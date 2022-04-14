Giro di Sicilia: Fran Miholjević wins stage 3

Image 1 of 8 Fran Miholjevic of Croatia (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Image 2 of 8 At stage 3 start afre Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Victorious) in leader's jersey and Alessandro Fedeli (Gazprom - RusVelo) wearing points jersey (Image credit: Massimo Fulgenzi/SprintCyclingAgency) Image 3 of 8 Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert team ride on 171km stage 3 past scenery in Sicily (Image credit: Massimo Fulgenzi/SprintCyclingAgency) Image 4 of 8 Peloton rides from Realmonte to Piazza Armerina (Image credit: Massimo Fulgenzi/SprintCyclingAgency) Image 5 of 8 Race leader Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Victorious) took command of GC after stage 2 win (Image credit: Massimo Fulgenzi/SprintCyclingAgency) Image 6 of 8 Fran Miholjevic (Cycling Team Friuli ASD) scores double on Thursday with stage 3 win and GC lead (Image credit: Massimo Fulgenzi/SprintCyclingAgency) Image 7 of 8 The 19-year-old Fran Miholjevic wins stage 3 in disbelief (Image credit: Massimo Fulgenzi/SprintCyclingAgency) Image 8 of 8 The field sprint on stage 3 was won by Canadian Pier-André Coté (Image credit: Massimo Fulgenzi/SprintCyclingAgency)

Fran Miholjević (CT Friuli ASD) won stage 3 of the Giro di Sicilia with a solo ride in the final 10 kilometres to Piazza Armerina in Caltagirone. With the extra time over the chasing peloton, the 19-year-old Croatian shook his head in disbelief as he took a double win, overtaking Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Victorious) for the overall race lead.

Pier-André Coté (Human Powered Health) finished second in the bunch sprint while Filippo Fiorelli (Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè) took third place.

It was the first breakthrough victory for Miholjević, who had a win earlier this season at a one-day race in his home country. His GC lead puts him 18 seconds in front of Caruso, with Vincenzo Nibali (Astana Qazaqstan) in third another four seconds down, both finishing 41 seconds behind the youngster in the select group of 36 riders.

Miholjević was part of the original breakaway of six riders who charged to the front after the opening 50km were completed. He also took control of the best young rider classification with the stage victory. Fiorelli earned the sprint classification lead and Stefano Gandin (Team Corrate) continued at the top of the mountains classification.

“I gave it my all. It’s a sign that all the hard work I did has paid off. It’s life changing, but I still can’t believe it,” said Miholjević at the finish.

“I still don't believe what happened. I started with the intention of going on the run especially to show the sponsors live on TV but step by step we saw that the group was unable to recover. I started to believe it when I got to 50 meters and it was beautiful. I will try to keep the jersey but it will be very difficult, in the meantime I have won this extraordinary victory.”

The finale on Friday will conclude with the 140km stage 4 and a showdown at Etna, the final 39km all uphill to the ski resort area at Piano Provenzana.

More to follow...

Brief Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fran Miholjevic (Cro) Cycling Team Friuli ASD 4:54:07 2 Pier Andre Cote (Can) Human Powered Health 0:00:41 3 Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 4 Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Work Service-Vitalcare-Dynatek 5 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 6 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team 7 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 8 Valerio Conti (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team 9 Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 10 Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Italian National Team