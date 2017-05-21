Image 1 of 52 Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors) adds a stage win to his white jersey and stint in the maglia rosa in the Giro d'Italia on stage 15 Image 2 of 52 Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 52 Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 52 Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) survived another day in the maglia rosa (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 52 Mikel Landa (Sky) and Davide Formolo (Cannondale-Drapac) finished 14 seconds down (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 52 Movistar keeps Nairo Quintana protected (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 52 The stage 15 sprint in Bergamo (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 52 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 52 Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 52 Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 52 Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 52 Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 52 Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) on the attack in Bergamo (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 52 Stage 15 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 52 Tom Dumoulin surrounded by his Team Sunweb (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 52 Pierre Rolland (Cannondale-Drapac) was the last rider caught (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 52 Rudy Molard (FDJ) leads the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 52 Philip Deignan (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 52 Rudy Molard (FDJ) wins the style award on the descent (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 52 Orica-Scott chasing down the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 52 Philip Deignan (Team Sky) in the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 52 Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 52 Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 52 Pierre Rolland (Cannondale-Drapac) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 52 Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 52 Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 52 Silvan Dillier (BMC Racing) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 52 Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors) celebrates his first WorldTour win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 52 Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 52 Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 52 Stage 15 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 52 Dries Devenyns (Quick-Step Floors) on a solo attack (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 52 The stage 15 sprint in Bergamo Image 34 of 52 Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors) Image 35 of 52 Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors) Image 36 of 52 Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) survived a hectic stage 15 in the maglia rosa Image 37 of 52 Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors) powers to the stage win in Bergamo Image 38 of 52 Patrick Lefevere (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 39 of 52 Eugert Zhupa (Wilier Triestina) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 40 of 52 Colombian fans swarm Nairo Quintana (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 41 of 52 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 42 of 52 Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 43 of 52 Eugenio Alafacti and child (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 44 of 52 Manuele Boaro (Bahrain-Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 45 of 52 Daniele Bennati (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 46 of 52 Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 47 of 52 Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 48 of 52 Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 49 of 52 Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 50 of 52 Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) leads into the corner (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 51 of 52 Luxembourg national champion Bob Jungels on the podium as stage winner (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 52 of 52 Vincenzo Nibali and Bob Jungels in the stage 15 finale (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Bob Jungels took the sprint win in Bergamo to claim the 15th stage of the Giro d’Italia. The Quick-Step Floors rider beat out a small select group which had formed in the final kilometres of the stage. It was a hard fought sprint with a surprising second place for Nairo Quintana (Movistar), and Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) in third.

The result for Quintana pulls back six seconds in the overall classification in time bonuses, but Tom Dumoulin was in the group as well, finishing seventh, and so successfully defended his overall lead going into the final rest day. He now leads Quintana by 2:41 and Pinot by 3:21.

The day saw several serious crashes, with the victims including 10th ranked Tanel Kangert (Astana), who hit an unmarked sign in the middle of the road. Quintana also hit the ground in a separate incident but was obviously uninjured.

The decisive move was initiated by Jungels after much work in the final kilometres by Vincenzo Nibali and his Bahrain-Merida team. He closed down the early breakaway, then led over the Bergamo Alto before being joined by the majority of the other top GC candidates. Dumoulin initially missed the split and had to chase across inside the final 2km.

Jungels led under the flamme rouge, then waited as Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) attacked with Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R La Mondiale), but the pair were swept up in the sprint, which Jungels won handily.

"It's pretty good. At the moment it's not so easy to realise but I'm super happy with this victory of course," Jungels said on Eurosport. "I knew that I had good legs today; I was good in the climbs. Also in the final climb, I tried but it was a bit longer than I expected but then in the downhill, I was in a good position. The sprint was perfect. I was on the wheel of Pozzovivo and I started the sprint in the perfect position."

Jungels is the first Luxembourger to win a stage in the Giro d'Italia in some 56 years, but he was more excited to win his first Grand Tour stage.

"Actually, it was the first sprint I've won in a race like this. It's great and a stage in the Giro is incredible and in front of these guys is incredible."

How he will handle the final week still remains to be seen. He has a lead in the young riders classification of 2:25 over Adam Yates (Orica-Scott), and 2:51 on Cannondale-Drapac's Davide Formolo.

"I think I showed the first week that the shape is good. I think I developed myself a little more compared with last year, but I also have to say the level is higher than last year. I'm curious about the last week now if everybody will still be so fresh."

Dumoulin made it through yet another hectic stage of the Giro d'Italia in the maglia rosa, and once again remained unusually calm and confident in his team and his own abilities.

"It was a very fast day, a high average [speed]. We had a breakaway in the front but a lot of teams were not happy with it and they kept on attacking. After 110km, the real breakaway went. It was crazy. It was a really hard final. There were a lot of favourites attacking but we stayed calm," Dumoulin said.

How it unfolded

A longer and easier day than the one before, although it featured two climbs instead of one, stage 15 of the Giro d'Italia, a 199km jaunt from Valdengo to Bergamo's old city looked as if made for a long breakaway, possibly staying away until the end. After about 10 m, a group of five was set: Jeremy Roy (FDJ), Dries Devenyns (Quick-Step Floors), Moreno Hofland (Lotto Soudal), Jan Barta (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Eugert Zhupa (Wilier Triestina).

They got away, but never far. The gap ranged from seven to just over 30 seconds. Numerous riders tried to jump from the field but none was successful. 98km in, Devenyns took off from the group. Only Barta tried to follow but he and the other three faded back into the peloton. After only seven kilometers alone, and never much of a gap, Devenyns was caught as well.

The pace was scorching, as the field covered over 50km in each of the first two hours. The disappearance of the first break group naturally led to the emergence of another. This time it was Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors), Phil Deignan (Sky), Julien Amezqueta (Wilier Triestina), Enrico Battaglin (LottoNL-Jumbo), Jacques Janse van Rensburg (Dimension Data), Silvan Dillier (BMC), Enrico Barbin (Bardiani CSF), Rudy Molard (FDJ), Evgeny Shalunov (Gazprom-Rusvelo) and Simone Petilli (UAE Emirates).

This group pleased the peloton and particularly Sunweb, which massed at the head of the field to control the tempo. Gaviria led the new group to a larger gap, but still barely more than two minutes.

The gap dropped to about 45 seconds as the climbing started. Maglia rosa Dumoulin moved up to the front of the field as his team led the chase. The climb split the group, with sprinter Gaviria giving in and falling back, and soon taking his place in the gruppetto.

Deignan, Moinard, Janse van Rensburg, Amezqueta and Barbin were able to stay away, with the others trailing for a while before being swallowed up. With 42.5 km to go, Pierre Rolland (Cannondale Drapac) jumped from the field and tried to make his way up to the lead group, which had a one minute lead.

The climb took its toll on that lead group and it was Molard, Deignan and Janse van Rensburg at the summit of the cat. 2 Miragolo San Salvatore.

Barbin, Rolland and Amezqueta joined forces in chasing the leading trio. Luis Leon Sanchez escaped the peloton to join them, 34 seconds back with the peloton at another 21 seconds.

There was a moment's scare when Nairo Quintana hit the ground taking a curve on the descent. Sunweb immediately took the speed out and the Colombian was quickly up and going again - as were a couple riders who nearly crashed into the back of the Movistar team car, which parked itself on the wrong side of the road to service Quintana. He soon had to stop again though and get a new bike. Meanwhile, the group around Dumoulin eased up.

"I don't want to take time on competitors when they crash or have a flat tyre or whatever," Dumoulin said. "In that moment it was not really a moment to go full gas. It was a tricky descent. I think the Movistar guy made the mistake himself, he took to the front and he missed the corner and that's why Quintana crashed. It was not really smart of them, but we decided to wait for Quintana to come back."

Quintana made it back with the help of his teammates before racing kicked off again. Orica-Scott and Bahrain-Merida led the way up this second climb, the Selvino (Cat. 3), while up ahead, Rolland took the points at the top. The GC group crossed over only 37 seconds later.

It was a long, dangerous and technical descent, with too many switchbacks to count. The tempo stayed high and fortunately, everyone stayed upright – almost. One curve took out two Cannondale riders, Formolo and Michael Woods, who both got going again, and Kenny Elissonde (Sky), who took much longer to restart.

Arriving at the bottom, the group only had 30 seconds on the peloton. Sanchez again pushed the pace, with Rolland and Deignan working to stay up with the others.

With just over 10km to go, Kangert struck an unprotected sign on an island in the middle of the road, sending him tumbling, and out of the race with a broken elbow.

The lead group took only 16 seconds with them on to the cobblestone roads of Bergamo. There was one final, short but steep climb with about 4 km to go, and Rolland took off as the others were caught. Jungles led the charge to catch the Frenchman and then kept on going, with the streets again lined with fans.

Nibali finally made a move, jumping to join Jungels, along with Pinot, Yates, Pozzovivo Mollema and others. Dumoulin had been caught on the wrong foot but was able to make his way up with 2km to go.

The group came through the 1km marker and set up to sprint. Yates was the first to go but was overtaken with Jungels raising his arms in joy as he crossed the finish line first. Quintana, never known as a sprinter, finished a surprising second.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 4:16:51 2 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 3 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 4 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 5 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 6 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 7 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 8 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 9 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 10 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 11 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 12 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 13 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 0:00:14 14 Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky 15 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 16 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:25 17 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 18 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 19 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 20 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 21 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 22 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 23 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin 24 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 25 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:40 26 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 27 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 28 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 29 Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ 30 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 31 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:54 32 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:01 33 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:07 34 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 35 Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:10 36 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 37 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:25 38 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 0:01:30 39 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 40 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:44 41 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:54 42 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 43 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:02:17 44 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:34 45 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 46 Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:03:41 47 Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina 48 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 0:04:19 49 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:04:23 50 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 51 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 52 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 53 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott 0:04:30 54 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 55 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 56 Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott 0:04:44 57 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:06:04 58 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:08:54 59 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 60 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 61 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 62 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 63 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 64 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:10:05 65 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina 0:11:53 66 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 67 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 68 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 69 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 70 Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:13:04 71 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb 72 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ 73 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida 74 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 75 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 76 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 77 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 78 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 79 Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 80 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Hansgrohe 81 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 82 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 83 Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 84 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 85 Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 86 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 87 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 88 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 89 Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 90 Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 91 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 92 Ángel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 93 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 94 Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina 0:13:44 95 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 96 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 97 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 98 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky 0:14:50 99 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:16:49 100 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 101 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 102 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 103 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 104 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 105 Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 106 Daniel Martinez (Col) Wilier Triestina 107 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 108 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 109 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 110 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 111 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 112 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina 0:19:05 113 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina 114 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 115 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 116 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 117 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 118 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal 119 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 120 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 121 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 122 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 123 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 124 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 125 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 126 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 127 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 128 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 129 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 130 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 131 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 132 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 133 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 134 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb 135 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 136 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb 137 Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 138 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 139 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 140 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 141 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 142 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 143 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 144 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 145 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 146 Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 147 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 148 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 149 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 150 Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe 151 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 152 Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 153 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 154 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 155 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 156 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 157 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 158 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac 159 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 160 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 161 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott 162 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 163 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 164 Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 165 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 166 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina 167 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 168 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina 169 Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:19:42 170 Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:19:46 171 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:19:53 172 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:20:21 173 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 174 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:22:02 175 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac 176 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott 177 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott 178 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott DNF Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe DNF Ivan Savitckii (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo DNF Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott DNF Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal DNF Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 25 pts 2 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 18 3 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 12 4 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 10 5 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina 10 6 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 8 7 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 6 8 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 6 9 Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 10 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 5 11 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 4 12 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 3 13 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3 14 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal 3 15 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 2 16 Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ 2 17 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 2 18 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 1 19 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1 20 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 2) Miragolo San Salvatore, km. 159 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 15 pts 2 Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ 8 3 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 6 4 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina 4 5 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 2 6 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 3) Selvino, km. 170 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 7 pts 2 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 4 3 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 2 4 Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ 1

Intermediate Sprint 1 - Busto Arsizio, km. 64 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina 10 pts 2 Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 3 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal 3 4 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 2 5 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 1

Intermediate Sprint 2 - Almenno San Salvatore, km. 139 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 10 pts 2 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 6 3 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3 4 Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ 2 5 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1

Combativity # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 6 pts 2 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 5 3 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 5 4 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina 5 5 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 4 6 Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ 4 7 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 4 8 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4 9 Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 10 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 3 11 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3 12 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal 3 13 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2 14 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 2 15 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 2 16 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1 17 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 1 18 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1 19 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Movistar Team 12:51:23 2 Bahrain-Merida 3 FDJ 0:00:04 4 Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:42 5 AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:15 6 Team Sunweb 0:01:52 7 Astana Pro Team 0:01:58 8 Trek-Segafredo 0:02:14 9 Team Sky 0:02:24 10 BMC Racing Team 0:04:23 11 Cannondale-Drapac 0:04:41 12 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:04:50 13 Quick-Step Floors 0:05:39 14 Orica-Scott 0:08:24 15 UAE Team Emirates 0:09:58 16 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:16:35 17 Dimension Data 0:20:58 18 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:25:18 19 Lotto Soudal 0:25:58 20 Wilier Triestina 0:28:28 21 Bardiani CSF 0:39:02 22 Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:42:07

Super teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Quick-Step Floors 59 pts 2 Movistar Team 35 3 FDJ 32 4 Orica-Scott 18 5 Bora-Hansgrohe 17 6 AG2R La Mondiale 14 7 Bahrain-Merida 10 8 Team Sunweb 8 9 UAE Team Emirates 8 10 Wilier Triestina 8 11 Katusha-Alpecin 7 12 Trek-Segafredo 6 13 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 5 14 Bardiani CSF 5 15 Lotto Soudal 3 16 Team Sky 2 17 Cannondale-Drapac 1 18 BMC Racing Team 19 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 20 Astana Pro Team 21 Dimension Data 22 Gazprom – Rusvelo

General classification after stage 15 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 63:48:08 2 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:02:41 3 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 0:03:21 4 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:03:40 5 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:04:24 6 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:32 7 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:59 8 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 0:05:18 9 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:06:01 10 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:07:03 11 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 0:07:43 12 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:08:09 13 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:08:14 14 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:09:11 15 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:10:51 16 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:11:47 17 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:16:52 18 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:19:45 19 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 0:21:31 20 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:22:27 21 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:22:31 22 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:22:53 23 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:24:47 24 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:26:06 25 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:26:36 26 Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina 0:26:49 27 Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:27:04 28 Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ 0:31:56 29 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:32:30 30 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 0:32:38 31 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:33:05 32 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:34:13 33 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:36:49 34 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida 0:39:24 35 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:40:11 36 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:40:21 37 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 0:40:25 38 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:42:51 39 Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky 0:44:24 40 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 0:46:35 41 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 0:48:34 42 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 0:51:21 43 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:51:35 44 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:54:35 45 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:54:57 46 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin 0:55:11 47 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 0:55:25 48 Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:56:21 49 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott 0:56:58 50 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:57:39 51 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:58:58 52 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:01:36 53 Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 1:01:43 54 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 1:02:08 55 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:02:36 56 Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 1:02:49 57 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 1:04:09 58 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:04:18 59 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 1:05:22 60 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 1:05:37 61 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb 1:06:47 62 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 1:08:09 63 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 1:09:36 64 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:10:36 65 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 1:12:01 66 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1:12:48 67 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:12:59 68 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 1:15:01 69 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:15:13 70 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:17:45 71 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ 1:17:57 72 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 1:19:26 73 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 1:20:09 74 Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott 1:21:26 75 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1:22:36 76 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:23:35 77 Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:29:10 78 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac 1:29:26 79 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 1:29:49 80 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 81 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 1:33:46 82 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:36:38 83 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1:37:38 84 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 1:37:46 85 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:39:04 86 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:39:31 87 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 1:39:43 88 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 1:40:15 89 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 1:41:34 90 Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 1:43:17 91 Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1:43:40 92 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 1:44:34 93 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 1:44:44 94 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:45:36 95 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky 1:45:50 96 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1:46:36 97 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 1:49:36 98 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1:50:34 99 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 1:51:11 100 Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina 1:54:03 101 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 1:54:55 102 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 1:54:59 103 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 1:56:37 104 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1:57:24 105 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:59:35 106 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 107 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 1:59:53 108 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 1:59:58 109 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2:00:07 110 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 2:00:18 111 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb 2:00:21 112 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2:01:24 113 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 2:01:27 114 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 2:02:38 115 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 2:03:09 116 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2:03:38 117 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2:03:45 118 Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2:04:01 119 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2:05:34 120 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 2:06:14 121 Ángel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 2:06:28 122 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2:07:28 123 Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2:07:33 124 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 2:07:42 125 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:08:21 126 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2:08:33 127 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 2:09:06 128 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina 2:10:08 129 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott 2:11:08 130 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 2:12:32 131 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:12:45 132 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 2:12:54 133 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:13:28 134 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina 2:13:54 135 Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 2:14:05 136 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott 2:14:20 137 Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2:15:20 138 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 2:16:31 139 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 2:17:09 140 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina 2:17:38 141 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 2:17:53 142 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2:17:56 143 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac 2:19:33 144 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 2:20:01 145 Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2:20:25 146 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal 2:20:43 147 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2:21:01 148 Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:21:36 149 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 2:22:25 150 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 2:23:00 151 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 2:24:02 152 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 2:25:57 153 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott 2:26:04 154 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2:26:58 155 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 2:27:23 156 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 2:27:47 157 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 2:28:27 158 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott 2:29:06 159 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb 2:29:14 160 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2:29:52 161 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott 2:32:20 162 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2:33:12 163 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 2:33:23 164 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 2:33:46 165 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 2:36:32 166 Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 2:38:48 167 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 2:41:53 168 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2:42:36 169 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:42:57 170 Daniel Martinez (Col) Wilier Triestina 2:43:32 171 Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 2:43:46 172 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:48:03 173 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2:50:30 174 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2:51:08 175 Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2:51:58 176 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3:01:46 177 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina 3:07:34 178 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina 3:20:10

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 325 pts 2 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 192 3 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 117 4 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 98 5 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 86 6 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 76 7 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina 70 8 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 70 9 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 68 10 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 68 11 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 66 12 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 65 13 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 58 14 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 52 15 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 50 16 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 48 17 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 46 18 Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 43 19 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 42 20 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 42 21 Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 40 22 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 40 23 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 37 24 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 36 25 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 35 26 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 35 27 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 34 28 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 33 29 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 32 30 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 30 31 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 27 32 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 27 33 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 27 34 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 24 35 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina 24 36 Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 22 37 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina 21 38 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 20 39 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 20 40 Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky 20 41 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 20 42 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 20 43 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 20 44 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 20 45 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 18 46 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 18 47 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 16 48 Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 16 49 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 12 50 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida 12 51 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 12 52 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 12 53 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 11 54 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 11 55 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 11 56 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 11 57 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 10 58 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 59 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 10 60 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 10 61 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 10 62 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 9 63 Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe 9 64 Daniel Martinez (Col) Wilier Triestina 8 65 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 6 66 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 67 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 68 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 6 69 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 6 70 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 71 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 6 72 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 5 73 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 5 74 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 4 75 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 4 76 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 77 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 4 78 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott 4 79 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 4 80 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 3 81 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 3 82 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 83 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 3 84 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 3 85 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal 3 86 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 2 87 Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ 2 88 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 2 89 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 2 90 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 2 91 Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2 92 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 93 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 2 94 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott 2 95 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 96 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 1 97 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 1 98 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 99 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 1 100 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 1 101 Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina 1 102 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 1 103 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott 1 104 Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team -1 105 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb -5 106 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team -5

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 51 pts 2 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 49 3 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 46 4 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 44 5 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 37 6 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 34 7 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 33 8 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 26 9 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 24 10 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 22 11 Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky 20 12 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 18 13 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 17 14 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 15 15 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 15 16 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 10 17 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 9 18 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 9 19 Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ 9 20 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 21 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 8 22 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 8 23 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 8 24 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 8 25 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 8 26 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 7 27 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 7 28 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 6 29 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 30 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina 6 31 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 6 32 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 5 33 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 4 34 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott 4 35 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 4 36 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina 4 37 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 4 38 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3 39 Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3 40 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina 3 41 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 3 42 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 2 43 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2 44 Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 2 45 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2 46 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 2 47 Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 2 48 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1 49 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1 50 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1 51 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1 52 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1 53 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 44 pts 2 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 39 3 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina 39 4 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 32 5 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 28 6 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 20 7 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 20 8 Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 20 9 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 19 10 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 17 11 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 17 12 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 16 13 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 16 14 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 15 15 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 14 16 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 13 17 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 12 18 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 12 19 Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 12 20 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina 12 21 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 11 22 Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky 10 23 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 10 24 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 10 25 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 9 26 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 9 27 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 9 28 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 9 29 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina 9 30 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 8 31 Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 6 32 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 6 33 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 6 34 Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 35 Daniel Martinez (Col) Wilier Triestina 6 36 Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 5 37 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 4 38 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 4 39 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 4 40 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 4 41 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 42 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3 43 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 3 44 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3 45 Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina 3 46 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 3 47 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 48 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal 3 49 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 3 50 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 3 51 Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ 2 52 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 2 53 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 2 54 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2 55 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 2 56 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 2 57 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 1 58 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 1 59 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1 60 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1 61 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 1 62 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1

Combativity classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 57 pts 2 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 33 3 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 26 4 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 26 5 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 25 6 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 23 7 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina 22 8 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 21 9 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 20 10 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 19 11 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 19 12 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 19 13 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 19 14 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 17 15 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 16 16 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 14 17 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 14 18 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 13 19 Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky 13 20 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 13 21 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 13 22 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 13 23 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 12 24 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 11 25 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 11 26 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 10 27 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 10 28 Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 10 29 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 10 30 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 9 31 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina 9 32 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 8 33 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 8 34 Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 8 35 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 8 36 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 7 37 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 7 38 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 7 39 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 7 40 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina 7 41 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 6 42 Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 6 43 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 44 Daniel Martinez (Col) Wilier Triestina 6 45 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 5 46 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 5 47 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 5 48 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 5 49 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 5 50 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 4 51 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 4 52 Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ 4 53 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 4 54 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 4 55 Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 4 56 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 4 57 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4 58 Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 59 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 4 60 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 4 61 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 3 62 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 3 63 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 64 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3 65 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 3 66 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3 67 Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina 3 68 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 3 69 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal 3 70 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 3 71 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 72 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 2 73 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2 74 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 2 75 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 2 76 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 2 77 Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2 78 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 1 79 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1 80 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1 81 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida 1 82 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 1 83 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1 84 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 1 85 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 1 86 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 63:53:26 2 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 0:02:25 3 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:02:51 4 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:53 5 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:17:13 6 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:20:48 7 Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina 0:21:31 8 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:49:17 9 Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:51:03 10 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:52:21 11 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:56:18 12 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:57:18 13 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 1:00:04 14 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:12:27 15 Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott 1:16:08 16 Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:23:52 17 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac 1:24:08 18 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1:32:20 19 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:33:46 20 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:34:13 21 Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1:38:22 22 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 1:39:16 23 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 1:49:37 24 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 1:49:41 25 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:54:17 26 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:54:49 27 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb 1:55:03 28 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 1:56:09 29 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2:00:16 30 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 2:00:56 31 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:03:03 32 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 2:07:14 33 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina 2:08:36 34 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 2:18:44 35 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 2:22:05 36 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 2:23:09 37 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott 2:27:02 38 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2:27:54 39 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 2:36:35 40 Daniel Martinez (Col) Wilier Triestina 2:38:14 41 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2:45:12 42 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2:45:50

Teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Movistar Team 191:44:22 2 Astana Pro Team 0:05:52 3 UAE Team Emirates 0:20:19 4 Bahrain-Merida 0:20:36 5 FDJ 0:23:08 6 AG2R La Mondiale 0:25:16 7 Cannondale-Drapac 0:27:59 8 Team Sunweb 0:32:08 9 BMC Racing Team 0:41:17 10 Team Sky 0:46:08 11 Trek-Segafredo 0:49:43 12 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:57:13 13 Quick-Step Floors 1:05:09 14 Dimension Data 1:17:45 15 Orica-Scott 1:22:52 16 Katusha-Alpecin 1:26:58 17 Lotto Soudal 1:34:17 18 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1:50:48 19 Bora-Hansgrohe 1:59:24 20 Gazprom – Rusvelo 3:26:44 21 Wilier Triestina 3:27:50 22 Bardiani CSF 5:28:21