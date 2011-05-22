Trending

Two’s a treat for Nieve and Euskaltel-Euskadi

Contador continues maglia rosa reign

Image 1 of 23

Mikel Nieve (Euskaltel-Euskadi) spent almost seven and a half hours in the saddle.

Mikel Nieve (Euskaltel-Euskadi) spent almost seven and a half hours in the saddle.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 23

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) fought bravely on the Marmolada to stay in touch.

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) fought bravely on the Marmolada to stay in touch.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 23

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) attacked even though he is not at his best.

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) attacked even though he is not at his best.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 23

Jose Rujano (Androni) reaches the finish.

Jose Rujano (Androni) reaches the finish.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 23

Roman Kreuziger (Astana) crosses the line at Gardeccia.

Roman Kreuziger (Astana) crosses the line at Gardeccia.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 23

Former teammates Roman Kreuziger (Astana) and Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) became allies of circumstance.

Former teammates Roman Kreuziger (Astana) and Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) became allies of circumstance.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 23

Stefano Garzelli (Acqua&Sapone) did enough to move into the green jersey.

Stefano Garzelli (Acqua&Sapone) did enough to move into the green jersey.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 23

Jose Rujano (Androni) tired over the course of the Giro's long weekend.

Jose Rujano (Androni) tired over the course of the Giro's long weekend.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 23

Stefano Garzelli (Acqua&Sapone) was off the front all day.

Stefano Garzelli (Acqua&Sapone) was off the front all day.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 23

Mikel Nieve (Euskaltel-Euskadi) crosses the line on stage 15 of the Giro d'Italia.

Mikel Nieve (Euskaltel-Euskadi) crosses the line on stage 15 of the Giro d'Italia.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 23

An unfortunate photo opportunity for Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard).

An unfortunate photo opportunity for Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 23

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard) tightens his grip on the maglia rosa.

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard) tightens his grip on the maglia rosa.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 23

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard) eases clear of Scarponi and Gadret.

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard) eases clear of Scarponi and Gadret.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 23

The Passo di Giau was one of the day's main obstacles.

The Passo di Giau was one of the day's main obstacles.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 23

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard) rides through the storm.

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard) rides through the storm.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 23

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard) was never in real trouble.

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard) was never in real trouble.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 23

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard) makes his move on the Gardeccia.

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard) makes his move on the Gardeccia.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 23

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard) knows that with every pedal stroke he is winning the 2011 Giro d'Italia.

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard) knows that with every pedal stroke he is winning the 2011 Giro d'Italia.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 23

Mikel Nieve (Euskaltel-Euskadi) celebrates a fine stage win.

Mikel Nieve (Euskaltel-Euskadi) celebrates a fine stage win.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 23

Mikel Nieve (Euskaltel-Euskadi) can hardly believe he's won.

Mikel Nieve (Euskaltel-Euskadi) can hardly believe he's won.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 23

Stefano Garzelli (Acqua&Sapone) was a brave second place.

Stefano Garzelli (Acqua&Sapone) was a brave second place.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 23

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) resolutely refused to throw in the towel.

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) resolutely refused to throw in the towel.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 23

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) disrobes before attacking the Gardeccia.

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) disrobes before attacking the Gardeccia.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Inspired by the exploits of Euskaltel-Euskadi teammate Igor Anton in yesterday’s journey to the top of Monte Zoncolan, Mikel Nieve reigned in the Giro d’Italia’s queen stage to Val Di Fassa on a day when more cracks appeared in the title favourites’ chances...except those of maglia rosa Alberto Contador.

The Saxo Bank-Sungard Spaniard finished third to further consolidate his lead in this year’s event, with Italian veteran Stefano Garzelli going on a mountains classification points rampage to try and emulate his efforts in the 2009 edition of this race.

During his successful campaign to win the mountains classification two years ago, Garzelli used the day of the Cima Coppi - the event’s highest point - to secure his lead in the race for the green jersey. Two seasons later and the 37-year-old Italian did the same, kicking on the Passo Giau and holding on to take points on the Passo Fedaia in a bid for the lead in the climbers’ title and punctuating the day’s proceedings.

They were just two of five big climbs on the parcours of 229km, with the Piancavallo, the Forcella Cibiana, the Passo Giau (the 2011 Giro’s Cima Coppi), Passo Fedaia and the finishing ascent to Val Di Fassa with which to contend.

One man who found those five climbs two mountains too many was Vincenzo Nibali, the Liquigas-Cannondale captain slipping behind the leaders on the final climb to finish over three minutes behind the stage winner and giving up second place overall to Michele Scarponi, who finished the stage in fourth after a solid performance from the Italian veteran.

A big ol’ group up front

There was always going to be a break given plenty of leash on the journey from Conegliano, such was the nature of the day’s route and the lead enjoyed by Contador on the general classification. A group of seven kicked off proceedings proper, with Emanuele Sella (Androni Giocattoli), Kevin Seeldraeyers (Quick Step), Yaroslav Popovych (RadioShack), Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil-DCM), Aliaksander Kuchynski (Katusha), Jan Bakelants (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and Javier Aramendia (Euskaltel) forming the septet.

Soon after they were pursued and eventually caught with 179km remaining in the stage. Stefano Garzelli (Acqua & Sapone), Danilo Di Luca (Katusha), Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Movistar), Stefano Pirazzi (Colnago-CSF Inox), Carlos Sastre (Geox-TMC), Pieter Weening (Rabobank), Philip Deignan (RadioShack), Alberto Losada Alguacil (Katusha), Evgeni Petrov (Astana), Nieve, and Johann Tschopp (BMC Racing) made the running at the front of the race and would spend considerable time there.

The break was given plenty of leash, too - an advantage of 9:50 came shortly after starting the second climb of the day, the Passo Cibiana, although it was knocked back to 9:02 with 96 clicks until the finish as Liquigas-Cannondale again came to the front to deliver Nibali into position later in the stage.

Hoogerland tried his luck with a solo move that seemed to make little sense...although with 60km left in the stage he had built a lead in excess of 1:20. Up the testing slopes of the Passo Giau, however, the two men who would fight it out for stage honours, Garzelli and Nieve, went in pursuit of the Dutchman and caught him before the summit.

The Italian veteran continued on to take the Cima Coppi of this year’s Giro atop the Giau, amongst the snow and rain of the iconic mountain pass.

Little Stefano wants to fly

Garzelli had 45 seconds over Nieve at the summit of the Giau and looked set to continue his run as Hoogerland passed the Cima Coppi 1:25 down on the Italian. Further back a chase group of nine that included Di Luca and Sella had formed and crossed the top of the day’s third ascent 1:44 behind Garzelli.

When Katusha’s Joaquim Rodriguez and Movistar's David Arroyo moved off the front of the peloton it spurred the maglia rosa into action, with Contador following their wheels in addition to Scarponi, Anton, Denis Menchov (Geox-TMC), Nibali and Roman Kreuziger (Astana) to form an elite selection for the descent of the Giau.

Nibali decided he was going to descend alone, however, flying down the mountain ahead of his illustrious colleagues and remaining between Garzelli and his main title rivals for the entire descent and into the following climb.

It wasn’t long until Nibali sat 42 seconds behind Garzelli, conscious of the fact he posed a threat to the favourites who had gathered behind. Next on the menu: the Passo Fedaia.

The Fedaia’s brutish slopes reach 18 percent and average 7.9 percent over 14km of torture...perfect for the men who have aspirations of winning the Giro d’Italia and as the big names took on this ascent there were dribs and drabs of breakaway remnants such as Di Luca and Nieve between Garzelli and the big GC names behind.

To prove he’s a rock of stability in this year’s Giro, Contador attacked the favourites’ group halfway up the climb, taking José Rujano (Androni Giocattoli) and Steven Kruijswijk (Rabobank) with him as Nibali went backwards after his efforts on the descent of the Passo Giau...and possibly putting him out of a podium place overall.

With the climb ramping up pressure on the riders, Contador et al came back to the fold and the members of the hitherto leading group were dragged back and spat out. There were only three men seemingly able to resist the surge of the favourites: Nieve, Garzelli and Bakelants.

The latter put up little resistance on the Fedaia and on the GPM atop Passo Fedaia the smooth cranium of the lone ranger out front enjoyed a lead of seven minutes over the GC guns; with the descent and a finishing climb remaining in the 27km on offer, he could afford to continue believing in stage victory and a certain lead in the mountains classification.

No fairy tale ending...

Speeding along the stretches of the lake above the Passo Fedaia, Garzelli had managed to preserve a lead of 6:41 as he rode under the banner indicating 25km of suffering to go - and how he was going to suffer! Another man suffering was Nibali; the Sicilian was dropped from the favourites’ group and crested the Fedaia solo.

Whilst Garzelli’s advantage had been cut by 30 seconds in the subsequent five kilometers, the Acqua e Sapone captain continued his gutsy ride as his pursuers topped the summit of the Fedaia and dressed themselves to take on the wet and cold descent that would lead to the final climb of the day.

After some big heroics from Nibali on the descent to get back into the gruppo maglia rosa and on the lower slopes of the climb to Val Di Fassa, Garzelli passed the 10km-to-go banner with an advantage of 20 seconds over the previously anonymous Nieve, who had held onto his position behind the Italian despite the rest of the break succumbing to the speed of the favourites.

Four kilometers later and Nieve was the new leader on the road, kicking with 5.7km remaining and never being headed whilst behind him Contador was wreaking more havoc on his rivals by attacking - again - and breaking the tenuous link between himself and the rest of the would-be title contenders.

And at the end of three torturous days in the mountains the 2008 Giro champion was able to enter the second rest day with a massive 4:20 lead over Scarponi and more than five minutes on Nibali.

Full Results
1Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi7:27:14
2Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:01:41
3Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard0:01:51
4Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:01:57
5John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:28
6José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:02:35
7Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:34
8Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
9Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana0:04:01
10Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:04:13
11Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC0:04:23
12David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:30
13Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:04:54
14Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack0:06:40
15Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:06:45
16Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone
17Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
18Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:07:59
19Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:09:01
20Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:09:23
21Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:10:03
22Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:52
23Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
24Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:13:30
25Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
26Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:13:49
27Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:14:16
28Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team0:15:18
29Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack0:15:26
30Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack0:15:36
31Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
32Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
33Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad
34Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad
35Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling0:15:47
36Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:16:05
37Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack0:16:14
38Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC0:16:31
39Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD0:16:38
40Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team0:16:56
41Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team0:17:11
42Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
43Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:17:20
44Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:17:37
45Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone0:17:43
46Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:19:15
47Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:19:30
48Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:20:02
49Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:20:05
50Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard0:20:58
51Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
52Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC0:21:02
53Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:21:30
54Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:22:43
55Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:23:41
56Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana0:23:56
57Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team0:24:04
58Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
59Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
60Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:24:32
61Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
62Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team0:24:43
63Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:26:21
64Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:26:24
65Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack
66Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
67Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:26:38
68Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:26:41
69Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team0:26:43
70Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad0:27:17
71Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team0:27:28
72Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:27:35
73Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
74Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team0:27:39
75Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana0:27:44
76Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
77Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
78Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:27:52
79Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:27:58
80Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:28:14
81Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team0:28:18
82Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:28:27
83Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:28:31
84Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
85Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:28:39
86Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:29:04
87Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:29:13
88Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone0:29:50
89Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling0:29:57
90Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:30:27
91Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli0:30:29
92Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling0:30:52
93Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:31:23
94Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:31:50
95Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:32:18
96Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:32:34
97Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:32:44
98Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
99Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling0:32:57
100Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:33:00
101Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:33:07
102Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
103Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:33:56
104Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:38:24
105Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
106Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
107Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
108David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC
109Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
110Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
111Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC
112Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team0:38:32
113Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
114Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
115Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
116Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:38:36
117Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
118Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
119Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:38:44
120Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:38:46
121Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
122Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
123Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team
124Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
125Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling
126Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
127Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:38:57
128Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:39:06
129Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard0:39:19
130David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
131Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
132Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team0:39:22
133Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:39:25
134Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:39:37
135Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:39:52
136Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:39:59
137Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
138Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
139Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team0:40:20
140Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:40:23
141Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:40:38
142Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:40:41
143Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling0:41:01
144Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard0:41:16
145Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
146Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
147Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
148Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:41:19
149Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling0:41:21
150Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC0:41:26
151Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:41:41
152Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
153Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
154Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:41:48
155Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
156Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:42:05
157Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:42:27
158Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:42:40
159Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
160Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
161Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
162Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:43:04
163Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:43:09
164Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:43:46
165Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:44:23
166Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:44:55
DNSRobert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
DNFDomenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
DNFJuan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
DNFFrantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad
DNFMarco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
DNFBrett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
DNFManuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack

Points
1Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi29pts
2Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone28
3Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard16
4Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD14
5John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale12
6José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli10
7Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale9
8Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto9
9Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team8
10Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana7
11Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team6
12Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC5
13David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team4
14Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team3
15Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack2
16Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli2
17Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team1
18Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team1

Mountain 1 - Piancavallo (Cat. 1) 43.3km
1Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli15pts
2Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team9
3Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack5
4Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team3
5Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
6Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team1

Mountain 2 - Forcella Cibiana (Cat. 2) 123.1km
1Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone9pts
2Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli5
3Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
4Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2
5Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team1

Mountain 3 - Passo Giau (Cima Coppi) 171.8km
1Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone21pts
2Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi15
3Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team9
4Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team5
5Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team3
6Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2
7Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack1

Mountain 4 - Passo Fedaia (Cat. 1) 201.4km
1Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone15pts
2Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi9
3Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto5
4Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli3
5Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team2
6José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli1

Mountain 5 - Gardeccia - Val Di Fassa (Cat. 1) 229km
1Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi15pts
2Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone9
3Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard5
4Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD3
5John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
6José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli1

Intermediate sprint - Rocca Pietore, 190.4km
1Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone5pts
2Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto4
3Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi3
4Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team2
5Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1

Azzurri d'Italia
1Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi4pts
2Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone2
3Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard1

Fuga Pinarello
1Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone77pts
2Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli76
3Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team66
4Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team58
5Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack58
6Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team34
7Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi34
8Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto24
9Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team24
10Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi6

Most combative
1Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone24pts
2Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi19
3Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli8
4Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard6
5Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto6
6Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6
7Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD4
8Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team3
9John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
10Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack2
11José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli1
12Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team1

Teams
1Acqua & Sapone22:43:57
2Pro Team Astana0:11:53
3Euskaltel-Euskadi0:13:19
4Omega Pharma-Lotto0:13:46
5AG2R La Mondiale0:13:48
6Geox-TMC0:14:15
7Movistar Team0:14:44
8Rabobank Cycling Team0:15:02
9Katusha Team0:15:26
10Team RadioShack0:15:27
11HTC-Highroad0:15:42
12Androni Giocattoli0:17:13
13Saxo Bank Sungard0:21:32
14Quickstep Cycling Team0:25:10
15Lampre - ISD0:25:24
16Team Garmin-Cervelo0:31:22
17Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:40:39
18Colnago - CSF Inox0:44:01
19Liquigas-Cannondale0:45:27
20Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:52:38
21Sky Procycling0:54:21
22BMC Racing Team0:59:08

Super teams
1Acqua & Sapone24pts
2Euskaltel-Euskadi23
3Saxo Bank Sungard18
4Lampre - ISD17
5Androni Giocattoli17
6AG2R La Mondiale16
7Liquigas-Cannondale14
8Katusha Team13
9Pro Team Astana12
10Rabobank Cycling Team12
11Geox-TMC10
12Movistar Team9
13Omega Pharma-Lotto8
14Team RadioShack7
15Quickstep Cycling Team6
16HTC-Highroad4
17Team Garmin-Cervelo
18BMC Racing Team
19Sky Procycling
20Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
21Colnago - CSF Inox
22Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli

General classification after stage 15
1Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard62:14:42
2Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:04:20
3Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:05:11
4John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:08
5Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:07:03
6José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:08:39
7Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC0:08:46
8Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana0:08:58
9Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team0:09:20
10David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team0:09:30
11Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:09:37
12Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad0:10:39
13Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:11:14
14Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:13:59
15Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:21
16Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:17:28
17Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:23:11
18Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:23:12
19Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:25:04
20Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling0:27:28
21Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD0:27:51
22Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:27:56
23Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad0:28:36
24Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack0:30:59
25Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:33:10
26Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:33:44
27Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team0:36:05
28Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:38:52
29Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone0:40:06
30Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC0:41:00
31Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:43:36
32Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:43:52
33Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone0:44:08
34Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:44:14
35Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team0:45:18
36Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:46:32
37Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC0:49:37
38Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:53:39
39Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:54:38
40Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team0:55:11
41Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
42Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:55:52
43Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli0:59:10
44Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team1:00:04
45Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team1:00:38
46Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack1:01:55
47Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana1:06:27
48Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team1:06:51
49Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana1:07:52
50Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli1:08:46
51Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team1:09:11
52Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD1:10:41
53Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1:10:58
54Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling1:11:13
55Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack1:13:51
56Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli1:15:54
57Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1:16:44
58Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team1:19:16
59Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team1:19:39
60Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team1:19:46
61Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard1:23:57
62Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:24:14
63Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad1:25:59
64Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1:26:57
65Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack1:27:24
66Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team1:28:22
67Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1:29:08
68Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team1:29:32
69Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling1:29:49
70Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling1:32:12
71Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling1:32:28
72Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:35:28
73Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:36:13
74Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard1:38:11
75Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:42:47
76Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli1:44:09
77Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team1:44:25
78Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1:45:03
79Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack1:46:11
80Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale1:46:33
81Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone1:46:56
82Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1:46:59
83Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling1:47:36
84Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:48:19
85Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:48:31
86Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli1:49:02
87Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC1:49:23
88Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team1:50:24
89Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1:51:00
90David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC1:51:47
91Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:51:59
92Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana1:53:32
93Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone1:53:59
94Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team1:55:56
95Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana1:56:52
96Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:58:30
97Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team1:58:43
98Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1:58:48
99Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1:59:18
100Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana2:00:50
101Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team2:01:41
102Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo2:01:44
103Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2:02:43
104Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2:06:05
105David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo2:06:23
106Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team2:06:47
107Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC2:08:17
108Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale2:08:49
109Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:08:56
110Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli2:09:40
111Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC2:10:05
112Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack2:11:00
113Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling2:11:19
114Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard2:11:54
115Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:11:57
116Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone2:13:13
117Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox2:16:44
118Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2:17:01
119Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli2:17:09
120Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2:17:29
121Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard2:19:11
122Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team2:19:38
123Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
124Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad2:20:05
125Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team2:21:22
126Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team2:22:09
127Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2:22:29
128Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD2:22:43
129Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD2:23:46
130Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD2:24:35
131Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2:27:05
132Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli2:28:24
133Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox2:28:55
134Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad2:28:59
135Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2:29:06
136Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2:29:20
137Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team2:29:57
138Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2:33:16
139Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo2:33:51
140Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2:34:32
141Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team2:35:29
142Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2:35:33
143Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli2:36:18
144Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto2:36:21
145Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team2:36:33
146Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard2:37:42
147Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:38:17
148Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo2:39:09
149Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling2:39:24
150Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi2:40:12
151Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2:43:47
152Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli2:45:00
153Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli2:45:55
154Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone2:46:25
155Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana2:47:03
156Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team2:47:18
157Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard2:53:51
158Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli2:54:41
159Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2:59:44
160Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team3:00:03
161Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad3:00:26
162Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3:02:14
163Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard3:02:48
164Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli3:03:37
165Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3:05:13
166Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo3:19:22

Points classification
1Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard133pts
2Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD87
3Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale75
4José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli73
5John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale71
6Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli70
7Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone65
8Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana61
9Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo59
10Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team54
11Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi46
12Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli43
13Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team42
14Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi38
15Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli31
16Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli28
17Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC28
18Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale28
19Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto27
20David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team26
21Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team26
22Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team25
23Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto25
24Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team25
25Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale24
26Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team22
27Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli22
28Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad20
29David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo20
30Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team18
31Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team16
32Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team16
33Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto16
34Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team15
35Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale15
36Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team14
37Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone12
38Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team10
39Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team9
40Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard9
41Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana9
42Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto8
43Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack8
44Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli8
45Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli8
46Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team8
47Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale8
48Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team8
49Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli7
50Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox6
51Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6
52Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone6
53Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD6
54Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale6
55Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto6
56Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi6
57Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack5
58Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team5
59Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad5
60Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling4
61Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad4
62Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana4
63Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team4
64Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo4
65Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox4
66Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad4
67Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team4
68Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad4
69Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo4
70Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
71Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli4
72Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD3
73Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team3
74Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team3
75Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad3
76Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling3
77Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team3
78Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox3
79Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
80Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale3
81Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling3
82Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi3
83Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard3
84Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli2
85Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack2
86Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2
87Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team2
88Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team2
89Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
90Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox2
91Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team2
92Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
93Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team2
94Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo1
95Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
96Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD1

Mountains classification
1Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone62pts
2Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi39
3Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard38
4Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox27
5José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli26
6Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli23
7Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team21
8Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team19
9Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox18
10Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD18
11Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi15
12Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana14
13Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto14
14Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto11
15Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale11
16Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana11
17Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack10
18Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli10
19Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox9
20Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale9
21Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team9
22Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team8
23Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team8
24Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team8
25Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team7
26Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD7
27Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo5
28Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team5
29Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone5
30Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team5
31Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli4
32John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
33Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone3
34Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3
35Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto3
36Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack3
37Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team3
38Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC2
39David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team2
40Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team2
41Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox2
42David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo2
43Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad2
44Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
45Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
46Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1
47Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team1
48Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack1
49Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack1
50Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
51Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1
52Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team1
53Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto1
54Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard1
55Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
56Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli1

Sprint classification
1Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto16pts
2Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team10
3Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone5
4Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team5
5Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale5
6Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto5
7Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack5
8Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team5
9Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5
10Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard5
11Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli5
12Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli5
13Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo4
14Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team4
15Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli4
16Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox4
17Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
18Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD4
19Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli4
20Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale4
21Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto4
22Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi4
23Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard3
24Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi3
25Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack3
26Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team3
27Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox3
28Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad3
29Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3
30Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad3
31Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo3
32Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
33Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team2
34Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team2
35Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team2
36Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team2
37Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox2
38Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo2
39Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
40Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2
41Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
42Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard2
43Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1
44Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad1
45Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
46Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team1
47Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team1
48Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1
49Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1
50Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team1
51Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team1

Best young rider classification
1Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana62:23:40
2Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:16
3Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:24:46
4Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:29:54
5Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone0:31:08
6Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:37:34
7Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC0:40:39
8Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:44:41
9Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:45:40
10Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack0:52:57
11Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana0:57:29
12Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:57:53
13Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD1:01:43
14Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1:02:00
15Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling1:23:14
16Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale1:37:35
17Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone1:37:58
18Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:39:21
19Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:43:01
20Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:49:32
21Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli2:00:42
22Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack2:02:02
23Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:02:59
24Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox2:07:46
25Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2:13:31
26Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD2:14:48
27Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad2:20:01
28Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2:24:18
29Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo2:24:53
30Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team2:26:31
31Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team2:27:35
32Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo2:30:11
33Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli2:36:02
34Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team2:38:20
35Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2:50:46
36Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team2:51:05
37Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli2:54:39

Azzurri d'Italia classification
1Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard11pts
2José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli6
3John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
4Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi4
5Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi4
6Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team4
7Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto4
8Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli4
9Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli4
10Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone3
11Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD2
12Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team2
13David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo2
14Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
15Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana1
16Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli1
17Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team1
18Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli1
19Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1

Fuga Pinarello classification
1Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack354pts
2Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli275
3Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox263
4Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli222
5Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto219
6Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team212
7Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team205
8Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team193
9Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli185
10Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto185
11Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team180
12Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team165
13Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi165
14Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto152
15Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team150
16Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto149
17Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack147
18Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi147
19Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale136
20Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team134
21Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli133
22Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team126
23Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox117
24Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team109
25Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team103
26Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale103
27Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale103
28Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team98
29Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox85
30Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad85
31Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team80
32Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone77
33Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli76
34Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale75
35Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team58
36Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team42
37Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team34
38Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi34
39Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana31
40Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli30
41Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team24
42Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team23
43Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team19
44Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard18
45Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox18
46Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team18
47José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli17
48Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack15
49Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone15
50Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD15
51Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo14
52Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team14
53Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale14
54Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC12
55Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team10
56Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi6
57Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi6
58Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team5
59Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team5
60Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale5
61Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone5
62Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox5
63Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone5

Most combative rider classification
1Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard42pts
2Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone33
3Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto20
4Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi19
5José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli19
6Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD18
7Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team15
8Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli15
9John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale13
10Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale13
11Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox13
12Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi12
13Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana11
14Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto9
15Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo9
16Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli9
17Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team9
18Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli8
19Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team8
20Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli8
21Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli8
22Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox8
23Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team7
24Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team7
25Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli7
26Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team7
27Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli6
28Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team6
29Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack6
30Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD6
31Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale5
32Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto5
33Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack5
34Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team5
35Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5
36Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard5
37Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli5
38Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox5
39David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo5
40Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana4
41Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team4
42Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
43Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli4
44Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale4
45Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto4
46Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi4
47Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
48Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team3
49Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team3
50Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team3
51Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad3
52Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3
53Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad3
54Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo3
55Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
56Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team3
57Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC2
58Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team2
59Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team2
60Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team2
61Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo2
62Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
63Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2
64Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
65Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard2
66David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team1
67Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad1
68Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
69Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team1
70Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team1
71Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1
72Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team1
73Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
74Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team1

Teams classification
1Pro Team Astana187:01:07
2Movistar Team0:03:40
3AG2R La Mondiale0:08:30
4Androni Giocattoli0:09:57
5Katusha Team0:18:46
6Geox-TMC0:18:47
7Euskaltel-Euskadi0:23:39
8Lampre - ISD0:24:59
9Acqua & Sapone0:25:35
10Omega Pharma-Lotto0:38:55
11Rabobank Cycling Team0:42:35
12Saxo Bank Sungard0:43:03
13HTC-Highroad0:57:32
14Team RadioShack0:59:11
15Team Garmin-Cervelo1:14:39
16Quickstep Cycling Team1:14:59
17Liquigas-Cannondale1:15:42
18Sky Procycling1:33:53
19Colnago - CSF Inox1:46:31
20Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2:05:49
21BMC Racing Team2:59:18
22Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli3:09:58

Super teams classification
1Lampre - ISD265pts
2Androni Giocattoli261
3AG2R La Mondiale205
4Movistar Team202
5HTC-Highroad163
6Liquigas-Cannondale162
7Saxo Bank Sungard160
8Team Garmin-Cervelo151
9Pro Team Astana136
10Quickstep Cycling Team120
11Rabobank Cycling Team119
12Sky Procycling118
13Acqua & Sapone117
14Katusha Team113
15Euskaltel-Euskadi100
16Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team96
17Geox-TMC82
18Omega Pharma-Lotto77
19Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli76
20Colnago - CSF Inox75
21Team RadioShack61
22BMC Racing Team50

