Schöffmann solos to win in Tiszagyenda

Tybor comes in distant second

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martin Schöffmann (Aut) Viperbike Karnten3:46:56
2Patrik Tybor (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida0:00:19
3Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Ora Hotels0:01:14
4Adam Homolka (Cze) Viperbike Karnten
5Matej Vysna (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
6Markus Goetz (Aut) Viperbike Karnten
7Istvan Molnar (Hun)
8Gergely Ivanics (Hun)0:02:16
9Zolt Der (Srb)0:05:39
10Michal Kolár (Svk)0:08:09
11Tamas Pinter (Hun)0:08:12
12Marcel Ternovsek (Slo) Tusnad Cycling0:08:17
13Petr Hudecek (Cze)0:08:38
14Ferenc Stubán (Hun) Ora Hotels0:08:54
15Balint Bischof (Hun)0:16:35
16Robert Nagy (Hun) Dukla Trencin Merida
17Márton Dancs (Hun)0:19:19
18Szabolcs Sebestyen (Rom) Tusnad Cycling

