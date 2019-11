2017 Giro d'Italia stage 21 time trial start times

Nairo Quintana in pink at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Thibaut Pinot sprinted to victory in Asiago to close out the Giro d'Italia's last mountain stage on Saturday, leaving only the final time trial left to decide the race.

Giuseppe Fonzi of Wilier Triestina will kick off the action against the clock on Sunday at 1:45pm local time.

Sunweb's Tom Dumoulin, fourth overall, looks to be in a strong position to surge up the leaderboard in the TT. His ride will get underway at 4:47pm, with FDJ's Thibaut Pinot taking off three minutes later and Bahrain-Merida's Vincenzo Nibali rolling down the ramp three minutes after that.

After 20 days in Italy, Movistar's Nairo Quintana sits atop the overall leaderboard, earning him the privilege of being the last man off the start ramp at 4:56pm.

Giro d'Italia stage 21 time trial start times