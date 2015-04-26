Trending

Fraile wins Giro dell'Appennino

Spaniard beats Pirazzi and Cunego

Image 1 of 9

Omar Fraile (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) celebrates his win on the podium

Omar Fraile (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) celebrates his win on the podium
(Image credit: Giro dell'Appennino)
Image 2 of 9

Omar Fraile (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) celebrates winning the race

Omar Fraile (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) celebrates winning the race
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 3 of 9

Damiano Cunego (Nippo - Vini Fantini)

Damiano Cunego (Nippo - Vini Fantini)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 4 of 9

Damiano Cunego (Nippo - Vini Fantini) and Omar Fraile (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA)

Damiano Cunego (Nippo - Vini Fantini) and Omar Fraile (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 5 of 9

Omar Fraile (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) happy to won his first professional race

Omar Fraile (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) happy to won his first professional race
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 6 of 9

A custom helmet for Franco Pellizzotti (IAndroni Giocattoli) who finished fourth

A custom helmet for Franco Pellizzotti (IAndroni Giocattoli) who finished fourth
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 7 of 9

Stefano Pirazzi (Bardiani CSF) disappointed with second place

Stefano Pirazzi (Bardiani CSF) disappointed with second place
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 8 of 9

The legs of the team presentation

The legs of the team presentation
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 9 of 9

Omar Fraile (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) wins Giro dell'Appennino

Omar Fraile (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) wins Giro dell'Appennino
(Image credit: Giro dell'Appennino)

Omar Fraile (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) won the Giro dell'Appennino on Sunday. The Spaniard beat rivals Stefano Pirazzi (Bardiani CSF) and Damiano Cunego (Nippo - Vini Fantini) to the finish line in Italy.

The 192.5km one-day race was aggressive from the start with a series of attacks that led to an early breakaway of nine riders. The move arrived to the bottom of the second to last climb of the day, Passo Bocchetta, located 40km from the finish line.

Edoardo Zardini (Bardiani-CSF) and Cunego launched their attacks and gained a lead on the field, holding 16 seconds at the top of the climb to the eventual stage winner Fraile, and another minute to a group that included Pirazzi. The groups came together with 10km to go over the Passo dei Giovi, causing a series of attacks all the way to the finish line.

Pirazzi attacked with one kilometre to go and got a gap, but he was caught and passed by Fraile just before the finish. Cunego sprinted in for third place.

Pirazzi expressed disappointment in his second place having started the race feeling good about his form and wanting to take the win.

"It’s a pity because today the victory seemed to be in our hands," he said. "On the Bocchetta climb I felt really good and I didn’t push strong because we had Zardini in front. Then when we joined him and Cunego with less than 10km to go, we started to attack one by one.

"I tried two times, the first didn’t work but the second inside the final km seemed to be good. Unfortunately with 500 meters to go Fraile arrived really fast from behind and he passed me close to the arrival. I threw away a good opportunity but I’m pleased about my condition that day by day is improving."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga4:42:13
2Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:01
3Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:00:02
4Franco Pellizzotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
5Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga
6Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
7Simone Petilli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
8Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:03
9Sergey Shilov (Rus) Lokosphinx0:01:09
10Davide Gabburo (Ita) Nazionale Italia
11Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast
12Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
13Walter Pedraza Morales (Col) Colombia
14Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Lokosphinx
15Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
16Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
17Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
18Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
19Francesco Reda (Ita) Team Idea 2010 Asd
20Hugh Carthy (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga
21Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast0:01:33
22Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Lokosphinx0:05:49
23Gian Marco Di Francesco (Ita) Mg.Kvis-Vega
24Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
25Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
26Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga
27Ricardo Vilela (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga
28Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Rusvelo
29Elia Favilli (Ita) Southeast
30Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
31Yonattah Monsalve (Ita) Southeast
32Marco Tecchio (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
33Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
34Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Lokosphinx
35Serghei Tvetcov (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:07:37
36Alexander Evtushenko (Rus) Rusvelo
37Stefano Nardelli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier0:08:09
38Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Rusvelo
39David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
40Patrick Schultus (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
41Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nazionale Italia
42Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Nazionale Italia0:12:30
43Alberto Marengo (Ita) Nazionale Italia
44Andrea Garosio (Ita) Nazionale Italia
45Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Nazionale Italia
46Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Nazionale Italia
47Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia
48David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga
49Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga
50Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Rusvelo
51Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nazionale Italia
52Stiven Ramirez (Col) Colombia
53Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Rusvelo
54Dmitry Sokolov (Rus) Lokosphinx
55Alexander Vdovin (Rus) Lokosphinx
56Redi Halilaj (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Selle Smp
57Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
58Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast
59Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
60Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Southeast
DNFLuca Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFSimone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFSimone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFFabio Taborre (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
DNFJorge Castiblanco (Col) Colombia
DNFRodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia
DNFJose Sarmiento (Col) Colombia
DNFAlessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFManabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFAntonio Nibali (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFRiccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFDidier Chaparro (Col) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFSimone Ponzi (Ita) Southeast
DNFMirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast
DNFAngel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga
DNFAlexander Foliforov (Rus) Rusvelo
DNFRoman Kustadinchev (Rus) Rusvelo
DNFMatteo Occhialini (Ita) Mg.Kvis-Vega
DNFRaffaele Radice (Ita) Mg.Kvis-Vega
DNFFabio Tuzi (Ita) Mg.Kvis-Vega
DNFAntonio Santoro (Ita) Mg.Kvis-Vega
DNFEmiliano Faieta (Ita) Mg.Kvis-Vega
DNFMirko Torta (Ita) Team Idea 2010 Asd
DNFManuel Todaro (Ita) Team Idea 2010 Asd
DNFAlessandro Mariani (Ita) Team Idea 2010 Asd
DNFGiacomo Peretto (Ita) Team Idea 2010 Asd
DNFDavide Plebani (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
DNFFrancesco Chesi (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
DNFGiovanni Pedretti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
DNFSebastian Trillini (Arg) Unieuro Wilier
DNFRostyslav Zhukovskyi (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Selle Smp
DNFVolodymyr Fredyuk (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Selle Smp
DNFYukinori Hishinuma (Jpn) Amore & Vita - Selle Smp
DNFRino Zampilli (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle Smp
DNFVolodymyr Kogut (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Selle Smp
DNFSergey Vdovin (Rus) Lokosphinx
DNFVasilii Neustroev (Rus) Lokosphinx
DNFMario Stock (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
DNFMario Schoibl (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team

 

