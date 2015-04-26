Image 1 of 9 Omar Fraile (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) celebrates his win on the podium (Image credit: Giro dell'Appennino) Image 2 of 9 Omar Fraile (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) celebrates winning the race (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 3 of 9 Damiano Cunego (Nippo - Vini Fantini) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 4 of 9 Damiano Cunego (Nippo - Vini Fantini) and Omar Fraile (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 5 of 9 Omar Fraile (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) happy to won his first professional race (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 6 of 9 A custom helmet for Franco Pellizzotti (IAndroni Giocattoli) who finished fourth (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 7 of 9 Stefano Pirazzi (Bardiani CSF) disappointed with second place (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 8 of 9 The legs of the team presentation (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 9 of 9 Omar Fraile (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) wins Giro dell'Appennino (Image credit: Giro dell'Appennino)

Omar Fraile (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) won the Giro dell'Appennino on Sunday. The Spaniard beat rivals Stefano Pirazzi (Bardiani CSF) and Damiano Cunego (Nippo - Vini Fantini) to the finish line in Italy.

The 192.5km one-day race was aggressive from the start with a series of attacks that led to an early breakaway of nine riders. The move arrived to the bottom of the second to last climb of the day, Passo Bocchetta, located 40km from the finish line.

Edoardo Zardini (Bardiani-CSF) and Cunego launched their attacks and gained a lead on the field, holding 16 seconds at the top of the climb to the eventual stage winner Fraile, and another minute to a group that included Pirazzi. The groups came together with 10km to go over the Passo dei Giovi, causing a series of attacks all the way to the finish line.

Pirazzi attacked with one kilometre to go and got a gap, but he was caught and passed by Fraile just before the finish. Cunego sprinted in for third place.

Pirazzi expressed disappointment in his second place having started the race feeling good about his form and wanting to take the win.

"It’s a pity because today the victory seemed to be in our hands," he said. "On the Bocchetta climb I felt really good and I didn’t push strong because we had Zardini in front. Then when we joined him and Cunego with less than 10km to go, we started to attack one by one.

"I tried two times, the first didn’t work but the second inside the final km seemed to be good. Unfortunately with 500 meters to go Fraile arrived really fast from behind and he passed me close to the arrival. I threw away a good opportunity but I’m pleased about my condition that day by day is improving."

