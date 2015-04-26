Fraile wins Giro dell'Appennino
Spaniard beats Pirazzi and Cunego
Omar Fraile (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) won the Giro dell'Appennino on Sunday. The Spaniard beat rivals Stefano Pirazzi (Bardiani CSF) and Damiano Cunego (Nippo - Vini Fantini) to the finish line in Italy.
The 192.5km one-day race was aggressive from the start with a series of attacks that led to an early breakaway of nine riders. The move arrived to the bottom of the second to last climb of the day, Passo Bocchetta, located 40km from the finish line.
Edoardo Zardini (Bardiani-CSF) and Cunego launched their attacks and gained a lead on the field, holding 16 seconds at the top of the climb to the eventual stage winner Fraile, and another minute to a group that included Pirazzi. The groups came together with 10km to go over the Passo dei Giovi, causing a series of attacks all the way to the finish line.
Pirazzi attacked with one kilometre to go and got a gap, but he was caught and passed by Fraile just before the finish. Cunego sprinted in for third place.
Pirazzi expressed disappointment in his second place having started the race feeling good about his form and wanting to take the win.
"It’s a pity because today the victory seemed to be in our hands," he said. "On the Bocchetta climb I felt really good and I didn’t push strong because we had Zardini in front. Then when we joined him and Cunego with less than 10km to go, we started to attack one by one.
"I tried two times, the first didn’t work but the second inside the final km seemed to be good. Unfortunately with 500 meters to go Fraile arrived really fast from behind and he passed me close to the arrival. I threw away a good opportunity but I’m pleased about my condition that day by day is improving."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga
|4:42:13
|2
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:01
|3
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:00:02
|4
|Franco Pellizzotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|5
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga
|6
|Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|7
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|8
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:03
|9
|Sergey Shilov (Rus) Lokosphinx
|0:01:09
|10
|Davide Gabburo (Ita) Nazionale Italia
|11
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast
|12
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|13
|Walter Pedraza Morales (Col) Colombia
|14
|Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Lokosphinx
|15
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|16
|Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|17
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|18
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|19
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Team Idea 2010 Asd
|20
|Hugh Carthy (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga
|21
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast
|0:01:33
|22
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Lokosphinx
|0:05:49
|23
|Gian Marco Di Francesco (Ita) Mg.Kvis-Vega
|24
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|25
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|26
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga
|27
|Ricardo Vilela (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga
|28
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Rusvelo
|29
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Southeast
|30
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|31
|Yonattah Monsalve (Ita) Southeast
|32
|Marco Tecchio (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|33
|Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|34
|Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Lokosphinx
|35
|Serghei Tvetcov (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:07:37
|36
|Alexander Evtushenko (Rus) Rusvelo
|37
|Stefano Nardelli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|0:08:09
|38
|Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Rusvelo
|39
|David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|40
|Patrick Schultus (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|41
|Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nazionale Italia
|42
|Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Nazionale Italia
|0:12:30
|43
|Alberto Marengo (Ita) Nazionale Italia
|44
|Andrea Garosio (Ita) Nazionale Italia
|45
|Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Nazionale Italia
|46
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Nazionale Italia
|47
|Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia
|48
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga
|49
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga
|50
|Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Rusvelo
|51
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nazionale Italia
|52
|Stiven Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|53
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Rusvelo
|54
|Dmitry Sokolov (Rus) Lokosphinx
|55
|Alexander Vdovin (Rus) Lokosphinx
|56
|Redi Halilaj (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Selle Smp
|57
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|58
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast
|59
|Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|60
|Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Southeast
|DNF
|Luca Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|DNF
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|DNF
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|DNF
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|DNF
|Jorge Castiblanco (Col) Colombia
|DNF
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia
|DNF
|Jose Sarmiento (Col) Colombia
|DNF
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|DNF
|Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|DNF
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|DNF
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|DNF
|Didier Chaparro (Col) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|DNF
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Southeast
|DNF
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast
|DNF
|Angel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga
|DNF
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Rusvelo
|DNF
|Roman Kustadinchev (Rus) Rusvelo
|DNF
|Matteo Occhialini (Ita) Mg.Kvis-Vega
|DNF
|Raffaele Radice (Ita) Mg.Kvis-Vega
|DNF
|Fabio Tuzi (Ita) Mg.Kvis-Vega
|DNF
|Antonio Santoro (Ita) Mg.Kvis-Vega
|DNF
|Emiliano Faieta (Ita) Mg.Kvis-Vega
|DNF
|Mirko Torta (Ita) Team Idea 2010 Asd
|DNF
|Manuel Todaro (Ita) Team Idea 2010 Asd
|DNF
|Alessandro Mariani (Ita) Team Idea 2010 Asd
|DNF
|Giacomo Peretto (Ita) Team Idea 2010 Asd
|DNF
|Davide Plebani (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|DNF
|Francesco Chesi (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|DNF
|Giovanni Pedretti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|DNF
|Sebastian Trillini (Arg) Unieuro Wilier
|DNF
|Rostyslav Zhukovskyi (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Selle Smp
|DNF
|Volodymyr Fredyuk (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Selle Smp
|DNF
|Yukinori Hishinuma (Jpn) Amore & Vita - Selle Smp
|DNF
|Rino Zampilli (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle Smp
|DNF
|Volodymyr Kogut (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Selle Smp
|DNF
|Sergey Vdovin (Rus) Lokosphinx
|DNF
|Vasilii Neustroev (Rus) Lokosphinx
|DNF
|Mario Stock (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|DNF
|Mario Schoibl (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
