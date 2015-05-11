Trending

Giro d'Italia: Matthews wins stage 3 in Sestri Levante

Orica-GreenEdge rider extends overall race lead

Image 1 of 137

Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R La Mondiale) receives medical attention after crashing hard

Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R La Mondiale) receives medical attention after crashing hard
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 137

Fabio Felline went long but it was Michael Matthews celebrating stage victory

Fabio Felline went long but it was Michael Matthews celebrating stage victory
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 137

The tifosi show their support

The tifosi show their support
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 137

Of course it's the Giro d'Italia

Of course it's the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 137

Tom-Jelte Slagter (Cannondale-Garmin) gets aero

Tom-Jelte Slagter (Cannondale-Garmin) gets aero
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 137

Luca Paolini (Katusha)

Luca Paolini (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 137

Esteban Chaves (Orica GreenEdge)

Esteban Chaves (Orica GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 137

The pink socks of Michael Matthews

The pink socks of Michael Matthews
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 137

maglia rosa Michael Matthews with the Giro d'Italia Lupo Wolfi mascot

maglia rosa Michael Matthews with the Giro d'Italia Lupo Wolfi mascot
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 137

The maglia rosa legs of Michael Matthews (Orica GreenEdge)

The maglia rosa legs of Michael Matthews (Orica GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 137

Pink balloons released with pink jersey wearer Michael Matthews on the podium

Pink balloons released with pink jersey wearer Michael Matthews on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 137

Michael Matthews (Orica GreenEdge) looks down to check his winning margin

Michael Matthews (Orica GreenEdge) looks down to check his winning margin
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 137

The mountains jersey ready for Pavel Kochetkov (Katusha)

The mountains jersey ready for Pavel Kochetkov (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 137

Michael Matthews is getting pretty good at spraying champagne

Michael Matthews is getting pretty good at spraying champagne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 137

Gianni Meersman waiting for support after crashing

Gianni Meersman waiting for support after crashing
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 137

Domenico Pozzovivo crashed hard during the stage and was forced to abandon but will be ok

Domenico Pozzovivo crashed hard during the stage and was forced to abandon but will be ok
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 137

A large sculpture on the side of the road

A large sculpture on the side of the road
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 137

Stage win champagne showers from Michael Matthews (Orica GreenEdge)

Stage win champagne showers from Michael Matthews (Orica GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 137

Oleg Tinkov with Ivan Rovny after the stage

Oleg Tinkov with Ivan Rovny after the stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 137

Diego Ulissi (Lampre Merida)

Diego Ulissi (Lampre Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 137

Kévin Reza (FDJ)

Kévin Reza (FDJ)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 137

Franco Pellizotti (Androni Sidermec)

Franco Pellizotti (Androni Sidermec)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 137

Alessandro 'Ale Jet' Petacchi (Southeast)

Alessandro 'Ale Jet' Petacchi (Southeast)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 137

Mikel Nieve (Team Sky)

Mikel Nieve (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 137

Fabio Felline (Trek)

Fabio Felline (Trek)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 137

Carlos Betancur (Ag2r-La Mondiale)

Carlos Betancur (Ag2r-La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 137

Richie Porte (Team Sky) gets into position to sign on

Richie Porte (Team Sky) gets into position to sign on
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 137

Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Lampre Merida)

Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Lampre Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 137

Elia Viviani (Team Sky) rode a special Pinarello to sign on today

Elia Viviani (Team Sky) rode a special Pinarello to sign on today
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 137

Esteban Chaves signs on

Esteban Chaves signs on
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 137

Chad Haga (Giant Alpecin)

Chad Haga (Giant Alpecin)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 137

Michael Matthews is also the best young rider in the race

Michael Matthews is also the best young rider in the race
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 137

Esteban Chaves congratulates teammates Michael Matthews on his win in the pink jersey

Esteban Chaves congratulates teammates Michael Matthews on his win in the pink jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 137

German national champion André Greipel (Lotto Soudal)

German national champion André Greipel (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 137

Davide Formolo (Cannondale Garmin)

Davide Formolo (Cannondale Garmin)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 137

Pavel Kochetkov (Katusha) riding into the mountains jersey

Pavel Kochetkov (Katusha) riding into the mountains jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 137

Mario Vengi at the start of the stage

Mario Vengi at the start of the stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 137

Marco Coledan (Trek) looking like a mummy after his crash yesterday

Marco Coledan (Trek) looking like a mummy after his crash yesterday
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 137

Red jersey holder Elia Viviani (Team Sky)

Red jersey holder Elia Viviani (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 137

An octopus fountain...

An octopus fountain...
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 137

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) wins stage 3 of the 2015 Giro d'Italia

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) wins stage 3 of the 2015 Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 137

Points leader Elia Viviani (Team Sky)

Points leader Elia Viviani (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 43 of 137

Richie Porte giving Tom Boonen directions to his motorhome

Richie Porte giving Tom Boonen directions to his motorhome
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 44 of 137

Bert-Jan Lindeman (LottoNL-Jumbo) in the mountains jersey

Bert-Jan Lindeman (LottoNL-Jumbo) in the mountains jersey
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 45 of 137

Pavel Kochetkov (Katusha)

Pavel Kochetkov (Katusha)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 46 of 137

Philippe Gilbert (BMC)

Philippe Gilbert (BMC)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 47 of 137

Philippe Gilbert (BMC)

Philippe Gilbert (BMC)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 48 of 137

Michael Matthews enjoying his moment on the podium

Michael Matthews enjoying his moment on the podium
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 49 of 137

Michael Matthews had double champagne time as he also won the stage

Michael Matthews had double champagne time as he also won the stage
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 50 of 137

Stage 3 winner Michael Matthews (Orica GreenEdge)

Stage 3 winner Michael Matthews (Orica GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 51 of 137

Michael Matthews (Orica GreenEdge) after winning stage 3

Michael Matthews (Orica GreenEdge) after winning stage 3
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 52 of 137

Esteban Chaves (Orica GreenEdge) in the white young riders jersey

Esteban Chaves (Orica GreenEdge) in the white young riders jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 53 of 137

Adam Hansen (Lotto Soudal) leading the breakaway

Adam Hansen (Lotto Soudal) leading the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 54 of 137

Davide Villella (Cannondale Garmin)

Davide Villella (Cannondale Garmin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 55 of 137

Thumbs up from Michael Matthews after he collects another pink jersey

Thumbs up from Michael Matthews after he collects another pink jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 56 of 137

Simon Clarke and Branislav Samoilov (CCC-Sprandi-Polkowice) drive the break

Simon Clarke and Branislav Samoilov (CCC-Sprandi-Polkowice) drive the break
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 57 of 137

Jesus Herrada (Movistar)

Jesus Herrada (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 58 of 137

Maciej Paterski (CCC-Sprandi-Polkowice) and Phil Gilbert (BMC) at the front of the break

Maciej Paterski (CCC-Sprandi-Polkowice) and Phil Gilbert (BMC) at the front of the break
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 59 of 137

Fans get a nice view of the race

Fans get a nice view of the race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 60 of 137

Luke Durbridge (Orica-GreenEdge)

Luke Durbridge (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 61 of 137

Branislau Samoilau and Maciej Paterski (CCC-Sprandi-Polkowice)

Branislau Samoilau and Maciej Paterski (CCC-Sprandi-Polkowice)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 62 of 137

Maciej Paterski (CCC-Sprandi-Polkowice)

Maciej Paterski (CCC-Sprandi-Polkowice)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 63 of 137

Branislau Samoilau (CCC Sprandi Polkowice)

Branislau Samoilau (CCC Sprandi Polkowice)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 64 of 137

Tinkoff-Saxo led the chase

Tinkoff-Saxo led the chase
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 65 of 137

Richie Porte (Team Sky) sits in the field

Richie Porte (Team Sky) sits in the field
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 66 of 137

Gianfranco Zilioli (Androni Giocattoli)

Gianfranco Zilioli (Androni Giocattoli)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 67 of 137

Esteban Chaves (Orica - GreenEdge)

Esteban Chaves (Orica - GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 68 of 137

Philippe Gilbert (BMC)

Philippe Gilbert (BMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 69 of 137

Edoardo Zardini (Bardiani - CSF)

Edoardo Zardini (Bardiani - CSF)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 70 of 137

Adam Hanson (Lotto-Soudal) leads the breakaway

Adam Hanson (Lotto-Soudal) leads the breakaway
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 71 of 137

Davide Malacarne (Astana)

Davide Malacarne (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 72 of 137

Christopher Juul Jensen (Tinkoff - Saxo)

Christopher Juul Jensen (Tinkoff - Saxo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 73 of 137

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) celebrates his stage 3 win with the team

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) celebrates his stage 3 win with the team
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 74 of 137

Pavel Kochetkov (Katusha)

Pavel Kochetkov (Katusha)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 75 of 137

Diego Ulissi (Lampre - Merida)

Diego Ulissi (Lampre - Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 76 of 137

Manuele Boaro (Tinkoff - Saxo)

Manuele Boaro (Tinkoff - Saxo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 77 of 137

Pavel Kochetkov (Katusha) made one last solo effort

Pavel Kochetkov (Katusha) made one last solo effort
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 78 of 137

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreeEdge) sprints to the stage 3 finish line

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreeEdge) sprints to the stage 3 finish line
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 79 of 137

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreeEdge) celebrates with his champagne

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreeEdge) celebrates with his champagne
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 80 of 137

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) in the breakaway

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) in the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 81 of 137

Stage 3 of the Giro d'Italia

Stage 3 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 82 of 137

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) in the breakaway

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) in the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 83 of 137

Pavel Kochetkov (Katusha)

Pavel Kochetkov (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 84 of 137

Pavel Kochetkov (Katusha)

Pavel Kochetkov (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 85 of 137

Pavel Kochetkov (Katusha) in the mountains jersey on stage 3

Pavel Kochetkov (Katusha) in the mountains jersey on stage 3
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 86 of 137

Pavel Kochetkov (Katusha) in the mountains jersey on stage 3

Pavel Kochetkov (Katusha) in the mountains jersey on stage 3
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 87 of 137

Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-Quickstep)

Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 88 of 137

Gianni Meersman (Etixx-Quickstep) in no hurry after crashing on stage 3

Gianni Meersman (Etixx-Quickstep) in no hurry after crashing on stage 3
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 89 of 137

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge)

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 90 of 137

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge)

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 91 of 137

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge)

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 92 of 137

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge)

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 93 of 137

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge)

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 94 of 137

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge)

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 95 of 137

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) wins stage 3 of the 2015 Giro d'Italia

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) wins stage 3 of the 2015 Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 96 of 137

Elia Viviani (Team Sky)

Elia Viviani (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 97 of 137

Heinrich Haussler (IAM Cycling)

Heinrich Haussler (IAM Cycling)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 98 of 137

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) wins stage 3 of the 2015 Giro d'Italia

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) wins stage 3 of the 2015 Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 99 of 137

Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep)

Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 100 of 137

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) signs in for day 1 in the maglia rosa

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) signs in for day 1 in the maglia rosa
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 101 of 137

A fountain of red, a bit apocalyptic

A fountain of red, a bit apocalyptic
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 102 of 137

Elia Viviani in the red jersey

Elia Viviani in the red jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 103 of 137

Fabio Aru and Michael Matthews before the start

Fabio Aru and Michael Matthews before the start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 104 of 137

You gotta have blue hair...

You gotta have blue hair...
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 105 of 137

Fabio Aru (Astana)

Fabio Aru (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 106 of 137

Darwin Atapuma (BMC Racing)

Darwin Atapuma (BMC Racing)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 107 of 137

Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek)

Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 108 of 137

Rinaldo Nocentini (AG2R-La Mondiale)

Rinaldo Nocentini (AG2R-La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 109 of 137

Chinese riders Xu Gang and Cheng Ji

Chinese riders Xu Gang and Cheng Ji
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 110 of 137

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida)

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 111 of 137

Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R La Mondiale) before the start of stage 3

Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R La Mondiale) before the start of stage 3
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 112 of 137

Richie Porte (Team Sky)

Richie Porte (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 113 of 137

Tom-Jelte Slagter (Cannodale-Garmin)

Tom-Jelte Slagter (Cannodale-Garmin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 114 of 137

Giro d'Italia stage 3 from Rapallo to Sestri Levante

Giro d'Italia stage 3 from Rapallo to Sestri Levante
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 115 of 137

Astana team and their leader Fabio Aru

Astana team and their leader Fabio Aru
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 116 of 137

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) in the maglia rosa

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) in the maglia rosa
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 117 of 137

Giro d'Italia stage 3 peloton

Giro d'Italia stage 3 peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 118 of 137

The Giro d'Italia trophy

The Giro d'Italia trophy
Image 119 of 137

Elia Viviani (Team Sky) arrives to take the start of the third stage

Elia Viviani (Team Sky) arrives to take the start of the third stage
Image 120 of 137

Overall race leader at the Giro d'Italia Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) ahead of stage 3

Overall race leader at the Giro d'Italia Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) ahead of stage 3
Image 121 of 137

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) signs in to stage 3

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) signs in to stage 3
Image 122 of 137

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-SAxo) signs in to stage 3

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-SAxo) signs in to stage 3
Image 123 of 137

Overall race leader Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge)

Overall race leader Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 124 of 137

Giro d'Italia stage 3 from Rapallo to Sestri Levante

Giro d'Italia stage 3 from Rapallo to Sestri Levante
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 125 of 137

Giro d'Italia stage 3 from Rapallo to Sestri Levante

Giro d'Italia stage 3 from Rapallo to Sestri Levante
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 126 of 137

Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep)

Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 127 of 137

BMC Racing Team

BMC Racing Team
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 128 of 137

BMC Racing Team

BMC Racing Team
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 129 of 137

BMC Racing Team

BMC Racing Team
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 130 of 137

BMC Racing Team

BMC Racing Team
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 131 of 137

Etixx-QuickStep's Tom Boonen in is first-ever Giro d'Italia

Etixx-QuickStep's Tom Boonen in is first-ever Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 132 of 137

Katusha

Katusha
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 133 of 137

Tinkoff-Saxo

Tinkoff-Saxo
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 134 of 137

Tinkoff-Saxo

Tinkoff-Saxo
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 135 of 137

Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep)

Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 136 of 137

Katusha leading the way

Katusha leading the way
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 137 of 137

Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep) at the start of stage 3

Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep) at the start of stage 3

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) enjoyed his first day in the maglia rosa at this year’s Giro d'Italia with a win in Sestri Levante courtesy of a powerful late sprint.

The Australian finished ahead of Fabio Felline (Trek Factory Racing) and Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing Team) after timing his sprint perfectly, and coming around the Trek rider with 150 metres to go, before unleashing an unbeatable sprint.

"It’s been a dream come true so far for this Giro d’Italia. We planned to get the team time trial win and this was another big goal for us. We reconned it last week and we knew what to expect so from then on we tried to do as best as we could and we pulled it off," Matthews said.

“It went right from the very start. A big breakaway went right away and we had two of our key climbers in the breakaway. That took a lot of pressure off the guys in the peloton so we could sit back and try to save as much energy as possible for the final. I had a really good rider in Simon Gerrans leading me out. When I saw this it was really special and I knew from there I just had to finish it off for the team.”

The win continues Orica-GreenEdge’s excellent start to the race after their win in the opening team time trial on Sunday in San Remo and brief spell in the pink jersey for Simon Gerrans.

The Australian WorldTour team enjoyed a similar experience last year with a strong start to the race and have become one of the most consistent teams in the opening week of Grand Tours.

Their win today was certainly up their with some of their best – a tactical masterclass of discipline and dedication that started long before the race left Rapallo with the team riding reconnaissance over the stage route before the Giro began.

Orica, it seems, are a team well aware of both their limitation and strengths, and after three days of racing they’ve already collected more than most rival squads will enjoy over the entire three weeks of racing.

Not that they managed today’s win entirely on their own. They once again had the help of Tinkoff-Saxo, who patrolled and controlled the peloton for most of the stage.

The Russian team moved towards the head of the race almost as soon as a large group broke clear in the opening kilometres.

Branislau Samoilau (CCC Sprandi), Adam Hansen (Lotto-Soudal), Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep), Rubén Fernandez (Movistar), Cedric Pineau (FDJ), Nicola Boem (Bardiani-CSF), Maurilo Fischer (FDJ), Darwin Atapuma (BMC), Maciej Paterski (CCC Sprandi), Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida), Jesus Herrada (Movistar), Marcus Burghardt (BMC), Davide Villella (Cannondale), Manuele Boaro (Tinkoff-Saxo), Philippe Gilbert (BMC), Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge), Bert-Jan Lindeman (LottoNL-Jumbo), Edoardo Zardini (Bardiani-CSF), Chad Haga (Giant-Alpecin), Davide Malacarne (Astana), Axel Domont (AG2R-La Mondiale), Luca Chirico (Bardiani-CSF), Pavel Kochetkov (Katusha), Salvatore Puccio (Team Sky) and Gianfranco Zilioni (Androni-Giocattoli) made up the break with Matthews’ teammate Simon Clarke the closest to the pink jersey.

The quota was considerably too large to work together and with Alberto Contador’s team determined to drag the bunch towards the finish, the break understandably failed to generate a significant gap over the rolling and often beautiful terrain.

With 75 kilometres to go the gap held at just over a minute and Matthews sat pretty in pink as Tinkoff began to eliminate his sprint rivals; Tom Boonen, Andre Greipel and Luka Mezgec.

That all took place before the biggest test of the day, the Barbagelata, a second category climb with an average gradient of seven per cent.

The initial slopes quickly reduced the break to less than a dozen riders with Samoilau inflicting the majority of the damage on behalf of his teammate, Paterski. Tinkoff’s work continued to shed the weak but it was a surprise to see Richie Porte lose two of his closet lieutenants in Vassal Kiryienka and Sebastian Henao.

The peloton had the break at a mere 18 seconds before Kochetkov jumped clear and held off the chasers to claim the mountains jersey for his efforts. On the winding descent, the Katusha rider established a lead of 22 seconds on the remnants of the break with the bunch drifting back to a minute in arrears.

Hearts were in mouths when Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R La Mondiale) crashed. The Italian was conscious but taken to hospital for checks, his full extent of his injuries unknown.

Back at the front of the race Adam Hansen, enjoying his 34th birthday and quite possibly his 340th straight Grand Tour, attacked from the break.

He dragged Paterski and Clarke with him, the latter unwilling to share the workload despite them quickly catching the lone leader with 10 kilometres to go.

At the front of the peloton Orica began to grow in confidence and numbers, a small platoon of their troops placing themselves among Contador’s cadre.

With the finish looming, the break, despite another late effort from Kochetkov, were doomed and Simon Gerrans laid the last of the groundwork for Matthews.

The young sprinter took a different line as his teammate hit the front with 500 metres to go but it paid off as he sailed over the top of Trek’s challenge to claim yet another day of celebrations for the Australian outfit.

Expert Analysis: Gianni Savio

A lot of people are asking me why the Tinkoff-Saxo team rode so aggressively during the stage to pull the break back when they didn’t have anyone to try to win the sprint. It’s a question for the Tinkoff-Saxo directeur sportif who decides the tactics but I think they did it to show just how strong they are, to put down the law in the peloton and to show that they have the rider who can win the Giro.

Results

Full results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge3:33:53
2Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
3Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
4Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
5Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
6Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
7Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
8Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
9Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
10Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling
11Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
12Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
13Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
14Elia Favilli (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
15Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
16Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
17Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
18Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
19Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
20Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
21Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
22Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
23Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
24Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
25Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
26Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
27Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
28Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
29Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
30Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
31Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
32Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
33Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
34Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
35Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
36Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
37Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
38Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
39Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
40Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
41Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
42Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
43Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
44Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
45Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
46Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
47Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
48Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
49Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
50Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
51Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
52Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
53Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
54Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
55Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
56Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
57Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
58Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
59Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
60David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
61Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
62Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
63Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
64Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
65Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
66Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
67Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
68Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
69Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
70Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
71Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
72Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
73Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
74Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
75Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge0:03:18
76Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:04:08
77Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
78Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:08:35
79Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
80Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
81Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
82Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
83Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
84Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
85Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
86Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
87Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:10:05
88Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
89Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
90Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
91Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
92Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
93Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
94Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
95Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
96Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
97Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:14:07
98Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
99Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
100Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
101Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
102Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
103Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
104Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
105Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
106Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
107Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
108Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
109Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
110Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
111Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
112Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
113Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
114Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
115Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
116Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
117Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
118Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
119Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
120Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
121Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
122Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
123Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
124Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
125Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
126Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
127Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:17:18
128Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
129Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
130Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
131Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
132Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
133Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
134Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
135Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
136André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
137Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
138Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
139Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
140Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin0:22:12
141Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
142Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling
143Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
144Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
145Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
146Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
147Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
148Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
149Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
150Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
151Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli
152Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
153Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
154Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida
155Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
156Riccardo Stacchiotto (Ita) Nippo - vini Fantini
157Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
158Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
159Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
160Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
161Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
162Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
163Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
164Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
165Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
166Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
167Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
168Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
169Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
170Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
171Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
172Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
173Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
174Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
175Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
176Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
177Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
178Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
179Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
180Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
181Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
182Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
183Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
184Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
185Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
186Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
187Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
188Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
189Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
190Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling0:30:00
191Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
192Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
193Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
DNSAnton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
DNFDomenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale

Sprint 1 - Torriglia - km 57
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team10pts
2Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge6
3Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team3
4Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida2
5Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF1

Sprint 1 - Montebruno - km 84
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team10pts
2Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge6
3Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team3
4Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida2
5Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida1

Mountain 1 - Colle Caprile - km 24
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF7pts
2Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida4
3Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team2
4Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal1

Azzurri d'Italia
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge4pts
2Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing2
3Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team1

Fuga Pinarello
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha36pts
2Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF25
3Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice16
4Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team8
5Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge8
6Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal8
7Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team8

Combativity
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team14pts
2Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge8
3Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge6
4Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team6
5Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing5
6Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida5
7Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha3
8Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha3
9Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida3
10Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
11Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF2
12Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha1
13Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge1
14Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF1

Energy prize
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha4pts
2Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge2
3Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team10:41:39
2Southeast
3Team Katusha
4BMC Racing Team
5Orica GreenEdge
6Team Cannondale - Garmin
7Tinkoff Saxo
8Movistar Team
9Bardiani CSF
10Team Sky
11Lotto Soudal
12Lampre - Merida
13CCC Sprandi Polkowice
14FDJ
15Etixx - Quick-Step
16Ag2r La Mondiale0:08:35
17IAM Cycling
18Androni-Sidermec0:24:12
19Team Lotto NL - Jumbo0:27:23
20Trek Factory Racing0:28:14
21Nippo - Vini Fantini
22Team Giant - Alpecin0:50:26

Team points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Orica GreenEdge60pts
2BMC Racing Team48
3Trek Factory Racing35
4Team Katusha30
5Astana Pro Team25
6Southeast18
7Bardiani CSF9
8CCC Sprandi Polkowice5
9Lampre - Merida5
10Ag2r La Mondiale3
11Team Cannondale - Garmin
12Movistar Team
13Tinkoff Saxo
14Team Sky
15Lotto Soudal
16Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
17FDJ
18IAM Cycling
19Etixx - Quick-Step
20Nippo - Vini Fantini
21Androni-Sidermec
22Team Giant - Alpecin

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge8:06:27
2Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:00:06
3Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:00:10
4Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
5Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:17
6Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
7Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
8Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:23
9Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
10Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
11Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
12Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
13Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
14Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:25
15Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:29
16Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
17Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:31
18Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
19Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
20Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
21Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:00:33
22Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:35
23Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
24Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
25Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
26Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:36
27Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
28Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
29Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha0:00:37
30Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
31Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
32Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
33Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
34Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
35Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
36Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:39
37Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
38Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:46
39Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:47
40Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
41Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:50
42Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:55
43Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
44Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:58
45Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling0:01:02
46Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
47Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:01:03
48Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
49Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
50Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
51Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:01:07
52Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:22
53Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:01:32
54Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:40
55Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team0:01:44
56Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
57Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:46
58Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:54
59Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:56
60Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
61Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:02:04
62Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida0:02:18
63Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
64Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
65Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
66Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:02:22
67Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:02:23
68Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:03:07
69Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:03:32
70Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:04:25
71Elia Favilli (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:04:47
72David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:04:52
73Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:05:06
74Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:41
75Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:05:46
76Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo0:07:51
77Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge0:08:11
78Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:09:10
79Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:09:37
80Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:10:22
81Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:10:31
82Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:10:39
83Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:10:42
84Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
85Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:10:51
86Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:01
87Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:11:18
88Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling0:12:07
89Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:12:23
90Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:13:25
91Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:14:04
92Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:14:28
93Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky0:14:34
94Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:14:46
95Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:05
96Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:15:09
97Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:15:14
98Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
99Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:15:20
100Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:15:23
101Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:15:26
102Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:15:33
103Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:15:43
104Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:15:47
105Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr0:15:52
106Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:16:04
107Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:16:07
108Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:16:23
109Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:17:22
110Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing0:17:37
111Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:17:43
112Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:17:47
113André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:17:53
114Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:17:57
115Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:17:58
116Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:18:09
117Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:18:32
118Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:18:42
119Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:19:07
120Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team0:19:21
121Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge0:19:43
122Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:19:48
123Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
124Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida0:20:00
125Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:20:06
126Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:20:08
127Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:20:14
128Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:20:20
129Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling0:20:51
130Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:20:59
131Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:22:08
132Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky0:22:27
133Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal0:22:28
134Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:22:35
135Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:22:37
136Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:22:41
137Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr0:22:48
138Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha0:22:49
139Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:22:59
140Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr0:23:01
141Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:23:07
142Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
143Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:23:08
144Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin0:23:11
145Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:23:12
146Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing0:23:18
147Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:23:19
148Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:23:22
149Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:23:37
150Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:23:46
151Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:23:49
152Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:23:50
153Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:23:56
154Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:24:08
155Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal0:24:12
156Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:24:45
157Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:24:51
158Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:25:29
159Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:25:44
160Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:26:08
161Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:26:13
162Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:26:26
163Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:26:30
164Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:26:34
165Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
166Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:26:36
167Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:26:49
168Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida0:26:52
169Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr0:26:58
170Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:27:11
171Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr0:27:21
172Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:27:41
173Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:27:43
174Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:27:58
175Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling0:28:03
176Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli0:28:08
177Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:28:14
178Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:28:15
179Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:29:05
180Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha0:29:08
181Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:29:22
182Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin0:29:28
183Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling0:29:31
184Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:34:01
185Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:34:19
186Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:35:01
187Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr0:35:51
188Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:36:04
189Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling0:36:59
190Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:43:37
191Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:43:45
192Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling0:44:38
193Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling0:46:58

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky53pts
2Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli40
3Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo35
4Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team26
5Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge25
6André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal25
7Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo20
8Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling20
9Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin18
10Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing17
11Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling14
12Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team12
13Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing12
14Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice10
15Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini10
16Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge8
17Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli8
18Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha7
19Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini7
20Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha5
21Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice5
22Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team4
23Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling4
24Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo3
25Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF3
26Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team2
27Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team2
28Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2
29Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing2
30Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling1
31Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha1
32Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha15pts
2Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida12
3Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF7
4Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge6
5Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team6
6Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo3
7Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team2
8Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2
9Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling1
10Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal1
11Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge8:06:27
2Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge0:00:10
3Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:23
4Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:00:33
5Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:36
6Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:47
7Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:01:03
8Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:40
9Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:54
10Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida0:02:18
11Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
12Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:05:46
13Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:10:31
14Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky0:10:42
15Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling0:12:07
16Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:14:28
17Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:15:26
18Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:15:33
19Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:15:43
20Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:15:47
21Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:17:58
22Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:18:09
23Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:18:32
24Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale0:19:48
25Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:20:06
26Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:20:20
27Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:22:59
28Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:23:08
29Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:23:12
30Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing0:23:18
31Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:23:19
32Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:23:50
33Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:23:56
34Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:24:08
35Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:25:29
36Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:26:13
37Riccardo Stacchiotto (Ita) Nippo - vini Fantini0:26:34
38Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:26:49
39Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:27:11
40Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:27:43
41Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:28:14
42Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha0:29:08
43Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling0:29:31
44Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:35:01
45Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:43:45

Azzurri d'Italia classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge4pts
2Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky4
3Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing2
4Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2
5Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team1
6André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal1

Fuga Pinarello classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice166pts
2Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling166
3Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli164
4Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini164
5Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo164
6Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha36
7Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF25
8Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice16
9Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge8
10Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team8
11Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal8
12Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team8

Combativity classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team14pts
2Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli10
3Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge8
4Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo8
5Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling7
6Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge6
7Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky6
8Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team6
9Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing5
10Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida5
11Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo5
12André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal4
13Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha3
14Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha3
15Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida3
16Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3
17Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini3
18Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin3
19Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
20Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF2
21Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling2
22Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge1
23Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha1
24Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing1
25Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Orica GreenEdge23:40:59
2Tinkoff Saxo0:00:07
3Astana Pro Team0:00:13
4Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:19
5Movistar Team0:00:21
6BMC Racing Team0:00:25
7FDJ0:00:26
8Team Sky0:00:27
9Team Katusha
10Lotto Soudal0:00:29
11Bardiani CSF0:00:37
12CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:45
13Southeast0:00:52
14Team Cannondale - Garmin0:00:53
15Lampre - Merida0:02:43
16Ag2r La Mondiale0:10:32
17IAM Cycling0:11:18
18Androni-Sidermec0:25:36
19Team Lotto NL - Jumbo0:27:59
20Trek Factory Racing0:28:43
21Nippo - Vini Fantini0:29:11
22Team Giant - Alpecin0:52:17

