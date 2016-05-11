Giro d'Italia: Greipel wins stage 5
Dumoulin remains in the maglia rosa
Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) used his brute strength and sprinting power to win stage 5 of the Giro d'Italia in Benevento, distancing his rivals on the rising finish in the city centre.
The German won by several bike lengths ahead of Arnaud Demare (FDJ), Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani-CSF) and Bob Jungels (Etixx-QuickStep), after coming from behind and avoiding a crash on a corner with 1.5km to go with Rein Taaramae (Katusha) loosing grip and sliding out. That disrupted several riders and their lead out train as riders took evasive action. Roberto Ferrari waited in vain for Lampre-Merida teammate Sacha Modolo and Colbrelli hesitated while on the front but that played perfectly into Greipel’s hands. He surged away in the final three hundred metres, winning by several bike lengths.
It was Greipel’s fourth victory at the Giro d’Italia and confirmed his consistency in the Grand Tour sprints. Greipel has now won at least a stage on every Grand Tour he has ridden since 2008.
Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) finished safely in the peloton and so kept the pink jersey. He now leads Jungels by 14 seconds, with stage four winner Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) third overall at 20 seconds. Surprisingly, Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) did not fight for the victory in the sprint after being distanced by the peloton with six kilometres. He suffered during the rolling 233km stage and finished 3:56 after sitting up during the finishing circuit.
“Chapeau to my teammates today,” Greipel said immediately after his victory. “It was hard for them to chase down the break but they continued to work for me even if the other teams didn’t help us. We had to gamble a little bit and in the end we used two more riders with Lars Bak and Wellens to chase the breakaway down. The others then kept me up front and I tried to stay up there on the final lap and Jurgen Roelandts did an amazing job from 5km to the final kilometre to keep me up there. Everybody slowed with about 400 metres to go and I thought if I see a gap then I’ll go through it. I saw the gap and I went through it and I gave everything I had in my legs.”
Dumoulin was happy to avoid the late crash. He was more concerned about Thursday’s 157km sixth stage is from Ponte to Roccaraso, the first mountain finish of this years’ race. “It was a really hard day, it was all up and down and it was fast with four guys in the break. Then in the final the speed was crazy,” he said.
“Now I really know what they mean by saying sprinting in Italy is different, it was incredible. It was so chaotic and really dangerous. I actually suffered in the final but I guess everyone did. Tomorrow going to be a tough finish and we’ll really find out how everyone form is. We’ll see what happens in the finale. The finish is not too hard. I am expecting not to lose too much time if I lose any.”
Giro d’Italia stage 5: Finish line quotes
Giro d’Italia stage 5 highlights – Video
Giro d'Italia Stage 5 Video Highlights
To subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel, please click here.
How it unfolded
The second longest stage of the Giro d’Italia was always going to be a tough day in the saddle, with 233km of racing and a rolling parcours in the countryside behind the Cilento national park and via Avellino.
The uphill start suggested there would be a fight to get in the early break of the day. However, the Nippo-Vini Fantini team of Damiano Cunego kept the peloton under control and led the peloton on the climb. Cunego reportedly shed a tear after climbing on the podium for the first time in 12 years to take the blue climber’s jersey yesterday and he was determined to keep the jersey today.
The orange and blue Nippo-Vini Fantini jerseys stood out on the front and guided Cunego to the summit where he took the sprint to the line and the seven points.
Just after, at the 40km point, the break formed when Daniel Oss (BMC), Alexander Foliforov (Gazprom), Amets Txurruka (Orica-GreenEdge), Pavel Brutt (Tinkoff) jumped away. As in previous stages, they allowed to go clear and quickly gained several minutes on the valley road. Their lead reached 6:30 at the halfway point of the stage, making Txurruka the virtual race leader. However, the peloton never let them gain further time, with Giant-Alpecin riding steady on the front.
The action happened behind; with first Omar Fraile (Dimension Data) quitting due to his injuries incurred a crash the other day. Later on, young and promising Italian sprinter Jakob Mareczko (Wilier-Southeast) also quit the race. He awoke with a fever this morning and had been struggling all stage.
The break lost impetus mid-way when Oss crashed on a sweeping curve. He slid off at speed and hit a metal pole but fortunately was not injured and got up and chased down his breakaway companions. He bravely raced on despite some nasty looking road rash.
Behind, the peloton rolled along steadily with the riders enjoying a relaxed atmosphere in the saddle. Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segafredo) rode at the back of the peloton, seemingly recovered from the stomach virus that affected him at the start of the Giro d’Italia. The second part of the stage included several climbs but they were not enough to shake up the race. The peloton gradually pulled back the quartet, reducing the gap from four to three and then two minutes.
As the peloton approached Benevento, the speed picked up with Trek-Segafredo and Lotto Soudal doing the work for Nizzolo and Greipel. A couple of crashes raised the tension, with Jack Bobridge (Trek-Segafredo) and Albert Timmer (Giant-Alpecin) rolling into the grassy ditch to avoid Italy’s Gianfranco Zilioli (Nippo-Vini Fantini). Fortunately none of them was injured.
The break was eventually caught with six kilometres to go as the peloton hit the twisting finishing circuit and saw the finish for the first time. Kittel was spotted struggling at the back but at the head of the race it was time for the sprinters and their lead out trains to take centre stage.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|5:40:35
|2
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|3
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|4
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|6
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|7
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|8
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|9
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|10
|Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|11
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|12
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|13
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|0:00:04
|15
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge
|16
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|17
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky
|18
|Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|19
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|20
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|21
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|22
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|23
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|24
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|25
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|26
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
|27
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|28
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|29
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|30
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|31
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|32
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|33
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|34
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|35
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|36
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|37
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|38
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|39
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|40
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|41
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|42
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|43
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|44
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|45
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|46
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|47
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|48
|Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|49
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo
|50
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|51
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|52
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
|53
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|54
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|55
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|56
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|57
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|58
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:00:16
|59
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|60
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|61
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|62
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|63
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|64
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|65
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:19
|66
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:23
|67
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|68
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|69
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|70
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:26
|71
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:30
|72
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|73
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|74
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:34
|75
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:36
|76
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:37
|77
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|0:00:39
|78
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|79
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|0:00:41
|80
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|0:00:43
|81
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|82
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|83
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team
|0:00:45
|84
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:00:49
|85
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:00:54
|86
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:58
|87
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|88
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|89
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|0:01:12
|90
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|0:01:16
|91
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:21
|92
|Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:01:33
|93
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:01:35
|94
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:01:48
|95
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|96
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|97
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
|98
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|99
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|100
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|0:01:53
|101
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:01:56
|102
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
|0:00:04
|103
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
|0:02:02
|104
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|105
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|106
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|107
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:08
|108
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|109
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:02:22
|110
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|0:02:55
|111
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:03:03
|112
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:03:08
|113
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:16
|114
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|115
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|116
|Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|117
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|118
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|119
|Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|120
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|121
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|0:00:04
|122
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:03:16
|123
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|124
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|125
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|126
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|127
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|128
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|129
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|130
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|131
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|132
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|133
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|134
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|135
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|136
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|137
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|138
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|139
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
|140
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|141
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:03:51
|142
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|143
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|144
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|145
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|146
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|147
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|148
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|149
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|150
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|151
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|152
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|153
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|154
|Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|155
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|156
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|157
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|158
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|159
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|160
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:03:56
|161
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|162
|Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data
|163
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|164
|Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|165
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|166
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|167
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|168
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|169
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|170
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|171
|Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|172
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|173
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|174
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|0:05:30
|175
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:47
|176
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|177
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|178
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|179
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|180
|Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|181
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|182
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|183
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|184
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|185
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|186
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:07:01
|187
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|0:08:57
|188
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|189
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|190
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|191
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:17:14
|192
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:20:04
|193
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|DNF
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|50
|pts
|2
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|35
|3
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|25
|4
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|18
|5
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|14
|6
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|12
|7
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|10
|8
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|8
|9
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|7
|10
|Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|6
|11
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|5
|12
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|13
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|14
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|2
|15
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|6
|3
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|3
|4
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|2
|5
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|6
|3
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|3
|4
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|2
|5
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|7
|pts
|2
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|4
|3
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|4
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|186
|pts
|2
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|186
|3
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|186
|4
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|179
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|8
|3
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|7
|4
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|6
|5
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|6
|6
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|4
|7
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|4
|8
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|9
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2
|10
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|2
|11
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|1
|12
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Katusha
|17:01:49
|2
|Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:04
|3
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|4
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|5
|Dimension Data
|6
|Movistar Team
|7
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:08
|8
|Team Sky
|9
|Astana Pro Team
|10
|Lampre - Merida
|11
|AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:23
|13
|BMC Racing Team
|14
|Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:00:27
|15
|Tinkoff Team
|0:00:46
|16
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:47
|17
|Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|0:00:55
|18
|Bardiani CSF
|0:00:58
|19
|Lotto Soudal
|0:01:21
|20
|IAM Cycling
|0:01:49
|21
|FDJ
|0:01:51
|22
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:03:06
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lotto Soudal
|50
|pts
|2
|FDJ
|37
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|26
|4
|Bardiani CSF
|25
|5
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|18
|6
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|14
|7
|Orica-GreenEdge
|14
|8
|Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|12
|9
|Team Katusha
|10
|10
|Gazprom-Rusvelo
|10
|11
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|8
|12
|Dimension Data
|5
|13
|Tinkoff Team
|4
|14
|Movistar Team
|3
|15
|Team Sky
|2
|16
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|17
|Astana Pro Team
|18
|IAM Cycling
|19
|Lampre - Merida
|20
|AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|Trek-Segafredo
|22
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|19:40:48
|2
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:16
|3
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:00:20
|4
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|5
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:24
|6
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:26
|7
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:27
|8
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:35
|9
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|10
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|0:00:37
|11
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
|12
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:40
|13
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|0:00:45
|14
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
|15
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:46
|16
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky
|0:00:47
|17
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|18
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:00:50
|19
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:52
|20
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:54
|21
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:57
|22
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|23
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|24
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:05
|25
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|26
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:01:16
|27
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:17
|28
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:18
|29
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|30
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:31
|31
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:01:34
|32
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:35
|33
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|34
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:37
|35
|Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:42
|36
|Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|37
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:43
|38
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:01:48
|39
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|40
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:49
|41
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:50
|42
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:02:04
|43
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|0:02:07
|44
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:02:10
|45
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|0:02:11
|46
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|47
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:17
|48
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:02:31
|49
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:02:33
|50
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:02:34
|51
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:02:45
|52
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:03:09
|53
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|0:03:21
|54
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:03:36
|55
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team
|0:03:41
|56
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:03:42
|57
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:03:48
|58
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:03
|59
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:04:09
|60
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:19
|61
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|0:04:20
|62
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:33
|63
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:22
|64
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|0:05:33
|65
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:35
|66
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:05
|67
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|0:06:15
|68
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|0:06:26
|69
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:06:33
|70
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:06:42
|71
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:06:50
|72
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:07:00
|73
|Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:07:05
|74
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|0:07:10
|75
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:07:13
|76
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:07:42
|77
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:07:49
|78
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:57
|79
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|0:08:04
|80
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:08:23
|81
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:08:31
|82
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:08:32
|83
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:38
|84
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:08:48
|85
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:49
|86
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:07
|87
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:09:08
|88
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:09:11
|89
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:09:29
|90
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:09:33
|91
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|0:09:37
|92
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|0:09:46
|93
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:09:56
|94
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|0:09:57
|95
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|96
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:10:02
|97
|Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:10:10
|98
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:10:29
|99
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:10:33
|100
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:10:38
|101
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|0:10:43
|102
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:11:19
|103
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|0:11:22
|104
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|0:11:36
|105
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:11:44
|106
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:11:54
|107
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:12:09
|108
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:12:16
|109
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:12:30
|110
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|0:12:35
|111
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|0:12:42
|112
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:12:49
|113
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
|0:12:50
|114
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:12:53
|115
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:13:06
|116
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:13:10
|117
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|0:13:31
|118
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:13:33
|119
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:41
|120
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:13:43
|121
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:13:56
|122
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:22
|123
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|124
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|0:14:29
|125
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:14:34
|126
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:14:35
|127
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|0:14:52
|128
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:14:53
|129
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|0:15:05
|130
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:15:10
|131
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:15:11
|132
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:18
|133
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|134
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|0:15:27
|135
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|0:15:49
|136
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:50
|137
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|0:16:04
|138
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:16:22
|139
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:16:51
|140
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:17:02
|141
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:17:04
|142
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:17:20
|143
|Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:17:35
|144
|Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|0:17:46
|145
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:17:52
|146
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:17:53
|147
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|0:17:55
|148
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:18:16
|149
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:18:27
|150
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|0:18:48
|151
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|0:18:58
|152
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:19:11
|153
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:19:20
|154
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:19:37
|155
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|156
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:19:39
|157
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|0:19:43
|158
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:19:45
|159
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|0:19:52
|160
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:20:08
|161
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:20:26
|162
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:20:34
|163
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:20:46
|164
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|0:21:05
|165
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:21:06
|166
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|167
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:22:39
|168
|Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:22:42
|169
|Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:22:51
|170
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|0:24:59
|171
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
|0:25:14
|172
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:26:16
|173
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
|0:26:31
|174
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:26:32
|175
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:26:46
|176
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:26:55
|177
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:27:20
|178
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:27:26
|179
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:27:39
|180
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:28:08
|181
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:28:15
|182
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:28:42
|183
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:29:03
|184
|Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:29:09
|185
|Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:29:19
|186
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:30:30
|187
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:30:48
|188
|Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:30:57
|189
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|0:33:27
|190
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:35:26
|191
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:36:27
|192
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|0:38:00
|193
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:40:37
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|106
|pts
|2
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|86
|3
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|80
|4
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|69
|5
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|58
|6
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|50
|7
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|50
|8
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|44
|9
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|43
|10
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|42
|11
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|40
|12
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|35
|13
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|31
|14
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|26
|15
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|25
|16
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|25
|17
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|24
|18
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|22
|19
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|21
|20
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|21
|21
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|20
|22
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|20
|23
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|20
|24
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|17
|25
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|17
|26
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|16
|27
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|16
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|14
|pts
|2
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|7
|3
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|6
|4
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|5
|5
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|4
|6
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|4
|7
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2
|8
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|2
|9
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|2
|10
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|11
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1
|12
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1
|13
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|40
|pts
|2
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|21
|3
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|20
|4
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|12
|5
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|10
|6
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|10
|7
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|6
|8
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|9
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|6
|10
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|5
|11
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|5
|12
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|13
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|4
|14
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3
|15
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|3
|16
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|3
|17
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|2
|18
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2
|19
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|2
|20
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|1
|21
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|1
|22
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|21
|pts
|2
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|15
|3
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|14
|4
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|12
|5
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|11
|6
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|10
|7
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|9
|8
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|9
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|8
|10
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|8
|11
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|7
|12
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|6
|13
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|6
|14
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|6
|15
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|16
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|5
|17
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|5
|18
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|5
|19
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|5
|20
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|5
|21
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|4
|22
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|4
|23
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|4
|24
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|4
|25
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|4
|26
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|4
|27
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|28
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|29
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|30
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3
|31
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|3
|32
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|33
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|34
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|2
|35
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2
|36
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2
|37
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|2
|38
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|39
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|40
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|1
|41
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|358
|pts
|2
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|348
|3
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|188
|4
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|186
|5
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|186
|6
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|186
|7
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|179
|8
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|174
|9
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|138
|10
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|138
|11
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|138
|12
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|127
|13
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|14
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|11
|15
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|16
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|6
|17
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|6
|18
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|6
|19
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|6
|20
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|6
|21
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|6
|22
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|23
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|6
|24
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|19:41:04
|2
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:41
|3
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:01:18
|4
|Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:26
|5
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:27
|6
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:01:55
|7
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:02:17
|8
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|0:03:05
|9
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team
|0:03:25
|10
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:03:26
|11
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|0:06:10
|12
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:06:26
|13
|Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:06:49
|14
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:06:57
|15
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:07:33
|16
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:08:16
|17
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:08:32
|18
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:33
|19
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:08:55
|20
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|0:09:21
|21
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:09:41
|22
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:09:46
|23
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|0:11:06
|24
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:11:28
|25
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:12:37
|26
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:12:50
|27
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:13:17
|28
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:25
|29
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:14:18
|30
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|0:14:36
|31
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:14:55
|32
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:16:46
|33
|Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|0:17:30
|34
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:18:00
|35
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:18:11
|36
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|0:18:32
|37
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:19:29
|38
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:19:52
|39
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:20:30
|40
|Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:22:35
|41
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|0:24:43
|42
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
|0:24:58
|43
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:27:04
|44
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:28:47
|45
|Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:28:53
|46
|Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:29:03
|47
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:30:14
|48
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:35:10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|59:03:53
|2
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:09
|3
|Team Katusha
|0:00:28
|4
|Team Sky
|0:00:34
|5
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:40
|6
|Movistar Team
|0:01:03
|7
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:09
|8
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:55
|9
|Tinkoff Team
|0:02:19
|10
|Dimension Data
|0:02:21
|11
|Lampre - Merida
|0:02:39
|12
|Bardiani CSF
|0:02:46
|13
|Orica-GreenEdge
|0:04:16
|14
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:20
|15
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:12
|16
|BMC Racing Team
|0:07:09
|17
|Lotto Soudal
|0:08:23
|18
|Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|0:08:54
|19
|IAM Cycling
|0:09:58
|20
|Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:13:02
|21
|FDJ
|0:15:22
|22
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:25:41
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|164
|pts
|2
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|136
|3
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|125
|4
|Lampre - Merida
|85
|5
|FDJ
|80
|6
|Lotto Soudal
|70
|7
|Bardiani CSF
|57
|8
|Movistar Team
|53
|9
|Team Sky
|49
|10
|Team Katusha
|46
|11
|BMC Racing Team
|46
|12
|Trek-Segafredo
|43
|13
|Dimension Data
|40
|14
|Orica-GreenEdge
|35
|15
|Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|30
|16
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|20
|17
|IAM Cycling
|17
|18
|Gazprom-Rusvelo
|16
|19
|Astana Pro Team
|12
|20
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|12
|21
|Tinkoff Team
|9
|22
|AG2R La Mondiale
|7
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Gaviria, Sagan team up in Sagan Fondo Colombia - Gallery2000 riders partake in former world champion's event
-
De Marchi furious and 'fed up' after near-miss with angry driverCCC Team rider training to come back from Tour de France crash
-
De Ketele and Ghys win Gent Six DayThrilling final Madison comes down to the final sprint
-
Lotto Soudal Ladies sign Parkinson from DropsBritish rider racing 'cross for the first time in five years
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy