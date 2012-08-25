Trending

Vos seals overall World Cup with Plouay victory

Cromwell, Borghini on the podium in France

Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) celebrates victory in Plouay and the 2012 World Cup
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Rabo Women watch a sprint match on the finishing straight while waiting for the World Cup team presentation
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Evelyn Stevens (Specialized - lululemon) was third in the 2012 World Cup
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) in the World Cup leader jersey
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Tiffany Cromwell (Orica - AIS presented by GreenEdge) leads the newly formed break
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Tiffany Cromwell (Orica - AIS presented by GreenEdge) leads the break of Elisa Longo Borghini (Hitec Products - Mistral Home) and Marianne Vos (Rabo Women)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Emma Johansson (Hitec Products - Mistral Home) leads the chase group
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Surrounded by motorcycles, Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) appraoches the finish line and victory
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) celebrates victory in Plouay and the 2012 World Cup
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) celebrates victory in Plouay and the 2012 World Cup
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Tiffany Cromwell (Orica - AIS presented by GreenEdge) came second in the race
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Elisa Longo Borghini (Hitec Products - Mistral Home) was third, four seconds behind Cromwell
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Race winner, Marianne Vos (Rabo Women)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Tiffany Cromwell (Orica - AIS presented by GreenEdge), Marianne Vos (Rabo Women), Elisa Longo Borghini (Hitec Products - Mistral Home) on the podium
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
World Cup winner, Marianne Vos (Rabo Women)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
The leaders go through the start /finish area with a couple of laps remaining
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
The new, narrow climb on the circuit
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Amber Neben (Specialized - lululemon) made an attack, but it didn't split the leaders
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
The Rabo Women line up before the start
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
World Cup leader, Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) before the start
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
The bunch on the new section of the circuit, which ran alongside a river
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Megan Guarnier (Tibco) in the USA Champions jersey
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
World Cup leader, Olympic Champion, Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) in the bunch
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) took an active role during the race
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
World Cup leader, Olympic Champion, Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) in the bunch
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
World Cup leader, Olympic Champion, Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) leads an attack with Shelly Olds (AA Drink)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
World Cup leader, Olympic Champion, Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) leads an attack with Shelly Olds (AA Drink)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) is marked by Elisa Longo Borghini (Hitec Products - Mistral Home)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Nicole Cooke (Faren) has had a lot if success in Plouay in the past
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Evelyn Stevens (Specialized - lululemon) tried in vain to move up in the World Cup standings with some aggressive riding
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
World Cup leader, Olympic Champion, Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) took an active role during the race
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Amber Neben (Specialized - lululemon) made an attack, but it didn't split the leaders
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Judith Arndt (Orica - AIS presented by GreenEdge), Marianne Vos (Rabo Women), Evelyn Stevens (Specialized - lululemon) on the World Cup podium
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)

Olympic champion Marianne Vos (Rabobank) showed her form has not waned since London by putting in an impressive solo effort to win the final World Cup round, the GP Plouay, and seal her overall victory in the series.

Behind Vos, Tiffany Cromwell (Orica-AIS) took second over Elisa Longo Borghini (Hitec Products).

Vos won the overall World Cup by a huge margin over Judith Arndt (Orica-AIS), with American Evelyn Stevens (Specialized-lululemon) in third. Her win in France also served to push Rabobank into the top spot of the teams classification over Orica-AIS. 

"With a strong Marianne Vos and Annemiek van Vleuten, who won the World Cup last year, I knew that we had to be able to compete for the final win in the team classification," said Rabo director Jeroen Blijlevens. "We won last year as well with Nederland Bloeit, but this is nearly an entirely new team. We had to wait and see how things would turn out. Therefore I'm really proud that we managed this year as well to write the team classification to our name."

Vos had already secure the individual classification after last week's World Cup in Sweden, but still went for the victory for the team.

"The team classification was most important today," Vos said. "I wasn't feeling really super and Pauline Ferrand-Prevot was having difficulties as well, so it was a bit exciting to see if we could manage. In the beginning of the season we had not anticipated that we would easily win it in our first year. But the team has been really doing well since the start of the season. Not only during World Cup races, but actually we are a team to be reckoned with for all races."

Vos had to come back from a flat tire earlier in the race, but she returned to the peloton in time for aggression from multiple teams to whittle down the lead peloton to 34 riders.

On the second to last lap, a brisk pace on the climb further reduced the leading group to 10, from which Orica-Ais rider Tiffany Cromwell attacked.

She was joined by Longo Borghini before Vos herself decided to make the bridge alone.

"Vos attacked us on the last climb, and I had nothing left," said Cromwell. "She rode away from us but never got too much of a gap. I attacked Elisa on a small rise at 1.5 kilometers and got a gap on her. I held it to the finish to comfortably finish second."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team3:39:45
2Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Orica - Ais0:00:35
3Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team0:00:39
4Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:02:40
5Evelyn Stevens (USA) Team Specialized - Lululemon
6Luisa Tamanini (Ita) Faren Honda Team0:02:43
7Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Faren Honda Team0:04:09
8Trixi Worrack (Ger) Team Specialized - Lululemon
9Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
10Judith Arndt (Ger) Greenedge - Ais
11Sandrine Bideau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
12Iris Slappendel (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
13Julia Martisova (Rus) Be Pink
14Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
15Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies
16Christine Majerus (Lux) Team GSD Gestion
17Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
18Elena Cecchini (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
19Aude Biannic (Fra) France
20Sharon Laws (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
21Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
22Megan Guarnier (USA) Tibco - To The Top
23Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Fassa Bortolo - Servetto
24Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) MCipollini Giambenini
25Anna Sanchis Chafer (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
26Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
27Audrey Cordon (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
28Lise Olivier (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies
29Edwige Pitel (Fra) France
30Amber Neben (USA) Team Specialized - Lululemon
31Lauren Hall (USA) Tibco - To The Top0:04:26
32Mélanie Bravard (Fra) France0:04:39
33Shara Gillow (Aus) Greenedge - Ais
34Carlee Taylor (Aus) Vienne Futuroscope
35Shelley Olds (USA) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:11:34
36Sophie Creux (Fra) France0:11:42
37Adrie Visser (Ned) Skil 1t4i0:13:26
38Joanne Hogan (Aus) Bizkaia - Durango
39Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
40Siobhan Horgan (Irl) Team GSD Gestion
41Marion Rousse (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
42Lise Nöstvold (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
43Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
44Marie-Laure Cloarec (Fra) France
45Emilie Aubry (Swi) Team GSD Gestion
46Emma Crum (NZl) ASPTT Dijon - Bourgogne
47Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Faren Honda Team
48Francesca Cauz (Ita) Fassa Bortolo - Servetto
49Nicole Cooke (GBr) Faren Honda Team
50Andrea Graus (Aut) Vienne Futuroscope
51Joanna Van De Winkel (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies
52Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
53Susanna Zorzi (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
54Loren Rowney (Aus) Team Specialized - Lululemon
55Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
56Jessie Daams (Bel) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
57Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
58Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
59Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
60Gracie Elvin (Aus) Faren Honda Team
61Robyn De Groot (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies
62Amanda Miller (USA) Tibco - To The Top
63Elena Berlato (Ita) Fassa Bortolo - Servetto
64Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
65Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
66Alexis Rhodes (Aus) Greenedge - Ais

World Cup rankings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team335pts
2Judith Arndt (Ger) Orica - Ais187
3Evelyn Stevens (USA) Team Specialized - Lululemon152
4Trixi Worrack (Ger) Team Specialized - Lululemon142
5Shelley Olds (USA) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team125
6Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team110
7Iris Slappendel (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team109
8Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team108
9Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Greenedge - Ais89
10Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) Greenedge - Ais76
11Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) RusVelo75
12Adrie Visser (Ned) Skil 1t4i56
13Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team56
14Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team54
15Monia Baccaille (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini53
16Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team52
17Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Greenedge - Ais50
18Kristin Armstrong (USA) Exergy Twenty1250
19Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini50
20Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies44
21Amber Neben (USA) Team Specialized - Lululemon42
22Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Greenedge - Ais40
23Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara39
24Emma Pooley (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team38
25Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team36
26Ina Teutenberg (Ger) Team Specialized - Lululemon35
27Joelle Numainville (Can)35
28Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Faren Honda Team33
29Claudia Häusler (Ger) Greenedge - Ais30
29Shara Gillow (Aus) Greenedge - Ais30
31Chloe Hosking (Aus) Team Specialized - Lululemon30
32Romy Kasper (Ger) RusVelo29
33Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team28
34Thalita De Jong (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team27
35Charlotte Becker (Ger) Team Specialized - Lululemon27
36Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam27
37Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope26
38Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Be Pink26
39Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam24
40Luisa Tamanini (Ita) Faren Honda Team24
41Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Team Specialized - Lululemon24
42Noemi Cantele (Ita) Be Pink24
43Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil 1t4i24
44Christine Majerus (Lux) Team GSD Gestion24
45Sharon Laws (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team22
46Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Faren Honda Team21
47Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team21
48Megan Guarnier (USA) Tibco - To The Top21
49Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team18
50Lucy Martin (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team18
51Clara Hughes (Can) Team Specialized - Lululemon18
52Irina Molicheva (Rus) RusVelo16
52Alina Bondarenko (Rus) RusVelo16
54Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team16
55Emma Trott (GBr) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam15
55Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam15
55Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam15
55Anouska Koster (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam15
59Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini15
60Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team15
61Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Skil 1t4i14
61Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil 1t4i14
61Kelly Markus (Ned) Skil 1t4i14
64Esther Olthuis (Ned) DPD - Pakketservice13
64Julie Leth (Den) DPD - Pakketservice13
64Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) DPD - Pakketservice13
64Eileen Roe (GBr) DPD - Pakketservice13
68Audrey Cordon (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope13
69Lise Nöstvold (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team12
69Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team12
69Marie Voreland (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team12
72Fie Degn Larsen (Den)11
72Nina Nielsen (Den)11
72Mette Rasmussen (Den)11
72Cathrine Grage (Den)11
76Marlen Jöhrend (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion11
77Jessica Kihlbom (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green11
78Sandrine Bideau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope10
79Beata Sandström (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green10
79Hanna Nilsson (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green10
79Malin Rydlund (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green10
82Sarah Düster (Ger) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team10
83Tina Andreassen (Nor)9
83Thrude Karlsen (Nor)9
83Camilla Sørgjerd (Nor)9
83Cecilie Johnsen (Nor)9
83Anne-Katrine Meland (Nor)9
88Jutatip Maneephan (Tha)9
89Julia Martisova (Rus) Be Pink8
90Jutta Nieminen (Fin)8
90Anna Lindström (Fin)8
90Sari Saarelainen (Fin) Forno d'Asolo Colavita8
90Lotta Lepistö (Fin)8
94Xin Liu China China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling8
95Carmen Mcnellis Small (USA)8
96Mei Yu Hsiao (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan7
97Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Ridley 20127
98Nicole Cooke (GBr) Faren Honda Team7
99Dong Yan Huang China China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling6
100Rossella Ratto (Ita) Verinlegno - Fabiani6
101Janneke Kanis (Ned) Skil 1t4i6
102Svetlana Bubnenkova (Rus) RusVelo5
103Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox5
104Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team4
105Ah Reum Na (Kor)4
106Rasa Leleivyte* (Ltu) Vaiano Tepso4
107Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team4
108Elena Cecchini (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini3
109Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team3
110Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team3
111Aude Biannic (Fra) (France)2
112Chaek-Yung Lee (Kor)2
113Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team2
114Panawaraporn Boonsawat (Tha)1
115Amélie Rivat (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope1

 

