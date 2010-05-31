Kankovsky tops Bencik for GP-Hydraulika Mikolasek
Czech trackie powers to breakaway win
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alois Kankovsky (Cze)
|3:53:46
|2
|Petr Bencik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|3
|Pavol Polievka (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|0:00:05
|4
|Lyubomyr Polatayko (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:00:07
|5
|Jiri Hochmann (Cze)
|0:01:46
|6
|Maros Kovac (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|7
|Milan Kadlec (Cze)
|8
|Marc Reyness (Spa) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|0:01:47
|9
|Jiri Bares (Cze)
|0:01:59
|10
|Marek Mixa (Cze)
|0:02:00
|11
|Vojtech Dlouhy (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|0:02:27
|12
|Andriy Kulyk (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:04:41
|13
|Jakub Svoboda (Cze)
|14
|Martin Hunal (Cze)
|15
|Martin Mahdar (Svk)
|16
|Josef Soukup (Cze)
|17
|Patrik Tybor (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|18
|Jozef Palcak (Svk)
|19
|Robert Nagy (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|20
|Vitaliy Shchedov (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:04:50
|21
|Balazs Ronaszeki (Hun)
|22
|Jan Sipeky (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|23
|Matej Vysna (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|24
|Jirí Ríha (Cze)
|0:04:53
|25
|Martin Slota (Svk)
|26
|Peter Kosut (Svk)
