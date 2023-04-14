Giro di Sicilia: Alexey Lutsenko captures overall title with Mount Etna stage 4 solo victory

By Stephen Farrand
published

Meintjes second and Albanese third on final day of racing

UBEDA SPAIN FEBRUARY 14 Alexey Lutsenko of Kazahkstan and Team Astana Qazaqstan competes in the breakaway through gravel road during the 1st Clsica Jan Paraso Interior 2022 a 1877km one day race from Baeza to Ubeda 727m ClsicaJan22 on February 14 2022 in Ubeda Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Alexey Lutsenko of Astana Qazaqstan (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Alexey Lutsenko (Astana Qazaqstan) won the final stage of the Giro di Sicilia, gaining enough time on Kiwi Finn Fisher-Black (UAE Team Emirates) to snatch overall victory.

Lutsenko attacked on the final climb on the slopes of Mount Etna and then dived down the twisting road to victory in Giarre on the coast between Catania and Taormina.

Louis Meintjes (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty) jumped away alone in pursuit of Lutsenko on the descent but finished 40 seconds behind on the 30-year-old Kazakhstani rider. Vincenzo Albanese (Eolo-Kometa) won the sprint for third place at 1:13 and so moved up to third overall thanks to a final time four-second bonus.

Fisher-Black finished eighth at 1:15, at the back of the chase group, disappointed to have slipped from race leader to fourth overall at 1:07.

Lutsenko won the 2023 Giro di Sicilia by 44 seconds, with Meintjes taking second overall and Albanese third at 1:07 seconds.

Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

Latest on Cyclingnews