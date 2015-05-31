Cassin takes men's victory at Glencoe Grand Prix
Colton Barrett is second, with USA Crits leader Dan Holloway in third
Pro Men: Glencoe, IL -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mac Cassin (Athlete Octane Cycling)
|1:36:13
|2
|Colton Barrett (Texas Roadhouse Cycling pb Stra)
|0:00:12
|3
|Daniel Holloway (AltoVelo-Sea Sucker Factory Rac)
|0:00:18
|4
|Benjamin Renkema (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Tea)
|0:00:19
|5
|Brandon Feehery
|6
|Ruben Companioni (Stradalli Cycle~Safftti Smart W)
|7
|Peter Olejniczak
|8
|Nolan Tankersley (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Tea)
|0:00:20
|9
|Dan Gardner
|10
|Rafael A. Meran (CRCAFoundation)
|0:00:21
|11
|Ryan Knapp (First Internet Bank Cycling Tea)
|0:00:22
|12
|Paul Martin (Netherland Rubber pb MVP)
|13
|Kyle Perry (Texas Roadhouse Cycling pb Stra)
|14
|Parker Kyzer (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Tea)
|15
|Robert Sroka (Netherland Rubber pb MVP)
|16
|Justin Meade (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Tea)
|17
|Martin Vecchio (Netherland Rubber pb MVP)
|0:00:24
|18
|Ryan Shean (Kentucky Flyers Cycling Inc)
|0:00:27
|19
|Jamie Anderson (Netherland Rubber pb MVP)
|0:00:29
|20
|Ryan O'boyle (xXx Racing)
|0:00:34
|21
|David Reyes (Heritage Race Club)
|0:00:35
|22
|Hogan Sills
|23
|Robert White (Avant Cycling pb Precision Plus)
|0:00:59
|24
|Johnny Mitchell (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Tea)
|0:01:03
|25
|Sebastian Morfin (Stradalli Cycle~Safftti Smart W)
|0:01:09
|26
|Jake Silverberg
|0:01:10
|27
|Hector Aguilar (Southern Crescent Cycling)
|0:02:28
|28
|Ben Schmutte (Zone-6 Cycling)
|29
|Rudyard Peterson (NorthStar Development Cycling)
|30
|Andrew Buntz (Credite Velo - Trek)
|31
|Dan Teaters (Team Wheel & Sprocket)
|32
|Leif Byrge-Liebig (ISCorp Cycling pb SmartChoice M)
|33
|Dustin Morici (EGO pb Sammy\'s Bikes)
|34
|Stephen Wagstaff (Happy Tooth Racing)
|35
|Luke Momper
|36
|Scott Mcclary (First Internet Bank Cycling Tea)
|37
|Sven Gartner (EGO pb Sammy\'s Bikes)
|38
|John Pratt (SBR Quantum Racing)
|39
|Tim Savre (Credite Velo - Trek)
|40
|Evan Hartig (Credite Velo - Trek)
|41
|Matt Brophy (SBR Quantum Racing)
|42
|Nathan Labecki (Athlete Octane Cycling)
|43
|Jack Mccann (Netherland Rubber pb MVP)
|44
|Tim Speciale (EGO pb Sammy\'s Bikes)
|0:02:29
|45
|Michael Keller (South Chicago Wheelmen Elite)
|46
|Alexander Voitik (EGO pb Sammy\'s Bikes)
|47
|Luke Tilmans (First Internet Bank Cycling Tea)
|48
|Armando Cardenas (BZ-Boyz Cycling Team)
|49
|Trevor Rolette (EGO pb Sammy\'s Bikes)
|50
|Beau Boggs (First Internet Bank Cycling Tea)
|51
|Jesse Siemen (SBR Quantum Racing)
|52
|Norlandy Taveras (CRCAFoundation)
|53
|John Woods (Team Upland Brewing)
|54
|Shane Feehery (SBR Quantum Racing)
