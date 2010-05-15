Evans magnificent in the Tuscan mud
Vinokourov rides back into the maglia rosa
Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team) won a mud fight on Saturday in Tuscany, as the region's famed Strade bianche were turned brown by heavy rain on stage seven of the Giro d'Italia. Aggressive riding saw Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) move back into the overall lead of the race after he finished third on the stage, behind Evans and Damiano Cunego (Lampre-Farnese Vini).
The stage had been expected to shake up the race, but few could have predicted the effect it would have on the overall rankings. Vinokourov now holds a 1:12 lead over Evans, with David Millar (Garmin-Transitions) third at 1:29. Former leader Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) was never able to close a gap opened when he crashed with 32km-go-to and he slipped back to fifth overall after crossing the finish line two minutes behind the stage winner.
Vinokourov benefited most from Nibali's misfortune, as he assumed control of the selection that formed in the wake of the Italian's crash. The Kazakstani was consistently at the head of the group, pushing the pace and grinding his way towards the race lead. Former mountain-biker Evans appeared one of the most comfortable on the slippery surface of the Strade and was able to match the Astana rider's every attack. However, Iin the final kilometre of the stage, it was Evans who took control on the equally treacherous cobbled run-in to the finish and he surged away from his companions to take victory.
"It was a spectacular stage,” said stage winner Evans. “We'd prepared things in fine detail for the dirt roads. It suited me because I raced mountain bikes for 7 years. That was a huge help for me. I felt strong in the finale and at the finish. I wasn't afraid of going a bit early in the sprint because I wanted to use my strength to win it."
"It's an important moment the Giro and I'm just happy to have survived it pretty well. I don’t know whether it will decide the Giro, but it was important."
If Evans and Vinokourov were the stars of the day, then the road and weather conditions were a very close third. It was cool, and rained much of the stage – the Strada bianche was always going to be a test for the peloton, but its affect was multiplied by the weather. Bikes and riders were covered with the cold brown goo, and the effect on their morale was as heavy as on their equipment.
It was Vinokourov's second appearance on the podium to recieve the maglia rosa. He had previously taken it after the third stage, only to turn it over to Nibali after the team time trial the next day. The new race leader was pleased with his achievement, but questioned the inclusion of the dirt roads in the Giro's parcours.
"The last 45km were worse than Paris-Roubaix,” Vinokourov said. “It was a terrible stage because we went hard right from the start.
"I'm sorry that Nibali crashed in a key moment of the race but it's difficult to be a gentleman 30km from the finish, with the dirt roads to come. I was at the front because it was a critical part of the race and wanted to hit the dirt roads first.
"I don’t think there's a place for dirt roads like this in a stage race like the Giro. In a one-day race yes, but not in a stage race."
Rain and mud rule the day
Two riders were not at the start: Mario Bruseghin, captain of Caisse d'Epargne, and Footon-Servetto's Eros Capecchi. The weather didn't do much to buoy the spirits of those left to race as they faced up to cool, wet conditions for their journey through Tuscany.
The field opened up with a high pace which discouraged any escape attempts, but the 60km mark, Rick Flens (Rabobank) and Nicki Sørensen of Saxo Bank took off – and kept on going. By the feed zone, their gap was nine and a half minutes. That was enough for the peloton, which started giving chase,
The flat first half of the stage gave way to the undulations of the second half. The coming of the hills turned the advantage towards the peloton as they gradually reeled in the two escapees. With 60km-to-go, the field split, never to come back together.
With 50 km-to-go, the gap to the first field had dropped to 1:55, with the second group about a minute back. Only nine km later, the two escapees were caught on the day's second climb.
It was on the descent off the Passo del Rospatoio that things came unstuck for the Maglia Rosa. Following his lime-green line of Liquigas-Doimo teammates, Vincenzo Nibali had nowhere to go as one of his troops' front wheels slid-out on a sweeping right hander. Nibali was one of four Liquigas riders to go down. That incident split the field and by the time Nibali has swapped his damaged bike a high-powered lead group had formed, including Vinokourov.
The lead group, containing Vinokourov, Stefano Garzelli (Acqua & Sapone), Thomas Rohregger and Linus Gerdemann (Milram) and Jan Bakelants (Omega Pharma - Lotto), were the first to move on to the Strade bianche, which defied its moniker having by now adopted a muddy brown hue. Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team) and Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) were close behind, while Liquigas struggled to close the one-minute gap and bring Nibali back to the front.
Evans lead a group up to the front, as they finally made it off the first section of the Strada and back to paved roads, the Nibali group now 1:30 back.
The group of 28 in front ground their way along, continuing to climb. Things were made more difficult by the mud caked on their bikes, legs and faces. Cunego tried to get away, but Vinokourov relentlessly pulled the group back to the would-be escapee. The second dirt section came at 16 km-to-go, while the riders were becoming increasingly difficult to identify beneath the mud, it wasn't difficult pick out the shape of Vinokourov looming at the front of the group.
Nibali struggled along, sometimes alone, sometimes in a group, but was unable to get closer to the leaders. Ivan Basso was often at his side, and the duo worked hard to limit their losses.
On the final dirt section, Vinokourov attacked, closely followed by World Champion Cadel Evans, who could count on his extensive mountain-biking experience. The agony of the course was written on the faces of all the participants, especially as they hit the 16 per cent gradient of the final climb.
The groups fell apart on the brutal ascent, with also Nibali drifting away from his group. Up ahead, five other riders had joined Evans and Vinokourov - Garzelli, Cunego, Marco Pinotti (HTC-Columbia), John Gadret (Ag2R-La Mondiale) and David Arroyo (Caisse d'Epargne). By now, the race turned into a matter of survival – surviving the cold, wet and mud, the steep gradients, the poor road surface, as well as the fans running dangerously close the riders.
Vinokourov did much of the lead work in the group, seeing his chance to take over the lead in the race. He took off again at the 9km marker, with Evans again hot on his heels. Arroyo eventually clawed his way back, too.
The trio made it back to the asphalt with a 14 second lead over Pinotti, Garzelli, Cunego and Gadret, and nearly two minutes on Nibali. Cunego moved up to join the leaders, as did Pinotti. Vinokourov went again at 3.5km, with all bar Gadret making the leap up to him.
At a hairpin curve near the end, Cunego took the best line and slipped by Evans. He was unable to stay away, though, and Evans moved into the lead on the narrow, cobbled road leading up to the finish.
Evans led all the way to the end, with Cunego unable to come around him. Vinokourov took third on the day, but it was enough to ensure a reunion with the maglia rosa.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|5:13:37
|2
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:00:02
|3
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
|4
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:06
|5
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:12
|6
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:00:27
|7
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:29
|8
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:01
|9
|Cayetano Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|0:01:07
|10
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:10
|11
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
|0:01:11
|12
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
|0:01:13
|13
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
|14
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:18
|15
|Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
|0:01:42
|16
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|17
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:02:00
|18
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:02:05
|19
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|0:02:24
|20
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|0:02:53
|21
|Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Astana
|0:02:55
|22
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|23
|Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
|0:02:58
|24
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:02:59
|25
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:06
|26
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:03:08
|27
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
|28
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:03:41
|29
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:03:45
|30
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank
|0:03:50
|31
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|0:03:52
|32
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|0:04:15
|33
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:04:20
|34
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:04:30
|35
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|36
|Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|0:05:20
|37
|Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|38
|Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Rabobank
|0:05:45
|39
|Andrei Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:05:49
|40
|Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:06:05
|41
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|0:06:14
|42
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:07:14
|43
|Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|44
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|0:07:58
|45
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|46
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:08:07
|47
|Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:09:10
|48
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli
|0:09:24
|49
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:09:55
|50
|Sebastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:08
|51
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:10:44
|52
|Carlos Jose Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|53
|Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram
|0:11:12
|54
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|55
|Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana
|56
|Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|57
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|58
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|59
|Remi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|60
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|61
|Ludovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:29
|62
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:11:42
|63
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:12:38
|64
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:40
|65
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:14:01
|66
|Florian Stalder (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|67
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:14:04
|68
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|69
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|70
|William Bonnet (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:14:15
|71
|Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step
|0:14:18
|72
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:14:29
|73
|Tiziano dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:17:04
|74
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:17:21
|75
|Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|0:18:48
|76
|Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
|0:19:05
|77
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|0:20:06
|78
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:20:15
|79
|Robert McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha
|0:20:26
|80
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|81
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale
|82
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|83
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia
|84
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|85
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|86
|Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|87
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|88
|Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|89
|Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|90
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|91
|Andre Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|92
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|93
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|94
|Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
|95
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|96
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|97
|Dario Andriotto (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:20:34
|98
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|99
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|100
|Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana
|101
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|102
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|103
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|104
|Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|105
|Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|106
|Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
|107
|Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions
|108
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
|109
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|110
|Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|111
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana
|112
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions
|113
|Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram
|114
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:21:58
|115
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:23:45
|116
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:23:50
|117
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step
|0:23:59
|118
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
|0:24:08
|119
|Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step
|120
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|0:24:10
|121
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|122
|Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|123
|Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale
|124
|Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|125
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|126
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|127
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|128
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|129
|Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|130
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|131
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
|132
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|133
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram
|0:24:16
|134
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
|135
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|136
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step
|137
|Mickael Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|138
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|139
|Chris Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|140
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|141
|Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|142
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|143
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|144
|Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|145
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|146
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|147
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|148
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:24:24
|149
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Androni Giocattoli
|150
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|151
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|152
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:24:27
|153
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
|154
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank
|155
|Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|156
|Gilberto Simoni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|157
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team
|158
|Edward King (USA) Cervelo Test Team
|159
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
|160
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank
|161
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
|162
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
|163
|Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|164
|Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|165
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|166
|Inigo Cuesta Lopez (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|167
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
|168
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|169
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step
|170
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:24:39
|171
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|172
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|173
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step
|174
|Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:25:10
|175
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:25:29
|176
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|177
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:25:38
|178
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|179
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia
|180
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|181
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:25:46
|182
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|183
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|184
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
|185
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|186
|Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|187
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|188
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|189
|Alberto Loddo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|190
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:25:53
|191
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:26:03
|DNS
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne
|DNS
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|25
|pts
|2
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|20
|3
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
|19
|4
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia
|14
|5
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|14
|6
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|12
|7
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|12
|8
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
|12
|9
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|10
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|8
|11
|SARMIENTO Cayetano
|7
|12
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
|5
|13
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
|5
|14
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|15
|Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
|1
|16
|Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
|3
|pts
|2
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|3
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
|5
|pts
|2
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|3
|3
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
|5
|pts
|2
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|3
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|3
|4
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
|2
|5
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
|1
|6
|Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|2
|3
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
|93
|pts
|2
|Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|93
|3
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|16
|4
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
|16
|5
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|11
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
|9
|pts
|2
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|8
|3
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
|7
|4
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|5
|5
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|4
|6
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|7
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia
|3
|8
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|3
|9
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
|1
|10
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Acqua & Sapone d'Angelo Antenucci
|15:45:23
|2
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:01:45
|3
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:11
|4
|Liquigas - Doimo
|0:02:41
|5
|Astana
|0:06:23
|6
|Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:07:27
|7
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:07:33
|8
|Rabobank
|0:08:55
|9
|Team Milram
|0:09:06
|10
|Team Katusha
|0:09:13
|11
|Androni Giocattoli - Diquigiovanni
|0:12:07
|12
|Caisse d'Epargne
|0:12:13
|13
|Footon - Servetto
|0:15:09
|14
|BMC Racing Team
|0:23:09
|15
|Team HTC - Columbia
|0:23:14
|16
|Cervelo TestTeam
|0:26:42
|17
|Lampre - Farnese Vini
|0:29:57
|18
|Quick Step
|0:32:49
|19
|Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:36:48
|20
|Garmin - Transitions
|0:37:31
|21
|Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:51:24
|22
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|1:04:03
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Acqua & Sapone d'Angelo Antenucci
|27
|pts
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|20
|3
|Lampre - Farnese Vini
|19
|4
|Astana
|18
|5
|Team HTC - Columbia
|17
|6
|Team Milram
|17
|7
|Caisse d'Epargne
|16
|8
|AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|9
|Androni Giocattoli - Diquigiovanni
|13
|10
|Team Saxo Bank
|12
|11
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|11
|12
|Garmin - Transitions
|10
|13
|Team Katusha
|7
|14
|Liquigas - Doimo
|7
|15
|Footon - Servetto
|2
|16
|Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|17
|Sky Professional Cycling Team
|18
|Rabobank
|19
|Quick Step
|20
|Cervelo TestTeam
|21
|Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|22
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
|24:09:42
|2
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:12
|3
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
|0:01:29
|4
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:30
|5
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:01:33
|6
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:01:40
|7
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
|0:01:50
|8
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:01:51
|9
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
|0:01:56
|10
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:02:00
|11
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:02:47
|12
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:03:08
|13
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:03:09
|14
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:03:28
|15
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:03:38
|16
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|0:03:39
|17
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:04:05
|18
|Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Astana
|0:04:23
|19
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank
|0:04:38
|20
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|0:06:05
|21
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|0:06:10
|22
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:52
|23
|Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|0:07:02
|24
|Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|0:07:06
|25
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:07:21
|26
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:08:39
|27
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|0:08:56
|28
|Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
|0:09:41
|29
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:10:12
|30
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:00
|31
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:12:08
|32
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:12:18
|33
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:13:01
|34
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:14:05
|35
|Cayetano Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|0:14:22
|36
|Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Rabobank
|0:14:33
|37
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|0:14:40
|38
|Ludovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:53
|39
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:16:24
|40
|Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:16:56
|41
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:16:57
|42
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:17:16
|43
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:17:29
|44
|William Bonnet (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:17:37
|45
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|0:17:55
|46
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:18:04
|47
|Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:18:48
|48
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:19:08
|49
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:19:35
|50
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli
|0:19:53
|51
|Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
|0:20:50
|52
|Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:21:34
|53
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:21:43
|54
|Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
|0:22:12
|55
|Carlos Jose Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:22:20
|56
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:22:26
|57
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:22:36
|58
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:22:48
|59
|Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana
|0:23:33
|60
|Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram
|0:24:28
|61
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:24:58
|62
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:25:04
|63
|Andrei Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:26:25
|64
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:27:51
|65
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:28:18
|66
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:28:23
|67
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:28:35
|68
|Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step
|0:29:20
|69
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:29:31
|70
|Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana
|0:29:44
|71
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:30:03
|72
|Tiziano dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:30:34
|73
|Andre Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:30:40
|74
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:31:08
|75
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:31:37
|76
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:31:39
|77
|Remi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:32:23
|78
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|0:32:25
|79
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
|0:32:36
|80
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:32:42
|81
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:32:45
|82
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:33:03
|83
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:33:17
|84
|Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:33:31
|85
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana
|0:33:35
|86
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:34:00
|87
|Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:34:02
|88
|Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|0:34:07
|89
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step
|0:34:12
|90
|Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:34:20
|91
|Inigo Cuesta Lopez (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|0:34:27
|92
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank
|0:34:40
|93
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|0:34:43
|94
|Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|95
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:34:45
|96
|Chris Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:34:46
|97
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team
|0:34:53
|98
|Robert McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha
|0:35:04
|99
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|100
|Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:35:39
|101
|Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:35:40
|102
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:36:01
|103
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|0:36:04
|104
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:36:05
|105
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:36:06
|106
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:36:14
|107
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:36:15
|108
|Sebastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:36:19
|109
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step
|0:36:21
|110
|Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:36:37
|111
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:36:52
|112
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|0:37:02
|113
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
|0:37:19
|114
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:37:22
|115
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank
|0:37:37
|116
|Mickael Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:37:43
|117
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:37:46
|118
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:38:01
|119
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:38:18
|120
|Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:38:32
|121
|Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
|0:38:52
|122
|Florian Stalder (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:38:54
|123
|Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:39:17
|124
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:39:48
|125
|Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:39:54
|126
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:40:30
|127
|Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions
|0:40:48
|128
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:40:58
|129
|Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:41:00
|130
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|0:41:21
|131
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:41:41
|132
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Androni Giocattoli
|0:41:53
|133
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:41:55
|134
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:42:27
|135
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:42:40
|136
|Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram
|0:43:11
|137
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
|0:43:31
|138
|Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:43:45
|139
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:44:07
|140
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
|0:44:24
|141
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:44:30
|142
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step
|0:44:43
|143
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions
|0:44:55
|144
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
|0:44:57
|145
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:45:08
|146
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:45:35
|147
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:46:09
|148
|Gilberto Simoni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:46:10
|149
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:46:19
|150
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:46:22
|151
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:46:25
|152
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:46:33
|153
|Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:46:35
|154
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:46:45
|155
|Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|0:46:48
|156
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step
|0:47:01
|157
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|0:47:20
|158
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
|0:47:46
|159
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
|0:47:57
|160
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:47:58
|161
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:48:19
|162
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:48:28
|163
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:48:33
|164
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:48:43
|165
|Edward King (USA) Cervelo Test Team
|166
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|0:48:46
|167
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:49:05
|168
|Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:49:27
|169
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:49:30
|170
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:49:43
|171
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram
|0:49:56
|172
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:50:21
|173
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:50:24
|174
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:50:59
|175
|Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:51:16
|176
|Dario Andriotto (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:52:02
|177
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:52:41
|178
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:53:06
|179
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
|0:55:04
|180
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|0:55:20
|181
|Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:55:22
|182
|Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step
|0:58:34
|183
|Alberto Loddo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:59:26
|184
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:59:53
|185
|Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|1:00:03
|186
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
|1:00:15
|187
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|1:00:29
|188
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|1:01:11
|189
|Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|1:03:34
|190
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|1:07:47
|191
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|1:08:32
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|43
|pts
|2
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|41
|3
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|40
|4
|Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|39
|5
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
|39
|6
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|36
|7
|Andre Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|32
|8
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|31
|9
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|30
|10
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli
|28
|11
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|26
|12
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|25
|13
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|24
|14
|Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|22
|15
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|22
|16
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|22
|17
|Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram
|21
|18
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia
|20
|19
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|20
|20
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|20
|21
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
|19
|22
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
|18
|23
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|18
|24
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|17
|25
|William Bonnet (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|16
|26
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|16
|27
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|15
|28
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
|14
|29
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|13
|30
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
|12
|31
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|12
|32
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|12
|33
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
|12
|34
|Robert McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha
|12
|35
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|12
|36
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|11
|37
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|11
|38
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|10
|39
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|10
|40
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|41
|Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
|9
|42
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|8
|43
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|8
|44
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
|8
|45
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|46
|Cayetano Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|7
|47
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|7
|48
|Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions
|7
|49
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|6
|50
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
|5
|51
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|52
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|4
|53
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
|4
|54
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|55
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|3
|56
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|3
|57
|Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3
|58
|Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step
|3
|59
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|60
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|2
|61
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|2
|62
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|1
|63
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|1
|64
|Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
|1
|65
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|66
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|67
|Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step
|1
|68
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|1
|69
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|70
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|1
|71
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|-3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|13
|pts
|2
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|10
|3
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli
|8
|4
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
|5
|5
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|5
|6
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
|4
|7
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
|3
|8
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|3
|9
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|3
|10
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|11
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|2
|12
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|1
|13
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|1
|14
|Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|15
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|1
|16
|Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|24:11:42
|2
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:01:38
|3
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:02:05
|4
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|0:04:05
|5
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:08:12
|6
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:11:01
|7
|Cayetano Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|0:12:22
|8
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|0:12:40
|9
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:16:04
|10
|Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:19:34
|11
|Andrei Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:24:25
|12
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:26:35
|13
|Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana
|0:27:44
|14
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:29:37
|15
|Remi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:30:23
|16
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:32:00
|17
|Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:32:43
|18
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|0:34:04
|19
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:34:15
|20
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step
|0:34:21
|21
|Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:34:37
|22
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
|0:35:19
|23
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:35:22
|24
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank
|0:35:37
|25
|Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
|0:36:52
|26
|Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:37:17
|27
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:37:48
|28
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:38:30
|29
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:39:41
|30
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:40:40
|31
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
|0:41:31
|32
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:42:07
|33
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
|0:42:24
|34
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:42:30
|35
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
|0:42:57
|36
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:44:09
|37
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:44:19
|38
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:44:25
|39
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:46:33
|40
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|0:46:46
|41
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:48:21
|42
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:48:24
|43
|Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:49:16
|44
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:50:41
|45
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|0:53:20
|46
|Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:58:03
|47
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|0:58:29
|48
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:59:11
|49
|Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|1:01:34
|50
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|1:05:47
|51
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|1:06:32
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|9
|pts
|2
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|7
|3
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
|5
|4
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli
|5
|5
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
|5
|6
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|7
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|8
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|4
|9
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|4
|10
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|3
|11
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|3
|12
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
|3
|13
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|14
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|3
|15
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|2
|16
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
|2
|17
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|2
|18
|Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2
|19
|Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step
|2
|20
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
|1
|21
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1
|22
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|4
|3
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|4
|4
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|4
|5
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|4
|6
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|7
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|8
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|2
|9
|Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|2
|10
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2
|11
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|2
|12
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|2
|13
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
|1
|14
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|1
|15
|Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram
|1
|16
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|1
|17
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|288
|pts
|2
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
|278
|3
|Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|266
|4
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|179
|5
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|144
|6
|Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step
|144
|7
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|134
|8
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|132
|9
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
|131
|10
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|128
|11
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli
|116
|12
|Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|93
|13
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
|16
|14
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|16
|15
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|11
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|18
|pts
|2
|Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|15
|3
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli
|15
|4
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|13
|5
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|12
|6
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|12
|7
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
|12
|8
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|10
|9
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|8
|10
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|8
|11
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
|7
|12
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|7
|13
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|7
|14
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|7
|15
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|6
|16
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|6
|17
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
|5
|18
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|5
|19
|Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|5
|20
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
|5
|21
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|4
|22
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|23
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|4
|24
|Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram
|4
|25
|Andre Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|4
|26
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|4
|27
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia
|3
|28
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|3
|29
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|3
|30
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|3
|31
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|32
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
|2
|33
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|34
|Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2
|35
|Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step
|2
|36
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
|1
|37
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|1
|38
|William Bonnet (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|1
|39
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|40
|Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|41
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|1
|42
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Saxo Bank
|71:21:35
|2
|Liquigas - Doimo
|0:00:32
|3
|Astana
|0:04:33
|4
|Team Milram
|0:08:16
|5
|Rabobank
|0:08:17
|6
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:25
|7
|Acqua & Sapone d'Angelo Antenucci
|0:13:36
|8
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:14:03
|9
|Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:14:45
|10
|Team Katusha
|0:17:00
|11
|Androni Giocattoli - Diquigiovanni
|0:21:55
|12
|Caisse d'Epargne
|0:26:30
|13
|Cervelo TestTeam
|0:29:58
|14
|Team HTC - Columbia
|0:31:21
|15
|Footon - Servetto
|0:38:46
|16
|Lampre - Farnese Vini
|0:39:00
|17
|BMC Racing Team
|0:44:02
|18
|Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:49:01
|19
|Quick Step
|0:49:08
|20
|Garmin - Transitions
|1:01:14
|21
|Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|1:17:18
|22
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|1:27:36
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team HTC - Columbia
|126
|pts
|2
|Team Saxo Bank
|101
|3
|Garmin - Transitions
|100
|4
|Team Milram
|95
|5
|Lampre - Farnese Vini
|94
|6
|Astana
|88
|7
|Rabobank
|87
|8
|Sky Professional Cycling Team
|85
|9
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|78
|10
|BMC Racing Team
|77
|11
|Liquigas - Doimo
|74
|12
|Quick Step
|68
|13
|Team Katusha
|56
|14
|Androni Giocattoli - Diquigiovanni
|51
|15
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|51
|16
|Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|50
|17
|AG2R La Mondiale
|49
|18
|Acqua & Sapone d'Angelo Antenucci
|40
|19
|Caisse d'Epargne
|33
|20
|Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|32
|21
|Footon - Servetto
|19
|22
|Cervelo TestTeam
|16
