Chloe Dygert wins Glencoe Grand Prix
Phillips and Karagianis finish on podium
Pro Women: Glencoe, IL -
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chloe Dygert (TWENTY16 Devo presented by SHO-)
|1:25:59
|2
|Amy Phillips (UCI WPT: Pepper Palace Pro Cycl)
|0:00:54
|3
|Daphne Karagianis (Chicago Cuttin Crew)
|0:01:54
|4
|Holly Mathews (ISCorp Cycling pb SmartChoice M)
|0:01:55
|5
|Danielle Smith (Tenspeed Hero)
|0:02:00
|6
|Julie Kuliecza (UCI WPT: Pepper Palace Pro Cycl)
|7
|Abby Krawczyk (ISCorp Cycling pb SmartChoice M)
|8
|Jeannie Kuhajek (ISCorp Cycling pb SmartChoice M)
|9
|Kelli Richter (PSIMET Racing)
|10
|Jan Bennett (FCS|Cycling: pb Visit Dallas Cy)
|11
|Jannette Rho (Chicago Cuttin Crew)
|12
|Amanda Schaap (Speed Merchants)
|13
|Sierra Siebenlist (Scarlet Fire)
|14
|Sarah Szefi (PSIMET Racing)
|15
|Ellen Ryan (xXx Racing)
|16
|Carol Jeane Sansome (SPBRC-Grand Performance)
|17
|Kathryne Carr
|DNF
|Emily Bramel (SPBRC-Grand Performance)
|DNF
|Sarah Demerly (First Internet Bank Cycling Team)
