Giro di Sicilia: Joel Suter makes solo breakaway stick to win stage 3

By Stephen Farrand
published

Chasers miss out in Termini Imerse as Tudor rider nabs uphill win

Joel Suter
Joel Suter (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Joel Suter (Tudor) held off the peloton on the twisting uphill finish in Termini Imerese to win stage 3 of the Giro di Sicilia and secure the first win of his professional career.

The Swiss rider was part of the break of the day and then hit out alone in the final kilometres. The peloton had timed their chase well but Suter refused to give up and used his power to speed through the hairpin final climb and hit the line first.

Local rider Filippo Fiorelli (Green Project-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè) finished four seconds behind Suter, with Elia Viviani (Italian national team) third.

Finn Fisher-Black (UAE Team Emirates) finished in the chase group and so kept his red leader’s jersey before Friday’s 216 km final stage over Mount Etna to Giarre.

The Kiwi leads Vincenzo Albanese (Eolo-Kometa) by just six seconds, with his teammate Diego Ulissi third at 14 seconds.

More to follow.

Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

Latest on Cyclingnews