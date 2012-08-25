Trending

GP Plouay-Bretagne past winners

2002-2011

2011Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
2010Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
2009Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
2008Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Menikini - Selle Italia
2007Noemi Cantele (Ita)
2006Nicole Brändli (Sui) Bigla Cycling Team
2005Noemi Cantele (Ita)
2004Edita Pucinskaite
2003Nicole Coole (GBr)
2002Regina Schleicher (Ger)

