Image 1 of 72 Rubens Bertogliati (Androni-Giocattoli) (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 2 of 72 Cadel Evans (BMC) races to win a muddy stage seven at the Giro d'Italia. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 72 Andriy Grivko (Astana) washes some of the mud away after the stage (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 4 of 72 Andriy Grivko (Astana) checks out where teammate Alexandre Vinkourov finished (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 5 of 72 Matthew Goss (HTC-Columbia) (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 6 of 72 Valerio Agnoli (Liquigas-Doimo) lost his hold on the white jersey today. (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 7 of 72 Ivan Basso and Vincenzo Nibali finish (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 8 of 72 Baden Cooke (Saxo Bank) is barely recognisable beneath his mud pack (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 9 of 72 Michael Barry, Team Sky's riders names are emblazoned on their sides, so they were easier to pick out with mud-caked race numbers not much use. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 10 of 72 Liquigas-Doimo teammates Ivan Basso and Vincenzo Nibali strain as they try to bridge back to the lead group (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 11 of 72 It was a tough day at the office for the Liquigas-Doimo boys (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 12 of 72 Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Doimo) puts everything in as he battles against the gradient (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 13 of 72 Michele Scarponi (Androni-Giocattoli) found himself in no-mans-land as he rode across the Strada bianche (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 14 of 72 Gustav Erik Larsson and Richie Porte of Team Saxo Bank (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 15 of 72 Evans hangs tough on Vinokourov's rear wheel (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 16 of 72 A Bbox Bouygyes Telecom rider finds an opportune time to grab a snack on the Strada (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 17 of 72 Mud or no mud, the strain begins to show on weary faces (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 18 of 72 Carlos Sastre (Cervelo TestTeam) lost more than five minutes today (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 19 of 72 Carlos Sastre (Cervelo TestTeam) tries to clear the mud from his rear brake (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 20 of 72 Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 21 of 72 Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) appears content to make his way solo to the finish (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 22 of 72 Vladimir Miholjevic (Acqua & Sapone) had been part of the lead group going onto the Strada bianche (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 23 of 72 Alexander Efimkin (Ag2r-La Mondiale) gets some leg warmers as the mud blends in with his team's brown shorts (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 24 of 72 Dario Ciono (Team Sky) was the first to launch a counter-attack as the stage's early two-man excape were brought back by the peloton (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 25 of 72 David Millar (Garmin-Transitions) put in yet another consistent performance today. He now sits third overall. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 26 of 72 Jan Bakelants (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and Vladimir Karpets (Katusha) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 27 of 72 A lonely road ahead for Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 28 of 72 Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team) looked at home on the dirt roads (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 29 of 72 Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 30 of 72 Johann Tschopp (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 31 of 72 Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Doimo) races a muddy Giro d'Italia stage 7. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 72 David Millar (Garmin - Transitions) makes it through a difficult stage 7 of the Giro d'Italia. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 72 Cadel Evans (BMC) outsprinted the few riders who managed to make it to the end of stage 7 of the Giro d'Italia with him. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 72 Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) checks back over his shoulder to see who wants to go with him. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 72 Mauricio Alberto Ardila Cano (Rabobank) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 72 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Katusha) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 37 of 72 Carlos Sastre (Cervelo Test Team) finished over five minutes behind Cadel Evans (BMC). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 38 of 72 Ivan Basso (Liquigas - Doimo) at the finish. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 39 of 72 Maglia Rosa Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas - Doimo) finished the stage though he will have to give up his jersey. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 40 of 72 A muddy Dario David Cioni (Team Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 41 of 72 Vladimir Miholjevic (Acqua&Sapone - D'Angelo&Antenucci) takes a drink out of a clean bottle he's gotten after the stage finish. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 42 of 72 Cadel Evans (BMC) probably never expected to have to give a stage winning salute when he started this morning. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 43 of 72 Cadel Evans (BMC) put in a stellar effort for the day, which ended in a stage 7 win at the Giro d'Italia. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 44 of 72 Filippo Pozzato (Team Katusha) raced to 33rd on a wet, muddy stage. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 45 of 72 Cadel Evans (BMC) concentrates on the road ahead on his way to a Giro d'Italia stage win. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 46 of 72 Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) is glad to be finished with a long day of racing. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 47 of 72 Cadel Evans (BMC) and Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) do the lion's share of the work near the end of stage 7. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 48 of 72 Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) crosses the finish line of stage 7 of the Giro d'Italia. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 49 of 72 Morris Possoni (Team Sky) finishes the 222km stage. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 50 of 72 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas - Doimo) finished stage 7 despite crashing en route. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 51 of 72 Richie Porte (Saxo Bank) was best young rider earlier in the Giro d'Italia. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 52 of 72 There was mud everywhere during stage 7. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 53 of 72 Best young rider Valerio Agnoli (Liquigas - Doimo) finishes a tough day. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 54 of 72 Markus Eibegger (Footon - Servetto) thirstily downs a coke. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 55 of 72 Damiano Cunego ( Lampre - Farnese Vini) crosses the line in second for stage 7 of the Giro d'Italia. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 56 of 72 Andriy Grivko (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 57 of 72 Robert Kiserlovski (Liquigas - Doimo) worked throughout to try to help Nibali hold onto his leader's jersey. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 58 of 72 Vladimir Karpets (Katusha) finishes stage 7. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 59 of 72 Michele Scarponi (Androni Giocattoli - Serramenti Diquigiovanni) crosses the finish line. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 60 of 72 Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team) wins what turned out to be an epic Giro stage (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 61 of 72 Gustav Erik Larsson leads his Saxo Bank teammate Richie Porte (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 62 of 72 Damiano Cunego (Lampre-Farnese-Vini), John Gadret (Ag2R-La Mondiale) and Sefano Garzelli (Acqua & Sapone) resemble mime artists as they go in search of the front group (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 63 of 72 Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) during one of his numerous attacks. David Arroyo (Caisse d'Epargne) bridging behind (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 64 of 72 Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) reclaimed the maglia rosa today (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 65 of 72 Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) had looked pretty miserable in the last 50km, but he'd turned a healthy shade of pink just after the stage (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 66 of 72 Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team) was too strong for his rivals today (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 67 of 72 Evolution: Cadel Evans' introduced a second hand to his victory salute today (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 68 of 72 Race leader Vincenzo Nibali leads Ivan Basso (both Liquigas-Doimo) on muddy roads. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 69 of 72 Vincenzo Nibali and Ivan Basso (both Liquigas-Doimo) work together. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 70 of 72 Cadel Evans (BMC) and Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) racing together near the end of stage 7. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 71 of 72 Cadel Evans (BMC) pushes the pace on the muddy Strade Bianche. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 72 of 72 The start of stage 7 in Carrara, Italy. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team) won a mud fight on Saturday in Tuscany, as the region's famed Strade bianche were turned brown by heavy rain on stage seven of the Giro d'Italia. Aggressive riding saw Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) move back into the overall lead of the race after he finished third on the stage, behind Evans and Damiano Cunego (Lampre-Farnese Vini).

The stage had been expected to shake up the race, but few could have predicted the effect it would have on the overall rankings. Vinokourov now holds a 1:12 lead over Evans, with David Millar (Garmin-Transitions) third at 1:29. Former leader Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) was never able to close a gap opened when he crashed with 32km-go-to and he slipped back to fifth overall after crossing the finish line two minutes behind the stage winner.

Vinokourov benefited most from Nibali's misfortune, as he assumed control of the selection that formed in the wake of the Italian's crash. The Kazakstani was consistently at the head of the group, pushing the pace and grinding his way towards the race lead. Former mountain-biker Evans appeared one of the most comfortable on the slippery surface of the Strade and was able to match the Astana rider's every attack. However, Iin the final kilometre of the stage, it was Evans who took control on the equally treacherous cobbled run-in to the finish and he surged away from his companions to take victory.

"It was a spectacular stage,” said stage winner Evans. “We'd prepared things in fine detail for the dirt roads. It suited me because I raced mountain bikes for 7 years. That was a huge help for me. I felt strong in the finale and at the finish. I wasn't afraid of going a bit early in the sprint because I wanted to use my strength to win it."

"It's an important moment the Giro and I'm just happy to have survived it pretty well. I don’t know whether it will decide the Giro, but it was important."

If Evans and Vinokourov were the stars of the day, then the road and weather conditions were a very close third. It was cool, and rained much of the stage – the Strada bianche was always going to be a test for the peloton, but its affect was multiplied by the weather. Bikes and riders were covered with the cold brown goo, and the effect on their morale was as heavy as on their equipment.

It was Vinokourov's second appearance on the podium to recieve the maglia rosa. He had previously taken it after the third stage, only to turn it over to Nibali after the team time trial the next day. The new race leader was pleased with his achievement, but questioned the inclusion of the dirt roads in the Giro's parcours.

"The last 45km were worse than Paris-Roubaix,” Vinokourov said. “It was a terrible stage because we went hard right from the start.

"I'm sorry that Nibali crashed in a key moment of the race but it's difficult to be a gentleman 30km from the finish, with the dirt roads to come. I was at the front because it was a critical part of the race and wanted to hit the dirt roads first.

"I don’t think there's a place for dirt roads like this in a stage race like the Giro. In a one-day race yes, but not in a stage race."

Rain and mud rule the day

Two riders were not at the start: Mario Bruseghin, captain of Caisse d'Epargne, and Footon-Servetto's Eros Capecchi. The weather didn't do much to buoy the spirits of those left to race as they faced up to cool, wet conditions for their journey through Tuscany.

The field opened up with a high pace which discouraged any escape attempts, but the 60km mark, Rick Flens (Rabobank) and Nicki Sørensen of Saxo Bank took off – and kept on going. By the feed zone, their gap was nine and a half minutes. That was enough for the peloton, which started giving chase,

The flat first half of the stage gave way to the undulations of the second half. The coming of the hills turned the advantage towards the peloton as they gradually reeled in the two escapees. With 60km-to-go, the field split, never to come back together.

With 50 km-to-go, the gap to the first field had dropped to 1:55, with the second group about a minute back. Only nine km later, the two escapees were caught on the day's second climb.

It was on the descent off the Passo del Rospatoio that things came unstuck for the Maglia Rosa. Following his lime-green line of Liquigas-Doimo teammates, Vincenzo Nibali had nowhere to go as one of his troops' front wheels slid-out on a sweeping right hander. Nibali was one of four Liquigas riders to go down. That incident split the field and by the time Nibali has swapped his damaged bike a high-powered lead group had formed, including Vinokourov.

The lead group, containing Vinokourov, Stefano Garzelli (Acqua & Sapone), Thomas Rohregger and Linus Gerdemann (Milram) and Jan Bakelants (Omega Pharma - Lotto), were the first to move on to the Strade bianche, which defied its moniker having by now adopted a muddy brown hue. Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team) and Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) were close behind, while Liquigas struggled to close the one-minute gap and bring Nibali back to the front.

Evans lead a group up to the front, as they finally made it off the first section of the Strada and back to paved roads, the Nibali group now 1:30 back.

The group of 28 in front ground their way along, continuing to climb. Things were made more difficult by the mud caked on their bikes, legs and faces. Cunego tried to get away, but Vinokourov relentlessly pulled the group back to the would-be escapee. The second dirt section came at 16 km-to-go, while the riders were becoming increasingly difficult to identify beneath the mud, it wasn't difficult pick out the shape of Vinokourov looming at the front of the group.

Nibali struggled along, sometimes alone, sometimes in a group, but was unable to get closer to the leaders. Ivan Basso was often at his side, and the duo worked hard to limit their losses.

On the final dirt section, Vinokourov attacked, closely followed by World Champion Cadel Evans, who could count on his extensive mountain-biking experience. The agony of the course was written on the faces of all the participants, especially as they hit the 16 per cent gradient of the final climb.

The groups fell apart on the brutal ascent, with also Nibali drifting away from his group. Up ahead, five other riders had joined Evans and Vinokourov - Garzelli, Cunego, Marco Pinotti (HTC-Columbia), John Gadret (Ag2R-La Mondiale) and David Arroyo (Caisse d'Epargne). By now, the race turned into a matter of survival – surviving the cold, wet and mud, the steep gradients, the poor road surface, as well as the fans running dangerously close the riders.

Vinokourov did much of the lead work in the group, seeing his chance to take over the lead in the race. He took off again at the 9km marker, with Evans again hot on his heels. Arroyo eventually clawed his way back, too.

The trio made it back to the asphalt with a 14 second lead over Pinotti, Garzelli, Cunego and Gadret, and nearly two minutes on Nibali. Cunego moved up to join the leaders, as did Pinotti. Vinokourov went again at 3.5km, with all bar Gadret making the leap up to him.

At a hairpin curve near the end, Cunego took the best line and slipped by Evans. He was unable to stay away, though, and Evans moved into the lead on the narrow, cobbled road leading up to the finish.

Evans led all the way to the end, with Cunego unable to come around him. Vinokourov took third on the day, but it was enough to ensure a reunion with the maglia rosa.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 5:13:37 2 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:00:02 3 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana 4 Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:06 5 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:12 6 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:00:27 7 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:29 8 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:01 9 Cayetano Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone 0:01:07 10 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:10 11 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions 0:01:11 12 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram 0:01:13 13 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram 14 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:18 15 Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank 0:01:42 16 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 17 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:02:00 18 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:02:05 19 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto 0:02:24 20 Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 0:02:53 21 Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Astana 0:02:55 22 Johann Tschopp (Swi) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 23 Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone 0:02:58 24 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:02:59 25 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:06 26 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo 0:03:08 27 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale 28 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:03:41 29 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:03:45 30 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank 0:03:50 31 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank 0:03:52 32 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 0:04:15 33 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha 0:04:20 34 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:04:30 35 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team 36 Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 0:05:20 37 Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 38 Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Rabobank 0:05:45 39 Andrei Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne 0:05:49 40 Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:06:05 41 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 0:06:14 42 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:07:14 43 Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 44 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana 0:07:58 45 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 46 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Team Katusha 0:08:07 47 Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:09:10 48 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli 0:09:24 49 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 0:09:55 50 Sebastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:08 51 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne 0:10:44 52 Carlos Jose Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 53 Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram 0:11:12 54 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 55 Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana 56 Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto 57 Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 58 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 59 Remi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 60 Francesco Failli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 61 Ludovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:29 62 Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:11:42 63 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:12:38 64 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:13:40 65 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:14:01 66 Florian Stalder (Swi) BMC Racing Team 67 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:14:04 68 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 69 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 70 William Bonnet (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:14:15 71 Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step 0:14:18 72 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:14:29 73 Tiziano dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:17:04 74 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 0:17:21 75 Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 0:18:48 76 Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram 0:19:05 77 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 0:20:06 78 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha 0:20:15 79 Robert McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha 0:20:26 80 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 81 Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale 82 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 83 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia 84 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 85 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 86 Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto 87 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions 88 Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha 89 Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions 90 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 91 Andre Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 92 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 93 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 94 Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 95 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 96 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 97 Dario Andriotto (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:20:34 98 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 99 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 100 Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana 101 Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 102 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 103 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 104 Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 105 Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 106 Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram 107 Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions 108 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana 109 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 110 Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 111 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana 112 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions 113 Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram 114 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:21:58 115 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 0:23:45 116 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:23:50 117 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step 0:23:59 118 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank 0:24:08 119 Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step 120 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto 0:24:10 121 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 122 Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 123 Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale 124 Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 125 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 126 Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 127 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 128 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 129 Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto 130 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 131 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team 132 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 133 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram 0:24:16 134 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram 135 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 136 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step 137 Mickael Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 138 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 139 Chris Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 140 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 141 Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 142 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 143 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 144 Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 145 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 146 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini 147 Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 148 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:24:24 149 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Androni Giocattoli 150 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 151 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto 152 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:24:27 153 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions 154 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank 155 Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 156 Gilberto Simoni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 157 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team 158 Edward King (USA) Cervelo Test Team 159 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team 160 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank 161 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team 162 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne 163 Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 164 Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 165 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 166 Inigo Cuesta Lopez (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 167 Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto 168 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank 169 Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step 170 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 0:24:39 171 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 172 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 173 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step 174 Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:25:10 175 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:25:29 176 Mathieu Claude (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 177 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 0:25:38 178 Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 179 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia 180 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 181 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 0:25:46 182 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 183 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 184 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank 185 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 186 Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 187 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 188 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 189 Alberto Loddo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 190 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 0:25:53 191 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:26:03 DNS Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne DNS Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 25 pts 2 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 20 3 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana 19 4 Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia 14 5 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 14 6 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 12 7 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 12 8 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram 12 9 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 10 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 8 11 SARMIENTO Cayetano 7 12 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions 5 13 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram 5 14 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha 2 15 Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank 1 16 Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone 1

Mountain 1 - Passo Del Rospatoio, km 182,6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram 3 pts 2 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 2 3 Francesco Failli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 1

Mountian 2 - Poggio Civitella, km 215,6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana 5 pts 2 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 3 3 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 1

Sprint - Murlo, km. 188,3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram 5 pts 2 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4 3 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 3 4 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana 2 5 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram 1 6 Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone

Azzurri d'Italia # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 4 pts 2 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 2 3 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana 1

Most aggressive rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank 93 pts 2 Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 93 3 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 16 4 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana 16 5 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 11

Combativity # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana 9 pts 2 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 8 3 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram 7 4 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 5 5 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 4 6 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4 7 Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia 3 8 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 3 9 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram 1 10 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Acqua & Sapone d'Angelo Antenucci 15:45:23 2 Team Saxo Bank 0:01:45 3 AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:11 4 Liquigas - Doimo 0:02:41 5 Astana 0:06:23 6 Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:07:27 7 Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:07:33 8 Rabobank 0:08:55 9 Team Milram 0:09:06 10 Team Katusha 0:09:13 11 Androni Giocattoli - Diquigiovanni 0:12:07 12 Caisse d'Epargne 0:12:13 13 Footon - Servetto 0:15:09 14 BMC Racing Team 0:23:09 15 Team HTC - Columbia 0:23:14 16 Cervelo TestTeam 0:26:42 17 Lampre - Farnese Vini 0:29:57 18 Quick Step 0:32:49 19 Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:36:48 20 Garmin - Transitions 0:37:31 21 Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:51:24 22 Colnago - CSF Inox 1:04:03

Super team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Acqua & Sapone d'Angelo Antenucci 27 pts 2 BMC Racing Team 20 3 Lampre - Farnese Vini 19 4 Astana 18 5 Team HTC - Columbia 17 6 Team Milram 17 7 Caisse d'Epargne 16 8 AG2R La Mondiale 14 9 Androni Giocattoli - Diquigiovanni 13 10 Team Saxo Bank 12 11 Omega Pharma - Lotto 11 12 Garmin - Transitions 10 13 Team Katusha 7 14 Liquigas - Doimo 7 15 Footon - Servetto 2 16 Bbox Bouygues Telecom 17 Sky Professional Cycling Team 18 Rabobank 19 Quick Step 20 Cervelo TestTeam 21 Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 22 Colnago - CSF Inox

General classification after stage 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana 24:09:42 2 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:01:12 3 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions 0:01:29 4 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:30 5 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:01:33 6 Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia 0:01:40 7 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram 0:01:50 8 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:01:51 9 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram 0:01:56 10 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:02:00 11 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:02:47 12 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:03:08 13 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:03:09 14 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:03:28 15 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:03:38 16 Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 0:03:39 17 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo 0:04:05 18 Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Astana 0:04:23 19 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank 0:04:38 20 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank 0:06:05 21 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto 0:06:10 22 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:52 23 Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 0:07:02 24 Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 0:07:06 25 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:07:21 26 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:08:39 27 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana 0:08:56 28 Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone 0:09:41 29 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:10:12 30 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:00 31 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:12:08 32 Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:12:18 33 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:13:01 34 Johann Tschopp (Swi) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:14:05 35 Cayetano Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone 0:14:22 36 Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Rabobank 0:14:33 37 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 0:14:40 38 Ludovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:53 39 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:16:24 40 Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:16:56 41 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha 0:16:57 42 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Team Katusha 0:17:16 43 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:17:29 44 William Bonnet (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:17:37 45 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 0:17:55 46 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:18:04 47 Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:18:48 48 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:19:08 49 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 0:19:35 50 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli 0:19:53 51 Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank 0:20:50 52 Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 0:21:34 53 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:21:43 54 Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram 0:22:12 55 Carlos Jose Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:22:20 56 Francesco Failli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:22:26 57 Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:22:36 58 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:22:48 59 Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana 0:23:33 60 Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram 0:24:28 61 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:24:58 62 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:25:04 63 Andrei Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne 0:26:25 64 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:27:51 65 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:28:18 66 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:28:23 67 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne 0:28:35 68 Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step 0:29:20 69 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:29:31 70 Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana 0:29:44 71 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha 0:30:03 72 Tiziano dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:30:34 73 Andre Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:30:40 74 Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:31:08 75 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 0:31:37 76 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:31:39 77 Remi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:32:23 78 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 0:32:25 79 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana 0:32:36 80 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:32:42 81 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:32:45 82 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 0:33:03 83 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:33:17 84 Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:33:31 85 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana 0:33:35 86 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 0:34:00 87 Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:34:02 88 Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 0:34:07 89 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step 0:34:12 90 Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:34:20 91 Inigo Cuesta Lopez (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 0:34:27 92 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank 0:34:40 93 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 0:34:43 94 Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 95 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia 0:34:45 96 Chris Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:34:46 97 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team 0:34:53 98 Robert McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha 0:35:04 99 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 100 Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:35:39 101 Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:35:40 102 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:36:01 103 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 0:36:04 104 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne 0:36:05 105 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 0:36:06 106 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:36:14 107 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 0:36:15 108 Sebastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:36:19 109 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step 0:36:21 110 Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:36:37 111 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:36:52 112 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 0:37:02 113 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank 0:37:19 114 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 0:37:22 115 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank 0:37:37 116 Mickael Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:37:43 117 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:37:46 118 Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 0:38:01 119 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 0:38:18 120 Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:38:32 121 Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram 0:38:52 122 Florian Stalder (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:38:54 123 Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:39:17 124 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:39:48 125 Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:39:54 126 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:40:30 127 Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions 0:40:48 128 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:40:58 129 Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:41:00 130 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 0:41:21 131 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 0:41:41 132 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Androni Giocattoli 0:41:53 133 Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale 0:41:55 134 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:42:27 135 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:42:40 136 Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram 0:43:11 137 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team 0:43:31 138 Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:43:45 139 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 0:44:07 140 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team 0:44:24 141 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:44:30 142 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step 0:44:43 143 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions 0:44:55 144 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions 0:44:57 145 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:45:08 146 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:45:35 147 Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:46:09 148 Gilberto Simoni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:46:10 149 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:46:19 150 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:46:22 151 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 0:46:25 152 Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:46:33 153 Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale 0:46:35 154 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:46:45 155 Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions 0:46:48 156 Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step 0:47:01 157 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 0:47:20 158 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank 0:47:46 159 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram 0:47:57 160 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:47:58 161 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 0:48:19 162 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:48:28 163 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:48:33 164 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:48:43 165 Edward King (USA) Cervelo Test Team 166 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto 0:48:46 167 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia 0:49:05 168 Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:49:27 169 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:49:30 170 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:49:43 171 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram 0:49:56 172 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:50:21 173 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:50:24 174 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:50:59 175 Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:51:16 176 Dario Andriotto (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:52:02 177 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 0:52:41 178 Mathieu Claude (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:53:06 179 Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto 0:55:04 180 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 0:55:20 181 Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:55:22 182 Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step 0:58:34 183 Alberto Loddo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:59:26 184 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:59:53 185 Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 1:00:03 186 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team 1:00:15 187 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 1:00:29 188 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 1:01:11 189 Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto 1:03:34 190 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 1:07:47 191 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 1:08:32

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions 43 pts 2 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 41 3 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 40 4 Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 39 5 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana 39 6 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 36 7 Andre Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 32 8 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 31 9 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 30 10 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli 28 11 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 26 12 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 25 13 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 24 14 Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 22 15 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 22 16 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 22 17 Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram 21 18 Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia 20 19 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 20 20 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 20 21 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram 19 22 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions 18 23 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 18 24 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 17 25 William Bonnet (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 16 26 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 16 27 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 15 28 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram 14 29 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 13 30 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank 12 31 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 12 32 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 12 33 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha 12 34 Robert McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha 12 35 Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 12 36 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 11 37 Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 11 38 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 10 39 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 10 40 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 41 Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank 9 42 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 8 43 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 8 44 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne 8 45 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale 7 46 Cayetano Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone 7 47 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 7 48 Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions 7 49 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 6 50 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana 5 51 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 52 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 4 53 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank 4 54 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4 55 Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 3 56 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 3 57 Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 3 58 Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step 3 59 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha 2 60 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto 2 61 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 2 62 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 1 63 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 1 64 Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone 1 65 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1 66 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1 67 Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step 1 68 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 1 69 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1 70 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 1 71 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana -3

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 13 pts 2 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 10 3 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli 8 4 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana 5 5 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 5 6 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank 4 7 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram 3 8 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 3 9 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 3 10 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 2 11 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 2 12 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 1 13 Johann Tschopp (Swi) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 1 14 Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha 1 15 Francesco Failli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 1 16 Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 24:11:42 2 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:01:38 3 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo 0:02:05 4 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank 0:04:05 5 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:08:12 6 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:11:01 7 Cayetano Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone 0:12:22 8 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 0:12:40 9 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:16:04 10 Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 0:19:34 11 Andrei Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne 0:24:25 12 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne 0:26:35 13 Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana 0:27:44 14 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 0:29:37 15 Remi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:30:23 16 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 0:32:00 17 Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 0:32:43 18 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 0:34:04 19 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 0:34:15 20 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step 0:34:21 21 Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:34:37 22 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank 0:35:19 23 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 0:35:22 24 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank 0:35:37 25 Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram 0:36:52 26 Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:37:17 27 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:37:48 28 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:38:30 29 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 0:39:41 30 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:40:40 31 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team 0:41:31 32 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 0:42:07 33 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team 0:42:24 34 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:42:30 35 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions 0:42:57 36 Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:44:09 37 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:44:19 38 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 0:44:25 39 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:46:33 40 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto 0:46:46 41 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:48:21 42 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:48:24 43 Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:49:16 44 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 0:50:41 45 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 0:53:20 46 Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:58:03 47 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 0:58:29 48 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 0:59:11 49 Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto 1:01:34 50 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 1:05:47 51 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 1:06:32

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 9 pts 2 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 7 3 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram 5 4 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli 5 5 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank 5 6 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4 7 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4 8 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 4 9 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 4 10 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions 3 11 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 3 12 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank 3 13 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 14 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 3 15 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 2 16 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana 2 17 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 2 18 Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 2 19 Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step 2 20 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram 1 21 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 1 22 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 1

Azzurri d'Italia classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 5 pts 2 Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 4 3 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 4 4 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 4 5 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions 4 6 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4 7 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli 2 8 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 2 9 Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 2 10 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 2 11 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 2 12 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 2 13 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana 1 14 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 1 15 Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram 1 16 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 1 17 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 1

Most aggressive rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 288 pts 2 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank 278 3 Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 266 4 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 179 5 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 144 6 Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step 144 7 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 134 8 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 132 9 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank 131 10 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 128 11 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli 116 12 Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 93 13 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana 16 14 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 16 15 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 11

Combativity classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 18 pts 2 Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 15 3 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli 15 4 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 13 5 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 12 6 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions 12 7 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana 12 8 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 10 9 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 8 10 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 8 11 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram 7 12 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 7 13 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 7 14 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 7 15 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 6 16 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 6 17 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank 5 18 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 5 19 Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 5 20 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank 5 21 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 4 22 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4 23 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 4 24 Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram 4 25 Andre Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 4 26 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 4 27 Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia 3 28 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 3 29 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 3 30 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 3 31 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 32 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha 2 33 Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2 34 Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 2 35 Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step 2 36 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram 1 37 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 1 38 William Bonnet (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 1 39 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 1 40 Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha 1 41 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 1 42 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 1

Teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Saxo Bank 71:21:35 2 Liquigas - Doimo 0:00:32 3 Astana 0:04:33 4 Team Milram 0:08:16 5 Rabobank 0:08:17 6 AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:25 7 Acqua & Sapone d'Angelo Antenucci 0:13:36 8 Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:14:03 9 Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:14:45 10 Team Katusha 0:17:00 11 Androni Giocattoli - Diquigiovanni 0:21:55 12 Caisse d'Epargne 0:26:30 13 Cervelo TestTeam 0:29:58 14 Team HTC - Columbia 0:31:21 15 Footon - Servetto 0:38:46 16 Lampre - Farnese Vini 0:39:00 17 BMC Racing Team 0:44:02 18 Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:49:01 19 Quick Step 0:49:08 20 Garmin - Transitions 1:01:14 21 Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 1:17:18 22 Colnago - CSF Inox 1:27:36