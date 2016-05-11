Image 1 of 89 Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) stage 5 winner on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 89 Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 89 Esteban Chaves filming for the 'backstage pass' that Orica-GreenEdge put out each day (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 89 Italian national coach Davide Cassani at the Giro (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 89 Giulio Ciccone (Bardiani CSF) is riding his first Giro (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 89 Alexander Foliforov (Gazprom-Rusvelo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 89 Fabio Sabatini had some pink camo NorthWaves on today (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 89 Carlos Betancur (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 89 The shoes that powered André Greipel to stage victory (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 89 Jack Bobridge finds time to smile after crashing mid-stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 89 The UCI continued to check for motors in bikes (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 89 André Greipel's winning margin over Arnaud Démare (FDJ) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 89 Bob Jungels and the jersey wearers wait for the stage to start (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 89 Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 89 Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNl-Jumb0) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 89 Contrasting shoes and legs of Tom Dumoulin and the hostesses (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 89 Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 89 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 89 That's not a fan taking a photo of team bikes, it's one of the many bike checks the UCI has carried out for motors (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 89 Nippo-Vini Fantini are on of several teams to be running Campagnolo wheels (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 89 Filippo Pozzato (Wilier Triestina-Southeast) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 89 Jurgen Roelandts (Lotto Soudal) celebrates teammate Greipel winning the stage by popping a wheelie over the finish line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 89 Graffiti in Italy includes the Giro logo (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 89 Daniel Oss had a nasty crash during the stage. Hopefully he didn't lose any skin off his tattoos (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 89 Met á Percorso... (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 89 Fabio Sabatini's custom Northwave Extreme Aero shoes (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 89 Birthday boy Marcel Kittel blows out the candles on his cake (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 89 Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) sprays champaign after winning stage 5 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 89 Bb Jungels (Etixx-QuickStep) in the white young rider's jersey at the Giro d'Italia Image 30 of 89 Bob Jungels (Etixx) in the white young rider's jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 89 Etixx-QuickStep in the field (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 89 Etixx-QuickStep (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 89 Bob Jungels (Etixx) in the white young rider's jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 89 The field during stage 5 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 89 The peloton lined out during stage 5 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 89 The four-man breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 89 The breakaway at the Tour of Qatar's second stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 89 The peloton during stage 5 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 89 The peloton during stage 5 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 89 The peloton during stage 5 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 89 Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) wins stage 5 Giro d'Italia Image 42 of 89 Andre Greipel celebrates victory with his Lotto Soudal teammates Image 43 of 89 Rick Zabel (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 89 Gianfranco Ziliol crashed during the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 89 Two riders crashed during stage 5 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 46 of 89 Gianfranco Ziiol on the ground (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 47 of 89 Jack Bobridge coming up from the ditch after a crash (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 48 of 89 Crash during stage 5 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 49 of 89 Jack Bobridge crashed and went into the ditch at the side of the road (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 50 of 89 Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) celebrates in pink Image 51 of 89 Katusha on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 52 of 89 Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 53 of 89 Tom Dumoulin spends another day in the maglia rosa (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 54 of 89 Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) on the podium in pink (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 55 of 89 Katusha on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 56 of 89 Lampre-Merida on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 57 of 89 Bob Jungels (Etixx-QuickStep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 58 of 89 Bob Jungels (Etixx) in the white young rider jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 59 of 89 Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) in the points jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 60 of 89 Damiano Cunego (Nippo Vini Fantini) in the KOM jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 61 of 89 Damiano Cunego (Nippo Vini Fantini) in the mountains jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 62 of 89 Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) wins stage 5 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 63 of 89 Giro d'Italia stage 5 sprint in Benevento (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 64 of 89 Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) wins stage 5 of the Giro d'Italia by several bike lengths (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 65 of 89 Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) winding up his sprint toward victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 66 of 89 Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) wins stage 5 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 67 of 89 Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) throws his arms up in a victory salute after winning stage 5 at Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 68 of 89 Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) wins stage 5 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 69 of 89 Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) ready to start stage 5 Image 70 of 89 Giro d'Italia stage 5 breakaway: Daniel Oss (BMC), Alexander Foliforov (Gazprom), Amets Txurukka (Orica-GreenEdge), Pavel Brutt (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 71 of 89 Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 72 of 89 Marcel Kittel in red, Bob Jungels in white at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 73 of 89 Damiano Cunego in the KOM jersey at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 74 of 89 Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) in pink (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 75 of 89 Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) in pink (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 76 of 89 Giant Alpecin lead the race, stage 5 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 77 of 89 Giant-Alpecin on the front for Tom Dumoulin (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 78 of 89 Giro d'Italia stage 5 breakaway: Daniel Oss (BMC), Alexander Foliforov (Gazprom), Amets Txurukka (Orica-GreenEdge), Pavel Brutt (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 79 of 89 Tom Dumoulin (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 80 of 89 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) eyes the Giro d'Italia trophy while signing in for stage 5 Image 81 of 89 Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) waves at the crowd at the start of stage 5 Image 82 of 89 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) at the start of stage 5 Image 83 of 89 Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) signing in for stage 5 and waves to the crowds Image 84 of 89 Overall leader Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) corners Image 85 of 89 Giant-Alpecin lead the group Image 86 of 89 Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) and Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) shake hands on the stage 5 start line Image 87 of 89 Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) signing in for stage 5 Image 88 of 89 Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) back in the pink jersey Image 89 of 89 Giro d'Italia stage 5 breakaway: Daniel Oss (BMC), Alexander Foliforov (Gazprom), Amets Txurukka (Orica-GreenEdge), Pavel Brutt (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) used his brute strength and sprinting power to win stage 5 of the Giro d'Italia in Benevento, distancing his rivals on the rising finish in the city centre.

The German won by several bike lengths ahead of Arnaud Demare (FDJ), Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani-CSF) and Bob Jungels (Etixx-QuickStep), after coming from behind and avoiding a crash on a corner with 1.5km to go with Rein Taaramae (Katusha) loosing grip and sliding out. That disrupted several riders and their lead out train as riders took evasive action. Roberto Ferrari waited in vain for Lampre-Merida teammate Sacha Modolo and Colbrelli hesitated while on the front but that played perfectly into Greipel’s hands. He surged away in the final three hundred metres, winning by several bike lengths.

It was Greipel’s fourth victory at the Giro d’Italia and confirmed his consistency in the Grand Tour sprints. Greipel has now won at least a stage on every Grand Tour he has ridden since 2008.

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) finished safely in the peloton and so kept the pink jersey. He now leads Jungels by 14 seconds, with stage four winner Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) third overall at 20 seconds. Surprisingly, Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) did not fight for the victory in the sprint after being distanced by the peloton with six kilometres. He suffered during the rolling 233km stage and finished 3:56 after sitting up during the finishing circuit.

“Chapeau to my teammates today,” Greipel said immediately after his victory. “It was hard for them to chase down the break but they continued to work for me even if the other teams didn’t help us. We had to gamble a little bit and in the end we used two more riders with Lars Bak and Wellens to chase the breakaway down. The others then kept me up front and I tried to stay up there on the final lap and Jurgen Roelandts did an amazing job from 5km to the final kilometre to keep me up there. Everybody slowed with about 400 metres to go and I thought if I see a gap then I’ll go through it. I saw the gap and I went through it and I gave everything I had in my legs.”

Dumoulin was happy to avoid the late crash. He was more concerned about Thursday’s 157km sixth stage is from Ponte to Roccaraso, the first mountain finish of this years’ race. “It was a really hard day, it was all up and down and it was fast with four guys in the break. Then in the final the speed was crazy,” he said.

“Now I really know what they mean by saying sprinting in Italy is different, it was incredible. It was so chaotic and really dangerous. I actually suffered in the final but I guess everyone did. Tomorrow going to be a tough finish and we’ll really find out how everyone form is. We’ll see what happens in the finale. The finish is not too hard. I am expecting not to lose too much time if I lose any.”

More on this story:

Giro d’Italia stage 5: Finish line quotes

Giro d’Italia stage 5 highlights – Video

Giro d'Italia Stage 5 Video Highlights

To subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel, please click here.

How it unfolded

The second longest stage of the Giro d’Italia was always going to be a tough day in the saddle, with 233km of racing and a rolling parcours in the countryside behind the Cilento national park and via Avellino.

The uphill start suggested there would be a fight to get in the early break of the day. However, the Nippo-Vini Fantini team of Damiano Cunego kept the peloton under control and led the peloton on the climb. Cunego reportedly shed a tear after climbing on the podium for the first time in 12 years to take the blue climber’s jersey yesterday and he was determined to keep the jersey today.

The orange and blue Nippo-Vini Fantini jerseys stood out on the front and guided Cunego to the summit where he took the sprint to the line and the seven points.

Just after, at the 40km point, the break formed when Daniel Oss (BMC), Alexander Foliforov (Gazprom), Amets Txurruka (Orica-GreenEdge), Pavel Brutt (Tinkoff) jumped away. As in previous stages, they allowed to go clear and quickly gained several minutes on the valley road. Their lead reached 6:30 at the halfway point of the stage, making Txurruka the virtual race leader. However, the peloton never let them gain further time, with Giant-Alpecin riding steady on the front.

The action happened behind; with first Omar Fraile (Dimension Data) quitting due to his injuries incurred a crash the other day. Later on, young and promising Italian sprinter Jakob Mareczko (Wilier-Southeast) also quit the race. He awoke with a fever this morning and had been struggling all stage.

The break lost impetus mid-way when Oss crashed on a sweeping curve. He slid off at speed and hit a metal pole but fortunately was not injured and got up and chased down his breakaway companions. He bravely raced on despite some nasty looking road rash.

Behind, the peloton rolled along steadily with the riders enjoying a relaxed atmosphere in the saddle. Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segafredo) rode at the back of the peloton, seemingly recovered from the stomach virus that affected him at the start of the Giro d’Italia. The second part of the stage included several climbs but they were not enough to shake up the race. The peloton gradually pulled back the quartet, reducing the gap from four to three and then two minutes.

As the peloton approached Benevento, the speed picked up with Trek-Segafredo and Lotto Soudal doing the work for Nizzolo and Greipel. A couple of crashes raised the tension, with Jack Bobridge (Trek-Segafredo) and Albert Timmer (Giant-Alpecin) rolling into the grassy ditch to avoid Italy’s Gianfranco Zilioli (Nippo-Vini Fantini). Fortunately none of them was injured.

The break was eventually caught with six kilometres to go as the peloton hit the twisting finishing circuit and saw the finish for the first time. Kittel was spotted struggling at the back but at the head of the race it was time for the sprinters and their lead out trains to take centre stage.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 5:40:35 2 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 3 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 6 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 7 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 8 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 9 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 10 Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 11 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 12 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 13 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 14 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 0:00:04 15 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge 16 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling 17 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky 18 Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 19 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 20 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 21 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 22 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 23 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 24 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 25 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 26 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge 27 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 28 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 29 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 30 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 31 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 32 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 33 Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 34 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 35 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 36 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 37 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 38 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 39 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 40 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 41 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 42 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 43 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 44 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling 45 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 46 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 47 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 48 Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 49 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo 50 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 51 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 52 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data 53 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida 54 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 55 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 56 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 57 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 58 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:00:16 59 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team 60 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 61 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 62 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 63 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 64 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 65 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:19 66 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:23 67 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 68 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 69 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 70 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:26 71 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:30 72 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 73 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 74 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:34 75 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:36 76 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:37 77 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 0:00:39 78 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 79 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 0:00:41 80 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 0:00:43 81 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 82 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 83 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team 0:00:45 84 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:00:49 85 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:00:54 86 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:00:58 87 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 88 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 89 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ 0:01:12 90 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 0:01:16 91 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:21 92 Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:01:33 93 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 0:01:35 94 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:01:48 95 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 96 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 97 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ 98 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 99 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 100 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team 0:01:53 101 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:01:56 102 Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha 0:00:04 103 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida 0:02:02 104 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 105 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 106 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 107 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ 0:02:08 108 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 109 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:02:22 110 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 0:02:55 111 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 0:03:03 112 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:03:08 113 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:16 114 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 115 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 116 Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 117 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 118 Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida 119 Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 120 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team 121 Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 0:00:04 122 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:03:16 123 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 124 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 125 Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 126 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 127 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 128 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 129 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 130 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 131 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 132 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 133 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team 134 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 135 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 136 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 137 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 138 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 139 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge 140 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 141 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:03:51 142 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 143 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 144 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 145 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 146 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 147 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 148 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 149 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 150 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 151 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 152 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 153 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 154 Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 155 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 156 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 157 Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 158 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 159 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 160 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:03:56 161 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 162 Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data 163 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 164 Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini 165 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 166 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 167 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 168 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 169 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 170 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 171 Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 172 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 173 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 174 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 0:05:30 175 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:05:47 176 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 177 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 178 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 179 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 180 Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 181 Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 182 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 183 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 184 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 185 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 186 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:07:01 187 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 0:08:57 188 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 189 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 190 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 191 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:17:14 192 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:20:04 193 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling DNF Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data DNF Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 50 pts 2 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 35 3 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 25 4 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 18 5 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 14 6 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 12 7 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 10 8 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 8 9 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 7 10 Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 6 11 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 5 12 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 4 13 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 3 14 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 2 15 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge 1

Sprint 1 - Polla, km. 85.1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 10 pts 2 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 6 3 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 3 4 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team 2 5 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 1

Sprint 2 - Palomonte, km. 118 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 10 pts 2 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 6 3 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 3 4 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team 2 5 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 1

Mountain 1 - Fortino (Cat. 3), km. 35 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 7 pts 2 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 4 3 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 4 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1

Fuga Pinarello # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 186 pts 2 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team 186 3 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 186 4 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 179

Combativity # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 10 pts 2 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 8 3 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 7 4 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 6 5 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 6 6 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4 7 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team 4 8 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 9 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2 10 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 2 11 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 1 12 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Katusha 17:01:49 2 Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:04 3 Etixx - Quick-Step 4 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 5 Dimension Data 6 Movistar Team 7 Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:08 8 Team Sky 9 Astana Pro Team 10 Lampre - Merida 11 AG2R La Mondiale 12 Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:23 13 BMC Racing Team 14 Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:00:27 15 Tinkoff Team 0:00:46 16 Trek-Segafredo 0:00:47 17 Wilier Triestina-Southeast 0:00:55 18 Bardiani CSF 0:00:58 19 Lotto Soudal 0:01:21 20 IAM Cycling 0:01:49 21 FDJ 0:01:51 22 Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:03:06

Team points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lotto Soudal 50 pts 2 FDJ 37 3 BMC Racing Team 26 4 Bardiani CSF 25 5 Etixx - Quick-Step 18 6 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 14 7 Orica-GreenEdge 14 8 Wilier Triestina-Southeast 12 9 Team Katusha 10 10 Gazprom-Rusvelo 10 11 Team Giant-Alpecin 8 12 Dimension Data 5 13 Tinkoff Team 4 14 Movistar Team 3 15 Team Sky 2 16 Cannondale Pro Cycling 17 Astana Pro Team 18 IAM Cycling 19 Lampre - Merida 20 AG2R La Mondiale 21 Trek-Segafredo 22 Nippo - Vini Fantini

General classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 19:40:48 2 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:16 3 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:00:20 4 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 5 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:24 6 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:26 7 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:27 8 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:35 9 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 10 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 0:00:37 11 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge 12 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:40 13 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 0:00:45 14 Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha 15 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:00:46 16 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky 0:00:47 17 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 18 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:00:50 19 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:52 20 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:54 21 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:57 22 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 23 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 24 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:05 25 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 26 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:01:16 27 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:17 28 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:18 29 Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 30 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:31 31 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:01:34 32 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:35 33 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 34 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:37 35 Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:42 36 Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 37 Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:43 38 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:01:48 39 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 40 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:49 41 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:50 42 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:02:04 43 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team 0:02:07 44 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:02:10 45 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 0:02:11 46 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 47 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 0:02:17 48 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:02:31 49 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 0:02:33 50 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:02:34 51 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge 0:02:45 52 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:03:09 53 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 0:03:21 54 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data 0:03:36 55 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team 0:03:41 56 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:03:42 57 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:03:48 58 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:04:03 59 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:04:09 60 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:19 61 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 0:04:20 62 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:04:33 63 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:05:22 64 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 0:05:33 65 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:35 66 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:05 67 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 0:06:15 68 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:06:26 69 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:06:33 70 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:06:42 71 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:06:50 72 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:07:00 73 Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:07:05 74 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 0:07:10 75 Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:07:13 76 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:07:42 77 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:07:49 78 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:57 79 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 0:08:04 80 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 0:08:23 81 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:08:31 82 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:08:32 83 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:38 84 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:08:48 85 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:08:49 86 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:09:07 87 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:09:08 88 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:09:11 89 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:09:29 90 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:09:33 91 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 0:09:37 92 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 0:09:46 93 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:09:56 94 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team 0:09:57 95 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 96 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:10:02 97 Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:10:10 98 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:10:29 99 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:10:33 100 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:10:38 101 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ 0:10:43 102 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 0:11:19 103 Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 0:11:22 104 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 0:11:36 105 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:11:44 106 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:11:54 107 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:12:09 108 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:12:16 109 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:12:30 110 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 0:12:35 111 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 0:12:42 112 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:12:49 113 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida 0:12:50 114 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:12:53 115 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 0:13:06 116 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 0:13:10 117 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 0:13:31 118 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:13:33 119 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:13:41 120 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:13:43 121 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:13:56 122 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:22 123 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 124 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team 0:14:29 125 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:14:34 126 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:14:35 127 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 0:14:52 128 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:14:53 129 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team 0:15:05 130 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:15:10 131 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:15:11 132 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:18 133 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 134 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 0:15:27 135 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 0:15:49 136 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:15:50 137 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 0:16:04 138 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 0:16:22 139 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:16:51 140 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:17:02 141 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:17:04 142 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:17:20 143 Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:17:35 144 Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 0:17:46 145 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:17:52 146 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:17:53 147 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 0:17:55 148 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:18:16 149 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:18:27 150 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 0:18:48 151 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 0:18:58 152 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:19:11 153 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:19:20 154 Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:19:37 155 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 156 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:19:39 157 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 0:19:43 158 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:19:45 159 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 0:19:52 160 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:20:08 161 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:20:26 162 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:20:34 163 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:20:46 164 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 0:21:05 165 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:21:06 166 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 167 Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:22:39 168 Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data 0:22:42 169 Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:22:51 170 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 0:24:59 171 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ 0:25:14 172 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 0:26:16 173 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ 0:26:31 174 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:26:32 175 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:26:46 176 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge 0:26:55 177 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:27:20 178 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 0:27:26 179 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:27:39 180 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:28:08 181 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:28:15 182 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:28:42 183 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:29:03 184 Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:29:09 185 Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:29:19 186 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:30:30 187 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:30:48 188 Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:30:57 189 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 0:33:27 190 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:35:26 191 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:36:27 192 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 0:38:00 193 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:40:37

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 106 pts 2 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 86 3 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 80 4 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 69 5 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 58 6 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 50 7 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 50 8 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 44 9 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 43 10 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 42 11 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 40 12 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 35 13 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 31 14 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 26 15 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 25 16 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 25 17 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 24 18 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 22 19 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 21 20 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 21 21 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 20 22 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 20 23 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 20 24 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 17 25 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 17 26 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 16 27 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 16

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 14 pts 2 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 7 3 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 6 4 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 5 5 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4 6 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 4 7 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 2 8 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 2 9 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 2 10 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 11 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 1 12 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1 13 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 40 pts 2 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 21 3 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 20 4 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 12 5 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 10 6 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 10 7 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 6 8 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 9 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 6 10 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 5 11 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 5 12 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 4 13 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team 4 14 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3 15 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 3 16 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 3 17 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 2 18 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2 19 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 2 20 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 1 21 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 1 22 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1

Combativity classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 21 pts 2 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 15 3 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 14 4 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 12 5 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 11 6 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 10 7 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 9 8 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 8 9 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 8 10 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 8 11 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 7 12 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 6 13 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 6 14 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 6 15 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 16 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 5 17 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 5 18 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 5 19 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 5 20 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 5 21 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 4 22 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4 23 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 4 24 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4 25 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 4 26 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team 4 27 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 28 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 29 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 3 30 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 3 31 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 3 32 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 3 33 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 34 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 2 35 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2 36 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2 37 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 2 38 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 39 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1 40 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 1 41 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1

Fuga Pinarello classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 358 pts 2 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 348 3 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 188 4 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 186 5 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team 186 6 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 186 7 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 179 8 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 174 9 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 138 10 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 138 11 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 138 12 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 127 13 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 14 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 11 15 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 16 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 6 17 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 6 18 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 6 19 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 6 20 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 6 21 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 6 22 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 23 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 6 24 Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 5

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 19:41:04 2 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:41 3 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:01:18 4 Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:26 5 Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:27 6 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:01:55 7 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 0:02:17 8 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 0:03:05 9 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team 0:03:25 10 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:03:26 11 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:06:10 12 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:06:26 13 Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:06:49 14 Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:06:57 15 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:07:33 16 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:08:16 17 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:08:32 18 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:08:33 19 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:08:55 20 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 0:09:21 21 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:09:41 22 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:09:46 23 Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 0:11:06 24 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:11:28 25 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:12:37 26 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 0:12:50 27 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:13:17 28 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:13:25 29 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:14:18 30 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 0:14:36 31 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:14:55 32 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:16:46 33 Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 0:17:30 34 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:18:00 35 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:18:11 36 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 0:18:32 37 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:19:29 38 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:19:52 39 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:20:30 40 Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:22:35 41 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 0:24:43 42 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ 0:24:58 43 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:27:04 44 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:28:47 45 Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:28:53 46 Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:29:03 47 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:30:14 48 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:35:10

Team classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Astana Pro Team 59:03:53 2 Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:09 3 Team Katusha 0:00:28 4 Team Sky 0:00:34 5 Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:40 6 Movistar Team 0:01:03 7 Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:09 8 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:55 9 Tinkoff Team 0:02:19 10 Dimension Data 0:02:21 11 Lampre - Merida 0:02:39 12 Bardiani CSF 0:02:46 13 Orica-GreenEdge 0:04:16 14 AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:20 15 Trek-Segafredo 0:05:12 16 BMC Racing Team 0:07:09 17 Lotto Soudal 0:08:23 18 Wilier Triestina-Southeast 0:08:54 19 IAM Cycling 0:09:58 20 Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:13:02 21 FDJ 0:15:22 22 Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:25:41