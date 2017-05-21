Giro d'Italia: Stage 15 highlights - Video

Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors) celebrates his first WorldTour win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

After spending five days in the lead of this Giro d'Italia and spending 10 days as the race's best young rider, Bob Jungels added to his and his Quick-Step Floors team's success in the 100th edition of the race, taking out the stage victory in Bergamo. It was the team's fifth stage win of the race after Fernando Gaviria's string of sprint wins, and the first WorldTour and Grand Tour stage victory for the Luxembourger.

Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) gave up six seconds to Nairo Quintana (Movistar) thanks to the Colombian's second place in the sprint, but it could have been worse: the maglia rosa was distanced by the initial attacks over the final climb into Bergamo's old city, but clawed his way back to finish in the front group. He now holds 2:41 on Quintana heading into the last rest day.