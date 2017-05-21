Giro d'Italia: Stage 15 finish line quotes

Image 1 of 5 Bob Jungels (QuickStep Floors) in white at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 2 of 5 Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) survived a hectic stage 15 in the maglia rosa Image 3 of 5 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 Vincenzo Nibali and Manuele Boaro during the Giro d'Italia's second stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Pierre Rolland (Cannondale-Drapac) rode strongly in the attack and finished third (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors) - stage winner, best young rider

"It's pretty good. At the moment it's not so easy to realise but I'm super happy with this victory of course. I knew that I had good legs today; I was good in the climbs. Also, in the final climb I tried but it was a bit longer than I expected but then in the downhill I was in a good position. The sprint was perfect. I was on the wheel of [Dominico] Pozzovivo and I started the sprint in the perfect position.

"Actually, it was the first sprint I've won in a race like this. It's great and a stage in the Giro is incredible and in front of these guys is incredible."

Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) - race leader

"It was a very fast day, a high average [speed]. We had a breakaway in the front but a lot of teams were not happy with it and they kept on attacking. After 110km, the real breakaway went. It was crazy. It was a really hard final. There were a lot of favourites attacking but we stayed calm.

(On crash of Nairo Quintana and his decision to slow the peloton)

"I don't want to take time on competitors when they crash or have flat tyre or whatever. In that moment it was not really a moment to go full gas. It was a tricky descent. I think the Movistar guy made the mistake himself, he took to the front and he missed the corner and that's why Quintana crashed. It was not really smart of them, but we decided to wait for Quintana to come back."

Davide Bramati (Quick-Step Floors DS)

"I'm happy that we've won. This is in my country and we wanted to do well. I knew the climb and I knew it would be the perfect strategy to wait for that climb."

Pierre Rolland (Cannondale-Drapac) - in day's breakaway

"To be honest, it wasn't really my best day. The start was not very good. It was really fast and it always seemed that there was a team at the front of the peloton attacking. The average speed was incredibly quick. It was really hard work.

(On waving the moto away)

"They were just too close and I had to tell them to get out of the way."

Manuele Boaro (Bahrain-Merida)

"It was a very tough stage. No letting up. We thought it would be a fast stage to be honest but we didn’t think that it would be that fast. We thought that we might have some riders up towards the end, which was good.

"[Nibali] was in good shape and that was good to see. We maintain our goal of winning the Giro d’Italia with Vincenzo.

"The third week is very hard and we’ve seen how strong Dumoulin is. We need to stay concentrated on our objectives and hope that we can get across the line and get Vincenzo there."

