Two’s a treat for Nieve and Euskaltel-Euskadi
Contador continues maglia rosa reign
Inspired by the exploits of Euskaltel-Euskadi teammate Igor Anton in yesterday’s journey to the top of Monte Zoncolan, Mikel Nieve reigned in the Giro d’Italia’s queen stage to Val Di Fassa on a day when more cracks appeared in the title favourites’ chances...except those of maglia rosa Alberto Contador.
The Saxo Bank-Sungard Spaniard finished third to further consolidate his lead in this year’s event, with Italian veteran Stefano Garzelli going on a mountains classification points rampage to try and emulate his efforts in the 2009 edition of this race.
During his successful campaign to win the mountains classification two years ago, Garzelli used the day of the Cima Coppi - the event’s highest point - to secure his lead in the race for the green jersey. Two seasons later and the 37-year-old Italian did the same, kicking on the Passo Giau and holding on to take points on the Passo Fedaia in a bid for the lead in the climbers’ title and punctuating the day’s proceedings.
They were just two of five big climbs on the parcours of 229km, with the Piancavallo, the Forcella Cibiana, the Passo Giau (the 2011 Giro’s Cima Coppi), Passo Fedaia and the finishing ascent to Val Di Fassa with which to contend.
One man who found those five climbs two mountains too many was Vincenzo Nibali, the Liquigas-Cannondale captain slipping behind the leaders on the final climb to finish over three minutes behind the stage winner and giving up second place overall to Michele Scarponi, who finished the stage in fourth after a solid performance from the Italian veteran.
A big ol’ group up front
There was always going to be a break given plenty of leash on the journey from Conegliano, such was the nature of the day’s route and the lead enjoyed by Contador on the general classification. A group of seven kicked off proceedings proper, with Emanuele Sella (Androni Giocattoli), Kevin Seeldraeyers (Quick Step), Yaroslav Popovych (RadioShack), Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil-DCM), Aliaksander Kuchynski (Katusha), Jan Bakelants (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and Javier Aramendia (Euskaltel) forming the septet.
Soon after they were pursued and eventually caught with 179km remaining in the stage. Stefano Garzelli (Acqua & Sapone), Danilo Di Luca (Katusha), Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Movistar), Stefano Pirazzi (Colnago-CSF Inox), Carlos Sastre (Geox-TMC), Pieter Weening (Rabobank), Philip Deignan (RadioShack), Alberto Losada Alguacil (Katusha), Evgeni Petrov (Astana), Nieve, and Johann Tschopp (BMC Racing) made the running at the front of the race and would spend considerable time there.
The break was given plenty of leash, too - an advantage of 9:50 came shortly after starting the second climb of the day, the Passo Cibiana, although it was knocked back to 9:02 with 96 clicks until the finish as Liquigas-Cannondale again came to the front to deliver Nibali into position later in the stage.
Hoogerland tried his luck with a solo move that seemed to make little sense...although with 60km left in the stage he had built a lead in excess of 1:20. Up the testing slopes of the Passo Giau, however, the two men who would fight it out for stage honours, Garzelli and Nieve, went in pursuit of the Dutchman and caught him before the summit.
The Italian veteran continued on to take the Cima Coppi of this year’s Giro atop the Giau, amongst the snow and rain of the iconic mountain pass.
Little Stefano wants to fly
Garzelli had 45 seconds over Nieve at the summit of the Giau and looked set to continue his run as Hoogerland passed the Cima Coppi 1:25 down on the Italian. Further back a chase group of nine that included Di Luca and Sella had formed and crossed the top of the day’s third ascent 1:44 behind Garzelli.
When Katusha’s Joaquim Rodriguez and Movistar's David Arroyo moved off the front of the peloton it spurred the maglia rosa into action, with Contador following their wheels in addition to Scarponi, Anton, Denis Menchov (Geox-TMC), Nibali and Roman Kreuziger (Astana) to form an elite selection for the descent of the Giau.
Nibali decided he was going to descend alone, however, flying down the mountain ahead of his illustrious colleagues and remaining between Garzelli and his main title rivals for the entire descent and into the following climb.
It wasn’t long until Nibali sat 42 seconds behind Garzelli, conscious of the fact he posed a threat to the favourites who had gathered behind. Next on the menu: the Passo Fedaia.
The Fedaia’s brutish slopes reach 18 percent and average 7.9 percent over 14km of torture...perfect for the men who have aspirations of winning the Giro d’Italia and as the big names took on this ascent there were dribs and drabs of breakaway remnants such as Di Luca and Nieve between Garzelli and the big GC names behind.
To prove he’s a rock of stability in this year’s Giro, Contador attacked the favourites’ group halfway up the climb, taking José Rujano (Androni Giocattoli) and Steven Kruijswijk (Rabobank) with him as Nibali went backwards after his efforts on the descent of the Passo Giau...and possibly putting him out of a podium place overall.
With the climb ramping up pressure on the riders, Contador et al came back to the fold and the members of the hitherto leading group were dragged back and spat out. There were only three men seemingly able to resist the surge of the favourites: Nieve, Garzelli and Bakelants.
The latter put up little resistance on the Fedaia and on the GPM atop Passo Fedaia the smooth cranium of the lone ranger out front enjoyed a lead of seven minutes over the GC guns; with the descent and a finishing climb remaining in the 27km on offer, he could afford to continue believing in stage victory and a certain lead in the mountains classification.
No fairy tale ending...
Speeding along the stretches of the lake above the Passo Fedaia, Garzelli had managed to preserve a lead of 6:41 as he rode under the banner indicating 25km of suffering to go - and how he was going to suffer! Another man suffering was Nibali; the Sicilian was dropped from the favourites’ group and crested the Fedaia solo.
Whilst Garzelli’s advantage had been cut by 30 seconds in the subsequent five kilometers, the Acqua e Sapone captain continued his gutsy ride as his pursuers topped the summit of the Fedaia and dressed themselves to take on the wet and cold descent that would lead to the final climb of the day.
After some big heroics from Nibali on the descent to get back into the gruppo maglia rosa and on the lower slopes of the climb to Val Di Fassa, Garzelli passed the 10km-to-go banner with an advantage of 20 seconds over the previously anonymous Nieve, who had held onto his position behind the Italian despite the rest of the break succumbing to the speed of the favourites.
Four kilometers later and Nieve was the new leader on the road, kicking with 5.7km remaining and never being headed whilst behind him Contador was wreaking more havoc on his rivals by attacking - again - and breaking the tenuous link between himself and the rest of the would-be title contenders.
And at the end of three torturous days in the mountains the 2008 Giro champion was able to enter the second rest day with a massive 4:20 lead over Scarponi and more than five minutes on Nibali.
|1
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|7:27:14
|2
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:01:41
|3
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:01:51
|4
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:57
|5
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:28
|6
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:35
|7
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:03:34
|8
|Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|9
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|0:04:01
|10
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:04:13
|11
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
|0:04:23
|12
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:30
|13
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:04:54
|14
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack
|0:06:40
|15
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:06:45
|16
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|17
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|18
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:07:59
|19
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:09:01
|20
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:09:23
|21
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:10:03
|22
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:52
|23
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
|24
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:13:30
|25
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|26
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:13:49
|27
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:14:16
|28
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:15:18
|29
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|0:15:26
|30
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
|0:15:36
|31
|Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|32
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
|33
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad
|34
|Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad
|35
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|0:15:47
|36
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:16:05
|37
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:16:14
|38
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC
|0:16:31
|39
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|0:16:38
|40
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:16:56
|41
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|0:17:11
|42
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|43
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:17:20
|44
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:17:37
|45
|Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
|0:17:43
|46
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:19:15
|47
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:19:30
|48
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:20:02
|49
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:20:05
|50
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:20:58
|51
|Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|52
|Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:21:02
|53
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:21:30
|54
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:22:43
|55
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:23:41
|56
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|0:23:56
|57
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:24:04
|58
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|59
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|60
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:24:32
|61
|Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
|62
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|0:24:43
|63
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:26:21
|64
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:26:24
|65
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack
|66
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|67
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:26:38
|68
|Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:26:41
|69
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:26:43
|70
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|0:27:17
|71
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:27:28
|72
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:27:35
|73
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|74
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:27:39
|75
|Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana
|0:27:44
|76
|Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
|77
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|78
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:27:52
|79
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:27:58
|80
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:28:14
|81
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|0:28:18
|82
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:28:27
|83
|Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:28:31
|84
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|85
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:28:39
|86
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:29:04
|87
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:29:13
|88
|Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|0:29:50
|89
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:29:57
|90
|Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:30:27
|91
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|0:30:29
|92
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:30:52
|93
|Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:31:23
|94
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:31:50
|95
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:32:18
|96
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:32:34
|97
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:32:44
|98
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|99
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
|0:32:57
|100
|Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:33:00
|101
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:33:07
|102
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
|103
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:33:56
|104
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:38:24
|105
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|106
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|107
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|108
|David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|109
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|110
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|111
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC
|112
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:38:32
|113
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|114
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|115
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|116
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:38:36
|117
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|118
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|119
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:38:44
|120
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:38:46
|121
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|122
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|123
|Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team
|124
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|125
|Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling
|126
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|127
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:38:57
|128
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:39:06
|129
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:39:19
|130
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|131
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|132
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:39:22
|133
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:39:25
|134
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:39:37
|135
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:39:52
|136
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:39:59
|137
|Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|138
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|139
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:40:20
|140
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:40:23
|141
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:40:38
|142
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:40:41
|143
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:41:01
|144
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:41:16
|145
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|146
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
|147
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|148
|Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:41:19
|149
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:41:21
|150
|Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC
|0:41:26
|151
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:41:41
|152
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|153
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|154
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:41:48
|155
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|156
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:42:05
|157
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:42:27
|158
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:42:40
|159
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|160
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|161
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
|162
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:43:04
|163
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:43:09
|164
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:43:46
|165
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:44:23
|166
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:44:55
|DNS
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
|DNF
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|DNF
|Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|DNF
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad
|DNF
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|DNF
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|DNF
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
|1
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|29
|pts
|2
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|28
|3
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|16
|4
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|14
|5
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|6
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|10
|7
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|9
|8
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|9
|9
|Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|8
|10
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|7
|11
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|6
|12
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
|5
|13
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|14
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|3
|15
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack
|2
|16
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|17
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1
|18
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|1
|1
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|15
|pts
|2
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|3
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|5
|4
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|3
|5
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|6
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|1
|1
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|9
|pts
|2
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|5
|3
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|4
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|5
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|1
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|21
|pts
|2
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|15
|3
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|4
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|5
|5
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|3
|6
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|7
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack
|1
|1
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|15
|pts
|2
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|9
|3
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|5
|4
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|3
|5
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2
|6
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|1
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|15
|pts
|2
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|9
|3
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|5
|4
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|3
|5
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|6
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|1
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|5
|pts
|2
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|3
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3
|4
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2
|5
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|1
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|4
|pts
|2
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|2
|3
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1
|1
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|77
|pts
|2
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|76
|3
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|66
|4
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|58
|5
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|58
|6
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|34
|7
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|34
|8
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|24
|9
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|24
|10
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|6
|1
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|24
|pts
|2
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|19
|3
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|8
|4
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|6
|5
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|6
|6
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|7
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|4
|8
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|3
|9
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|10
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|2
|11
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|12
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|1
|1
|Acqua & Sapone
|22:43:57
|2
|Pro Team Astana
|0:11:53
|3
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:13:19
|4
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:13:46
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:48
|6
|Geox-TMC
|0:14:15
|7
|Movistar Team
|0:14:44
|8
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:15:02
|9
|Katusha Team
|0:15:26
|10
|Team RadioShack
|0:15:27
|11
|HTC-Highroad
|0:15:42
|12
|Androni Giocattoli
|0:17:13
|13
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:21:32
|14
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:25:10
|15
|Lampre - ISD
|0:25:24
|16
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:31:22
|17
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:40:39
|18
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:44:01
|19
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:45:27
|20
|Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:52:38
|21
|Sky Procycling
|0:54:21
|22
|BMC Racing Team
|0:59:08
|1
|Acqua & Sapone
|24
|pts
|2
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|23
|3
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|18
|4
|Lampre - ISD
|17
|5
|Androni Giocattoli
|17
|6
|AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|7
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|14
|8
|Katusha Team
|13
|9
|Pro Team Astana
|12
|10
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|12
|11
|Geox-TMC
|10
|12
|Movistar Team
|9
|13
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|8
|14
|Team RadioShack
|7
|15
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|6
|16
|HTC-Highroad
|4
|17
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|18
|BMC Racing Team
|19
|Sky Procycling
|20
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|21
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|22
|Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|1
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|62:14:42
|2
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:04:20
|3
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:05:11
|4
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:08
|5
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:07:03
|6
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:08:39
|7
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
|0:08:46
|8
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|0:08:58
|9
|Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:09:20
|10
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:09:30
|11
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:09:37
|12
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|0:10:39
|13
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:11:14
|14
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:13:59
|15
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:21
|16
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:17:28
|17
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:23:11
|18
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:23:12
|19
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:25:04
|20
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|0:27:28
|21
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|0:27:51
|22
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:27:56
|23
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad
|0:28:36
|24
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:30:59
|25
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:33:10
|26
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:33:44
|27
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|0:36:05
|28
|Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:38:52
|29
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|0:40:06
|30
|Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:41:00
|31
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:43:36
|32
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:43:52
|33
|Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
|0:44:08
|34
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:44:14
|35
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:45:18
|36
|Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:46:32
|37
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC
|0:49:37
|38
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:53:39
|39
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:54:38
|40
|Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:55:11
|41
|Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|42
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:55:52
|43
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|0:59:10
|44
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:00:04
|45
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|1:00:38
|46
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
|1:01:55
|47
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|1:06:27
|48
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:06:51
|49
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
|1:07:52
|50
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|1:08:46
|51
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|1:09:11
|52
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1:10:41
|53
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:10:58
|54
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|1:11:13
|55
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack
|1:13:51
|56
|Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|1:15:54
|57
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:16:44
|58
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:19:16
|59
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|1:19:39
|60
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|1:19:46
|61
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1:23:57
|62
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:24:14
|63
|Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad
|1:25:59
|64
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:26:57
|65
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|1:27:24
|66
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|1:28:22
|67
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:29:08
|68
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|1:29:32
|69
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
|1:29:49
|70
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1:32:12
|71
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|1:32:28
|72
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:35:28
|73
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:36:13
|74
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1:38:11
|75
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:42:47
|76
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
|1:44:09
|77
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|1:44:25
|78
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:45:03
|79
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|1:46:11
|80
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:46:33
|81
|Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|1:46:56
|82
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1:46:59
|83
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|1:47:36
|84
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:48:19
|85
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:48:31
|86
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|1:49:02
|87
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
|1:49:23
|88
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:50:24
|89
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1:51:00
|90
|David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|1:51:47
|91
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:51:59
|92
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|1:53:32
|93
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|1:53:59
|94
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:55:56
|95
|Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
|1:56:52
|96
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:58:30
|97
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:58:43
|98
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:58:48
|99
|Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1:59:18
|100
|Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana
|2:00:50
|101
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|2:01:41
|102
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2:01:44
|103
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2:02:43
|104
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2:06:05
|105
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2:06:23
|106
|Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team
|2:06:47
|107
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC
|2:08:17
|108
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2:08:49
|109
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:08:56
|110
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|2:09:40
|111
|Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC
|2:10:05
|112
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack
|2:11:00
|113
|Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling
|2:11:19
|114
|Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|2:11:54
|115
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:11:57
|116
|Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|2:13:13
|117
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|2:16:44
|118
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2:17:01
|119
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|2:17:09
|120
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2:17:29
|121
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
|2:19:11
|122
|Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2:19:38
|123
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|124
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|2:20:05
|125
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2:21:22
|126
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2:22:09
|127
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2:22:29
|128
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2:22:43
|129
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|2:23:46
|130
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2:24:35
|131
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2:27:05
|132
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|2:28:24
|133
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|2:28:55
|134
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|2:28:59
|135
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2:29:06
|136
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2:29:20
|137
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2:29:57
|138
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2:33:16
|139
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2:33:51
|140
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2:34:32
|141
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2:35:29
|142
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2:35:33
|143
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|2:36:18
|144
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2:36:21
|145
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2:36:33
|146
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|2:37:42
|147
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:38:17
|148
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2:39:09
|149
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2:39:24
|150
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2:40:12
|151
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2:43:47
|152
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|2:45:00
|153
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|2:45:55
|154
|Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|2:46:25
|155
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|2:47:03
|156
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2:47:18
|157
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|2:53:51
|158
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|2:54:41
|159
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2:59:44
|160
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|3:00:03
|161
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
|3:00:26
|162
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3:02:14
|163
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|3:02:48
|164
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|3:03:37
|165
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3:05:13
|166
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|3:19:22
|1
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|133
|pts
|2
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|87
|3
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|75
|4
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|73
|5
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|71
|6
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|70
|7
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|65
|8
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|61
|9
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|59
|10
|Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|54
|11
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|46
|12
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|43
|13
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|42
|14
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|38
|15
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|31
|16
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
|28
|17
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
|28
|18
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|28
|19
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|27
|20
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|26
|21
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|26
|22
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|25
|23
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|25
|24
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|25
|25
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|24
|26
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|22
|27
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|22
|28
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|20
|29
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|20
|30
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|18
|31
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|16
|32
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|16
|33
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|16
|34
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|15
|35
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|15
|36
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|14
|37
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|12
|38
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|10
|39
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|9
|40
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|9
|41
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|9
|42
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|8
|43
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|8
|44
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|8
|45
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|8
|46
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|8
|47
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|48
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|8
|49
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|7
|50
|Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|6
|51
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|52
|Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|6
|53
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|6
|54
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|6
|55
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|6
|56
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|6
|57
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|5
|58
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|5
|59
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
|5
|60
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|4
|61
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad
|4
|62
|Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|4
|63
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|4
|64
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|4
|65
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|4
|66
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|4
|67
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|68
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|4
|69
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|4
|70
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|71
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|4
|72
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|3
|73
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|3
|74
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|3
|75
|Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad
|3
|76
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
|3
|77
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|3
|78
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|3
|79
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|80
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|81
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
|3
|82
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3
|83
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|3
|84
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|85
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack
|2
|86
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|87
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|2
|88
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|2
|89
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|90
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|2
|91
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2
|92
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|93
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2
|94
|Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1
|95
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|96
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1
|1
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|62
|pts
|2
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|39
|3
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|38
|4
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|27
|5
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|26
|6
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|23
|7
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|21
|8
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|19
|9
|Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|18
|10
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|18
|11
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|15
|12
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|14
|13
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|14
|14
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|11
|15
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|11
|16
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|11
|17
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|10
|18
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|10
|19
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|9
|20
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|9
|21
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|9
|22
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|8
|23
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|24
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|8
|25
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|7
|26
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|7
|27
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|5
|28
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|5
|29
|Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|5
|30
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|5
|31
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|4
|32
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|33
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|3
|34
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|35
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|36
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|3
|37
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|3
|38
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
|2
|39
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|40
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|2
|41
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|2
|42
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2
|43
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|2
|44
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|45
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|46
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|47
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|48
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
|1
|49
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack
|1
|50
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|51
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|52
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|1
|53
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|54
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1
|55
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|56
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|1
|1
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|16
|pts
|2
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|3
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|5
|4
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|5
|5
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|6
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|5
|7
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|5
|8
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|5
|9
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|10
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|5
|11
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|5
|12
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|5
|13
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|4
|14
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|15
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|4
|16
|Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|4
|17
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|18
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|4
|19
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|4
|20
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4
|21
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|22
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|4
|23
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|3
|24
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3
|25
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|3
|26
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|3
|27
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|3
|28
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|3
|29
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|30
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|3
|31
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|3
|32
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|33
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|34
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2
|35
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|2
|36
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|2
|37
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|2
|38
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2
|39
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|40
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|41
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|42
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|2
|43
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|44
|Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad
|1
|45
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|46
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|1
|47
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|1
|48
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|49
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1
|50
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1
|51
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|62:23:40
|2
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:16
|3
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:24:46
|4
|Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:29:54
|5
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|0:31:08
|6
|Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:37:34
|7
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC
|0:40:39
|8
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:44:41
|9
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:45:40
|10
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
|0:52:57
|11
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|0:57:29
|12
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:57:53
|13
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1:01:43
|14
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:02:00
|15
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1:23:14
|16
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:37:35
|17
|Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|1:37:58
|18
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:39:21
|19
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:43:01
|20
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:49:32
|21
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|2:00:42
|22
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack
|2:02:02
|23
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:02:59
|24
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|2:07:46
|25
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2:13:31
|26
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|2:14:48
|27
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|2:20:01
|28
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2:24:18
|29
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2:24:53
|30
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2:26:31
|31
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2:27:35
|32
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2:30:11
|33
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|2:36:02
|34
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2:38:20
|35
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2:50:46
|36
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|2:51:05
|37
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|2:54:39
|1
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|11
|pts
|2
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|6
|3
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|4
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|4
|5
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|4
|6
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|7
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|8
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|9
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|4
|10
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|3
|11
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2
|12
|Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|2
|13
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2
|14
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|15
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|1
|16
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|17
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|18
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|1
|19
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|1
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|354
|pts
|2
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|275
|3
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|263
|4
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|222
|5
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|219
|6
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|212
|7
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|205
|8
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|193
|9
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|185
|10
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|185
|11
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|180
|12
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|165
|13
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|165
|14
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|152
|15
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|150
|16
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|149
|17
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|147
|18
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|147
|19
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|136
|20
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|134
|21
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|133
|22
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|126
|23
|Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|117
|24
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|109
|25
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|103
|26
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|103
|27
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|103
|28
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|98
|29
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|85
|30
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|85
|31
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|80
|32
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|77
|33
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|76
|34
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|75
|35
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|58
|36
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|42
|37
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|34
|38
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|34
|39
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|31
|40
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
|30
|41
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|24
|42
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|23
|43
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|19
|44
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|18
|45
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|18
|46
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|18
|47
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|17
|48
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
|15
|49
|Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|15
|50
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|15
|51
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|14
|52
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|14
|53
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|54
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC
|12
|55
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|10
|56
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|6
|57
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|6
|58
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|5
|59
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|60
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|5
|61
|Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|5
|62
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|5
|63
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|5
|1
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|42
|pts
|2
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|33
|3
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|20
|4
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|19
|5
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|19
|6
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|18
|7
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|15
|8
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|15
|9
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|10
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|13
|11
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|13
|12
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|12
|13
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|11
|14
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|9
|15
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|9
|16
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|9
|17
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|9
|18
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|8
|19
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|8
|20
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|8
|21
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|8
|22
|Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|8
|23
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|7
|24
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|7
|25
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|7
|26
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|7
|27
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
|6
|28
|Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|6
|29
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|6
|30
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|6
|31
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|32
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|5
|33
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|5
|34
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|5
|35
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|36
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|5
|37
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|5
|38
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|5
|39
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|5
|40
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|4
|41
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|4
|42
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|43
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|4
|44
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4
|45
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|46
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|4
|47
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|48
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|3
|49
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3
|50
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|3
|51
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|3
|52
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|53
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|3
|54
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|3
|55
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|56
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|3
|57
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
|2
|58
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|59
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|2
|60
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2
|61
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2
|62
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|63
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|64
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|65
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|2
|66
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|67
|Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad
|1
|68
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|69
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|1
|70
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|1
|71
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1
|72
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1
|73
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|74
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|1
|1
|Pro Team Astana
|187:01:07
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:03:40
|3
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:30
|4
|Androni Giocattoli
|0:09:57
|5
|Katusha Team
|0:18:46
|6
|Geox-TMC
|0:18:47
|7
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:23:39
|8
|Lampre - ISD
|0:24:59
|9
|Acqua & Sapone
|0:25:35
|10
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:38:55
|11
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:42:35
|12
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:43:03
|13
|HTC-Highroad
|0:57:32
|14
|Team RadioShack
|0:59:11
|15
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1:14:39
|16
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:14:59
|17
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:15:42
|18
|Sky Procycling
|1:33:53
|19
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|1:46:31
|20
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2:05:49
|21
|BMC Racing Team
|2:59:18
|22
|Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|3:09:58
|1
|Lampre - ISD
|265
|pts
|2
|Androni Giocattoli
|261
|3
|AG2R La Mondiale
|205
|4
|Movistar Team
|202
|5
|HTC-Highroad
|163
|6
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|162
|7
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|160
|8
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|151
|9
|Pro Team Astana
|136
|10
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|120
|11
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|119
|12
|Sky Procycling
|118
|13
|Acqua & Sapone
|117
|14
|Katusha Team
|113
|15
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|100
|16
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|96
|17
|Geox-TMC
|82
|18
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|77
|19
|Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|76
|20
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|75
|21
|Team RadioShack
|61
|22
|BMC Racing Team
|50
