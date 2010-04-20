Fullana wins women's race in Spain
Japanese rider Yamamoto tops men's field
Image 1 of 3
Image 2 of 3
Image 3 of 3
Marga Fullana (Massi) won the women's race at the GP Massi despite suffering from a cold. She defeated Japan's Rie Katayama and teammate Anna Villar. Fullana sped to her victory on a fast, technical track through Tarragona. Katayama tried to stay with Fullana in the first part of the race, but Fullana was too strong and she opened a gap, which grew throughout the race, to about two minutes at the end.
In the men's race, Japan's Kohei Yamamoto won ahead of Spaniards Marc Trayter and David Lozano.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn)
|1:39:00
|2
|Marc Trayter Alemany (Spa)
|0:00:06
|3
|David Lozano Riba (Spa)
|0:01:14
|4
|Israel Nunez Baticon (Spa)
|0:02:06
|5
|Josep Betalu (Spa)
|0:02:12
|6
|Ismael Ventura Sanchez (Spa)
|0:02:33
|7
|Joan Llordella Prat (Spa)
|0:03:05
|8
|Guillem Munos (Spa)
|9
|Francesc Freixer (Spa)
|0:03:45
|10
|Thibaut Bellanger (Fra)
|0:04:36
|11
|Cristofer Bosque (Spa)
|0:04:55
|12
|Oriol Morata Abril (Spa)
|0:05:18
|13
|Ramon Sagues Portabella (Spa)
|0:05:47
|14
|Jordi Martorell (Spa)
|0:07:04
|15
|Ivo Suur (Est)
|0:07:07
|16
|Xavier Vinyas (Spa)
|0:07:15
|17
|Ever Alejandro Gomez (Bol)
|0:07:19
|18
|Borja Murillo Caballero (Spa)
|0:07:28
|19
|Seiya Hirano (Jpn)
|0:07:32
|20
|Rafel Sastre (Spa)
|0:07:50
|21
|Jose Manuel Benito (Spa)
|0:07:56
|22
|Christian Collados (Spa)
|0:08:23
|23
|Jordi Carnicer (Spa)
|0:09:39
|24
|Josep Puigpinos (Spa)
|0:10:27
|25
|Xavier Bosch (Spa)
|0:10:59
|26
|Carlos Portilla Parrilla (Spa)
|0:11:28
|27
|Noel Trillo Flores (Spa)
|0:11:46
|28
|Enric Martorell (Spa)
|0:11:55
|29
|Marcos Vasquez (Spa)
|0:12:09
|30
|Arnau Planas (Spa)
|31
|Sergi Boix (Spa)
|0:12:11
|32
|Albert Aubet (Spa)
|0:12:17
|33
|Diego Fernandez (Spa)
|0:12:39
|34
|Jofre Prunera (Spa)
|0:13:31
|35
|Raul Cots (Spa)
|0:13:45
|36
|Albert Codinach (Spa)
|0:13:52
|37
|Joan Marc Perarnau Garcia (Spa)
|0:14:42
|38
|David Peñaloza (Spa)
|0:14:46
|39
|Jordá Cullell (Spa)
|0:15:00
|40
|Albert Carreras (Spa)
|0:15:01
|41
|Guillem Marti (Spa)
|0:15:30
|42
|Oriol Domenech (Spa)
|0:15:34
|43
|Umbert Almenara Verges (Spa)
|0:15:36
|44
|Jose Antonio Lopez (Spa)
|0:16:05
|45
|Oscar Berral (Spa)
|0:16:45
|46
|Eduard Figueras (Spa)
|0:17:28
|47
|Jesus E. Hernandez (Spa)
|0:18:13
|48
|Diego Herrera (Arg)
|0:18:17
|49
|Carlos Javier Gaspar (Spa)
|0:18:53
|50
|Sergi Pujabet (Spa)
|0:18:55
|51
|Victor Espuny (Spa)
|0:19:19
|52
|Santiago Martinez (Spa)
|0:19:32
|53
|Pau Bosch (Spa)
|0:20:19
|54
|Ruben Candela (Spa)
|0:20:38
|55
|Albert Mendoza (Spa)
|0:20:44
|56
|Gerard Arenos (Spa)
|0:22:11
|57
|Marcos Segura (Spa)
|0:22:23
|58
|Boris Ivan Campos (Chi)
|0:22:46
|59
|Julio Pintado (And)
|0:22:59
|60
|Matias Adrover (Spa)
|0:23:40
|61
|Marc Soler (Spa)
|0:25:00
|62
|Cristian Navarro (Spa)
|0:25:52
|63
|Joan Rigol (Spa)
|0:26:06
|64
|Ismael Rosillo (Spa)
|0:27:03
|65
|Santiago Jurado (Spa)
|66
|Sergio Borjabad (Spa)
|67
|Gerard Colomer (Spa)
|68
|Josep Maria Castane (Spa)
|69
|Daniel Sanchez (Spa)
|DNF
|Roger Argelaguer (Spa)
|DNF
|Adrià Valls (Spa)
|DNF
|Oscar Sabiote (Spa)
|DNF
|Anthony Grenet (Fra)
|DNF
|Eloi Preckler (Spa)
|DNF
|Jordi Cunill (Spa)
|DNF
|Albert Bargallo (Spa)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Margarita Fullana Riera (Spa)
|1:30:09
|2
|Rie Katayama (Jpn)
|0:01:57
|3
|Anna Villar Argente (Spa)
|0:07:08
|4
|Maaris Meier (Est)
|0:09:23
|5
|Cristina Mascarreras Sabria (Spa)
|0:10:41
|6
|Idit Shub (Isr)
|0:13:56
|7
|Nuria Espinosa (Spa)
|0:15:28
|8
|Mercedes Pacios Pujalo (Spa)
|0:18:07
|9
|Mariana Catedra Fernando (Spa)
|0:19:20
|10
|Merce Petit (Spa)
|0:20:56
|11
|Maria Del Mar Sancho Bauza (Spa)
|0:25:00
|12
|Clara Soms (Spa)
|0:26:52
|13
|Ingrid Carbones (Spa)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy