Sweeck wins GP Neerpelt

Hermans is second, Adams third

Laurens Sweeck (ERA-Circus) riding through the sandpit

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Era-Circus0:59:43
2Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:00:20
3Jens Adams (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice0:00:29
4Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Marlux - Napoleon Games0:00:35
5Vincent Baestaens (Bel)0:00:40
6Tom Meeusen (Bel) Beobank-Corendon0:01:03
7Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Beobank-Corendon0:01:42
8Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) Marlux - Napoleon Games0:01:46
9Marcel Meisen (Ger) Steylaerts - Betfirst0:01:52
10Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Steylaerts - Betfirst0:02:30
11Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:02:35
12Braam Merlier (Bel) Steylaerts - Betfirst0:02:46
13Wietse Bosmans (Bel) Era-Circus0:03:28
14Jim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:04:26
15Diether Sweeck (Bel) Era-Circus0:04:31
16Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) Steylaerts - Betfirst0:04:42
17Rob Peeters (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
18Robin Alderweireld (Bel)
19Timo Kielich (Bel) Era-Circus
20Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
21Jonas Degroote (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
22Erno Mc Crae (Bel)
23Sander Elen (Bel)
24Edwin De Wit (Bel)
25Hugo Lefebvre (Fra)
26Carl Erik Schoulgin Sørensen (Den)
27Vincent Oger (Bel)
DNFKlaas Vantornout (Bel) Marlux - Napoleon Games
DNFJoeri Adams (Bel)
DNFGuillaume Lallement (Fra)

