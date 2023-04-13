Giro di Sicilia: Joel Suter makes solo breakaway stick to win stage 3

Joel Suter (Tudor) held off the peloton on the twisting uphill finish in Termini Imerese to win stage 3 of the Giro di Sicilia and secure the first win of his professional career.

The Swiss rider was part of the break of the day and then hit out alone in the final kilometres. The peloton had timed their chase well but Suter refused to give up and used his power to speed through the hairpin final climb and hit the line first.

Local rider Filippo Fiorelli (Green Project-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè) finished four seconds behind Suter, with Elia Viviani (Italian national team) third.

Finn Fisher-Black (UAE Team Emirates) finished in the chase group and so kept his red leader’s jersey before Friday’s 216 km final stage over Mount Etna to Giarre.

The Kiwi leads Vincenzo Albanese (Eolo-Kometa) by just six seconds, with his teammate Diego Ulissi third at 14 seconds.

More to follow.

