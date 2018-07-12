Trending

Ryan claims Gastown GP

Bergen, Blais round out podium

Kendall Ryan (Tibco-SVB) wins the Tour of California opener

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
2Sara Bergen (Can) Rally Cycling
3Marie-Soleil Blais (Can) Desjardins-Ford p/b Cromwell

