Giro di Sicilia: Alexey Lutsenko captures overall title with Mount Etna stage 4 solo victory

Alexey Lutsenko (Astana Qazaqstan) won the final stage of the Giro di Sicilia, gaining enough time on Kiwi Finn Fisher-Black (UAE Team Emirates) to snatch overall victory.

Lutsenko attacked on the final climb on the slopes of Mount Etna and then dived down the twisting road to victory in Giarre on the coast between Catania and Taormina.

Louis Meintjes (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty) jumped away alone in pursuit of Lutsenko on the descent but finished 40 seconds behind on the 30-year-old Kazakhstani rider. Vincenzo Albanese (Eolo-Kometa) won the sprint for third place at 1:13 and so moved up to third overall thanks to a final time four-second bonus.

Fisher-Black finished eighth at 1:15, at the back of the chase group, disappointed to have slipped from race leader to fourth overall at 1:07.

Lutsenko won the 2023 Giro di Sicilia by 44 seconds, with Meintjes taking second overall and Albanese third at 1:07 seconds.

