Giro d'Italia: Stage 3 race video highlights
Matthews wins in pink
Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) enjoyed his first day in the maglia rosa at this year’s Giro d'Italia with a win in Sestri Levante courtesy of a powerful late sprint.
The Australian finished ahead of Fabio Felline (Trek Factory Racing) and Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing Team) after timing his sprint perfectly, coming around the Trek rider with 150 metres to go and unleashing an unbeatable sprint.
The win continues Orica-GreenEdge's excellent start to the race after their win in the opening team time trial on Sunday in San Remo.
