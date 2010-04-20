Image 1 of 3 Marga Fullana (Massi) (Image credit: Team Massi) Image 2 of 3 Out on course, Marga Fullana (Massi) rides to a win in the women's race. (Image credit: Team Massi) Image 3 of 3 Marga Fullana (Massi) warms up for the race (Image credit: Team Massi)

Marga Fullana (Massi) won the women's race at the GP Massi despite suffering from a cold. She defeated Japan's Rie Katayama and teammate Anna Villar. Fullana sped to her victory on a fast, technical track through Tarragona. Katayama tried to stay with Fullana in the first part of the race, but Fullana was too strong and she opened a gap, which grew throughout the race, to about two minutes at the end.

In the men's race, Japan's Kohei Yamamoto won ahead of Spaniards Marc Trayter and David Lozano.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) 1:39:00 2 Marc Trayter Alemany (Spa) 0:00:06 3 David Lozano Riba (Spa) 0:01:14 4 Israel Nunez Baticon (Spa) 0:02:06 5 Josep Betalu (Spa) 0:02:12 6 Ismael Ventura Sanchez (Spa) 0:02:33 7 Joan Llordella Prat (Spa) 0:03:05 8 Guillem Munos (Spa) 9 Francesc Freixer (Spa) 0:03:45 10 Thibaut Bellanger (Fra) 0:04:36 11 Cristofer Bosque (Spa) 0:04:55 12 Oriol Morata Abril (Spa) 0:05:18 13 Ramon Sagues Portabella (Spa) 0:05:47 14 Jordi Martorell (Spa) 0:07:04 15 Ivo Suur (Est) 0:07:07 16 Xavier Vinyas (Spa) 0:07:15 17 Ever Alejandro Gomez (Bol) 0:07:19 18 Borja Murillo Caballero (Spa) 0:07:28 19 Seiya Hirano (Jpn) 0:07:32 20 Rafel Sastre (Spa) 0:07:50 21 Jose Manuel Benito (Spa) 0:07:56 22 Christian Collados (Spa) 0:08:23 23 Jordi Carnicer (Spa) 0:09:39 24 Josep Puigpinos (Spa) 0:10:27 25 Xavier Bosch (Spa) 0:10:59 26 Carlos Portilla Parrilla (Spa) 0:11:28 27 Noel Trillo Flores (Spa) 0:11:46 28 Enric Martorell (Spa) 0:11:55 29 Marcos Vasquez (Spa) 0:12:09 30 Arnau Planas (Spa) 31 Sergi Boix (Spa) 0:12:11 32 Albert Aubet (Spa) 0:12:17 33 Diego Fernandez (Spa) 0:12:39 34 Jofre Prunera (Spa) 0:13:31 35 Raul Cots (Spa) 0:13:45 36 Albert Codinach (Spa) 0:13:52 37 Joan Marc Perarnau Garcia (Spa) 0:14:42 38 David Peñaloza (Spa) 0:14:46 39 Jordá Cullell (Spa) 0:15:00 40 Albert Carreras (Spa) 0:15:01 41 Guillem Marti (Spa) 0:15:30 42 Oriol Domenech (Spa) 0:15:34 43 Umbert Almenara Verges (Spa) 0:15:36 44 Jose Antonio Lopez (Spa) 0:16:05 45 Oscar Berral (Spa) 0:16:45 46 Eduard Figueras (Spa) 0:17:28 47 Jesus E. Hernandez (Spa) 0:18:13 48 Diego Herrera (Arg) 0:18:17 49 Carlos Javier Gaspar (Spa) 0:18:53 50 Sergi Pujabet (Spa) 0:18:55 51 Victor Espuny (Spa) 0:19:19 52 Santiago Martinez (Spa) 0:19:32 53 Pau Bosch (Spa) 0:20:19 54 Ruben Candela (Spa) 0:20:38 55 Albert Mendoza (Spa) 0:20:44 56 Gerard Arenos (Spa) 0:22:11 57 Marcos Segura (Spa) 0:22:23 58 Boris Ivan Campos (Chi) 0:22:46 59 Julio Pintado (And) 0:22:59 60 Matias Adrover (Spa) 0:23:40 61 Marc Soler (Spa) 0:25:00 62 Cristian Navarro (Spa) 0:25:52 63 Joan Rigol (Spa) 0:26:06 64 Ismael Rosillo (Spa) 0:27:03 65 Santiago Jurado (Spa) 66 Sergio Borjabad (Spa) 67 Gerard Colomer (Spa) 68 Josep Maria Castane (Spa) 69 Daniel Sanchez (Spa) DNF Roger Argelaguer (Spa) DNF Adrià Valls (Spa) DNF Oscar Sabiote (Spa) DNF Anthony Grenet (Fra) DNF Eloi Preckler (Spa) DNF Jordi Cunill (Spa) DNF Albert Bargallo (Spa)