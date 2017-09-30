Sweeck wins GP Neerpelt
Hermans is second, Adams third
Elite Men: -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Era-Circus
|0:59:43
|2
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:00:20
|3
|Jens Adams (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
|0:00:29
|4
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Marlux - Napoleon Games
|0:00:35
|5
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel)
|0:00:40
|6
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Beobank-Corendon
|0:01:03
|7
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Beobank-Corendon
|0:01:42
|8
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) Marlux - Napoleon Games
|0:01:46
|9
|Marcel Meisen (Ger) Steylaerts - Betfirst
|0:01:52
|10
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Steylaerts - Betfirst
|0:02:30
|11
|Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:02:35
|12
|Braam Merlier (Bel) Steylaerts - Betfirst
|0:02:46
|13
|Wietse Bosmans (Bel) Era-Circus
|0:03:28
|14
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:04:26
|15
|Diether Sweeck (Bel) Era-Circus
|0:04:31
|16
|Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) Steylaerts - Betfirst
|0:04:42
|17
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
|18
|Robin Alderweireld (Bel)
|19
|Timo Kielich (Bel) Era-Circus
|20
|Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|21
|Jonas Degroote (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|22
|Erno Mc Crae (Bel)
|23
|Sander Elen (Bel)
|24
|Edwin De Wit (Bel)
|25
|Hugo Lefebvre (Fra)
|26
|Carl Erik Schoulgin Sørensen (Den)
|27
|Vincent Oger (Bel)
|DNF
|Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Marlux - Napoleon Games
|DNF
|Joeri Adams (Bel)
|DNF
|Guillaume Lallement (Fra)
