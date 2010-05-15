Trending

Evans magnificent in the Tuscan mud

Vinokourov rides back into the maglia rosa

Image 1 of 72

Rubens Bertogliati (Androni-Giocattoli)

Rubens Bertogliati (Androni-Giocattoli)
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 2 of 72

Cadel Evans (BMC) races to win a muddy stage seven at the Giro d'Italia.

Cadel Evans (BMC) races to win a muddy stage seven at the Giro d'Italia.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 72

Andriy Grivko (Astana) washes some of the mud away after the stage

Andriy Grivko (Astana) washes some of the mud away after the stage
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 4 of 72

Andriy Grivko (Astana) checks out where teammate Alexandre Vinkourov finished

Andriy Grivko (Astana) checks out where teammate Alexandre Vinkourov finished
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 5 of 72

Matthew Goss (HTC-Columbia)

Matthew Goss (HTC-Columbia)
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 6 of 72

Valerio Agnoli (Liquigas-Doimo) lost his hold on the white jersey today.

Valerio Agnoli (Liquigas-Doimo) lost his hold on the white jersey today.
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 7 of 72

Ivan Basso and Vincenzo Nibali finish

Ivan Basso and Vincenzo Nibali finish
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 8 of 72

Baden Cooke (Saxo Bank) is barely recognisable beneath his mud pack

Baden Cooke (Saxo Bank) is barely recognisable beneath his mud pack
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 9 of 72

Michael Barry, Team Sky's riders names are emblazoned on their sides, so they were easier to pick out with mud-caked race numbers not much use.

Michael Barry, Team Sky's riders names are emblazoned on their sides, so they were easier to pick out with mud-caked race numbers not much use.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 10 of 72

Liquigas-Doimo teammates Ivan Basso and Vincenzo Nibali strain as they try to bridge back to the lead group

Liquigas-Doimo teammates Ivan Basso and Vincenzo Nibali strain as they try to bridge back to the lead group
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 11 of 72

It was a tough day at the office for the Liquigas-Doimo boys

It was a tough day at the office for the Liquigas-Doimo boys
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 12 of 72

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Doimo) puts everything in as he battles against the gradient

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Doimo) puts everything in as he battles against the gradient
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 13 of 72

Michele Scarponi (Androni-Giocattoli) found himself in no-mans-land as he rode across the Strada bianche

Michele Scarponi (Androni-Giocattoli) found himself in no-mans-land as he rode across the Strada bianche
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 14 of 72

Gustav Erik Larsson and Richie Porte of Team Saxo Bank

Gustav Erik Larsson and Richie Porte of Team Saxo Bank
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 15 of 72

Evans hangs tough on Vinokourov's rear wheel

Evans hangs tough on Vinokourov's rear wheel
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 16 of 72

A Bbox Bouygyes Telecom rider finds an opportune time to grab a snack on the Strada

A Bbox Bouygyes Telecom rider finds an opportune time to grab a snack on the Strada
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 17 of 72

Mud or no mud, the strain begins to show on weary faces

Mud or no mud, the strain begins to show on weary faces
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 18 of 72

Carlos Sastre (Cervelo TestTeam) lost more than five minutes today

Carlos Sastre (Cervelo TestTeam) lost more than five minutes today
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 19 of 72

Carlos Sastre (Cervelo TestTeam) tries to clear the mud from his rear brake

Carlos Sastre (Cervelo TestTeam) tries to clear the mud from his rear brake
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 20 of 72

Filippo Pozzato (Katusha)

Filippo Pozzato (Katusha)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 21 of 72

Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) appears content to make his way solo to the finish

Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) appears content to make his way solo to the finish
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 22 of 72

Vladimir Miholjevic (Acqua & Sapone) had been part of the lead group going onto the Strada bianche

Vladimir Miholjevic (Acqua & Sapone) had been part of the lead group going onto the Strada bianche
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 23 of 72

Alexander Efimkin (Ag2r-La Mondiale) gets some leg warmers as the mud blends in with his team's brown shorts

Alexander Efimkin (Ag2r-La Mondiale) gets some leg warmers as the mud blends in with his team's brown shorts
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 24 of 72

Dario Ciono (Team Sky) was the first to launch a counter-attack as the stage's early two-man excape were brought back by the peloton

Dario Ciono (Team Sky) was the first to launch a counter-attack as the stage's early two-man excape were brought back by the peloton
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 25 of 72

David Millar (Garmin-Transitions) put in yet another consistent performance today. He now sits third overall.

David Millar (Garmin-Transitions) put in yet another consistent performance today. He now sits third overall.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 26 of 72

Jan Bakelants (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and Vladimir Karpets (Katusha)

Jan Bakelants (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and Vladimir Karpets (Katusha)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 27 of 72

A lonely road ahead for Filippo Pozzato (Katusha)

A lonely road ahead for Filippo Pozzato (Katusha)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 28 of 72

Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team) looked at home on the dirt roads

Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team) looked at home on the dirt roads
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 29 of 72

Filippo Pozzato (Katusha)

Filippo Pozzato (Katusha)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 30 of 72

Johann Tschopp (Bbox Bouygues Telecom)

Johann Tschopp (Bbox Bouygues Telecom)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 31 of 72

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Doimo) races a muddy Giro d'Italia stage 7.

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Doimo) races a muddy Giro d'Italia stage 7.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 72

David Millar (Garmin - Transitions) makes it through a difficult stage 7 of the Giro d'Italia.

David Millar (Garmin - Transitions) makes it through a difficult stage 7 of the Giro d'Italia.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 72

Cadel Evans (BMC) outsprinted the few riders who managed to make it to the end of stage 7 of the Giro d'Italia with him.

Cadel Evans (BMC) outsprinted the few riders who managed to make it to the end of stage 7 of the Giro d'Italia with him.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 72

Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) checks back over his shoulder to see who wants to go with him.

Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) checks back over his shoulder to see who wants to go with him.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 72

Mauricio Alberto Ardila Cano (Rabobank)

Mauricio Alberto Ardila Cano (Rabobank)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 72

Juan Horrach Rippoll (Katusha)

Juan Horrach Rippoll (Katusha)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 72

Carlos Sastre (Cervelo Test Team) finished over five minutes behind Cadel Evans (BMC).

Carlos Sastre (Cervelo Test Team) finished over five minutes behind Cadel Evans (BMC).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 72

Ivan Basso (Liquigas - Doimo) at the finish.

Ivan Basso (Liquigas - Doimo) at the finish.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 72

Maglia Rosa Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas - Doimo) finished the stage though he will have to give up his jersey.

Maglia Rosa Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas - Doimo) finished the stage though he will have to give up his jersey.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 72

A muddy Dario David Cioni (Team Sky)

A muddy Dario David Cioni (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 72

Vladimir Miholjevic (Acqua&Sapone - D'Angelo&Antenucci) takes a drink out of a clean bottle he's gotten after the stage finish.

Vladimir Miholjevic (Acqua&Sapone - D'Angelo&Antenucci) takes a drink out of a clean bottle he's gotten after the stage finish.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 72

Cadel Evans (BMC) probably never expected to have to give a stage winning salute when he started this morning.

Cadel Evans (BMC) probably never expected to have to give a stage winning salute when he started this morning.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 72

Cadel Evans (BMC) put in a stellar effort for the day, which ended in a stage 7 win at the Giro d'Italia.

Cadel Evans (BMC) put in a stellar effort for the day, which ended in a stage 7 win at the Giro d'Italia.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 44 of 72

Filippo Pozzato (Team Katusha) raced to 33rd on a wet, muddy stage.

Filippo Pozzato (Team Katusha) raced to 33rd on a wet, muddy stage.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 45 of 72

Cadel Evans (BMC) concentrates on the road ahead on his way to a Giro d'Italia stage win.

Cadel Evans (BMC) concentrates on the road ahead on his way to a Giro d'Italia stage win.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 46 of 72

Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) is glad to be finished with a long day of racing.

Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) is glad to be finished with a long day of racing.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 47 of 72

Cadel Evans (BMC) and Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) do the lion's share of the work near the end of stage 7.

Cadel Evans (BMC) and Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) do the lion's share of the work near the end of stage 7.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 48 of 72

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) crosses the finish line of stage 7 of the Giro d'Italia.

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) crosses the finish line of stage 7 of the Giro d'Italia.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 49 of 72

Morris Possoni (Team Sky) finishes the 222km stage.

Morris Possoni (Team Sky) finishes the 222km stage.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 50 of 72

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas - Doimo) finished stage 7 despite crashing en route.

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas - Doimo) finished stage 7 despite crashing en route.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 51 of 72

Richie Porte (Saxo Bank) was best young rider earlier in the Giro d'Italia.

Richie Porte (Saxo Bank) was best young rider earlier in the Giro d'Italia.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 52 of 72

There was mud everywhere during stage 7.

There was mud everywhere during stage 7.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 53 of 72

Best young rider Valerio Agnoli (Liquigas - Doimo) finishes a tough day.

Best young rider Valerio Agnoli (Liquigas - Doimo) finishes a tough day.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 54 of 72

Markus Eibegger (Footon - Servetto) thirstily downs a coke.

Markus Eibegger (Footon - Servetto) thirstily downs a coke.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 55 of 72

Damiano Cunego ( Lampre - Farnese Vini) crosses the line in second for stage 7 of the Giro d'Italia.

Damiano Cunego ( Lampre - Farnese Vini) crosses the line in second for stage 7 of the Giro d'Italia.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 56 of 72

Andriy Grivko (Astana)

Andriy Grivko (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 57 of 72

Robert Kiserlovski (Liquigas - Doimo) worked throughout to try to help Nibali hold onto his leader's jersey.

Robert Kiserlovski (Liquigas - Doimo) worked throughout to try to help Nibali hold onto his leader's jersey.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 58 of 72

Vladimir Karpets (Katusha) finishes stage 7.

Vladimir Karpets (Katusha) finishes stage 7.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 59 of 72

Michele Scarponi (Androni Giocattoli - Serramenti Diquigiovanni) crosses the finish line.

Michele Scarponi (Androni Giocattoli - Serramenti Diquigiovanni) crosses the finish line.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 60 of 72

Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team) wins what turned out to be an epic Giro stage

Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team) wins what turned out to be an epic Giro stage
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 61 of 72

Gustav Erik Larsson leads his Saxo Bank teammate Richie Porte

Gustav Erik Larsson leads his Saxo Bank teammate Richie Porte
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 62 of 72

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-Farnese-Vini), John Gadret (Ag2R-La Mondiale) and Sefano Garzelli (Acqua & Sapone) resemble mime artists as they go in search of the front group

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-Farnese-Vini), John Gadret (Ag2R-La Mondiale) and Sefano Garzelli (Acqua & Sapone) resemble mime artists as they go in search of the front group
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 63 of 72

Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) during one of his numerous attacks. David Arroyo (Caisse d'Epargne) bridging behind

Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) during one of his numerous attacks. David Arroyo (Caisse d'Epargne) bridging behind
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 64 of 72

Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) reclaimed the maglia rosa today

Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) reclaimed the maglia rosa today
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 65 of 72

Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) had looked pretty miserable in the last 50km, but he'd turned a healthy shade of pink just after the stage

Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) had looked pretty miserable in the last 50km, but he'd turned a healthy shade of pink just after the stage
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 66 of 72

Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team) was too strong for his rivals today

Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team) was too strong for his rivals today
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 67 of 72

Evolution: Cadel Evans' introduced a second hand to his victory salute today

Evolution: Cadel Evans' introduced a second hand to his victory salute today
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 68 of 72

Race leader Vincenzo Nibali leads Ivan Basso (both Liquigas-Doimo) on muddy roads.

Race leader Vincenzo Nibali leads Ivan Basso (both Liquigas-Doimo) on muddy roads.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 69 of 72

Vincenzo Nibali and Ivan Basso (both Liquigas-Doimo) work together.

Vincenzo Nibali and Ivan Basso (both Liquigas-Doimo) work together.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 70 of 72

Cadel Evans (BMC) and Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) racing together near the end of stage 7.

Cadel Evans (BMC) and Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) racing together near the end of stage 7.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 71 of 72

Cadel Evans (BMC) pushes the pace on the muddy Strade Bianche.

Cadel Evans (BMC) pushes the pace on the muddy Strade Bianche.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 72 of 72

The start of stage 7 in Carrara, Italy.

The start of stage 7 in Carrara, Italy.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team) won a mud fight on Saturday in Tuscany, as the region's famed Strade bianche were turned brown by heavy rain on stage seven of the Giro d'Italia. Aggressive riding saw Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) move back into the overall lead of the race after he finished third on the stage, behind Evans and Damiano Cunego (Lampre-Farnese Vini).

The stage had been expected to shake up the race, but few could have predicted the effect it would have on the overall rankings. Vinokourov now holds a 1:12 lead over Evans, with David Millar (Garmin-Transitions) third at 1:29. Former leader Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) was never able to close a gap opened when he crashed with 32km-go-to and he slipped back to fifth overall after crossing the finish line two minutes behind the stage winner.

Vinokourov benefited most from Nibali's misfortune, as he assumed control of the selection that formed in the wake of the Italian's crash. The Kazakstani was consistently at the head of the group, pushing the pace and grinding his way towards the race lead. Former mountain-biker Evans appeared one of the most comfortable on the slippery surface of the Strade and was able to match the Astana rider's every attack. However, Iin the final kilometre of the stage, it was Evans who took control on the equally treacherous cobbled run-in to the finish and he surged away from his companions to take victory.

"It was a spectacular stage,” said stage winner Evans. “We'd prepared things in fine detail for the dirt roads. It suited me because I raced mountain bikes for 7 years. That was a huge help for me. I felt strong in the finale and at the finish. I wasn't afraid of going a bit early in the sprint because I wanted to use my strength to win it."

"It's an important moment the Giro and I'm just happy to have survived it pretty well. I don’t know whether it will decide the Giro, but it was important."

If Evans and Vinokourov were the stars of the day, then the road and weather conditions were a very close third. It was cool, and rained much of the stage – the Strada bianche was always going to be a test for the peloton, but its affect was multiplied by the weather. Bikes and riders were covered with the cold brown goo, and the effect on their morale was as heavy as on their equipment.

It was Vinokourov's second appearance on the podium to recieve the maglia rosa. He had previously taken it after the third stage, only to turn it over to Nibali after the team time trial the next day. The new race leader was pleased with his achievement, but questioned the inclusion of the dirt roads in the Giro's parcours.

"The last 45km were worse than Paris-Roubaix,” Vinokourov said. “It was a terrible stage because we went hard right from the start.

"I'm sorry that Nibali crashed in a key moment of the race but it's difficult to be a gentleman 30km from the finish, with the dirt roads to come. I was at the front because it was a critical part of the race and wanted to hit the dirt roads first.

"I don’t think there's a place for dirt roads like this in a stage race like the Giro. In a one-day race yes, but not in a stage race."

Rain and mud rule the day

Two riders were not at the start: Mario Bruseghin, captain of Caisse d'Epargne, and Footon-Servetto's Eros Capecchi. The weather didn't do much to buoy the spirits of those left to race as they faced up to cool, wet conditions for their journey through Tuscany.

The field opened up with a high pace which discouraged any escape attempts, but the 60km mark, Rick Flens (Rabobank) and Nicki Sørensen of Saxo Bank took off – and kept on going. By the feed zone, their gap was nine and a half minutes. That was enough for the peloton, which started giving chase,

The flat first half of the stage gave way to the undulations of the second half. The coming of the hills turned the advantage towards the peloton as they gradually reeled in the two escapees. With 60km-to-go, the field split, never to come back together.

With 50 km-to-go, the gap to the first field had dropped to 1:55, with the second group about a minute back. Only nine km later, the two escapees were caught on the day's second climb.

It was on the descent off the Passo del Rospatoio that things came unstuck for the Maglia Rosa. Following his lime-green line of Liquigas-Doimo teammates, Vincenzo Nibali had nowhere to go as one of his troops' front wheels slid-out on a sweeping right hander. Nibali was one of four Liquigas riders to go down. That incident split the field and by the time Nibali has swapped his damaged bike a high-powered lead group had formed, including Vinokourov.

The lead group, containing Vinokourov, Stefano Garzelli (Acqua & Sapone), Thomas Rohregger and Linus Gerdemann (Milram) and Jan Bakelants (Omega Pharma - Lotto), were the first to move on to the Strade bianche, which defied its moniker having by now adopted a muddy brown hue. Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team) and Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) were close behind, while Liquigas struggled to close the one-minute gap and bring Nibali back to the front.

Evans lead a group up to the front, as they finally made it off the first section of the Strada and back to paved roads, the Nibali group now 1:30 back.

The group of 28 in front ground their way along, continuing to climb. Things were made more difficult by the mud caked on their bikes, legs and faces. Cunego tried to get away, but Vinokourov relentlessly pulled the group back to the would-be escapee. The second dirt section came at 16 km-to-go, while the riders were becoming increasingly difficult to identify beneath the mud, it wasn't difficult pick out the shape of Vinokourov looming at the front of the group.

Nibali struggled along, sometimes alone, sometimes in a group, but was unable to get closer to the leaders. Ivan Basso was often at his side, and the duo worked hard to limit their losses.

On the final dirt section, Vinokourov attacked, closely followed by World Champion Cadel Evans, who could count on his extensive mountain-biking experience. The agony of the course was written on the faces of all the participants, especially as they hit the 16 per cent gradient of the final climb.

The groups fell apart on the brutal ascent, with also Nibali drifting away from his group. Up ahead, five other riders had joined Evans and Vinokourov - Garzelli, Cunego, Marco Pinotti (HTC-Columbia), John Gadret (Ag2R-La Mondiale) and David Arroyo (Caisse d'Epargne). By now, the race turned into a matter of survival – surviving the cold, wet and mud, the steep gradients, the poor road surface, as well as the fans running dangerously close the riders.

Vinokourov did much of the lead work in the group, seeing his chance to take over the lead in the race. He took off again at the 9km marker, with Evans again hot on his heels. Arroyo eventually clawed his way back, too.

The trio made it back to the asphalt with a 14 second lead over Pinotti, Garzelli, Cunego and Gadret, and nearly two minutes on Nibali. Cunego moved up to join the leaders, as did Pinotti. Vinokourov went again at 3.5km, with all bar Gadret making the leap up to him.

At a hairpin curve near the end, Cunego took the best line and slipped by Evans. He was unable to stay away, though, and Evans moved into the lead on the narrow, cobbled road leading up to the finish.

Evans led all the way to the end, with Cunego unable to come around him. Vinokourov took third on the day, but it was enough to ensure a reunion with the maglia rosa.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team5:13:37
2Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:00:02
3Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
4Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:06
5David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:00:12
6Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:00:27
7John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:29
8Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:01
9Cayetano Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone0:01:07
10Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:10
11David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions0:01:11
12Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram0:01:13
13Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
14Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:18
15Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank0:01:42
16Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
17Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:02:00
18Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:02:05
19Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto0:02:24
20Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxo Bank0:02:53
21Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Astana0:02:55
22Johann Tschopp (Swi) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
23Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone0:02:58
24Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:02:59
25Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:06
26Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo0:03:08
27Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
28Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:03:41
29Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:03:45
30Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank0:03:50
31Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank0:03:52
32Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step0:04:15
33Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha0:04:20
34Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:04:30
35Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team
36Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Cervelo Test Team0:05:20
37Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
38Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Rabobank0:05:45
39Andrei Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne0:05:49
40Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:06:05
41Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli0:06:14
42Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:07:14
43Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
44Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana0:07:58
45Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
46Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Team Katusha0:08:07
47Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha0:09:10
48Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli0:09:24
49Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha0:09:55
50Sebastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:08
51Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne0:10:44
52Carlos Jose Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
53Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram0:11:12
54Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
55Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana
56Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto
57Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
58Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
59Remi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
60Francesco Failli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
61Ludovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:29
62Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:11:42
63Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:12:38
64Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:13:40
65Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:14:01
66Florian Stalder (Swi) BMC Racing Team
67Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:14:04
68Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
69Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
70William Bonnet (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:14:15
71Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step0:14:18
72Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:14:29
73Tiziano dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:17:04
74Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo0:17:21
75Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step0:18:48
76Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram0:19:05
77Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step0:20:06
78Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha0:20:15
79Robert McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha0:20:26
80Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
81Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale
82Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
83Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia
84Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
85Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
86Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
87Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
88Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha
89Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions
90Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
91Andre Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
92Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
93Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
94Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
95Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
96Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
97Dario Andriotto (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:20:34
98Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
99Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
100Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana
101Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
102Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
103Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
104Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
105Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
106Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
107Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions
108Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
109Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
110Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
111Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana
112Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions
113Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram
114Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha0:21:58
115Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox0:23:45
116Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:23:50
117Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step0:23:59
118Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank0:24:08
119Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step
120Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto0:24:10
121Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
122Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
123Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale
124Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
125Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
126Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
127Yury Trofimov (Rus) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
128Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
129Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto
130Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
131Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
132Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
133Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram0:24:16
134Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
135Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
136Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step
137Mickael Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
138Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
139Chris Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
140Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
141Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
142Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
143Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
144Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
145Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
146David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini
147Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
148Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:24:24
149Cameron Wurf (Aus) Androni Giocattoli
150Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
151Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
152Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:24:27
153Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
154Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank
155Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
156Gilberto Simoni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
157Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team
158Edward King (USA) Cervelo Test Team
159Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
160Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank
161Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
162Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
163Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
164Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
165Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
166Inigo Cuesta Lopez (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
167Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
168Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank
169Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step
170Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia0:24:39
171Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
172David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
173Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step
174Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:25:10
175Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:25:29
176Mathieu Claude (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
177Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox0:25:38
178Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
179Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia
180Damien Gaudin (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
181Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox0:25:46
182Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
183Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
184Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
185Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
186Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
187Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
188Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
189Alberto Loddo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
190Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox0:25:53
191John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team0:26:03
DNSMarzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne
DNSEros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team25pts
2Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini20
3Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana19
4Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia14
5Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone14
6David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne12
7Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto12
8Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram12
9John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale9
10Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli8
11SARMIENTO Cayetano7
12David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions5
13Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram5
14Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha2
15Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank1
16Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone1

Mountain 1 - Passo Del Rospatoio, km 182,6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram3pts
2Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli2
3Francesco Failli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone1

Mountian 2 - Poggio Civitella, km 215,6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana5pts
2Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team3
3David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne1

Sprint - Murlo, km. 188,3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram5pts
2Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto4
3Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone3
4Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana2
5Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram1
6Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone

Azzurri d'Italia
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team4pts
2Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini2
3Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana1

Most aggressive rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank93pts
2Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank93
3Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team16
4Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana16
5Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini11

Combativity
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana9pts
2Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team8
3Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram7
4Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini5
5Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone4
6Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto4
7Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia3
8David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne3
9Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram1
10Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Acqua & Sapone d'Angelo Antenucci15:45:23
2Team Saxo Bank0:01:45
3AG2R La Mondiale0:02:11
4Liquigas - Doimo0:02:41
5Astana0:06:23
6Sky Professional Cycling Team0:07:27
7Omega Pharma - Lotto0:07:33
8Rabobank0:08:55
9Team Milram0:09:06
10Team Katusha0:09:13
11Androni Giocattoli - Diquigiovanni0:12:07
12Caisse d'Epargne0:12:13
13Footon - Servetto0:15:09
14BMC Racing Team0:23:09
15Team HTC - Columbia0:23:14
16Cervelo TestTeam0:26:42
17Lampre - Farnese Vini0:29:57
18Quick Step0:32:49
19Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:36:48
20Garmin - Transitions0:37:31
21Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:51:24
22Colnago - CSF Inox1:04:03

Super team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Acqua & Sapone d'Angelo Antenucci27pts
2BMC Racing Team20
3Lampre - Farnese Vini19
4Astana18
5Team HTC - Columbia17
6Team Milram17
7Caisse d'Epargne16
8AG2R La Mondiale14
9Androni Giocattoli - Diquigiovanni13
10Team Saxo Bank12
11Omega Pharma - Lotto11
12Garmin - Transitions10
13Team Katusha7
14Liquigas - Doimo7
15Footon - Servetto2
16Bbox Bouygues Telecom
17Sky Professional Cycling Team
18Rabobank
19Quick Step
20Cervelo TestTeam
21Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
22Colnago - CSF Inox

General classification after stage 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana24:09:42
2Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:01:12
3David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions0:01:29
4Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:30
5Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:01:33
6Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia0:01:40
7Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram0:01:50
8Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:01:51
9Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram0:01:56
10Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:02:00
11Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:02:47
12Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:03:08
13Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:03:09
14David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:03:28
15Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:03:38
16Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxo Bank0:03:39
17Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo0:04:05
18Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Astana0:04:23
19Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank0:04:38
20Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank0:06:05
21Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto0:06:10
22Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:52
23Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Cervelo Test Team0:07:02
24Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Cervelo Test Team0:07:06
25Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:07:21
26Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:08:39
27Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana0:08:56
28Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone0:09:41
29Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:10:12
30John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:00
31Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:12:08
32Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:12:18
33Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:13:01
34Johann Tschopp (Swi) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:14:05
35Cayetano Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone0:14:22
36Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Rabobank0:14:33
37Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step0:14:40
38Ludovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:53
39Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:16:24
40Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:16:56
41Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha0:16:57
42Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Team Katusha0:17:16
43Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:17:29
44William Bonnet (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:17:37
45Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli0:17:55
46Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:18:04
47Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha0:18:48
48Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:19:08
49Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha0:19:35
50Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli0:19:53
51Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank0:20:50
52Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia0:21:34
53Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:21:43
54Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram0:22:12
55Carlos Jose Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:22:20
56Francesco Failli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:22:26
57Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:22:36
58Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:22:48
59Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana0:23:33
60Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram0:24:28
61Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:24:58
62Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:25:04
63Andrei Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne0:26:25
64Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:27:51
65Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:28:18
66Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:28:23
67Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne0:28:35
68Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step0:29:20
69Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:29:31
70Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana0:29:44
71Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha0:30:03
72Tiziano dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:30:34
73Andre Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:30:40
74Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:31:08
75Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox0:31:37
76Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:31:39
77Remi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:32:23
78Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step0:32:25
79Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana0:32:36
80Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:32:42
81Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:32:45
82Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo0:33:03
83Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:33:17
84Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:33:31
85Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana0:33:35
86Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox0:34:00
87Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:34:02
88Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step0:34:07
89Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step0:34:12
90Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha0:34:20
91Inigo Cuesta Lopez (Spa) Cervelo Test Team0:34:27
92Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank0:34:40
93Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank0:34:43
94Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
95Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia0:34:45
96Chris Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:34:46
97Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team0:34:53
98Robert McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha0:35:04
99Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
100Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:35:39
101Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:35:40
102Yury Trofimov (Rus) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:36:01
103Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank0:36:04
104Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne0:36:05
105Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox0:36:06
106David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:36:14
107Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox0:36:15
108Sebastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:36:19
109Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step0:36:21
110Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:36:37
111Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:36:52
112Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank0:37:02
113Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank0:37:19
114Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox0:37:22
115Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank0:37:37
116Mickael Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:37:43
117Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:37:46
118Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia0:38:01
119Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox0:38:18
120Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:38:32
121Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram0:38:52
122Florian Stalder (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:38:54
123Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:39:17
124Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:39:48
125Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:39:54
126Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:40:30
127Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions0:40:48
128Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:40:58
129Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:41:00
130Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team0:41:21
131Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox0:41:41
132Cameron Wurf (Aus) Androni Giocattoli0:41:53
133Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale0:41:55
134Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:42:27
135Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:42:40
136Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram0:43:11
137Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team0:43:31
138Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:43:45
139Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo0:44:07
140Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team0:44:24
141Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:44:30
142Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step0:44:43
143Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions0:44:55
144Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions0:44:57
145Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:45:08
146Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:45:35
147Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:46:09
148Gilberto Simoni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:46:10
149Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:46:19
150Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:46:22
151Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox0:46:25
152Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:46:33
153Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale0:46:35
154Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:46:45
155Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions0:46:48
156Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step0:47:01
157Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana0:47:20
158Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank0:47:46
159Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram0:47:57
160Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:47:58
161Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia0:48:19
162David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:48:28
163Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:48:33
164Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:48:43
165Edward King (USA) Cervelo Test Team
166Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto0:48:46
167Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia0:49:05
168Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team0:49:27
169Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:49:30
170Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:49:43
171Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram0:49:56
172Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha0:50:21
173Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:50:24
174Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:50:59
175Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:51:16
176Dario Andriotto (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:52:02
177Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne0:52:41
178Mathieu Claude (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:53:06
179Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto0:55:04
180Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram0:55:20
181Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:55:22
182Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step0:58:34
183Alberto Loddo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:59:26
184John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team0:59:53
185Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne1:00:03
186Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team1:00:15
187Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions1:00:29
188Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox1:01:11
189Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto1:03:34
190Damien Gaudin (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom1:07:47
191Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions1:08:32

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions43pts
2Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team41
3Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank40
4Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step39
5Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana39
6Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step36
7Andre Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia32
8Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto31
9Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini30
10Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli28
11Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne26
12Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team25
13Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team24
14Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia22
15Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team22
16Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini22
17Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram21
18Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia20
19Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini20
20Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom20
21Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram19
22David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions18
23Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox18
24Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone17
25William Bonnet (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom16
26Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo16
27Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox15
28Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram14
29Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo13
30Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank12
31David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne12
32Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto12
33Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha12
34Robert McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha12
35Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto12
36Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram11
37Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank11
38Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank10
39Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team10
40John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale9
41Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank9
42Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli8
43Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank8
44Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne8
45Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale7
46Cayetano Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone7
47Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank7
48Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions7
49Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox6
50Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana5
51Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
52Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team4
53Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank4
54Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto4
55Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne3
56Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia3
57Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team3
58Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step3
59Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha2
60Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto2
61Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia2
62Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo1
63Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team1
64Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone1
65Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto1
66Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto1
67Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step1
68Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team1
69Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team1
70Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana1
71Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana-3

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto13pts
2Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram10
3Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli8
4Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana5
5Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox5
6Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank4
7Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram3
8Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team3
9Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom3
10Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli2
11Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne2
12David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne1
13Johann Tschopp (Swi) Bbox Bouygues Telecom1
14Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha1
15Francesco Failli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone1
16Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank24:11:42
2Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:01:38
3Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo0:02:05
4Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank0:04:05
5Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:08:12
6Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:11:01
7Cayetano Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone0:12:22
8Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step0:12:40
9Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:16:04
10Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia0:19:34
11Andrei Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne0:24:25
12Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne0:26:35
13Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana0:27:44
14Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox0:29:37
15Remi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:30:23
16Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox0:32:00
17Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia0:32:43
18Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank0:34:04
19Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox0:34:15
20Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step0:34:21
21Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:34:37
22Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank0:35:19
23Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox0:35:22
24Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank0:35:37
25Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram0:36:52
26Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:37:17
27Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:37:48
28Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:38:30
29Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox0:39:41
30Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:40:40
31Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team0:41:31
32Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo0:42:07
33Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team0:42:24
34Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:42:30
35Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions0:42:57
36Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:44:09
37Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:44:19
38Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox0:44:25
39Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:46:33
40Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto0:46:46
41Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha0:48:21
42Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:48:24
43Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:49:16
44Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne0:50:41
45Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram0:53:20
46Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:58:03
47Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions0:58:29
48Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox0:59:11
49Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto1:01:34
50Damien Gaudin (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom1:05:47
51Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions1:06:32

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step9pts
2Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram7
3Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram5
4Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli5
5Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank5
6Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto4
7Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto4
8Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox4
9Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne4
10Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions3
11Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone3
12Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank3
13Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto3
14Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom3
15Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step2
16Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana2
17Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank2
18Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team2
19Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step2
20Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram1
21Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team1
22Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia1

Azzurri d'Italia classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team5pts
2Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step4
3Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team4
4Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step4
5Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions4
6Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto4
7Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli2
8Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini2
9Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia2
10Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team2
11Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank2
12Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne2
13Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana1
14Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini1
15Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram1
16Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo1
17Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom1

Most aggressive rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram288pts
2Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank278
3Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step266
4Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox179
5Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom144
6Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step144
7Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne134
8Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto132
9Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank131
10Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto128
11Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli116
12Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank93
13Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana16
14Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team16
15Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini11

Combativity classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto18pts
2Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step15
3Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli15
4Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram13
5Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team12
6Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions12
7Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana12
8Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne10
9Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step8
10Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom8
11Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram7
12Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini7
13Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank7
14Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox7
15Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team6
16Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team6
17Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank5
18Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini5
19Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia5
20Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank5
21Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone4
22Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto4
23Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team4
24Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram4
25Andre Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia4
26Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo4
27Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia3
28David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne3
29Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox3
30Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini3
31Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto3
32Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha2
33Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto2
34Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team2
35Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step2
36Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram1
37Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank1
38William Bonnet (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom1
39Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli1
40Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha1
41Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team1
42Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Saxo Bank71:21:35
2Liquigas - Doimo0:00:32
3Astana0:04:33
4Team Milram0:08:16
5Rabobank0:08:17
6AG2R La Mondiale0:13:25
7Acqua & Sapone d'Angelo Antenucci0:13:36
8Omega Pharma - Lotto0:14:03
9Sky Professional Cycling Team0:14:45
10Team Katusha0:17:00
11Androni Giocattoli - Diquigiovanni0:21:55
12Caisse d'Epargne0:26:30
13Cervelo TestTeam0:29:58
14Team HTC - Columbia0:31:21
15Footon - Servetto0:38:46
16Lampre - Farnese Vini0:39:00
17BMC Racing Team0:44:02
18Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:49:01
19Quick Step0:49:08
20Garmin - Transitions1:01:14
21Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne1:17:18
22Colnago - CSF Inox1:27:36

Super Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team HTC - Columbia126pts
2Team Saxo Bank101
3Garmin - Transitions100
4Team Milram95
5Lampre - Farnese Vini94
6Astana88
7Rabobank87
8Sky Professional Cycling Team85
9Omega Pharma - Lotto78
10BMC Racing Team77
11Liquigas - Doimo74
12Quick Step68
13Team Katusha56
14Androni Giocattoli - Diquigiovanni51
15Colnago - CSF Inox51
16Bbox Bouygues Telecom50
17AG2R La Mondiale49
18Acqua & Sapone d'Angelo Antenucci40
19Caisse d'Epargne33
20Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne32
21Footon - Servetto19
22Cervelo TestTeam16

 

Latest on Cyclingnews