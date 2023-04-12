Giro di Sicilia: Bonifazio sprints to stage 2 victory

By Daniel Ostanek
published

Italian takes first win of the season as Fisher-Black keeps race lead

Niccolo Bonifazio wins stage 2 of the Giro di Sicilia
Niccolo Bonifazio wins stage 2 of the Giro di Sicilia

Niccolò Bonifazio (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty) took his first win in his new colours, proving the quickest in the long sprint that concluded stage 2 of the Giro di Sicilia in Vittoria.

Vincenzo Albanese (Eolo-Kometa) sprinted to second place for the second stage in a row, while Blake Quick (Jayco-AlUla) rounded out the podium close behind.

More to come.

Daniel Ostanek
Daniel Ostanek
Production editor

Daniel Ostanek is production editor at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired as staff writer. Prior to joining the team, he had written for most major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly, Rouleur, and CyclingTips.

 

Daniel has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France and the spring Classics, and has interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Wout van Aert, Remco Evenepoel, Demi Vollering, and Anna van der Breggen.

 

As well as original reporting, news and feature writing, and production work, Daniel also runs The Leadout newsletter and oversees How to Watch guides throughout the season. His favourite races are Strade Bianche and the Volta a Portugal, and he rides a Colnago C40.

