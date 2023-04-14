Giro di Sicilia: Alexey Lutsenko captures overall title with Mount Etna stage 4 solo victory
Meintjes second and Albanese third on final day of racing
Alexey Lutsenko (Astana Qazaqstan) won the final stage of the Giro di Sicilia, gaining enough time on Kiwi Finn Fisher-Black (UAE Team Emirates) to snatch overall victory.
Lutsenko attacked on the final climb on the slopes of Mount Etna and then dived down the twisting road to victory in Giarre on the coast between Catania and Taormina.
Louis Meintjes (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty) jumped away alone in pursuit of Lutsenko on the descent but finished 40 seconds behind on the 30-year-old Kazakhstani rider. Vincenzo Albanese (Eolo-Kometa) won the sprint for third place at 1:13 and so moved up to third overall thanks to a final time four-second bonus.
Fisher-Black finished eighth at 1:15, at the back of the chase group, disappointed to have slipped from race leader to fourth overall at 1:07.
Lutsenko won the 2023 Giro di Sicilia by 44 seconds, with Meintjes taking second overall and Albanese third at 1:07 seconds.
Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.
Most Popular
By Jackie Tyson
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Giro di Sicilia: Alexey Lutsenko captures overall title with Mount Etna stage 4 solo victoryMeintjes second and Albanese third on final day of racing
-
Best commuter bikes 2023: Flat bar, folding and electric optionsThe best commuter bikes however you prefer to ride to work
-
Marc Madiot calls for team budget caps as ‘Big Four’ dominate the WorldTourJumbo-Visma, UAE Team Emirates, Soudal-QuickStep and Alpecin-Deceuninck have won 73% of WorldTour races in 2023
-
Paris-Roubaix crashes spark debate about tubeless tyre safety on the cobbles'If you puncture, you lose all pressure instantly,' said Luke Rowe insisting on insert use to reduce risks