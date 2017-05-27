Image 1 of 43 Thibaut Pinot sprints to victory on stage 20 of the Giro d'Italia. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 43 Nairo Quintana remains in pink after stage 20 of the Giro d'Italia. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 43 Stage 20 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 43 Vincenzo Nibali leading Thibaut Pinot, Ilnur Zakarin, Nairo Quintana and Domenico Pozzovivo on stage 20 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 43 Adam Yates crosses the stage 20 finish line at the Giro d'Italia. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 43 Bob Jungels finishes stage 20 of the Giro d'Italia. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 43 Dylan Teuns and Dries Devenyns at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 43 The GC favourites on stage 20 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 43 Ilnur Zakarin and Domenico Pozzovivo at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 43 Adam Yates leading the young riders classification after the Giro d'Italia's 20th stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 43 Mikel Landa in the blue king of the mountains jersey at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 43 Nairo Quintana on the stage 20 podium at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 43 Thibaut Pinot celebrates a stage victory at the Giro d'Italia. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 43 Thibaut Pinot on the Giro d'Italia's stage 20 podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 43 Tom Dumoulin after stage 20 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 43 Nairo Quintana at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 43 Nairo Quintana in the peloton on the final mountain stage of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 43 Michal Goals at the team car at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 43 Dario Cataldo off the front on stage 20 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 43 Adam Yates descending at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 43 Vincenzo Nibali on the final descent of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 43 Nairo Quintana descending at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 43 Nairo Quintana leading the way up the Giro d'Italia's final climb (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 43 Thibaut Pinot wins stage 20 of the Giro d'Italia. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 43 The final sprint on stage 20 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 43 Thibaut Pinot celebrates his first career Giro d'Italia stage win. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 43 The breakaway group on stage 20 of the Giro (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 43 Nairo Quintana at the start of stage 20 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 43 Nairo Quintana leading the way on the Giro d'Italia's 20th stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 43 Katusha-Alpecin setting tempo at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 43 Nairo Quintana at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 43 Race leader Nairo Quintana at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 43 Bahrain-Merida taking over at the front on stage 20 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 43 The GC favourites at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 43 Vincenzo Nibali ahead of the Giro d'Italia's 20th stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 43 Points classification leader Fernando Gaviria ahead of stage 20 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 37 of 43 The Giro d'Italia peloton on stage 20 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 43 Stage 20 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 43 The pack works its way through tight confines on stage 20 of the Giro d'Italia. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 43 The Giro d'Italia's stage 20 underway. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 43 Filippo Pozzato leads the way in the break on stage 20 of the Giro d'Italia. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 43 Tom-Jelte Slagter at the head of the break on the Giro d'Italia's 20th stage. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 43 Katusha injecting the pace on the Giro's 20th stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) capped a strong day to win the 20th stage of the Giro d'Italia, winning a sprint ahead of a small group of GC favourites. Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin) nabbed second on the day with Bahrain-Merida's Vincenzo Nibali taking third.

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) was also in the group and easily held on to his overall lead. Nibali and Pinot hopscotched over Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) on the general classification leaderboard, but the Dutchman remains well-positioned with one stage to go. Dumoulin finished the day as fourth on the general classification, 53 seconds down. Not the gap for which any of Quintana, Pinot or Nibali had hoped ahead of Sunday's time trial finale.

The main selection of the day was made early as a high-powered group, which varied in size at times, got clear. As expected, the decisive break was made on the final climb of the race, the Foza. Quintana, Nibali and Pinot were able to get away from Dumoulin and joined Zakarin and Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R La Mondiale) at the front. Dumoulin limited the damage over the final kilometres of the stage, however, coming home with a group of chasers just 15 seconds down.

"Until three kilometres to go, I was just trying to make time. I didn't have the stage win in mind," Pinot said after taking his first career Giro d'Italia stage victory.

"The time gap is not big, the time trial tomorrow is pretty flat and it suits Dumoulin a lot. The most important thing will be to limit the damage."

How it unfolded

Stage 20 got off to a royal start with Sheikh Nasser of Bahrain on hand to wish his Bahrain-Merida team and Vincenzo Nibali luck on the final mountain stage.

It didn’t take long for the break group to form, with Dylan Teuns (BMC), Tom-Jelte Slagter (Cannondale-Drapac), Matthieu Ladagnous (FDJ), Dries Devenyns (Quick-Step Floors), Maxim Belkov (Katusha-Alpecin) and Filippo Pozzato (Willier Triestina) forming the main escape.

Dimension Data was not happy with the makeup of the group and gave furious chase, with the pace so high that the peloton split in two. Veteran Pozzato led the break over the first climb of the day, the fourth-category Mur di ca’ dell Poggio at kilometre 37, one minute ahead of the chasers.

Shortly thereafter Dimension Data gave up on the chase and the gap quickly jumped to over four minutes. Two riders in the pack decided they wanted to join the front group. Simon Andreetta (Bardiani CSF) and Gregor Mühlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) jumped as the peloton slowed.

The two made good progress, coming to 1:40 of the lead group with the pack drifting back to nearly six minutes. The duo was unable to connect though and ultimately faded back to the peloton.

The lead group rolled through the intermediate sprint near the foot of the day’s first big climb. They started up the climb with a gap of seven and a half minutes, but as the gradient picked up, Pozzato dropped back and was soon distanced.

Bahrain-Merida moved to the front of the field as they hit the climb, with Movistar and CCC Sprandi Polkowice also up front. Then Katusha took to the lead. Two Katusha riders in fact pulled away slightly, but it seemed to have been not on purpose, as they soon looked around and fell back.

That didn't stop the team from continuing to act though, as soon more Katusha riders were grouped at the front. Belkov dropped out of the lead group. The peloton was also getting smaller as the climb continued, and the gap decreased as well.

With 84 kilometres to go, and the Grappa summit not yet achieved, Movistar started paying the price for its hard work the last weeks and days. Only two helpers were left with maglia rosa Quintana. Dumoulin, Pinot and Nibali were all close. Katusha couldn't keep it up though and eventually had to fall back, lowering the pace somewhat. Ten Dam and Geschke moved up to Dumoulin, with only about 30 riders left in the group halfway up the climb.

After catching their breath, the remaining Katusha riders moved back to the front, and soon enough they made a move. Zakarin and Robert Kiserlovski pushed off, briefly opening a small gap, but the top favourites were all able to respond. The pressure whittled the group down to just 20 riders, however, with more – including Trek's Bauke Mollema and Orica-Scott's Adam Yates – dropping by the minute. Shortly thereafter it was down to a selection of eight, with Dumoulin at the tail end.

Up front, the break group was whittled down to only two riders, Teuns and Devenyns.

Teuns weakened as the summit approached, which allowed Devenyns to take the KOM points.

Jungels, Mollema and others gradually worked their way back into the pack as it neared the top of the climb, while Dario Cataldo (Astana) jumped from the group, which let him go.

The Quintana group, back up to 15 to 20 riders, kept up its relentless pace and crossed over the summit 2:43 behind the breakaway.

Teuns joined up with Devenyns again and the two Belgians flew down the descent. Cataldo caught and zipped past Ladagnous, with the latter soon absorbed into the Quintana group, which had again grown larger. With 50 kilometres left and the descent still not finished, the gap stood at 2:24.

The descent hit a flatter section and the pace went down, as if all wanted to catch their breath for a moment and see who was there. That was enough for three riders to dash off, with Davide Formolo (Cannondale) and two UAE riders, Simone Petilli and Jan Polanc trying their luck off the front of the GC group.

The gap from Teuns and Devenyns to the maglia rosa group was down to around the two-minute mark as they finally hit the short flat section between the penultimate and final climbs. The three riders who had broken away were caught again, as was Cataldo, on the run-in to the Giro's last categorised ascent.

The pink jersey group once again increased in size and allowed the gap to grow a bit, with the breakaway having an advantage of 2:40 with the 30 kilometres to go.

The two leaders soon hit the slopes of the Foza. The gradients quickly proved too much for Devenyns, who dropped back from Teuns with 26.5 kilometres left, and the group behind quickly cut the gap to under two minutes.

Nibali was the first to attack out of the pack but it looked more of a test than a serious effort. Most of the other top favourites went with him but Dumoulin showed weakness and lost contact. However, the big Dutchman continued calmly in his own rhythm and caught back up, and soon much of the group came back as well.

Zakarin delivered one unsuccessful attack and then another that stuck with AG2R's Domenico Pozzovivo. Nibali and Quintana let them go, focusing squarely on each other.

Then Quintana made his move, with Nibali hot on his heels. Once it became clear they wouldn't shake one another, the two worked together to pull away from Dumoulin and Pinot behind.

With just over 20 kilometres left, Teuns was caught by Zakarin and Pozzovivo. Nibali and Quintana were not far behind. Further back, but not too far, Dumoulin asked the others in the nine-man group to work together to close the gap.

With Quintana and Nibali within sight, Pinot jumped to join them. Dumoulin led the others in pursuit, only seconds behind, until Jungels took over the lead work and the chasers pulled even again with the Quintana group.

The regrouping was enough for Pozzovivo and Zakarin to add some precious seconds to their lead. But once again Nibali, Quintana and Pinot pulled away. Quintana tried again to get clear of his rivals alone, but was unable to open a serious gap. Pinot then took over pushing the pace. 10 seconds back, Dumoulin again led the chasers, looking around for help from his equally tired colleagues, with Jungels again the only one providing it.

Pozzovivo led the way over the top, with the Quintana group crossing over 14 seconds back and the Dumoulin group another 20 seconds down. The remaining 15 kilometres or so were all downhill. The three chasers caught the two leaders with just over 10 kilometres to go and the gap back to the Dumoulin group at 27 seconds.

Quintana took his turns in the lead but was insistent that the others take their turns as well, gesturing frequently. Pinot was the first to test his heels with Quintana jumping directly with him, and the others right behind.

Dumoulin worked hard to bring his group, which also included Mollema and Yates, back up. He and Jungels continued to do most of the pace-setting, with Mollema contributing too. But the gap grew again, from as low as eight seconds up to 20 seconds again as the kilometres ticked down.

The front group tested one another but stayed together. Quintana led the way under the final kilometre marker, and he and Pinot pulled slightly away for a few seconds before the others closed the gap. Then Pozzovivo jumped from behind to take a lead.

Pinot and Zakarin reacted immediately and surged past. Then Pinot pulled ahead in the final 150 meters and held on to take the stage, with Zakarin second and Nibali third. Race leader Quintana followed Pozzovivo across the line to take fifth.

The hard work of the chasing group behind had limited the losses to a manageable 15 seconds, however, leaving time trial specialist Dumoulin in an excellent place ahead of the stage 21 race against the clock.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 4:57:58 2 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 3 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 4 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 5 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 6 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:15 7 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 8 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 9 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 10 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 11 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:00:20 12 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:35 13 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 14 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 16 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 17 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:04:17 18 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:04:18 19 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 20 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 21 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Hansgrohe 22 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 23 Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky 24 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:06:41 25 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 26 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 27 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott 28 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 29 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin 30 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 31 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:54 32 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 33 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 34 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 35 Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott 36 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 37 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:12:32 38 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 39 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 40 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 41 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 42 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 43 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 44 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 45 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 46 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott 47 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 48 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 49 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 50 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:14:50 51 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 52 Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:16:41 53 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:16:46 54 Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 55 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 56 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 57 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 58 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 59 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:17:10 60 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina 0:21:42 61 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 62 Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 63 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 64 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 65 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 66 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 67 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 68 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott 69 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 0:22:12 70 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida 71 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:22:16 72 Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:25:53 73 Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina 74 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina 75 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 76 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 77 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 78 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 79 Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 80 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 81 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac 82 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 83 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:28:38 84 Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:35:57 85 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina 86 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 87 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 88 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 89 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 90 Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 91 Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 92 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 93 Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina 94 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal 95 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 96 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 97 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 98 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 99 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 100 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 101 Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 102 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb 103 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 104 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 105 Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 106 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 107 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 108 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb 109 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ 110 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 111 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 112 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina 113 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb 114 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 115 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 116 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 117 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 118 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 119 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 120 Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 121 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 122 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 123 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 124 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 125 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 126 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 127 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 128 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 129 Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ 130 Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 131 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 132 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 133 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 134 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 135 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 136 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 137 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 138 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 139 Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 140 Ángel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 141 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 142 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 143 Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe 144 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 145 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 146 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 147 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 148 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 149 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 150 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina 151 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 152 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 153 Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 154 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 155 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 156 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 157 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 158 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 159 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott 160 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott 161 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac 162 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo DNS Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo DNF Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida

Sprint 1 - Conegliano, 30km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 10 pts 2 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 6 3 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 3 4 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina 2 5 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 1

Sprint 2 - Feltre, 91km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 10 pts 2 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina 6 3 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 3 4 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 2 5 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 1

KOM 1, Muro di Ca' del Poggio, 37km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina 3 pts 2 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 2 3 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1

KOM 2 - Monte Grappa, 122km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 35 pts 2 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 18 3 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 12 4 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 9 5 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 6 6 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin 4 7 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 2 8 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

KOM 3 - Foza, 175km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 35 pts 2 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 18 3 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 12 4 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 9 5 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 6 6 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 4 7 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 2 8 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 1

Combativity Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 9 pts 2 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 9 3 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 8 4 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 8 5 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 8 6 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 7 7 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina 7 8 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 6 9 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 5 10 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 2 11 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 2 12 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 1

Team Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 AG2R La Mondiale 15:04:23 2 FDJ 0:02:18 3 Team Sky 0:04:18 4 Orica-Scott 0:04:21 5 Movistar Team 0:06:21 6 Astana Pro Team 0:10:39 7 Katusha-Alpecin 0:11:02 8 Trek-Segafredo 0:11:17 9 Quick-Step Floors 0:14:50 10 BMC Racing Team 0:15:25 11 UAE Team Emirates 0:15:33 12 Cannondale-Drapac 0:18:53 13 Team Sunweb 0:19:04 14 Bahrain-Merida 0:23:45 15 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:28:53 16 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:32:21 17 Lotto Soudal 0:34:37 18 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:36:22 19 Dimension Data 0:53:56 20 Wilier Triestina 1:02:59 21 Bardiani CSF 1:13:57 22 Gazprom – Rusvelo 1:27:18

Super Team Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 FDJ 69 pts 2 Katusha-Alpecin 37 3 Bahrain-Merida 25 4 AG2R La Mondiale 20 5 Quick-Step Floors 18 6 Movistar Team 14 7 Orica-Scott 10 8 BMC Racing Team 8 9 Trek-Segafredo 7 10 Wilier Triestina 7 11 Team Sunweb 6 12 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 5 13 Bora-Hansgrohe 4 14 Cannondale-Drapac 4 15 Dimension Data 3 16 UAE Team Emirates 1 17 Team Sky 18 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 19 Astana Pro Team 20 Lotto Soudal 21 Bardiani CSF 22 Gazprom – Rusvelo

General Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 90:00:38 2 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:39 3 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 0:00:43 4 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:53 5 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:15 6 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:30 7 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:03 8 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 0:06:50 9 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 0:07:18 10 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:12:55 11 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:16:58 12 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:17:58 13 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:21:13 14 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:23:33 15 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 0:26:19 16 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:35:14 17 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:35:57 18 Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky 0:36:02 19 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:37:55 20 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:57:00 21 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:57:41 22 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 1:08:36 23 Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:13:54 24 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 1:17:53 25 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 1:23:32 26 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:26:58 27 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 1:32:10 28 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 1:32:28 29 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin 1:32:55 30 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 1:33:18 31 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 1:33:56 32 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott 1:35:58 33 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 1:42:14 34 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 1:44:50 35 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida 1:49:27 36 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 1:56:11 37 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 1:58:01 38 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 1:59:40 39 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:05:18 40 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 2:06:34 41 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:10:31 42 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 2:12:47 43 Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ 2:14:21 44 Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2:15:29 45 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 2:15:31 46 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 2:15:54 47 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 2:18:20 48 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 2:20:21 49 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:22:56 50 Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 2:23:04 51 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2:24:04 52 Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina 2:24:38 53 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 2:25:19 54 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 2:28:04 55 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 2:31:52 56 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 2:32:19 57 Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott 2:32:23 58 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 2:33:03 59 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 2:33:13 60 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 2:37:38 61 Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 2:38:32 62 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 2:47:21 63 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2:53:52 64 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2:54:11 65 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 2:58:01 66 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 2:58:44 67 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3:02:29 68 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3:03:57 69 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 3:04:27 70 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 3:06:32 71 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 3:08:27 72 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb 3:09:35 73 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 3:11:29 74 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 3:11:30 75 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 3:12:50 76 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 3:13:37 77 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 3:14:56 78 Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3:15:57 79 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3:22:08 80 Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:24:08 81 Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina 3:24:49 82 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3:24:50 83 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3:24:57 84 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 3:28:33 85 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 3:28:46 86 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 3:28:55 87 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ 3:30:08 88 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 3:34:13 89 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3:34:50 90 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:37:03 91 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac 3:41:37 92 Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 3:43:34 93 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 3:44:04 94 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3:45:21 95 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 3:46:26 96 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 3:50:04 97 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 3:52:32 98 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina 3:54:17 99 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 3:54:29 100 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 3:56:22 101 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 3:59:57 102 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 4:05:38 103 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina 4:06:12 104 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 4:08:28 105 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 4:08:31 106 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott 4:08:59 107 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 4:10:06 108 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 4:10:13 109 Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 4:11:24 110 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 4:11:53 111 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott 4:12:28 112 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 4:12:35 113 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 4:13:59 114 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 4:15:13 115 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 4:16:36 116 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 4:17:56 117 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 4:18:05 118 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb 4:18:29 119 Ángel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 4:18:56 120 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 4:19:16 121 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 4:19:55 122 Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 4:21:30 123 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4:21:43 124 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 4:22:23 125 Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 4:22:42 126 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott 4:23:29 127 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 4:25:50 128 Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe 4:27:53 129 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4:27:54 130 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 4:28:32 131 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac 4:28:47 132 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 4:29:03 133 Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 4:29:58 134 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 4:30:26 135 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 4:32:41 136 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 4:32:49 137 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 4:32:51 138 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 4:36:07 139 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina 4:36:46 140 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal 4:36:58 141 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 4:37:56 142 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 4:38:09 143 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4:40:56 144 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott 4:44:15 145 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 4:49:44 146 Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 4:55:08 147 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 4:56:20 148 Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 4:59:07 149 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 5:00:03 150 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 5:00:16 151 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 5:00:22 152 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 5:01:45 153 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 5:02:04 154 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 5:03:04 155 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb 5:03:29 156 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina 5:07:41 157 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 5:08:40 158 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 5:10:40 159 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 5:17:16 160 Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 5:21:55 161 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 5:26:04 162 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina 5:45:25

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 90:07:28 2 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:28 3 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:06:05 4 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:10:08 5 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 1:11:03 6 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:20:08 7 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 1:35:24 8 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:58:28 9 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 1:59:44 10 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:03:41 11 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 2:05:57 12 Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2:08:39 13 Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina 2:17:48 14 Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott 2:25:33 15 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2:57:07 16 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 3:06:47 17 Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3:09:07 18 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3:15:18 19 Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:17:18 20 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3:18:07 21 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 3:21:56 22 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:30:13 23 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac 3:34:47 24 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3:38:31 25 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina 3:47:27 26 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 3:47:39 27 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 3:49:32 28 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 4:09:46 29 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb 4:11:39 30 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 4:15:33 31 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 4:21:42 32 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 4:25:59 33 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 4:31:06 34 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4:53:32 35 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 4:56:14 36 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 5:01:50

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 325 pts 2 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 192 3 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 117 4 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 100 5 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 98 6 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 76 7 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 76 8 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina 70 9 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 70 10 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 68 11 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 68 12 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 67 13 Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky 63 14 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 62 15 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 61 16 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 61 17 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 58 18 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 52 19 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 50 20 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 48 21 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 47 22 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 42 23 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 41 24 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 41 25 Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 40 26 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 40 27 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 38 28 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 34 29 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 33 30 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 32 31 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 32 32 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 32 33 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 30 34 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 27 35 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 24 36 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina 24 37 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 22 38 Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 22 39 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina 22 40 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 20 41 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 20 42 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 20 43 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 16 44 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 16 45 Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 16 46 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 15 47 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 15 48 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 12 49 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida 12 50 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 12 51 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 12 52 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 11 53 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 11 54 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 11 55 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 10 56 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 57 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 10 58 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 10 59 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 10 60 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 9 61 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 9 62 Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe 9 63 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 8 64 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 8 65 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 8 66 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 8 67 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 7 68 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 7 69 Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 7 70 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 6 71 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 6 72 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 73 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 74 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 6 75 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 6 76 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 6 77 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 6 78 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 6 79 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 6 80 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 5 81 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 5 82 Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina 5 83 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 4 84 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina 4 85 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 4 86 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott 4 87 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 4 88 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 3 89 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 3 90 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 91 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 3 92 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal 3 93 Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ 2 94 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 2 95 Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2 96 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott 2 97 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2 98 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 2 99 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 100 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 1 101 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 1 102 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 1 103 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 1 104 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 1 105 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott 1 106 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 1 107 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1 108 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team -1 109 Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team -1 110 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb -1 111 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal -4 112 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal -4 113 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb -5 114 Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina -5 115 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ -5 116 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida -5 117 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin -5 118 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott -5 119 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac -5

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky 224 pts 2 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 118 3 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 104 4 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 70 5 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 70 6 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 66 7 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 56 8 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 55 9 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 54 10 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 53 11 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 49 12 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 46 13 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 35 14 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 34 15 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 33 16 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 31 17 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 30 18 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 27 19 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 26 20 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 24 21 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 23 22 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 23 23 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 23 24 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 22 25 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 21 26 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 20 27 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 19 28 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 18 29 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 16 30 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 16 31 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 16 32 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 15 33 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 15 34 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 15 35 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 14 36 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 12 37 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 11 38 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 10 39 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 10 40 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 9 41 Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ 9 42 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 9 43 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 44 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 7 45 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 46 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina 6 47 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina 6 48 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 5 49 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 5 50 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 4 51 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin 4 52 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott 4 53 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 4 54 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 4 55 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina 3 56 Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3 57 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina 3 58 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3 59 Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 2 60 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2 61 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 2 62 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 2 63 Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 2 64 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 65 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1 66 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 1 67 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida 1 68 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 1 69 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1 70 Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina 1 71 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1 72 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1 73 Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 1 74 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina 1 75 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1

Imtermediate sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 55 pts 2 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 54 3 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina 39 4 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 32 5 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 28 6 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 23 7 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 20 8 Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 20 9 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 20 10 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 19 11 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 19 12 Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky 18 13 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 18 14 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 17 15 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 17 16 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 16 17 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 16 18 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 14 19 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 14 20 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 13 21 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 13 22 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 13 23 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 12 24 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 12 25 Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 12 26 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina 12 27 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 11 28 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 11 29 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 10 30 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 10 31 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 10 32 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 10 33 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 9 34 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 9 35 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 9 36 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina 9 37 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 8 38 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina 8 39 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 7 40 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 7 41 Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 6 42 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 6 43 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 6 44 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 6 45 Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 46 Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 5 47 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 5 48 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 49 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 4 50 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 4 51 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 4 52 Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina 4 53 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 4 54 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 4 55 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 4 56 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 57 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3 58 Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3 59 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 3 60 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3 61 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 62 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 3 63 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal 3 64 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 3 65 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3 66 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2 67 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 2 68 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 2 69 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 2 70 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 2 71 Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ 2 72 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2 73 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 2 74 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 1 75 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 1 76 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1 77 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1

Combativity classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky 60 pts 2 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 57 3 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 36 4 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 34 5 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 34 6 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 33 7 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 32 8 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 31 9 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 29 10 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 28 11 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 28 12 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 23 13 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 23 14 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina 22 15 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 22 16 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 20 17 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 19 18 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 19 19 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 17 20 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 17 21 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 17 22 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 16 23 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 15 24 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 14 25 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 14 26 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 14 27 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 14 28 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 14 29 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 13 30 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 13 31 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 12 32 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 12 33 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 11 34 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 11 35 Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 10 36 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 10 37 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 10 38 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 9 39 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 9 40 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 9 41 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina 9 42 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 8 43 Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 8 44 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 8 45 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 7 46 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina 7 47 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 7 48 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 7 49 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina 7 50 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 6 51 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 6 52 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 6 53 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 6 54 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 6 55 Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina 6 56 Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 6 57 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 58 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 5 59 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 5 60 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 5 61 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 5 62 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 5 63 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 5 64 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 5 65 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 5 66 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 5 67 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 4 68 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 4 69 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 4 70 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 71 Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ 4 72 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 4 73 Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 4 74 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 4 75 Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 76 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 4 77 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 4 78 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 4 79 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 80 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3 81 Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3 82 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 3 83 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3 84 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 3 85 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 3 86 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal 3 87 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3 88 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 89 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 2 90 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2 91 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 2 92 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 2 93 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 2 94 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 2 95 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 1 96 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1 97 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 1 98 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida 1 99 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1

Team Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Movistar Team 270:36:48 2 AG2R La Mondiale 0:57:06 3 FDJ 1:20:58 4 Bahrain-Merida 1:23:19 5 Cannondale-Drapac 1:23:25 6 UAE Team Emirates 1:58:21 7 Team Sky 2:00:47 8 Astana Pro Team 2:07:31 9 Trek-Segafredo 2:24:33 10 Team Sunweb 2:45:05 11 Quick-Step Floors 2:50:05 12 Orica-Scott 2:51:09 13 Katusha-Alpecin 2:54:18 14 BMC Racing Team 3:06:21 15 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 3:16:11 16 Bora-Hansgrohe 4:00:54 17 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 4:11:26 18 Dimension Data 4:16:52 19 Lotto Soudal 4:55:39 20 Wilier Triestina 7:22:01 21 Gazprom – Rusvelo 8:04:03 22 Bardiani CSF 10:48:46