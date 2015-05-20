Hesjedal goes on the attack again at the Giro d’Italia
Cannondale-Garmin rider fails to make up time but enjoys his day out front
Ryder Hesjedal (Cannondale-Garmin) went on the attack again at the Giro d'Italia on Wednesday but yet again his courage and aggression was rewarded with little compared to his huge effort in the hills near Imola.
Hesjedal lost more than five minutes during stage 4 to La Spezia, when his young teammate Davide Formolo won the stage, and lost further seconds in Abetone and Campitello Matese, yet he has refused to give up the fight and sit in the peloton licking his wounds.
