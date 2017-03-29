Orica-Scott backing Simon Yates at GP Miguel Indurain

Image 1 of 5 Simon 'Ninja' Yates (Orica-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Simon Yates (Orica-Scott) celebrates stage victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Simon Yates (Orica-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Simon Yates (Orica-Scott) on the Paris-Nice podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Simon Yates (Orica-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Simon Yates will lead Orica-Scott into Saturday's GP Miguel Indurain with the team aiming for victory. The 24-year-old won stage 6 of Paris-Nice in early-March before illness hindered his overall aspirations.

Yates, who won a stage of the Vuelta a Espana last year, will be supported by a strong cast of climbers. The one-day race in Navarre will also serve as an important test ahead of next week's Vuelta al País Vasco.

"We have good options up our sleeves for this race," sport director Dave McPartland said . "We have Roman Kreuziger there as a right hand man to Yates and it is another good opportunity for us.

A lot of the riders often race this race then recover on Sunday before the Pais Vasco. It is another good opportunity for us to attack a one-day race and try and come away with another victory with the really good team that we have lining up."

Spaniard Carlos Verona and Australian climbing trio Damien Howson, Jack Haig, and Rob Power will also be important riders for Yates' ambitions. Rounding out the team and adding muscle are Svein Tuft and Michael Hepburn.

The last five editions of the race have been shared between Movistar and Katusha, and once again, McPartland sees the two as the team to beat.

"We will be up against Movistar, it is their home race and they won it last year so I expect they will be motivated for it again but I think we can come away with a good result on this course," he added.

The race will be an important test for Yates who will lead the team alongside twin brother Adam at the Giro d'Italia in May.

Orica-Scott for 2017 GP Miguel Indurain: Simon Yates, Jack Haig, Roman Kreuziger, Michael Hepburn, Damien Howson, Robert Power, Svein Tuft, and Carlos Verona.