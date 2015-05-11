Video: Hansen misses out on birthday stage win at the Giro d’Italia

Image 1 of 3 Adam Hanson (Lotto-Soudal) leads the breakaway (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Adam Hansen (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 3 Adam Hansen (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Lotto-Soudal’s Adam Hansen is aiming for a stage win during this year’s Giro d’Italia and it looked like the stage 3 race into Sestri Levante might have been his opportunity.

The Australian, who celebrated his 34th birthday on Monday, was apart of a large breakaway that stood a chance of making it to the finish line in tact, however, a strong effort from Tinkoff-Saxo reeled the escapees back in just in time for the bunch sprint won by Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge).

“It was very painful and disappointing that I couldn’t get the win,” Hansen said. “I hope to win a stage here, so I’ll keep trying. It’s always good to be active and doing something so that’s nice to do on your birthday.”

Watch out latest video interview with Adam Hansen after stage 3 as he recaps his effort in the breakaway and talks about his upcoming ambitions for the Italian Grand Tour.

