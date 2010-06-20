Trending

Pooley prevails at Giro del Trentino

Patuzzo sprints to final stage victory

Eleonora Patuzzo (Safi - Pasta Zara) wins the Giro del Trentino's final stage in Cles.

(Image credit: Women's Giro Del Trentino)
The stage three podium (l-r): Judith Arndt, Eleonora Patuzzo and Claudia Häusler.

(Image credit: Women's Giro Del Trentino)

Eleonora Patuzzo (Safi - Pasta Zara) won the final stage of the Giro del Trentino today from a four-rider break. The Italian outsprinted Judith Arndt (HTC Columbia Women) and Claudia Häusler (Cervelo TestTeam) at the conclusion of the 72km stage into Cles. Arndt's teammate Noemi Cantele finished fourth while Monia Baccaille (Team Valdarno) finished fifth 31 seconds later to lead in a 16-rider chase group containing the GC contenders.

Emma Pooley (Cervelo TestTeam) defended her leader's jersey earned in the opening stage to claim the overall classification, the Briton's second stage race win of the season. Arndt finished second, 2:25 behind, while Pooley's teammate Häusler rounded out the podium in third, 2:41 back.. In today's 72 km stage from Castel Thun to Cles, Häussler placed third behind Judith Arndt and stage winner Eleonora Patuzzo (ITA-Safi Pasta Zara).

"It went really well today, we kept the jersey, the team worked hard and rode very aggressively and we were able to make some attacks," said Pooley. "In the front group there were fourteen riders with three from our team. Sharon was super strong today and Claudia ended up in the breakaway with Arndt and finished third in the stage and in the general classification as well. Today's conditions were not easy. It was wet and cold and the team really held it together to achieve another great result for the team."

"We tried to make it hard again today as we were climbing up 1000 metres on the stages' only climb. We experienced strong conditions with heavy rain and it was quite cold," said Jens Zemke, Sports Director. "Super job from the team, we won just about everything with the mountain jersey also going to Pooley, fantastic team work and team spirit."

Full Results
1Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara2:04:15
2Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
3Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
4Noemi Cantele (Ita) HTC Columbia Women0:00:05
5Monia Baccaille (Ita) Team Valdarno0:00:31
6Rossella Callovi (Ita) ASD Vecchia Fontana
7Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Team System Data0:00:33
8Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
9Edita Pucinskaite (Ltu) Gauss RDZ Ormu
10Irina Molicheva (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
11Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Safi - Pasta Zara
12Shara Gillow (Aus) Australia
13Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling
14Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Australia
15Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi
16Verónica Leal Balderas (Mex) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
17Polona Batagelj (Slo) Slovenia
18Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
19Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Team Valdarno
20Amber Rais (USA) Kuota Speed Kueens0:00:40
21Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu0:01:09
22Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
23Natalia Boyarskaya (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
24Carlee Taylor (Aus) Australia0:03:15
25Catherine Hare Willianson (GBr) Great Britain
26Oksana Kashchishina (Ukr) Team System Data
27Katie Colclough (GBr) Great Britain
28Katarzyna Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
29Valentina Carretta (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi0:06:44
30Christina Kollmann (Aut) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo0:09:46
31Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
32Simona Frapporti (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
33Liza Rachetto (USA) Team System Data
34Francesca Tognali (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
35Daniela Pintarelli (Aut) Kuota Speed Kueens
36Lorena Foresi (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara
37Chiara Vanni (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
38Lisa Jacobs (Aus) Australia
39Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Cervelo Test Team
40Xin Liu (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
41Megan Dunn (Aus) Australia
42Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Australia
43Emma Trott (GBr) Great Britain
44Alice Donadoni (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu0:18:01
HDMarina Bodulak (Cro) Croatia
HDMaja Marukic (Cro) Croatia
HDMia Radotic (Cro) Croatia
HDWanda Svrakic (Cro) Croatia
HDSuzie Godart (Lux) Fenixs - Petrogradets
HDEleonora Suelotto (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
HDAlessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
HDLucy Martin (GBr) Great Britain
HDMin Gao (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
HDLina Shi (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
HDFan Li Shen (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
HDNa Zhao (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
HDElisabeth Reiner (Aut) Kuota Speed Kueens
HDBernadette Schober (Aut) Kuota Speed Kueens
HDSamantha Galassi (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
HDAlenka Novak (Slo) Slovenia
HDUrša Pintar (Slo) Slovenia
HDTjaša Rutar (Slo) Slovenia
HDAjda Opeka (Slo) Slovenia
HDPetra Zrimšek (Slo) Slovenia
HDValentina Bastianelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi
HDAlessandra D'Ettorre (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi
HDJennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi
HDEdita Unguryte (Ltu) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo
HDRosane Kirch (Bra) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo
HDUenia Fernandes Da Souza (Bra) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo
HDMartina Corazza (Ita) Team Valdarno
HDEleonora Spaliviero (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
HDLorena D'Ursi (Ita) Team System Data
HDFederica Primavera (Ita) Team System Data
HDStefania Baldi (Ita) Team System Data
HDChiara Capuzzo (Ita) ASD Vecchia Fontana
HDJudith Pollinger (Ita) Rapp.Suedtirol Alto Adige
HDCornelia Schuster (Ita) Rapp.Suedtirol Alto Adige
DNFEmilie Aubry (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
DNFPatricia Schwager (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
DNFNicole Cooke (GBr) Great Britain
DNFAngharad Mason (GBr) Great Britain
DNFXiao Ling Luo (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
DNFBarbara Guarischi (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
DNFSerena Mensa (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
DNFElke Gebhardt (Ger) Noris Cycling
DNFAngela Hennig (Ger) Noris Cycling
DNFStephanie Pohl (Ger) Noris Cycling
DNFMarlen Jöhrend (Ger) Noris Cycling
DNFMadeleine Sandig (Ger) Noris Cycling
DNFLuise Keller (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
DNFIna Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
DNFAdrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
DNFSerena Danesi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi
DNFChiara Bortolus (Ita) Team Valdarno
DNFLaura Bozzolo (Ita) Team Valdarno
DNFSaneila Biagi (Ita) Team Valdarno
DNFLaura Messina (Ita) ASD Vecchia Fontana
DNFEva Lechner (Ita) Rapp.Suedtirol Alto Adige
DNSGiorgia Bronzini (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
DNSGiulia Lazzerini (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox

Final general classification
1Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team7:07:06
2Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women0:02:25
3Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team0:02:41
4Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara0:02:46
5Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Safi - Pasta Zara0:02:53
6Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling0:03:14
7Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi0:03:19
8Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Team System Data
9Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
10Edita Pucinskaite (Ltu) Gauss RDZ Ormu
11Verónica Leal Balderas (Mex) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
12Shara Gillow (Aus) Australia
13Polona Batagelj (Slo) Slovenia
14Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Team Valdarno
15Amber Rais (USA) Kuota Speed Kueens0:03:26
16Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu0:03:29
17Irina Molicheva (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets0:04:15
18Noemi Cantele (Ita) HTC Columbia Women0:04:55
19Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara0:05:03
20Oksana Kashchishina (Ukr) Team System Data0:06:57
21Katarzyna Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
22Carlee Taylor (Aus) Australia
23Catherine Hare Willianson (GBr) Great Britain
24Rossella Callovi (Ita) ASD Vecchia Fontana0:10:12
25Valentina Carretta (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi0:10:26
26Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara0:12:32
27Daniela Pintarelli (Aut) Kuota Speed Kueens
28Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Cervelo Test Team
29Christina Kollmann (Aut) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo
30Monia Baccaille (Ita) Team Valdarno0:13:23
31Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Australia0:13:25
32Liza Rachetto (USA) Team System Data0:13:28
33Lorena Foresi (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara0:14:06
34Lisa Jacobs (Aus) Australia0:15:39
35Natalia Boyarskaya (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
36Katie Colclough (GBr) Great Britain0:16:05
37Megan Dunn (Aus) Australia0:16:59
38Emma Trott (GBr) Great Britain0:17:55
39Chiara Vanni (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech0:20:26
40Simona Frapporti (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech0:22:32
41Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Australia0:22:38
42Francesca Tognali (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
43Xin Liu (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling0:27:09
44Alice Donadoni (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu0:43:11

