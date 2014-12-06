Wolsink claims junior race in Hasselt
Dhoore second and Driesen third
Junior Men: Hasselt -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thijs Wolsink (Ned) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team
|0:43:13
|2
|Alessio Dhoore (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|3
|Jarne Driesen (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|4
|Briek Hermans (Bel) De Kastelse Durvers V.Z.W.
|0:00:08
|5
|Han Devos (Bel) Cycling Team Zemst VZW
|0:00:09
|6
|Gavin Haley (USA)
|0:00:14
|7
|Reno Bauters (Bel) KSC Dendersteek Labiekes
|0:00:19
|8
|Max Gulickx (Ned) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:00:30
|9
|Mitch Groot (Ned) Enertherm - BKCP
|0:00:40
|10
|Erik Boer (Ned) VA-Cycling Team Zele
|0:00:45
|11
|Yannick Vrielink (Ned)
|12
|Jarno Liessens (Bel) Enertherm - BKCP
|0:00:57
|13
|Diederik Pemen (Bel) Van Assche-Alpha Motorhomes Cycling Team
|14
|Michiel Breugelmans (Bel) Team 185
|0:01:11
|15
|Dylan Bouwmans (Ned) RTC Buitenlust
|0:01:20
|16
|Stefano Museeuw (Bel) Enertherm - BKCP
|0:01:32
|17
|Per Wiggers (Ned)
|0:02:08
|18
|Victor Vandebosch (Bel) Enertherm - BKCP
|0:02:18
|19
|Ludwig Cords (Ger)
|0:02:27
|20
|Bram Welten (Ned) Arta-Building Deschacht Plastics Cycling Team
|0:02:54
|21
|Dennis Blommen (Bel) Kon. Balen B.C. V.Z.W.
|0:03:11
|22
|Einar Steegmans (Bel)
|0:03:31
|23
|Robin Lobet (Bel)
|0:04:03
|24
|Tom Rees (Ned)
|25
|Diede Mortier (Bel) Sport En Steun - Leopoldsburg
|0:06:20
|26
|Nick Peeters (Bel) Wielerclub Noord-Limburg
