Johnson reclaims New England bragging rights
Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com sweep GP Gloucester podium
Tim Johnson (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com) proved that he is not just a mud lover when he won the Gran Prix of Gloucester, affectionately known as the New England Worlds, on a dry and fast venue at the Stage Fort Park in Gloucester, Massachusetts on Sunday.
Related Articles
The reigning US National Cyclo-cross Champion outpaced his two teammates Jeremy Powers, who won the previous day placed second and Jamey Driscoll rode in for third.
“Today we were beating up on each other,” Johnson said. “Luckily for me I was able to get away today. But to be out there putting the hurt on each other was a lot of fun, pain and agony at the same time -- It was a blast.”
“I’m pleased with my ride today especially how yesterday went, my back was sore but that is all pretty typical of Gloucester,” said Driscoll who placed second at CrossVegas in September. “I’m pleased with how I improved today.”
“We swept the podium quite a few times last year and I think that not all the guys were on their top form last year,” he added. “Hopefully we can do the same thing this year with tougher battles because it is more gratifying.”
The Grand Prix of Gloucester marked rounds three and four of the North American Cyclo-cross Trophy (NACT) series.
Italians lead the chase for Cannondale trio
Jeremy Powers lit up the start of the men’s 60-minute race with his trademark attack that resulted in a sizable gap over a long line of chasing riders.
Ryan Trebon (KONA-FSA) was forced to do much of the work to close down the gap with Power’s teammate Johnson nestled on his wheel ready to counter attack. Johnson jumped around Trebon and successfully bridged across to his teammate on the fourth lap and the pair worked together to establish a 15-second lead.
The chasing group included Trebon along with Italians Davide Frattini (Hudz-Subaru) and Luca Damiani (Kenda-Geargrinder), Swiss rider Valentin Scherz and Tristan Schouten. The group was later joined by Jesse Anthony (Cal Giant-Specialized) and Jamey Driscoll (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com).
Driscoll wasted no time establishing himself in solo third place chase for his two teammates Powers and Johnson at the end of the fourth lap. At the same time, the chase behind was reduced to Damiani, Frattini and Anthony when Scherz, Trebon and Schouten fell off pace.
The crowds roared for the Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com trio but they were not the only natives of New England represented during the double header ‘cross weekend. Many of the north-east’s renowned cross talents showed up to contest the ‘local championships’ and for some it marked the biggest race on the season calendar.
Not too far behind the front row riders was local Gloucesterman, Shawn Milne (Antero Resources - Seaside Cycle) who placed 29th in the previous day’s opening round.
Milne, a professional road racer, improved on his performance racing amongst the top 20 contenders alongside his teammate Philip Wong during the second round. Like many other New England competitors, he benefited from the unconditional support of family members and friends out to cheer over a glass of a Great Brewers.
For a very brief moment, Driscoll made contact with his teammates and the three riders orbited the circuit with five laps to go. Johnson’s relentless attacks to ride solo off the front caused Driscoll to fall off pace. Powers yo-yoed between the two in pursuit of Johnson.
“They let up for a little bit and made sure I closed the gap except I think Tim wanted to race his bike,” Driscoll said. “Jeremy was nice enough to go back to get me up there but I didn’t have the snap because I was so pinned, so in the red, and I didn’t have the snap to make the bridge.”
Powers did not give up the win easily and when he made contact with Johnson he attacked several times. But it was Johnson who took the final dig and cemented a slim six-second lead on the last lap, heading to the finish line for a hometown victory.
Powers soloed in for second place ahead of his teammate Dricsoll in third. The pair of Italians were unable to close down the gap to Driscoll and subsequently sprinted for fourth place won by Damiani and Frattini settled for fifth. Anthony rolled in several seconds later for sixth place.
“Davide and I are friends but a race is a race,” Damiani said. “We definitely don’t try to kill each other but we don’t help each other either. We got to the last corner and I think it is nice when a race finishes like a race and the riders don’t just hold hands.”
|1
|Timothy Johnson (USA) Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com
|1:02:20
|2
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com
|0:00:15
|3
|James Driscoll (USA) Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com
|0:00:40
|4
|Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|0:01:19
|5
|Davide Frattini (Ita) Hudz-Subaru
|6
|Jesse Anthony (USA) California Giant-Specialized
|0:01:47
|7
|Valentin Scherz (Swi) Cyfac-Champion System Racing Team p/b Revolution Wheelworks
|0:02:17
|8
|Tristan Schouten (USA) cyclocrossracing.com/Blue/Rolf
|0:02:18
|9
|Justin Lindine (USA) BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage / Scott
|10
|Jerome Townsend (USA) BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage / Scott
|0:02:19
|11
|Derrick St John (Can) Garneau Club Chaussure-Ogilvy
|0:02:48
|12
|Dylan McNicholas (USA) Pedro's
|0:02:55
|13
|Adam Myerson (USA) Cycle-Smart
|0:03:07
|14
|Ryan Trebon (USA) Kona
|0:03:33
|15
|Luke Keough (USA) Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross
|0:03:46
|16
|Philip Wong (USA) Seaside Cycle - Antero Resources
|0:04:08
|17
|Shawn Milne (USA) Antero Resources - Seaside Cycle
|0:04:13
|18
|Nicholas Weighall (USA) California Giant-Specialized
|0:04:33
|19
|Steve Fisher (USA) Rad Racing Nw-Hagens Berman Llp
|0:04:36
|20
|Matthew O'Keefe (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com
|21
|Evan McNeely (Can) EMD Serono / Specialized
|0:04:54
|22
|Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) SpiderTech powered by Planet Energy
|0:05:10
|23
|Zachary Hughes (Can)
|0:05:21
|24
|Nicholas Keough (USA) Champion Systems p/b Keough Cyclocross
|0:05:27
|25
|Christian Favata (USA) Favata's Tablerock Tours and Bikes
|0:05:28
|26
|Dan Chabanov (USA) NYCross.com / CBRC
|0:05:34
|27
|Thierry Laliberté (Can) Xprezo - Borsao
|0:05:50
|28
|Jesse Keough (USA) Champion Systems p/b Keough Cyclocross
|29
|Cary Fridrich (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal / Mad Alchemy
|0:05:52
|30
|Aroussen Laflamme (USA)
|0:06:00
|31
|William Goodfellow (Can) Ride with Rendall
|0:06:03
|32
|Brian Wilichoski (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com
|0:06:08
|33
|Shaun Adamson (Can) (Can) Cycle-Smart
|34
|Manny Goguen (USA) BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage / Scott
|35
|David Wilcox (USA) Pedro's Grassroots Cycling Club
|36
|Colin Reuter (USA) crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles
|37
|John Burns (USA) Bikeman.com
|38
|Stephen Pierce (USA) Cambridge Bicycle-Igleheart Frames
|39
|Kevin Wolfson (USA) Independent Fabrication
|40
|Peter Bradshaw (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal / Mad Alchemy
|41
|Michael Wissell (USA) B2C2
|42
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Euro-sports.ca
|43
|Greg Whitney (USA) B2C2 p/b Boloco
|44
|John Peterson (USA) www.bikebarnracing.com
|45
|Pascal Bussieres (Can) Team Spirit/Cannondale pb Rhus Elementi
|46
|Peter Hurst (USA) AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRCA
|47
|Marc-Andre Daigle (Can) Garneau/ClubChaussures/OgilyRenaud
|48
|Ryan O'Hara (USA)
|49
|Michael Hemme (USA) Courage
|50
|Ryan Kelly (USA) crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles
|51
|Conor O'Brien (Can) EMD Serono Specialized
|52
|Collin Huston (USA) Moots
|53
|Corey Knowles (USA) Team ROG
|54
|Nick Dale (USA) Raleigh All Stars p/b Southeastern Ortho
|55
|Isaac Howe (USA)
|56
|James Harmon (USA) 503 Cycleworx/LHCC
|57
|Cort Cramer (USA) Svelte Cycles
|58
|Jeremy Kimmel (USA) Sexual Camel
|59
|Pierre Vanden Borre (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal / Mad Alchemy
|60
|Adam Snyder (USA) Team Jamis
|61
|Kiernan Orange (Can) Ride with Rendall
|62
|Tom Gosselin (USA) FRANK Bikes p/b Kennebunkport Bicycle Co.
|63
|Joshua Friedman (USA) NYC Velo
|64
|Alistair Sponsel (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
|65
|Joshua Lehmann (USA) Pedro's Race Team
|66
|Rodrigo Moraes (Bra)
|67
|Daniel Zotter (USA) Team ROG
|68
|David Sommerville (USA) Cyfac-Champion System p/b Revolution Wheelworks
|69
|Jonathan Awerbuch (USA) SweetOpenRoads.com
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy