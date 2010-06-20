Image 1 of 2 Eleonora Patuzzo (Safi - Pasta Zara) wins the Giro del Trentino's final stage in Cles. (Image credit: Women's Giro Del Trentino) Image 2 of 2 The stage three podium (l-r): Judith Arndt, Eleonora Patuzzo and Claudia Häusler. (Image credit: Women's Giro Del Trentino)

Eleonora Patuzzo (Safi - Pasta Zara) won the final stage of the Giro del Trentino today from a four-rider break. The Italian outsprinted Judith Arndt (HTC Columbia Women) and Claudia Häusler (Cervelo TestTeam) at the conclusion of the 72km stage into Cles. Arndt's teammate Noemi Cantele finished fourth while Monia Baccaille (Team Valdarno) finished fifth 31 seconds later to lead in a 16-rider chase group containing the GC contenders.

Emma Pooley (Cervelo TestTeam) defended her leader's jersey earned in the opening stage to claim the overall classification, the Briton's second stage race win of the season. Arndt finished second, 2:25 behind, while Pooley's teammate Häusler rounded out the podium in third, 2:41 back.. In today's 72 km stage from Castel Thun to Cles, Häussler placed third behind Judith Arndt and stage winner Eleonora Patuzzo (ITA-Safi Pasta Zara).

"It went really well today, we kept the jersey, the team worked hard and rode very aggressively and we were able to make some attacks," said Pooley. "In the front group there were fourteen riders with three from our team. Sharon was super strong today and Claudia ended up in the breakaway with Arndt and finished third in the stage and in the general classification as well. Today's conditions were not easy. It was wet and cold and the team really held it together to achieve another great result for the team."

"We tried to make it hard again today as we were climbing up 1000 metres on the stages' only climb. We experienced strong conditions with heavy rain and it was quite cold," said Jens Zemke, Sports Director. "Super job from the team, we won just about everything with the mountain jersey also going to Pooley, fantastic team work and team spirit."

Full Results 1 Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara 2:04:15 2 Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 3 Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 4 Noemi Cantele (Ita) HTC Columbia Women 0:00:05 5 Monia Baccaille (Ita) Team Valdarno 0:00:31 6 Rossella Callovi (Ita) ASD Vecchia Fontana 7 Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Team System Data 0:00:33 8 Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 9 Edita Pucinskaite (Ltu) Gauss RDZ Ormu 10 Irina Molicheva (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets 11 Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Safi - Pasta Zara 12 Shara Gillow (Aus) Australia 13 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling 14 Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Australia 15 Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi 16 Verónica Leal Balderas (Mex) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 17 Polona Batagelj (Slo) Slovenia 18 Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 19 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Team Valdarno 20 Amber Rais (USA) Kuota Speed Kueens 0:00:40 21 Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu 0:01:09 22 Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara 23 Natalia Boyarskaya (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets 24 Carlee Taylor (Aus) Australia 0:03:15 25 Catherine Hare Willianson (GBr) Great Britain 26 Oksana Kashchishina (Ukr) Team System Data 27 Katie Colclough (GBr) Great Britain 28 Katarzyna Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech 29 Valentina Carretta (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi 0:06:44 30 Christina Kollmann (Aut) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo 0:09:46 31 Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara 32 Simona Frapporti (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech 33 Liza Rachetto (USA) Team System Data 34 Francesca Tognali (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech 35 Daniela Pintarelli (Aut) Kuota Speed Kueens 36 Lorena Foresi (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara 37 Chiara Vanni (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech 38 Lisa Jacobs (Aus) Australia 39 Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Cervelo Test Team 40 Xin Liu (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling 41 Megan Dunn (Aus) Australia 42 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Australia 43 Emma Trott (GBr) Great Britain 44 Alice Donadoni (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu 0:18:01 HD Marina Bodulak (Cro) Croatia HD Maja Marukic (Cro) Croatia HD Mia Radotic (Cro) Croatia HD Wanda Svrakic (Cro) Croatia HD Suzie Godart (Lux) Fenixs - Petrogradets HD Eleonora Suelotto (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu HD Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu HD Lucy Martin (GBr) Great Britain HD Min Gao (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling HD Lina Shi (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling HD Fan Li Shen (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling HD Na Zhao (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling HD Elisabeth Reiner (Aut) Kuota Speed Kueens HD Bernadette Schober (Aut) Kuota Speed Kueens HD Samantha Galassi (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox HD Alenka Novak (Slo) Slovenia HD Urša Pintar (Slo) Slovenia HD Tjaša Rutar (Slo) Slovenia HD Ajda Opeka (Slo) Slovenia HD Petra Zrimšek (Slo) Slovenia HD Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi HD Alessandra D'Ettorre (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi HD Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi HD Edita Unguryte (Ltu) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo HD Rosane Kirch (Bra) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo HD Uenia Fernandes Da Souza (Bra) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo HD Martina Corazza (Ita) Team Valdarno HD Eleonora Spaliviero (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech HD Lorena D'Ursi (Ita) Team System Data HD Federica Primavera (Ita) Team System Data HD Stefania Baldi (Ita) Team System Data HD Chiara Capuzzo (Ita) ASD Vecchia Fontana HD Judith Pollinger (Ita) Rapp.Suedtirol Alto Adige HD Cornelia Schuster (Ita) Rapp.Suedtirol Alto Adige DNF Emilie Aubry (Swi) Cervelo Test Team DNF Patricia Schwager (Swi) Cervelo Test Team DNF Nicole Cooke (GBr) Great Britain DNF Angharad Mason (GBr) Great Britain DNF Xiao Ling Luo (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling DNF Barbara Guarischi (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox DNF Serena Mensa (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox DNF Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Noris Cycling DNF Angela Hennig (Ger) Noris Cycling DNF Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Noris Cycling DNF Marlen Jöhrend (Ger) Noris Cycling DNF Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Noris Cycling DNF Luise Keller (Ger) HTC Columbia Women DNF Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women DNF Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women DNF Serena Danesi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi DNF Chiara Bortolus (Ita) Team Valdarno DNF Laura Bozzolo (Ita) Team Valdarno DNF Saneila Biagi (Ita) Team Valdarno DNF Laura Messina (Ita) ASD Vecchia Fontana DNF Eva Lechner (Ita) Rapp.Suedtirol Alto Adige DNS Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu DNS Giulia Lazzerini (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox