Van Gilder sprints to Gloucester win
A good day for the roadies in Massachusetts
Laura van Gilder (C3-Athletes Serving Athletes) used her savvy road skills to win the opening round of Grand Prix of Gloucester on Saturday. The legendary American sprinter took the late-race lead through a technical run-in toward the finish line and outpaced her breakaway companion Meredith Miller (Cal Giant-Specialized) who placed second.
"There was a little bit of wind today, and I wanted to make the most of everything," Van Gilder said. "Meredith has stepped up her game so much that I knew I couldn't make a single mistake and I had to use everything I could to stay with her and maybe beat her. I used that card, I had to do it and she was going to used every card she could to get rid of me."
"I'm thrilled and I've been waiting a long time to fight it out with these girls and I was happy to do so today," she said. "It was a great course, a great venue and I'm thrilled to have that giant glass of beer."
Canadian National Champion, Natasha Elliott (Garneau Club Chaussure Ogilvy), rounded out the podium in third place. The talented 'crosser is the 2009 North American Cyclo-cross Trophy (NACT) overall series winner, of which the Grand Prix of Gloucester's doubleheader marks rounds three and four of this year's series.
Noticeably absent from the start line was Katerina Nash (Luna Pro), who is currently leading the series having won the two opening rounds at StarCrossed and Rad Racing Grand Prix held in Washington in September.
The 18-year-old Kaitlin Antonneau (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com) earned the day's top Under 23 rider award for her seventh place finish.
Roadies hone in on 'cross skills
It was truly a day for the road riders who capitalized off the dry and dusty conditions, long straightaways and criterium-esque cornering that highlighted day one of the Grand Prix of Gloucester held on the ocean's edge at Stage Fork Park.
Amy Dombroski (Luna Pro) rode out of the gates throwing one punchy attack after another until she opened a small lead on a well attended chase group. She is a young and fierce competitor who is decorated with American Under 23 medals in road, mountain bike and cyclo-cross disciplines.
Those in the chase group included former US National Road Champion Meredith Miller (Cal Giant-Specialized), Laura Van Gilder (CS-Athletes Serving Athletes), Maureen Bruno Roy (Bob's Red Mill-Seven Cycles) and Andrea Smith (Ladies First Racing). However, Dombroski's solo attempt was short lived and the chasers caught up to her by the end of the first lap.
The leaders were later joined by Canadians Natasha Elliott (Garneau Club Chaussure Ogilvy) and Wendy Simms (Kona-FSA). The pair spent the majority of lap three working their way up from a smaller chase group that included Sally Annis (Crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles) and Kaitlin Antonneau (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com).
"Amy was riding very strong and Meredith and Mo were fighting me for positions and I was able to hold third wheel," Van Gilder said. "Meredith put in a couple of really good digs. There were some fumbles from other riders, mostly in second wheel, that may have helped me to advance. I'm not sure if that was what happened to Amy but I kept following the front wheels. I really did have to bide my time because I wasn't certain what I was capable of. Every dig that Meredith put in I was able to hold on to and I thought that if I could do this until the end..."
Miller used her powerful pedaling to lead much of the race in particularly over the barriers located on a hillside run up mid-lap. She went on to open a gap to her competitors on one of the lengthy straightaways, bringing Van Gilder with her.
"I made a couple of mistakes today," Miller said. "My goal was to stay with Amy today because she has been riding strong. I had a few bobbles and had to catch back up a few times. I got out of the sand and caught back up and thought that I had to do something then. I put the hammer down and Laura was on my wheel. I knew they were pretty close behind us so I didn't want to do that cat and mouse thing because it was going to be hard enough sprinting against her and I didn't want the rest to catch up. I sat at the front and hoped that I could hold her off or keep her from coming around me in the last bit but it didn't work. She's a smart rider."
The savvy road sprinter did not wait until the pavement to use her sprint but rather played a safer card by jumping ahead of Miller through the technical and narrow twists and turns in the last portion of the circuit. She rounded the final 180 degree turn and hit the pavement out front holding her first place position all the way to the line.
"It was very tactical and I have not been with this group for any longer than a half a lap in the last two seasons so I felt like I needed to bide my time," Van Gilder said. "I didn't know what they were going to throw at me and I didn't know if I could hang on."
Elliott muscled her way around the course and secured third place ahead of her compatriot Simms in fourth, Dombroski in fifth and Antonneau in sixth.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laura Van Gilder (C3 Athletes Serving Athletes)
|0:45:01
|2
|Meredith Miller (California Giant/Specialized)
|0:00:02
|3
|Natasha Elliott (Garneau Club Chaussure Ogilvy)
|0:00:20
|4
|Wendy Simms
|0:00:38
|5
|Amy Dombroski (Luna Pro Team)
|0:00:44
|6
|Kaitlin Antonneau (Cannondale-CycloCrossWorld.com)
|0:00:45
|7
|Andrea Smith (LadiesFirst Racing)
|0:01:01
|8
|Sally Annis (crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles)
|0:01:15
|9
|Crystal Anthony (LadiesFirst Racing)
|0:01:20
|10
|Sara Bresnick-Zocchi (crossresults.com/Pedalpowercoaching.com)
|0:01:21
|11
|Maureen Bruno Roy (Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles)
|0:01:25
|12
|Linnea Koons (Embrocation Cycling Journal)
|0:01:27
|13
|Ann D'ambruoso (LadiesFirst Racing)
|0:01:32
|14
|Rebecca Blatt (silver bull/central wheel)
|0:01:46
|15
|Arley Kemmerer (C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes)
|0:01:54
|16
|Anna Barensfeld (LadiesFirst Racing)
|0:01:57
|17
|Christina Tamilio (LadiesFirst Racing)
|0:02:01
|18
|Kristin Gavin (Team CF)
|0:02:43
|19
|Lara Kroepsch (Hudz Subaru)
|0:02:46
|20
|Nicole Thiemann (Team CF)
|0:03:00
|21
|Melissa Ross (Team MMWR/Landry's Bicycles)
|0:03:08
|22
|Cassandra Maximenko (silverbull centralwheel)
|0:03:21
|23
|Marilyn Ruseckas (Seven Cycles/NoTubes/FitWerx)
|0:03:24
|24
|Sheila Vibert (New Hampshire Cycling Club)
|0:03:27
|25
|Rebecca Wellons (Pedro's)
|0:03:30
|26
|Lenore Pipes (The Wistar Institute)
|0:03:58
|27
|Allison Snooks (LadiesFirst Racing)
|0:04:06
|28
|Sarah Krzysiak (NYCROSS.com / CBRC)
|0:04:46
|29
|Frances Morrison (Wheelhouse / NCC)
|0:05:23
|30
|Giulia Righi (Silver Bull)
|0:05:59
|31
|Laura Ralston (MIT)
|0:06:41
|32
|Jessica Hayes-Conroy (North Atlantic Velo/ClassBook.com)
|0:06:56
|33
|Marian Jamison (Seaside Cycle)
|0:07:19
|34
|Jocelyn Mauldin (Mock Orange Bikes)
|0:07:23
|35
|Clara Kelly (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental)
|0:07:30
|36
|Janis Sandlin (Tough Girl / Scott)
|0:07:57
|37
|Danielle Ruane (Sunapee/Continental Paving/Revolution Cyclery)
|0:08:45
|-1lap
|Kerry Barnholt (Scott Ritchey)
|DNF
|Kari Studley (Redline)
|DNF
|Kristine Church (Human Zoom/ Pabst Blue Ribbon)
|DNF
|Evie Edwards (Performance Bicycle Racing)
|DNF
|Pauline Frascone (Bicycle Concepts)
|DNF
|Amy Cutler (Team EPS/CSS p/b Brielle Cyclery)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elizabeth White (Blue Steel Cyclery)
|0:30:32
|2
|Stacey Barbossa (Montclair Cyclists)
|0:00:14
|3
|Emma White (NYCross.com)
|0:00:19
|4
|Kathy Sarvary (Blue Steel Cyclery)
|0:00:22
|5
|Nancy Labbe-Giguere
|0:00:34
|6
|Rebecca Frederick (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
|0:00:49
|7
|Olivia Harkness (FRANK Bikes)
|0:00:57
|8
|Brittlee Bowman (Kissena)
|0:01:02
|9
|Karen Tripp (Blue Steel Cyclery)
|0:01:03
|10
|Jennifer O\'Donnell (Cambridge Bicycle / Igleheart Frames)
|0:01:04
|11
|Elizabeth Lukowski (NYCCross.com/ CBRC)
|0:01:06
|12
|Christine Fort (crossresults.com)
|0:01:15
|13
|Cathy Rowell (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental)
|0:01:17
|14
|Samantha Dery (NEBC/CycleLoft/Devonshire Dental)
|0:01:26
|15
|Lauren Kling (B2C2 p/b Boloco)
|0:01:29
|16
|Diane Conway (Cycle-Smart)
|0:01:34
|17
|Megan Bilodeau (Hup United)
|0:01:47
|18
|Michele M Smith (HUP United)
|0:02:00
|19
|Kathleen Lysakowski (Cat. 4) (bikebarnracing.com)
|0:02:04
|20
|Carmen Labbe (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Ogilvy Renaud)
|0:02:11
|21
|Kaitlyn Lawrence (Cat. 4) (Team Vortex)
|0:02:12
|22
|Kristi Carver (Cat. 4) (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental)
|0:02:15
|23
|Ann-Marie Morin (Atrium CC2R)
|0:02:17
|24
|Jessica Duppler (Cat. 4)
|0:02:22
|25
|Rachel Brown (International Bicycle Centers)
|0:02:24
|26
|Theresa Carilli (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental)
|0:02:36
|27
|Becca Schepps (Cat. 4) (Jimenez Velo Sport)
|0:02:39
|28
|Sally Mcinnis (JRA Cycles)
|0:02:50
|29
|Dana Prey (Cat. 4)
|0:02:56
|30
|Kimberlyann Zubris (Cat. 4) (Team RaceMenu/mix1)
|31
|Ali Flis (Human Zoom/ Pabst Blue Ribbon)
|0:03:08
|32
|Rebecca Zanconato (Zanconato Racing)
|0:03:21
|33
|Joanne Breau (Moishes/Power Watts)
|0:03:25
|34
|Deirdre Smith
|0:03:26
|35
|Stacey Moseley (NBX)
|0:03:30
|36
|Kristen Lukach (Cat. 4) (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental)
|0:03:35
|37
|Karen Nash (CCB Racing)
|0:03:39
|38
|Kelly Welker (Cat. 4) (Mac 5 Bikes/GVCC)
|0:03:43
|39
|Katherine Papillon-Rodrigue (Williams Cycling)
|0:03:46
|40
|Jen Audia
|0:03:49
|41
|Joy Stark (Cat. 4) (HUP United)
|0:04:02
|42
|Inette Rex (Cat. 4) (CVC/Subaru of New England)
|0:04:14
|43
|Jennifer Urquhart (Cat. 4) (HUP United)
|0:04:16
|44
|Leah Pappas-Barnes (Independent Fabrication)
|0:04:25
|45
|Carrie Hansen (Cat. 4) (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus)
|0:04:26
|46
|Ivy Luhrs (Portland Velo Club/CycleMania)
|0:04:30
|47
|Lauren Tracy (Cat. 4) (Colby College)
|0:04:38
|48
|Kim Cardenas (Cat. 4) (Virginia Asset Group / Tradewinds Racing)
|0:05:01
|49
|Julianne Oberle (Cat. 4) (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental)
|0:05:03
|50
|Melissa Downes
|0:05:22
|51
|Leah Breen (Seaside Cycles)
|0:05:28
|52
|Lily Richeson (Cambridge Bicycle / Igleheart Frames)
|0:06:02
|53
|Lisa Trainor
|0:06:19
|54
|Kerry Combs (Zanconato Racing)
|0:06:21
|55
|Melanie Walker (TIB / HUP / Wheelworks)
|0:06:25
|56
|Rebecca Wolski (Cat. 4) (Ladiesfirst Racing)
|57
|Devon Fitzgerald (Cat. 4) (LadiesFirst Racing)
|58
|Martha Fanning (PBMC)
|0:06:29
|59
|Peta Takai (Cat. 4) (Kissena)
|0:06:35
|60
|Emily Phillips
|0:06:42
|61
|Jennifer Goff (Cat. 4) (Minuteman Road Club (MRC))
|0:06:48
|62
|Raeanne Napoleon (Cat. 4) (Cambridge Bicycle / Igleheart Frames)
|0:06:58
|63
|Michelle Packer (Cat. 4) (union velo)
|0:06:59
|64
|Anna Milton (Cat. 4) (Ladies First)
|65
|Linda Ramsdell (Cat. 4) (No-C.A.R.S.)
|0:07:12
|66
|Sheila O'mahony (Cat. 4)
|0:07:15
|67
|Katherine Snell (Cat. 4) (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental)
|0:07:17
|68
|Christine Goretti
|0:07:32
|69
|Josee Lamirande (The Cyclery)
|0:07:43
|70
|Alyssa Koomas
|0:07:53
|71
|Elaine Debitetto (Cat. 4) (Team Psycho)
|0:07:59
|72
|Marylou Brooks (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental)
|0:08:05
|73
|Tessa Clare
|0:08:13
|74
|Josie Morway (Cat. 4) (Team Makeout Party)
|0:08:20
|75
|Lodrina Cherne (Cat. 4) (Geekhouse)
|0:08:26
|76
|Kate Weiler
|0:08:31
|77
|Donna Furse (Cat. 4) (unattached)
|0:08:47
|78
|Jean Cunningham (Cat. 4) (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental)
|0:08:51
|79
|Pat Rosier (Cat. 4) (BCA)
|0:08:56
|80
|Stephanie Busloff (Cat. 4) (Kissena)
|0:08:59
|81
|Cait Dooley (Cat. 4) (Geekhouse)
|0:09:02
|82
|Linda Shelburne (Cat. 4) (Cape Cod Racing/C4)
|0:09:19
|83
|Jennifer Daniels (Cat. 4) (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental)
|0:09:20
|84
|Beverly Dron (Landry's)
|0:09:26
|85
|Maura O'connor
|0:09:53
|86
|Leigh Boyle (Cat. 4) (Noreast Cycling)
|0:10:05
|87
|Tamara Bonn (Cat. 4)
|0:10:07
|88
|Alexis Arapoff (NEBC/Devonshire Dental)
|0:10:22
|89
|Megan Curry (Cat. 4) (NEBC/CycleLoft/Devonshire)
|0:10:41
|90
|Carolyn Eng (Cat. 4)
|0:10:44
|91
|Aimee Vasse
|0:11:12
|92
|Leslie Steiger (Cat. 4) (CyclingReporter.com)
|0:12:25
|93
|Julie Lockhart (Cat. 4) (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental)
|0:13:15
|94
|Caroline Cardiasmenos (Cat. 4) (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental)
|0:14:22
|-1lap
|Jennifer Linnane (Cat. 4) (Comprehensive Racing/Salem Cycle)
|-1lap
|Jennifer Malinchak (Team ROG)
|-1lap
|Ilana Zatkowsky (Cat. 4) (ROG)
