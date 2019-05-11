Image 1 of 42 Roglic on the climb (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 42 Passing under an arch at 1200 metres to go (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 42 José Joaquín Rojas (Movistar) rides past the portico wall (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 42 Rafał Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) parts the crowds (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 42 Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) on the climb (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 42 Simon Yates was the last GC man out on course (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 42 A corner on the steep climb to the finish (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 42 Roglic takes the points jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 42 Roglic sprays the champagne on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 42 Giulio Ciccone is the first mountain classification leader (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 42 Roglic celebrates his victory (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 42 Roglic en route to victory (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 42 Vincenzo Nibali at the first stage of the Giro (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 42 Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) is the best young rider after stage 1 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 42 Roglic celebrates his win on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 42 The first pink jersey of the 2019 Giro (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 42 Roglic savours his victory on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 42 Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) was the first rider away (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 42 Vincenzo Nibali at the start (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 42 Mikel Nieve (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 42 Richard Carapaz (Movistar) beat his team leader Landa (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 42 Fausto Masnada (Androni Giocattoli) sets off (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 42 Tao Geoghegan Hart (Team Ineos) put in a strong time (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 42 A CCC rider barely visible through the massed crowds (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 42 Tao Geoghegan Hart (Team Ineos) heads uphill (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 42 Guillaume Boivin (Israel Cycling Academy) races up the climb (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 42 Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) on the climb (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 42 Giovanni Carboni (Bardiani-CSF) rides through the crowds on the climb (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 42 A view through one of the 666 portico arches (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 42 Diego Ulissi (Team UAE Emirates) on the climb (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 42 Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) switched bikes before the climb (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 42 Mikel Landa (Movistar) didn't have the best day out (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 42 Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) put in a strong time (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 42 Bob Jungels (Deceuninck-Quick Step) on the climb to the finish (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 42 Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) blew the race apart early on (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 42 Hour Record holder Victor Campenaerts (Lotto-Soudal) out on course (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 37 of 42 Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) kicked off the Giro (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 38 of 42 Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) had a good opening day (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 39 of 42 Roglic, wearing a cooling vest, heads to the stage start (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 40 of 42 Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) flew up the climb to the finish (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 41 of 42 Davide Formolo (Bora-Hansgrohe) tackles the climb (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 42 of 42 Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) put in a strong time (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) won the opening stage of the Giro d’Italia, blitzing the eight-kilometre course in Bologna to take the first pink jersey of the race. The Slovenian was the only man to break the 13-minute barrier on the stage, which included a two-kilometre, 9.7 per cent climb to the finish.

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott), who set off almost three hours after Roglič, took second on the stage, 19 seconds down. Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) was third, a further four seconds back.

Roglič was the 12th rider to start on a day which flipped the usual time trial script. All of the main GC contenders started early in order to avoid potential thunderstorms. They didn’t materialise, however, leaving Yates free to race in similar conditions to his rivals, who completed the stage hours earlier.

It’s the second Giro d’Italia stage win of Roglič’s career, three years after his victory at the Chianti time trial at his debut Giro, back in 2016. After his run, the Slovenian was his usual self – pleased to take the win while staying reserved about the future.

“I’m happy with it. It went well. I finished well, and I’m happy with today’s performance,” said Roglič after finishing his ride. “It’s nice [to be in the lead]. It’s quite an advantage so I’m really happy with it.

“I tried to be focused. I did the recon some hours before the start. It’s not so big [on] tactics here – it’s not very technical, it’s quite honest, and at the end of the course, it’s full gas on the climb.

“It’s a nice gap and you always want more and more, but a win is a win. The first day is behind us and it’s a really nice start.”

How it happened

The opening time trial of the 102nd Giro d’Italia saw something of a role reversal to the usual proceedings, with many of the big GC names heading out early on in order to avoid possible rain showers forecast later in the afternoon.

As a result, Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) kicked off the day. The Dutchman’s effort looked a solid one, going well on the steep 2.1km climb to the finish. His 13:22 was the benchmark, but it was soon beaten in unlikely fashion. Astana leader Miguel Ángel López – a man hardly known for his time trial abilities – reached the checkpoint at the bottom of the climb two seconds up on Dumoulin, ultimately besting him at the line by fractions of a second.

Minutes later, Nibali went fastest, his time of 13:17 five seconds up on the Colombian. Further down the climb, Roglič was flying up, passing his minute man and almost catching the next man on the road. The Slovenian is the in-form man coming into the Giro, and he duly blew the timing sheets apart with a time of 12:54.

There was disappointment for Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin) and Mikel Landa (Movistar), who put in times of 14:14 and 14:01 respectively, leaving them 1:20 and 1:07 down on Roglič on day one. Landa would later be beaten by his teammate, Richard Carapaz, who crossed the line at 13:41.

Meanwhile, Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) was the first man to switch from TT to road bike at the bottom of the climb, though his time of 14:53 suggested it didn’t do much good. As the excitement over the novelty of GC men going out early faded, Tao Geoghegan Hart kicked off Team Ineos’ first Grand Tour foray with a strong time, going fifth fastest with a time of 13:29, some 11 seconds faster than Bob Jungels (Deceuninck-Quick Step).

Nine, four, two and one points were on offer at the top of the 9.7 per cent climb to the line, so there was an incentive for those with blue jersey ambitions to target a good time there. Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) was one such rider, racing on a road bike on both the flat and climb to set a time of 6:01 up the hill, the fastest of the day.

Ciccone’s teammate Bauke Mollema was the first GC contender to make a bike change, a move which Mitchelton-Scott DS Matt White had estimated could cost 20 seconds. His eventual time of 13:33 suggested that the bike change did indeed help him on the climb.

Rafał Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) hasn’t had the best of times at Grand Tours during the past few years, but started off well here, crossing the line with a time of 13:27. The Pole would be the fastest man of the mid-section of the stage, as everybody awaited Yates’ run, third from last on the day.

A few riders dipped under the 14-minute mark during that period, including the Mitchelton-Scott duo of Esteban Chaves and Brent Bookwalter, and Daniel Navarro (Katusha-Alpecin). For the large part, though, it was a time for sprinters and domestiques to complete their rides.

When Yates finally went out for his run, he went strong on the flat, putting in a time of 7:06 at the intermediate checkpoint, and passed his minute man, Fernando Gaviria, on the climb. On the climb, he lost a single second to Roglič, sealing second place and confirming the Jumbo-Visma leader’s victory.

Full results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:12:54 2 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:19 3 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:23 4 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:00:28 5 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 6 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:33 7 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 0:00:35 8 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 9 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:39 10 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:40 11 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:00:42 12 Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team 0:00:45 13 Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:46 14 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 0:00:47 15 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First 16 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 17 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:50 18 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 19 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:53 20 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 21 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 0:00:54 22 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:57 23 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:58 24 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 25 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:59 26 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 27 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:01 28 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos 29 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 30 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:02 31 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Dimension Data 0:01:04 32 Mikkel Frolich Honore (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 33 Brent Bookwalter (USA) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:05 34 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 35 Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:01:06 36 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:07 37 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:09 38 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:01:12 39 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:01:13 40 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First 41 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 42 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos 0:01:14 43 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 44 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:16 45 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 46 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:17 47 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy 48 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team 0:01:18 49 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 50 Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 51 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:01:19 52 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:01:20 53 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 54 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:22 55 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 56 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:25 57 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:27 58 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 59 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 60 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 61 Ama Gehereigzabher (Eri) Team Dimension Data 62 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 63 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ 64 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:28 65 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos 66 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 67 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:29 68 Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team 69 Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team 70 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:30 71 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team 72 Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 73 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 74 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:01:31 75 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:32 76 Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 77 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 78 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:33 79 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 80 Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:34 81 Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale 82 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:37 83 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:38 84 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 85 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 86 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:39 87 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 88 Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team 89 Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First 0:01:40 90 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 91 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 92 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:01:41 93 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 94 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team 95 Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 96 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 97 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos 0:01:43 98 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First 0:01:45 99 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 100 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:01:46 101 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 0:01:47 102 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 103 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:48 104 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 105 Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 106 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:49 107 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 0:01:51 108 Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:01:52 109 Jhonnatan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Ineos 110 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 111 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:53 112 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:54 113 Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 114 Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:55 115 Franois Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 116 Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos 0:01:56 117 Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 118 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:57 119 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 120 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:58 121 Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF 122 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:59 123 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 124 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:02:01 125 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 126 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Ineos 127 Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy 0:02:02 128 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 129 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team 0:02:04 130 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 131 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 132 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:05 133 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:06 134 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 135 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 136 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 137 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 0:02:07 138 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:02:09 139 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:11 140 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:12 141 Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 142 Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:02:16 143 Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education First 0:02:18 144 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 145 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 146 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:02:19 147 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 148 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 149 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:02:21 150 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:23 151 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 152 Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data 0:02:24 153 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 154 Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy 0:02:25 155 Umberto Orsini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:02:28 156 Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates 157 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 158 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data 0:02:30 159 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:31 160 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:02:32 161 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:02:33 162 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:34 163 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First 0:02:35 164 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:36 165 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:02:40 166 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 0:02:43 167 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 168 Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:02:44 169 Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:02:46 170 Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:02:47 171 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:02:58 172 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:04 173 Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:08 174 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team 0:03:23 175 Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First 0:03:30 OOT Hiroki Nishimura (Jap) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:04:36

General classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:12:54 2 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:19 3 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:23 4 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:00:28 5 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 6 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:33 7 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 0:00:35 8 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 9 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:39 10 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:40 11 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:00:42 12 Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team 0:00:45 13 Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:46 14 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 0:00:47 15 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First 16 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 17 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:50 18 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 19 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:53 20 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 21 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 0:00:54 22 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:57 23 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:58 24 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 25 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:59 26 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 27 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:01 28 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos 29 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 30 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:02 31 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Dimension Data 0:01:04 32 Mikkel Frolich Honore (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 33 Brent Bookwalter (USA) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:05 34 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 35 Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:01:06 36 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:07 37 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:09 38 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:01:12 39 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:01:13 40 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First 41 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 42 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos 0:01:14 43 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 44 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:16 45 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 46 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:17 47 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy 48 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team 0:01:18 49 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 50 Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 51 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:01:19 52 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:01:20 53 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 54 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:22 55 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 56 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:25 57 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:27 58 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 59 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 60 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 61 Ama Gehereigzabher (Eri) Team Dimension Data 62 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 63 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ 64 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:28 65 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos 66 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 67 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:29 68 Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team 69 Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team 70 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:30 71 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team 72 Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 73 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 74 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:01:31 75 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:32 76 Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 77 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 78 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:33 79 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 80 Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:34 81 Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale 82 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:37 83 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:38 84 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 85 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 86 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:39 87 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 88 Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team 89 Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First 0:01:40 90 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 91 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 92 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:01:41 93 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 94 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team 95 Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 96 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 97 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos 0:01:43 98 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First 0:01:45 99 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 100 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:01:46 101 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 0:01:47 102 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 103 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:48 104 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 105 Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 106 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:49 107 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 0:01:51 108 Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:01:52 109 Jhonnatan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Ineos 110 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 111 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:53 112 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:54 113 Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 114 Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:55 115 Franois Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 116 Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos 0:01:56 117 Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 118 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:57 119 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 120 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:58 121 Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF 122 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:59 123 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 124 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:02:01 125 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 126 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Ineos 127 Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy 0:02:02 128 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 129 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team 0:02:04 130 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 131 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 132 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:05 133 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:06 134 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 135 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 136 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 137 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 0:02:07 138 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:02:09 139 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:11 140 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:12 141 Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 142 Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:02:16 143 Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education First 0:02:18 144 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 145 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 146 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:02:19 147 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 148 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 149 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:02:21 150 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:23 151 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 152 Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data 0:02:24 153 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 154 Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy 0:02:25 155 Umberto Orsini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:02:28 156 Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates 157 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 158 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data 0:02:30 159 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:31 160 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:02:32 161 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:02:33 162 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:34 163 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First 0:02:35 164 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:36 165 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:02:40 166 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 0:02:43 167 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 168 Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:02:44 169 Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:02:46 170 Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:02:47 171 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:02:58 172 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:04 173 Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:08 174 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team 0:03:23 175 Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First 0:03:30 OOT Hiroki Nishimura (Jap) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:04:36

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 15 pts 2 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 12 3 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 9 4 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 7 5 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 6 6 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 5 7 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 4 8 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 3 9 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 2 10 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 9 pts 2 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 4 3 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 2 4 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 1

Youth classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:13:22 2 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 0:00:07 3 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 4 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 0:00:19 5 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:29 6 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos 0:00:33 7 Mikkel Frolich Honore (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:36 8 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:37 9 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:00:44 10 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:00:45 11 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos 0:00:46 12 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 13 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:00:52 14 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:59 15 Ama Gehereigzabher (Eri) Team Dimension Data 16 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 17 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 18 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:01:03 19 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:04 20 Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 21 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:05 22 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:01:10 23 Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First 0:01:12 24 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:01:13 25 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 26 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:17 27 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:19 28 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 0:01:23 29 Jhonnatan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Ineos 0:01:24 30 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 31 Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:26 32 Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos 0:01:28 33 Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 34 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:29 35 Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:30 36 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:33 37 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:38 38 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 39 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:43 40 Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:01:44 41 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:01:50 42 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 43 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:53 44 Umberto Orsini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 45 Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates 46 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 47 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:08 48 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:02:15 49 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team 0:02:55