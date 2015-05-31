Trending

Chloe Dygert wins Glencoe Grand Prix

Phillips and Karagianis finish on podium

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chloe Dygert (TWENTY16 Devo presented by SHO-)1:25:59
2Amy Phillips (UCI WPT: Pepper Palace Pro Cycl)0:00:54
3Daphne Karagianis (Chicago Cuttin Crew)0:01:54
4Holly Mathews (ISCorp Cycling pb SmartChoice M)0:01:55
5Danielle Smith (Tenspeed Hero)0:02:00
6Julie Kuliecza (UCI WPT: Pepper Palace Pro Cycl)
7Abby Krawczyk (ISCorp Cycling pb SmartChoice M)
8Jeannie Kuhajek (ISCorp Cycling pb SmartChoice M)
9Kelli Richter (PSIMET Racing)
10Jan Bennett (FCS|Cycling: pb Visit Dallas Cy)
11Jannette Rho (Chicago Cuttin Crew)
12Amanda Schaap (Speed Merchants)
13Sierra Siebenlist (Scarlet Fire)
14Sarah Szefi (PSIMET Racing)
15Ellen Ryan (xXx Racing)
16Carol Jeane Sansome (SPBRC-Grand Performance)
17Kathryne Carr
DNFEmily Bramel (SPBRC-Grand Performance)
DNFSarah Demerly (First Internet Bank Cycling Team)

