Trending

Young takes victory in Gastown GP

Knauer, Jean round out podium

Sprinter Eric Young enjoys the training ride along the coast.

Sprinter Eric Young enjoys the training ride along the coast.
(Image credit: Pat Malach)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling
2Florenz Knauer (Ger) Herrmann Radteam
3Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling

Latest on Cyclingnews