross.com)0:00:19
4Kathy Sarvary (Blue Steel Cyclery)0:00:22
5Nancy Labbe-Giguere0:00:34
6Rebecca Frederick (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:00:49
7Olivia Harkness (FRANK Bikes)0:00:57
8Brittlee Bowman (Kissena)0:01:02
9Karen Tripp (Blue Steel Cyclery)0:01:03
10Jennifer O\'Donnell (Cambridge Bicycle / Igleheart Frames)0:01:04
11Elizabeth Lukowski (NYCCross.com/ CBRC)0:01:06
12Christine Fort (crossresults.com)0:01:15
13Cathy Rowell (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental)0:01:17
14Samantha Dery (NEBC/CycleLoft/Devonshire Dental)0:01:26
15Lauren Kling (B2C2 p/b Boloco)0:01:29
16Diane Conway (Cycle-Smart)0:01:34
17Megan Bilodeau (Hup United)0:01:47
18Michele M Smith (HUP United)0:02:00
19Kathleen Lysakowski (Cat. 4) (bikebarnracing.com)0:02:04
20Carmen Labbe (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Ogilvy Renaud)0:02:11
21Kaitlyn Lawrence (Cat. 4) (Team Vortex)0:02:12
22Kristi Carver (Cat. 4) (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental)0:02:15
23Ann-Marie Morin (Atrium CC2R)0:02:17
24Jessica Duppler (Cat. 4)0:02:22
25Rachel Brown (International Bicycle Centers)0:02:24
26Theresa Carilli (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental)0:02:36
27Becca Schepps (Cat. 4) (Jimenez Velo Sport)0:02:39
28Sally Mcinnis (JRA Cycles)0:02:50
29Dana Prey (Cat. 4)0:02:56
30Kimberlyann Zubris (Cat. 4) (Team RaceMenu/mix1)
31Ali Flis (Human Zoom/ Pabst Blue Ribbon)0:03:08
32Rebecca Zanconato (Zanconato Racing)0:03:21
33Joanne Breau (Moishes/Power Watts)0:03:25
34Deirdre Smith0:03:26
35Stacey Moseley (NBX)0:03:30
36Kristen Lukach (Cat. 4) (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental)0:03:35
37Karen Nash (CCB Racing)0:03:39
38Kelly Welker (Cat. 4) (Mac 5 Bikes/GVCC)0:03:43
39Katherine Papillon-Rodrigue (Williams Cycling)0:03:46
40Jen Audia0:03:49
41Joy Stark (Cat. 4) (HUP United)0:04:02
42Inette Rex (Cat. 4) (CVC/Subaru of New England)0:04:14
43Jennifer Urquhart (Cat. 4) (HUP United)0:04:16
44Leah Pappas-Barnes (Independent Fabrication)0:04:25
45Carrie Hansen (Cat. 4) (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus)0:04:26
46Ivy Luhrs (Portland Velo Club/CycleMania)0:04:30
47Lauren Tracy (Cat. 4) (Colby College)0:04:38
48Kim Cardenas (Cat. 4) (Virginia Asset Group / Tradewinds Racing)0:05:01
49Julianne Oberle (Cat. 4) (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental)0:05:03
50Melissa Downes0:05:22
51Leah Breen (Seaside Cycles)0:05:28
52Lily Richeson (Cambridge Bicycle / Igleheart Frames)0:06:02
53Lisa Trainor0:06:19
54Kerry Combs (Zanconato Racing)0:06:21
55Melanie Walker (TIB / HUP / Wheelworks)0:06:25
56Rebecca Wolski (Cat. 4) (Ladiesfirst Racing)
57Devon Fitzgerald (Cat. 4) (LadiesFirst Racing)
58Martha Fanning (PBMC)0:06:29
59Peta Takai (Cat. 4) (Kissena)0:06:35
60Emily Phillips0:06:42
61Jennifer Goff (Cat. 4) (Minuteman Road Club (MRC))0:06:48
62Raeanne Napoleon (Cat. 4) (Cambridge Bicycle / Igleheart Frames)0:06:58
63Michelle Packer (Cat. 4) (union velo)0:06:59
64Anna Milton (Cat. 4) (Ladies First)
65Linda Ramsdell (Cat. 4) (No-C.A.R.S.)0:07:12
66Sheila O'mahony (Cat. 4)0:07:15
67Katherine Snell (Cat. 4) (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental)0:07:17
68Christine Goretti0:07:32
69Josee Lamirande (The Cyclery)0:07:43
70Alyssa Koomas0:07:53
71Elaine Debitetto (Cat. 4) (Team Psycho)0:07:59
72Marylou Brooks (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental)0:08:05
73Tessa Clare0:08:13
74Josie Morway (Cat. 4) (Team Makeout Party)0:08:20
75Lodrina Cherne (Cat. 4) (Geekhouse)0:08:26
76Kate Weiler0:08:31
77Donna Furse (Cat. 4) (unattached)0:08:47
78Jean Cunningham (Cat. 4) (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental)0:08:51
79Pat Rosier (Cat. 4) (BCA)0:08:56
80Stephanie Busloff (Cat. 4) (Kissena)0:08:59
81Cait Dooley (Cat. 4) (Geekhouse)0:09:02
82Linda Shelburne (Cat. 4) (Cape Cod Racing/C4)0:09:19
83Jennifer Daniels (Cat. 4) (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental)0:09:20
84Beverly Dron (Landry's)0:09:26
85Maura O'connor0:09:53
86Leigh Boyle (Cat. 4) (Noreast Cycling)0:10:05
87Tamara Bonn (Cat. 4)0:10:07
88Alexis Arapoff (NEBC/Devonshire Dental)0:10:22
89Megan Curry (Cat. 4) (NEBC/CycleLoft/Devonshire)0:10:41
90Carolyn Eng (Cat. 4)0:10:44
91Aimee Vasse0:11:12
92Leslie Steiger (Cat. 4) (CyclingReporter.com)0:12:25
93Julie Lockhart (Cat. 4) (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental)0:13:15
94Caroline Cardiasmenos (Cat. 4) (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental)0:14:22
-1lapJennifer Linnane (Cat. 4) (Comprehensive Racing/Salem Cycle)
-1lapJennifer Malinchak (Team ROG)
-1lapIlana Zatkowsky (Cat. 4) (ROG)

