Video: Giro d'Italia stage 11 race highlights
Zakarin wins, Contador attacks Aru and Porte
Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) made it another win for the breakaway with victory on a rain-soaked stage 11 of the Giro d'Italia. Zakarin was part of the early 10-man break, and launched his winning move on the penultimate climb of the day.
The Russian powered around the slippery Imola circuit to solo to the finish line with Carlos Betancur (AG2R-La Mondiale) sprinting for second almost a minute behind Zakarin. Franco Pellizotti finished third. Alberto Contador (Tinkoff Saxo) retained his overall lead.
