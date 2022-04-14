Giro di Sicilia: Fran Miholjević wins stage 3

19-year-old CT Friuli rider takes the overall race lead

Image 1 of 8

TRENTO ITALY SEPTEMBER 11 Fran Miholjevic of Croatia competes during the 27th UEC Road Cycling European Championships 2021 U23 Mens Road Race a 1336km race from Trento to TrentoPiazza Duomo UECcycling on September 11 2021 in Trento Italy Photo by Justin SetterfieldGetty Images

Fran Miholjevic of Croatia (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Image 2 of 8

Giro di Sicilia 2022 - 3rd Edition - 3rd stage Realmonte - Piazza Armerina 171 km - 14/04/2022 - Damiano Caruso (ITA - Bahrain Victorious) - Alessandro Fedeli (ITA - Gazprom - RusVelo) - photo Massimo Fulgenzi/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

At stage 3 start afre Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Victorious) in leader's jersey and Alessandro Fedeli (Gazprom - RusVelo) wearing points jersey (Image credit: Massimo Fulgenzi/SprintCyclingAgency)
Image 3 of 8

Giro di Sicilia 2022 3rd Edition 3rd stage Realmonte Piazza Armerina 171 km 14042022 Intermarch Wanty Gobert Matriaux photo Massimo FulgenziSprintCyclingAgency2022

Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert team ride on 171km stage 3 past scenery in Sicily (Image credit: Massimo Fulgenzi/SprintCyclingAgency)
Image 4 of 8

Giro di Sicilia 2022 3rd Edition 3rd stage Realmonte Piazza Armerina 171 km 14042022 Scenery photo Massimo FulgenziSprintCyclingAgency2022

Peloton rides from Realmonte to Piazza Armerina (Image credit: Massimo Fulgenzi/SprintCyclingAgency)
Image 5 of 8

Giro di Sicilia 2022 - 3rd Edition - 3rd stage Realmonte - Piazza Armerina 171 km - 14/04/2022 - Damiano Caruso (ITA - Bahrain Victorious) - photo Massimo Fulgenzi/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Race leader Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Victorious) took command of GC after stage 2 win (Image credit: Massimo Fulgenzi/SprintCyclingAgency)
Image 6 of 8

Fran Miholjevic (Cycling Team Friuli ASD) scores double on Thursday with stage 3 win and GC lead (Image credit: Massimo Fulgenzi/SprintCyclingAgency)
Image 7 of 8

The 19-year-old Fran Miholjevic wins stage 3 in disbelief (Image credit: Massimo Fulgenzi/SprintCyclingAgency)
Image 8 of 8

Giro di Sicilia 2022 - 3rd Edition - 3rd stage Realmonte - Piazza Armerina 171 km - 14/04/2022 - Pier-AndrÃ© Cote (CAN - Human Powered Health) - Filippo Fiorelli (ITA - Bardiani - CSF - FaizanÃ¨) - photo Massimo Fulgenzi/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

The field sprint on stage 3 was won by Canadian Pier-André Coté (Image credit: Massimo Fulgenzi/SprintCyclingAgency)

Fran Miholjević (CT Friuli ASD) won stage 3 of the Giro di Sicilia with a solo ride in the final 10 kilometres to Piazza Armerina in Caltagirone. With the extra time over the chasing peloton, the 19-year-old Croatian shook his head in disbelief as he took a double win, overtaking Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Victorious) for the overall race lead.

Pier-André Coté (Human Powered Health) finished second in the bunch sprint while Filippo Fiorelli (Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè) took third place.

It was the first breakthrough victory for Miholjević, who had a win earlier this season at a one-day race in his home country. His GC lead puts him 18 seconds in front of Caruso, with Vincenzo Nibali (Astana Qazaqstan) in third another four seconds down, both finishing 41 seconds behind the youngster in the select group of 36 riders.

Miholjević was part of the original breakaway of six riders who charged to the front after the opening 50km were completed. He also took control of the best young rider classification with the stage victory. Fiorelli earned the sprint classification lead and Stefano Gandin (Team Corrate) continued at the top of the mountains classification.

“I gave it my all. It’s a sign that all the hard work I did has paid off. It’s life changing, but I still can’t believe it,” said Miholjević at the finish.

“I still don't believe what happened. I started with the intention of going on the run especially to show the sponsors live on TV but step by step we saw that the group was unable to recover. I started to believe it when I got to 50 meters and it was beautiful. I will try to keep the jersey but it will be very difficult, in the meantime I have won this extraordinary victory.”

The finale on Friday will conclude with the 140km stage 4 and a showdown at Etna, the final 39km all uphill to the ski resort area at Piano Provenzana.

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fran Miholjevic (Cro) Cycling Team Friuli ASD 4:54:07
2Pier Andre Cote (Can) Human Powered Health 0:00:41
3Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
4Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Work Service-Vitalcare-Dynatek
5Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
6Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
7Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
8Valerio Conti (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
9Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
10Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Italian National Team

General classification after stage 3
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fran Miholjevic (Cro) Cycling Team Friuli ASD 13:01:14
2Damiano Caruso (Ita) Italian National Team 0:00:18
3Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:00:22
4Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:00:23
5Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:00:24
6Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:28
7Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Italian National Team 0:00:31
8Nicola Conci (Ita) Italian National Team
9Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
10Edgar Andres Pinzon Villalba (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Shimano

