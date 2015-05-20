Image 1 of 127 Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) celebrates his win on the F1 track in Imola. Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) made it another win for the breakaway with victory on a rain-soaked stage 11 of the Giro d'Italia. Zakarin was part of the early 10-man break, and launched his winning move on the penultimate climb of the day.

The Russian powered around the slippery Imola circuit to solo to the finish line with Carlos Betancur (AG2R-La Mondiale) sprinting for second almost a minute behind Zakarin. Franco Pellizotti finished third.

"I started the stage in good heart, and the breakaway riders worked well together. I made one attempt to get away, and at the second try, I made it," Zakarin explained after the stage. "I learned a lesson in the stage that Intxausti won because that day I made the mistake of attacking too early. This time, I waited until the last moment. I still can’t believe that I won the Tour de Romandie, and now I’ve won a stage of the Giro. I have many emotions, and I’m very happy."

Zakarin, who came into the Giro d’Italia surrounded in hype following his Tour de Romandie victory was part of a break that moved clear following the first intermediate sprint. The move contained riders including Ryder Hesjedal (Cannondale-Garmin) and Stage 9 winner Beñat Intxausti (Movistar). Zakarin outwitted his more experienced companions, riding off the front with 20 kilometres still remaining.

Few would have given Zakarin’s chances of making it to the finish credence but the Russian made the most of the descents to pull out the crucial advantage. Behind him, the chasers each tried their own move but none could shut down the Katusha rider.

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) maintained his lead in the overall classification, putting in a small dig on the final climb to test his rivals.

How it happened

After days of sunshine, the weather turned and the rain began to fall over the riders on stage 11, from Frolì to Imola. The talk of the town was of Richie Porte’s (Team Sky) two-minute penalty after he accepted a new wheel from Simon Clarke (Orica-GreenEdge) on stage 10. The result was that Porte started the day 3:09 back on Contador.

The attacks came as soon as the flag dropped but with an intermediate sprint just 7.6 kilometres into the day, there were several teams interested in keeping it together. Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek Factory Racing) beat Elia Viviani (Team Sky) to the top points with red jersey wearer, and yesterday’s stage winner, Nicola Boem (Bardiani-CSF) in third.

A group of four made it clear but they were held at close quarters, allowing more riders to come across to the gap to boost the break’s number to 10. The men out front were: Carlos Betancur, Matteo Montaguti (Ag2r La Mondiale), Franco Pellizotti (Androni - Sidermec), Diego Rosa (Astana), Marek Rutkiewicz (CCC Sprandi), Beñat Intxausti, Ruben Fernandez (Movistar), Ryder Hesjedal (Cannondale - Garmin), Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) and Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL - Jumbo).

After making a mistake on stage 10, the peloton were wary of giving the break too much space. The break were only allowed to take 3:48 on the main group, with BMC doing the majority of the chasing. The American team were working for Philippe Gilbert (BMC).

The weather took its toll on the peloton with splits and crashes in abundance. One of the men to hit the deck was escapee Betancur, who took a hefty blow to his right side, as did Luca Paolini (Katusha). Betancur had to drop back for medical assistance but made it back into the breakaway. Splits caught a number of riders out too, with the peloton breaking into three separate groups.

There was no interest in waiting for those unlucky enough to miss the cut and the pace was upped by BMC and the GC teams. As the peloton entered the finishing circuit around the Imola motorsport track at 45 kilometres to go the advantage had been cut to just 57 seconds. At the front the pace was felt by many, with Fernandez, Rutkiewicz and Montaguti distanced.

With just over 30 kilometres remaining, BMC tried to take the pressure off by sending Stefan Küng up the road. With the Swiss rider on the attack, the team were able to sit back and let Orica-GreenEdge take up the pace setting. Küng put in a valiant effort but couldn’t reduce the gap to below a minute and eventually eased back into the clutches of the bunch.

Seven men remained out front with 24 kilometres remaining but they knew that their time was numbered. Zakarin was the first of the escapees to blink, striking out as they approached the penultimate climb of the day. Taking risks on the slippery descent, the recent Tour de Romandie winner pulled out 20 seconds on his former companions. On the penultimate crossing of the line, Zakarin has built that lead up to 40 seconds over the five chasers.

The rain became heavier as the stage reached its conclusion and back in the peloton Rigoberto Urán (Etixx-QuickStep) found his day took an unexpected turn. After appearing to connect wheels with another rider, the Colombian hit the deck in the finishing straight. A couple of his teammates hung back to help, but Urán blasted past them and made it back to the main group with 11 kilometres still remaining.

The three Orica-GreenEdge riders at the head of the peloton appeared unable to cut the gap to Zakarin, and Tinkoff-Saxo and Astana decided to take over with well over a minute to the Katusha rider. Not content with just riding home behind the break, Contador attacked on the final ascent of Tre Monte. The attack put his rival Aru in trouble as he tried and failed to close the gap. Contador was brought back but only after getting a mental advantage over his rivals.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 3:55:08 2 Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:53 3 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 4 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 5 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 6 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 7 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 8 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:00:58 9 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 10 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:02 11 Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 12 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 13 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 14 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 15 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 16 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 17 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 18 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal 19 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 20 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 21 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 22 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 23 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 24 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 25 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 26 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 27 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 28 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 29 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 30 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 31 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 32 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 33 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 34 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 35 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 36 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 37 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 38 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 39 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 40 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 41 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 42 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 43 Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF 44 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 45 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 46 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 47 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 48 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 49 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 50 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 51 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:09 52 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 53 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 54 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:19 55 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:52 56 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:06 57 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:04:26 58 Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:06:14 59 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 60 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 0:06:49 61 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 62 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 63 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 64 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 65 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:06:55 66 Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team 67 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 68 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 69 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 70 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:07:28 71 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 72 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:10:12 73 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 74 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:13:19 75 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:18:05 76 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 77 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 78 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:18:08 79 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:19:05 80 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 81 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 82 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) TrekRacing 83 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 84 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 85 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 86 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 87 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 88 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 89 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 90 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 91 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 92 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 93 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling 94 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli 95 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 96 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 97 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 98 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 99 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 100 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 101 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 102 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 103 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 104 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 105 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 106 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 107 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 108 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 109 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 110 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) TrekRacing 111 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 112 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 113 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 114 Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 115 Fabio Silvestre (Por) TrekRacing 116 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 117 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 118 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 119 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 120 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 121 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 122 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 123 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 124 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing 125 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin 126 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 127 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 128 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr 129 Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing 130 Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 131 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 132 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 133 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 134 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 135 Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 136 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 137 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 138 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 139 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 140 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 141 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 142 Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 143 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 144 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 145 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 146 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 147 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 148 Marco Coledan (Ita) TrekRacing 149 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 150 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 151 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 152 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 153 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 154 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) TrekRacing 155 Calvin Watson (Aus) TrekRacing 156 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 157 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 158 Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 159 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 160 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 161 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 162 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 163 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 164 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 165 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 166 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 167 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) TrekRacing 168 Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida 169 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr 170 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 171 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 172 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling 173 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 174 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 175 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 176 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 177 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 178 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 179 Elia Favilli (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 180 Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 181 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 182 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 183 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 184 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 185 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 186 Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 187 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 25 pts 2 Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 18 3 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 16 4 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 12 5 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing 10 6 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 9 7 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 7 8 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 6 9 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 6 10 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 4 11 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3 12 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3 13 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3 14 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2 15 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 2 16 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 1 17 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1

Mountain 1 - Passo del Trebbio - km. 24 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 7 pts 2 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 4 3 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 2 4 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1

Mountain 2 - Valico del Prugno - km. 70 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 7 pts 2 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 4 3 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2 4 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1

Mountain 3 - Tre Monti - km. 130 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 3 pts 2 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 2 3 Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Sprint 1 - Castrocaro Terme e Terra del Sole - km. 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing 10 pts 2 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 6 3 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3 4 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 2 5 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1

Sprint 2 - Borgo Tossignano - km. 81 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 pts 2 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 6 3 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3 4 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2 5 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Combativity # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 7 pts 2 Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 7 3 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 7 4 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 7 5 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing 5 6 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 4 7 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 4 8 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 4 9 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 4 10 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3 11 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3 12 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 2 13 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1

Premio Energy # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 4 pts 2 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2 3 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Katusha 11:47:28 2 Movistar Team 0:00:53 3 Astana Pro Team 4 Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 5 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:00:58 6 BMC Racing Team 7 Team Sky 0:01:02 8 Tinkoff-Saxo 9 Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:06:14 10 Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:06:46 11 Orica GreenEdge 0:06:55 12 Etixx - Quick-Step 0:07:28 13 Androni Giocattoli 0:19:03 14 Lotto Soudal 0:19:05 15 AG2R La Mondiale 0:21:00 16 Bardiani CSF 0:28:15 17 Lampre-Merida 0:37:08 18 Southeast Pro Cycling 19 Team Giant-Alpecin 20 IAM Cycling 21 FDJ.fr 22 Trek Factory Racing 0:55:11

Team points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Katusha 52 pts 2 AG2R La Mondiale 40 3 Androni Giocattoli 25 4 Movistar Team 25 5 Astana Pro Team 22 6 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 16 7 Team LottoNL-Jumbo 14 8 Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 10 9 Trek Factory Racing 8 10 BMC Racing Team 7 11 Team Sky 5 12 Southeast Pro Cycling 4 13 Lampre-Merida 3 14 Bardiani CSF 3 15 Team Giant-Alpecin 2 16 Orica GreenEdge 1 17 Nippo - Vini Fantini 1 18 Lotto Soudal 19 Tinkoff-Saxo 20 Etixx - Quick-Step 21 IAM Cycling 22 FDJ.fr

General classification after stage 11 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 46:54:19 2 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:03 3 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:00:46 4 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:16 5 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:46 6 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:02:10 7 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:02:12 8 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:02:20 9 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:02:24 10 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 0:02:30 11 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:03:01 12 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 0:03:09 13 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:03:10 14 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 15 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:03:18 16 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:33 17 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:00 18 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:04:19 19 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:04:41 20 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:11:41 21 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:31:41 22 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 0:07:49 23 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:10:30 24 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:13:25 25 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:13:36 26 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:13:38 27 Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 0:20:32 28 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 0:21:17 29 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:22:12 30 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:25:22 31 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:27:20 32 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 0:27:30 33 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 0:29:28 34 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:29:47 35 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:32:49 36 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:33:57 37 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:34:15 38 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:36:55 39 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 0:38:31 40 Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:41:00 41 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:41:20 42 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:43:25 43 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:44:17 44 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:45:03 45 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 0:45:11 46 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:47:13 47 Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team 0:47:34 48 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:48:30 49 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:49:24 50 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:51:46 51 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:51:53 52 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:52:40 53 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:54:11 54 Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:55:57 55 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:56:04 56 Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:56:25 57 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:57:21 58 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:58:52 59 Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing 0:59:00 60 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:02:33 61 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:02:36 62 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1:03:02 63 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1:03:47 64 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 1:04:09 65 Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1:04:32 66 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1:04:58 67 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:28:41 68 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 1:54:41 69 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:06:58 70 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 1:07:21 71 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 1:07:23 72 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1:07:49 73 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:08:46 74 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:12:25 75 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:14:30 76 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 1:14:56 77 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:15:26 78 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:15:57 79 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 1:15:59 80 Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1:16:07 81 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:16:16 82 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 1:18:49 83 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1:19:10 84 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1:19:39 85 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:19:50 86 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1:21:37 87 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 1:22:52 88 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) TrekRacing 1:23:02 89 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:23:21 90 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:26:02 91 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 1:27:06 92 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1:27:14 93 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 1:28:34 94 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:29:40 95 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 1:29:44 96 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 1:29:59 97 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:32:46 98 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:33:37 99 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 1:34:02 100 Elia Favilli (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 1:34:20 101 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:34:29 102 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1:35:04 103 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:35:14 104 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:35:27 105 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1:35:51 106 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:37:02 107 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:37:45 108 Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1:38:43 109 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:38:47 110 Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:39:32 111 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:39:39 112 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1:42:44 113 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:44:03 114 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 1:44:10 115 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1:45:47 116 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 1:46:27 117 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1:48:49 118 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 1:50:07 119 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:50:15 120 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:50:42 121 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 1:50:56 122 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:51:01 123 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1:51:29 124 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:53:10 125 Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 1:53:41 126 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:53:53 127 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:53:54 128 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1:53:56 129 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 1:54:00 130 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 1:55:14 131 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:56:29 132 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 1:57:48 133 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1:57:53 134 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 1:58:36 135 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 1:58:51 136 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:58:57 137 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 1:59:38 138 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 2:00:44 139 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 2:01:56 140 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 2:02:09 141 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2:02:36 142 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 2:02:42 143 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2:03:10 144 Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 2:03:29 145 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) TrekRacing 2:03:48 146 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) TrekRacing 2:05:01 147 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2:05:10 148 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 2:06:46 149 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 2:07:20 150 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 2:08:16 151 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing 2:08:32 152 Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida 2:09:00 153 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 2:10:22 154 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2:11:16 155 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 2:11:46 156 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 2:12:55 157 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 2:14:19 158 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2:14:28 159 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 2:15:41 160 Fabio Silvestre (Por) TrekRacing 2:15:44 161 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 2:16:02 162 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 2:17:19 163 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2:17:36 164 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli 2:17:46 165 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 2:18:00 166 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 2:20:46 167 Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2:21:23 168 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) TrekRacing 2:23:27 169 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2:26:01 170 Calvin Watson (Aus) TrekRacing 2:28:07 171 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:28:18 172 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 2:29:46 173 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 2:32:46 174 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 2:33:32 175 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 2:34:13 176 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 2:34:19 177 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2:34:21 178 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 2:34:57 179 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 2:35:12 180 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 2:35:41 181 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:36:24 182 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling 2:38:51 183 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 2:43:03 184 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 2:43:06 185 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin 2:44:43 186 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 2:51:07 187 Marco Coledan (Ita) TrekRacing 2:53:02

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 101 pts 2 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 85 3 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 84 4 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing 71 5 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 60 6 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 50 7 Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 47 8 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 47 9 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 41 10 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 41 11 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 40 12 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 40 13 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 40 14 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 37 15 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 37 16 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 37 17 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 34 18 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 34 19 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 34 20 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 33 21 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 31 22 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 31 23 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 29 24 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 27 25 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 27 26 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 26 27 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 26 28 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 25 29 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 25 30 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 25 31 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 25 32 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 24 33 Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 24 34 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 23 35 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 22 36 Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing 22 37 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli 20 38 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 20 39 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 20 40 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling 20 41 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 17 42 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 17 43 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 17 44 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 16 45 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling 16 46 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 16 47 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 15 48 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 14 49 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 14 50 Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 14 51 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 14 52 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 13 53 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr 13 54 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 12 55 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 12 56 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 12 57 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 11 58 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 59 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 10 60 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 10 61 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 9 62 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 9 63 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 9 64 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 8 65 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 66 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 6 67 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 6 68 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 6 69 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) TrekRacing 6 70 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 5 71 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 5 72 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) TrekRacing 5 73 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 4 74 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 4 75 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 4 76 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 77 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3 78 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 3 79 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 80 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3 81 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 3 82 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 3 83 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 2 84 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 2 85 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 2 86 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2 87 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 88 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 2 89 Marco Coledan (Ita) TrekRacing 2 90 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 1 91 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 1 92 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1 93 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 1 94 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 1 95 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) TrekRacing 1 96 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1 97 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 52 pts 2 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 50 3 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 43 4 Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 41 5 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 23 6 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 19 7 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 15 8 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 15 9 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 15 10 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 15 11 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 14 12 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 14 13 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 13 14 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 12 15 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 12 16 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 12 17 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 10 18 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 10 19 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 10 20 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 21 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 7 22 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 6 23 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 6 24 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 6 25 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 6 26 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 5 27 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 5 28 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 4 29 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 4 30 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 3 31 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 3 32 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 3 33 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 34 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 35 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 2 36 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2 37 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 2 38 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2 39 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 40 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 1 41 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 1 42 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1 43 Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1 44 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 1 45 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1 46 Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 1 47 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1 48 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 30 pts 2 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 27 3 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 22 4 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 20 5 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 20 6 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli 20 7 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 20 8 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 19 9 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 15 10 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing 13 11 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 12 12 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 12 13 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 11 14 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 15 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 10 16 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 10 17 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 9 18 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 9 19 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 9 20 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 9 21 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling 9 22 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 8 23 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 8 24 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 25 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 8 26 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 6 27 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 6 28 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 6 29 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) TrekRacing 6 30 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 6 31 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 5 32 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 5 33 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 5 34 Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 4 35 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 4 36 Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 3 37 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling 3 38 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 3 39 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3 40 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 3 41 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3 42 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 3 43 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3 44 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 2 45 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 2 46 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2 47 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 2 48 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 1 49 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1 50 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 1 51 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 1 52 Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1 53 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1

Azzurri d'Italia classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 5 pts 2 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 4 3 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 4 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 4 5 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 4 6 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 4 7 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4 8 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 4 9 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 4 10 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4 11 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 2 12 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2 13 Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 2 14 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 2 15 Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing 2 16 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 2 17 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 2 18 Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 2 19 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2 20 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 21 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 1 22 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling 1 23 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1 24 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1 25 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1 26 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 1 27 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1 28 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1

Combativity classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 25 pts 2 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 20 3 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 17 4 Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 17 5 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 16 6 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 15 7 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 15 8 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 14 9 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 14 10 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 14 11 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 13 12 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing 13 13 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 13 14 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 12 15 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 12 16 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 12 17 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 11 18 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 11 19 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 11 20 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 10 21 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 10 22 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli 10 23 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 10 24 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 25 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 10 26 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 9 27 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 9 28 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 9 29 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 9 30 Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 9 31 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 8 32 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 8 33 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 34 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 8 35 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 8 36 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 7 37 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling 7 38 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 7 39 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 7 40 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 7 41 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling 7 42 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 6 43 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 6 44 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 6 45 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 6 46 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 6 47 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 6 48 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 6 49 Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing 5 50 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 5 51 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 5 52 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 4 53 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 4 54 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 4 55 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) TrekRacing 4 56 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4 57 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 4 58 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 3 59 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 3 60 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3 61 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 3 62 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3 63 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 3 64 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 3 65 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3 66 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 3 67 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 2 68 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 2 69 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2 70 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 2 71 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 1 72 Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1

Premio Energy classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing 5 pts 2 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 5 3 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 5 4 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 5 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 4 6 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 4 7 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 4 8 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 4 9 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 4 10 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 4 11 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 3 12 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 13 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 14 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 2 15 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2 16 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 2 17 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2 18 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 2 19 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2 20 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 1 21 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 1 22 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 1 23 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling 1 24 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1 25 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 46:54:22 2 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:58 3 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 0:27:27 4 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 0:38:28 5 Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:40:57 6 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:49:21 7 Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing 0:58:57 8 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1:03:44 9 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 1:04:06 10 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 1:54:38 11 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:06:55 12 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 1:07:18 13 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:12:22 14 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 1:14:53 15 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1:19:07 16 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:19:47 17 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1:21:34 18 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 1:22:49 19 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1:27:11 20 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:29:37 21 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:34:26 22 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:35:11 23 Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:39:29 24 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1:48:46 25 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 1:50:04 26 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:50:39 27 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1:51:26 28 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:56:26 29 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 1:57:45 30 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1:57:50 31 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 2:02:39 32 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) TrekRacing 2:03:45 33 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2:11:13 34 Fabio Silvestre (Por) TrekRacing 2:15:41 35 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 2:15:59 36 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 2:20:43 37 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2:25:58 38 Calvin Watson (Aus) TrekRacing 2:28:04 39 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:28:15 40 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 2:29:43 41 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 2:34:16 42 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:36:21 43 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling 2:38:48 44 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 2:43:03

Teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Astana Pro Team 140:04:02 2 BMC Racing Team 0:06:17 3 Team Sky 0:06:31 4 Movistar Team 0:07:11 5 Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:23:28 6 Tinkoff-Saxo 0:25:16 7 Team Katusha 0:52:56 8 Lotto Soudal 0:59:12 9 Bardiani CSF 1:27:41 10 Lampre-Merida 1:33:03 11 FDJ.fr 1:33:28 12 Orica GreenEdge 1:36:14 13 Etixx - Quick-Step 1:43:58 14 AG2R La Mondiale 1:44:25 15 IAM Cycling 1:51:20 16 Southeast Pro Cycling 2:05:22 17 Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2:13:56 18 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2:15:44 19 Androni Giocattoli 2:29:11 20 Nippo - Vini Fantini 2:44:24 21 Team Giant-Alpecin 3:54:08 22 Trek Factory Racing 3:57:58