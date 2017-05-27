Trending

Giro d'Italia: Pinot claims stage 20

Quintana holds onto pink on final mountain stage, but Dumoulin limits damage

Image 1 of 43

Thibaut Pinot sprints to victory on stage 20 of the Giro d'Italia.

Thibaut Pinot sprints to victory on stage 20 of the Giro d'Italia.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 43

Nairo Quintana remains in pink after stage 20 of the Giro d'Italia.

Nairo Quintana remains in pink after stage 20 of the Giro d'Italia.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 43

Stage 20 of the Giro d'Italia

Stage 20 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 43

Vincenzo Nibali leading Thibaut Pinot, Ilnur Zakarin, Nairo Quintana and Domenico Pozzovivo on stage 20 of the Giro d'Italia

Vincenzo Nibali leading Thibaut Pinot, Ilnur Zakarin, Nairo Quintana and Domenico Pozzovivo on stage 20 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 43

Adam Yates crosses the stage 20 finish line at the Giro d'Italia.

Adam Yates crosses the stage 20 finish line at the Giro d'Italia.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 43

Bob Jungels finishes stage 20 of the Giro d'Italia.

Bob Jungels finishes stage 20 of the Giro d'Italia.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 43

Dylan Teuns and Dries Devenyns at the Giro d'Italia

Dylan Teuns and Dries Devenyns at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 43

The GC favourites on stage 20 of the Giro d'Italia

The GC favourites on stage 20 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 43

Ilnur Zakarin and Domenico Pozzovivo at the Giro d'Italia

Ilnur Zakarin and Domenico Pozzovivo at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 43

Adam Yates leading the young riders classification after the Giro d'Italia's 20th stage

Adam Yates leading the young riders classification after the Giro d'Italia's 20th stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 43

Mikel Landa in the blue king of the mountains jersey at the Giro d'Italia

Mikel Landa in the blue king of the mountains jersey at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 43

Nairo Quintana on the stage 20 podium at the Giro d'Italia

Nairo Quintana on the stage 20 podium at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 43

Thibaut Pinot celebrates a stage victory at the Giro d'Italia.

Thibaut Pinot celebrates a stage victory at the Giro d'Italia.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 43

Thibaut Pinot on the Giro d'Italia's stage 20 podium

Thibaut Pinot on the Giro d'Italia's stage 20 podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 43

Tom Dumoulin after stage 20 of the Giro d'Italia

Tom Dumoulin after stage 20 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 43

Nairo Quintana at the Giro d'Italia

Nairo Quintana at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 43

Nairo Quintana in the peloton on the final mountain stage of the Giro d'Italia

Nairo Quintana in the peloton on the final mountain stage of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 43

Michal Goals at the team car at the Giro d'Italia

Michal Goals at the team car at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 43

Dario Cataldo off the front on stage 20 of the Giro d'Italia

Dario Cataldo off the front on stage 20 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 43

Adam Yates descending at the Giro d'Italia

Adam Yates descending at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 43

Vincenzo Nibali on the final descent of the Giro d'Italia

Vincenzo Nibali on the final descent of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 43

Nairo Quintana descending at the Giro d'Italia

Nairo Quintana descending at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 43

Nairo Quintana leading the way up the Giro d'Italia's final climb

Nairo Quintana leading the way up the Giro d'Italia's final climb
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 43

Thibaut Pinot wins stage 20 of the Giro d'Italia.

Thibaut Pinot wins stage 20 of the Giro d'Italia.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 43

The final sprint on stage 20 of the Giro d'Italia

The final sprint on stage 20 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 43

Thibaut Pinot celebrates his first career Giro d'Italia stage win.

Thibaut Pinot celebrates his first career Giro d'Italia stage win.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 43

The breakaway group on stage 20 of the Giro

The breakaway group on stage 20 of the Giro
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 43

Nairo Quintana at the start of stage 20 of the Giro d'Italia

Nairo Quintana at the start of stage 20 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 43

Nairo Quintana leading the way on the Giro d'Italia's 20th stage

Nairo Quintana leading the way on the Giro d'Italia's 20th stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 43

Katusha-Alpecin setting tempo at the Giro d'Italia

Katusha-Alpecin setting tempo at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 43

Nairo Quintana at the Giro d'Italia

Nairo Quintana at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 43

Race leader Nairo Quintana at the Giro d'Italia

Race leader Nairo Quintana at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 43

Bahrain-Merida taking over at the front on stage 20 of the Giro d'Italia

Bahrain-Merida taking over at the front on stage 20 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 43

The GC favourites at the Giro d'Italia

The GC favourites at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 43

Vincenzo Nibali ahead of the Giro d'Italia's 20th stage

Vincenzo Nibali ahead of the Giro d'Italia's 20th stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 43

Points classification leader Fernando Gaviria ahead of stage 20 of the Giro d'Italia

Points classification leader Fernando Gaviria ahead of stage 20 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 43

The Giro d'Italia peloton on stage 20

The Giro d'Italia peloton on stage 20
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 43

Stage 20 of the Giro d'Italia

Stage 20 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 43

The pack works its way through tight confines on stage 20 of the Giro d'Italia.

The pack works its way through tight confines on stage 20 of the Giro d'Italia.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 43

The Giro d'Italia's stage 20 underway.

The Giro d'Italia's stage 20 underway.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 43

Filippo Pozzato leads the way in the break on stage 20 of the Giro d'Italia.

Filippo Pozzato leads the way in the break on stage 20 of the Giro d'Italia.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 43

Tom-Jelte Slagter at the head of the break on the Giro d'Italia's 20th stage.

Tom-Jelte Slagter at the head of the break on the Giro d'Italia's 20th stage.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 43

Katusha injecting the pace on the Giro's 20th stage

Katusha injecting the pace on the Giro's 20th stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) capped a strong day to win the 20th stage of the Giro d'Italia, winning a sprint ahead of a small group of GC favourites. Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin) nabbed second on the day with Bahrain-Merida's Vincenzo Nibali taking third.

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) was also in the group and easily held on to his overall lead. Nibali and Pinot hopscotched over Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) on the general classification leaderboard, but the Dutchman remains well-positioned with one stage to go. Dumoulin finished the day as fourth on the general classification, 53 seconds down. Not the gap for which any of Quintana, Pinot or Nibali had hoped ahead of Sunday's time trial finale.

The main selection of the day was made early as a high-powered group, which varied in size at times, got clear. As expected, the decisive break was made on the final climb of the race, the Foza. Quintana, Nibali and Pinot were able to get away from Dumoulin and joined Zakarin and Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R La Mondiale) at the front. Dumoulin limited the damage over the final kilometres of the stage, however, coming home with a group of chasers just 15 seconds down. 

"Until three kilometres to go, I was just trying to make time. I didn't have the stage win in mind," Pinot said after taking his first career Giro d'Italia stage victory.

"The time gap is not big, the time trial tomorrow is pretty flat and it suits Dumoulin a lot. The most important thing will be to limit the damage."

How it unfolded

Stage 20 got off to a royal start with Sheikh Nasser of Bahrain on hand to wish his Bahrain-Merida team and Vincenzo Nibali luck on the final mountain stage.

It didn’t take long for the break group to form, with Dylan Teuns (BMC), Tom-Jelte Slagter (Cannondale-Drapac), Matthieu Ladagnous (FDJ), Dries Devenyns (Quick-Step Floors), Maxim Belkov (Katusha-Alpecin) and Filippo Pozzato (Willier Triestina) forming the main escape.

Dimension Data was not happy with the makeup of the group and gave furious chase, with the pace so high that the peloton split in two. Veteran Pozzato led the break over the first climb of the day, the fourth-category Mur di ca’ dell Poggio at kilometre 37, one minute ahead of the chasers.

Shortly thereafter Dimension Data gave up on the chase and the gap quickly jumped to over four minutes. Two riders in the pack decided they wanted to join the front group. Simon Andreetta (Bardiani CSF) and Gregor Mühlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) jumped as the peloton slowed.

The two made good progress, coming to 1:40 of the lead group with the pack drifting back to nearly six minutes. The duo was unable to connect though and ultimately faded back to the peloton.

The lead group rolled through the intermediate sprint near the foot of the day’s first big climb. They started up the climb with a gap of seven and a half minutes, but as the gradient picked up, Pozzato dropped back and was soon distanced.

Bahrain-Merida moved to the front of the field as they hit the climb, with Movistar and CCC Sprandi Polkowice also up front. Then Katusha took to the lead. Two Katusha riders in fact pulled away slightly, but it seemed to have been not on purpose, as they soon looked around and fell back.

That didn't stop the team from continuing to act though, as soon more Katusha riders were grouped at the front. Belkov dropped out of the lead group. The peloton was also getting smaller as the climb continued, and the gap decreased as well.

With 84 kilometres to go, and the Grappa summit not yet achieved, Movistar started paying the price for its hard work the last weeks and days. Only two helpers were left with maglia rosa Quintana. Dumoulin, Pinot and Nibali were all close. Katusha couldn't keep it up though and eventually had to fall back, lowering the pace somewhat. Ten Dam and Geschke moved up to Dumoulin, with only about 30 riders left in the group halfway up the climb.

After catching their breath, the remaining Katusha riders moved back to the front, and soon enough they made a move. Zakarin and Robert Kiserlovski pushed off, briefly opening a small gap, but the top favourites were all able to respond. The pressure whittled the group down to just 20 riders, however, with more – including Trek's Bauke Mollema and Orica-Scott's Adam Yates – dropping by the minute. Shortly thereafter it was down to a selection of eight, with Dumoulin at the tail end.

Up front, the break group was whittled down to only two riders, Teuns and Devenyns.

Teuns weakened as the summit approached, which allowed Devenyns to take the KOM points.

Jungels, Mollema and others gradually worked their way back into the pack as it neared the top of the climb, while Dario Cataldo (Astana) jumped from the group, which let him go.

The Quintana group, back up to 15 to 20 riders, kept up its relentless pace and crossed over the summit 2:43 behind the breakaway.

Teuns joined up with Devenyns again and the two Belgians flew down the descent. Cataldo caught and zipped past Ladagnous, with the latter soon absorbed into the Quintana group, which had again grown larger. With 50 kilometres left and the descent still not finished, the gap stood at 2:24.

The descent hit a flatter section and the pace went down, as if all wanted to catch their breath for a moment and see who was there. That was enough for three riders to dash off, with Davide Formolo (Cannondale) and two UAE riders, Simone Petilli and Jan Polanc trying their luck off the front of the GC group.

The gap from Teuns and Devenyns to the maglia rosa group was down to around the two-minute mark as they finally hit the short flat section between the penultimate and final climbs. The three riders who had broken away were caught again, as was Cataldo, on the run-in to the Giro's last categorised ascent.

The pink jersey group once again increased in size and allowed the gap to grow a bit, with the breakaway having an advantage of 2:40 with the 30 kilometres to go.

The two leaders soon hit the slopes of the Foza. The gradients quickly proved too much for Devenyns, who dropped back from Teuns with 26.5 kilometres left, and the group behind quickly cut the gap to under two minutes.

Nibali was the first to attack out of the pack but it looked more of a test than a serious effort. Most of the other top favourites went with him but Dumoulin showed weakness and lost contact. However, the big Dutchman continued calmly in his own rhythm and caught back up, and soon much of the group came back as well.

Zakarin delivered one unsuccessful attack and then another that stuck with AG2R's Domenico Pozzovivo. Nibali and Quintana let them go, focusing squarely on each other.

Then Quintana made his move, with Nibali hot on his heels. Once it became clear they wouldn't shake one another, the two worked together to pull away from Dumoulin and Pinot behind.

With just over 20 kilometres left, Teuns was caught by Zakarin and Pozzovivo. Nibali and Quintana were not far behind. Further back, but not too far, Dumoulin asked the others in the nine-man group to work together to close the gap.

With Quintana and Nibali within sight, Pinot jumped to join them. Dumoulin led the others in pursuit, only seconds behind, until Jungels took over the lead work and the chasers pulled even again with the Quintana group.

The regrouping was enough for Pozzovivo and Zakarin to add some precious seconds to their lead. But once again Nibali, Quintana and Pinot pulled away. Quintana tried again to get clear of his rivals alone, but was unable to open a serious gap. Pinot then took over pushing the pace. 10 seconds back, Dumoulin again led the chasers, looking around for help from his equally tired colleagues, with Jungels again the only one providing it.

Pozzovivo led the way over the top, with the Quintana group crossing over 14 seconds back and the Dumoulin group another 20 seconds down. The remaining 15 kilometres or so were all downhill. The three chasers caught the two leaders with just over 10 kilometres to go and the gap back to the Dumoulin group at 27 seconds.

Quintana took his turns in the lead but was insistent that the others take their turns as well, gesturing frequently. Pinot was the first to test his heels with Quintana jumping directly with him, and the others right behind.

Dumoulin worked hard to bring his group, which also included Mollema and Yates, back up. He and Jungels continued to do most of the pace-setting, with Mollema contributing too. But the gap grew again, from as low as eight seconds up to 20 seconds again as the kilometres ticked down.

The front group tested one another but stayed together. Quintana led the way under the final kilometre marker, and he and Pinot pulled slightly away for a few seconds before the others closed the gap. Then Pozzovivo jumped from behind to take a lead.

Pinot and Zakarin reacted immediately and surged past. Then Pinot pulled ahead in the final 150 meters and held on to take the stage, with Zakarin second and Nibali third. Race leader Quintana followed Pozzovivo across the line to take fifth.

The hard work of the chasing group behind had limited the losses to a manageable 15 seconds, however, leaving time trial specialist Dumoulin in an excellent place ahead of the stage 21 race against the clock.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ4:57:58
2Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
3Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
4Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
5Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
6Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors0:00:15
7Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
8Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
9Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
10Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
11Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:20
12Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:35
13Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
14Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
15Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
16Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
17Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:04:17
18Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team0:04:18
19Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
20Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
21José Mendes (Por) Bora-Hansgrohe
22Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
23Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
24Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:06:41
25Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
26Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
27Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott
28Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
29Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
30Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
31Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:54
32Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
33François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
34Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
35Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott
36Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
37Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:12:32
38Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
39Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
40Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
41Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
42Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
43Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
44Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
45Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
46Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott
47Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
48Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
49Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
50Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:14:50
51Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
52Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:16:41
53Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:16:46
54Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
55Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
56Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
57José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
58Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
59Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:17:10
60Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina0:21:42
61Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
62Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
63Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
64Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
65Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
66Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
67Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
68Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott
69Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ0:22:12
70Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida
71Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:22:16
72Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:25:53
73Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina
74Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina
75Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
76Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
77Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
78Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
79Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
80Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
81Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac
82Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
83Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:28:38
84Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:35:57
85Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina
86Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
87Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
88Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
89Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
90Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
91Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
92Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
93Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
94Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
95Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
96Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
97Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
98Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
99Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
100Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
101Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
102Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb
103Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
104Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
105Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
106Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
107Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
108Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb
109Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ
110Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
111Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
112Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina
113Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb
114Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
115Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
116Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
117Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
118Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
119Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
120Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
121Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
122Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
123Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
124Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
125Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
126Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
127Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
128Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
129Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ
130Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
131Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
132Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
133Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
134Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
135Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
136Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
137Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
138Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
139Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
140Ángel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
141Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
142Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
143Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe
144Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
145Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
146Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
147Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
148Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
149Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
150Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina
151Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
152Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
153Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
154Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
155Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
156Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
157Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
158Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
159Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott
160Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott
161Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
162Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
DNSSteven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
DNFGiovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida

Sprint 1 - Conegliano, 30km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team10pts
2Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors6
3Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ3
4Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina2
5Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac1

Sprint 2 - Feltre, 91km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ10pts
2Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina6
3Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac3
4Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin2
5Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors1

KOM 1, Muro di Ca' del Poggio, 37km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina3pts
2Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac2
3Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team1

KOM 2 - Monte Grappa, 122km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors35pts
2Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team18
3Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac12
4Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ9
5Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team6
6Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin4
7Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin2
8Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

KOM 3 - Foza, 175km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale35pts
2Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin18
3Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ12
4Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida9
5Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team6
6Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb4
7Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors2
8Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo1

Combativity Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ9pts
2Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors9
3Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ8
4Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin8
5Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team8
6Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale7
7Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina7
8Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac6
9Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida5
10Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team2
11Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin2
12Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors1

Team Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1AG2R La Mondiale15:04:23
2FDJ0:02:18
3Team Sky0:04:18
4Orica-Scott0:04:21
5Movistar Team0:06:21
6Astana Pro Team0:10:39
7Katusha-Alpecin0:11:02
8Trek-Segafredo0:11:17
9Quick-Step Floors0:14:50
10BMC Racing Team0:15:25
11UAE Team Emirates0:15:33
12Cannondale-Drapac0:18:53
13Team Sunweb0:19:04
14Bahrain-Merida0:23:45
15CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:28:53
16Bora-Hansgrohe0:32:21
17Lotto Soudal0:34:37
18Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:36:22
19Dimension Data0:53:56
20Wilier Triestina1:02:59
21Bardiani CSF1:13:57
22Gazprom – Rusvelo1:27:18

Super Team Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1FDJ69pts
2Katusha-Alpecin37
3Bahrain-Merida25
4AG2R La Mondiale20
5Quick-Step Floors18
6Movistar Team14
7Orica-Scott10
8BMC Racing Team8
9Trek-Segafredo7
10Wilier Triestina7
11Team Sunweb6
12CCC Sprandi Polkowice5
13Bora-Hansgrohe4
14Cannondale-Drapac4
15Dimension Data3
16UAE Team Emirates1
17Team Sky
18Team LottoNl-Jumbo
19Astana Pro Team
20Lotto Soudal
21Bardiani CSF
22Gazprom – Rusvelo

General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team90:00:38
2Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:00:39
3Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ0:00:43
4Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:53
5Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:15
6Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:30
7Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:03:03
8Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott0:06:50
9Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors0:07:18
10Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:12:55
11Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:16:58
12Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:17:58
13Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:21:13
14Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:23:33
15Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ0:26:19
16Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:35:14
17Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:35:57
18Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky0:36:02
19Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:37:55
20Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:57:00
21Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:57:41
22Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac1:08:36
23Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:13:54
24Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors1:17:53
25Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team1:23:32
26Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1:26:58
27Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates1:32:10
28Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team1:32:28
29Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin1:32:55
30Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team1:33:18
31Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale1:33:56
32Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott1:35:58
33Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky1:42:14
34Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb1:44:50
35Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida1:49:27
36Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data1:56:11
37Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky1:58:01
38Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac1:59:40
39François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:05:18
40Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo2:06:34
41Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe2:10:31
42Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo2:12:47
43Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ2:14:21
44Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2:15:29
45Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team2:15:31
46Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo2:15:54
47Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal2:18:20
48Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo2:20:21
49José Mendes (Por) Bora-Hansgrohe2:22:56
50Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team2:23:04
51Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2:24:04
52Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina2:24:38
53Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ2:25:19
54Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb2:28:04
55Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team2:31:52
56Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky2:32:19
57Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott2:32:23
58Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors2:33:03
59Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data2:33:13
60José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin2:37:38
61Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team2:38:32
62Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data2:47:21
63Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2:53:52
64Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2:54:11
65Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data2:58:01
66Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team2:58:44
67Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team3:02:29
68Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates3:03:57
69Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac3:04:27
70Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac3:06:32
71Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team3:08:27
72Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb3:09:35
73Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida3:11:29
74Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ3:11:30
75Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida3:12:50
76Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team3:13:37
77Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac3:14:56
78Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3:15:57
79Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team3:22:08
80Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3:24:08
81Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina3:24:49
82Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team3:24:50
83Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates3:24:57
84Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb3:28:33
85Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin3:28:46
86Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky3:28:55
87Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ3:30:08
88Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors3:34:13
89Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3:34:50
90Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3:37:03
91Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac3:41:37
92Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal3:43:34
93Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo3:44:04
94Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF3:45:21
95Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team3:46:26
96Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo3:50:04
97Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ3:52:32
98Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina3:54:17
99Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo3:54:29
100Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida3:56:22
101Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data3:59:57
102Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky4:05:38
103Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina4:06:12
104Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors4:08:28
105Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ4:08:31
106Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott4:08:59
107Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team4:10:06
108Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida4:10:13
109Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice4:11:24
110Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice4:11:53
111Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott4:12:28
112Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data4:12:35
113Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates4:13:59
114Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe4:15:13
115Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe4:16:36
116Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo4:17:56
117Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo4:18:05
118Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb4:18:29
119Ángel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin4:18:56
120Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal4:19:16
121Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo4:19:55
122Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo4:21:30
123Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF4:21:43
124Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo4:22:23
125Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice4:22:42
126Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott4:23:29
127Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin4:25:50
128Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe4:27:53
129Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4:27:54
130Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors4:28:32
131Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac4:28:47
132Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin4:29:03
133Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo4:29:58
134Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo4:30:26
135Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac4:32:41
136Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates4:32:49
137Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team4:32:51
138Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice4:36:07
139Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina4:36:46
140Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal4:36:58
141Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo4:37:56
142Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky4:38:09
143Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF4:40:56
144Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott4:44:15
145Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors4:49:44
146Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo4:55:08
147Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo4:56:20
148Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin4:59:07
149Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors5:00:03
150Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates5:00:16
151Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF5:00:22
152Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data5:01:45
153Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF5:02:04
154Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors5:03:04
155Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb5:03:29
156Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina5:07:41
157Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF5:08:40
158Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo5:10:40
159Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe5:17:16
160Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team5:21:55
161Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice5:26:04
162Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina5:45:25

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott90:07:28
2Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors0:00:28
3Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:06:05
4Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:10:08
5Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors1:11:03
6Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1:20:08
7Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky1:35:24
8François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:58:28
9Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo1:59:44
10Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe2:03:41
11Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo2:05:57
12Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2:08:39
13Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina2:17:48
14Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott2:25:33
15Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates2:57:07
16Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team3:06:47
17Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3:09:07
18Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team3:15:18
19Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3:17:18
20Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates3:18:07
21Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin3:21:56
22Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3:30:13
23Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac3:34:47
24Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF3:38:31
25Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina3:47:27
26Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo3:47:39
27Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida3:49:32
28Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe4:09:46
29Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb4:11:39
30Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo4:15:33
31Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors4:21:42
32Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates4:25:59
33Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo4:31:06
34Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF4:53:32
35Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors4:56:14
36Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF5:01:50

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors325pts
2Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo192
3Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe117
4Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data100
5Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe98
6Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo76
7Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data76
8Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina70
9Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates70
10Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb68
11Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team68
12Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ67
13Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky63
14Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team62
15Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida61
16Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors61
17Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin58
18Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF52
19Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors50
20Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates48
21Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac47
22Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice42
23Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott41
24Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo41
25Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo40
26Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo40
27Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team38
28Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team34
29Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates33
30Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF32
31Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale32
32Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates32
33Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data30
34Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo27
35Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin24
36Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina24
37Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac22
38Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo22
39Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina22
40Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors20
41Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors20
42Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo20
43Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data16
44Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo16
45Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice16
46Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team15
47Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo15
48Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors12
49Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida12
50Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF12
51Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice12
52Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data11
53Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates11
54Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe11
55Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates10
56Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team10
57Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice10
58Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors10
59Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo10
60Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky9
61Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ9
62Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe9
63Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky8
64Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida8
65Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team8
66Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team8
67Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe7
68Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team7
69Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice7
70Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac6
71Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice6
72Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal6
73Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe6
74Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates6
75Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky6
76Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale6
77Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ6
78Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky6
79Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky6
80Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ5
81Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data5
82Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina5
83Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac4
84Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina4
85Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida4
86Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott4
87Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data4
88Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team3
89Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida3
90José Mendes (Por) Bora-Hansgrohe3
91Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo3
92Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal3
93Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ2
94Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ2
95Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2
96Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott2
97Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF2
98Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors2
99Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
100Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors1
101Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo1
102Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team1
103Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac1
104Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team1
105Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott1
106Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin1
107Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF1
108Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team-1
109Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team-1
110Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb-1
111Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal-4
112Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal-4
113Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb-5
114Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina-5
115Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ-5
116Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida-5
117Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin-5
118Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott-5
119Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac-5

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky224pts
2Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team118
3Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data104
4Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team70
5Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac70
6Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin66
7Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data56
8Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb55
9Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale54
10Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ53
11Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky49
12Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates46
13Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors35
14Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data34
15Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida33
16Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates31
17Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice30
18Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors27
19Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data26
20Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team24
21Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo23
22Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates23
23Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo23
24Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data22
25Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky21
26Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team20
27Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team19
28Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky18
29Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team16
30Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac16
31Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac16
32Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF15
33Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF15
34Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team15
35Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac14
36Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team12
37Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo11
38Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo10
39Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates10
40Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe9
41Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ9
42Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ9
43Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe8
44Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice7
45Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team6
46Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina6
47Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina6
48Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott5
49Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors5
50Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team4
51Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin4
52Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott4
53Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo4
54Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo4
55Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina3
56Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3
57Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina3
58Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates3
59Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team2
60Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2
61Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo2
62Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team2
63Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo2
64Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
65Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1
66Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team1
67Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida1
68Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo1
69Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1
70Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina1
71Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1
72Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF1
73Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin1
74Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina1
75Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1

Imtermediate sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data55pts
2Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo54
3Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina39
4Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors32
5Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo28
6Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates23
7Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice20
8Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo20
9Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo20
10Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors19
11Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates19
12Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky18
13Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data18
14Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team17
15Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data17
16Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF16
17Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo16
18Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ14
19Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF14
20Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky13
21Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data13
22Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe13
23Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky12
24Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data12
25Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo12
26Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina12
27Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors11
28Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac11
29Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors10
30Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates10
31Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida10
32Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team10
33Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates9
34Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data9
35Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo9
36Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina9
37Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team8
38Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina8
39Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team7
40Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF7
41Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team6
42Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ6
43Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb6
44Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo6
45Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe6
46Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice5
47Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin5
48Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe4
49Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal4
50Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team4
51Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac4
52Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina4
53Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo4
54Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo4
55Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice4
56Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
57Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates3
58Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3
59Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky3
60Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3
61Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe3
62Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin3
63Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal3
64Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors3
65Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF3
66Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2
67Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates2
68Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team2
69Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky2
70Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb2
71Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ2
72Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2
73Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ2
74Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team1
75Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors1
76Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1
77Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1

Combativity classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky60pts
2Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors57
3Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac36
4Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data34
5Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo34
6Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo33
7Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data32
8Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ31
9Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team29
10Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team28
11Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin28
12Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb23
13Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates23
14Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina22
15Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates22
16Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe20
17Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates19
18Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF19
19Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors17
20Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale17
21Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe17
22Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida16
23Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data15
24Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky14
25Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data14
26Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates14
27Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data14
28Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo14
29Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team13
30Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF13
31Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team12
32Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice12
33Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors11
34Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data11
35Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo10
36Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo10
37Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ10
38Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team9
39Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky9
40Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo9
41Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina9
42Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team8
43Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo8
44Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates8
45Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky7
46Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina7
47Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo7
48Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors7
49Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina7
50Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice6
51Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team6
52Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team6
53Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ6
54Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac6
55Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina6
56Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice6
57Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe6
58Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors5
59Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates5
60Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida5
61Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors5
62Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott5
63Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team5
64Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo5
65Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF5
66Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin5
67Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo4
68Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors4
69Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac4
70Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe4
71Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ4
72Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal4
73Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team4
74Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb4
75Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe4
76Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo4
77Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo4
78Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice4
79Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
80Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates3
81Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3
82Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky3
83Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3
84Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team3
85Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin3
86Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal3
87Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF3
88Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
89Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb2
90Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2
91Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac2
92Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac2
93Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky2
94Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ2
95Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac1
96Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe1
97Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team1
98Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida1
99Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1

Team Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team270:36:48
2AG2R La Mondiale0:57:06
3FDJ1:20:58
4Bahrain-Merida1:23:19
5Cannondale-Drapac1:23:25
6UAE Team Emirates1:58:21
7Team Sky2:00:47
8Astana Pro Team2:07:31
9Trek-Segafredo2:24:33
10Team Sunweb2:45:05
11Quick-Step Floors2:50:05
12Orica-Scott2:51:09
13Katusha-Alpecin2:54:18
14BMC Racing Team3:06:21
15Team LottoNl-Jumbo3:16:11
16Bora-Hansgrohe4:00:54
17CCC Sprandi Polkowice4:11:26
18Dimension Data4:16:52
19Lotto Soudal4:55:39
20Wilier Triestina7:22:01
21Gazprom – Rusvelo8:04:03
22Bardiani CSF10:48:46

Super team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Quick-Step Floors508pts
2UAE Team Emirates355
3Team Sky305
4Bora-Hansgrohe296
5Movistar Team291
6Dimension Data289
7Trek-Segafredo273
8Team Sunweb241
9FDJ238
10Bahrain-Merida236
11Orica-Scott203
12Katusha-Alpecin182
13Cannondale-Drapac175
14Wilier Triestina173
15Lotto Soudal163
16Astana Pro Team148
17Gazprom – Rusvelo142
18BMC Racing Team135
19AG2R La Mondiale112
20Team LottoNl-Jumbo96
21CCC Sprandi Polkowice80
22Bardiani CSF78

Latest on Cyclingnews