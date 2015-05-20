Trending

Video: Giro d'Italia stage 11 race highlights

Zakarin wins, Contador attacks Aru and Porte

Alberto Contador on the stage 11 podium.

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) on the stage 11 podium.

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) sprays victory champagne after stage 11.

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) celebrates with some champagne.

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) celebrates his win on the F1 track in Imola.

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) made it another win for the breakaway with victory on a rain-soaked stage 11 of the Giro d'Italia. Zakarin was part of the early 10-man break, and launched his winning move on the penultimate climb of the day.

The Russian powered around the slippery Imola circuit to solo to the finish line with Carlos Betancur (AG2R-La Mondiale) sprinting for second almost a minute behind Zakarin. Franco Pellizotti finished third. Alberto Contador (Tinkoff Saxo) retained his overall lead.

