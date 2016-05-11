Trending

Giro d'Italia: Greipel wins stage 5

Dumoulin remains in the maglia rosa

Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) stage 5 winner on the podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Esteban Chaves filming for the 'backstage pass' that Orica-GreenEdge put out each day

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Italian national coach Davide Cassani at the Giro

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Giulio Ciccone (Bardiani CSF) is riding his first Giro

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alexander Foliforov (Gazprom-Rusvelo)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Fabio Sabatini had some pink camo NorthWaves on today

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Carlos Betancur (Movistar)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The shoes that powered André Greipel to stage victory

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Jack Bobridge finds time to smile after crashing mid-stage

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The UCI continued to check for motors in bikes

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
André Greipel's winning margin over Arnaud Démare (FDJ)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Bob Jungels and the jersey wearers wait for the stage to start

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNl-Jumb0)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Contrasting shoes and legs of Tom Dumoulin and the hostesses

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
That's not a fan taking a photo of team bikes, it's one of the many bike checks the UCI has carried out for motors

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Nippo-Vini Fantini are on of several teams to be running Campagnolo wheels

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Filippo Pozzato (Wilier Triestina-Southeast)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Jurgen Roelandts (Lotto Soudal) celebrates teammate Greipel winning the stage by popping a wheelie over the finish line

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Graffiti in Italy includes the Giro logo

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Daniel Oss had a nasty crash during the stage. Hopefully he didn't lose any skin off his tattoos

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Met á Percorso...

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Fabio Sabatini's custom Northwave Extreme Aero shoes

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Birthday boy Marcel Kittel blows out the candles on his cake

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) sprays champaign after winning stage 5

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Bb Jungels (Etixx-QuickStep) in the white young rider's jersey at the Giro d'Italia

Bob Jungels (Etixx) in the white young rider's jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Etixx-QuickStep in the field

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Etixx-QuickStep

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Bob Jungels (Etixx) in the white young rider's jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The field during stage 5

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The peloton lined out during stage 5

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The four-man breakaway

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The breakaway at the Tour of Qatar's second stage

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The peloton during stage 5 Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The peloton during stage 5 Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The peloton during stage 5 Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) wins stage 5 Giro d'Italia

Andre Greipel celebrates victory with his Lotto Soudal teammates

Rick Zabel (BMC)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Gianfranco Ziliol crashed during the stage

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Two riders crashed during stage 5

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Gianfranco Ziiol on the ground

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Jack Bobridge coming up from the ditch after a crash

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Crash during stage 5

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Jack Bobridge crashed and went into the ditch at the side of the road

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) celebrates in pink

Katusha on the podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tom Dumoulin spends another day in the maglia rosa

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) on the podium in pink

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Katusha on the podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Lampre-Merida on the podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Bob Jungels (Etixx-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Bob Jungels (Etixx) in the white young rider jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) in the points jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Damiano Cunego (Nippo Vini Fantini) in the KOM jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Damiano Cunego (Nippo Vini Fantini) in the mountains jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) wins stage 5

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Giro d'Italia stage 5 sprint in Benevento

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) wins stage 5 of the Giro d'Italia by several bike lengths

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) winding up his sprint toward victory

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) wins stage 5 Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) throws his arms up in a victory salute after winning stage 5 at Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) wins stage 5 at the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) ready to start stage 5

Giro d'Italia stage 5 breakaway: Daniel Oss (BMC), Alexander Foliforov (Gazprom), Amets Txurukka (Orica-GreenEdge), Pavel Brutt (Katusha)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Marcel Kittel in red, Bob Jungels in white at the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Damiano Cunego in the KOM jersey at the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) in pink

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) in pink

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Giant Alpecin lead the race, stage 5 Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Giant-Alpecin on the front for Tom Dumoulin

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Giro d'Italia stage 5 breakaway: Daniel Oss (BMC), Alexander Foliforov (Gazprom), Amets Txurukka (Orica-GreenEdge), Pavel Brutt (Katusha)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tom Dumoulin

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) eyes the Giro d'Italia trophy while signing in for stage 5

Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) waves at the crowd at the start of stage 5

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) at the start of stage 5

Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) signing in for stage 5 and waves to the crowds

Overall leader Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) corners

Giant-Alpecin lead the group

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) and Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) shake hands on the stage 5 start line

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) signing in for stage 5

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) back in the pink jersey

Giro d'Italia stage 5 breakaway: Daniel Oss (BMC), Alexander Foliforov (Gazprom), Amets Txurukka (Orica-GreenEdge), Pavel Brutt (Katusha)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) used his brute strength and sprinting power to win stage 5 of the Giro d'Italia in Benevento, distancing his rivals on the rising finish in the city centre.

The German won by several bike lengths ahead of Arnaud Demare (FDJ), Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani-CSF) and Bob Jungels (Etixx-QuickStep), after coming from behind and avoiding a crash on a corner with 1.5km to go with Rein Taaramae (Katusha) loosing grip and sliding out. That disrupted several riders and their lead out train as riders took evasive action. Roberto Ferrari waited in vain for Lampre-Merida teammate Sacha Modolo and Colbrelli hesitated while on the front but that played perfectly into Greipel’s hands. He surged away in the final three hundred metres, winning by several bike lengths.

It was Greipel’s fourth victory at the Giro d’Italia and confirmed his consistency in the Grand Tour sprints. Greipel has now won at least a stage on every Grand Tour he has ridden since 2008.

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) finished safely in the peloton and so kept the pink jersey. He now leads Jungels by 14 seconds, with stage four winner Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) third overall at 20 seconds. Surprisingly, Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) did not fight for the victory in the sprint after being distanced by the peloton with six kilometres. He suffered during the rolling 233km stage and finished 3:56 after sitting up during the finishing circuit.

“Chapeau to my teammates today,” Greipel said immediately after his victory. “It was hard for them to chase down the break but they continued to work for me even if the other teams didn’t help us. We had to gamble a little bit and in the end we used two more riders with Lars Bak and Wellens to chase the breakaway down. The others then kept me up front and I tried to stay up there on the final lap and Jurgen Roelandts did an amazing job from 5km to the final kilometre to keep me up there. Everybody slowed with about 400 metres to go and I thought if I see a gap then I’ll go through it. I saw the gap and I went through it and I gave everything I had in my legs.”

Dumoulin was happy to avoid the late crash. He was more concerned about Thursday’s 157km sixth stage is from Ponte to Roccaraso, the first mountain finish of this years’ race. “It was a really hard day, it was all up and down and it was fast with four guys in the break. Then in the final the speed was crazy,” he said.

“Now I really know what they mean by saying sprinting in Italy is different, it was incredible. It was so chaotic and really dangerous. I actually suffered in the final but I guess everyone did. Tomorrow going to be a tough finish and we’ll really find out how everyone form is. We’ll see what happens in the finale. The finish is not too hard. I am expecting not to lose too much time if I lose any.”

More on this story:
Giro d’Italia stage 5: Finish line quotes
Giro d’Italia stage 5 highlights – Video

Giro d'Italia Stage 5 Video Highlights

To subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel, please click here.

How it unfolded

The second longest stage of the Giro d’Italia was always going to be a tough day in the saddle, with 233km of racing and a rolling parcours in the countryside behind the Cilento national park and via Avellino.

The uphill start suggested there would be a fight to get in the early break of the day. However, the Nippo-Vini Fantini team of Damiano Cunego kept the peloton under control and led the peloton on the climb. Cunego reportedly shed a tear after climbing on the podium for the first time in 12 years to take the blue climber’s jersey yesterday and he was determined to keep the jersey today.

The orange and blue Nippo-Vini Fantini jerseys stood out on the front and guided Cunego to the summit where he took the sprint to the line and the seven points.

Just after, at the 40km point, the break formed when Daniel Oss (BMC), Alexander Foliforov (Gazprom), Amets Txurruka (Orica-GreenEdge), Pavel Brutt (Tinkoff) jumped away. As in previous stages, they allowed to go clear and quickly gained several minutes on the valley road. Their lead reached 6:30 at the halfway point of the stage, making Txurruka the virtual race leader. However, the peloton never let them gain further time, with Giant-Alpecin riding steady on the front.

The action happened behind; with first Omar Fraile (Dimension Data) quitting due to his injuries incurred a crash the other day. Later on, young and promising Italian sprinter Jakob Mareczko (Wilier-Southeast) also quit the race. He awoke with a fever this morning and had been struggling all stage.

The break lost impetus mid-way when Oss crashed on a sweeping curve. He slid off at speed and hit a metal pole but fortunately was not injured and got up and chased down his breakaway companions. He bravely raced on despite some nasty looking road rash.

Behind, the peloton rolled along steadily with the riders enjoying a relaxed atmosphere in the saddle. Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segafredo) rode at the back of the peloton, seemingly recovered from the stomach virus that affected him at the start of the Giro d’Italia. The second part of the stage included several climbs but they were not enough to shake up the race. The peloton gradually pulled back the quartet, reducing the gap from four to three and then two minutes.

As the peloton approached Benevento, the speed picked up with Trek-Segafredo and Lotto Soudal doing the work for Nizzolo and Greipel. A couple of crashes raised the tension, with Jack Bobridge (Trek-Segafredo) and Albert Timmer (Giant-Alpecin) rolling into the grassy ditch to avoid Italy’s Gianfranco Zilioli (Nippo-Vini Fantini). Fortunately none of them was injured.

The break was eventually caught with six kilometres to go as the peloton hit the twisting finishing circuit and saw the finish for the first time. Kittel was spotted struggling at the back but at the head of the race it was time for the sprinters and their lead out trains to take centre stage.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal5:40:35
2Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
3Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
4Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
5Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
6Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
7Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
8Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
9Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
10Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
11Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
12Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
13Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
14Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky0:00:04
15Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge
16Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
17Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky
18Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
19Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
20Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
21Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
22Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
23Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
24Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
25Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
26Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
27Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
28Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
29Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
30Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
31Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
32Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
33Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
34Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
35Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
36Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
37David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
38Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
39Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
40Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
41Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
42Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
43Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
44Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling
45Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
46Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
47Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
48Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
49Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo
50Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
51Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
52Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
53Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
54Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
55Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
56Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
57Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
58Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:00:16
59Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team
60Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
61Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
62Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
63Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
64Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
65Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:19
66Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:23
67Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
68Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
69Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
70Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team0:00:26
71Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:30
72Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
73Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
74Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:34
75Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:36
76Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:37
77Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team0:00:39
78Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
79Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:00:41
80Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast0:00:43
81Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
82Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
83Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team0:00:45
84Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:00:49
85Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:00:54
86Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:58
87Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
88Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
89Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ0:01:12
90Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky0:01:16
91Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:21
92Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling0:01:33
93Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data0:01:35
94Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:01:48
95Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
96Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
97Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
98Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
99Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
100Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team0:01:53
101Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:01:56
102Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha0:00:04
103Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida0:02:02
104Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
105Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
106Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
107Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ0:02:08
108Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
109Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:02:22
110Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling0:02:55
111Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge0:03:03
112Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:03:08
113Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:16
114Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
115Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
116Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
117Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
118Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
119Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
120Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
121Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast0:00:04
122Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:03:16
123Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
124Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
125Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
126Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
127Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
128Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
129Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
130Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
131Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
132Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
133Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
134Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
135Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
136Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
137Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
138Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
139Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
140Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
141Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:03:51
142Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
143Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
144Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
145Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
146Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
147Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
148Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
149José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
150Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
151Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
152Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
153Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
154Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
155Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
156Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
157Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
158Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
159Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
160Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:03:56
161Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
162Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data
163Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
164Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini
165Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
166Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
167Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
168Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
169Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
170Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
171Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
172Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
173Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
174Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling0:05:30
175Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:05:47
176Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
177David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
178Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
179Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
180Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
181Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
182Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
183Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
184Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
185Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
186Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling0:07:01
187Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek-Segafredo0:08:57
188Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
189Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
190Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
191Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin0:17:14
192Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:20:04
193Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
DNFOmar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
DNFJakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal50pts
2Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ35
3Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF25
4Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step18
5Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo14
6Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast12
7Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team10
8Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin8
9Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge7
10Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha6
11Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data5
12Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha4
13Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team3
14Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky2
15Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge1

Sprint 1 - Polla, km. 85.1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team10pts
2Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo6
3Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge3
4Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team2
5Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ1

Sprint 2 - Palomonte, km. 118
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team10pts
2Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo6
3Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge3
4Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team2
5Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ1

Mountain 1 - Fortino (Cat. 3), km. 35
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini7pts
2Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast4
3Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
4Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini1

Fuga Pinarello
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge186pts
2Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team186
3Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo186
4Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team179

Combativity
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team10pts
2Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo8
3Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ7
4André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal6
5Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge6
6Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF4
7Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team4
8Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step3
9Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2
10Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini2
11Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast1
12Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Katusha17:01:49
2Orica-GreenEdge0:00:04
3Etixx - Quick-Step
4Team LottoNl-Jumbo
5Dimension Data
6Movistar Team
7Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:08
8Team Sky
9Astana Pro Team
10Lampre - Merida
11AG2R La Mondiale
12Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:23
13BMC Racing Team
14Gazprom-Rusvelo0:00:27
15Tinkoff Team0:00:46
16Trek-Segafredo0:00:47
17Wilier Triestina-Southeast0:00:55
18Bardiani CSF0:00:58
19Lotto Soudal0:01:21
20IAM Cycling0:01:49
21FDJ0:01:51
22Nippo - Vini Fantini0:03:06

Team points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lotto Soudal50pts
2FDJ37
3BMC Racing Team26
4Bardiani CSF25
5Etixx - Quick-Step18
6Team LottoNl-Jumbo14
7Orica-GreenEdge14
8Wilier Triestina-Southeast12
9Team Katusha10
10Gazprom-Rusvelo10
11Team Giant-Alpecin8
12Dimension Data5
13Tinkoff Team4
14Movistar Team3
15Team Sky2
16Cannondale Pro Cycling
17Astana Pro Team
18IAM Cycling
19Lampre - Merida
20AG2R La Mondiale
21Trek-Segafredo
22Nippo - Vini Fantini

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin19:40:48
2Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:16
3Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:00:20
4Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
5Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:24
6Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:26
7Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:27
8Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:35
9Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
10Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky0:00:37
11Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
12Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:40
13Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team0:00:45
14Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
15Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:46
16Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky0:00:47
17Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
18Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:00:50
19Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:52
20Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:54
21Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:57
22Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
23Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
24Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:05
25Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
26Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:01:16
27Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo0:01:17
28David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:18
29Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
30Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:31
31Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky0:01:34
32Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:35
33Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
34Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:37
35Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:42
36Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
37Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:43
38Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:01:48
39Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
40Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:49
41Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:50
42Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:02:04
43Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team0:02:07
44Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:02:10
45Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team0:02:11
46Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
47Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team0:02:17
48Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:02:31
49Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data0:02:33
50Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:02:34
51Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge0:02:45
52Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:03:09
53Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ0:03:21
54Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data0:03:36
55Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team0:03:41
56Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:03:42
57Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha0:03:48
58Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:04:03
59Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling0:04:09
60Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:19
61Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast0:04:20
62André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:04:33
63Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:05:22
64Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky0:05:33
65Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:35
66Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:05
67Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:06:15
68Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:06:26
69Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:06:33
70Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:06:42
71Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:06:50
72Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:07:00
73Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:07:05
74Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast0:07:10
75Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:07:13
76Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:07:42
77Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:07:49
78Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:07:57
79Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky0:08:04
80Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge0:08:23
81Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:08:31
82Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:08:32
83Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:38
84Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:08:48
85Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:08:49
86Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:09:07
87Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:09:08
88Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:09:11
89Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha0:09:29
90Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:09:33
91Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast0:09:37
92Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:09:46
93Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:09:56
94Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:09:57
95Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
96Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:10:02
97Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling0:10:10
98Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:10:29
99Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:10:33
100Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal0:10:38
101Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ0:10:43
102Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge0:11:19
103Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast0:11:22
104Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ0:11:36
105Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:11:44
106Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step0:11:54
107Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:12:09
108Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:12:16
109Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:12:30
110David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky0:12:35
111Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team0:12:42
112Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:12:49
113Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida0:12:50
114Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:12:53
115Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data0:13:06
116Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data0:13:10
117Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast0:13:31
118Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:13:33
119Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:13:41
120Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:13:43
121Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:13:56
122Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:22
123Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
124Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team0:14:29
125Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:14:34
126Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:14:35
127Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida0:14:52
128Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:14:53
129Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team0:15:05
130Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:15:10
131Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:15:11
132Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:18
133Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
134Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling0:15:27
135Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal0:15:49
136Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team0:15:50
137Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling0:16:04
138Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team0:16:22
139Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha0:16:51
140Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:17:02
141Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:17:04
142Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:17:20
143Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:17:35
144Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast0:17:46
145Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:17:52
146Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:17:53
147Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky0:17:55
148Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:18:16
149Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:18:27
150Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ0:18:48
151Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ0:18:58
152Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:19:11
153Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:19:20
154Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:19:37
155Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
156Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling0:19:39
157Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ0:19:43
158Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:19:45
159Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team0:19:52
160Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:20:08
161Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:20:26
162José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:20:34
163Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:20:46
164Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo0:21:05
165Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:21:06
166Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
167Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:22:39
168Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data0:22:42
169Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:22:51
170Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast0:24:59
171Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ0:25:14
172Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge0:26:16
173Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ0:26:31
174Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:26:32
175Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:26:46
176Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge0:26:55
177Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:27:20
178Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:27:26
179Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:27:39
180Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:28:08
181Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:28:15
182Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:28:42
183Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:29:03
184Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:29:09
185Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:29:19
186Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:30:30
187Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:30:48
188Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:30:57
189Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek-Segafredo0:33:27
190Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:35:26
191Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:36:27
192Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling0:38:00
193Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin0:40:37

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step106pts
2Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ86
3Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo80
4André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal69
5Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky58
6Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida50
7Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin50
8Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini44
9Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo43
10Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo42
11Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team40
12Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data35
13Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida31
14Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha26
15Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo25
16Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF25
17Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo24
18Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step22
19Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team21
20Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge21
21Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step20
22Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF20
23Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data20
24Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast17
25Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team17
26Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team16
27Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge16

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini14pts
2Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF7
3Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast6
4Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo5
5Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF4
6Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team4
7Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin2
8Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida2
9Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini2
10Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
11Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin1
12Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini1
13Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo40pts
2Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini21
3Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team20
4Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo12
5Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step10
6Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF10
7Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge6
8Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
9Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team6
10Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data5
11Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast5
12Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo4
13Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team4
14Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF3
15Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida3
16Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky3
17Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ2
18Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team2
19Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling2
20Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data1
21Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida1
22Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal1

Combativity classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo21pts
2Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini15
3Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step14
4Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ12
5Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin11
6Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team10
7André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal9
8Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo8
9Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky8
10Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo8
11Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF7
12Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida6
13Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge6
14Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast6
15Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step5
16Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida5
17Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo5
18Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data5
19Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team5
20Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo5
21Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo4
22Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF4
23Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team4
24Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF4
25Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini4
26Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team4
27Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
28Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step3
29Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team3
30Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin3
31Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida3
32Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha3
33Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step2
34Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data2
35Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team2
36Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF2
37Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling2
38Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
39Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling1
40Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast1
41Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal1

Fuga Pinarello classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini358pts
2Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo348
3Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data188
4Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge186
5Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team186
6Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo186
7Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team179
8Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast174
9Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida138
10Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team138
11Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF138
12Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling127
13Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale17
14Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida11
15Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale11
16Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin6
17Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF6
18Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha6
19Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida6
20Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step6
21David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky6
22Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal6
23Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team6
24Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast5

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step19:41:04
2Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:41
3Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky0:01:18
4Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:26
5Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:27
6Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:01:55
7Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data0:02:17
8Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ0:03:05
9Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team0:03:25
10Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:03:26
11Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:06:10
12Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:06:26
13Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:06:49
14Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:06:57
15Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:07:33
16Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:08:16
17Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:08:32
18Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:08:33
19Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:08:55
20Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast0:09:21
21Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:09:41
22Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:09:46
23Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast0:11:06
24Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:11:28
25Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:12:37
26Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data0:12:50
27Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:13:17
28Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:13:25
29Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:14:18
30Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida0:14:36
31Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:14:55
32Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:16:46
33Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast0:17:30
34Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:18:00
35Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:18:11
36Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ0:18:32
37Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:19:29
38Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:19:52
39Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:20:30
40Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:22:35
41Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast0:24:43
42Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ0:24:58
43Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:27:04
44Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:28:47
45Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:28:53
46Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:29:03
47Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:30:14
48Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:35:10

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team59:03:53
2Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:09
3Team Katusha0:00:28
4Team Sky0:00:34
5Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:40
6Movistar Team0:01:03
7Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:09
8Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:55
9Tinkoff Team0:02:19
10Dimension Data0:02:21
11Lampre - Merida0:02:39
12Bardiani CSF0:02:46
13Orica-GreenEdge0:04:16
14AG2R La Mondiale0:04:20
15Trek-Segafredo0:05:12
16BMC Racing Team0:07:09
17Lotto Soudal0:08:23
18Wilier Triestina-Southeast0:08:54
19IAM Cycling0:09:58
20Gazprom-Rusvelo0:13:02
21FDJ0:15:22
22Nippo - Vini Fantini0:25:41

Team points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Etixx - Quick-Step164pts
2Team LottoNl-Jumbo136
3Team Giant-Alpecin125
4Lampre - Merida85
5FDJ80
6Lotto Soudal70
7Bardiani CSF57
8Movistar Team53
9Team Sky49
10Team Katusha46
11BMC Racing Team46
12Trek-Segafredo43
13Dimension Data40
14Orica-GreenEdge35
15Wilier Triestina-Southeast30
16Nippo - Vini Fantini20
17IAM Cycling17
18Gazprom-Rusvelo16
19Astana Pro Team12
20Cannondale Pro Cycling12
21Tinkoff Team9
22AG2R La Mondiale7

 

