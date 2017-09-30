Van Loy takes GP Neerpelt victory
Brammeier second, Wyman third
Elite Women: -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:47:25
|2
|Nikki Brammeier (GBr)
|0:00:05
|3
|Helen Wyman (GBr)
|0:00:09
|4
|Loes Sels (Bel) Crelan - Charles
|0:01:01
|5
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Steylaerts - Betfirst
|0:01:09
|6
|Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel)
|0:01:41
|7
|Laura Verdonschot (Bel) Marlux - Napoleon Games
|0:02:07
|8
|Kim Van De Steene (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|0:02:21
|9
|Denise Betsema (Ned)
|0:02:34
|10
|Suzanne Verhoeven (Bel)
|0:03:12
|11
|Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned)
|0:03:22
|12
|Shana Maes (Bel)
|0:03:56
|13
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned)
|0:04:15
|14
|Joyce Heyns (Bel)
|0:04:43
|15
|Axelle Bellaert (Bel)
|0:05:04
|16
|Pauline Delhaye (Fra)
|0:05:21
|17
|Lizzy Witlox (Ned)
|0:05:42
|18
|Aniek Van Alphen (Ned)
|0:07:02
|19
|Elodie Kuijper (Ned)
|0:07:13
|20
|Natalie Redmond (Aus)
|0:07:28
|21
|Sylvie Swinkels (Ned)
|0:07:40
|22
|Jana Dobbelaere (Bel)
|23
|Kristien Nelen (Bel)
|24
|Meg De Bruyne (Bel)
|25
|Tinne Vermeiren (Bel)
|DNF
|Marthe Truyen (Bel)
|DNF
|Tess Van Loy (Bel)
|DNF
|Eva Maria Palm (Bel)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Glaetzer still targeting Tokyo Olympics despite cancer diagnosisAustralian track sprinter underwent surgery to remove thyroid cancer growth last week
-
Van der Poel takes gold at men's European Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsIserbyt is second in Italy
-
Kastelijn takes gold at women's European Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsLechner and Worst round out podium in Silvelle
-
Crispin wins U23 men's European cyclo-cross titleFrenchman beats Kelich and Benoist in Silvelle
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy