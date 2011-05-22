Image 1 of 23 Mikel Nieve (Euskaltel-Euskadi) spent almost seven and a half hours in the saddle. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 23 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) fought bravely on the Marmolada to stay in touch. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 23 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) attacked even though he is not at his best. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 23 Jose Rujano (Androni) reaches the finish. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 23 Roman Kreuziger (Astana) crosses the line at Gardeccia. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 23 Former teammates Roman Kreuziger (Astana) and Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) became allies of circumstance. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 23 Stefano Garzelli (Acqua&Sapone) did enough to move into the green jersey. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 23 Jose Rujano (Androni) tired over the course of the Giro's long weekend. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 23 Stefano Garzelli (Acqua&Sapone) was off the front all day. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 23 Mikel Nieve (Euskaltel-Euskadi) crosses the line on stage 15 of the Giro d'Italia. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 23 An unfortunate photo opportunity for Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 23 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard) tightens his grip on the maglia rosa. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 23 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard) eases clear of Scarponi and Gadret. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 23 The Passo di Giau was one of the day's main obstacles. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 23 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard) rides through the storm. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 23 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard) was never in real trouble. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 23 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard) makes his move on the Gardeccia. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 23 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard) knows that with every pedal stroke he is winning the 2011 Giro d'Italia. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 23 Mikel Nieve (Euskaltel-Euskadi) celebrates a fine stage win. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 23 Mikel Nieve (Euskaltel-Euskadi) can hardly believe he's won. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 23 Stefano Garzelli (Acqua&Sapone) was a brave second place. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 23 Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) resolutely refused to throw in the towel. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 23 Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) disrobes before attacking the Gardeccia. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Inspired by the exploits of Euskaltel-Euskadi teammate Igor Anton in yesterday’s journey to the top of Monte Zoncolan, Mikel Nieve reigned in the Giro d’Italia’s queen stage to Val Di Fassa on a day when more cracks appeared in the title favourites’ chances...except those of maglia rosa Alberto Contador.

The Saxo Bank-Sungard Spaniard finished third to further consolidate his lead in this year’s event, with Italian veteran Stefano Garzelli going on a mountains classification points rampage to try and emulate his efforts in the 2009 edition of this race.

During his successful campaign to win the mountains classification two years ago, Garzelli used the day of the Cima Coppi - the event’s highest point - to secure his lead in the race for the green jersey. Two seasons later and the 37-year-old Italian did the same, kicking on the Passo Giau and holding on to take points on the Passo Fedaia in a bid for the lead in the climbers’ title and punctuating the day’s proceedings.

They were just two of five big climbs on the parcours of 229km, with the Piancavallo, the Forcella Cibiana, the Passo Giau (the 2011 Giro’s Cima Coppi), Passo Fedaia and the finishing ascent to Val Di Fassa with which to contend.

One man who found those five climbs two mountains too many was Vincenzo Nibali, the Liquigas-Cannondale captain slipping behind the leaders on the final climb to finish over three minutes behind the stage winner and giving up second place overall to Michele Scarponi, who finished the stage in fourth after a solid performance from the Italian veteran.

A big ol’ group up front

There was always going to be a break given plenty of leash on the journey from Conegliano, such was the nature of the day’s route and the lead enjoyed by Contador on the general classification. A group of seven kicked off proceedings proper, with Emanuele Sella (Androni Giocattoli), Kevin Seeldraeyers (Quick Step), Yaroslav Popovych (RadioShack), Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil-DCM), Aliaksander Kuchynski (Katusha), Jan Bakelants (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and Javier Aramendia (Euskaltel) forming the septet.

Soon after they were pursued and eventually caught with 179km remaining in the stage. Stefano Garzelli (Acqua & Sapone), Danilo Di Luca (Katusha), Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Movistar), Stefano Pirazzi (Colnago-CSF Inox), Carlos Sastre (Geox-TMC), Pieter Weening (Rabobank), Philip Deignan (RadioShack), Alberto Losada Alguacil (Katusha), Evgeni Petrov (Astana), Nieve, and Johann Tschopp (BMC Racing) made the running at the front of the race and would spend considerable time there.

The break was given plenty of leash, too - an advantage of 9:50 came shortly after starting the second climb of the day, the Passo Cibiana, although it was knocked back to 9:02 with 96 clicks until the finish as Liquigas-Cannondale again came to the front to deliver Nibali into position later in the stage.

Hoogerland tried his luck with a solo move that seemed to make little sense...although with 60km left in the stage he had built a lead in excess of 1:20. Up the testing slopes of the Passo Giau, however, the two men who would fight it out for stage honours, Garzelli and Nieve, went in pursuit of the Dutchman and caught him before the summit.

The Italian veteran continued on to take the Cima Coppi of this year’s Giro atop the Giau, amongst the snow and rain of the iconic mountain pass.

Little Stefano wants to fly

Garzelli had 45 seconds over Nieve at the summit of the Giau and looked set to continue his run as Hoogerland passed the Cima Coppi 1:25 down on the Italian. Further back a chase group of nine that included Di Luca and Sella had formed and crossed the top of the day’s third ascent 1:44 behind Garzelli.

When Katusha’s Joaquim Rodriguez and Movistar's David Arroyo moved off the front of the peloton it spurred the maglia rosa into action, with Contador following their wheels in addition to Scarponi, Anton, Denis Menchov (Geox-TMC), Nibali and Roman Kreuziger (Astana) to form an elite selection for the descent of the Giau.

Nibali decided he was going to descend alone, however, flying down the mountain ahead of his illustrious colleagues and remaining between Garzelli and his main title rivals for the entire descent and into the following climb.

It wasn’t long until Nibali sat 42 seconds behind Garzelli, conscious of the fact he posed a threat to the favourites who had gathered behind. Next on the menu: the Passo Fedaia.

The Fedaia’s brutish slopes reach 18 percent and average 7.9 percent over 14km of torture...perfect for the men who have aspirations of winning the Giro d’Italia and as the big names took on this ascent there were dribs and drabs of breakaway remnants such as Di Luca and Nieve between Garzelli and the big GC names behind.

To prove he’s a rock of stability in this year’s Giro, Contador attacked the favourites’ group halfway up the climb, taking José Rujano (Androni Giocattoli) and Steven Kruijswijk (Rabobank) with him as Nibali went backwards after his efforts on the descent of the Passo Giau...and possibly putting him out of a podium place overall.

With the climb ramping up pressure on the riders, Contador et al came back to the fold and the members of the hitherto leading group were dragged back and spat out. There were only three men seemingly able to resist the surge of the favourites: Nieve, Garzelli and Bakelants.

The latter put up little resistance on the Fedaia and on the GPM atop Passo Fedaia the smooth cranium of the lone ranger out front enjoyed a lead of seven minutes over the GC guns; with the descent and a finishing climb remaining in the 27km on offer, he could afford to continue believing in stage victory and a certain lead in the mountains classification.

No fairy tale ending...

Speeding along the stretches of the lake above the Passo Fedaia, Garzelli had managed to preserve a lead of 6:41 as he rode under the banner indicating 25km of suffering to go - and how he was going to suffer! Another man suffering was Nibali; the Sicilian was dropped from the favourites’ group and crested the Fedaia solo.

Whilst Garzelli’s advantage had been cut by 30 seconds in the subsequent five kilometers, the Acqua e Sapone captain continued his gutsy ride as his pursuers topped the summit of the Fedaia and dressed themselves to take on the wet and cold descent that would lead to the final climb of the day.

After some big heroics from Nibali on the descent to get back into the gruppo maglia rosa and on the lower slopes of the climb to Val Di Fassa, Garzelli passed the 10km-to-go banner with an advantage of 20 seconds over the previously anonymous Nieve, who had held onto his position behind the Italian despite the rest of the break succumbing to the speed of the favourites.

Four kilometers later and Nieve was the new leader on the road, kicking with 5.7km remaining and never being headed whilst behind him Contador was wreaking more havoc on his rivals by attacking - again - and breaking the tenuous link between himself and the rest of the would-be title contenders.

And at the end of three torturous days in the mountains the 2008 Giro champion was able to enter the second rest day with a massive 4:20 lead over Scarponi and more than five minutes on Nibali.

Full Results 1 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 7:27:14 2 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:01:41 3 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:01:51 4 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:01:57 5 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:28 6 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:02:35 7 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:03:34 8 Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 9 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 0:04:01 10 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:04:13 11 Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC 0:04:23 12 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:30 13 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:04:54 14 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack 0:06:40 15 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:06:45 16 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone 17 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 18 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:07:59 19 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:09:01 20 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:09:23 21 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:10:03 22 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:52 23 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana 24 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:13:30 25 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 26 Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:13:49 27 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:14:16 28 Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:15:18 29 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 0:15:26 30 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack 0:15:36 31 Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 32 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC 33 Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad 34 Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad 35 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 0:15:47 36 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:16:05 37 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 0:16:14 38 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC 0:16:31 39 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 0:16:38 40 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team 0:16:56 41 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 0:17:11 42 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 43 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:17:20 44 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:17:37 45 Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone 0:17:43 46 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:19:15 47 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:19:30 48 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:20:02 49 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:20:05 50 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:20:58 51 Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 52 Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:21:02 53 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:21:30 54 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:22:43 55 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:23:41 56 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 0:23:56 57 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 0:24:04 58 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 59 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 60 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:24:32 61 Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team 62 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 0:24:43 63 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:26:21 64 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:26:24 65 Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack 66 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 67 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:26:38 68 Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:26:41 69 Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:26:43 70 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 0:27:17 71 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 0:27:28 72 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:27:35 73 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 74 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 0:27:39 75 Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana 0:27:44 76 Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana 77 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 78 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:27:52 79 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:27:58 80 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:28:14 81 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 0:28:18 82 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:28:27 83 Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:28:31 84 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 85 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:28:39 86 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:29:04 87 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:29:13 88 Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 0:29:50 89 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:29:57 90 Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:30:27 91 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 0:30:29 92 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:30:52 93 Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:31:23 94 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:31:50 95 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:32:18 96 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:32:34 97 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:32:44 98 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 99 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling 0:32:57 100 Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:33:00 101 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:33:07 102 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli 103 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:33:56 104 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:38:24 105 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 106 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 107 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 108 David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC 109 Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 110 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 111 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC 112 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 0:38:32 113 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 114 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 115 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 116 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:38:36 117 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 118 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 119 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:38:44 120 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:38:46 121 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 122 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 123 Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team 124 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 125 Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling 126 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 127 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:38:57 128 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:39:06 129 Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:39:19 130 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 131 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 132 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:39:22 133 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:39:25 134 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:39:37 135 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:39:52 136 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:39:59 137 Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 138 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack 139 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:40:20 140 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:40:23 141 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:40:38 142 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:40:41 143 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:41:01 144 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:41:16 145 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 146 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard 147 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 148 Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:41:19 149 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:41:21 150 Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC 0:41:26 151 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:41:41 152 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 153 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 154 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:41:48 155 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 156 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:42:05 157 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:42:27 158 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:42:40 159 Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 160 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD 161 Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad 162 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:43:04 163 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:43:09 164 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:43:46 165 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:44:23 166 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:44:55 DNS Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack DNF Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox DNF Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi DNF Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad DNF Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD DNF Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo DNF Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack

Points 1 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 29 pts 2 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 28 3 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 16 4 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 14 5 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 6 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 10 7 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 9 8 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 9 9 Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 8 10 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 7 11 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 6 12 Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC 5 13 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 4 14 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 3 15 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack 2 16 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 2 17 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 1 18 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team 1

Mountain 1 - Piancavallo (Cat. 1) 43.3km 1 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 15 pts 2 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 9 3 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 5 4 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 3 5 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 6 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 1

Mountain 2 - Forcella Cibiana (Cat. 2) 123.1km 1 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 9 pts 2 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 5 3 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 4 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2 5 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1

Mountain 3 - Passo Giau (Cima Coppi) 171.8km 1 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 21 pts 2 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 15 3 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 9 4 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team 5 5 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 3 6 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2 7 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack 1

Mountain 4 - Passo Fedaia (Cat. 1) 201.4km 1 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 15 pts 2 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 9 3 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 5 4 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 3 5 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 2 6 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 1

Mountain 5 - Gardeccia - Val Di Fassa (Cat. 1) 229km 1 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 15 pts 2 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 9 3 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 5 4 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 3 5 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 6 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 1

Intermediate sprint - Rocca Pietore, 190.4km 1 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 5 pts 2 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4 3 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3 4 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 2 5 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1

Azzurri d'Italia 1 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 4 pts 2 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 2 3 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 1

Fuga Pinarello 1 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 77 pts 2 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 76 3 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 66 4 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 58 5 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 58 6 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 34 7 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 34 8 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 24 9 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team 24 10 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 6

Most combative 1 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 24 pts 2 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 19 3 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 8 4 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 6 5 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 6 6 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 7 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 4 8 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 3 9 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 10 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 2 11 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 1 12 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team 1

Teams 1 Acqua & Sapone 22:43:57 2 Pro Team Astana 0:11:53 3 Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:13:19 4 Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:13:46 5 AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:48 6 Geox-TMC 0:14:15 7 Movistar Team 0:14:44 8 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:15:02 9 Katusha Team 0:15:26 10 Team RadioShack 0:15:27 11 HTC-Highroad 0:15:42 12 Androni Giocattoli 0:17:13 13 Saxo Bank Sungard 0:21:32 14 Quickstep Cycling Team 0:25:10 15 Lampre - ISD 0:25:24 16 Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:31:22 17 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:40:39 18 Colnago - CSF Inox 0:44:01 19 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:45:27 20 Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:52:38 21 Sky Procycling 0:54:21 22 BMC Racing Team 0:59:08

Super teams 1 Acqua & Sapone 24 pts 2 Euskaltel-Euskadi 23 3 Saxo Bank Sungard 18 4 Lampre - ISD 17 5 Androni Giocattoli 17 6 AG2R La Mondiale 16 7 Liquigas-Cannondale 14 8 Katusha Team 13 9 Pro Team Astana 12 10 Rabobank Cycling Team 12 11 Geox-TMC 10 12 Movistar Team 9 13 Omega Pharma-Lotto 8 14 Team RadioShack 7 15 Quickstep Cycling Team 6 16 HTC-Highroad 4 17 Team Garmin-Cervelo 18 BMC Racing Team 19 Sky Procycling 20 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 21 Colnago - CSF Inox 22 Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli

General classification after stage 15 1 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 62:14:42 2 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:04:20 3 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:05:11 4 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:08 5 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:07:03 6 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:08:39 7 Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC 0:08:46 8 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 0:08:58 9 Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 0:09:20 10 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 0:09:30 11 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:09:37 12 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 0:10:39 13 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:11:14 14 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:13:59 15 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:21 16 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:17:28 17 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:23:11 18 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:23:12 19 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:25:04 20 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 0:27:28 21 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 0:27:51 22 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:27:56 23 Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad 0:28:36 24 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 0:30:59 25 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:33:10 26 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:33:44 27 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 0:36:05 28 Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:38:52 29 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone 0:40:06 30 Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:41:00 31 Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:43:36 32 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:43:52 33 Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone 0:44:08 34 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:44:14 35 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 0:45:18 36 Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:46:32 37 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC 0:49:37 38 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:53:39 39 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:54:38 40 Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team 0:55:11 41 Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 42 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:55:52 43 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 0:59:10 44 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 1:00:04 45 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 1:00:38 46 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack 1:01:55 47 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 1:06:27 48 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 1:06:51 49 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana 1:07:52 50 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 1:08:46 51 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 1:09:11 52 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1:10:41 53 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:10:58 54 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling 1:11:13 55 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack 1:13:51 56 Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 1:15:54 57 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:16:44 58 Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 1:19:16 59 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 1:19:39 60 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team 1:19:46 61 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 1:23:57 62 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:24:14 63 Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad 1:25:59 64 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:26:57 65 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 1:27:24 66 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 1:28:22 67 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1:29:08 68 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 1:29:32 69 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling 1:29:49 70 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 1:32:12 71 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling 1:32:28 72 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:35:28 73 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:36:13 74 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard 1:38:11 75 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:42:47 76 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli 1:44:09 77 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 1:44:25 78 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:45:03 79 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack 1:46:11 80 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 1:46:33 81 Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 1:46:56 82 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1:46:59 83 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 1:47:36 84 Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:48:19 85 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:48:31 86 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 1:49:02 87 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC 1:49:23 88 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 1:50:24 89 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1:51:00 90 David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC 1:51:47 91 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:51:59 92 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 1:53:32 93 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 1:53:59 94 Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 1:55:56 95 Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana 1:56:52 96 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:58:30 97 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 1:58:43 98 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1:58:48 99 Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1:59:18 100 Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana 2:00:50 101 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 2:01:41 102 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2:01:44 103 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2:02:43 104 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2:06:05 105 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2:06:23 106 Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team 2:06:47 107 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC 2:08:17 108 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 2:08:49 109 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:08:56 110 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 2:09:40 111 Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC 2:10:05 112 Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack 2:11:00 113 Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling 2:11:19 114 Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 2:11:54 115 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:11:57 116 Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 2:13:13 117 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 2:16:44 118 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2:17:01 119 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 2:17:09 120 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2:17:29 121 Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard 2:19:11 122 Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2:19:38 123 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 124 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 2:20:05 125 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2:21:22 126 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 2:22:09 127 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2:22:29 128 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2:22:43 129 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD 2:23:46 130 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2:24:35 131 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2:27:05 132 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 2:28:24 133 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 2:28:55 134 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 2:28:59 135 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2:29:06 136 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2:29:20 137 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 2:29:57 138 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2:33:16 139 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2:33:51 140 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2:34:32 141 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 2:35:29 142 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2:35:33 143 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 2:36:18 144 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2:36:21 145 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 2:36:33 146 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 2:37:42 147 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:38:17 148 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2:39:09 149 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling 2:39:24 150 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2:40:12 151 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2:43:47 152 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 2:45:00 153 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 2:45:55 154 Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 2:46:25 155 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 2:47:03 156 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 2:47:18 157 Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 2:53:51 158 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 2:54:41 159 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2:59:44 160 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 3:00:03 161 Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad 3:00:26 162 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3:02:14 163 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 3:02:48 164 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 3:03:37 165 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3:05:13 166 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 3:19:22

Points classification 1 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 133 pts 2 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 87 3 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 75 4 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 73 5 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 71 6 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 70 7 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 65 8 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 61 9 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 59 10 Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 54 11 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 46 12 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 43 13 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 42 14 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 38 15 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 31 16 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli 28 17 Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC 28 18 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 28 19 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 27 20 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 26 21 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 26 22 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 25 23 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 25 24 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 25 25 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 24 26 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 22 27 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 22 28 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 20 29 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 20 30 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 18 31 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 16 32 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 16 33 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 16 34 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team 15 35 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 15 36 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 14 37 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 12 38 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 10 39 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 9 40 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 9 41 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana 9 42 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 8 43 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack 8 44 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 8 45 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 8 46 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 8 47 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 8 48 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 8 49 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 7 50 Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 6 51 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 52 Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 6 53 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 6 54 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 6 55 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto 6 56 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 6 57 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 5 58 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 5 59 Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad 5 60 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 4 61 Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad 4 62 Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana 4 63 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 4 64 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 4 65 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 4 66 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 4 67 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 68 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 4 69 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 4 70 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 71 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 4 72 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 3 73 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 3 74 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 3 75 Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad 3 76 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling 3 77 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 3 78 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 3 79 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 80 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 81 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling 3 82 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3 83 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 3 84 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 2 85 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack 2 86 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 87 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 2 88 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 2 89 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 90 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 2 91 Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 2 92 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 93 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 2 94 Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1 95 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 96 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1

Mountains classification 1 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 62 pts 2 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 39 3 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 38 4 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 27 5 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 26 6 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 23 7 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 21 8 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 19 9 Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 18 10 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 18 11 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 15 12 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 14 13 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 14 14 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 11 15 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 11 16 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 11 17 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 10 18 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 10 19 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 9 20 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 9 21 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 9 22 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 8 23 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 8 24 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 8 25 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 7 26 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 7 27 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 5 28 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team 5 29 Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 5 30 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 5 31 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 4 32 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 33 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone 3 34 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 35 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 36 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack 3 37 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 3 38 Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC 2 39 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 2 40 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 2 41 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 2 42 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2 43 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 2 44 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 45 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 46 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1 47 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1 48 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack 1 49 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack 1 50 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 51 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1 52 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 1 53 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1 54 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 1 55 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 56 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 1

Sprint classification 1 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 16 pts 2 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 10 3 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 5 4 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 5 5 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 5 6 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 5 7 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack 5 8 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 5 9 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 10 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 5 11 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 5 12 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 5 13 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 4 14 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 15 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 4 16 Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 4 17 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 18 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 4 19 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 4 20 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 4 21 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4 22 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 4 23 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 3 24 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3 25 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 3 26 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 3 27 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 3 28 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 3 29 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 30 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 3 31 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 3 32 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 33 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 2 34 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 2 35 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 2 36 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 2 37 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 2 38 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2 39 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 40 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 41 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 42 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 2 43 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1 44 Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad 1 45 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 46 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 1 47 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 1 48 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1 49 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1 50 Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 1 51 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 1

Best young rider classification 1 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 62:23:40 2 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:16 3 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:24:46 4 Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:29:54 5 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone 0:31:08 6 Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:37:34 7 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC 0:40:39 8 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:44:41 9 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:45:40 10 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack 0:52:57 11 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 0:57:29 12 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:57:53 13 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1:01:43 14 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:02:00 15 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 1:23:14 16 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 1:37:35 17 Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 1:37:58 18 Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:39:21 19 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:43:01 20 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:49:32 21 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 2:00:42 22 Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack 2:02:02 23 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:02:59 24 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 2:07:46 25 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2:13:31 26 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD 2:14:48 27 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 2:20:01 28 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2:24:18 29 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2:24:53 30 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 2:26:31 31 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 2:27:35 32 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2:30:11 33 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 2:36:02 34 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 2:38:20 35 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2:50:46 36 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 2:51:05 37 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 2:54:39

Azzurri d'Italia classification 1 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 11 pts 2 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 6 3 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 4 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 4 5 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 4 6 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 7 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4 8 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli 4 9 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 4 10 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 3 11 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2 12 Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 2 13 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2 14 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 15 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 1 16 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 1 17 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 1 18 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 1 19 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1

Fuga Pinarello classification 1 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 354 pts 2 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 275 3 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 263 4 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 222 5 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 219 6 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 212 7 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 205 8 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 193 9 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 185 10 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto 185 11 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 180 12 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 165 13 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 165 14 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 152 15 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 150 16 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 149 17 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack 147 18 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 147 19 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 136 20 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 134 21 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 133 22 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 126 23 Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 117 24 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 109 25 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 103 26 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 103 27 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 103 28 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 98 29 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 85 30 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 85 31 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 80 32 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 77 33 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 76 34 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 75 35 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 58 36 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 42 37 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 34 38 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 34 39 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 31 40 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli 30 41 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team 24 42 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 23 43 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 19 44 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 18 45 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 18 46 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 18 47 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 17 48 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack 15 49 Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 15 50 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 15 51 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 14 52 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 14 53 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 14 54 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC 12 55 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 10 56 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 6 57 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 6 58 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 5 59 Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 5 60 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 5 61 Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 5 62 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 5 63 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 5

Most combative rider classification 1 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 42 pts 2 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 33 3 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 20 4 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 19 5 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 19 6 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 18 7 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 15 8 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 15 9 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 10 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 13 11 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 13 12 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 12 13 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 11 14 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 9 15 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 9 16 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 9 17 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 9 18 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 8 19 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 8 20 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 8 21 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 8 22 Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 8 23 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 7 24 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 7 25 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 7 26 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 7 27 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli 6 28 Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 6 29 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 6 30 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 6 31 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 5 32 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 5 33 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack 5 34 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 5 35 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 36 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 5 37 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 5 38 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 5 39 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 5 40 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 4 41 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team 4 42 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 43 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 4 44 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 4 45 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4 46 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 4 47 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 48 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 3 49 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3 50 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 3 51 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 3 52 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 53 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 3 54 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 3 55 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 56 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 3 57 Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC 2 58 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 2 59 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 2 60 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 2 61 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2 62 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 63 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 64 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 65 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 2 66 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 1 67 Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad 1 68 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 69 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 1 70 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 1 71 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1 72 Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 1 73 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 74 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 1

Teams classification 1 Pro Team Astana 187:01:07 2 Movistar Team 0:03:40 3 AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:30 4 Androni Giocattoli 0:09:57 5 Katusha Team 0:18:46 6 Geox-TMC 0:18:47 7 Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:23:39 8 Lampre - ISD 0:24:59 9 Acqua & Sapone 0:25:35 10 Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:38:55 11 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:42:35 12 Saxo Bank Sungard 0:43:03 13 HTC-Highroad 0:57:32 14 Team RadioShack 0:59:11 15 Team Garmin-Cervelo 1:14:39 16 Quickstep Cycling Team 1:14:59 17 Liquigas-Cannondale 1:15:42 18 Sky Procycling 1:33:53 19 Colnago - CSF Inox 1:46:31 20 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2:05:49 21 BMC Racing Team 2:59:18 22 Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 3:09:58