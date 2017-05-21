Giro d'Italia: Stage 15 highlights - Video
Jungels takes his first Grand Tour stage win
After spending five days in the lead of this Giro d'Italia and spending 10 days as the race's best young rider, Bob Jungels added to his and his Quick-Step Floors team's success in the 100th edition of the race, taking out the stage victory in Bergamo. It was the team's fifth stage win of the race after Fernando Gaviria's string of sprint wins, and the first WorldTour and Grand Tour stage victory for the Luxembourger.
Related Articles
Giro d'Italia: Jungels best in Bergamo
Giro d'Italia: Stage 15 finish line quotes
Quintana survives Giro d'Italia crash scare to place second in Bergamo
Giro d'Italia: Jungels celebrates his big day out in Bergamo
Kangert abandons Giro d'Italia after crashing into traffic island
Giro d'Italia: Dumoulin shows his sporting side after Quintana crashes
Nibali admits a third Giro d'Italia victory could be out of reach
Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) gave up six seconds to Nairo Quintana (Movistar) thanks to the Colombian's second place in the sprint, but it could have been worse: the maglia rosa was distanced by the initial attacks over the final climb into Bergamo's old city, but clawed his way back to finish in the front group. He now holds 2:41 on Quintana heading into the last rest day.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy