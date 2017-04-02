Simon Yates continues Spanish success at GP Miguel Indurain

Image 1 of 5 Simon Yates on the GP Miguel Indurain podium (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 2 of 5 Simon Yates launches his winning solo move at GP Indurain (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 3 of 5 Simon Yates wins the 2017 GP Miguel Indurain (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 4 of 5 Simon Yates wins the 2017 GP Miguel Indurain (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Simon Yates wins the 2017 GP Miguel Indurain (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Since turning professional with Orica-Scott in 2014, Simon Yates has made a habit of winning on Spanish soil with his solo GP Miguel Indurain win the latest success. The 24-year-old launched his late attack to take the win, doubling his 2017 tally after his stage 6 win at Paris-Nice. Yates' previous wins in Spain came at the Prueba Villafranca-Ordiziako Klasika and stage 6 of last year's Vuelta a Espana.

"It was a hard race today, at the start with the wind and the rain but the team rode really well, protecting me at all times," Yates said. "Roman Kreuziger went into the main break which was great for us, it meant we could sit in the wheels and save energy."

With the team dedicated to Yates' ambition at the race, Orica-Scott delivered on its pre-race plan with the Briton who was full of praise for his teammates.

"On the climbs the guys were always there and we made it a hard race so I am extremely happy to win today," he said.

Sport director David McPartland echoed Yates' sentiments of the teamwork, adding he was pleased by having a rider represented in the breakaways all day long.

"The whole team were impressive today, we really made it a hard race and made the race go our way," said McPartland. "We had everyone in the breaks, even in the smaller early breaks and this helped put pressure on other teams."

"In the final, the race was splitting after Roman's group came back, so we knew we had to be aggressive on that final circuit."

McPartland added he was particularly pleased by Damien Howson and the aggressive approach his riders took into the race and the pay off with Yates' win.

"On the final climb Yates attacked for the second time, he clearly had the legs again so he really deserved this win. He picked the right moments to attack and was even putting time into the group when he went away solo, so it really shows he is in great shape," he said. "When you race aggressively, you actively make things happen and go your way. That was our attitude today and it paid off."

Yates will aim to continue his Spanish success next week when he lines out at the Vuelta a Pais Vasco. A race he has ridden on three previous occasions with fifth overall in 2014 his best result yet.

Joining Yates for the race will be Michael Albasini, Simon Gerrans, Jack Haig, Roman Kreuziger, Rubén Plaza, Robert Power and Carlos Verona.