Simon Yates (Orica-Scott) soloed to an impressive victory Saturday at the GP Miguel Indurain in Spain, jumping away from a reduced lead group with 10km to go and building on his gap to win by 23 seconds over Cannondale-Drapac's Michael Woods and Team Sky's Sergio Henao. The win is Yates' second of the season after he won stage 6 at Paris-Nice last month.

"It was a hard race today at the start with the wind and the rain, but the team rode really well, protecting me at all times," Yates said after his victory in Estella. "Roman Kreuziger went into the main break, which was great for us. It meant we could sit in the wheels and save energy."

The 186km race started in cold and wet conditions, but that hardly slowed the peloton as small groups tried to get away but nothing could stick. When the initial breakaway was caught after an hour of racing, Orica's Kreuziger joined Matvey Mamykin (Katusha-Alpecin) and Nick Schultz (Caja-Rural) in a three-rider move that distanced the peloton.

Movistar drove the chase to bring back the trio, and the peloton made the catch with 50km remaining. Yates tried to jump away with a single Movistar rider, but that escape was quickly brought back into the fold. A nine-rider move that included Yates was able to sneak away with 20km remaining, setting up Yates for his winning move another 10km down the road.

Full Results