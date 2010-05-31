Trending

Kankovsky tops Bencik for GP-Hydraulika Mikolasek

Czech trackie powers to breakaway win

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alois Kankovsky (Cze)3:53:46
2Petr Bencik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
3Pavol Polievka (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida0:00:05
4Lyubomyr Polatayko (Ukr) Ukraine0:00:07
5Jiri Hochmann (Cze)0:01:46
6Maros Kovac (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
7Milan Kadlec (Cze)
8Marc Reyness (Spa) PSK Whirlpool - Author0:01:47
9Jiri Bares (Cze)0:01:59
10Marek Mixa (Cze)0:02:00
11Vojtech Dlouhy (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author0:02:27
12Andriy Kulyk (Ukr) Ukraine0:04:41
13Jakub Svoboda (Cze)
14Martin Hunal (Cze)
15Martin Mahdar (Svk)
16Josef Soukup (Cze)
17Patrik Tybor (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
18Jozef Palcak (Svk)
19Robert Nagy (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
20Vitaliy Shchedov (Ukr) Ukraine0:04:50
21Balazs Ronaszeki (Hun)
22Jan Sipeky (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
23Matej Vysna (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
24Jirí Ríha (Cze)0:04:53
25Martin Slota (Svk)
26Peter Kosut (Svk)

