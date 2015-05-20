Giro d'Italia stage 11: Zakarin motors to win on F1 track in Imola
Contador attacks Aru on final climb
Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) made it another win for the breakaway with victory on a rain-soaked stage 11 of the Giro d'Italia. Zakarin was part of the early 10-man break, and launched his winning move on the penultimate climb of the day.
Related Articles
The Russian powered around the slippery Imola circuit to solo to the finish line with Carlos Betancur (AG2R-La Mondiale) sprinting for second almost a minute behind Zakarin. Franco Pellizotti finished third.
"I started the stage in good heart, and the breakaway riders worked well together. I made one attempt to get away, and at the second try, I made it," Zakarin explained after the stage. "I learned a lesson in the stage that Intxausti won because that day I made the mistake of attacking too early. This time, I waited until the last moment. I still can’t believe that I won the Tour de Romandie, and now I’ve won a stage of the Giro. I have many emotions, and I’m very happy."
Zakarin, who came into the Giro d’Italia surrounded in hype following his Tour de Romandie victory was part of a break that moved clear following the first intermediate sprint. The move contained riders including Ryder Hesjedal (Cannondale-Garmin) and Stage 9 winner Beñat Intxausti (Movistar). Zakarin outwitted his more experienced companions, riding off the front with 20 kilometres still remaining.
Few would have given Zakarin’s chances of making it to the finish credence but the Russian made the most of the descents to pull out the crucial advantage. Behind him, the chasers each tried their own move but none could shut down the Katusha rider.
Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) maintained his lead in the overall classification, putting in a small dig on the final climb to test his rivals.
How it happened
After days of sunshine, the weather turned and the rain began to fall over the riders on stage 11, from Frolì to Imola. The talk of the town was of Richie Porte’s (Team Sky) two-minute penalty after he accepted a new wheel from Simon Clarke (Orica-GreenEdge) on stage 10. The result was that Porte started the day 3:09 back on Contador.
The attacks came as soon as the flag dropped but with an intermediate sprint just 7.6 kilometres into the day, there were several teams interested in keeping it together. Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek Factory Racing) beat Elia Viviani (Team Sky) to the top points with red jersey wearer, and yesterday’s stage winner, Nicola Boem (Bardiani-CSF) in third.
A group of four made it clear but they were held at close quarters, allowing more riders to come across to the gap to boost the break’s number to 10. The men out front were: Carlos Betancur, Matteo Montaguti (Ag2r La Mondiale), Franco Pellizotti (Androni - Sidermec), Diego Rosa (Astana), Marek Rutkiewicz (CCC Sprandi), Beñat Intxausti, Ruben Fernandez (Movistar), Ryder Hesjedal (Cannondale - Garmin), Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) and Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL - Jumbo).
After making a mistake on stage 10, the peloton were wary of giving the break too much space. The break were only allowed to take 3:48 on the main group, with BMC doing the majority of the chasing. The American team were working for Philippe Gilbert (BMC).
The weather took its toll on the peloton with splits and crashes in abundance. One of the men to hit the deck was escapee Betancur, who took a hefty blow to his right side, as did Luca Paolini (Katusha). Betancur had to drop back for medical assistance but made it back into the breakaway. Splits caught a number of riders out too, with the peloton breaking into three separate groups.
There was no interest in waiting for those unlucky enough to miss the cut and the pace was upped by BMC and the GC teams. As the peloton entered the finishing circuit around the Imola motorsport track at 45 kilometres to go the advantage had been cut to just 57 seconds. At the front the pace was felt by many, with Fernandez, Rutkiewicz and Montaguti distanced.
With just over 30 kilometres remaining, BMC tried to take the pressure off by sending Stefan Küng up the road. With the Swiss rider on the attack, the team were able to sit back and let Orica-GreenEdge take up the pace setting. Küng put in a valiant effort but couldn’t reduce the gap to below a minute and eventually eased back into the clutches of the bunch.
Seven men remained out front with 24 kilometres remaining but they knew that their time was numbered. Zakarin was the first of the escapees to blink, striking out as they approached the penultimate climb of the day. Taking risks on the slippery descent, the recent Tour de Romandie winner pulled out 20 seconds on his former companions. On the penultimate crossing of the line, Zakarin has built that lead up to 40 seconds over the five chasers.
The rain became heavier as the stage reached its conclusion and back in the peloton Rigoberto Urán (Etixx-QuickStep) found his day took an unexpected turn. After appearing to connect wheels with another rider, the Colombian hit the deck in the finishing straight. A couple of his teammates hung back to help, but Urán blasted past them and made it back to the main group with 11 kilometres still remaining.
The three Orica-GreenEdge riders at the head of the peloton appeared unable to cut the gap to Zakarin, and Tinkoff-Saxo and Astana decided to take over with well over a minute to the Katusha rider. Not content with just riding home behind the break, Contador attacked on the final ascent of Tre Monte. The attack put his rival Aru in trouble as he tried and failed to close the gap. Contador was brought back but only after getting a mental advantage over his rivals.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|3:55:08
|2
|Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:53
|3
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|6
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|7
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:58
|9
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|10
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:02
|11
|Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|12
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|13
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|14
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|15
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|16
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|17
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|18
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|19
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|20
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|21
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|22
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|23
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|24
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|25
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|26
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|27
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|28
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|29
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|30
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|31
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|32
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|33
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|34
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|35
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|36
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|37
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|38
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|39
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|40
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|41
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|42
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|43
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|44
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|45
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|46
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|47
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|48
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|49
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|50
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|51
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:09
|52
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|53
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|54
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:19
|55
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:52
|56
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:06
|57
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:26
|58
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:06:14
|59
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|60
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|0:06:49
|61
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|62
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|63
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|64
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|65
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:06:55
|66
|Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
|67
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|68
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|69
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|70
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:07:28
|71
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|72
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:10:12
|73
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|74
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:19
|75
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:18:05
|76
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|77
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|78
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:18:08
|79
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:19:05
|80
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|81
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|82
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) TrekRacing
|83
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|84
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|85
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|86
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|87
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|88
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|89
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|90
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|91
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|92
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|93
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling
|94
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli
|95
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|96
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|97
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|98
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|99
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|100
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|101
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|102
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|103
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|104
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|105
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|106
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|107
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|108
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|109
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|110
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) TrekRacing
|111
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|112
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|113
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|114
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|115
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) TrekRacing
|116
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|117
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|118
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|119
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|120
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|121
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|122
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|123
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|124
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing
|125
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
|126
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|127
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|128
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
|129
|Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing
|130
|Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|131
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|132
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|133
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|134
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|135
|Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|136
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|137
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|138
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|139
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|140
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|141
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|142
|Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|143
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|144
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|145
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|146
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|147
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|148
|Marco Coledan (Ita) TrekRacing
|149
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|150
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|151
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|152
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|153
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|154
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) TrekRacing
|155
|Calvin Watson (Aus) TrekRacing
|156
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|157
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|158
|Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|159
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|160
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|161
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|162
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|163
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|164
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|165
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|166
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|167
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) TrekRacing
|168
|Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida
|169
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
|170
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|171
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|172
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling
|173
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|174
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|175
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|176
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|177
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|178
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|179
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|180
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|181
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|182
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|183
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|184
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|185
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|186
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|187
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|25
|pts
|2
|Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|3
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|16
|4
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|12
|5
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing
|10
|6
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|7
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|7
|8
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|9
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|6
|10
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|4
|11
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|12
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|13
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3
|14
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2
|15
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|16
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|17
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|pts
|2
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|4
|3
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|4
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|pts
|2
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|3
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2
|4
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|pts
|2
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|3
|Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing
|10
|pts
|2
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|6
|3
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3
|4
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|5
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|3
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|4
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2
|5
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|7
|pts
|2
|Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|3
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|4
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|7
|5
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing
|5
|6
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|7
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|4
|8
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|9
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|4
|10
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|11
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3
|12
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|13
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|4
|pts
|2
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2
|3
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Katusha
|11:47:28
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:00:53
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|4
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|5
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:58
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|7
|Team Sky
|0:01:02
|8
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|9
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:06:14
|10
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:06:46
|11
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:06:55
|12
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:07:28
|13
|Androni Giocattoli
|0:19:03
|14
|Lotto Soudal
|0:19:05
|15
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:21:00
|16
|Bardiani CSF
|0:28:15
|17
|Lampre-Merida
|0:37:08
|18
|Southeast Pro Cycling
|19
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|20
|IAM Cycling
|21
|FDJ.fr
|22
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:55:11
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Katusha
|52
|pts
|2
|AG2R La Mondiale
|40
|3
|Androni Giocattoli
|25
|4
|Movistar Team
|25
|5
|Astana Pro Team
|22
|6
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|16
|7
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|14
|8
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|9
|Trek Factory Racing
|8
|10
|BMC Racing Team
|7
|11
|Team Sky
|5
|12
|Southeast Pro Cycling
|4
|13
|Lampre-Merida
|3
|14
|Bardiani CSF
|3
|15
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|2
|16
|Orica GreenEdge
|1
|17
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1
|18
|Lotto Soudal
|19
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|20
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|21
|IAM Cycling
|22
|FDJ.fr
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|46:54:19
|2
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:03
|3
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:46
|4
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:16
|5
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:46
|6
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:10
|7
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:02:12
|8
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:20
|9
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:02:24
|10
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|0:02:30
|11
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:01
|12
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|0:03:09
|13
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:03:10
|14
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|15
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:03:18
|16
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:33
|17
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:00
|18
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:19
|19
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:04:41
|20
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:11:41
|21
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:31:41
|22
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|0:07:49
|23
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:10:30
|24
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:25
|25
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:36
|26
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:38
|27
|Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:20:32
|28
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|0:21:17
|29
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:22:12
|30
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:25:22
|31
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:27:20
|32
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|0:27:30
|33
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|0:29:28
|34
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:29:47
|35
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:32:49
|36
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:33:57
|37
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:34:15
|38
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:36:55
|39
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|0:38:31
|40
|Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:41:00
|41
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:41:20
|42
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:43:25
|43
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:44:17
|44
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:45:03
|45
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|0:45:11
|46
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:47:13
|47
|Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:47:34
|48
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:48:30
|49
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:49:24
|50
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:51:46
|51
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:51:53
|52
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:52:40
|53
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:54:11
|54
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:55:57
|55
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:56:04
|56
|Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:56:25
|57
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:57:21
|58
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:58:52
|59
|Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing
|0:59:00
|60
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:02:33
|61
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:02:36
|62
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1:03:02
|63
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|1:03:47
|64
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:04:09
|65
|Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1:04:32
|66
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1:04:58
|67
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:28:41
|68
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|1:54:41
|69
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:06:58
|70
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|1:07:21
|71
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|1:07:23
|72
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1:07:49
|73
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:08:46
|74
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:12:25
|75
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:14:30
|76
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|1:14:56
|77
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:15:26
|78
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:15:57
|79
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|1:15:59
|80
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1:16:07
|81
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:16:16
|82
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|1:18:49
|83
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1:19:10
|84
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1:19:39
|85
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:19:50
|86
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1:21:37
|87
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:22:52
|88
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) TrekRacing
|1:23:02
|89
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:23:21
|90
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:26:02
|91
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|1:27:06
|92
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1:27:14
|93
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|1:28:34
|94
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:29:40
|95
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:29:44
|96
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|1:29:59
|97
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1:32:46
|98
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:33:37
|99
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:34:02
|100
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|1:34:20
|101
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:34:29
|102
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1:35:04
|103
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:35:14
|104
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:35:27
|105
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1:35:51
|106
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:37:02
|107
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:37:45
|108
|Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1:38:43
|109
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:38:47
|110
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:39:32
|111
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:39:39
|112
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:42:44
|113
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:44:03
|114
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|1:44:10
|115
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1:45:47
|116
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|1:46:27
|117
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1:48:49
|118
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:50:07
|119
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:50:15
|120
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:50:42
|121
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|1:50:56
|122
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:51:01
|123
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|1:51:29
|124
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:53:10
|125
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|1:53:41
|126
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:53:53
|127
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:53:54
|128
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1:53:56
|129
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|1:54:00
|130
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|1:55:14
|131
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:56:29
|132
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|1:57:48
|133
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1:57:53
|134
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|1:58:36
|135
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|1:58:51
|136
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:58:57
|137
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|1:59:38
|138
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|2:00:44
|139
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|2:01:56
|140
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|2:02:09
|141
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2:02:36
|142
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|2:02:42
|143
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2:03:10
|144
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:03:29
|145
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) TrekRacing
|2:03:48
|146
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) TrekRacing
|2:05:01
|147
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2:05:10
|148
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|2:06:46
|149
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2:07:20
|150
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|2:08:16
|151
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing
|2:08:32
|152
|Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida
|2:09:00
|153
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:10:22
|154
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2:11:16
|155
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|2:11:46
|156
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|2:12:55
|157
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2:14:19
|158
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2:14:28
|159
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|2:15:41
|160
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) TrekRacing
|2:15:44
|161
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|2:16:02
|162
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|2:17:19
|163
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2:17:36
|164
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli
|2:17:46
|165
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2:18:00
|166
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:20:46
|167
|Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2:21:23
|168
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) TrekRacing
|2:23:27
|169
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2:26:01
|170
|Calvin Watson (Aus) TrekRacing
|2:28:07
|171
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:28:18
|172
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|2:29:46
|173
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|2:32:46
|174
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|2:33:32
|175
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:34:13
|176
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|2:34:19
|177
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2:34:21
|178
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|2:34:57
|179
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:35:12
|180
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|2:35:41
|181
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:36:24
|182
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling
|2:38:51
|183
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|2:43:03
|184
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|2:43:06
|185
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:44:43
|186
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|2:51:07
|187
|Marco Coledan (Ita) TrekRacing
|2:53:02
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|101
|pts
|2
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|85
|3
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|84
|4
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing
|71
|5
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|60
|6
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|50
|7
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|47
|8
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|47
|9
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|41
|10
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|41
|11
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|40
|12
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|40
|13
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|40
|14
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|37
|15
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|37
|16
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|37
|17
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|34
|18
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|34
|19
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|34
|20
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|33
|21
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|31
|22
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|31
|23
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|29
|24
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|27
|25
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|27
|26
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|26
|27
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|26
|28
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|25
|29
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|25
|30
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|25
|31
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|25
|32
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|24
|33
|Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|24
|34
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|23
|35
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|22
|36
|Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing
|22
|37
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli
|20
|38
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|20
|39
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|20
|40
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling
|20
|41
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|17
|42
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|17
|43
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|17
|44
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|16
|45
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling
|16
|46
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|16
|47
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|15
|48
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|14
|49
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|14
|50
|Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|14
|51
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|14
|52
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|13
|53
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
|13
|54
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|12
|55
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|12
|56
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|12
|57
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|11
|58
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|59
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|10
|60
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|10
|61
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|9
|62
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|9
|63
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|9
|64
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|65
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|66
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|6
|67
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|6
|68
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|6
|69
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) TrekRacing
|6
|70
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|5
|71
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|5
|72
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) TrekRacing
|5
|73
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4
|74
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|4
|75
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4
|76
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|77
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|3
|78
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|79
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|80
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|81
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|3
|82
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3
|83
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|2
|84
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|2
|85
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2
|86
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2
|87
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|88
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|2
|89
|Marco Coledan (Ita) TrekRacing
|2
|90
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|1
|91
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|1
|92
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1
|93
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|94
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|1
|95
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) TrekRacing
|1
|96
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|97
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|52
|pts
|2
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|50
|3
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|43
|4
|Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|41
|5
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|23
|6
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|19
|7
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|15
|8
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|15
|9
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|15
|10
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|15
|11
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|14
|12
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|14
|13
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|13
|14
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|12
|15
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|12
|16
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|12
|17
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|10
|18
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|19
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|10
|20
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|21
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|7
|22
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|6
|23
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|6
|24
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|6
|25
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|6
|26
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|5
|27
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|5
|28
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|4
|29
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|30
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|3
|31
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|3
|32
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|33
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|34
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|35
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|2
|36
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2
|37
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|2
|38
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2
|39
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|40
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|1
|41
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1
|42
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1
|43
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|44
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|1
|45
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1
|46
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|1
|47
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1
|48
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|30
|pts
|2
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|27
|3
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|22
|4
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|20
|5
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|20
|6
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli
|20
|7
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|20
|8
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|19
|9
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|15
|10
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing
|13
|11
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|12
|12
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|12
|13
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|11
|14
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|15
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|16
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|10
|17
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|9
|18
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|9
|19
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|9
|20
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|9
|21
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling
|9
|22
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|23
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|8
|24
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|25
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|8
|26
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|6
|27
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|6
|28
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|6
|29
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) TrekRacing
|6
|30
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|6
|31
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|32
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|5
|33
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|5
|34
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|4
|35
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|4
|36
|Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|37
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling
|3
|38
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|3
|39
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|40
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3
|41
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3
|42
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|3
|43
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|44
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|45
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2
|46
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2
|47
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2
|48
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|1
|49
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|50
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|51
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|52
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1
|53
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|5
|pts
|2
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|4
|3
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|4
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|5
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|4
|6
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|7
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4
|8
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|4
|9
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|4
|10
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|4
|11
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|2
|12
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2
|13
|Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|14
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|2
|15
|Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing
|2
|16
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|2
|17
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|18
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|2
|19
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2
|20
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|21
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1
|22
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling
|1
|23
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1
|24
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|25
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|1
|26
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1
|27
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1
|28
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|25
|pts
|2
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|20
|3
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|17
|4
|Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|5
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|16
|6
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|15
|7
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|15
|8
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|14
|9
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|14
|10
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|14
|11
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|13
|12
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing
|13
|13
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|13
|14
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|12
|15
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|12
|16
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|12
|17
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|11
|18
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|11
|19
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|11
|20
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|10
|21
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|10
|22
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli
|10
|23
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|10
|24
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|25
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|10
|26
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|9
|27
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|9
|28
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|9
|29
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|9
|30
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|9
|31
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|8
|32
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|8
|33
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|34
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|8
|35
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|8
|36
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|7
|37
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling
|7
|38
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|39
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|7
|40
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|7
|41
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling
|7
|42
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|6
|43
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|6
|44
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|6
|45
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|6
|46
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|47
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|6
|48
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|6
|49
|Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing
|5
|50
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|51
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|5
|52
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|53
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|4
|54
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|4
|55
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) TrekRacing
|4
|56
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|4
|57
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|4
|58
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|3
|59
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|3
|60
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|61
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|62
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3
|63
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|3
|64
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|3
|65
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|66
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3
|67
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|2
|68
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2
|69
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2
|70
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2
|71
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|1
|72
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing
|5
|pts
|2
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|3
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|5
|4
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|5
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|4
|6
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|7
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|8
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|4
|9
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|4
|10
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|4
|11
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|3
|12
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|13
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|14
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|2
|15
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2
|16
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|2
|17
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2
|18
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|2
|19
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2
|20
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|21
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|1
|22
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|1
|23
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling
|1
|24
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|25
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|46:54:22
|2
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:58
|3
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|0:27:27
|4
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|0:38:28
|5
|Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:40:57
|6
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:49:21
|7
|Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing
|0:58:57
|8
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|1:03:44
|9
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:04:06
|10
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|1:54:38
|11
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:06:55
|12
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|1:07:18
|13
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:12:22
|14
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|1:14:53
|15
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1:19:07
|16
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:19:47
|17
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1:21:34
|18
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:22:49
|19
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1:27:11
|20
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:29:37
|21
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:34:26
|22
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:35:11
|23
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:39:29
|24
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1:48:46
|25
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:50:04
|26
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:50:39
|27
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|1:51:26
|28
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:56:26
|29
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|1:57:45
|30
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1:57:50
|31
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|2:02:39
|32
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) TrekRacing
|2:03:45
|33
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2:11:13
|34
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) TrekRacing
|2:15:41
|35
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|2:15:59
|36
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:20:43
|37
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2:25:58
|38
|Calvin Watson (Aus) TrekRacing
|2:28:04
|39
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:28:15
|40
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|2:29:43
|41
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|2:34:16
|42
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:36:21
|43
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling
|2:38:48
|44
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|2:43:03
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|140:04:02
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|0:06:17
|3
|Team Sky
|0:06:31
|4
|Movistar Team
|0:07:11
|5
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:23:28
|6
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:25:16
|7
|Team Katusha
|0:52:56
|8
|Lotto Soudal
|0:59:12
|9
|Bardiani CSF
|1:27:41
|10
|Lampre-Merida
|1:33:03
|11
|FDJ.fr
|1:33:28
|12
|Orica GreenEdge
|1:36:14
|13
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:43:58
|14
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:44:25
|15
|IAM Cycling
|1:51:20
|16
|Southeast Pro Cycling
|2:05:22
|17
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2:13:56
|18
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2:15:44
|19
|Androni Giocattoli
|2:29:11
|20
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|2:44:24
|21
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|3:54:08
|22
|Trek Factory Racing
|3:57:58
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|269
|pts
|2
|Orica GreenEdge
|195
|3
|Movistar Team
|190
|4
|Southeast Pro Cycling
|162
|5
|Lampre-Merida
|155
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|140
|7
|Bardiani CSF
|133
|8
|Androni Giocattoli
|125
|9
|Team Sky
|121
|10
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|120
|11
|Team Katusha
|120
|12
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|113
|13
|IAM Cycling
|112
|14
|Trek Factory Racing
|106
|15
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|90
|16
|Lotto Soudal
|89
|17
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|84
|18
|AG2R La Mondiale
|67
|19
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|66
|20
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|58
|21
|FDJ.fr
|37
|22
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|28
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Santaromita retires, De Vreese extends – Transfer shortsArtiz Bagües and Willie Smit find new teams as their current squad fold
-
Durasek banned for four years for dopingCroatian caught up in Operation Aderlass
-
Thijssen in intensive care after high-speed crash at Gent Six DayLotto Soudal rider diagnosed with three small areas of bleeding in the brain
-
Sutton will not return after walking out of Freeman hearingTeam Sky and British Cycling psychiatrist Dr Steve Peters is next to be questioned
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy