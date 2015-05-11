Trending

Giro d'Italia: Stage 3 race video highlights

Matthews wins in pink

Image 1 of 17

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) wins stage 3 of the 2015 Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 17

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) wins stage 3 while wearing the pink leader's jersey

Image 3 of 17

Giro d'Italia stage 3 sprint won by Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge)

Image 4 of 17

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) takes the stage 3 win

Image 5 of 17

Thumbs up from Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) after winning stage 3

Image 6 of 17

Giro d'Italia overall race leader and stage 3 winner Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge)

Image 7 of 17

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) wears the pink leader's jersey

Image 8 of 17

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) tops the stage 3 podium

Image 9 of 17

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) celebrates his stage 3 win on the podium

Image 10 of 17

Endless amounts of champagne for Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge)

Image 11 of 17

Podium kisses for stage 3 winner Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge)

Image 12 of 17

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge)

Image 13 of 17

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) victory salute after winning the stage 3 sprint

Image 14 of 17

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 17

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 17

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 17

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) in the maglia rosa

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) enjoyed his first day in the maglia rosa at this year’s Giro d'Italia with a win in Sestri Levante courtesy of a powerful late sprint.

The Australian finished ahead of Fabio Felline (Trek Factory Racing) and Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing Team) after timing his sprint perfectly, coming around the Trek rider with 150 metres to go and unleashing an unbeatable sprint.

The win continues Orica-GreenEdge's excellent start to the race after their win in the opening team time trial on Sunday in San Remo.