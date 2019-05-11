Roglic wins opening Giro d'Italia time trial
Dominant Slovenian takes first maglia rosa
Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) won the opening stage of the Giro d’Italia, blitzing the eight-kilometre course in Bologna to take the first pink jersey of the race. The Slovenian was the only man to break the 13-minute barrier on the stage, which included a two-kilometre, 9.7 per cent climb to the finish.
Related Articles
Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott), who set off almost three hours after Roglič, took second on the stage, 19 seconds down. Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) was third, a further four seconds back.
Roglič was the 12th rider to start on a day which flipped the usual time trial script. All of the main GC contenders started early in order to avoid potential thunderstorms. They didn’t materialise, however, leaving Yates free to race in similar conditions to his rivals, who completed the stage hours earlier.
It’s the second Giro d’Italia stage win of Roglič’s career, three years after his victory at the Chianti time trial at his debut Giro, back in 2016. After his run, the Slovenian was his usual self – pleased to take the win while staying reserved about the future.
“I’m happy with it. It went well. I finished well, and I’m happy with today’s performance,” said Roglič after finishing his ride. “It’s nice [to be in the lead]. It’s quite an advantage so I’m really happy with it.
“I tried to be focused. I did the recon some hours before the start. It’s not so big [on] tactics here – it’s not very technical, it’s quite honest, and at the end of the course, it’s full gas on the climb.
“It’s a nice gap and you always want more and more, but a win is a win. The first day is behind us and it’s a really nice start.”
How it happened
The opening time trial of the 102nd Giro d’Italia saw something of a role reversal to the usual proceedings, with many of the big GC names heading out early on in order to avoid possible rain showers forecast later in the afternoon.
As a result, Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) kicked off the day. The Dutchman’s effort looked a solid one, going well on the steep 2.1km climb to the finish. His 13:22 was the benchmark, but it was soon beaten in unlikely fashion. Astana leader Miguel Ángel López – a man hardly known for his time trial abilities – reached the checkpoint at the bottom of the climb two seconds up on Dumoulin, ultimately besting him at the line by fractions of a second.
Minutes later, Nibali went fastest, his time of 13:17 five seconds up on the Colombian. Further down the climb, Roglič was flying up, passing his minute man and almost catching the next man on the road. The Slovenian is the in-form man coming into the Giro, and he duly blew the timing sheets apart with a time of 12:54.
There was disappointment for Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin) and Mikel Landa (Movistar), who put in times of 14:14 and 14:01 respectively, leaving them 1:20 and 1:07 down on Roglič on day one. Landa would later be beaten by his teammate, Richard Carapaz, who crossed the line at 13:41.
Meanwhile, Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) was the first man to switch from TT to road bike at the bottom of the climb, though his time of 14:53 suggested it didn’t do much good. As the excitement over the novelty of GC men going out early faded, Tao Geoghegan Hart kicked off Team Ineos’ first Grand Tour foray with a strong time, going fifth fastest with a time of 13:29, some 11 seconds faster than Bob Jungels (Deceuninck-Quick Step).
Nine, four, two and one points were on offer at the top of the 9.7 per cent climb to the line, so there was an incentive for those with blue jersey ambitions to target a good time there. Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) was one such rider, racing on a road bike on both the flat and climb to set a time of 6:01 up the hill, the fastest of the day.
Ciccone’s teammate Bauke Mollema was the first GC contender to make a bike change, a move which Mitchelton-Scott DS Matt White had estimated could cost 20 seconds. His eventual time of 13:33 suggested that the bike change did indeed help him on the climb.
Rafał Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) hasn’t had the best of times at Grand Tours during the past few years, but started off well here, crossing the line with a time of 13:27. The Pole would be the fastest man of the mid-section of the stage, as everybody awaited Yates’ run, third from last on the day.
A few riders dipped under the 14-minute mark during that period, including the Mitchelton-Scott duo of Esteban Chaves and Brent Bookwalter, and Daniel Navarro (Katusha-Alpecin). For the large part, though, it was a time for sprinters and domestiques to complete their rides.
When Yates finally went out for his run, he went strong on the flat, putting in a time of 7:06 at the intermediate checkpoint, and passed his minute man, Fernando Gaviria, on the climb. On the climb, he lost a single second to Roglič, sealing second place and confirming the Jumbo-Visma leader’s victory.
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:12:54
|2
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:19
|3
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:23
|4
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:28
|5
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|6
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:33
|7
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:00:35
|8
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|9
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:39
|10
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:40
|11
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:42
|12
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team
|0:00:45
|13
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:46
|14
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|0:00:47
|15
|Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
|16
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
|17
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:50
|18
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|19
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:53
|20
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|21
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|0:00:54
|22
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:57
|23
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:58
|24
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|25
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:59
|26
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|27
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:01
|28
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos
|29
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|30
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:02
|31
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Dimension Data
|0:01:04
|32
|Mikkel Frolich Honore (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|33
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:05
|34
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|35
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:06
|36
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:07
|37
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:09
|38
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:01:12
|39
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:01:13
|40
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First
|41
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|42
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos
|0:01:14
|43
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|44
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:16
|45
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|46
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:17
|47
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
|48
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team
|0:01:18
|49
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|50
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|51
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:01:19
|52
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:01:20
|53
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|54
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:22
|55
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|56
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:25
|57
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:27
|58
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|59
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|60
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|61
|Ama Gehereigzabher (Eri) Team Dimension Data
|62
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|63
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ
|64
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:28
|65
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos
|66
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|67
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:29
|68
|Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team
|69
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team
|70
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:01:30
|71
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team
|72
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|73
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|74
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:01:31
|75
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:32
|76
|Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|77
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|78
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:33
|79
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|80
|Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:34
|81
|Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale
|82
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:37
|83
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:38
|84
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|85
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|86
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:39
|87
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|88
|Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team
|89
|Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First
|0:01:40
|90
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|91
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|92
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:01:41
|93
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|94
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team
|95
|Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|96
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|97
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos
|0:01:43
|98
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First
|0:01:45
|99
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|100
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:01:46
|101
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:01:47
|102
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|103
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:48
|104
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|105
|Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|106
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:49
|107
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:01:51
|108
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:52
|109
|Jhonnatan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Ineos
|110
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|111
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:53
|112
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:54
|113
|Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|114
|Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:55
|115
|Franois Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|116
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos
|0:01:56
|117
|Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|118
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:57
|119
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|120
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:58
|121
|Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|122
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:59
|123
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|124
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:02:01
|125
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|126
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Ineos
|127
|Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:02:02
|128
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|129
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team
|0:02:04
|130
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|131
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|132
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:05
|133
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:06
|134
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|135
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|136
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|137
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:02:07
|138
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:02:09
|139
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:11
|140
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:12
|141
|Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|142
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:02:16
|143
|Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education First
|0:02:18
|144
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|145
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|146
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:02:19
|147
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|148
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|149
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:02:21
|150
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:23
|151
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|152
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data
|0:02:24
|153
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|154
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:02:25
|155
|Umberto Orsini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:02:28
|156
|Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|157
|Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|158
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data
|0:02:30
|159
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:31
|160
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:02:32
|161
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:02:33
|162
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:34
|163
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First
|0:02:35
|164
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:36
|165
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:02:40
|166
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:02:43
|167
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|168
|Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:02:44
|169
|Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:02:46
|170
|Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:02:47
|171
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:02:58
|172
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:04
|173
|Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:08
|174
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
|0:03:23
|175
|Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First
|0:03:30
|OOT
|Hiroki Nishimura (Jap) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:04:36
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:12:54
|2
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:19
|3
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:23
|4
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:28
|5
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|6
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:33
|7
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:00:35
|8
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|9
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:39
|10
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:40
|11
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:42
|12
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team
|0:00:45
|13
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:46
|14
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|0:00:47
|15
|Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
|16
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
|17
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:50
|18
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|19
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:53
|20
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|21
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|0:00:54
|22
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:57
|23
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:58
|24
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|25
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:59
|26
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|27
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:01
|28
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos
|29
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|30
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:02
|31
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Dimension Data
|0:01:04
|32
|Mikkel Frolich Honore (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|33
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:05
|34
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|35
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:06
|36
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:07
|37
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:09
|38
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:01:12
|39
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:01:13
|40
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First
|41
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|42
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos
|0:01:14
|43
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|44
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:16
|45
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|46
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:17
|47
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
|48
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team
|0:01:18
|49
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|50
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|51
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:01:19
|52
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:01:20
|53
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|54
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:22
|55
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|56
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:25
|57
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:27
|58
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|59
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|60
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|61
|Ama Gehereigzabher (Eri) Team Dimension Data
|62
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|63
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ
|64
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:28
|65
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos
|66
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|67
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:29
|68
|Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team
|69
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team
|70
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:01:30
|71
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team
|72
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|73
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|74
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:01:31
|75
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:32
|76
|Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|77
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|78
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:33
|79
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|80
|Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:34
|81
|Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale
|82
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:37
|83
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:38
|84
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|85
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|86
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:39
|87
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|88
|Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team
|89
|Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First
|0:01:40
|90
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|91
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|92
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:01:41
|93
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|94
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team
|95
|Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|96
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|97
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos
|0:01:43
|98
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First
|0:01:45
|99
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|100
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:01:46
|101
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:01:47
|102
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|103
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:48
|104
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|105
|Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|106
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:49
|107
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:01:51
|108
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:52
|109
|Jhonnatan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Ineos
|110
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|111
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:53
|112
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:54
|113
|Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|114
|Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:55
|115
|Franois Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|116
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos
|0:01:56
|117
|Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|118
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:57
|119
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|120
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:58
|121
|Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|122
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:59
|123
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|124
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:02:01
|125
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|126
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Ineos
|127
|Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:02:02
|128
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|129
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team
|0:02:04
|130
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|131
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|132
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:05
|133
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:06
|134
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|135
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|136
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|137
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:02:07
|138
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:02:09
|139
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:11
|140
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:12
|141
|Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|142
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:02:16
|143
|Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education First
|0:02:18
|144
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|145
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|146
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:02:19
|147
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|148
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|149
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:02:21
|150
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:23
|151
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|152
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data
|0:02:24
|153
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|154
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:02:25
|155
|Umberto Orsini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:02:28
|156
|Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|157
|Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|158
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data
|0:02:30
|159
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:31
|160
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:02:32
|161
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:02:33
|162
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:34
|163
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First
|0:02:35
|164
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:36
|165
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:02:40
|166
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:02:43
|167
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|168
|Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:02:44
|169
|Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:02:46
|170
|Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:02:47
|171
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:02:58
|172
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:04
|173
|Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:08
|174
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
|0:03:23
|175
|Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First
|0:03:30
|OOT
|Hiroki Nishimura (Jap) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:04:36
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|15
|pts
|2
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|12
|3
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|9
|4
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|7
|5
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|6
|6
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|7
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
|4
|8
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|3
|9
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|10
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|pts
|2
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|4
|3
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|2
|4
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:22
|2
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:00:07
|3
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|4
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
|0:00:19
|5
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:29
|6
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos
|0:00:33
|7
|Mikkel Frolich Honore (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:36
|8
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:37
|9
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:00:44
|10
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:00:45
|11
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos
|0:00:46
|12
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|13
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:00:52
|14
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:59
|15
|Ama Gehereigzabher (Eri) Team Dimension Data
|16
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|17
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|18
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:01:03
|19
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:04
|20
|Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|21
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:05
|22
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:01:10
|23
|Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First
|0:01:12
|24
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:13
|25
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|26
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:17
|27
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:01:19
|28
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:01:23
|29
|Jhonnatan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Ineos
|0:01:24
|30
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|31
|Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:26
|32
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos
|0:01:28
|33
|Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|34
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:29
|35
|Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:30
|36
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:33
|37
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:38
|38
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|39
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:43
|40
|Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:01:44
|41
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:01:50
|42
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|43
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:53
|44
|Umberto Orsini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|45
|Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|46
|Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|47
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:08
|48
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:15
|49
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
|0:02:55
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:40:23
|2
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:15
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:28
|4
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:36
|5
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:51
|6
|Team Sunweb
|0:00:54
|7
|Deceuninck-Quick Step
|0:01:06
|8
|EF Education First
|9
|Team Ineos
|0:01:09
|10
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:26
|11
|Movistar Team
|0:01:40
|12
|Team Dimension Data
|0:01:49
|13
|CCC Team
|0:01:51
|14
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:55
|15
|Team Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:17
|16
|Lotto-Soudal
|0:02:29
|17
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:32
|18
|Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:02:40
|19
|Israel Cycling Academy
|0:02:51
|20
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:56
|21
|Bardiani-CSF
|0:03:59
|22
|Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:04:37
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
The best cycling overshoes: full coverage overshoes to see you through winterCyclingnews' round-up of the best cycling overshoes and toe warmers available to buy this winter
-
Poulidor's funeral to take place in his home town on TuesdayPlans for a big screen as big crowds expected
-
AG2R La Mondiale hit the Alps for pre-season camp – GalleryHiking and winter sports on the menu for team building
-
WyndyMilla Saw Doctor Dura-Ace Di2 reviewThe WyndyMilla Saw Doctor is a British-designed, Italian-built aero bike that prioritises self-expression to complement its performance
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy