Trending

Giro d'Italia: Jungels best in Bergamo

Dumoulin keeps race lead in aggressive finale

Image 1 of 52

Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors) adds a stage win to his white jersey and stint in the maglia rosa in the Giro d'Italia on stage 15

Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors) adds a stage win to his white jersey and stint in the maglia rosa in the Giro d'Italia on stage 15
Image 2 of 52

Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb)

Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 52

Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors)

Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 52

Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) survived another day in the maglia rosa

Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) survived another day in the maglia rosa
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 52

Mikel Landa (Sky) and Davide Formolo (Cannondale-Drapac) finished 14 seconds down

Mikel Landa (Sky) and Davide Formolo (Cannondale-Drapac) finished 14 seconds down
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 52

Movistar keeps Nairo Quintana protected

Movistar keeps Nairo Quintana protected
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 52

The stage 15 sprint in Bergamo

The stage 15 sprint in Bergamo
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 52

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 52

Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors)

Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 52

Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors)

Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 52

Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors)

Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 52

Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors)

Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 52

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) on the attack in Bergamo

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) on the attack in Bergamo
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 52

Stage 15 of the Giro d'Italia

Stage 15 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 52

Tom Dumoulin surrounded by his Team Sunweb

Tom Dumoulin surrounded by his Team Sunweb
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 52

Pierre Rolland (Cannondale-Drapac) was the last rider caught

Pierre Rolland (Cannondale-Drapac) was the last rider caught
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 52

Rudy Molard (FDJ) leads the breakaway

Rudy Molard (FDJ) leads the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 52

Philip Deignan (Team Sky)

Philip Deignan (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 52

Rudy Molard (FDJ) wins the style award on the descent

Rudy Molard (FDJ) wins the style award on the descent
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 52

Orica-Scott chasing down the breakaway

Orica-Scott chasing down the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 52

Philip Deignan (Team Sky) in the breakaway

Philip Deignan (Team Sky) in the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 52

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida)

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 52

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida)

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 52

Pierre Rolland (Cannondale-Drapac)

Pierre Rolland (Cannondale-Drapac)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 52

Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors)

Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 52

Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors)

Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 52

Silvan Dillier (BMC Racing)

Silvan Dillier (BMC Racing)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 52

Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors) celebrates his first WorldTour win

Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors) celebrates his first WorldTour win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 52

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida)

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 52

Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors)

Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 52

Stage 15 of the Giro d'Italia

Stage 15 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 52

Dries Devenyns (Quick-Step Floors) on a solo attack

Dries Devenyns (Quick-Step Floors) on a solo attack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 52

The stage 15 sprint in Bergamo

The stage 15 sprint in Bergamo
Image 34 of 52

Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors)

Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors)
Image 35 of 52

Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors)

Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors)
Image 36 of 52

Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) survived a hectic stage 15 in the maglia rosa

Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) survived a hectic stage 15 in the maglia rosa
Image 37 of 52

Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors) powers to the stage win in Bergamo

Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors) powers to the stage win in Bergamo
Image 38 of 52

Patrick Lefevere

Patrick Lefevere
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 52

Eugert Zhupa (Wilier Triestina)

Eugert Zhupa (Wilier Triestina)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 52

Colombian fans swarm Nairo Quintana

Colombian fans swarm Nairo Quintana
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 52

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 52

Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb)

Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 52

Eugenio Alafacti and child

Eugenio Alafacti and child
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 44 of 52

Manuele Boaro (Bahrain-Merida)

Manuele Boaro (Bahrain-Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 45 of 52

Daniele Bennati (Movistar)

Daniele Bennati (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 46 of 52

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida)

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 47 of 52

Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors)

Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 48 of 52

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin)

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 49 of 52

Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb)

Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 50 of 52

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) leads into the corner

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) leads into the corner
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 52

Luxembourg national champion Bob Jungels on the podium as stage winner

Luxembourg national champion Bob Jungels on the podium as stage winner
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 52

Vincenzo Nibali and Bob Jungels in the stage 15 finale

Vincenzo Nibali and Bob Jungels in the stage 15 finale
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Bob Jungels took the sprint win in Bergamo to claim the 15th stage of the Giro d’Italia. The Quick-Step Floors rider beat out a small select group which had formed in the final kilometres of the stage. It was a hard fought sprint with a surprising second place for Nairo Quintana (Movistar), and Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) in third.

Related Articles

Giro d'Italia: Stage 15 finish line quotes

Giro d'Italia: Stage 15 highlights - Video

Quintana survives Giro d'Italia crash scare to place second in Bergamo

Giro d'Italia: Jungels celebrates his big day out in Bergamo

Kangert abandons Giro d'Italia after crashing into traffic island

Giro d'Italia: Dumoulin shows his sporting side after Quintana crashes

Giro d'Italia: Mollema returns to form in Bergamo

The result for Quintana pulls back six seconds in the overall classification in time bonuses, but Tom Dumoulin was in the group as well, finishing seventh, and so successfully defended his overall lead going into the final rest day. He now leads Quintana by 2:41 and Pinot by 3:21.

The day saw several serious crashes, with the victims including 10th ranked Tanel Kangert (Astana), who hit an unmarked sign in the middle of the road. Quintana also hit the ground in a separate incident but was obviously uninjured.

The decisive move was initiated by Jungels after much work in the final kilometres by Vincenzo Nibali and his Bahrain-Merida team. He closed down the early breakaway, then led over the Bergamo Alto before being joined by the majority of the other top GC candidates. Dumoulin initially missed the split and had to chase across inside the final 2km.

Jungels led under the flamme rouge, then waited as Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) attacked with Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R La Mondiale), but the pair were swept up in the sprint, which Jungels won handily.

"It's pretty good. At the moment it's not so easy to realise but I'm super happy with this victory of course," Jungels said on Eurosport. "I knew that I had good legs today; I was good in the climbs. Also in the final climb, I tried but it was a bit longer than I expected but then in the downhill, I was in a good position. The sprint was perfect. I was on the wheel of Pozzovivo and I started the sprint in the perfect position."

Jungels is the first Luxembourger to win a stage in the Giro d'Italia in some 56 years, but he was more excited to win his first Grand Tour stage.

"Actually, it was the first sprint I've won in a race like this. It's great and a stage in the Giro is incredible and in front of these guys is incredible."

How he will handle the final week still remains to be seen. He has a lead in the young riders classification of 2:25 over Adam Yates (Orica-Scott), and 2:51 on Cannondale-Drapac's Davide Formolo.

"I think I showed the first week that the shape is good. I think I developed myself a little more compared with last year, but I also have to say the level is higher than last year. I'm curious about the last week now if everybody will still be so fresh."

Dumoulin made it through yet another hectic stage of the Giro d'Italia in the maglia rosa, and once again remained unusually calm and confident in his team and his own abilities.

"It was a very fast day, a high average [speed]. We had a breakaway in the front but a lot of teams were not happy with it and they kept on attacking. After 110km, the real breakaway went. It was crazy. It was a really hard final. There were a lot of favourites attacking but we stayed calm," Dumoulin said.

How it unfolded

A longer and easier day than the one before, although it featured two climbs instead of one, stage 15 of the Giro d'Italia, a 199km jaunt from Valdengo to Bergamo's old city looked as if made for a long breakaway, possibly staying away until the end. After about 10 m, a group of five was set: Jeremy Roy (FDJ), Dries Devenyns (Quick-Step Floors), Moreno Hofland (Lotto Soudal), Jan Barta (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Eugert Zhupa (Wilier Triestina).

They got away, but never far. The gap ranged from seven to just over 30 seconds. Numerous riders tried to jump from the field but none was successful. 98km in, Devenyns took off from the group. Only Barta tried to follow but he and the other three faded back into the peloton. After only seven kilometers alone, and never much of a gap, Devenyns was caught as well.

The pace was scorching, as the field covered over 50km in each of the first two hours. The disappearance of the first break group naturally led to the emergence of another. This time it was Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors), Phil Deignan (Sky), Julien Amezqueta (Wilier Triestina), Enrico Battaglin (LottoNL-Jumbo), Jacques Janse van Rensburg (Dimension Data), Silvan Dillier (BMC), Enrico Barbin (Bardiani CSF), Rudy Molard (FDJ), Evgeny Shalunov (Gazprom-Rusvelo) and Simone Petilli (UAE Emirates).

This group pleased the peloton and particularly Sunweb, which massed at the head of the field to control the tempo. Gaviria led the new group to a larger gap, but still barely more than two minutes.

The gap dropped to about 45 seconds as the climbing started. Maglia rosa Dumoulin moved up to the front of the field as his team led the chase. The climb split the group, with sprinter Gaviria giving in and falling back, and soon taking his place in the gruppetto.

Deignan, Moinard, Janse van Rensburg, Amezqueta and Barbin were able to stay away, with the others trailing for a while before being swallowed up. With 42.5 km to go, Pierre Rolland (Cannondale Drapac) jumped from the field and tried to make his way up to the lead group, which had a one minute lead.

The climb took its toll on that lead group and it was Molard, Deignan and Janse van Rensburg at the summit of the cat. 2 Miragolo San Salvatore.

Barbin, Rolland and Amezqueta joined forces in chasing the leading trio. Luis Leon Sanchez escaped the peloton to join them, 34 seconds back with the peloton at another 21 seconds.

There was a moment's scare when Nairo Quintana hit the ground taking a curve on the descent. Sunweb immediately took the speed out and the Colombian was quickly up and going again - as were a couple riders who nearly crashed into the back of the Movistar team car, which parked itself on the wrong side of the road to service Quintana. He soon had to stop again though and get a new bike. Meanwhile, the group around Dumoulin eased up.

"I don't want to take time on competitors when they crash or have a flat tyre or whatever," Dumoulin said. "In that moment it was not really a moment to go full gas. It was a tricky descent. I think the Movistar guy made the mistake himself, he took to the front and he missed the corner and that's why Quintana crashed. It was not really smart of them, but we decided to wait for Quintana to come back."

Quintana made it back with the help of his teammates before racing kicked off again. Orica-Scott and Bahrain-Merida led the way up this second climb, the Selvino (Cat. 3), while up ahead, Rolland took the points at the top. The GC group crossed over only 37 seconds later.

It was a long, dangerous and technical descent, with too many switchbacks to count. The tempo stayed high and fortunately, everyone stayed upright – almost. One curve took out two Cannondale riders, Formolo and Michael Woods, who both got going again, and Kenny Elissonde (Sky), who took much longer to restart.

Arriving at the bottom, the group only had 30 seconds on the peloton. Sanchez again pushed the pace, with Rolland and Deignan working to stay up with the others.

With just over 10km to go, Kangert struck an unprotected sign on an island in the middle of the road, sending him tumbling, and out of the race with a broken elbow.

The lead group took only 16 seconds with them on to the cobblestone roads of Bergamo. There was one final, short but steep climb with about 4 km to go, and Rolland took off as the others were caught. Jungles led the charge to catch the Frenchman and then kept on going, with the streets again lined with fans.

Nibali finally made a move, jumping to join Jungels, along with Pinot, Yates, Pozzovivo Mollema and others. Dumoulin had been caught on the wrong foot but was able to make his way up with 2km to go.

The group came through the 1km marker and set up to sprint. Yates was the first to go but was overtaken with Jungels raising his arms in joy as he crossed the finish line first. Quintana, never known as a sprinter, finished a surprising second.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors4:16:51
2Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
3Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
4Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
5Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
6Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
7Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
8Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
9Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
10Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
11Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
12Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
13Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ0:00:14
14Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
15Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
16Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:00:25
17Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
18Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
19Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
20Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
21Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
22Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
23Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
24Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
25Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:40
26Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
27Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
28Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
29Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ
30Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
31Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:54
32Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:01
33José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:07
34Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
35Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:10
36Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
37Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:25
38Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky0:01:30
39Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
40Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:01:44
41Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:01:54
42Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
43Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb0:02:17
44Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:34
45Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
46Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:03:41
47Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina
48Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data0:04:19
49Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:04:23
50Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
51Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
52François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
53Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott0:04:30
54Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
55Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
56Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott0:04:44
57Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:06:04
58Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates0:08:54
59Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
60Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
61Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
62Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
63Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
64Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:10:05
65Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina0:11:53
66Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
67Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
68Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
69Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
70Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:13:04
71Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb
72Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ
73Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida
74Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
75Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
76Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
77Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
78Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
79Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
80José Mendes (Por) Bora-Hansgrohe
81Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
82Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
83Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
84Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
85Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
86Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
87Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
88Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
89Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
90Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
91Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
92Ángel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
93Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
94Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina0:13:44
95Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
96Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
97Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
98Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky0:14:50
99Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:16:49
100Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
101Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
102Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
103Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
104Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
105Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
106Daniel Martinez (Col) Wilier Triestina
107Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
108Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
109Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
110Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
111Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
112Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina0:19:05
113Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina
114Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
115Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
116Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
117Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
118Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
119Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
120Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
121Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
122Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
123Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
124Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
125Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
126Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
127Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
128Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
129Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
130Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
131Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
132Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
133Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
134Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb
135Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
136Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb
137Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
138Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
139Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
140William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
141Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
142Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
143Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
144Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
145Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
146Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
147Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
148Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
149Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
150Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe
151Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
152Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
153Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
154Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
155Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
156Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
157Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
158Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
159Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
160Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
161Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott
162Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
163Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
164Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
165Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
166Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina
167Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
168Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina
169Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:19:42
170Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:19:46
171Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:19:53
172Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:20:21
173Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
174Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott0:22:02
175Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac
176Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott
177Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott
178Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott
DNFRüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNFIvan Savitckii (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
DNFCaleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott
DNFBart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFTanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors25pts
2Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team18
3Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ12
4Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors10
5Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina10
6Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott8
7Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale6
8Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF6
9Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe6
10Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe5
11Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida4
12Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb3
13Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates3
14Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal3
15Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin2
16Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ2
17Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ2
18Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo1
19Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1
20Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 2) Miragolo San Salvatore, km. 159
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data15pts
2Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ8
3Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky6
4Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina4
5Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac2
6Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 3) Selvino, km. 170
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac7pts
2Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data4
3Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky2
4Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ1

Intermediate Sprint 1 - Busto Arsizio, km. 64
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina10pts
2Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe6
3Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal3
4Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ2
5Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors1

Intermediate Sprint 2 - Almenno San Salvatore, km. 139
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors10pts
2Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF6
3Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates3
4Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ2
5Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1

Combativity
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors6pts
2Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team5
3Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors5
4Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina5
5Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ4
6Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ4
7Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data4
8Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF4
9Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe4
10Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott3
11Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates3
12Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal3
13Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2
14Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac2
15Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ2
16Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe1
17Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky1
18Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1
19Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team12:51:23
2Bahrain-Merida
3FDJ0:00:04
4Katusha-Alpecin0:00:42
5AG2R La Mondiale0:01:15
6Team Sunweb0:01:52
7Astana Pro Team0:01:58
8Trek-Segafredo0:02:14
9Team Sky0:02:24
10BMC Racing Team0:04:23
11Cannondale-Drapac0:04:41
12Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:04:50
13Quick-Step Floors0:05:39
14Orica-Scott0:08:24
15UAE Team Emirates0:09:58
16CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:16:35
17Dimension Data0:20:58
18Bora-Hansgrohe0:25:18
19Lotto Soudal0:25:58
20Wilier Triestina0:28:28
21Bardiani CSF0:39:02
22Gazprom – Rusvelo0:42:07

Super teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Quick-Step Floors59pts
2Movistar Team35
3FDJ32
4Orica-Scott18
5Bora-Hansgrohe17
6AG2R La Mondiale14
7Bahrain-Merida10
8Team Sunweb8
9UAE Team Emirates8
10Wilier Triestina8
11Katusha-Alpecin7
12Trek-Segafredo6
13Team LottoNl-Jumbo5
14Bardiani CSF5
15Lotto Soudal3
16Team Sky2
17Cannondale-Drapac1
18BMC Racing Team
19CCC Sprandi Polkowice
20Astana Pro Team
21Dimension Data
22Gazprom – Rusvelo

General classification after stage 15
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb63:48:08
2Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:02:41
3Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ0:03:21
4Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:03:40
5Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:04:24
6Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:04:32
7Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:59
8Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors0:05:18
9Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:06:01
10Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:07:03
11Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott0:07:43
12Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:08:09
13Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:08:14
14Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:09:11
15Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:10:51
16Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:11:47
17Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates0:16:52
18Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:19:45
19Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ0:21:31
20Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:22:27
21Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:22:31
22Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:22:53
23Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:24:47
24Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:26:06
25Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team0:26:36
26Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina0:26:49
27Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:27:04
28Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ0:31:56
29Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:32:30
30Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac0:32:38
31Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb0:33:05
32Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:34:13
33Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:36:49
34Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida0:39:24
35Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:40:11
36Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:40:21
37Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team0:40:25
38Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:42:51
39Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky0:44:24
40Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac0:46:35
41Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky0:48:34
42Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal0:51:21
43Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:51:35
44Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky0:54:35
45José Mendes (Por) Bora-Hansgrohe0:54:57
46Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin0:55:11
47Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ0:55:25
48Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:56:21
49Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott0:56:58
50Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:57:39
51Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:58:58
52François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:01:36
53Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team1:01:43
54Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team1:02:08
55Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1:02:36
56Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team1:02:49
57Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors1:04:09
58Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:04:18
59Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo1:05:22
60Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb1:05:37
61Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb1:06:47
62Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data1:08:09
63Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky1:09:36
64Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team1:10:36
65Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data1:12:01
66Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1:12:48
67Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:12:59
68José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin1:15:01
69Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:15:13
70Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe1:17:45
71Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ1:17:57
72Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky1:19:26
73Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo1:20:09
74Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott1:21:26
75Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team1:22:36
76Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:23:35
77Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:29:10
78Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac1:29:26
79Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac1:29:49
80Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
81Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb1:33:46
82Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:36:38
83Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team1:37:38
84Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ1:37:46
85Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:39:04
86Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1:39:31
87Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo1:39:43
88Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors1:40:15
89Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data1:41:34
90Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal1:43:17
91Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1:43:40
92Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin1:44:34
93Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac1:44:44
94Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:45:36
95Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky1:45:50
96Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1:46:36
97Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data1:49:36
98Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1:50:34
99Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team1:51:11
100Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina1:54:03
101Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo1:54:55
102Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida1:54:59
103Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ1:56:37
104Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1:57:24
105Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe1:59:35
106Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
107Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac1:59:53
108Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal1:59:58
109Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team2:00:07
110Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ2:00:18
111Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb2:00:21
112Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2:01:24
113Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data2:01:27
114Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo2:02:38
115Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data2:03:09
116Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates2:03:38
117Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2:03:45
118Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2:04:01
119Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF2:05:34
120Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors2:06:14
121Ángel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin2:06:28
122Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF2:07:28
123Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2:07:33
124Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo2:07:42
125Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:08:21
126Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2:08:33
127Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team2:09:06
128Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina2:10:08
129Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott2:11:08
130Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates2:12:32
131Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:12:45
132Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin2:12:54
133Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe2:13:28
134Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina2:13:54
135Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo2:14:05
136Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott2:14:20
137Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates2:15:20
138Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac2:16:31
139Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors2:17:09
140Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina2:17:38
141William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ2:17:53
142Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team2:17:56
143Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac2:19:33
144Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin2:20:01
145Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2:20:25
146Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal2:20:43
147Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF2:21:01
148Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe2:21:36
149Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team2:22:25
150Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky2:23:00
151Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo2:24:02
152Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors2:25:57
153Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott2:26:04
154Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates2:26:58
155Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors2:27:23
156Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data2:27:47
157Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo2:28:27
158Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott2:29:06
159Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb2:29:14
160Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2:29:52
161Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott2:32:20
162Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF2:33:12
163Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors2:33:23
164Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo2:33:46
165Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo2:36:32
166Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin2:38:48
167Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb2:41:53
168Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF2:42:36
169Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:42:57
170Daniel Martinez (Col) Wilier Triestina2:43:32
171Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo2:43:46
172Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe2:48:03
173Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF2:50:30
174Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF2:51:08
175Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2:51:58
176Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3:01:46
177Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina3:07:34
178Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina3:20:10

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors325pts
2Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo192
3Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe117
4Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe98
5Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data86
6Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data76
7Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina70
8Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates70
9Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team68
10Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data68
11Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo66
12Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb65
13Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors58
14Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF52
15Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors50
16Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb48
17Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team46
18Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates43
19Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice42
20Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ42
21Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo40
22Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo40
23Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida37
24Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo36
25Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin35
26Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott35
27Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team34
28Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates33
29Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF32
30Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF30
31Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data27
32Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team27
33Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida27
34Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin24
35Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina24
36Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo22
37Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina21
38Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates20
39Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo20
40Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky20
41Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors20
42Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac20
43Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo20
44Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates20
45Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo18
46Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates18
47Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo16
48Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice16
49Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team12
50Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida12
51Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data12
52Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice12
53Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates11
54Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale11
55Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF11
56Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe11
57Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data10
58Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team10
59Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice10
60Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors10
61Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo10
62Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac9
63Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe9
64Daniel Martinez (Col) Wilier Triestina8
65Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo6
66Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal6
67Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe6
68Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates6
69Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale6
70Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe6
71Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky6
72Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team5
73Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data5
74Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors4
75Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac4
76Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
77Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida4
78Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott4
79Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data4
80Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team3
81Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida3
82José Mendes (Por) Bora-Hansgrohe3
83Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky3
84Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo3
85Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal3
86Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ2
87Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ2
88Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ2
89Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors2
90Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ2
91Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2
92Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
93Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors2
94Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott2
95Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
96Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac1
97Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors1
98Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
99Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal1
100Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team1
101Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina1
102Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal1
103Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott1
104Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team-1
105Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb-5
106Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team-5

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb51pts
2Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data49
3Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates46
4Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team44
5Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin37
6Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data34
7Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ33
8Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac26
9Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data24
10Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors22
11Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky20
12Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team18
13Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo17
14Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF15
15Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF15
16Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates10
17Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe9
18Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo9
19Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ9
20Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe8
21Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida8
22Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team8
23Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida8
24Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky8
25Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data8
26Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac7
27Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo7
28Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates6
29Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team6
30Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina6
31Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo6
32Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott5
33Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale4
34Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott4
35Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo4
36Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina4
37Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo4
38Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3
39Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3
40Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina3
41Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team3
42Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors2
43Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2
44Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team2
45Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates2
46Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo2
47Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo2
48Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1
49Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1
50Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1
51Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF1
52Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1
53Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo44pts
2Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data39
3Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina39
4Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors32
5Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo28
6Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice20
7Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo20
8Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo20
9Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates19
10Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team17
11Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data17
12Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF16
13Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo16
14Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF15
15Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF14
16Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe13
17Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data12
18Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data12
19Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo12
20Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina12
21Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors11
22Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky10
23Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates10
24Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data10
25Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates9
26Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data9
27Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo9
28Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates9
29Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina9
30Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team8
31Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team6
32Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo6
33Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF6
34Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe6
35Daniel Martinez (Col) Wilier Triestina6
36Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice5
37Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac4
38Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal4
39Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo4
40Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice4
41Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
42Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates3
43Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida3
44Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3
45Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina3
46Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin3
47Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe3
48Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal3
49Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo3
50Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors3
51Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ2
52Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb2
53Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team2
54Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2
55Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ2
56Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ2
57Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team1
58Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors1
59Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1
60Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe1
61Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors1
62Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1

Combativity classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors57pts
2Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo33
3Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data26
4Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo26
5Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data25
6Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb23
7Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina22
8Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team21
9Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe20
10Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team19
11Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates19
12Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ19
13Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF19
14Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe17
15Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin16
16Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates14
17Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data14
18Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team13
19Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky13
20Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF13
21Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac13
22Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo13
23Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida12
24Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice11
25Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data11
26Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors10
27Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo10
28Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo10
29Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF10
30Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo9
31Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina9
32Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team8
33Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data8
34Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo8
35Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates8
36Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data7
37Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo7
38Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates7
39Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors7
40Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina7
41Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates6
42Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice6
43Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe6
44Daniel Martinez (Col) Wilier Triestina6
45Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates5
46Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors5
47Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott5
48Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo5
49Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb5
50Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo4
51Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors4
52Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ4
53Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac4
54Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal4
55Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team4
56Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data4
57Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF4
58Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe4
59Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo4
60Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice4
61Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida3
62Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale3
63Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
64Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates3
65Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team3
66Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3
67Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina3
68Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin3
69Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal3
70Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo3
71Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
72Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb2
73Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2
74Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ2
75Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky2
76Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ2
77Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates2
78Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team1
79Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team1
80Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe1
81Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida1
82Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky1
83Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe1
84Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac1
85Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors1
86Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors63:53:26
2Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott0:02:25
3Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:02:51
4Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:03:53
5Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:17:13
6Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:20:48
7Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina0:21:31
8Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky0:49:17
9Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:51:03
10Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:52:21
11François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:56:18
12Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:57:18
13Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo1:00:04
14Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe1:12:27
15Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott1:16:08
16Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:23:52
17Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac1:24:08
18Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team1:32:20
19Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:33:46
20Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1:34:13
21Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1:38:22
22Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin1:39:16
23Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo1:49:37
24Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida1:49:41
25Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe1:54:17
26Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:54:49
27Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb1:55:03
28Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data1:56:09
29Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF2:00:16
30Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors2:00:56
31Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:03:03
32Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates2:07:14
33Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina2:08:36
34Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo2:18:44
35Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors2:22:05
36Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo2:23:09
37Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott2:27:02
38Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF2:27:54
39Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb2:36:35
40Daniel Martinez (Col) Wilier Triestina2:38:14
41Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF2:45:12
42Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF2:45:50

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team191:44:22
2Astana Pro Team0:05:52
3UAE Team Emirates0:20:19
4Bahrain-Merida0:20:36
5FDJ0:23:08
6AG2R La Mondiale0:25:16
7Cannondale-Drapac0:27:59
8Team Sunweb0:32:08
9BMC Racing Team0:41:17
10Team Sky0:46:08
11Trek-Segafredo0:49:43
12Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:57:13
13Quick-Step Floors1:05:09
14Dimension Data1:17:45
15Orica-Scott1:22:52
16Katusha-Alpecin1:26:58
17Lotto Soudal1:34:17
18CCC Sprandi Polkowice1:50:48
19Bora-Hansgrohe1:59:24
20Gazprom – Rusvelo3:26:44
21Wilier Triestina3:27:50
22Bardiani CSF5:28:21

Super teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Quick-Step Floors449pts
2Bora-Hansgrohe289
3UAE Team Emirates267
4Dimension Data257
5Trek-Segafredo241
6Team Sunweb220
7Movistar Team189
8Orica-Scott181
9Lotto Soudal158
10Bahrain-Merida148
11Team Sky138
12Wilier Triestina132
13FDJ125
14Gazprom – Rusvelo122
15Astana Pro Team118
16Katusha-Alpecin113
17Team LottoNl-Jumbo82
18Cannondale-Drapac70
19BMC Racing Team70
20Bardiani CSF67
21AG2R La Mondiale52
22CCC Sprandi Polkowice41

 

Latest on Cyclingnews