Image 1 of 37 Young Katlin Antonneau (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) rides brilliantly (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 2 of 37 Laura Van Gilder (C3 Athletes serving Athletes) wins the sprint against Merideth Miller (Cal Giant-Specialized) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 3 of 37 Crystal Anthony (Ladies First Racing) is not far off the leaders' pace today (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 4 of 37 Amy Dombroski (Luna Pro Team) got the number one call-up to the line (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 5 of 37 Meredith Miller (California Giant Berry) was wearing a pink kit to support breast cancer research (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 6 of 37 Andrea Smith (Ladies First Racing) gets the hole shot (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 7 of 37 The elite women's start was on a downhill for a change (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 8 of 37 Amy Dombroski (Luna Pro Team) leads Meridth Miller (Cal Giant Berry) through some S-Turns (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 9 of 37 Cassandra Maximenko (Silverbell Centralwheel) lifts her bike over the barriers (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 10 of 37 Allison Snooks (Ladies First Racing) rides in from the big "big rock" (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 11 of 37 Keri Studley (Redline) rides in the top 10 (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 12 of 37 Wendy Simms leads Andrea Smith through some turns (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 13 of 37 Riders make their way through a series of turns before the barriers (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 14 of 37 Amy Dombroski (Luna Pro Team) leadS early in the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 15 of 37 Katlin Antonneau (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) has a good race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 16 of 37 Natasha Elliot (Garneau Club Chaussure Ogilvy) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 17 of 37 Meredith Miller (California Giant Berry)leads the race at the barriers (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 18 of 37 Amy Dombroski (left) and Laura Van Gilder (right) have a foot race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 19 of 37 Amy Dombroski (Luna Pro Team) chases Meredith Miller (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 20 of 37 Meredith Miller and Laura Van Gilder off the front of the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 21 of 37 Meredith Miller (California Giant Berry) had to settle for second place today (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 22 of 37 The Fort Park gazebo and Atlantic ocean made for a picturesque venue (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 23 of 37 Fall colors are just starting in the Gloucester area (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 24 of 37 The Ladies First Racing Team. Andrea Smith (not pictured) since she was on the front row. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 25 of 37 Rebecca Wellons in her new Pedros' racing kit (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 26 of 37 It's no wonder that Andrea Smith goes on to get the hole shot (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 27 of 37 Meredith Miller (California Giant Berry) runs like a track hurdler (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 28 of 37 Laura Van Gilder (C3 Athletes Serving Athletes) leads Mo Bruno-Roy (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 29 of 37 Sara Bresnick-Zocci climbs out of the saddle (Crossresults.com/ PRA Cycles) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 30 of 37 Racers run by the busy beer garden (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 31 of 37 Meredith Miller (California Giant Berry) is shadowed by Laura Van Gilder (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 32 of 37 Laura Van Gilder (C3 Athletes Serving Athletes) descends a small hill (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 33 of 37 Sally Annis (Crossresults.com/ PRA Cycles) is in the hunt (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 34 of 37 Natasha Elliot (Garneau Club Chaussure Ogilvy) with one lap to go (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 35 of 37 Amy Dombroski (Luna Pro Team) corners (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 36 of 37 Wendy Simms has another great race since coming back from maternity leave (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 37 of 37 Laura Van Gilder (C3 Athletes serving Athletes) has been racking up early wins this cyclo-cross season (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

Laura van Gilder (C3-Athletes Serving Athletes) used her savvy road skills to win the opening round of Grand Prix of Gloucester on Saturday. The legendary American sprinter took the late-race lead through a technical run-in toward the finish line and outpaced her breakaway companion Meredith Miller (Cal Giant-Specialized) who placed second.

"There was a little bit of wind today, and I wanted to make the most of everything," Van Gilder said. "Meredith has stepped up her game so much that I knew I couldn't make a single mistake and I had to use everything I could to stay with her and maybe beat her. I used that card, I had to do it and she was going to used every card she could to get rid of me."

"I'm thrilled and I've been waiting a long time to fight it out with these girls and I was happy to do so today," she said. "It was a great course, a great venue and I'm thrilled to have that giant glass of beer."

Canadian National Champion, Natasha Elliott (Garneau Club Chaussure Ogilvy), rounded out the podium in third place. The talented 'crosser is the 2009 North American Cyclo-cross Trophy (NACT) overall series winner, of which the Grand Prix of Gloucester's doubleheader marks rounds three and four of this year's series.

Noticeably absent from the start line was Katerina Nash (Luna Pro), who is currently leading the series having won the two opening rounds at StarCrossed and Rad Racing Grand Prix held in Washington in September.

The 18-year-old Kaitlin Antonneau (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com) earned the day's top Under 23 rider award for her seventh place finish.

Roadies hone in on 'cross skills

It was truly a day for the road riders who capitalized off the dry and dusty conditions, long straightaways and criterium-esque cornering that highlighted day one of the Grand Prix of Gloucester held on the ocean's edge at Stage Fork Park.

Amy Dombroski (Luna Pro) rode out of the gates throwing one punchy attack after another until she opened a small lead on a well attended chase group. She is a young and fierce competitor who is decorated with American Under 23 medals in road, mountain bike and cyclo-cross disciplines.

Those in the chase group included former US National Road Champion Meredith Miller (Cal Giant-Specialized), Laura Van Gilder (CS-Athletes Serving Athletes), Maureen Bruno Roy (Bob's Red Mill-Seven Cycles) and Andrea Smith (Ladies First Racing). However, Dombroski's solo attempt was short lived and the chasers caught up to her by the end of the first lap.

The leaders were later joined by Canadians Natasha Elliott (Garneau Club Chaussure Ogilvy) and Wendy Simms (Kona-FSA). The pair spent the majority of lap three working their way up from a smaller chase group that included Sally Annis (Crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles) and Kaitlin Antonneau (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com).

"Amy was riding very strong and Meredith and Mo were fighting me for positions and I was able to hold third wheel," Van Gilder said. "Meredith put in a couple of really good digs. There were some fumbles from other riders, mostly in second wheel, that may have helped me to advance. I'm not sure if that was what happened to Amy but I kept following the front wheels. I really did have to bide my time because I wasn't certain what I was capable of. Every dig that Meredith put in I was able to hold on to and I thought that if I could do this until the end..."

Miller used her powerful pedaling to lead much of the race in particularly over the barriers located on a hillside run up mid-lap. She went on to open a gap to her competitors on one of the lengthy straightaways, bringing Van Gilder with her.

"I made a couple of mistakes today," Miller said. "My goal was to stay with Amy today because she has been riding strong. I had a few bobbles and had to catch back up a few times. I got out of the sand and caught back up and thought that I had to do something then. I put the hammer down and Laura was on my wheel. I knew they were pretty close behind us so I didn't want to do that cat and mouse thing because it was going to be hard enough sprinting against her and I didn't want the rest to catch up. I sat at the front and hoped that I could hold her off or keep her from coming around me in the last bit but it didn't work. She's a smart rider."

The savvy road sprinter did not wait until the pavement to use her sprint but rather played a safer card by jumping ahead of Miller through the technical and narrow twists and turns in the last portion of the circuit. She rounded the final 180 degree turn and hit the pavement out front holding her first place position all the way to the line.

"It was very tactical and I have not been with this group for any longer than a half a lap in the last two seasons so I felt like I needed to bide my time," Van Gilder said. "I didn't know what they were going to throw at me and I didn't know if I could hang on."

Elliott muscled her way around the course and secured third place ahead of her compatriot Simms in fourth, Dombroski in fifth and Antonneau in sixth.

Full Results

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Laura Van Gilder (C3 Athletes Serving Athletes) 0:45:01 2 Meredith Miller (California Giant/Specialized) 0:00:02 3 Natasha Elliott (Garneau Club Chaussure Ogilvy) 0:00:20 4 Wendy Simms 0:00:38 5 Amy Dombroski (Luna Pro Team) 0:00:44 6 Kaitlin Antonneau (Cannondale-CycloCrossWorld.com) 0:00:45 7 Andrea Smith (LadiesFirst Racing) 0:01:01 8 Sally Annis (crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles) 0:01:15 9 Crystal Anthony (LadiesFirst Racing) 0:01:20 10 Sara Bresnick-Zocchi (crossresults.com/Pedalpowercoaching.com) 0:01:21 11 Maureen Bruno Roy (Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles) 0:01:25 12 Linnea Koons (Embrocation Cycling Journal) 0:01:27 13 Ann D'ambruoso (LadiesFirst Racing) 0:01:32 14 Rebecca Blatt (silver bull/central wheel) 0:01:46 15 Arley Kemmerer (C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes) 0:01:54 16 Anna Barensfeld (LadiesFirst Racing) 0:01:57 17 Christina Tamilio (LadiesFirst Racing) 0:02:01 18 Kristin Gavin (Team CF) 0:02:43 19 Lara Kroepsch (Hudz Subaru) 0:02:46 20 Nicole Thiemann (Team CF) 0:03:00 21 Melissa Ross (Team MMWR/Landry's Bicycles) 0:03:08 22 Cassandra Maximenko (silverbull centralwheel) 0:03:21 23 Marilyn Ruseckas (Seven Cycles/NoTubes/FitWerx) 0:03:24 24 Sheila Vibert (New Hampshire Cycling Club) 0:03:27 25 Rebecca Wellons (Pedro's) 0:03:30 26 Lenore Pipes (The Wistar Institute) 0:03:58 27 Allison Snooks (LadiesFirst Racing) 0:04:06 28 Sarah Krzysiak (NYCROSS.com / CBRC) 0:04:46 29 Frances Morrison (Wheelhouse / NCC) 0:05:23 30 Giulia Righi (Silver Bull) 0:05:59 31 Laura Ralston (MIT) 0:06:41 32 Jessica Hayes-Conroy (North Atlantic Velo/ClassBook.com) 0:06:56 33 Marian Jamison (Seaside Cycle) 0:07:19 34 Jocelyn Mauldin (Mock Orange Bikes) 0:07:23 35 Clara Kelly (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental) 0:07:30 36 Janis Sandlin (Tough Girl / Scott) 0:07:57 37 Danielle Ruane (Sunapee/Continental Paving/Revolution Cyclery) 0:08:45 -1lap Kerry Barnholt (Scott Ritchey) DNF Kari Studley (Redline) DNF Kristine Church (Human Zoom/ Pabst Blue Ribbon) DNF Evie Edwards (Performance Bicycle Racing) DNF Pauline Frascone (Bicycle Concepts) DNF Amy Cutler (Team EPS/CSS p/b Brielle Cyclery)