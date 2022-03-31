Giro di Sicilia 2022

Stages

  • Giro di Sicilia 2022
    12 April 2022 - 15 April 2022 | Sicily | 2.1
    • Stage 1 | Milazzo - Bagheria
      2022-04-12 199km
    • Stage 2 | Palma di Montechiaro - Caltanissetta
      2022-04-13 152km
    • Stage 3 | Realmonte - Piazza Armerina
      2022-04-14 171km
    • Stage 4 | Ragalna - Etna
      2022-04-15 140km