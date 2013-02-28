Sagan sprints to Camaiore victory
Slovak beats Ulissi and Nocentini in Tuscany
Peter Sagan (Cannondale) continued his fine start to the season by sprinting to victory to win the G.P. Camaiore, beating Diego Ulissi (Lampre Merida) and Rinaldo Nocentini (Ag2r-La Mondiale) into second and third.
A select twelve-man group formed on the final of six ascensions of Monte Pitoro, featuring Vincenzo Nibali (Astana), Michele Scarponi (Lampre Merida) and Denis Menchov (Katusha), but they were unable to shake Sagan, and once Nibali’s attack on the descent was snuffed out, there was an air of inevitability about the finish.
Aided by teammate Moreno Moser, Sagan duly delivered in the sprint, powering away to claim a convincing win ahead of Ulissi and Nocentini. It was the Slovak’s third victory of 2013 and a start reminder of his abilities just over two weeks before Milan-San Remo.
“It was a win that had a great contribution from my teammates,” Sagan said afterwards. “I could feel my condition improve lap after lap, and I took some morale from that. When it all came back together on the last climb, Moser was exceptional in closing down the attacks and bringing it to a group finish,” Sagan said. “At that point, it came down to me to bring out my best and win.”
The race was illuminated early on by a break featuring Taylor Phinney (BMC), Stefano Agostini (Cannondale), Maxim Belkov (Katusha) and Alessandro Proni (Vini Fantini Selle Italia and Pedro Paulinho (Ceramica Flaminia). They built up a lead of six minutes at one point, but the repeated climbs of Monte Pitoro took their toll and they were swept up after spending the opening 167 kilometres off the front of the bunch.
The stage was then set for a frenetic final lap, with Italian champion Franco Pellizotti (Androni-Venezuela) opening the attacking on Monte Pitone with a fierce attack. When he was brought to heel, Darwin Atampuma and Francesco Reda went on the offensive, but Cannondale’s Moreno Moser was active in tracking the moves, and ultimately Scarponi led Sagan, Stefano Garzelli (Vini Fantini-Selle Italia) and a select leading group over the summit.
Andy Schleck (RadioShack Leopard) had been dropped by that point, but the Luxembourger did succeed in finishing his race, the first time he has done so since Liège-Bastogne-Liège last April.
With three wins under his belt already, Sagan is an early favourite to shine in the spring classics, but before that, he has another important Italian appointment on his agenda on Saturday at Strade Bianche.
“Camaiore was the right race to get back into my rhythm and improve my condition,” said Sagan. “I really like Strade Bianche and I’d like to get a good result there. It’s a special race, similar to a Belgian classic, and so you need a bit of luck to come through. I don’t want to raise expectations too much: we’ll see how I feel on Saturday and how the race pans out.”
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|4:17:34
|2
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|4
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|5
|Mauro Santanbrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|6
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|7
|Francesco Reda. (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|8
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha
|9
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
|10
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|11
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|12
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|13
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:40
|14
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|15
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|16
|Peter Kusztor (Hun) Utensilnord ORA24.eu
|17
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|18
|Federico Rocchetti (Ita) Utensilnord ORA24.eu
|19
|Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|20
|Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Colombia
|21
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|22
|Andre Fernando Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|23
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|24
|Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Caja Rural
|25
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling
|26
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|27
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale
|28
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|29
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|30
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|31
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|32
|Maxim Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|33
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|34
|Aamets Txurruka Ansol (Spa) Caja Rural
|35
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha
|36
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha
|37
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha
|38
|Omar Fraile Matarran (Spa) Caja Rural
|39
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|40
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|41
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|42
|Marco Zamparella (Ita) Utensilnord ORA24.eu
|43
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|44
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|45
|Francesco Manu Bongiorno. (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|46
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|47
|Damiano Caruso. (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|48
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|49
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|50
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:00
|51
|Francisco Javier Moreno Allue (Spa) Caja Rural
|52
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|53
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|54
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|55
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredo (Col) Colombia
|56
|Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|57
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|58
|Matteo Fedi. (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia-Fondriest
|59
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|60
|Jhon Darwin Atapuma Hurtad (Col) Colombia
|61
|Carlos Julian Quintero Norena (Col) Colombia
|62
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
|0:01:20
|63
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard
|64
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|65
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|66
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|67
|Sebastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|68
|Nicola Dal Santo (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia-Fondriest
|69
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|70
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|71
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|72
|Alessandro Proni (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|73
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|74
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha
|0:01:50
|75
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Ceramica Flaminia-Fondriest
|76
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|77
|Srefano Garzelli (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|78
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:03:50
|79
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha
|80
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|81
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|82
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|83
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|84
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|85
|Ylven Sthefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|86
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha
|87
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|88
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|89
|Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia
|90
|Dmichael Rodriguez Galin (Col) Colombia
|91
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|0:05:30
|92
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|93
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|94
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|95
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|96
|Antonio Santoro (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia-Fondriest
|97
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|98
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodri (Rus) Lokosphinx
|99
|Javier Francesco Aramendia Loren (Spa) Caja Rural
|100
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|101
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|102
|Alessandro Mazzi (Ita) Utensilnord ORA24.eu
|103
|Yannick Eljssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|104
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|105
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
