Diether Sweeck wins U23 GP Hasselt

Laurens Sweeck takes second and Vanthourenhout third

Diether Sweeck celebrates a strong finish

(Image credit: Photopress.be)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Diether Sweeck (Bel) Corendon - KwadrO Cycling Team0:46:29
2Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Corendon - KwadrO Cycling Team0:00:05
3Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team0:00:15
4Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:00:25
5Yorben Van Tichelt (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
6Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned)0:00:39
7Jens Vandekinderen (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:00:43
8Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:00:47
9Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:00:52
10Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:01:03
11Stan Godrie (Ned) Rabo - Giant Offroad Team.0:01:28
12Martijn Budding (Ned) Enertherm - BKCP0:01:37
13Kobe Goossens (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:02:24
14Yannick Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Cycling Team0:02:34
15Sieben Wouters (Ned) Willebrord Wil Vooruit0:02:39
16Thomas Joseph (Bel) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team0:02:44
17Berne Vankeirsbilck (Bel) CCN - Metalac Cycling team
18Elias Van Hecke (Bel) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team0:02:54
19Arne Tureluren (Bel) CCN - Metalac Cycling team0:03:45
20Koen Van Dijke (Ned)0:03:47
21Richard Jansen (Ned) Enertherm - BKCP0:04:48
22Maxim Panis (Bel) Baboco - Revor Cycling Team0:05:35
23Paul Lindenau (Ger)0:06:26
24Remigiusz Gil (Pol) Project Cross Racing
25Skyler Mackey (USA)

