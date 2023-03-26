GP Industria & Artigianato: Ben Healy secures solo victory
Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier second, Mark Stewart third on hill one-day race in Larciano
Ben Healy (EF Education-EasyPost) launched a late-race attack to win the one-day GP Industria & Artigianato in Larciano. The Irishman attacked a large breakaway group on the climb located on the last circuit of the race and held off lone chaser Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Trek-Segafredo), who finished second.
Mark Stewart (Bolton Equities Black Spoke) won the group sprint for third place on the day.
GP Industria & Artigianato offered the field a 199.8km race that ended with four large circuits in Larciano. Each circuit included a decisive ascent over the Fornello (2.7km at 6.4%) followed by a descent and undulating terrain into the finish line.
An early breakaway was caught on the Fornello ascent, and the peloton was all together with 75km to go, with UAE Team Emirates pulling the field.
The field split apart with a large group of roughly 16 riders breaking off the front to include Diego Ulissi, Davide Formolo, Marc Hirschi and Felix Großschartner (UAE Team Emirates), Christian Scaroni (Astana Qazaqstan Team), James Shaw, Georg Steinhauser and Ben Healy (EF Education-EasyPost), Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier, Tony Gallopin and Natnael Tesfatsion (Trek-Segafredo), Marco Tizza (Bingoal WB), Mark Stewart (Bolton Equities Black Spoke), Alessandro Tonelli (Green Project-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè) and Alessandro Fedeli (Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team).
Three riders struggled to hang onto the move with Alexis Guerin (Bingoal WB), Samuele Zoccarato, and Filippo Fiorelli (Green Project-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè) distanced inside 20km to go.
The race headed up on the last ascent of the Fornello, where Ulissi attacked, but Healy countered the move.
Healy opened a gap and pushed his lead out to 10 seconds on the descent with 14km out from the finish line. There was little organisation in the chase group behind, which allowed Healy's lead to increase to 20 seconds.
On the flat to undulating run-in to Larciano, Healy continued to push on with 30 seconds ahead of the chase as he raced into the last 3km.
The chase fell apart behind him as teams UAE Team Emirates and Trek-Segafredo, the only squads with multiple riders left in the chase, led the diminished group.
Ghebreigzabhier attacked out of the chase group to bridge to Healy, but the gap was too big to cross so late in the race.
Healy crossed the line to secure his second win of the season after also winning a stage of Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali last week.
Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Gent-Wevelgem live - Van Aert attacks on the Kemmelberg260km of rainy racing across the cobbles and hills of Flanders
-
Rain-dampened Gent-Wevelgem Women - Live coverageWeather has kept attacks to a minimum in the first half of the 162km spring classic
-
GP Industria & Artigianato: Ben Healy secures solo victoryAmanuel Ghebreigzabhier second, Mark Stewart third on hill one-day race in Larciano
-
Primoz Roglic holds off Remco Evenepoel to capture Volta a Catalunya titleBelgian wins final stage in Barcelona after several attacks on hilly closing circuits