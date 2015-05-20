Trending

Giro d'Italia stage 11: Zakarin motors to win on F1 track in Imola

Contador attacks Aru on final climb

Image 1 of 127

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) celebrates his win on the F1 track in Imola.

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) celebrates his win on the F1 track in Imola.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 127

The fans came out for the racing despite the wet weather

The fans came out for the racing despite the wet weather
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 127

Fans lay wreaths at the Tamburello corner in remembrance of Ayrton Senna who died at the race track in 1994

Fans lay wreaths at the Tamburello corner in remembrance of Ayrton Senna who died at the race track in 1994
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 127

Carlos Betancur (Ag2r-La Mondiale) showing signs of his crash

Carlos Betancur (Ag2r-La Mondiale) showing signs of his crash
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 127

Carlos Betancur (Ag2r-La Mondiale) drops back to the doctor's car

Carlos Betancur (Ag2r-La Mondiale) drops back to the doctor's car
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 127

Fabio Aru (Astana) on the podium

Fabio Aru (Astana) on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 127

Jurgen Van den Broeck (Lotto Soudal)

Jurgen Van den Broeck (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 127

The finish speed today was nothing like that of the F1's giving the fans more reason to stand in the rain and catch the peloton passing through numerous times

The finish speed today was nothing like that of the F1's giving the fans more reason to stand in the rain and catch the peloton passing through numerous times
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 127

Luca Paolini (Katusha) also had a crash today

Luca Paolini (Katusha) also had a crash today
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 127

Murilo Fischer (FDJ) wearing a helmet in remembrance of Ayrton Senna as the Giro finished on the Imola F1 circuit on stage 11

Murilo Fischer (FDJ) wearing a helmet in remembrance of Ayrton Senna as the Giro finished on the Imola F1 circuit on stage 11
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 127

Serguei Outschakov, Dimitri Konyshev and stage winner Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha)

Serguei Outschakov, Dimitri Konyshev and stage winner Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 127

Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-Quick Step) gets a push after crashing on the circuit

Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-Quick Step) gets a push after crashing on the circuit
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 127

Fabio Sabatini and Tom Boonen cross the line

Fabio Sabatini and Tom Boonen cross the line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 127

Ilnur Zakarin is congratulated by his Katusha team after winning the stage

Ilnur Zakarin is congratulated by his Katusha team after winning the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 127

Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-Quick Step) receiving assistance after finishing the stage

Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-Quick Step) receiving assistance after finishing the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 127

Diego Ulissi (Lampre Merida) on the F1 race track

Diego Ulissi (Lampre Merida) on the F1 race track
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 17 of 127

Another pink jersey for Alberto Contador's wardrobe

Another pink jersey for Alberto Contador's wardrobe
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 18 of 127

Sal Puccio (Team Sky) gets a new wheel from the neutral service vehicle

Sal Puccio (Team Sky) gets a new wheel from the neutral service vehicle
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 19 of 127

Ryder Hesjedal (Cannondale-Garmin)

Ryder Hesjedal (Cannondale-Garmin)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 20 of 127

Nicola Boem (Bardiani-CSF) in the sprinters jersey

Nicola Boem (Bardiani-CSF) in the sprinters jersey
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 21 of 127

Simon Geschke (Giant-Alpecin) lost his mountains classification lead today

Simon Geschke (Giant-Alpecin) lost his mountains classification lead today
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 22 of 127

Murilo Fischer (FDJ)

Murilo Fischer (FDJ)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 23 of 127

A pink SRM for race leader Alberto Contador

A pink SRM for race leader Alberto Contador
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 24 of 127

Ryder Hesjedal (Cannondale-Garmin) in the break again

Ryder Hesjedal (Cannondale-Garmin) in the break again
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 25 of 127

Fabio Felline (Trek)

Fabio Felline (Trek)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 26 of 127

Darwin Atapuma (BMC)

Darwin Atapuma (BMC)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 27 of 127

Murilo Fischer (FDJ) paid tribute to Ayrton Senna today with a custom helmet as the Giro finished on the Imola track where Senna was tragically killed in an accident 21 years ago

Murilo Fischer (FDJ) paid tribute to Ayrton Senna today with a custom helmet as the Giro finished on the Imola track where Senna was tragically killed in an accident 21 years ago
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 28 of 127

Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge)

Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 29 of 127

Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge)

Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 30 of 127

Chris Juule Jensen (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Luke Durbridge (Orica-GreenEdge)

Chris Juule Jensen (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Luke Durbridge (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 31 of 127

Alberto Contador's (Tinkoff-Saxo) pink jersey looking worse for wear after a very wet stage

Alberto Contador's (Tinkoff-Saxo) pink jersey looking worse for wear after a very wet stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 127

Rain pounded the peloton on the F1 track in Imola.

Rain pounded the peloton on the F1 track in Imola.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 33 of 127

Heinrich Haussler (IAM Cycling)

Heinrich Haussler (IAM Cycling)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 127

Stage winner Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) on the attack.

Stage winner Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) on the attack.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 127

The breakaway.

The breakaway.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 127

Beñat Intxausti (Movistar) in the breakaway

Beñat Intxausti (Movistar) in the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 127

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) in the break.

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) in the break.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 127

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo).

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo).
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 127

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo).

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo).
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 127

Tinkoff lines it out for Contador.

Tinkoff lines it out for Contador.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 127

The peloton rides during stage 11.

The peloton rides during stage 11.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 127

The peloton kicks up water from the surface of the F1 track in Imola.

The peloton kicks up water from the surface of the F1 track in Imola.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 43 of 127

The peloton negotiates the F1 track in Imola.

The peloton negotiates the F1 track in Imola.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 44 of 127

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) attacks near the end of the stage.

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) attacks near the end of the stage.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 45 of 127

Ag2R lead late in the race.

Ag2R lead late in the race.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 46 of 127

Matteo Montaguti pushes the pace.

Matteo Montaguti pushes the pace.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 47 of 127

Simon Clarke (Orica-GreenEdge) on the attack

Simon Clarke (Orica-GreenEdge) on the attack
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 48 of 127

Fabio Aru surrounded by Astana teammates on the F1 track in Imola

Fabio Aru surrounded by Astana teammates on the F1 track in Imola
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 49 of 127

Alberto Contador stayed safe on the F1 track in Imola

Alberto Contador stayed safe on the F1 track in Imola
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 50 of 127

The peloton on the F1 track in Imola

The peloton on the F1 track in Imola
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 51 of 127

Motos traverse the slick track in Imola

Motos traverse the slick track in Imola
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 52 of 127

The breakaway negotiates the F1 track in Imola.

The breakaway negotiates the F1 track in Imola.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 53 of 127

Alberta Contador rides during stage 11.

Alberta Contador rides during stage 11.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 54 of 127

Ryder Hesjedal leads the breakaway.

Ryder Hesjedal leads the breakaway.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 55 of 127

Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL - Jumbo) in the breakaway.

Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL - Jumbo) in the breakaway.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 56 of 127

The breakaway on stage 11

The breakaway on stage 11
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 57 of 127

The Giro d'Italia on the Imola F1 circuit

The Giro d'Italia on the Imola F1 circuit
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 58 of 127

The Giro d'Italia on the Imola F1 circuit

The Giro d'Italia on the Imola F1 circuit
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 59 of 127

The Giro d'Italia on the Imola F1 circuit

The Giro d'Italia on the Imola F1 circuit
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 60 of 127

The Giro d'Italia on the Imola F1 circuit

The Giro d'Italia on the Imola F1 circuit
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 61 of 127

The Giro d'Italia on the Imola F1 circuit

The Giro d'Italia on the Imola F1 circuit
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 62 of 127

The Giro d'Italia on the Imola F1 circuit

The Giro d'Italia on the Imola F1 circuit
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 63 of 127

Stefan Küng (BMC)

Stefan Küng (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 64 of 127

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha)

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 65 of 127

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha)

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 66 of 127

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha)

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 67 of 127

Stefan Küng (BMC)

Stefan Küng (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 68 of 127

The Italian scenery during stage 11.

The Italian scenery during stage 11.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 69 of 127

Stage 10 winner Nicola Boem (Bardiani-CSF) .

Stage 10 winner Nicola Boem (Bardiani-CSF) .
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 70 of 127

The day's breakaway before Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) attacked.

The day's breakaway before Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) attacked.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 71 of 127

The peloton on the final climb.

The peloton on the final climb.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 72 of 127

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha)

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 73 of 127

Porte stayed safe in the group today.

Porte stayed safe in the group today.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 74 of 127

Team Sky protect Rishie Porte.

Team Sky protect Rishie Porte.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 75 of 127

BMC lead the chase at the end of the stage.

BMC lead the chase at the end of the stage.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 76 of 127

Davide Malacarne and Fabio Aru (Astana) after the stage

Davide Malacarne and Fabio Aru (Astana) after the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 77 of 127

The Giro d'Italia on the Imola F1 circuit

The Giro d'Italia on the Imola F1 circuit
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 78 of 127

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha)

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 79 of 127

BMC ride the front during the rainy stage.

BMC ride the front during the rainy stage.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 80 of 127

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) wins in Imola.

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) wins in Imola.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 81 of 127

Stefan Küng (BMC)

Stefan Küng (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 82 of 127

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) on his way to the stage win in Imola.

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) on his way to the stage win in Imola.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 83 of 127

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) wins in Imola.

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) wins in Imola.
Image 84 of 127

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) celebrates with some champagne.

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) celebrates with some champagne.
Image 85 of 127

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) on the stage 11 podium.

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) on the stage 11 podium.
Image 86 of 127

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) on the stage 11 podium.

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) on the stage 11 podium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 87 of 127

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) on the stage 11 podium.

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) on the stage 11 podium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 88 of 127

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) sprays victory champagne after stage 11.

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) sprays victory champagne after stage 11.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 89 of 127

Alberto Contador kept his pink jersey during stage 11.

Alberto Contador kept his pink jersey during stage 11.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 90 of 127

Alberto Contador on the stage 11 podium.

Alberto Contador on the stage 11 podium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 91 of 127

Alberto Contador on the stage 11 podium.

Alberto Contador on the stage 11 podium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 92 of 127

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) celebrates his win on the F1 track in Imola.

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) celebrates his win on the F1 track in Imola.
Image 93 of 127

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha)

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 94 of 127

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) wins stage 11 on the F1 track in Imola.

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) wins stage 11 on the F1 track in Imola.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 95 of 127

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) finishes in front of the big screen in Imola

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) finishes in front of the big screen in Imola
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 96 of 127

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) takes the Giro's stage 11 win.

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) takes the Giro's stage 11 win.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 97 of 127

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha)

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 98 of 127

Alberto Contador made it through another day in pink.

Alberto Contador made it through another day in pink.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 99 of 127

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) rides through the rain on his way to winning stage 11 in Imola.

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) rides through the rain on his way to winning stage 11 in Imola.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 100 of 127

Tom Boonen finishes in the rain.

Tom Boonen finishes in the rain.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 101 of 127

Brailsford answers questions about Porte's time penalty

Brailsford answers questions about Porte's time penalty
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 102 of 127

Commentators at the F1 track in Imola

Commentators at the F1 track in Imola
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 103 of 127

Richie Porte (Sky)

Richie Porte (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 104 of 127

Paolo Tiralongo and Ivan Basso at the start

Paolo Tiralongo and Ivan Basso at the start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 105 of 127

Stage 11 of the Giro d'Italia

Stage 11 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 106 of 127

Stage 11 of the Giro d'Italia

Stage 11 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 107 of 127

Stage 11 of the Giro d'Italia

Stage 11 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 108 of 127

Marcus Burghardt (BMC)

Marcus Burghardt (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 109 of 127

Damiano Caruso

Damiano Caruso
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 110 of 127

Carlos Betancur (AG2R) in the breakaway

Carlos Betancur (AG2R) in the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 111 of 127

The leaders on the Imola F1 track

The leaders on the Imola F1 track
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 112 of 127

Ryder Hesjedal and Steven Kruijswijk in the breakaway

Ryder Hesjedal and Steven Kruijswijk in the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 113 of 127

Alessandro Petacchi (Southeast)

Alessandro Petacchi (Southeast)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 114 of 127

David Brailsford meets the press

David Brailsford meets the press
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 115 of 127

Tom Boonen (Etixx-Quickstep)

Tom Boonen (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 116 of 127

Dario Cioni

Dario Cioni
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 117 of 127

Paolo Bettini and the Azzurri

Paolo Bettini and the Azzurri
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 118 of 127

Richie Porte (Sky)

Richie Porte (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 119 of 127

Richie Porte (Sky)

Richie Porte (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 120 of 127

Davide Formolo (Cannondale-Garmin)

Davide Formolo (Cannondale-Garmin)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 121 of 127

Richie Porte (Team Sky)

Richie Porte (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 122 of 127

Carlos Betancur (AG2R La Mondiale)

Carlos Betancur (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 123 of 127

Richie Porte (Team Sky)

Richie Porte (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 124 of 127

Richie Porte (Sky)

Richie Porte (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 125 of 127

David Brailsford answers questions

David Brailsford answers questions
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 126 of 127

Richie Porte (Sky)

Richie Porte (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 127 of 127

Benat Intxausti (Movistar) in the breakaway

Benat Intxausti (Movistar) in the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) made it another win for the breakaway with victory on a rain-soaked stage 11 of the Giro d'Italia. Zakarin was part of the early 10-man break, and launched his winning move on the penultimate climb of the day. 

The Russian powered around the slippery Imola circuit to solo to the finish line with Carlos Betancur (AG2R-La Mondiale) sprinting for second almost a minute behind Zakarin. Franco Pellizotti finished third.

"I started the stage in good heart, and the breakaway riders worked well together. I made one attempt to get away, and at the second try, I made it," Zakarin explained after the stage. "I learned a lesson in the stage that Intxausti won because that day I made the mistake of attacking too early. This time, I waited until the last moment. I still can’t believe that I won the Tour de Romandie, and now I’ve won a stage of the Giro. I have many emotions, and I’m very happy."

Zakarin, who came into the Giro d’Italia surrounded in hype following his Tour de Romandie victory was part of a break that moved clear following the first intermediate sprint. The move contained riders including Ryder Hesjedal (Cannondale-Garmin) and Stage 9 winner Beñat Intxausti (Movistar). Zakarin outwitted his more experienced companions, riding off the front with 20 kilometres still remaining.

Few would have given Zakarin’s chances of making it to the finish credence but the Russian made the most of the descents to pull out the crucial advantage. Behind him, the chasers each tried their own move but none could shut down the Katusha rider.

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) maintained his lead in the overall classification, putting in a small dig on the final climb to test his rivals.

How it happened

After days of sunshine, the weather turned and the rain began to fall over the riders on stage 11, from Frolì to Imola. The talk of the town was of Richie Porte’s (Team Sky) two-minute penalty after he accepted a new wheel from Simon Clarke (Orica-GreenEdge) on stage 10. The result was that Porte started the day 3:09 back on Contador.

The attacks came as soon as the flag dropped but with an intermediate sprint just 7.6 kilometres into the day, there were several teams interested in keeping it together. Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek Factory Racing) beat Elia Viviani (Team Sky) to the top points with red jersey wearer, and yesterday’s stage winner, Nicola Boem (Bardiani-CSF) in third.

A group of four made it clear but they were held at close quarters, allowing more riders to come across to the gap to boost the break’s number to 10. The men out front were: Carlos Betancur, Matteo Montaguti (Ag2r La Mondiale), Franco Pellizotti (Androni - Sidermec), Diego Rosa (Astana), Marek Rutkiewicz (CCC Sprandi), Beñat Intxausti, Ruben Fernandez (Movistar), Ryder Hesjedal (Cannondale - Garmin), Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) and Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL - Jumbo).

After making a mistake on stage 10, the peloton were wary of giving the break too much space. The break were only allowed to take 3:48 on the main group, with BMC doing the majority of the chasing. The American team were working for Philippe Gilbert (BMC).

The weather took its toll on the peloton with splits and crashes in abundance. One of the men to hit the deck was escapee Betancur, who took a hefty blow to his right side, as did Luca Paolini (Katusha). Betancur had to drop back for medical assistance but made it back into the breakaway. Splits caught a number of riders out too, with the peloton breaking into three separate groups.

There was no interest in waiting for those unlucky enough to miss the cut and the pace was upped by BMC and the GC teams. As the peloton entered the finishing circuit around the Imola motorsport track at 45 kilometres to go the advantage had been cut to just 57 seconds. At the front the pace was felt by many, with Fernandez, Rutkiewicz and Montaguti distanced.

With just over 30 kilometres remaining, BMC tried to take the pressure off by sending Stefan Küng up the road. With the Swiss rider on the attack, the team were able to sit back and let Orica-GreenEdge take up the pace setting. Küng put in a valiant effort but couldn’t reduce the gap to below a minute and eventually eased back into the clutches of the bunch.

Seven men remained out front with 24 kilometres remaining but they knew that their time was numbered. Zakarin was the first of the escapees to blink, striking out as they approached the penultimate climb of the day. Taking risks on the slippery descent, the recent Tour de Romandie winner pulled out 20 seconds on his former companions. On the penultimate crossing of the line, Zakarin has built that lead up to 40 seconds over the five chasers.

The rain became heavier as the stage reached its conclusion and back in the peloton Rigoberto Urán (Etixx-QuickStep) found his day took an unexpected turn. After appearing to connect wheels with another rider, the Colombian hit the deck in the finishing straight. A couple of his teammates hung back to help, but Urán blasted past them and made it back to the main group with 11 kilometres still remaining.

The three Orica-GreenEdge riders at the head of the peloton appeared unable to cut the gap to Zakarin, and Tinkoff-Saxo and Astana decided to take over with well over a minute to the Katusha rider. Not content with just riding home behind the break, Contador attacked on the final ascent of Tre Monte. The attack put his rival Aru in trouble as he tried and failed to close the gap. Contador was brought back but only after getting a mental advantage over his rivals.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha3:55:08
2Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:53
3Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
4Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
5Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
6Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
7Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
8Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:58
9Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
10Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:02
11Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
12Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
13Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
14Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
15Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
16Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
17Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
18Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
19Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
20Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
21Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
22Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
23Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
24Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
25Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
26Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
27Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
28Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
29Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
30Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
31Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
32Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
33Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
34Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
35Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
36Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
37Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
38Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
39Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
40Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
41Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
42Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
43Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
44Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
45Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
46Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
47Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
48Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
49Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
50Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
51Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:09
52Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
53Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
54Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:19
55Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:52
56Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:06
57Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:04:26
58Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:06:14
59Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
60Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky0:06:49
61Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
62Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
63Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
64Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
65Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:06:55
66Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
67Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
68Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
69Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
70Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:07:28
71Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
72Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:10:12
73Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
74Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:13:19
75Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:18:05
76Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
77Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
78Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:18:08
79Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:19:05
80Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
81Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
82Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) TrekRacing
83Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
84Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
85Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
86Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
87Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
88Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
89Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
90Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
91Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
92Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
93Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling
94Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli
95Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
96André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
97Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
98Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
99Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
100Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
101Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
102Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
103Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
104Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
105Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
106Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
107Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
108Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
109Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
110Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) TrekRacing
111Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
112Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
113Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
114Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
115Fabio Silvestre (Por) TrekRacing
116Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
117Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
118Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
119Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
120Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
121Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
122Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
123Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
124Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing
125Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
126Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
127Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
128Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
129Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing
130Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
131Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
132Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
133Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
134Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
135Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
136Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
137Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
138Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
139Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
140Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
141Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
142Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
143Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
144Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
145Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
146Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
147Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
148Marco Coledan (Ita) TrekRacing
149Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
150Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
151Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
152Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
153David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
154Boy Van Poppel (Ned) TrekRacing
155Calvin Watson (Aus) TrekRacing
156Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
157Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
158Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
159Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
160Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
161Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
162Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
163Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
164Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
165Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
166Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
167Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) TrekRacing
168Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida
169Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
170Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
171Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
172Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling
173Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
174Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
175Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
176Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
177Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
178Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
179Elia Favilli (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
180Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
181Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
182Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
183Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
184Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
185Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
186Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
187Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha25pts
2Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale18
3Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team16
4Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli12
5Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing10
6Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team9
7Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo7
8Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale6
9Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky6
10Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team4
11Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3
12Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3
13Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF3
14Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team2
15Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha2
16Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team1
17Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini1

Mountain 1 - Passo del Trebbio - km. 24
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team7pts
2Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo4
3Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha2
4Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team1

Mountain 2 - Valico del Prugno - km. 70
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale7pts
2Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team4
3Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2
4Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1

Mountain 3 - Tre Monti - km. 130
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha3pts
2Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team2
3Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale1

Sprint 1 - Castrocaro Terme e Terra del Sole - km. 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing10pts
2Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky6
3Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF3
4Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha2
5Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini1

Sprint 2 - Borgo Tossignano - km. 81
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team10pts
2Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale6
3Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3
4Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2
5Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team1

Combativity
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha7pts
2Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale7
3Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team7
4Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team7
5Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing5
6Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli4
7Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo4
8Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale4
9Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky4
10Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3
11Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF3
12Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha2
13Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini1

Premio Energy
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice4pts
2Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team2
3Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Katusha11:47:28
2Movistar Team0:00:53
3Astana Pro Team
4Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
5CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:58
6BMC Racing Team
7Team Sky0:01:02
8Tinkoff-Saxo
9Nippo - Vini Fantini0:06:14
10Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:06:46
11Orica GreenEdge0:06:55
12Etixx - Quick-Step0:07:28
13Androni Giocattoli0:19:03
14Lotto Soudal0:19:05
15AG2R La Mondiale0:21:00
16Bardiani CSF0:28:15
17Lampre-Merida0:37:08
18Southeast Pro Cycling
19Team Giant-Alpecin
20IAM Cycling
21FDJ.fr
22Trek Factory Racing0:55:11

Team points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Katusha52pts
2AG2R La Mondiale40
3Androni Giocattoli25
4Movistar Team25
5Astana Pro Team22
6CCC Sprandi Polkowice16
7Team LottoNL-Jumbo14
8Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team10
9Trek Factory Racing8
10BMC Racing Team7
11Team Sky5
12Southeast Pro Cycling4
13Lampre-Merida3
14Bardiani CSF3
15Team Giant-Alpecin2
16Orica GreenEdge1
17Nippo - Vini Fantini1
18Lotto Soudal
19Tinkoff-Saxo
20Etixx - Quick-Step
21IAM Cycling
22FDJ.fr

General classification after stage 11
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo46:54:19
2Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:03
3Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:00:46
4Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:16
5Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:46
6Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:10
7Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:02:12
8Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:02:20
9Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:02:24
10Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky0:02:30
11Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:03:01
12Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky0:03:09
13Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:03:10
14Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
15Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha0:03:18
16Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:33
17Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:04:00
18Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:04:19
19Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr0:04:41
20Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:11:41
21Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:31:41
22Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky0:07:49
23Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:10:30
24Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:13:25
25Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:13:36
26Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:13:38
27Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale0:20:32
28Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling0:21:17
29Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:22:12
30Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:25:22
31Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:27:20
32Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge0:27:30
33Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida0:29:28
34Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:29:47
35Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:32:49
36Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling0:33:57
37Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:34:15
38Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling0:36:55
39Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida0:38:31
40Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:41:00
41Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha0:41:20
42Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:43:25
43Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:44:17
44Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:45:03
45Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky0:45:11
46Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:47:13
47Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team0:47:34
48Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:48:30
49Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr0:49:24
50Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:51:46
51Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:51:53
52Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:52:40
53Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:54:11
54Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:55:57
55Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:56:04
56Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:56:25
57Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha0:57:21
58Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:58:52
59Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing0:59:00
60Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr1:02:33
61Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step1:02:36
62Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1:03:02
63Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1:03:47
64Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team1:04:09
65Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1:04:32
66Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini1:04:58
67Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:28:41
68Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky1:54:41
69Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:06:58
70Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida1:07:21
71Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling1:07:23
72Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1:07:49
73David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step1:08:46
74Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:12:25
75Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin1:14:30
76Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling1:14:56
77Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo1:15:26
78Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:15:57
79Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky1:15:59
80Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1:16:07
81Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:16:16
82Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal1:18:49
83Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1:19:10
84Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1:19:39
85Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:19:50
86Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1:21:37
87Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team1:22:52
88Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) TrekRacing1:23:02
89Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:23:21
90Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:26:02
91Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team1:27:06
92Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1:27:14
93Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha1:28:34
94Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:29:40
95Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale1:29:44
96Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky1:29:59
97Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team1:32:46
98Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:33:37
99Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team1:34:02
100Elia Favilli (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling1:34:20
101Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:34:29
102Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1:35:04
103Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin1:35:14
104Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr1:35:27
105Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1:35:51
106Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo1:37:02
107Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step1:37:45
108Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1:38:43
109Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo1:38:47
110Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:39:32
111Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin1:39:39
112Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1:42:44
113Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:44:03
114Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge1:44:10
115Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1:45:47
116Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling1:46:27
117Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini1:48:49
118Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale1:50:07
119Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step1:50:15
120Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step1:50:42
121Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling1:50:56
122Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr1:51:01
123Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1:51:29
124Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:53:10
125Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling1:53:41
126Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr1:53:53
127Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr1:53:54
128Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini1:53:56
129Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal1:54:00
130Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling1:55:14
131Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:56:29
132Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team1:57:48
133Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1:57:53
134Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky1:58:36
135Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge1:58:51
136Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:58:57
137André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal1:59:38
138Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida2:00:44
139Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha2:01:56
140Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr2:02:09
141Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2:02:36
142Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha2:02:42
143Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida2:03:10
144Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin2:03:29
145Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) TrekRacing2:03:48
146Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) TrekRacing2:05:01
147Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2:05:10
148Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team2:06:46
149Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo2:07:20
150Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge2:08:16
151Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing2:08:32
152Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida2:09:00
153Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin2:10:22
154Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2:11:16
155Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal2:11:46
156Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha2:12:55
157Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo2:14:19
158Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2:14:28
159Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky2:15:41
160Fabio Silvestre (Por) TrekRacing2:15:44
161Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team2:16:02
162Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling2:17:19
163Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2:17:36
164Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli2:17:46
165Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step2:18:00
166Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin2:20:46
167Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2:21:23
168Boy Van Poppel (Ned) TrekRacing2:23:27
169Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF2:26:01
170Calvin Watson (Aus) TrekRacing2:28:07
171Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:28:18
172Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini2:29:46
173Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr2:32:46
174Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini2:33:32
175Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin2:34:13
176Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini2:34:19
177Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF2:34:21
178Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli2:34:57
179Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin2:35:12
180Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli2:35:41
181Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:36:24
182Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling2:38:51
183Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling2:43:03
184Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge2:43:06
185Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin2:44:43
186Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling2:51:07
187Marco Coledan (Ita) TrekRacing2:53:02

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF101pts
2André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal85
3Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky84
4Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing71
5Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli60
6Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida50
7Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling47
8Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini47
9Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team41
10Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida41
11Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli40
12Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli40
13Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo40
14Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team37
15Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini37
16Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling37
17Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida34
18Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team34
19Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin34
20Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo33
21Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team31
22Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team31
23Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team29
24Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team27
25Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice27
26Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge26
27Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling26
28Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha25
29Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge25
30Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge25
31Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli25
32Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team24
33Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale24
34Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling23
35Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF22
36Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing22
37Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli20
38Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo20
39Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo20
40Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling20
41Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team17
42Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team17
43Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF17
44Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team16
45Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling16
46Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini16
47Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin15
48Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team14
49Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team14
50Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice14
51Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF14
52Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha13
53Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr13
54Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky12
55Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli12
56Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice12
57Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team11
58Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team10
59Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini10
60Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice10
61Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling9
62Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha9
63Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha9
64Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale8
65Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
66Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge6
67Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo6
68Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling6
69Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) TrekRacing6
70Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr5
71Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha5
72Boy Van Poppel (Ned) TrekRacing5
73Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step4
74Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team4
75Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr4
76Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo3
77Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team3
78Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha3
79Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
80Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3
81Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky3
82Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin3
83Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini2
84Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team2
85Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin2
86Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2
87Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
88Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge2
89Marco Coledan (Ita) TrekRacing2
90Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team1
91Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team1
92Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1
93Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo1
94Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida1
95Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) TrekRacing1
96Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal1
97Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team52pts
2Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin50
3Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo43
4Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale41
5Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team23
6Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team19
7Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha15
8Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida15
9Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team15
10Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team15
11Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team14
12Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF14
13Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli13
14Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team12
15Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling12
16Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida12
17Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo10
18Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team10
19Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling10
20Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale7
21Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team7
22Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini6
23Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team6
24Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky6
25Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge6
26Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha5
27Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team5
28Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team4
29Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli4
30Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo3
31Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini3
32Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team3
33Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
34Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step2
35Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida2
36Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team2
37Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky2
38Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2
39Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
40Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling1
41Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr1
42Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1
43Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1
44Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal1
45Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini1
46Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling1
47Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1
48Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli30pts
2Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF27
3Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini22
4Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team20
5Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli20
6Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli20
7Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli20
8Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team19
9Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice15
10Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing13
11Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo12
12Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge12
13Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team11
14Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team10
15Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team10
16Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF10
17Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida9
18Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo9
19Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky9
20Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha9
21Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling9
22Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale8
23Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team8
24Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
25Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini8
26Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo6
27Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team6
28Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo6
29Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) TrekRacing6
30Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini6
31Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team5
32Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling5
33Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team5
34Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling4
35Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice4
36Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale3
37Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling3
38Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli3
39Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3
40Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin3
41Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida3
42Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini3
43Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3
44Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha2
45Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr2
46Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida2
47Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin2
48Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team1
49Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1
50Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team1
51Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha1
52Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF1
53Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida1

Azzurri d'Italia classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal5pts
2Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team4
3Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team4
4Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team4
5Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida4
6Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha4
7Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida4
8Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge4
9Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky4
10Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF4
11Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team2
12Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2
13Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale2
14Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge2
15Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing2
16Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling2
17Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team2
18Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling2
19Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2
20Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
21Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling1
22Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling1
23Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team1
24Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1
25Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1
26Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin1
27Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida1
28Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini1

Combativity classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF25pts
2Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo20
3Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team17
4Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale17
5Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida16
6Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli15
7Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team15
8Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team14
9Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin14
10Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini14
11Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky13
12Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing13
13Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge13
14Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team12
15Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini12
16Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling12
17Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team11
18Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida11
19Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice11
20André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal10
21Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli10
22Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli10
23Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli10
24Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team10
25Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli10
26Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha9
27Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo9
28Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team9
29Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team9
30Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling9
31Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team8
32Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team8
33Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
34Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo8
35Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team8
36Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team7
37Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling7
38Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team7
39Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini7
40Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha7
41Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling7
42Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge6
43Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team6
44Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF6
45Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling6
46Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale6
47Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling6
48Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida6
49Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing5
50Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team5
51Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo5
52Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha4
53Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo4
54Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge4
55Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) TrekRacing4
56Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF4
57Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice4
58Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky3
59Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge3
60Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3
61Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha3
62Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida3
63Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling3
64Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini3
65Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3
66Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin3
67Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team2
68Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr2
69Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF2
70Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin2
71Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha1
72Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF1

Premio Energy classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing5pts
2Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team5
3André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal5
4Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team4
5Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team4
6Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha4
7Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha4
8Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge4
9Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice4
10Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo4
11Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team3
12Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
13Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step2
14Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge2
15Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida2
16Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge2
17Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF2
18Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky2
19Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF2
20Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo1
21Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team1
22Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team1
23Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling1
24Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1
25Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team46:54:22
2Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:02:58
3Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge0:27:27
4Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida0:38:28
5Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:40:57
6Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr0:49:21
7Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing0:58:57
8Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1:03:44
9Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team1:04:06
10Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky1:54:38
11Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:06:55
12Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida1:07:18
13Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:12:22
14Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling1:14:53
15Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1:19:07
16Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:19:47
17Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1:21:34
18Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team1:22:49
19Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1:27:11
20Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:29:37
21Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:34:26
22Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin1:35:11
23Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:39:29
24Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini1:48:46
25Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale1:50:04
26Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step1:50:39
27Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1:51:26
28Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:56:26
29Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team1:57:45
30Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1:57:50
31Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha2:02:39
32Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) TrekRacing2:03:45
33Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2:11:13
34Fabio Silvestre (Por) TrekRacing2:15:41
35Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team2:15:59
36Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin2:20:43
37Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF2:25:58
38Calvin Watson (Aus) TrekRacing2:28:04
39Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:28:15
40Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini2:29:43
41Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini2:34:16
42Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:36:21
43Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling2:38:48
44Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge2:43:03

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team140:04:02
2BMC Racing Team0:06:17
3Team Sky0:06:31
4Movistar Team0:07:11
5Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:23:28
6Tinkoff-Saxo0:25:16
7Team Katusha0:52:56
8Lotto Soudal0:59:12
9Bardiani CSF1:27:41
10Lampre-Merida1:33:03
11FDJ.fr1:33:28
12Orica GreenEdge1:36:14
13Etixx - Quick-Step1:43:58
14AG2R La Mondiale1:44:25
15IAM Cycling1:51:20
16Southeast Pro Cycling2:05:22
17Team LottoNL-Jumbo2:13:56
18CCC Sprandi Polkowice2:15:44
19Androni Giocattoli2:29:11
20Nippo - Vini Fantini2:44:24
21Team Giant-Alpecin3:54:08
22Trek Factory Racing3:57:58

Team points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team269pts
2Orica GreenEdge195
3Movistar Team190
4Southeast Pro Cycling162
5Lampre-Merida155
6BMC Racing Team140
7Bardiani CSF133
8Androni Giocattoli125
9Team Sky121
10Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team120
11Team Katusha120
12Team LottoNL-Jumbo113
13IAM Cycling112
14Trek Factory Racing106
15Tinkoff-Saxo90
16Lotto Soudal89
17Nippo - Vini Fantini84
18AG2R La Mondiale67
19Team Giant-Alpecin66
20CCC Sprandi Polkowice58
21FDJ.fr37
22Etixx - Quick-Step28

