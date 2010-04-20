Trending

Fullana wins women's race in Spain

Japanese rider Yamamoto tops men's field

Image 1 of 3

Marga Fullana (Massi)

(Image credit: Team Massi)
Image 2 of 3

Out on course, Marga Fullana (Massi) rides to a win in the women's race.

(Image credit: Team Massi)
Image 3 of 3

Marga Fullana (Massi) warms up for the race

(Image credit: Team Massi)

Marga Fullana (Massi) won the women's race at the GP Massi despite suffering from a cold. She defeated Japan's Rie Katayama and teammate Anna Villar. Fullana sped to her victory on a fast, technical track through Tarragona. Katayama tried to stay with Fullana in the first part of the race, but Fullana was too strong and she opened a gap, which grew throughout the race, to about two minutes at the end.

In the men's race, Japan's Kohei Yamamoto won ahead of Spaniards Marc Trayter and David Lozano.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn)1:39:00
2Marc Trayter Alemany (Spa)0:00:06
3David Lozano Riba (Spa)0:01:14
4Israel Nunez Baticon (Spa)0:02:06
5Josep Betalu (Spa)0:02:12
6Ismael Ventura Sanchez (Spa)0:02:33
7Joan Llordella Prat (Spa)0:03:05
8Guillem Munos (Spa)
9Francesc Freixer (Spa)0:03:45
10Thibaut Bellanger (Fra)0:04:36
11Cristofer Bosque (Spa)0:04:55
12Oriol Morata Abril (Spa)0:05:18
13Ramon Sagues Portabella (Spa)0:05:47
14Jordi Martorell (Spa)0:07:04
15Ivo Suur (Est)0:07:07
16Xavier Vinyas (Spa)0:07:15
17Ever Alejandro Gomez (Bol)0:07:19
18Borja Murillo Caballero (Spa)0:07:28
19Seiya Hirano (Jpn)0:07:32
20Rafel Sastre (Spa)0:07:50
21Jose Manuel Benito (Spa)0:07:56
22Christian Collados (Spa)0:08:23
23Jordi Carnicer (Spa)0:09:39
24Josep Puigpinos (Spa)0:10:27
25Xavier Bosch (Spa)0:10:59
26Carlos Portilla Parrilla (Spa)0:11:28
27Noel Trillo Flores (Spa)0:11:46
28Enric Martorell (Spa)0:11:55
29Marcos Vasquez (Spa)0:12:09
30Arnau Planas (Spa)
31Sergi Boix (Spa)0:12:11
32Albert Aubet (Spa)0:12:17
33Diego Fernandez (Spa)0:12:39
34Jofre Prunera (Spa)0:13:31
35Raul Cots (Spa)0:13:45
36Albert Codinach (Spa)0:13:52
37Joan Marc Perarnau Garcia (Spa)0:14:42
38David Peñaloza (Spa)0:14:46
39Jordá Cullell (Spa)0:15:00
40Albert Carreras (Spa)0:15:01
41Guillem Marti (Spa)0:15:30
42Oriol Domenech (Spa)0:15:34
43Umbert Almenara Verges (Spa)0:15:36
44Jose Antonio Lopez (Spa)0:16:05
45Oscar Berral (Spa)0:16:45
46Eduard Figueras (Spa)0:17:28
47Jesus E. Hernandez (Spa)0:18:13
48Diego Herrera (Arg)0:18:17
49Carlos Javier Gaspar (Spa)0:18:53
50Sergi Pujabet (Spa)0:18:55
51Victor Espuny (Spa)0:19:19
52Santiago Martinez (Spa)0:19:32
53Pau Bosch (Spa)0:20:19
54Ruben Candela (Spa)0:20:38
55Albert Mendoza (Spa)0:20:44
56Gerard Arenos (Spa)0:22:11
57Marcos Segura (Spa)0:22:23
58Boris Ivan Campos (Chi)0:22:46
59Julio Pintado (And)0:22:59
60Matias Adrover (Spa)0:23:40
61Marc Soler (Spa)0:25:00
62Cristian Navarro (Spa)0:25:52
63Joan Rigol (Spa)0:26:06
64Ismael Rosillo (Spa)0:27:03
65Santiago Jurado (Spa)
66Sergio Borjabad (Spa)
67Gerard Colomer (Spa)
68Josep Maria Castane (Spa)
69Daniel Sanchez (Spa)
DNFRoger Argelaguer (Spa)
DNFAdrià Valls (Spa)
DNFOscar Sabiote (Spa)
DNFAnthony Grenet (Fra)
DNFEloi Preckler (Spa)
DNFJordi Cunill (Spa)
DNFAlbert Bargallo (Spa)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Margarita Fullana Riera (Spa)1:30:09
2Rie Katayama (Jpn)0:01:57
3Anna Villar Argente (Spa)0:07:08
4Maaris Meier (Est)0:09:23
5Cristina Mascarreras Sabria (Spa)0:10:41
6Idit Shub (Isr)0:13:56
7Nuria Espinosa (Spa)0:15:28
8Mercedes Pacios Pujalo (Spa)0:18:07
9Mariana Catedra Fernando (Spa)0:19:20
10Merce Petit (Spa)0:20:56
11Maria Del Mar Sancho Bauza (Spa)0:25:00
12Clara Soms (Spa)0:26:52
13Ingrid Carbones (Spa)

