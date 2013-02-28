Trending

Sagan sprints to Camaiore victory

Slovak beats Ulissi and Nocentini in Tuscany

Image 1 of 31

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) on the podium

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) on the podium
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 2 of 31

Peter Sagan (Cannondale).

Peter Sagan (Cannondale).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 31

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) wins the GP Camaiore.

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) wins the GP Camaiore.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 31

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) chalks up win number three of the season.

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) chalks up win number three of the season.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 31

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) on the podium in Camaiore.

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) on the podium in Camaiore.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 31

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) delivers again.

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) delivers again.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 31

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) grabs the win.

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) grabs the win.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 31

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) can't stop winning.

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) can't stop winning.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 31

Taylor Phinney (BMC) leads the early break in Camaiore. He would spend 165 kilometres off the front.

Taylor Phinney (BMC) leads the early break in Camaiore. He would spend 165 kilometres off the front.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 31

Moreno Moser (Cannondale) prepares for action.

Moreno Moser (Cannondale) prepares for action.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 31

Taylor Phinney (BMC) went on the attack early on in Camaiore.

Taylor Phinney (BMC) went on the attack early on in Camaiore.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 31

Andy Schleck (RadioShack Leopard) reports for duty at the GP Camaiore.

Andy Schleck (RadioShack Leopard) reports for duty at the GP Camaiore.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 31

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) wins in Camaiore.

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) wins in Camaiore.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 31

Diego Ulissi (Lampre Merida) was second at the GP Camaiore.

Diego Ulissi (Lampre Merida) was second at the GP Camaiore.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 31

Michele Scarponi (Lampre Merida).

Michele Scarponi (Lampre Merida).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 31

Moreno Moser (Cannondale).

Moreno Moser (Cannondale).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 31

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) flanked by Diego Ulissi (Lampre Merida) and Rinaldo Nocentini (Ag2r-La Mondiale) on the podium of the GP Camaiore.

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) flanked by Diego Ulissi (Lampre Merida) and Rinaldo Nocentini (Ag2r-La Mondiale) on the podium of the GP Camaiore.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 18 of 31

Rinaldo Nocentini (Ag2r-La Mondiale) on the podium at the GP Camaiore.

Rinaldo Nocentini (Ag2r-La Mondiale) on the podium at the GP Camaiore.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 19 of 31

In the bag. Peter Sagan (Cannondale) closes in on victory.

In the bag. Peter Sagan (Cannondale) closes in on victory.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 20 of 31

The irrepressible Peter Sagan (Cannondale) grabs yet another win.

The irrepressible Peter Sagan (Cannondale) grabs yet another win.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 21 of 31

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) beat Diego Ulissi and Rinaldo Nocentini.

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) beat Diego Ulissi and Rinaldo Nocentini.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 22 of 31

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) wins the GP Camaiore.

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) wins the GP Camaiore.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 23 of 31

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) was an emphatic winner of the GP Camaiore.

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) was an emphatic winner of the GP Camaiore.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 24 of 31

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) on the podium in Camaiore.

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) on the podium in Camaiore.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 25 of 31

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) is off to a flying start to the 2013 season.

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) is off to a flying start to the 2013 season.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 26 of 31

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) salutes from the podium in Camaiore.

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) salutes from the podium in Camaiore.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 27 of 31

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) goes through the old routine.

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) goes through the old routine.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 28 of 31

Diego Ulissi (Lampre Merida) on the podium at GP Camaiore.

Diego Ulissi (Lampre Merida) on the podium at GP Camaiore.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 29 of 31

Diego Ulissi (Lampre Merida) finished second behind Peter Sagan in Camaiore.

Diego Ulissi (Lampre Merida) finished second behind Peter Sagan in Camaiore.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 30 of 31

2013 GP Camaiore: Diego Ulissi (Lampre Merida), winner Peter Sagan (Cannondale) and Rinaldo Nocentini (Ag2r-La Mondiale).

2013 GP Camaiore: Diego Ulissi (Lampre Merida), winner Peter Sagan (Cannondale) and Rinaldo Nocentini (Ag2r-La Mondiale).
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 31 of 31

Stefano Pirazzi (Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox).

Stefano Pirazzi (Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) continued his fine start to the season by sprinting to victory to win the G.P. Camaiore, beating Diego Ulissi (Lampre Merida) and Rinaldo Nocentini (Ag2r-La Mondiale) into second and third.

A select twelve-man group formed on the final of six ascensions of Monte Pitoro, featuring Vincenzo Nibali (Astana), Michele Scarponi (Lampre Merida) and Denis Menchov (Katusha), but they were unable to shake Sagan, and once Nibali’s attack on the descent was snuffed out, there was an air of inevitability about the finish.

Aided by teammate Moreno Moser, Sagan duly delivered in the sprint, powering away to claim a convincing win ahead of Ulissi and Nocentini. It was the Slovak’s third victory of 2013 and a start reminder of his abilities just over two weeks before Milan-San Remo.

“It was a win that had a great contribution from my teammates,” Sagan said afterwards. “I could feel my condition improve lap after lap, and I took some morale from that. When it all came back together on the last climb, Moser was exceptional in closing down the attacks and bringing it to a group finish,” Sagan said. “At that point, it came down to me to bring out my best and win.”

The race was illuminated early on by a break featuring Taylor Phinney (BMC), Stefano Agostini (Cannondale), Maxim Belkov (Katusha) and Alessandro Proni (Vini Fantini Selle Italia and Pedro Paulinho (Ceramica Flaminia). They built up a lead of six minutes at one point, but the repeated climbs of Monte Pitoro took their toll and they were swept up after spending the opening 167 kilometres off the front of the bunch.

The stage was then set for a frenetic final lap, with Italian champion Franco Pellizotti (Androni-Venezuela) opening the attacking on Monte Pitone with a fierce attack. When he was brought to heel, Darwin Atampuma and Francesco Reda went on the offensive, but Cannondale’s Moreno Moser was active in tracking the moves, and ultimately Scarponi led Sagan, Stefano Garzelli (Vini Fantini-Selle Italia) and a select leading group over the summit.

Andy Schleck (RadioShack Leopard) had been dropped by that point, but the Luxembourger did succeed in finishing his race, the first time he has done so since Liège-Bastogne-Liège last April.

With three wins under his belt already, Sagan is an early favourite to shine in the spring classics, but before that, he has another important Italian appointment on his agenda on Saturday at Strade Bianche.

“Camaiore was the right race to get back into my rhythm and improve my condition,” said Sagan. “I really like Strade Bianche and I’d like to get a good result there. It’s a special race, similar to a Belgian classic, and so you need a bit of luck to come through. I don’t want to raise expectations too much: we’ll see how I feel on Saturday and how the race pans out.”

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling4:17:34
2Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
3Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
4Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
5Mauro Santanbrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
6Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
7Francesco Reda. (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
8Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha
9Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
10Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
11Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
12Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
13Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard0:00:40
14Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
15Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
16Peter Kusztor (Hun) Utensilnord ORA24.eu
17Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
18Federico Rocchetti (Ita) Utensilnord ORA24.eu
19Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
20Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Colombia
21Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
22Andre Fernando Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
23Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
24Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Caja Rural
25Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling
26Mikael Cherel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
27Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale
28Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
29Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
30Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
31Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
32Maxim Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
33Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
34Aamets Txurruka Ansol (Spa) Caja Rural
35Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha
36Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha
37Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha
38Omar Fraile Matarran (Spa) Caja Rural
39Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
40Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
41Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
42Marco Zamparella (Ita) Utensilnord ORA24.eu
43Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
44Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
45Francesco Manu Bongiorno. (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
46Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
47Damiano Caruso. (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
48Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
49Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
50Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:00
51Francisco Javier Moreno Allue (Spa) Caja Rural
52Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
53Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
54Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
55Jeffry Johan Romero Corredo (Col) Colombia
56Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
57Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
58Matteo Fedi. (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia-Fondriest
59Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
60Jhon Darwin Atapuma Hurtad (Col) Colombia
61Carlos Julian Quintero Norena (Col) Colombia
62Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural0:01:20
63Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard
64Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
65Sylvain Georges (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
66Fabio Taborre (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
67Sebastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
68Nicola Dal Santo (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia-Fondriest
69Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
70Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
71Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
72Alessandro Proni (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
73Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
74Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha0:01:50
75Ivan Rovny (Rus) Ceramica Flaminia-Fondriest
76Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
77Srefano Garzelli (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
78Francesco Failli (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:03:50
79Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha
80Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
81Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
82Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
83Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
84Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
85Ylven Sthefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
86Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha
87Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
88Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
89Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia
90Dmichael Rodriguez Galin (Col) Colombia
91Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard0:05:30
92Christophe Premont (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
93Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
94Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
95Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
96Antonio Santoro (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia-Fondriest
97Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
98Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodri (Rus) Lokosphinx
99Javier Francesco Aramendia Loren (Spa) Caja Rural
100Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
101Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
102Alessandro Mazzi (Ita) Utensilnord ORA24.eu
103Yannick Eljssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
104Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
105Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox

