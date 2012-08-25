Vos seals overall World Cup with Plouay victory
Cromwell, Borghini on the podium in France
Olympic champion Marianne Vos (Rabobank) showed her form has not waned since London by putting in an impressive solo effort to win the final World Cup round, the GP Plouay, and seal her overall victory in the series.
Behind Vos, Tiffany Cromwell (Orica-AIS) took second over Elisa Longo Borghini (Hitec Products).
Vos won the overall World Cup by a huge margin over Judith Arndt (Orica-AIS), with American Evelyn Stevens (Specialized-lululemon) in third. Her win in France also served to push Rabobank into the top spot of the teams classification over Orica-AIS.
"With a strong Marianne Vos and Annemiek van Vleuten, who won the World Cup last year, I knew that we had to be able to compete for the final win in the team classification," said Rabo director Jeroen Blijlevens. "We won last year as well with Nederland Bloeit, but this is nearly an entirely new team. We had to wait and see how things would turn out. Therefore I'm really proud that we managed this year as well to write the team classification to our name."
Vos had already secure the individual classification after last week's World Cup in Sweden, but still went for the victory for the team.
"The team classification was most important today," Vos said. "I wasn't feeling really super and Pauline Ferrand-Prevot was having difficulties as well, so it was a bit exciting to see if we could manage. In the beginning of the season we had not anticipated that we would easily win it in our first year. But the team has been really doing well since the start of the season. Not only during World Cup races, but actually we are a team to be reckoned with for all races."
Vos had to come back from a flat tire earlier in the race, but she returned to the peloton in time for aggression from multiple teams to whittle down the lead peloton to 34 riders.
On the second to last lap, a brisk pace on the climb further reduced the leading group to 10, from which Orica-Ais rider Tiffany Cromwell attacked.
She was joined by Longo Borghini before Vos herself decided to make the bridge alone.
"Vos attacked us on the last climb, and I had nothing left," said Cromwell. "She rode away from us but never got too much of a gap. I attacked Elisa on a small rise at 1.5 kilometers and got a gap on her. I held it to the finish to comfortably finish second."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
|3:39:45
|2
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Orica - Ais
|0:00:35
|3
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|0:00:39
|4
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|0:02:40
|5
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Team Specialized - Lululemon
|6
|Luisa Tamanini (Ita) Faren Honda Team
|0:02:43
|7
|Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Faren Honda Team
|0:04:09
|8
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Team Specialized - Lululemon
|9
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
|10
|Judith Arndt (Ger) Greenedge - Ais
|11
|Sandrine Bideau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|12
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
|13
|Julia Martisova (Rus) Be Pink
|14
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|15
|Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|16
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Team GSD Gestion
|17
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
|18
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
|19
|Aude Biannic (Fra) France
|20
|Sharon Laws (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|21
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|22
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Tibco - To The Top
|23
|Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Fassa Bortolo - Servetto
|24
|Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) MCipollini Giambenini
|25
|Anna Sanchis Chafer (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
|26
|Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
|27
|Audrey Cordon (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|28
|Lise Olivier (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|29
|Edwige Pitel (Fra) France
|30
|Amber Neben (USA) Team Specialized - Lululemon
|31
|Lauren Hall (USA) Tibco - To The Top
|0:04:26
|32
|Mélanie Bravard (Fra) France
|0:04:39
|33
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Greenedge - Ais
|34
|Carlee Taylor (Aus) Vienne Futuroscope
|35
|Shelley Olds (USA) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:11:34
|36
|Sophie Creux (Fra) France
|0:11:42
|37
|Adrie Visser (Ned) Skil 1t4i
|0:13:26
|38
|Joanne Hogan (Aus) Bizkaia - Durango
|39
|Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|40
|Siobhan Horgan (Irl) Team GSD Gestion
|41
|Marion Rousse (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|42
|Lise Nöstvold (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|43
|Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|44
|Marie-Laure Cloarec (Fra) France
|45
|Emilie Aubry (Swi) Team GSD Gestion
|46
|Emma Crum (NZl) ASPTT Dijon - Bourgogne
|47
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Faren Honda Team
|48
|Francesca Cauz (Ita) Fassa Bortolo - Servetto
|49
|Nicole Cooke (GBr) Faren Honda Team
|50
|Andrea Graus (Aut) Vienne Futuroscope
|51
|Joanna Van De Winkel (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|52
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|53
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
|54
|Loren Rowney (Aus) Team Specialized - Lululemon
|55
|Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
|56
|Jessie Daams (Bel) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|57
|Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
|58
|Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
|59
|Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
|60
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Faren Honda Team
|61
|Robyn De Groot (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|62
|Amanda Miller (USA) Tibco - To The Top
|63
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Fassa Bortolo - Servetto
|64
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
|65
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
|66
|Alexis Rhodes (Aus) Greenedge - Ais
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
|335
|pts
|2
|Judith Arndt (Ger) Orica - Ais
|187
|3
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Team Specialized - Lululemon
|152
|4
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Team Specialized - Lululemon
|142
|5
|Shelley Olds (USA) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|125
|6
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|110
|7
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
|109
|8
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|108
|9
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Greenedge - Ais
|89
|10
|Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) Greenedge - Ais
|76
|11
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) RusVelo
|75
|12
|Adrie Visser (Ned) Skil 1t4i
|56
|13
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
|56
|14
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|54
|15
|Monia Baccaille (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
|53
|16
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|52
|17
|Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Greenedge - Ais
|50
|18
|Kristin Armstrong (USA) Exergy Twenty12
|50
|19
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
|50
|20
|Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|44
|21
|Amber Neben (USA) Team Specialized - Lululemon
|42
|22
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Greenedge - Ais
|40
|23
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|39
|24
|Emma Pooley (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|38
|25
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|36
|26
|Ina Teutenberg (Ger) Team Specialized - Lululemon
|35
|27
|Joelle Numainville (Can)
|35
|28
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Faren Honda Team
|33
|29
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) Greenedge - Ais
|30
|29
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Greenedge - Ais
|30
|31
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Team Specialized - Lululemon
|30
|32
|Romy Kasper (Ger) RusVelo
|29
|33
|Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
|28
|34
|Thalita De Jong (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
|27
|35
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Team Specialized - Lululemon
|27
|36
|Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
|27
|37
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
|26
|38
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Be Pink
|26
|39
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
|24
|40
|Luisa Tamanini (Ita) Faren Honda Team
|24
|41
|Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Team Specialized - Lululemon
|24
|42
|Noemi Cantele (Ita) Be Pink
|24
|43
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil 1t4i
|24
|44
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Team GSD Gestion
|24
|45
|Sharon Laws (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|22
|46
|Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Faren Honda Team
|21
|47
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
|21
|48
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Tibco - To The Top
|21
|49
|Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|18
|50
|Lucy Martin (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|18
|51
|Clara Hughes (Can) Team Specialized - Lululemon
|18
|52
|Irina Molicheva (Rus) RusVelo
|16
|52
|Alina Bondarenko (Rus) RusVelo
|16
|54
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
|16
|55
|Emma Trott (GBr) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
|15
|55
|Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
|15
|55
|Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
|15
|55
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
|15
|59
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
|15
|60
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|15
|61
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Skil 1t4i
|14
|61
|Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil 1t4i
|14
|61
|Kelly Markus (Ned) Skil 1t4i
|14
|64
|Esther Olthuis (Ned) DPD - Pakketservice
|13
|64
|Julie Leth (Den) DPD - Pakketservice
|13
|64
|Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) DPD - Pakketservice
|13
|64
|Eileen Roe (GBr) DPD - Pakketservice
|13
|68
|Audrey Cordon (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|13
|69
|Lise Nöstvold (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|12
|69
|Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|12
|69
|Marie Voreland (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|12
|72
|Fie Degn Larsen (Den)
|11
|72
|Nina Nielsen (Den)
|11
|72
|Mette Rasmussen (Den)
|11
|72
|Cathrine Grage (Den)
|11
|76
|Marlen Jöhrend (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion
|11
|77
|Jessica Kihlbom (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
|11
|78
|Sandrine Bideau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|10
|79
|Beata Sandström (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
|10
|79
|Hanna Nilsson (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
|10
|79
|Malin Rydlund (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
|10
|82
|Sarah Düster (Ger) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
|10
|83
|Tina Andreassen (Nor)
|9
|83
|Thrude Karlsen (Nor)
|9
|83
|Camilla Sørgjerd (Nor)
|9
|83
|Cecilie Johnsen (Nor)
|9
|83
|Anne-Katrine Meland (Nor)
|9
|88
|Jutatip Maneephan (Tha)
|9
|89
|Julia Martisova (Rus) Be Pink
|8
|90
|Jutta Nieminen (Fin)
|8
|90
|Anna Lindström (Fin)
|8
|90
|Sari Saarelainen (Fin) Forno d'Asolo Colavita
|8
|90
|Lotta Lepistö (Fin)
|8
|94
|Xin Liu China China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|8
|95
|Carmen Mcnellis Small (USA)
|8
|96
|Mei Yu Hsiao (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan
|7
|97
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Ridley 2012
|7
|98
|Nicole Cooke (GBr) Faren Honda Team
|7
|99
|Dong Yan Huang China China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|6
|100
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Verinlegno - Fabiani
|6
|101
|Janneke Kanis (Ned) Skil 1t4i
|6
|102
|Svetlana Bubnenkova (Rus) RusVelo
|5
|103
|Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|5
|104
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
|4
|105
|Ah Reum Na (Kor)
|4
|106
|Rasa Leleivyte* (Ltu) Vaiano Tepso
|4
|107
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|4
|108
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
|3
|109
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|3
|110
|Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|3
|111
|Aude Biannic (Fra) (France)
|2
|112
|Chaek-Yung Lee (Kor)
|2
|113
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|2
|114
|Panawaraporn Boonsawat (Tha)
|1
|115
|Amélie Rivat (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|1
