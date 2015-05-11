Image 1 of 137 Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R La Mondiale) receives medical attention after crashing hard (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 137 Fabio Felline went long but it was Michael Matthews celebrating stage victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 137 The tifosi show their support (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 137 Of course it's the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 137 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Cannondale-Garmin) gets aero (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 137 Luca Paolini (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 137 Esteban Chaves (Orica GreenEdge) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 137 The pink socks of Michael Matthews (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 137 maglia rosa Michael Matthews with the Giro d'Italia Lupo Wolfi mascot (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 137 The maglia rosa legs of Michael Matthews (Orica GreenEdge) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 137 Pink balloons released with pink jersey wearer Michael Matthews on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 137 Michael Matthews (Orica GreenEdge) looks down to check his winning margin (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 137 The mountains jersey ready for Pavel Kochetkov (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 137 Michael Matthews is getting pretty good at spraying champagne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 137 Gianni Meersman waiting for support after crashing (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 137 Domenico Pozzovivo crashed hard during the stage and was forced to abandon but will be ok (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 137 A large sculpture on the side of the road (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 137 Stage win champagne showers from Michael Matthews (Orica GreenEdge) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 137 Oleg Tinkov with Ivan Rovny after the stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 137 Diego Ulissi (Lampre Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 137 Kévin Reza (FDJ) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 137 Franco Pellizotti (Androni Sidermec) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 137 Alessandro 'Ale Jet' Petacchi (Southeast) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 137 Mikel Nieve (Team Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 137 Fabio Felline (Trek) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 137 Carlos Betancur (Ag2r-La Mondiale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 137 Richie Porte (Team Sky) gets into position to sign on (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 137 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Lampre Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 137 Elia Viviani (Team Sky) rode a special Pinarello to sign on today (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 137 Esteban Chaves signs on (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 137 Chad Haga (Giant Alpecin) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 137 Michael Matthews is also the best young rider in the race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 137 Esteban Chaves congratulates teammates Michael Matthews on his win in the pink jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 137 German national champion André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 137 Davide Formolo (Cannondale Garmin) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 137 Pavel Kochetkov (Katusha) riding into the mountains jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 137 Mario Vengi at the start of the stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 38 of 137 Marco Coledan (Trek) looking like a mummy after his crash yesterday (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 39 of 137 Red jersey holder Elia Viviani (Team Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 40 of 137 An octopus fountain... Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) enjoyed his first day in the maglia rosa at this year’s Giro d'Italia with a win in Sestri Levante courtesy of a powerful late sprint.

The Australian finished ahead of Fabio Felline (Trek Factory Racing) and Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing Team) after timing his sprint perfectly, and coming around the Trek rider with 150 metres to go, before unleashing an unbeatable sprint.

"It’s been a dream come true so far for this Giro d’Italia. We planned to get the team time trial win and this was another big goal for us. We reconned it last week and we knew what to expect so from then on we tried to do as best as we could and we pulled it off," Matthews said.

“It went right from the very start. A big breakaway went right away and we had two of our key climbers in the breakaway. That took a lot of pressure off the guys in the peloton so we could sit back and try to save as much energy as possible for the final. I had a really good rider in Simon Gerrans leading me out. When I saw this it was really special and I knew from there I just had to finish it off for the team.”

The win continues Orica-GreenEdge’s excellent start to the race after their win in the opening team time trial on Sunday in San Remo and brief spell in the pink jersey for Simon Gerrans.

The Australian WorldTour team enjoyed a similar experience last year with a strong start to the race and have become one of the most consistent teams in the opening week of Grand Tours.

Their win today was certainly up their with some of their best – a tactical masterclass of discipline and dedication that started long before the race left Rapallo with the team riding reconnaissance over the stage route before the Giro began.

Orica, it seems, are a team well aware of both their limitation and strengths, and after three days of racing they’ve already collected more than most rival squads will enjoy over the entire three weeks of racing.

Not that they managed today’s win entirely on their own. They once again had the help of Tinkoff-Saxo, who patrolled and controlled the peloton for most of the stage.

The Russian team moved towards the head of the race almost as soon as a large group broke clear in the opening kilometres.

Branislau Samoilau (CCC Sprandi), Adam Hansen (Lotto-Soudal), Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep), Rubén Fernandez (Movistar), Cedric Pineau (FDJ), Nicola Boem (Bardiani-CSF), Maurilo Fischer (FDJ), Darwin Atapuma (BMC), Maciej Paterski (CCC Sprandi), Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida), Jesus Herrada (Movistar), Marcus Burghardt (BMC), Davide Villella (Cannondale), Manuele Boaro (Tinkoff-Saxo), Philippe Gilbert (BMC), Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge), Bert-Jan Lindeman (LottoNL-Jumbo), Edoardo Zardini (Bardiani-CSF), Chad Haga (Giant-Alpecin), Davide Malacarne (Astana), Axel Domont (AG2R-La Mondiale), Luca Chirico (Bardiani-CSF), Pavel Kochetkov (Katusha), Salvatore Puccio (Team Sky) and Gianfranco Zilioni (Androni-Giocattoli) made up the break with Matthews’ teammate Simon Clarke the closest to the pink jersey.

The quota was considerably too large to work together and with Alberto Contador’s team determined to drag the bunch towards the finish, the break understandably failed to generate a significant gap over the rolling and often beautiful terrain.

With 75 kilometres to go the gap held at just over a minute and Matthews sat pretty in pink as Tinkoff began to eliminate his sprint rivals; Tom Boonen, Andre Greipel and Luka Mezgec.

That all took place before the biggest test of the day, the Barbagelata, a second category climb with an average gradient of seven per cent.

The initial slopes quickly reduced the break to less than a dozen riders with Samoilau inflicting the majority of the damage on behalf of his teammate, Paterski. Tinkoff’s work continued to shed the weak but it was a surprise to see Richie Porte lose two of his closet lieutenants in Vassal Kiryienka and Sebastian Henao.

The peloton had the break at a mere 18 seconds before Kochetkov jumped clear and held off the chasers to claim the mountains jersey for his efforts. On the winding descent, the Katusha rider established a lead of 22 seconds on the remnants of the break with the bunch drifting back to a minute in arrears.

Hearts were in mouths when Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R La Mondiale) crashed. The Italian was conscious but taken to hospital for checks, his full extent of his injuries unknown.

Back at the front of the race Adam Hansen, enjoying his 34th birthday and quite possibly his 340th straight Grand Tour, attacked from the break.

He dragged Paterski and Clarke with him, the latter unwilling to share the workload despite them quickly catching the lone leader with 10 kilometres to go.

At the front of the peloton Orica began to grow in confidence and numbers, a small platoon of their troops placing themselves among Contador’s cadre.

With the finish looming, the break, despite another late effort from Kochetkov, were doomed and Simon Gerrans laid the last of the groundwork for Matthews.

The young sprinter took a different line as his teammate hit the front with 500 metres to go but it paid off as he sailed over the top of Trek’s challenge to claim yet another day of celebrations for the Australian outfit.

Expert Analysis: Gianni Savio

A lot of people are asking me why the Tinkoff-Saxo team rode so aggressively during the stage to pull the break back when they didn’t have anyone to try to win the sprint. It’s a question for the Tinkoff-Saxo directeur sportif who decides the tactics but I think they did it to show just how strong they are, to put down the law in the peloton and to show that they have the rider who can win the Giro.





Results

Full results # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 3:33:53 2 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 3 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 4 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 5 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 6 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 7 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 8 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 9 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 10 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling 11 Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 12 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 13 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 14 Elia Favilli (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 15 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 16 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 17 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 18 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 19 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 20 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 21 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 22 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 23 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 24 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 25 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 26 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 27 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 28 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 29 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 30 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 31 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 32 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 33 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 34 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal 35 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 36 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 37 Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team 38 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 39 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 40 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 41 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 42 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 43 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 44 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 45 Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 46 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 47 Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 48 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 49 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 50 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 51 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 52 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 53 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 54 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 55 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 56 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 57 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 58 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 59 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 60 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 61 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 62 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr 63 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 64 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 65 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 66 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 67 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 68 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 69 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 70 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 71 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 72 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 73 Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 74 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 75 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 0:03:18 76 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:04:08 77 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 78 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:08:35 79 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 80 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 81 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 82 Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 83 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 84 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 85 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 86 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 87 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:10:05 88 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 89 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 90 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 91 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 92 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 93 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 94 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 95 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 96 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 97 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:14:07 98 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 99 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 100 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 101 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 102 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing 103 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 104 Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF 105 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 106 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 107 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 108 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 109 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 110 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 111 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 112 Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 113 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 114 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 115 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 116 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 117 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 118 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 119 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 120 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 121 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 122 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 123 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 124 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 125 Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 126 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 127 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:17:18 128 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 129 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 130 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 131 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 132 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 133 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 134 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 135 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 136 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 137 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 138 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 139 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 140 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:22:12 141 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 142 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling 143 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 144 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 145 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 146 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 147 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 148 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 149 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 150 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 151 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli 152 Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 153 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 154 Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida 155 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 156 Riccardo Stacchiotto (Ita) Nippo - vini Fantini 157 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 158 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 159 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 160 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 161 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 162 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 163 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 164 Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 165 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 166 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 167 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 168 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 169 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 170 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 171 Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 172 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 173 Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 174 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 175 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr 176 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 177 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 178 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 179 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 180 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 181 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 182 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 183 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 184 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 185 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 186 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 187 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 188 Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 189 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 190 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 0:30:00 191 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 192 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 193 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo DNS Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha DNF Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale

Sprint 1 - Torriglia - km 57 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 10 pts 2 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 6 3 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3 4 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2 5 Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1

Sprint 1 - Montebruno - km 84 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 10 pts 2 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 6 3 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3 4 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2 5 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1

Mountain 1 - Colle Caprile - km 24 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 7 pts 2 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4 3 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 2 4 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 1

Azzurri d'Italia # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 4 pts 2 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 2 3 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1

Fuga Pinarello # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 36 pts 2 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 25 3 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 16 4 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 8 5 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 8 6 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 8 7 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 8

Combativity # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 14 pts 2 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 8 3 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 6 4 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 5 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 5 6 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 5 7 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 3 8 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 3 9 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3 10 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 11 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2 12 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 1 13 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 1 14 Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1

Energy prize # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 4 pts 2 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 2 3 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Astana Pro Team 10:41:39 2 Southeast 3 Team Katusha 4 BMC Racing Team 5 Orica GreenEdge 6 Team Cannondale - Garmin 7 Tinkoff Saxo 8 Movistar Team 9 Bardiani CSF 10 Team Sky 11 Lotto Soudal 12 Lampre - Merida 13 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 14 FDJ 15 Etixx - Quick-Step 16 Ag2r La Mondiale 0:08:35 17 IAM Cycling 18 Androni-Sidermec 0:24:12 19 Team Lotto NL - Jumbo 0:27:23 20 Trek Factory Racing 0:28:14 21 Nippo - Vini Fantini 22 Team Giant - Alpecin 0:50:26

Team points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Orica GreenEdge 60 pts 2 BMC Racing Team 48 3 Trek Factory Racing 35 4 Team Katusha 30 5 Astana Pro Team 25 6 Southeast 18 7 Bardiani CSF 9 8 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 5 9 Lampre - Merida 5 10 Ag2r La Mondiale 3 11 Team Cannondale - Garmin 12 Movistar Team 13 Tinkoff Saxo 14 Team Sky 15 Lotto Soudal 16 Team Lotto NL - Jumbo 17 FDJ 18 IAM Cycling 19 Etixx - Quick-Step 20 Nippo - Vini Fantini 21 Androni-Sidermec 22 Team Giant - Alpecin

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 8:06:27 2 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:06 3 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:10 4 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 5 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:17 6 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 7 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 8 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:23 9 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 11 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 12 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 13 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 14 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:25 15 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:29 16 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 17 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:31 18 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 19 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 20 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 21 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:33 22 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:35 23 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 24 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 25 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 26 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:36 27 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr 28 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 29 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 0:00:37 30 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 31 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 32 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 33 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 34 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 35 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 36 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:39 37 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 38 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:46 39 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:00:47 40 Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 41 Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:50 42 Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:00:55 43 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 44 Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:58 45 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:01:02 46 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 47 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:03 48 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 49 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 50 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 51 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:01:07 52 Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:22 53 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:01:32 54 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:40 55 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 0:01:44 56 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 57 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:46 58 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:54 59 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:56 60 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 61 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:02:04 62 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 0:02:18 63 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 64 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 65 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 66 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:02:22 67 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:02:23 68 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:03:07 69 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:03:32 70 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:04:25 71 Elia Favilli (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:04:47 72 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:04:52 73 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:05:06 74 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:41 75 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:05:46 76 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:07:51 77 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 0:08:11 78 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:09:10 79 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:09:37 80 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:10:22 81 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:10:31 82 Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:10:39 83 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:10:42 84 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 85 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:10:51 86 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:01 87 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:11:18 88 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:12:07 89 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:12:23 90 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:13:25 91 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:14:04 92 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:14:28 93 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 0:14:34 94 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:14:46 95 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:05 96 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:15:09 97 Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:15:14 98 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 99 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:15:20 100 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:15:23 101 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:15:26 102 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:15:33 103 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:15:43 104 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:15:47 105 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 0:15:52 106 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:16:04 107 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:16:07 108 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:16:23 109 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:17:22 110 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing 0:17:37 111 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:17:43 112 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:17:47 113 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:17:53 114 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:17:57 115 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:17:58 116 Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:18:09 117 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:18:32 118 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:18:42 119 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:19:07 120 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 0:19:21 121 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 0:19:43 122 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:19:48 123 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 124 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 0:20:00 125 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:20:06 126 Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:20:08 127 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:20:14 128 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:20:20 129 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:20:51 130 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:20:59 131 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:22:08 132 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 0:22:27 133 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:22:28 134 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:22:35 135 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:22:37 136 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:22:41 137 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:22:48 138 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:22:49 139 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:22:59 140 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:23:01 141 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:23:07 142 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 143 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:23:08 144 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:23:11 145 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:23:12 146 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 0:23:18 147 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:23:19 148 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:23:22 149 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:23:37 150 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:23:46 151 Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:23:49 152 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:23:50 153 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:23:56 154 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:24:08 155 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 0:24:12 156 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:24:45 157 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:24:51 158 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:25:29 159 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:25:44 160 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:26:08 161 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:26:13 162 Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:26:26 163 Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:26:30 164 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:26:34 165 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 166 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:26:36 167 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 0:26:49 168 Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida 0:26:52 169 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:26:58 170 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:27:11 171 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:27:21 172 Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:27:41 173 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:27:43 174 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:27:58 175 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:28:03 176 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli 0:28:08 177 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:28:14 178 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:28:15 179 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:29:05 180 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 0:29:08 181 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:29:22 182 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:29:28 183 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:29:31 184 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:34:01 185 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:34:19 186 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:35:01 187 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 0:35:51 188 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:36:04 189 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 0:36:59 190 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:43:37 191 Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:43:45 192 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 0:44:38 193 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 0:46:58

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 53 pts 2 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 40 3 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 35 4 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 26 5 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 25 6 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 25 7 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 20 8 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling 20 9 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 18 10 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 17 11 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 14 12 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 12 13 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 12 14 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 10 15 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 10 16 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 8 17 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 8 18 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 7 19 Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 7 20 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 5 21 Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 5 22 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 23 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 4 24 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 25 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3 26 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 2 27 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2 28 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2 29 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 2 30 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling 1 31 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 1 32 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 15 pts 2 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 12 3 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 7 4 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 6 5 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 6 6 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 3 7 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2 8 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2 9 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 1 10 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 1 11 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 8:06:27 2 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:10 3 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:23 4 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:33 5 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:36 6 Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:00:47 7 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:03 8 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:40 9 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:54 10 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 0:02:18 11 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 12 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:05:46 13 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:10:31 14 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:10:42 15 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:12:07 16 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:14:28 17 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:15:26 18 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:15:33 19 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:15:43 20 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:15:47 21 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:17:58 22 Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:18:09 23 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:18:32 24 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 0:19:48 25 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:20:06 26 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:20:20 27 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:22:59 28 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:23:08 29 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:23:12 30 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 0:23:18 31 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:23:19 32 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:23:50 33 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:23:56 34 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:24:08 35 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:25:29 36 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:26:13 37 Riccardo Stacchiotto (Ita) Nippo - vini Fantini 0:26:34 38 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 0:26:49 39 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:27:11 40 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:27:43 41 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:28:14 42 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 0:29:08 43 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:29:31 44 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:35:01 45 Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:43:45

Azzurri d'Italia classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 4 pts 2 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 4 3 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 2 4 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2 5 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1 6 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 1

Fuga Pinarello classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 166 pts 2 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling 166 3 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 164 4 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 164 5 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 164 6 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 36 7 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 25 8 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 16 9 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 8 10 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 8 11 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 8 12 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 8

Combativity classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 14 pts 2 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 10 3 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 8 4 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 8 5 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling 7 6 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 6 7 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 6 8 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 9 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 5 10 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 5 11 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 5 12 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 4 13 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 3 14 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 3 15 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3 16 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3 17 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 3 18 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 3 19 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 20 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2 21 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 2 22 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 1 23 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 1 24 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 1 25 Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1