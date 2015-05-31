Trending

Cassin takes men's victory at Glencoe Grand Prix

Colton Barrett is second, with USA Crits leader Dan Holloway in third

The pack couldn’t catch the break and ended up finishing a lap down on Saturday evening, at the USA CRITS Iron Hill Twilight Criterium held in West Chester, Pennsylvania

(Image credit: David Gill)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mac Cassin (Athlete Octane Cycling)1:36:13
2Colton Barrett (Texas Roadhouse Cycling pb Stra)0:00:12
3Daniel Holloway (AltoVelo-Sea Sucker Factory Rac)0:00:18
4Benjamin Renkema (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Tea)0:00:19
5Brandon Feehery
6Ruben Companioni (Stradalli Cycle~Safftti Smart W)
7Peter Olejniczak
8Nolan Tankersley (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Tea)0:00:20
9Dan Gardner
10Rafael A. Meran (CRCAFoundation)0:00:21
11Ryan Knapp (First Internet Bank Cycling Tea)0:00:22
12Paul Martin (Netherland Rubber pb MVP)
13Kyle Perry (Texas Roadhouse Cycling pb Stra)
14Parker Kyzer (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Tea)
15Robert Sroka (Netherland Rubber pb MVP)
16Justin Meade (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Tea)
17Martin Vecchio (Netherland Rubber pb MVP)0:00:24
18Ryan Shean (Kentucky Flyers Cycling Inc)0:00:27
19Jamie Anderson (Netherland Rubber pb MVP)0:00:29
20Ryan O'boyle (xXx Racing)0:00:34
21David Reyes (Heritage Race Club)0:00:35
22Hogan Sills
23Robert White (Avant Cycling pb Precision Plus)0:00:59
24Johnny Mitchell (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Tea)0:01:03
25Sebastian Morfin (Stradalli Cycle~Safftti Smart W)0:01:09
26Jake Silverberg0:01:10
27Hector Aguilar (Southern Crescent Cycling)0:02:28
28Ben Schmutte (Zone-6 Cycling)
29Rudyard Peterson (NorthStar Development Cycling)
30Andrew Buntz (Credite Velo - Trek)
31Dan Teaters (Team Wheel & Sprocket)
32Leif Byrge-Liebig (ISCorp Cycling pb SmartChoice M)
33Dustin Morici (EGO pb Sammy\'s Bikes)
34Stephen Wagstaff (Happy Tooth Racing)
35Luke Momper
36Scott Mcclary (First Internet Bank Cycling Tea)
37Sven Gartner (EGO pb Sammy\'s Bikes)
38John Pratt (SBR Quantum Racing)
39Tim Savre (Credite Velo - Trek)
40Evan Hartig (Credite Velo - Trek)
41Matt Brophy (SBR Quantum Racing)
42Nathan Labecki (Athlete Octane Cycling)
43Jack Mccann (Netherland Rubber pb MVP)
44Tim Speciale (EGO pb Sammy\'s Bikes)0:02:29
45Michael Keller (South Chicago Wheelmen Elite)
46Alexander Voitik (EGO pb Sammy\'s Bikes)
47Luke Tilmans (First Internet Bank Cycling Tea)
48Armando Cardenas (BZ-Boyz Cycling Team)
49Trevor Rolette (EGO pb Sammy\'s Bikes)
50Beau Boggs (First Internet Bank Cycling Tea)
51Jesse Siemen (SBR Quantum Racing)
52Norlandy Taveras (CRCAFoundation)
53John Woods (Team Upland Brewing)
54Shane Feehery (SBR Quantum Racing)

