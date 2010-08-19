Belletti gets the jump in Legnano
Colnago rider surprises Hondo, Cavendish
24-year-old Manuel Belletti scored what is perhaps his biggest career victory in the Coppa Bernocchi today. The Colnago-CSF Inox rider topped Danilo Hondo (Lampre) and Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) in the bunch sprint.
While Belletti nabbed his first Grand Tour stage in Cesenatico during the Giro d'Italia, that win was from a small breakaway while today's victory was taken over many of the sport's top sprinters.
"Only Petacchi was missing but all the other big sprinters were there. That makes it a special victory and hugely satisfying. It's a way of saying that I'm up there too in the bunch sprints," Belletti told Gazzetta dello Sport.
Cavendish did not seem too bothered about losing."It was a slightly strange sprint but it was only my second race after the Tour de France and so I can't complain. Next I've got the Vuelta."
Coppa Agostoni winner Francesco Gavazzi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) secured victory in the Trittico Lombardo prize for the best results in the three one-day races. His special prize was a diamond worth 10,000 Euros.
|1
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|4:43:35
|2
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|3
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
|4
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|5
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|6
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|7
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|8
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri
|9
|Enrico Rossi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|10
|Francisco Jose Pacheco Torres (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|11
|Daniele Callegarin (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|12
|Domenico Loria (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|13
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|14
|Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone
|15
|Krzysztof Szczawinski (Pol) Miche
|16
|Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|17
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|18
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Meridiana Kamen Team
|19
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Carmiooro NGC
|20
|Cristiano Benenati (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|21
|Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|22
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions
|0:00:15
|23
|Jose Antonio De Segovia Botella (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:00:32
|24
|Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Adria Mobil
|25
|Davide Bonuccelli (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|26
|Gustavo Dominguez Lemos (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|27
|Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|28
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|29
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|30
|Giogrio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:01:26
|31
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|32
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|33
|Marino Palandri (Ita) Adria Mobil
|34
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|35
|Pablo Torres Muino (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|36
|Florian Stalder (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|37
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|38
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|39
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|40
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|41
|Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|42
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|43
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|44
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Garmin - Transitions
|45
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
|46
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|47
|Dario Andriotto (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|48
|G. Luca Mirenda (Ita) ISD - Neri
|49
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) ISD - Neri
|50
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri
|51
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
|52
|Oleg Berdos (Mda) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|53
|Edoardo Girardi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|54
|Volodymyr Zagorodny (Ukr) Miche
|55
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo
|56
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|57
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|58
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri
|59
|Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri
|60
|Alessandro Proni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|61
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche
|62
|Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|63
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|64
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|65
|Alessandro Raisoni (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|66
|Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|67
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|68
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo
|69
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|70
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|71
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|72
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|73
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|74
|Michele Gaia (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|75
|Marco Cattaneo (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|76
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:01:35
|77
|Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|0:02:04
|78
|Fabio Terrenzio (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|79
|Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
|80
|Simone Campagnaro (Ita) Miche
|81
|Leonardo Pinizzotto (Ita) Miche
