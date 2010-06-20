Pooley prevails at Giro del Trentino
Patuzzo sprints to final stage victory
Eleonora Patuzzo (Safi - Pasta Zara) won the final stage of the Giro del Trentino today from a four-rider break. The Italian outsprinted Judith Arndt (HTC Columbia Women) and Claudia Häusler (Cervelo TestTeam) at the conclusion of the 72km stage into Cles. Arndt's teammate Noemi Cantele finished fourth while Monia Baccaille (Team Valdarno) finished fifth 31 seconds later to lead in a 16-rider chase group containing the GC contenders.
Emma Pooley (Cervelo TestTeam) defended her leader's jersey earned in the opening stage to claim the overall classification, the Briton's second stage race win of the season. Arndt finished second, 2:25 behind, while Pooley's teammate Häusler rounded out the podium in third, 2:41 back.. In today's 72 km stage from Castel Thun to Cles, Häussler placed third behind Judith Arndt and stage winner Eleonora Patuzzo (ITA-Safi Pasta Zara).
"It went really well today, we kept the jersey, the team worked hard and rode very aggressively and we were able to make some attacks," said Pooley. "In the front group there were fourteen riders with three from our team. Sharon was super strong today and Claudia ended up in the breakaway with Arndt and finished third in the stage and in the general classification as well. Today's conditions were not easy. It was wet and cold and the team really held it together to achieve another great result for the team."
"We tried to make it hard again today as we were climbing up 1000 metres on the stages' only climb. We experienced strong conditions with heavy rain and it was quite cold," said Jens Zemke, Sports Director. "Super job from the team, we won just about everything with the mountain jersey also going to Pooley, fantastic team work and team spirit."
|1
|Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara
|2:04:15
|2
|Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|3
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|4
|Noemi Cantele (Ita) HTC Columbia Women
|0:00:05
|5
|Monia Baccaille (Ita) Team Valdarno
|0:00:31
|6
|Rossella Callovi (Ita) ASD Vecchia Fontana
|7
|Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Team System Data
|0:00:33
|8
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|9
|Edita Pucinskaite (Ltu) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|10
|Irina Molicheva (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|11
|Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Safi - Pasta Zara
|12
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Australia
|13
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling
|14
|Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Australia
|15
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi
|16
|Verónica Leal Balderas (Mex) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|17
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) Slovenia
|18
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|19
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Team Valdarno
|20
|Amber Rais (USA) Kuota Speed Kueens
|0:00:40
|21
|Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|0:01:09
|22
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
|23
|Natalia Boyarskaya (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|24
|Carlee Taylor (Aus) Australia
|0:03:15
|25
|Catherine Hare Willianson (GBr) Great Britain
|26
|Oksana Kashchishina (Ukr) Team System Data
|27
|Katie Colclough (GBr) Great Britain
|28
|Katarzyna Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
|29
|Valentina Carretta (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi
|0:06:44
|30
|Christina Kollmann (Aut) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo
|0:09:46
|31
|Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
|32
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
|33
|Liza Rachetto (USA) Team System Data
|34
|Francesca Tognali (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
|35
|Daniela Pintarelli (Aut) Kuota Speed Kueens
|36
|Lorena Foresi (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara
|37
|Chiara Vanni (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
|38
|Lisa Jacobs (Aus) Australia
|39
|Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Cervelo Test Team
|40
|Xin Liu (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|41
|Megan Dunn (Aus) Australia
|42
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Australia
|43
|Emma Trott (GBr) Great Britain
|44
|Alice Donadoni (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|0:18:01
|HD
|Marina Bodulak (Cro) Croatia
|HD
|Maja Marukic (Cro) Croatia
|HD
|Mia Radotic (Cro) Croatia
|HD
|Wanda Svrakic (Cro) Croatia
|HD
|Suzie Godart (Lux) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|HD
|Eleonora Suelotto (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|HD
|Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|HD
|Lucy Martin (GBr) Great Britain
|HD
|Min Gao (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|HD
|Lina Shi (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|HD
|Fan Li Shen (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|HD
|Na Zhao (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|HD
|Elisabeth Reiner (Aut) Kuota Speed Kueens
|HD
|Bernadette Schober (Aut) Kuota Speed Kueens
|HD
|Samantha Galassi (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|HD
|Alenka Novak (Slo) Slovenia
|HD
|Urša Pintar (Slo) Slovenia
|HD
|Tjaša Rutar (Slo) Slovenia
|HD
|Ajda Opeka (Slo) Slovenia
|HD
|Petra Zrimšek (Slo) Slovenia
|HD
|Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi
|HD
|Alessandra D'Ettorre (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi
|HD
|Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi
|HD
|Edita Unguryte (Ltu) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo
|HD
|Rosane Kirch (Bra) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo
|HD
|Uenia Fernandes Da Souza (Bra) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo
|HD
|Martina Corazza (Ita) Team Valdarno
|HD
|Eleonora Spaliviero (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
|HD
|Lorena D'Ursi (Ita) Team System Data
|HD
|Federica Primavera (Ita) Team System Data
|HD
|Stefania Baldi (Ita) Team System Data
|HD
|Chiara Capuzzo (Ita) ASD Vecchia Fontana
|HD
|Judith Pollinger (Ita) Rapp.Suedtirol Alto Adige
|HD
|Cornelia Schuster (Ita) Rapp.Suedtirol Alto Adige
|DNF
|Emilie Aubry (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
|DNF
|Patricia Schwager (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
|DNF
|Nicole Cooke (GBr) Great Britain
|DNF
|Angharad Mason (GBr) Great Britain
|DNF
|Xiao Ling Luo (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|DNF
|Serena Mensa (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|DNF
|Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Noris Cycling
|DNF
|Angela Hennig (Ger) Noris Cycling
|DNF
|Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Noris Cycling
|DNF
|Marlen Jöhrend (Ger) Noris Cycling
|DNF
|Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Noris Cycling
|DNF
|Luise Keller (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|DNF
|Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|DNF
|Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
|DNF
|Serena Danesi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi
|DNF
|Chiara Bortolus (Ita) Team Valdarno
|DNF
|Laura Bozzolo (Ita) Team Valdarno
|DNF
|Saneila Biagi (Ita) Team Valdarno
|DNF
|Laura Messina (Ita) ASD Vecchia Fontana
|DNF
|Eva Lechner (Ita) Rapp.Suedtirol Alto Adige
|DNS
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|DNS
|Giulia Lazzerini (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|1
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|7:07:06
|2
|Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|0:02:25
|3
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|0:02:41
|4
|Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara
|0:02:46
|5
|Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Safi - Pasta Zara
|0:02:53
|6
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling
|0:03:14
|7
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi
|0:03:19
|8
|Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Team System Data
|9
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|10
|Edita Pucinskaite (Ltu) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|11
|Verónica Leal Balderas (Mex) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|12
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Australia
|13
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) Slovenia
|14
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Team Valdarno
|15
|Amber Rais (USA) Kuota Speed Kueens
|0:03:26
|16
|Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|0:03:29
|17
|Irina Molicheva (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|0:04:15
|18
|Noemi Cantele (Ita) HTC Columbia Women
|0:04:55
|19
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
|0:05:03
|20
|Oksana Kashchishina (Ukr) Team System Data
|0:06:57
|21
|Katarzyna Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
|22
|Carlee Taylor (Aus) Australia
|23
|Catherine Hare Willianson (GBr) Great Britain
|24
|Rossella Callovi (Ita) ASD Vecchia Fontana
|0:10:12
|25
|Valentina Carretta (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi
|0:10:26
|26
|Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
|0:12:32
|27
|Daniela Pintarelli (Aut) Kuota Speed Kueens
|28
|Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Cervelo Test Team
|29
|Christina Kollmann (Aut) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo
|30
|Monia Baccaille (Ita) Team Valdarno
|0:13:23
|31
|Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Australia
|0:13:25
|32
|Liza Rachetto (USA) Team System Data
|0:13:28
|33
|Lorena Foresi (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara
|0:14:06
|34
|Lisa Jacobs (Aus) Australia
|0:15:39
|35
|Natalia Boyarskaya (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|36
|Katie Colclough (GBr) Great Britain
|0:16:05
|37
|Megan Dunn (Aus) Australia
|0:16:59
|38
|Emma Trott (GBr) Great Britain
|0:17:55
|39
|Chiara Vanni (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
|0:20:26
|40
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
|0:22:32
|41
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Australia
|0:22:38
|42
|Francesca Tognali (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
|43
|Xin Liu (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|0:27:09
|44
|Alice Donadoni (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|0:43:11
