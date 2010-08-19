Image 1 of 38 Maxime Monfot (HTC - Columbia) sets tempo in the peloton. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 38 Giovanni Visconti (ISD - Neri) and Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas - Doimo) lead a break. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 38 Manuel Belletti (Colnago - CSF Inox) has won the Coppa Bernocchi. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 38 Reigning Italian road champion Giovanni Visconti (ISD - Neri) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 38 Ivan Basso (Liquigas - Doimo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 38 Mark Cavendish (HTC - Columbia), left, checks out the position of is sprint rivals after crossing the line. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 38 Manuel Belletti (Colnago - CSF Inox) won the Coppa Bernocchi in a field sprint finale. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 38 Mark Cavendish (HTC - Columbia) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 38 Francesco Gavazzi (Lampre - Farnese Vini) won the Trittico Lombardo prize for the best finisher overall in the Tre Valli Varesine, Coppa Agostoni and Coppa Bernocchi races. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 38 Manuel Belletti (Colnago - CSF Inox) speaks to the media after his win. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 38 Manuel Belletti (Colnago - CSF Inox) takes his second win of the season to go along with a Giro d'Italia stage victory. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 38 Liquigas - Doimo teammates Vincenzo Nibali and Ivan Basso. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 38 The peloton tackles the Piccolo Stelvio ascent. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 38 The Coppa Bernocchi peloton winds around the Piccolo Stelvio switchbacks. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 38 Coppa Bernocchi top three (l-r): Danilo Hondo, Manuel Bettetti and Mark Cavendish. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 38 Danilo Hondo (Lampre - Farnese Vini) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 38 More hardware for race winner Manuel Belletti's trophy case. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 38 Fabio Felline (Footon - Servetto) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 38 The final metres of the 2010 GP Banca di Legnano - Coppa Bernocchi. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 20 of 38 Winner Manuel Belletti is congratulated by his Colnago - CSF Inox teammates. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 21 of 38 A Coke and a smile for winner Manuel Belletti (Colnago - CSF Inox). (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 22 of 38 Coppa Bernocchi victor Manuel Belletti (Colnago - CSF Inox) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 23 of 38 2010 Coppa Bernocchi podium (l-r): Danilo Hondo (Lampre - Farnese Vini), Manuel Belletti (Colnago - CSF Inox), Mark Cavendish (HTC - Columbia) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 24 of 38 Mark Cavendish (HTC - Columbia) is ready to race. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 25 of 38 Tyler Farrar (Garmin - Transitions) is introduced prior to the start. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 26 of 38 Defending champion Luca Paolini (Acqua & Sapone) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 27 of 38 Ivan Basso (Liquigas - Doimo) in action. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 28 of 38 Tyler Farrar (Garmin - Transitions) arrives at the sign-in stage. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 29 of 38 Italian champion Giovanni Visconti (ISD - Neri) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 30 of 38 Mark Cavendish (HTC - Columbia) on the podium for his third place finish. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 31 of 38 The Coppa Bernocchi podium (l-r): Danilo Hondo, Manuel Bettetti and Mark Cavendish. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 32 of 38 Manuel Belletti (Colnago - CSF Inox) shakes hands with third-placed Mark Cavendish (HTC - Columbia). (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 33 of 38 Danilo Hondo (Lampre - Farnese Vini) was the Coppa Bernocchi runner-up for the second straight year. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 34 of 38 Coppa Bernocchi winner Manuel Belletti (Colnago - CSF Inox) on the podium. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 35 of 38 Manuel Belletti (Colnago - CSF Inox) shows off his winner's trophy. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 36 of 38 Manuel Belletti (Colnago - CSF Inox) celebrates his victory in the Coppa Bernocchi. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 37 of 38 Manuel Belletti (Colnago - CSF Inox) takes the win ahead of Danilo Hondo (Lampre - Farnese Vini) and Mark Cavendish (HTC - Columbia). (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 38 of 38 Coppa Agostoni winner Francesco Gavazzi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) won the Trittico Lombardo prize for the best results in the three northern Italian one-day races. (Image credit: Sirotti)

24-year-old Manuel Belletti scored what is perhaps his biggest career victory in the Coppa Bernocchi today. The Colnago-CSF Inox rider topped Danilo Hondo (Lampre) and Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) in the bunch sprint.

While Belletti nabbed his first Grand Tour stage in Cesenatico during the Giro d'Italia, that win was from a small breakaway while today's victory was taken over many of the sport's top sprinters.

"Only Petacchi was missing but all the other big sprinters were there. That makes it a special victory and hugely satisfying. It's a way of saying that I'm up there too in the bunch sprints," Belletti told Gazzetta dello Sport.

Cavendish did not seem too bothered about losing."It was a slightly strange sprint but it was only my second race after the Tour de France and so I can't complain. Next I've got the Vuelta."

Coppa Agostoni winner Francesco Gavazzi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) secured victory in the Trittico Lombardo prize for the best results in the three one-day races. His special prize was a diamond worth 10,000 Euros.