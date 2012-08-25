Image 1 of 33 Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) celebrates victory in Plouay and the 2012 World Cup (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 2 of 33 Rabo Women watch a sprint match on the finishing straight while waiting for the World Cup team presentation (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 3 of 33 Evelyn Stevens (Specialized - lululemon) was third in the 2012 World Cup (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 4 of 33 Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) in the World Cup leader jersey (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 5 of 33 Tiffany Cromwell (Orica - AIS presented by GreenEdge) leads the newly formed break (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 6 of 33 Tiffany Cromwell (Orica - AIS presented by GreenEdge) leads the break of Elisa Longo Borghini (Hitec Products - Mistral Home) and Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 7 of 33 Emma Johansson (Hitec Products - Mistral Home) leads the chase group (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 8 of 33 Surrounded by motorcycles, Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) appraoches the finish line and victory (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 9 of 33 Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) celebrates victory in Plouay and the 2012 World Cup (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 10 of 33 Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) celebrates victory in Plouay and the 2012 World Cup (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 11 of 33 Tiffany Cromwell (Orica - AIS presented by GreenEdge) came second in the race (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 12 of 33 Elisa Longo Borghini (Hitec Products - Mistral Home) was third, four seconds behind Cromwell (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 13 of 33 Race winner, Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 14 of 33 Tiffany Cromwell (Orica - AIS presented by GreenEdge), Marianne Vos (Rabo Women), Elisa Longo Borghini (Hitec Products - Mistral Home) on the podium (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 15 of 33 World Cup winner, Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 16 of 33 The leaders go through the start /finish area with a couple of laps remaining (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 17 of 33 The new, narrow climb on the circuit (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 18 of 33 Amber Neben (Specialized - lululemon) made an attack, but it didn't split the leaders (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 19 of 33 The Rabo Women line up before the start (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 20 of 33 World Cup leader, Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) before the start (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 21 of 33 The bunch on the new section of the circuit, which ran alongside a river (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 22 of 33 Megan Guarnier (Tibco) in the USA Champions jersey (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 23 of 33 World Cup leader, Olympic Champion, Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) in the bunch (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 24 of 33 Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) took an active role during the race (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 25 of 33 World Cup leader, Olympic Champion, Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) in the bunch (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 26 of 33 World Cup leader, Olympic Champion, Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) leads an attack with Shelly Olds (AA Drink) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 27 of 33 World Cup leader, Olympic Champion, Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) leads an attack with Shelly Olds (AA Drink) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 28 of 33 Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) is marked by Elisa Longo Borghini (Hitec Products - Mistral Home) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 29 of 33 Nicole Cooke (Faren) has had a lot if success in Plouay in the past (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 30 of 33 Evelyn Stevens (Specialized - lululemon) tried in vain to move up in the World Cup standings with some aggressive riding (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 31 of 33 World Cup leader, Olympic Champion, Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) took an active role during the race (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 32 of 33 Amber Neben (Specialized - lululemon) made an attack, but it didn't split the leaders (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 33 of 33 Judith Arndt (Orica - AIS presented by GreenEdge), Marianne Vos (Rabo Women), Evelyn Stevens (Specialized - lululemon) on the World Cup podium (Image credit: CJ Farquharson)

Olympic champion Marianne Vos (Rabobank) showed her form has not waned since London by putting in an impressive solo effort to win the final World Cup round, the GP Plouay, and seal her overall victory in the series.

Behind Vos, Tiffany Cromwell (Orica-AIS) took second over Elisa Longo Borghini (Hitec Products).

Vos won the overall World Cup by a huge margin over Judith Arndt (Orica-AIS), with American Evelyn Stevens (Specialized-lululemon) in third. Her win in France also served to push Rabobank into the top spot of the teams classification over Orica-AIS.

"With a strong Marianne Vos and Annemiek van Vleuten, who won the World Cup last year, I knew that we had to be able to compete for the final win in the team classification," said Rabo director Jeroen Blijlevens. "We won last year as well with Nederland Bloeit, but this is nearly an entirely new team. We had to wait and see how things would turn out. Therefore I'm really proud that we managed this year as well to write the team classification to our name."

Vos had already secure the individual classification after last week's World Cup in Sweden, but still went for the victory for the team.

"The team classification was most important today," Vos said. "I wasn't feeling really super and Pauline Ferrand-Prevot was having difficulties as well, so it was a bit exciting to see if we could manage. In the beginning of the season we had not anticipated that we would easily win it in our first year. But the team has been really doing well since the start of the season. Not only during World Cup races, but actually we are a team to be reckoned with for all races."

Vos had to come back from a flat tire earlier in the race, but she returned to the peloton in time for aggression from multiple teams to whittle down the lead peloton to 34 riders.

On the second to last lap, a brisk pace on the climb further reduced the leading group to 10, from which Orica-Ais rider Tiffany Cromwell attacked.

She was joined by Longo Borghini before Vos herself decided to make the bridge alone.

"Vos attacked us on the last climb, and I had nothing left," said Cromwell. "She rode away from us but never got too much of a gap. I attacked Elisa on a small rise at 1.5 kilometers and got a gap on her. I held it to the finish to comfortably finish second."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team 3:39:45 2 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Orica - Ais 0:00:35 3 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team 0:00:39 4 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 0:02:40 5 Evelyn Stevens (USA) Team Specialized - Lululemon 6 Luisa Tamanini (Ita) Faren Honda Team 0:02:43 7 Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Faren Honda Team 0:04:09 8 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Team Specialized - Lululemon 9 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini 10 Judith Arndt (Ger) Greenedge - Ais 11 Sandrine Bideau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 12 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team 13 Julia Martisova (Rus) Be Pink 14 Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 15 Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies 16 Christine Majerus (Lux) Team GSD Gestion 17 Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team 18 Elena Cecchini (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini 19 Aude Biannic (Fra) France 20 Sharon Laws (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 21 Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team 22 Megan Guarnier (USA) Tibco - To The Top 23 Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Fassa Bortolo - Servetto 24 Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) MCipollini Giambenini 25 Anna Sanchis Chafer (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango 26 Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango 27 Audrey Cordon (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 28 Lise Olivier (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies 29 Edwige Pitel (Fra) France 30 Amber Neben (USA) Team Specialized - Lululemon 31 Lauren Hall (USA) Tibco - To The Top 0:04:26 32 Mélanie Bravard (Fra) France 0:04:39 33 Shara Gillow (Aus) Greenedge - Ais 34 Carlee Taylor (Aus) Vienne Futuroscope 35 Shelley Olds (USA) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 0:11:34 36 Sophie Creux (Fra) France 0:11:42 37 Adrie Visser (Ned) Skil 1t4i 0:13:26 38 Joanne Hogan (Aus) Bizkaia - Durango 39 Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team 40 Siobhan Horgan (Irl) Team GSD Gestion 41 Marion Rousse (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 42 Lise Nöstvold (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team 43 Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team 44 Marie-Laure Cloarec (Fra) France 45 Emilie Aubry (Swi) Team GSD Gestion 46 Emma Crum (NZl) ASPTT Dijon - Bourgogne 47 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Faren Honda Team 48 Francesca Cauz (Ita) Fassa Bortolo - Servetto 49 Nicole Cooke (GBr) Faren Honda Team 50 Andrea Graus (Aut) Vienne Futuroscope 51 Joanna Van De Winkel (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies 52 Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 53 Susanna Zorzi (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini 54 Loren Rowney (Aus) Team Specialized - Lululemon 55 Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam 56 Jessie Daams (Bel) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 57 Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam 58 Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team 59 Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini 60 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Faren Honda Team 61 Robyn De Groot (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies 62 Amanda Miller (USA) Tibco - To The Top 63 Elena Berlato (Ita) Fassa Bortolo - Servetto 64 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope 65 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini 66 Alexis Rhodes (Aus) Greenedge - Ais