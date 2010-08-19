Trending

Belletti gets the jump in Legnano

Colnago rider surprises Hondo, Cavendish

Image 1 of 38

Maxime Monfot (HTC - Columbia) sets tempo in the peloton.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 2 of 38

Giovanni Visconti (ISD - Neri) and Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas - Doimo) lead a break.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 3 of 38

Manuel Belletti (Colnago - CSF Inox) has won the Coppa Bernocchi.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 4 of 38

Reigning Italian road champion Giovanni Visconti (ISD - Neri)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 38

Ivan Basso (Liquigas - Doimo)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 38

Mark Cavendish (HTC - Columbia), left, checks out the position of is sprint rivals after crossing the line.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 38

Manuel Belletti (Colnago - CSF Inox) won the Coppa Bernocchi in a field sprint finale.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 38

Mark Cavendish (HTC - Columbia)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 38

Francesco Gavazzi (Lampre - Farnese Vini) won the Trittico Lombardo prize for the best finisher overall in the Tre Valli Varesine, Coppa Agostoni and Coppa Bernocchi races.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 38

Manuel Belletti (Colnago - CSF Inox) speaks to the media after his win.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 38

Manuel Belletti (Colnago - CSF Inox) takes his second win of the season to go along with a Giro d'Italia stage victory.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 38

Liquigas - Doimo teammates Vincenzo Nibali and Ivan Basso.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 38

The peloton tackles the Piccolo Stelvio ascent.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 38

The Coppa Bernocchi peloton winds around the Piccolo Stelvio switchbacks.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 38

Coppa Bernocchi top three (l-r): Danilo Hondo, Manuel Bettetti and Mark Cavendish.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 38

Danilo Hondo (Lampre - Farnese Vini)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 38

More hardware for race winner Manuel Belletti's trophy case.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 38

Fabio Felline (Footon - Servetto)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 38

The final metres of the 2010 GP Banca di Legnano - Coppa Bernocchi.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 20 of 38

Winner Manuel Belletti is congratulated by his Colnago - CSF Inox teammates.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 21 of 38

A Coke and a smile for winner Manuel Belletti (Colnago - CSF Inox).

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 22 of 38

Coppa Bernocchi victor Manuel Belletti (Colnago - CSF Inox)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 23 of 38

2010 Coppa Bernocchi podium (l-r): Danilo Hondo (Lampre - Farnese Vini), Manuel Belletti (Colnago - CSF Inox), Mark Cavendish (HTC - Columbia)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 24 of 38

Mark Cavendish (HTC - Columbia) is ready to race.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 25 of 38

Tyler Farrar (Garmin - Transitions) is introduced prior to the start.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 26 of 38

Defending champion Luca Paolini (Acqua & Sapone)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 27 of 38

Ivan Basso (Liquigas - Doimo) in action.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 28 of 38

Tyler Farrar (Garmin - Transitions) arrives at the sign-in stage.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 29 of 38

Italian champion Giovanni Visconti (ISD - Neri)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 30 of 38

Mark Cavendish (HTC - Columbia) on the podium for his third place finish.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 31 of 38

The Coppa Bernocchi podium (l-r): Danilo Hondo, Manuel Bettetti and Mark Cavendish.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 32 of 38

Manuel Belletti (Colnago - CSF Inox) shakes hands with third-placed Mark Cavendish (HTC - Columbia).

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 33 of 38

Danilo Hondo (Lampre - Farnese Vini) was the Coppa Bernocchi runner-up for the second straight year.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 34 of 38

Coppa Bernocchi winner Manuel Belletti (Colnago - CSF Inox) on the podium.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 35 of 38

Manuel Belletti (Colnago - CSF Inox) shows off his winner's trophy.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 36 of 38

Manuel Belletti (Colnago - CSF Inox) celebrates his victory in the Coppa Bernocchi.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 37 of 38

Manuel Belletti (Colnago - CSF Inox) takes the win ahead of Danilo Hondo (Lampre - Farnese Vini) and Mark Cavendish (HTC - Columbia).

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 38 of 38

Coppa Agostoni winner Francesco Gavazzi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) won the Trittico Lombardo prize for the best results in the three northern Italian one-day races.

(Image credit: Sirotti)

24-year-old Manuel Belletti scored what is perhaps his biggest career victory in the Coppa Bernocchi today. The Colnago-CSF Inox rider topped Danilo Hondo (Lampre) and Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) in the bunch sprint.

While Belletti nabbed his first Grand Tour stage in Cesenatico during the Giro d'Italia, that win was from a small breakaway while today's victory was taken over many of the sport's top sprinters.

"Only Petacchi was missing but all the other big sprinters were there. That makes it a special victory and hugely satisfying. It's a way of saying that I'm up there too in the bunch sprints," Belletti told Gazzetta dello Sport.

Cavendish did not seem too bothered about losing."It was a slightly strange sprint but it was only my second race after the Tour de France and so I can't complain. Next I've got the Vuelta."

Coppa Agostoni winner Francesco Gavazzi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) secured victory in the Trittico Lombardo prize for the best results in the three one-day races. His special prize was a diamond worth 10,000 Euros.

Full Results
1Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox4:43:35
2Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
3Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
4Daniele Colli (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
5Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
6Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
7Daniele Ratto (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
8Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri
9Enrico Rossi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
10Francisco Jose Pacheco Torres (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
11Daniele Callegarin (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
12Domenico Loria (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
13Luca Paolini (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
14Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone
15Krzysztof Szczawinski (Pol) Miche
16Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
17John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
18Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Meridiana Kamen Team
19Jure Kocjan (Slo) Carmiooro NGC
20Cristiano Benenati (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
21Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
22Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions0:00:15
23Jose Antonio De Segovia Botella (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:00:32
24Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Adria Mobil
25Davide Bonuccelli (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
26Gustavo Dominguez Lemos (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
27Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
28Fabio Taborre (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
29Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
30Giogrio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:01:26
31Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto
32Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
33Marino Palandri (Ita) Adria Mobil
34Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
35Pablo Torres Muino (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
36Florian Stalder (Swi) BMC Racing Team
37Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
38Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
39Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
40Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
41Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
42Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
43Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
44Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Garmin - Transitions
45Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
46Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
47Dario Andriotto (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
48G. Luca Mirenda (Ita) ISD - Neri
49Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) ISD - Neri
50Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri
51Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
52Oleg Berdos (Mda) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
53Edoardo Girardi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
54Volodymyr Zagorodny (Ukr) Miche
55Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo
56Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
57Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
58Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri
59Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri
60Alessandro Proni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
61Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche
62Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
63Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
64Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
65Alessandro Raisoni (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
66Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
67Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
68Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo
69Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
70Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
71Manuele Boaro (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
72Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
73Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
74Michele Gaia (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
75Marco Cattaneo (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
76Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:01:35
77Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Garmin - Transitions0:02:04
78Fabio Terrenzio (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
79Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
80Simone Campagnaro (Ita) Miche
81Leonardo Pinizzotto (Ita) Miche

