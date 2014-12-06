Diether Sweeck wins U23 GP Hasselt
Laurens Sweeck takes second and Vanthourenhout third
U23 Men: Hasselt -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Diether Sweeck (Bel) Corendon - KwadrO Cycling Team
|0:46:29
|2
|Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Corendon - KwadrO Cycling Team
|0:00:05
|3
|Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|0:00:15
|4
|Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:00:25
|5
|Yorben Van Tichelt (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|6
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned)
|0:00:39
|7
|Jens Vandekinderen (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:00:43
|8
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:00:47
|9
|Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:00:52
|10
|Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:01:03
|11
|Stan Godrie (Ned) Rabo - Giant Offroad Team.
|0:01:28
|12
|Martijn Budding (Ned) Enertherm - BKCP
|0:01:37
|13
|Kobe Goossens (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:02:24
|14
|Yannick Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Cycling Team
|0:02:34
|15
|Sieben Wouters (Ned) Willebrord Wil Vooruit
|0:02:39
|16
|Thomas Joseph (Bel) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team
|0:02:44
|17
|Berne Vankeirsbilck (Bel) CCN - Metalac Cycling team
|18
|Elias Van Hecke (Bel) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team
|0:02:54
|19
|Arne Tureluren (Bel) CCN - Metalac Cycling team
|0:03:45
|20
|Koen Van Dijke (Ned)
|0:03:47
|21
|Richard Jansen (Ned) Enertherm - BKCP
|0:04:48
|22
|Maxim Panis (Bel) Baboco - Revor Cycling Team
|0:05:35
|23
|Paul Lindenau (Ger)
|0:06:26
|24
|Remigiusz Gil (Pol) Project Cross Racing
|25
|Skyler Mackey (USA)
