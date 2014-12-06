Trending

Wolsink claims junior race in Hasselt

Dhoore second and Driesen third

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thijs Wolsink (Ned) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team0:43:13
2Alessio Dhoore (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
3Jarne Driesen (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
4Briek Hermans (Bel) De Kastelse Durvers V.Z.W.0:00:08
5Han Devos (Bel) Cycling Team Zemst VZW0:00:09
6Gavin Haley (USA)0:00:14
7Reno Bauters (Bel) KSC Dendersteek Labiekes0:00:19
8Max Gulickx (Ned) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:00:30
9Mitch Groot (Ned) Enertherm - BKCP0:00:40
10Erik Boer (Ned) VA-Cycling Team Zele0:00:45
11Yannick Vrielink (Ned)
12Jarno Liessens (Bel) Enertherm - BKCP0:00:57
13Diederik Pemen (Bel) Van Assche-Alpha Motorhomes Cycling Team
14Michiel Breugelmans (Bel) Team 1850:01:11
15Dylan Bouwmans (Ned) RTC Buitenlust0:01:20
16Stefano Museeuw (Bel) Enertherm - BKCP0:01:32
17Per Wiggers (Ned)0:02:08
18Victor Vandebosch (Bel) Enertherm - BKCP0:02:18
19Ludwig Cords (Ger)0:02:27
20Bram Welten (Ned) Arta-Building Deschacht Plastics Cycling Team0:02:54
21Dennis Blommen (Bel) Kon. Balen B.C. V.Z.W.0:03:11
22Einar Steegmans (Bel)0:03:31
23Robin Lobet (Bel)0:04:03
24Tom Rees (Ned)
25Diede Mortier (Bel) Sport En Steun - Leopoldsburg0:06:20
26Nick Peeters (Bel) Wielerclub Noord-Limburg

