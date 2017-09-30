Trending

Van Loy takes GP Neerpelt victory

Brammeier second, Wyman third

Ellen Van Loy (Telenet Fidea)

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:47:25
2Nikki Brammeier (GBr)0:00:05
3Helen Wyman (GBr)0:00:09
4Loes Sels (Bel) Crelan - Charles0:01:01
5Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Steylaerts - Betfirst0:01:09
6Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel)0:01:41
7Laura Verdonschot (Bel) Marlux - Napoleon Games0:02:07
8Kim Van De Steene (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex0:02:21
9Denise Betsema (Ned)0:02:34
10Suzanne Verhoeven (Bel)0:03:12
11Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned)0:03:22
12Shana Maes (Bel)0:03:56
13Monique Van De Ree (Ned)0:04:15
14Joyce Heyns (Bel)0:04:43
15Axelle Bellaert (Bel)0:05:04
16Pauline Delhaye (Fra)0:05:21
17Lizzy Witlox (Ned)0:05:42
18Aniek Van Alphen (Ned)0:07:02
19Elodie Kuijper (Ned)0:07:13
20Natalie Redmond (Aus)0:07:28
21Sylvie Swinkels (Ned)0:07:40
22Jana Dobbelaere (Bel)
23Kristien Nelen (Bel)
24Meg De Bruyne (Bel)
25Tinne Vermeiren (Bel)
DNFMarthe Truyen (Bel)
DNFTess Van Loy (Bel)
DNFEva Maria Palm (Bel)

