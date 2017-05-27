Giro d'Italia: Pinot claims stage 20
Quintana holds onto pink on final mountain stage, but Dumoulin limits damage
Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) capped a strong day to win the 20th stage of the Giro d'Italia, winning a sprint ahead of a small group of GC favourites. Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin) nabbed second on the day with Bahrain-Merida's Vincenzo Nibali taking third.
Nairo Quintana (Movistar) was also in the group and easily held on to his overall lead. Nibali and Pinot hopscotched over Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) on the general classification leaderboard, but the Dutchman remains well-positioned with one stage to go. Dumoulin finished the day as fourth on the general classification, 53 seconds down. Not the gap for which any of Quintana, Pinot or Nibali had hoped ahead of Sunday's time trial finale.
The main selection of the day was made early as a high-powered group, which varied in size at times, got clear. As expected, the decisive break was made on the final climb of the race, the Foza. Quintana, Nibali and Pinot were able to get away from Dumoulin and joined Zakarin and Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R La Mondiale) at the front. Dumoulin limited the damage over the final kilometres of the stage, however, coming home with a group of chasers just 15 seconds down.
"Until three kilometres to go, I was just trying to make time. I didn't have the stage win in mind," Pinot said after taking his first career Giro d'Italia stage victory.
"The time gap is not big, the time trial tomorrow is pretty flat and it suits Dumoulin a lot. The most important thing will be to limit the damage."
How it unfolded
Stage 20 got off to a royal start with Sheikh Nasser of Bahrain on hand to wish his Bahrain-Merida team and Vincenzo Nibali luck on the final mountain stage.
It didn’t take long for the break group to form, with Dylan Teuns (BMC), Tom-Jelte Slagter (Cannondale-Drapac), Matthieu Ladagnous (FDJ), Dries Devenyns (Quick-Step Floors), Maxim Belkov (Katusha-Alpecin) and Filippo Pozzato (Willier Triestina) forming the main escape.
Dimension Data was not happy with the makeup of the group and gave furious chase, with the pace so high that the peloton split in two. Veteran Pozzato led the break over the first climb of the day, the fourth-category Mur di ca’ dell Poggio at kilometre 37, one minute ahead of the chasers.
Shortly thereafter Dimension Data gave up on the chase and the gap quickly jumped to over four minutes. Two riders in the pack decided they wanted to join the front group. Simon Andreetta (Bardiani CSF) and Gregor Mühlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) jumped as the peloton slowed.
The two made good progress, coming to 1:40 of the lead group with the pack drifting back to nearly six minutes. The duo was unable to connect though and ultimately faded back to the peloton.
The lead group rolled through the intermediate sprint near the foot of the day’s first big climb. They started up the climb with a gap of seven and a half minutes, but as the gradient picked up, Pozzato dropped back and was soon distanced.
Bahrain-Merida moved to the front of the field as they hit the climb, with Movistar and CCC Sprandi Polkowice also up front. Then Katusha took to the lead. Two Katusha riders in fact pulled away slightly, but it seemed to have been not on purpose, as they soon looked around and fell back.
That didn't stop the team from continuing to act though, as soon more Katusha riders were grouped at the front. Belkov dropped out of the lead group. The peloton was also getting smaller as the climb continued, and the gap decreased as well.
With 84 kilometres to go, and the Grappa summit not yet achieved, Movistar started paying the price for its hard work the last weeks and days. Only two helpers were left with maglia rosa Quintana. Dumoulin, Pinot and Nibali were all close. Katusha couldn't keep it up though and eventually had to fall back, lowering the pace somewhat. Ten Dam and Geschke moved up to Dumoulin, with only about 30 riders left in the group halfway up the climb.
After catching their breath, the remaining Katusha riders moved back to the front, and soon enough they made a move. Zakarin and Robert Kiserlovski pushed off, briefly opening a small gap, but the top favourites were all able to respond. The pressure whittled the group down to just 20 riders, however, with more – including Trek's Bauke Mollema and Orica-Scott's Adam Yates – dropping by the minute. Shortly thereafter it was down to a selection of eight, with Dumoulin at the tail end.
Up front, the break group was whittled down to only two riders, Teuns and Devenyns.
Teuns weakened as the summit approached, which allowed Devenyns to take the KOM points.
Jungels, Mollema and others gradually worked their way back into the pack as it neared the top of the climb, while Dario Cataldo (Astana) jumped from the group, which let him go.
The Quintana group, back up to 15 to 20 riders, kept up its relentless pace and crossed over the summit 2:43 behind the breakaway.
Teuns joined up with Devenyns again and the two Belgians flew down the descent. Cataldo caught and zipped past Ladagnous, with the latter soon absorbed into the Quintana group, which had again grown larger. With 50 kilometres left and the descent still not finished, the gap stood at 2:24.
The descent hit a flatter section and the pace went down, as if all wanted to catch their breath for a moment and see who was there. That was enough for three riders to dash off, with Davide Formolo (Cannondale) and two UAE riders, Simone Petilli and Jan Polanc trying their luck off the front of the GC group.
The gap from Teuns and Devenyns to the maglia rosa group was down to around the two-minute mark as they finally hit the short flat section between the penultimate and final climbs. The three riders who had broken away were caught again, as was Cataldo, on the run-in to the Giro's last categorised ascent.
The pink jersey group once again increased in size and allowed the gap to grow a bit, with the breakaway having an advantage of 2:40 with the 30 kilometres to go.
The two leaders soon hit the slopes of the Foza. The gradients quickly proved too much for Devenyns, who dropped back from Teuns with 26.5 kilometres left, and the group behind quickly cut the gap to under two minutes.
Nibali was the first to attack out of the pack but it looked more of a test than a serious effort. Most of the other top favourites went with him but Dumoulin showed weakness and lost contact. However, the big Dutchman continued calmly in his own rhythm and caught back up, and soon much of the group came back as well.
Zakarin delivered one unsuccessful attack and then another that stuck with AG2R's Domenico Pozzovivo. Nibali and Quintana let them go, focusing squarely on each other.
Then Quintana made his move, with Nibali hot on his heels. Once it became clear they wouldn't shake one another, the two worked together to pull away from Dumoulin and Pinot behind.
With just over 20 kilometres left, Teuns was caught by Zakarin and Pozzovivo. Nibali and Quintana were not far behind. Further back, but not too far, Dumoulin asked the others in the nine-man group to work together to close the gap.
With Quintana and Nibali within sight, Pinot jumped to join them. Dumoulin led the others in pursuit, only seconds behind, until Jungels took over the lead work and the chasers pulled even again with the Quintana group.
The regrouping was enough for Pozzovivo and Zakarin to add some precious seconds to their lead. But once again Nibali, Quintana and Pinot pulled away. Quintana tried again to get clear of his rivals alone, but was unable to open a serious gap. Pinot then took over pushing the pace. 10 seconds back, Dumoulin again led the chasers, looking around for help from his equally tired colleagues, with Jungels again the only one providing it.
Pozzovivo led the way over the top, with the Quintana group crossing over 14 seconds back and the Dumoulin group another 20 seconds down. The remaining 15 kilometres or so were all downhill. The three chasers caught the two leaders with just over 10 kilometres to go and the gap back to the Dumoulin group at 27 seconds.
Quintana took his turns in the lead but was insistent that the others take their turns as well, gesturing frequently. Pinot was the first to test his heels with Quintana jumping directly with him, and the others right behind.
Dumoulin worked hard to bring his group, which also included Mollema and Yates, back up. He and Jungels continued to do most of the pace-setting, with Mollema contributing too. But the gap grew again, from as low as eight seconds up to 20 seconds again as the kilometres ticked down.
The front group tested one another but stayed together. Quintana led the way under the final kilometre marker, and he and Pinot pulled slightly away for a few seconds before the others closed the gap. Then Pozzovivo jumped from behind to take a lead.
Pinot and Zakarin reacted immediately and surged past. Then Pinot pulled ahead in the final 150 meters and held on to take the stage, with Zakarin second and Nibali third. Race leader Quintana followed Pozzovivo across the line to take fifth.
The hard work of the chasing group behind had limited the losses to a manageable 15 seconds, however, leaving time trial specialist Dumoulin in an excellent place ahead of the stage 21 race against the clock.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|4:57:58
|2
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|4
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|6
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:15
|7
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|8
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|9
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|11
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:20
|12
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:35
|13
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|14
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|16
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|17
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:04:17
|18
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:18
|19
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|20
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|21
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Hansgrohe
|22
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|23
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
|24
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:06:41
|25
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|26
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|27
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott
|28
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|29
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
|30
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|31
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:54
|32
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|33
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|34
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|35
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott
|36
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|37
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:12:32
|38
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|39
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|40
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|41
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|42
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|43
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|44
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|45
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|46
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott
|47
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|48
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|49
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|50
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:14:50
|51
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|52
|Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:16:41
|53
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:16:46
|54
|Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|55
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|56
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|57
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|58
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|59
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:17:10
|60
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|0:21:42
|61
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|62
|Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|63
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|64
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|65
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|66
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|67
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|68
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott
|69
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|0:22:12
|70
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida
|71
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:22:16
|72
|Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:25:53
|73
|Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina
|74
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina
|75
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|76
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|77
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|78
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|79
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|80
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|81
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac
|82
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|83
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:28:38
|84
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:35:57
|85
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina
|86
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|87
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|88
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|89
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|90
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|91
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|92
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|93
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|94
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|95
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|96
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|97
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|98
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|99
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|100
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|101
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|102
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb
|103
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|104
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|105
|Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|106
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|107
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|108
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb
|109
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ
|110
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|111
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|112
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina
|113
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb
|114
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|115
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|116
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|117
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|118
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|119
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|120
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|121
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|122
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|123
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|124
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|125
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|126
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|127
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|128
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|129
|Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ
|130
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|131
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|132
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|133
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|134
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|135
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|136
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|137
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|138
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|139
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|140
|Ángel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|141
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|142
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|143
|Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe
|144
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|145
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|146
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|147
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|148
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|149
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|150
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|151
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|152
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|153
|Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|154
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|155
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|156
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|157
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|158
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|159
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott
|160
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott
|161
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
|162
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|DNS
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|DNF
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|6
|3
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|3
|4
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|2
|5
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|10
|pts
|2
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|6
|3
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|3
|4
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|5
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|3
|pts
|2
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|2
|3
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|35
|pts
|2
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|18
|3
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|12
|4
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|9
|5
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|6
|6
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
|4
|7
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|8
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|35
|pts
|2
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|18
|3
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|12
|4
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|9
|5
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|6
|6
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|4
|7
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|2
|8
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|9
|pts
|2
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|9
|3
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|8
|4
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|8
|5
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|8
|6
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|7
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|7
|8
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|6
|9
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|5
|10
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|2
|11
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|12
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|AG2R La Mondiale
|15:04:23
|2
|FDJ
|0:02:18
|3
|Team Sky
|0:04:18
|4
|Orica-Scott
|0:04:21
|5
|Movistar Team
|0:06:21
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|0:10:39
|7
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:11:02
|8
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:11:17
|9
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:14:50
|10
|BMC Racing Team
|0:15:25
|11
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:15:33
|12
|Cannondale-Drapac
|0:18:53
|13
|Team Sunweb
|0:19:04
|14
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:23:45
|15
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:28:53
|16
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:32:21
|17
|Lotto Soudal
|0:34:37
|18
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:36:22
|19
|Dimension Data
|0:53:56
|20
|Wilier Triestina
|1:02:59
|21
|Bardiani CSF
|1:13:57
|22
|Gazprom – Rusvelo
|1:27:18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|FDJ
|69
|pts
|2
|Katusha-Alpecin
|37
|3
|Bahrain-Merida
|25
|4
|AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|5
|Quick-Step Floors
|18
|6
|Movistar Team
|14
|7
|Orica-Scott
|10
|8
|BMC Racing Team
|8
|9
|Trek-Segafredo
|7
|10
|Wilier Triestina
|7
|11
|Team Sunweb
|6
|12
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|5
|13
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|14
|Cannondale-Drapac
|4
|15
|Dimension Data
|3
|16
|UAE Team Emirates
|1
|17
|Team Sky
|18
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|19
|Astana Pro Team
|20
|Lotto Soudal
|21
|Bardiani CSF
|22
|Gazprom – Rusvelo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|90:00:38
|2
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:39
|3
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:43
|4
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:53
|5
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:15
|6
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:30
|7
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:03
|8
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|0:06:50
|9
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|0:07:18
|10
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:12:55
|11
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:16:58
|12
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:17:58
|13
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:21:13
|14
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:23:33
|15
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|0:26:19
|16
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:35:14
|17
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:35:57
|18
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
|0:36:02
|19
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:37:55
|20
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:57:00
|21
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:57:41
|22
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:08:36
|23
|Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:13:54
|24
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|1:17:53
|25
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|1:23:32
|26
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1:26:58
|27
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|1:32:10
|28
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:32:28
|29
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:32:55
|30
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|1:33:18
|31
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:33:56
|32
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott
|1:35:58
|33
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|1:42:14
|34
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|1:44:50
|35
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida
|1:49:27
|36
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|1:56:11
|37
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|1:58:01
|38
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:59:40
|39
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:05:18
|40
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|2:06:34
|41
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:10:31
|42
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|2:12:47
|43
|Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ
|2:14:21
|44
|Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2:15:29
|45
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|2:15:31
|46
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|2:15:54
|47
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|2:18:20
|48
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|2:20:21
|49
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:22:56
|50
|Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:23:04
|51
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:24:04
|52
|Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina
|2:24:38
|53
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|2:25:19
|54
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|2:28:04
|55
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:31:52
|56
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|2:32:19
|57
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott
|2:32:23
|58
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|2:33:03
|59
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|2:33:13
|60
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|2:37:38
|61
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:38:32
|62
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|2:47:21
|63
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2:53:52
|64
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2:54:11
|65
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|2:58:01
|66
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|2:58:44
|67
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3:02:29
|68
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|3:03:57
|69
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|3:04:27
|70
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|3:06:32
|71
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3:08:27
|72
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb
|3:09:35
|73
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|3:11:29
|74
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|3:11:30
|75
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|3:12:50
|76
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|3:13:37
|77
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|3:14:56
|78
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3:15:57
|79
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|3:22:08
|80
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:24:08
|81
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|3:24:49
|82
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3:24:50
|83
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|3:24:57
|84
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|3:28:33
|85
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|3:28:46
|86
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|3:28:55
|87
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ
|3:30:08
|88
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|3:34:13
|89
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3:34:50
|90
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:37:03
|91
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
|3:41:37
|92
|Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|3:43:34
|93
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|3:44:04
|94
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3:45:21
|95
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|3:46:26
|96
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|3:50:04
|97
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|3:52:32
|98
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina
|3:54:17
|99
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|3:54:29
|100
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|3:56:22
|101
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|3:59:57
|102
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|4:05:38
|103
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|4:06:12
|104
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|4:08:28
|105
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|4:08:31
|106
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott
|4:08:59
|107
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|4:10:06
|108
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|4:10:13
|109
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|4:11:24
|110
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|4:11:53
|111
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott
|4:12:28
|112
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|4:12:35
|113
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|4:13:59
|114
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4:15:13
|115
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4:16:36
|116
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|4:17:56
|117
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|4:18:05
|118
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb
|4:18:29
|119
|Ángel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|4:18:56
|120
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|4:19:16
|121
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|4:19:55
|122
|Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|4:21:30
|123
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|4:21:43
|124
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|4:22:23
|125
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|4:22:42
|126
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott
|4:23:29
|127
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|4:25:50
|128
|Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4:27:53
|129
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4:27:54
|130
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|4:28:32
|131
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac
|4:28:47
|132
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|4:29:03
|133
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|4:29:58
|134
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|4:30:26
|135
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|4:32:41
|136
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|4:32:49
|137
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|4:32:51
|138
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|4:36:07
|139
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina
|4:36:46
|140
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|4:36:58
|141
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|4:37:56
|142
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|4:38:09
|143
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|4:40:56
|144
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott
|4:44:15
|145
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|4:49:44
|146
|Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|4:55:08
|147
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|4:56:20
|148
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|4:59:07
|149
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|5:00:03
|150
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|5:00:16
|151
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|5:00:22
|152
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|5:01:45
|153
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|5:02:04
|154
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|5:03:04
|155
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb
|5:03:29
|156
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina
|5:07:41
|157
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|5:08:40
|158
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|5:10:40
|159
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|5:17:16
|160
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|5:21:55
|161
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|5:26:04
|162
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|5:45:25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|90:07:28
|2
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:28
|3
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:06:05
|4
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:10:08
|5
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|1:11:03
|6
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1:20:08
|7
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|1:35:24
|8
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:58:28
|9
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|1:59:44
|10
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:03:41
|11
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|2:05:57
|12
|Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2:08:39
|13
|Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina
|2:17:48
|14
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott
|2:25:33
|15
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|2:57:07
|16
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|3:06:47
|17
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3:09:07
|18
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|3:15:18
|19
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:17:18
|20
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|3:18:07
|21
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|3:21:56
|22
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:30:13
|23
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
|3:34:47
|24
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3:38:31
|25
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina
|3:47:27
|26
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|3:47:39
|27
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|3:49:32
|28
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4:09:46
|29
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb
|4:11:39
|30
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|4:15:33
|31
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|4:21:42
|32
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|4:25:59
|33
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|4:31:06
|34
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|4:53:32
|35
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|4:56:14
|36
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|5:01:50
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|325
|pts
|2
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|192
|3
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|117
|4
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|100
|5
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|98
|6
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|76
|7
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|76
|8
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina
|70
|9
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|70
|10
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|68
|11
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|68
|12
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|67
|13
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
|63
|14
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|62
|15
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|61
|16
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|61
|17
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|58
|18
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|52
|19
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|50
|20
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|48
|21
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|47
|22
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|42
|23
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|41
|24
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|41
|25
|Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|40
|26
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|40
|27
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|38
|28
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|34
|29
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|33
|30
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|32
|31
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|32
|32
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|32
|33
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|30
|34
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|27
|35
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|24
|36
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|24
|37
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|22
|38
|Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|22
|39
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina
|22
|40
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|20
|41
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|20
|42
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|20
|43
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|16
|44
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|16
|45
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|16
|46
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|15
|47
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|15
|48
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|12
|49
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida
|12
|50
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|12
|51
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|12
|52
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|11
|53
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|11
|54
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|11
|55
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|10
|56
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|57
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|10
|58
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|10
|59
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|60
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|9
|61
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|9
|62
|Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe
|9
|63
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|8
|64
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|8
|65
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|8
|66
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|8
|67
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|7
|68
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|7
|69
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|7
|70
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|6
|71
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|6
|72
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|73
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|74
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|75
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|6
|76
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|77
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|6
|78
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|6
|79
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|6
|80
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|5
|81
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|5
|82
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|5
|83
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|4
|84
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|4
|85
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|4
|86
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott
|4
|87
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|4
|88
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|3
|89
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|3
|90
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|91
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|3
|92
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|3
|93
|Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ
|2
|94
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|2
|95
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2
|96
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott
|2
|97
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2
|98
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|2
|99
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|100
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|101
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|102
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1
|103
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|1
|104
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|1
|105
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott
|1
|106
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|1
|107
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1
|108
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|-1
|109
|Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|-1
|110
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|-1
|111
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|-4
|112
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|-4
|113
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|-5
|114
|Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina
|-5
|115
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|-5
|116
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|-5
|117
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|-5
|118
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott
|-5
|119
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac
|-5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
|224
|pts
|2
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|118
|3
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|104
|4
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|70
|5
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|70
|6
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|66
|7
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|56
|8
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|55
|9
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|54
|10
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|53
|11
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|49
|12
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|46
|13
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|35
|14
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|34
|15
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|33
|16
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|31
|17
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|30
|18
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|27
|19
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|26
|20
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|24
|21
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|23
|22
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|23
|23
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|23
|24
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|22
|25
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|21
|26
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|20
|27
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|19
|28
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|18
|29
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|16
|30
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|16
|31
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|16
|32
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|15
|33
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|15
|34
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|15
|35
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|14
|36
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|12
|37
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|11
|38
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|39
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|10
|40
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|9
|41
|Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ
|9
|42
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|9
|43
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|44
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|7
|45
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|6
|46
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina
|6
|47
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina
|6
|48
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|5
|49
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|5
|50
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|4
|51
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
|4
|52
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott
|4
|53
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|4
|54
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|55
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|3
|56
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|57
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|3
|58
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|59
|Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|60
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|61
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|62
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|2
|63
|Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|2
|64
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|65
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1
|66
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|67
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida
|1
|68
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|1
|69
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1
|70
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|1
|71
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1
|72
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1
|73
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|1
|74
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina
|1
|75
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|55
|pts
|2
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|54
|3
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina
|39
|4
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|32
|5
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|28
|6
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|23
|7
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|20
|8
|Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|20
|9
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|20
|10
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|19
|11
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|19
|12
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
|18
|13
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|18
|14
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|17
|15
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|17
|16
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|16
|17
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|16
|18
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|14
|19
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|14
|20
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|13
|21
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|13
|22
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|13
|23
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|12
|24
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|12
|25
|Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|12
|26
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|12
|27
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|11
|28
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|11
|29
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|10
|30
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|10
|31
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|10
|32
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|10
|33
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|9
|34
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|9
|35
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|9
|36
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina
|9
|37
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|8
|38
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|8
|39
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|7
|40
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|7
|41
|Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|42
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|6
|43
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|6
|44
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|6
|45
|Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|46
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|5
|47
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|5
|48
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|49
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|4
|50
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|4
|51
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|4
|52
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|4
|53
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|54
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|55
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|4
|56
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|57
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|58
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|59
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|3
|60
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|61
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|62
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|63
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|3
|64
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|65
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3
|66
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2
|67
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|68
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|69
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|2
|70
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|2
|71
|Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ
|2
|72
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|73
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|2
|74
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|1
|75
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|76
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1
|77
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
|60
|pts
|2
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|57
|3
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|36
|4
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|34
|5
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|34
|6
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|33
|7
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|32
|8
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|31
|9
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|29
|10
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|28
|11
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|28
|12
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|23
|13
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|23
|14
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina
|22
|15
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|22
|16
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|20
|17
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|19
|18
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|19
|19
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|17
|20
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|21
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|17
|22
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|16
|23
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|15
|24
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|14
|25
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|14
|26
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|14
|27
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|14
|28
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|14
|29
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|13
|30
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|13
|31
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|32
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|12
|33
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|11
|34
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|11
|35
|Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|10
|36
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|10
|37
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|10
|38
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|9
|39
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|9
|40
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|9
|41
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|9
|42
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|8
|43
|Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|8
|44
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|8
|45
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|7
|46
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|7
|47
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|7
|48
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|7
|49
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina
|7
|50
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|6
|51
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|6
|52
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|6
|53
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|6
|54
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|6
|55
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|6
|56
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|6
|57
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|58
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|5
|59
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|60
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|5
|61
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|5
|62
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|5
|63
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|5
|64
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|5
|65
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|5
|66
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|5
|67
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|68
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|4
|69
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|4
|70
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|71
|Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ
|4
|72
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|4
|73
|Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|74
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|4
|75
|Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|76
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|77
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|78
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|4
|79
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|80
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|81
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|82
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|3
|83
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|84
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|3
|85
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|86
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|3
|87
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3
|88
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|89
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|2
|90
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|91
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|2
|92
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|2
|93
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|2
|94
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|2
|95
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|1
|96
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|97
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|1
|98
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida
|1
|99
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|270:36:48
|2
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:57:06
|3
|FDJ
|1:20:58
|4
|Bahrain-Merida
|1:23:19
|5
|Cannondale-Drapac
|1:23:25
|6
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:58:21
|7
|Team Sky
|2:00:47
|8
|Astana Pro Team
|2:07:31
|9
|Trek-Segafredo
|2:24:33
|10
|Team Sunweb
|2:45:05
|11
|Quick-Step Floors
|2:50:05
|12
|Orica-Scott
|2:51:09
|13
|Katusha-Alpecin
|2:54:18
|14
|BMC Racing Team
|3:06:21
|15
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|3:16:11
|16
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|4:00:54
|17
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|4:11:26
|18
|Dimension Data
|4:16:52
|19
|Lotto Soudal
|4:55:39
|20
|Wilier Triestina
|7:22:01
|21
|Gazprom – Rusvelo
|8:04:03
|22
|Bardiani CSF
|10:48:46
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Quick-Step Floors
|508
|pts
|2
|UAE Team Emirates
|355
|3
|Team Sky
|305
|4
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|296
|5
|Movistar Team
|291
|6
|Dimension Data
|289
|7
|Trek-Segafredo
|273
|8
|Team Sunweb
|241
|9
|FDJ
|238
|10
|Bahrain-Merida
|236
|11
|Orica-Scott
|203
|12
|Katusha-Alpecin
|182
|13
|Cannondale-Drapac
|175
|14
|Wilier Triestina
|173
|15
|Lotto Soudal
|163
|16
|Astana Pro Team
|148
|17
|Gazprom – Rusvelo
|142
|18
|BMC Racing Team
|135
|19
|AG2R La Mondiale
|112
|20
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|96
|21
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|80
|22
|Bardiani CSF
|78
