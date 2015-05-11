Giro d'Italia: Matthews wins stage 3 in Sestri Levante
Orica-GreenEdge rider extends overall race lead
Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) enjoyed his first day in the maglia rosa at this year’s Giro d'Italia with a win in Sestri Levante courtesy of a powerful late sprint.
The Australian finished ahead of Fabio Felline (Trek Factory Racing) and Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing Team) after timing his sprint perfectly, and coming around the Trek rider with 150 metres to go, before unleashing an unbeatable sprint.
"It’s been a dream come true so far for this Giro d’Italia. We planned to get the team time trial win and this was another big goal for us. We reconned it last week and we knew what to expect so from then on we tried to do as best as we could and we pulled it off," Matthews said.
“It went right from the very start. A big breakaway went right away and we had two of our key climbers in the breakaway. That took a lot of pressure off the guys in the peloton so we could sit back and try to save as much energy as possible for the final. I had a really good rider in Simon Gerrans leading me out. When I saw this it was really special and I knew from there I just had to finish it off for the team.”
The win continues Orica-GreenEdge’s excellent start to the race after their win in the opening team time trial on Sunday in San Remo and brief spell in the pink jersey for Simon Gerrans.
The Australian WorldTour team enjoyed a similar experience last year with a strong start to the race and have become one of the most consistent teams in the opening week of Grand Tours.
Their win today was certainly up their with some of their best – a tactical masterclass of discipline and dedication that started long before the race left Rapallo with the team riding reconnaissance over the stage route before the Giro began.
Orica, it seems, are a team well aware of both their limitation and strengths, and after three days of racing they’ve already collected more than most rival squads will enjoy over the entire three weeks of racing.
Not that they managed today’s win entirely on their own. They once again had the help of Tinkoff-Saxo, who patrolled and controlled the peloton for most of the stage.
The Russian team moved towards the head of the race almost as soon as a large group broke clear in the opening kilometres.
Branislau Samoilau (CCC Sprandi), Adam Hansen (Lotto-Soudal), Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep), Rubén Fernandez (Movistar), Cedric Pineau (FDJ), Nicola Boem (Bardiani-CSF), Maurilo Fischer (FDJ), Darwin Atapuma (BMC), Maciej Paterski (CCC Sprandi), Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida), Jesus Herrada (Movistar), Marcus Burghardt (BMC), Davide Villella (Cannondale), Manuele Boaro (Tinkoff-Saxo), Philippe Gilbert (BMC), Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge), Bert-Jan Lindeman (LottoNL-Jumbo), Edoardo Zardini (Bardiani-CSF), Chad Haga (Giant-Alpecin), Davide Malacarne (Astana), Axel Domont (AG2R-La Mondiale), Luca Chirico (Bardiani-CSF), Pavel Kochetkov (Katusha), Salvatore Puccio (Team Sky) and Gianfranco Zilioni (Androni-Giocattoli) made up the break with Matthews’ teammate Simon Clarke the closest to the pink jersey.
The quota was considerably too large to work together and with Alberto Contador’s team determined to drag the bunch towards the finish, the break understandably failed to generate a significant gap over the rolling and often beautiful terrain.
With 75 kilometres to go the gap held at just over a minute and Matthews sat pretty in pink as Tinkoff began to eliminate his sprint rivals; Tom Boonen, Andre Greipel and Luka Mezgec.
That all took place before the biggest test of the day, the Barbagelata, a second category climb with an average gradient of seven per cent.
The initial slopes quickly reduced the break to less than a dozen riders with Samoilau inflicting the majority of the damage on behalf of his teammate, Paterski. Tinkoff’s work continued to shed the weak but it was a surprise to see Richie Porte lose two of his closet lieutenants in Vassal Kiryienka and Sebastian Henao.
The peloton had the break at a mere 18 seconds before Kochetkov jumped clear and held off the chasers to claim the mountains jersey for his efforts. On the winding descent, the Katusha rider established a lead of 22 seconds on the remnants of the break with the bunch drifting back to a minute in arrears.
Hearts were in mouths when Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R La Mondiale) crashed. The Italian was conscious but taken to hospital for checks, his full extent of his injuries unknown.
Back at the front of the race Adam Hansen, enjoying his 34th birthday and quite possibly his 340th straight Grand Tour, attacked from the break.
He dragged Paterski and Clarke with him, the latter unwilling to share the workload despite them quickly catching the lone leader with 10 kilometres to go.
At the front of the peloton Orica began to grow in confidence and numbers, a small platoon of their troops placing themselves among Contador’s cadre.
With the finish looming, the break, despite another late effort from Kochetkov, were doomed and Simon Gerrans laid the last of the groundwork for Matthews.
The young sprinter took a different line as his teammate hit the front with 500 metres to go but it paid off as he sailed over the top of Trek’s challenge to claim yet another day of celebrations for the Australian outfit.
Expert Analysis: Gianni Savio
A lot of people are asking me why the Tinkoff-Saxo team rode so aggressively during the stage to pull the break back when they didn’t have anyone to try to win the sprint. It’s a question for the Tinkoff-Saxo directeur sportif who decides the tactics but I think they did it to show just how strong they are, to put down the law in the peloton and to show that they have the rider who can win the Giro.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|3:33:53
|2
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|3
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|4
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|5
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|6
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|7
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|8
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|9
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|10
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling
|11
|Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|12
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|13
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|15
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|16
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|17
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|18
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|19
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|20
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|21
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|22
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|23
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|24
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|25
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|26
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|27
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|28
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|29
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|30
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|31
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|32
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|33
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|34
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|35
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|36
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|37
|Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
|38
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|39
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|40
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|41
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|42
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|43
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|44
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|45
|Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|46
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|47
|Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|48
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|49
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|50
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|51
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|52
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|53
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|54
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|55
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|56
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|57
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|58
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|59
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|60
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|61
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|62
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
|63
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|64
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|65
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|66
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|67
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|68
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|69
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|70
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|71
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|72
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|73
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|74
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|75
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|0:03:18
|76
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:04:08
|77
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|78
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:08:35
|79
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|80
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|81
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|82
|Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|83
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|84
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|85
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|86
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|87
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:05
|88
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|89
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|90
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|91
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|92
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|93
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|94
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|95
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|96
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|97
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:14:07
|98
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|99
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|100
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|101
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|102
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
|103
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|104
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|105
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|106
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|107
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|108
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|109
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|110
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|111
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|112
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|113
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|114
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|115
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|116
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|117
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|118
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|119
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|120
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|121
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|122
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|123
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|124
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|125
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|126
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|127
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:17:18
|128
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|129
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|130
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|131
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|132
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|133
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|134
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|135
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|136
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|137
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|138
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|139
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|140
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:22:12
|141
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|142
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling
|143
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|144
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|145
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|146
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|147
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|148
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|149
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|150
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|151
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli
|152
|Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|153
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|154
|Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida
|155
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|156
|Riccardo Stacchiotto (Ita) Nippo - vini Fantini
|157
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|158
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|159
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|160
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|161
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|162
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|163
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|164
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|165
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|166
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|167
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|168
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|169
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|170
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|171
|Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|172
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|173
|Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|174
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|175
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
|176
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|177
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|178
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|179
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|180
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|181
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|182
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|183
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|184
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|185
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|186
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|187
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|188
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|189
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|190
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|0:30:00
|191
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|192
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|193
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|DNS
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|DNF
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|6
|3
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3
|4
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2
|5
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|6
|3
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3
|4
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2
|5
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|7
|pts
|2
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4
|3
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|4
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|4
|pts
|2
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|2
|3
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|36
|pts
|2
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|25
|3
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|16
|4
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|8
|5
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|8
|6
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|8
|7
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|14
|pts
|2
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|8
|3
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|6
|4
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|6
|5
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|5
|6
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|5
|7
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|8
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|9
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3
|10
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|11
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2
|12
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|1
|13
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|1
|14
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|pts
|2
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|2
|3
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|10:41:39
|2
|Southeast
|3
|Team Katusha
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|5
|Orica GreenEdge
|6
|Team Cannondale - Garmin
|7
|Tinkoff Saxo
|8
|Movistar Team
|9
|Bardiani CSF
|10
|Team Sky
|11
|Lotto Soudal
|12
|Lampre - Merida
|13
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|14
|FDJ
|15
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|16
|Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:08:35
|17
|IAM Cycling
|18
|Androni-Sidermec
|0:24:12
|19
|Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|0:27:23
|20
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:28:14
|21
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|22
|Team Giant - Alpecin
|0:50:26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Orica GreenEdge
|60
|pts
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|48
|3
|Trek Factory Racing
|35
|4
|Team Katusha
|30
|5
|Astana Pro Team
|25
|6
|Southeast
|18
|7
|Bardiani CSF
|9
|8
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|5
|9
|Lampre - Merida
|5
|10
|Ag2r La Mondiale
|3
|11
|Team Cannondale - Garmin
|12
|Movistar Team
|13
|Tinkoff Saxo
|14
|Team Sky
|15
|Lotto Soudal
|16
|Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|17
|FDJ
|18
|IAM Cycling
|19
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|20
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|21
|Androni-Sidermec
|22
|Team Giant - Alpecin
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|8:06:27
|2
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:06
|3
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:10
|4
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|5
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:17
|6
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|7
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|8
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:23
|9
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|11
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|12
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|13
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|14
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:25
|15
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:29
|16
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|17
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:31
|18
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|19
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|20
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|21
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:33
|22
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:35
|23
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|24
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|25
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|26
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:36
|27
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
|28
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|29
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:00:37
|30
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|31
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|32
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|33
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|34
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|35
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|36
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:39
|37
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|38
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:46
|39
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:47
|40
|Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|41
|Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:50
|42
|Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:55
|43
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|44
|Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:58
|45
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:01:02
|46
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|47
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:03
|48
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|49
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|50
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|51
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:01:07
|52
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:22
|53
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:32
|54
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:40
|55
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:44
|56
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|57
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:46
|58
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:54
|59
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:56
|60
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|61
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:02:04
|62
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:18
|63
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|64
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|65
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|66
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:22
|67
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:02:23
|68
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:07
|69
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:03:32
|70
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:04:25
|71
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:04:47
|72
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:04:52
|73
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:06
|74
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:41
|75
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:46
|76
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:07:51
|77
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|0:08:11
|78
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:10
|79
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:09:37
|80
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:10:22
|81
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:10:31
|82
|Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:10:39
|83
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:10:42
|84
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|85
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:10:51
|86
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:01
|87
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:11:18
|88
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:12:07
|89
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:12:23
|90
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:13:25
|91
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:14:04
|92
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:28
|93
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|0:14:34
|94
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:14:46
|95
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:05
|96
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:15:09
|97
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:15:14
|98
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|99
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:15:20
|100
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:15:23
|101
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:26
|102
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:15:33
|103
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:15:43
|104
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:15:47
|105
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|0:15:52
|106
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:16:04
|107
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:16:07
|108
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:16:23
|109
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:17:22
|110
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
|0:17:37
|111
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:17:43
|112
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:17:47
|113
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:17:53
|114
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:17:57
|115
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:17:58
|116
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:18:09
|117
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:18:32
|118
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:42
|119
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:19:07
|120
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:19:21
|121
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|0:19:43
|122
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:19:48
|123
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|124
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|0:20:00
|125
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:20:06
|126
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:08
|127
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:20:14
|128
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:20:20
|129
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:20:51
|130
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:20:59
|131
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:22:08
|132
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|0:22:27
|133
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:22:28
|134
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:22:35
|135
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:22:37
|136
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:22:41
|137
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:22:48
|138
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:22:49
|139
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:22:59
|140
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:23:01
|141
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:23:07
|142
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|143
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:23:08
|144
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:23:11
|145
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:23:12
|146
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|0:23:18
|147
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:23:19
|148
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:23:22
|149
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:23:37
|150
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:23:46
|151
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:23:49
|152
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:23:50
|153
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:23:56
|154
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:24:08
|155
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|0:24:12
|156
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:24:45
|157
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:24:51
|158
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:25:29
|159
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:25:44
|160
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:26:08
|161
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:26:13
|162
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:26:26
|163
|Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:26:30
|164
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:26:34
|165
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|166
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:26:36
|167
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|0:26:49
|168
|Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida
|0:26:52
|169
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:26:58
|170
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:27:11
|171
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:27:21
|172
|Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:27:41
|173
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:27:43
|174
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:27:58
|175
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:28:03
|176
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli
|0:28:08
|177
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:28:14
|178
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:28:15
|179
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:29:05
|180
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:29:08
|181
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:29:22
|182
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:29:28
|183
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:29:31
|184
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:34:01
|185
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:34:19
|186
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:35:01
|187
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|0:35:51
|188
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:36:04
|189
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|0:36:59
|190
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:43:37
|191
|Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:43:45
|192
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|0:44:38
|193
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|0:46:58
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|53
|pts
|2
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|40
|3
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|35
|4
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|26
|5
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|25
|6
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|25
|7
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|20
|8
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling
|20
|9
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|18
|10
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|17
|11
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|14
|12
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|12
|13
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|12
|14
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|10
|15
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|10
|16
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|8
|17
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|8
|18
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|7
|19
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|7
|20
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|5
|21
|Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|5
|22
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|23
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|4
|24
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|25
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3
|26
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|2
|27
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2
|28
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2
|29
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|2
|30
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling
|1
|31
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|32
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|15
|pts
|2
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|12
|3
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|7
|4
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|6
|5
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|6
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|3
|7
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2
|8
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2
|9
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|1
|10
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|1
|11
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|8:06:27
|2
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:10
|3
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:23
|4
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:33
|5
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:36
|6
|Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:47
|7
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:03
|8
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:40
|9
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:54
|10
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:18
|11
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|12
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:46
|13
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:10:31
|14
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:10:42
|15
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:12:07
|16
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:28
|17
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:26
|18
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:15:33
|19
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:15:43
|20
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:15:47
|21
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:17:58
|22
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:18:09
|23
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:18:32
|24
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:19:48
|25
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:20:06
|26
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:20:20
|27
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:22:59
|28
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:23:08
|29
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:23:12
|30
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|0:23:18
|31
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:23:19
|32
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:23:50
|33
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:23:56
|34
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:24:08
|35
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:25:29
|36
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:26:13
|37
|Riccardo Stacchiotto (Ita) Nippo - vini Fantini
|0:26:34
|38
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|0:26:49
|39
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:27:11
|40
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:27:43
|41
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:28:14
|42
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:29:08
|43
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:29:31
|44
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:35:01
|45
|Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:43:45
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|4
|pts
|2
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|4
|3
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|2
|4
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2
|5
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1
|6
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|166
|pts
|2
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling
|166
|3
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|164
|4
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|164
|5
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|164
|6
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|36
|7
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|25
|8
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|16
|9
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|8
|10
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|8
|11
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|8
|12
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|14
|pts
|2
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|10
|3
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|8
|4
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|8
|5
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling
|7
|6
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|6
|7
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|6
|8
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|6
|9
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|5
|10
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|5
|11
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|5
|12
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|4
|13
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|14
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|15
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3
|16
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|17
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|3
|18
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3
|19
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|20
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2
|21
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|2
|22
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|1
|23
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|1
|24
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|25
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Orica GreenEdge
|23:40:59
|2
|Tinkoff Saxo
|0:00:07
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:13
|4
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:19
|5
|Movistar Team
|0:00:21
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:25
|7
|FDJ
|0:00:26
|8
|Team Sky
|0:00:27
|9
|Team Katusha
|10
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00:29
|11
|Bardiani CSF
|0:00:37
|12
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:45
|13
|Southeast
|0:00:52
|14
|Team Cannondale - Garmin
|0:00:53
|15
|Lampre - Merida
|0:02:43
|16
|Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:10:32
|17
|IAM Cycling
|0:11:18
|18
|Androni-Sidermec
|0:25:36
|19
|Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|0:27:59
|20
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:28:43
|21
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:29:11
|22
|Team Giant - Alpecin
|0:52:17
