Roglic wins opening Giro d'Italia time trial

Dominant Slovenian takes first maglia rosa

Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) won the opening stage of the Giro d’Italia, blitzing the eight-kilometre course in Bologna to take the first pink jersey of the race. The Slovenian was the only man to break the 13-minute barrier on the stage, which included a two-kilometre, 9.7 per cent climb to the finish.

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott), who set off almost three hours after Roglič, took second on the stage, 19 seconds down. Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) was third, a further four seconds back.

Roglič was the 12th rider to start on a day which flipped the usual time trial script. All of the main GC contenders started early in order to avoid potential thunderstorms. They didn’t materialise, however, leaving Yates free to race in similar conditions to his rivals, who completed the stage hours earlier.

It’s the second Giro d’Italia stage win of Roglič’s career, three years after his victory at the Chianti time trial at his debut Giro, back in 2016. After his run, the Slovenian was his usual self – pleased to take the win while staying reserved about the future.

“I’m happy with it. It went well. I finished well, and I’m happy with today’s performance,” said Roglič after finishing his ride. “It’s nice [to be in the lead]. It’s quite an advantage so I’m really happy with it.

“I tried to be focused. I did the recon some hours before the start. It’s not so big [on] tactics here – it’s not very technical, it’s quite honest, and at the end of the course, it’s full gas on the climb.

“It’s a nice gap and you always want more and more, but a win is a win. The first day is behind us and it’s a really nice start.”

How it happened

The opening time trial of the 102nd Giro d’Italia saw something of a role reversal to the usual proceedings, with many of the big GC names heading out early on in order to avoid possible rain showers forecast later in the afternoon.

As a result, Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) kicked off the day. The Dutchman’s effort looked a solid one, going well on the steep 2.1km climb to the finish. His 13:22 was the benchmark, but it was soon beaten in unlikely fashion. Astana leader Miguel Ángel López – a man hardly known for his time trial abilities – reached the checkpoint at the bottom of the climb two seconds up on Dumoulin, ultimately besting him at the line by fractions of a second.

Minutes later, Nibali went fastest, his time of 13:17 five seconds up on the Colombian. Further down the climb, Roglič was flying up, passing his minute man and almost catching the next man on the road. The Slovenian is the in-form man coming into the Giro, and he duly blew the timing sheets apart with a time of 12:54.

There was disappointment for Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin) and Mikel Landa (Movistar), who put in times of 14:14 and 14:01 respectively, leaving them 1:20 and 1:07 down on Roglič on day one. Landa would later be beaten by his teammate, Richard Carapaz, who crossed the line at 13:41.

Meanwhile, Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) was the first man to switch from TT to road bike at the bottom of the climb, though his time of 14:53 suggested it didn’t do much good. As the excitement over the novelty of GC men going out early faded, Tao Geoghegan Hart kicked off Team Ineos’ first Grand Tour foray with a strong time, going fifth fastest with a time of 13:29, some 11 seconds faster than Bob Jungels (Deceuninck-Quick Step).

Nine, four, two and one points were on offer at the top of the 9.7 per cent climb to the line, so there was an incentive for those with blue jersey ambitions to target a good time there. Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) was one such rider, racing on a road bike on both the flat and climb to set a time of 6:01 up the hill, the fastest of the day.

Ciccone’s teammate Bauke Mollema was the first GC contender to make a bike change, a move which Mitchelton-Scott DS Matt White had estimated could cost 20 seconds. His eventual time of 13:33 suggested that the bike change did indeed help him on the climb.

Rafał Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) hasn’t had the best of times at Grand Tours during the past few years, but started off well here, crossing the line with a time of 13:27. The Pole would be the fastest man of the mid-section of the stage, as everybody awaited Yates’ run, third from last on the day.

A few riders dipped under the 14-minute mark during that period, including the Mitchelton-Scott duo of Esteban Chaves and Brent Bookwalter, and Daniel Navarro (Katusha-Alpecin). For the large part, though, it was a time for sprinters and domestiques to complete their rides.

When Yates finally went out for his run, he went strong on the flat, putting in a time of 7:06 at the intermediate checkpoint, and passed his minute man, Fernando Gaviria, on the climb. On the climb, he lost a single second to Roglič, sealing second place and confirming the Jumbo-Visma leader’s victory.

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma0:12:54
2Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:19
3Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:00:23
4Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:00:28
5Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
6Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:33
7Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos0:00:35
8Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
9Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:00:39
10Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:00:40
11Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:00:42
12Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team0:00:45
13Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:46
14Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team0:00:47
15Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
16Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
17Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:50
18Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
19Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:00:53
20Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
21Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb0:00:54
22James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:57
23Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:58
24Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
25Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:59
26Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
27Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:01:01
28Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos
29Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
30Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:02
31Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Dimension Data0:01:04
32Mikkel Frolich Honore (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
33Brent Bookwalter (USA) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:05
34Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
35Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:01:06
36Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:07
37Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:09
38Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data0:01:12
39Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb0:01:13
40Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First
41Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
42Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos0:01:14
43Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
44Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:01:16
45Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
46Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:17
47Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
48Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team0:01:18
49Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
50Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
51Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb0:01:19
52Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb0:01:20
53Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
54Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:22
55Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
56Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:25
57Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:27
58Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
59Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
60Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
61Ama Gehereigzabher (Eri) Team Dimension Data
62Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team
63Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ
64Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:01:28
65Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos
66Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
67Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:01:29
68Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team
69Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team
70Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:01:30
71Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team
72Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
73Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
74Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb0:01:31
75Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:01:32
76Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
77Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
78Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:33
79Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
80Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:34
81Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale
82Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:37
83Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:38
84Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
85Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
86Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:01:39
87Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
88Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team
89Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First0:01:40
90Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
91Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
92Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb0:01:41
93Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
94Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team
95Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
96Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
97Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos0:01:43
98Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First0:01:45
99Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
100Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:01:46
101Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy0:01:47
102Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
103Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:01:48
104Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
105Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
106Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:49
107Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data0:01:51
108Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma0:01:52
109Jhonnatan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Ineos
110Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
111Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:01:53
112Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:01:54
113Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
114Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:01:55
115Franois Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
116Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos0:01:56
117Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
118Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:01:57
119Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
120Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:01:58
121Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF
122Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:01:59
123Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
124Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:02:01
125Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
126Christian Knees (Ger) Team Ineos
127Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy0:02:02
128Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
129Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team0:02:04
130Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
131Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
132Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:05
133Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:06
134Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
135Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
136Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
137Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy0:02:07
138Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:02:09
139Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:02:11
140Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:02:12
141Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
142Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:02:16
143Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education First0:02:18
144Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
145Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
146Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:02:19
147Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
148Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
149Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:02:21
150Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:02:23
151Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
152Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data0:02:24
153Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
154Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy0:02:25
155Umberto Orsini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:02:28
156Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
157Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
158Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data0:02:30
159Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:31
160Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:02:32
161Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:02:33
162Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:34
163Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First0:02:35
164Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:02:36
165Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:02:40
166Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data0:02:43
167Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
168Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:02:44
169Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:02:46
170Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:02:47
171Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:02:58
172Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:04
173Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo0:03:08
174Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team0:03:23
175Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First0:03:30
OOTHiroki Nishimura (Jap) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:04:36

General classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma0:12:54
2Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:19
3Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:00:23
4Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:00:28
5Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
6Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:33
7Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos0:00:35
8Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
9Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:00:39
10Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:00:40
11Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:00:42
12Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team0:00:45
13Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:46
14Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team0:00:47
15Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
16Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
17Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:50
18Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
19Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:00:53
20Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
21Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb0:00:54
22James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:57
23Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:58
24Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
25Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:59
26Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
27Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:01:01
28Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos
29Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
30Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:02
31Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Dimension Data0:01:04
32Mikkel Frolich Honore (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
33Brent Bookwalter (USA) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:05
34Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
35Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:01:06
36Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:07
37Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:09
38Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data0:01:12
39Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb0:01:13
40Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First
41Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
42Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos0:01:14
43Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
44Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:01:16
45Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
46Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:17
47Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
48Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team0:01:18
49Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
50Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
51Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb0:01:19
52Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb0:01:20
53Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
54Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:22
55Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
56Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:25
57Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:27
58Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
59Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
60Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
61Ama Gehereigzabher (Eri) Team Dimension Data
62Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team
63Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ
64Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:01:28
65Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos
66Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
67Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:01:29
68Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team
69Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team
70Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:01:30
71Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team
72Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
73Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
74Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb0:01:31
75Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:01:32
76Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
77Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
78Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:33
79Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
80Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:34
81Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale
82Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:37
83Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:38
84Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
85Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
86Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:01:39
87Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
88Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team
89Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First0:01:40
90Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
91Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
92Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb0:01:41
93Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
94Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team
95Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
96Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
97Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos0:01:43
98Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First0:01:45
99Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
100Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:01:46
101Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy0:01:47
102Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
103Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:01:48
104Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
105Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
106Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:49
107Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data0:01:51
108Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma0:01:52
109Jhonnatan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Ineos
110Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
111Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:01:53
112Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:01:54
113Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
114Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:01:55
115Franois Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
116Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos0:01:56
117Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
118Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:01:57
119Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
120Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:01:58
121Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF
122Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:01:59
123Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
124Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:02:01
125Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
126Christian Knees (Ger) Team Ineos
127Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy0:02:02
128Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
129Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team0:02:04
130Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
131Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
132Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:05
133Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:06
134Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
135Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
136Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
137Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy0:02:07
138Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:02:09
139Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:02:11
140Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:02:12
141Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
142Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:02:16
143Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education First0:02:18
144Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
145Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
146Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:02:19
147Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
148Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
149Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:02:21
150Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:02:23
151Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
152Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data0:02:24
153Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
154Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy0:02:25
155Umberto Orsini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:02:28
156Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
157Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
158Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data0:02:30
159Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:31
160Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:02:32
161Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:02:33
162Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:34
163Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First0:02:35
164Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:02:36
165Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:02:40
166Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data0:02:43
167Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
168Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:02:44
169Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:02:46
170Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:02:47
171Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:02:58
172Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:04
173Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo0:03:08
174Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team0:03:23
175Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First0:03:30
OOTHiroki Nishimura (Jap) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:04:36

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma15pts
2Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott12
3Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida9
4Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team7
5Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb6
6Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe5
7Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos4
8Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma3
9Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo2
10Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo9pts
2Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma4
3Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott2
4Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe1

Youth classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:13:22
2Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos0:00:07
3Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
4Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First0:00:19
5James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:29
6Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos0:00:33
7Mikkel Frolich Honore (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:36
8Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:37
9Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data0:00:44
10Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb0:00:45
11Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos0:00:46
12Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
13Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb0:00:52
14Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:59
15Ama Gehereigzabher (Eri) Team Dimension Data
16Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
17Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
18Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb0:01:03
19Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:01:04
20Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
21Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:05
22Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:01:10
23Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First0:01:12
24Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma0:01:13
25Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
26Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:17
27Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:01:19
28Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data0:01:23
29Jhonnatan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Ineos0:01:24
30Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
31Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ0:01:26
32Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos0:01:28
33Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
34Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:01:29
35Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:30
36Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:33
37Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:38
38Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
39Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:01:43
40Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:01:44
41Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:01:50
42Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
43Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:53
44Umberto Orsini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
45Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
46Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
47Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:02:08
48Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:02:15
49Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team0:02:55

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Jumbo-Visma0:40:23
2Bahrain-Merida0:00:15
3Astana Pro Team0:00:28
4Mitchelton-Scott0:00:36
5Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:51
6Team Sunweb0:00:54
7Deceuninck-Quick Step0:01:06
8EF Education First
9Team Ineos0:01:09
10UAE Team Emirates0:01:26
11Movistar Team0:01:40
12Team Dimension Data0:01:49
13CCC Team0:01:51
14Trek-Segafredo0:01:55
15Team Katusha-Alpecin0:02:17
16Lotto-Soudal0:02:29
17AG2R La Mondiale0:02:32
18Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:02:40
19Israel Cycling Academy0:02:51
20Groupama-FDJ0:02:56
21Bardiani-CSF0:03:59
22Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:04:37

