Giro d'Italia stage 5 highlights - Video

Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) throws his arms up in a victory salute after winning stage 5 at Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Andre Greipel (Lotto-Soudal) continued his run of Giro d’Italia victories in each of his appearances when he claimed victory on stage 5 into Benevento. The German went early but had more than enough strength to hold off the challengers and won by a significant margin.

Arnaud Demare (FDJ) was the only rider that could get close to him and finished second, while Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani CSF) finished third. Points classification leader Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) was dropped in the lumpy finale and finished well back on his compatriot.

The day started with a 35km ascent to the top of the first climb with Damiano Cunego (Nippo-Vini Fantini) taking the point at the top to extend his lead in the mountains classification. It wasn’t until then that the breakaway slipped away. For men made up the move, Daniel Oss (BMC), Alexander Foliforov (Gazprom), Amets Txurukka (Orica-GreenEdge), Pavel Brutt (Tinkoff). They had a maximum of seven minutes before they were caught inside the final 10 kilometres.

Watch the video above and click here to subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel.