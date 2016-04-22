Image 1 of 61 Mikel Landa (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 61 Tanel Kangert on the stage 4 podium at Giro del Trentino (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 61 Tanel Kangert wins stage 4 of Giro del Trentino (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 61 Tanel Kangert wins stage 4 of Giro del Trentino (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 61 Matteo Busato (Southeast - Venezuela) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 61 Matteo Busato (Southeast - Venezuela) on the stage 4 podium at Giro del Trentino (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 61 Scenery along the route during stage 4 of Giro del Trentino (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 8 of 61 Gianni Moscon (Team Sky) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 9 of 61 Romain Bardet (AG2R - La Mondiale) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 10 of 61 Antonio Molina Canet (Caja Rural - Seguros RGA) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 11 of 61 Egan Arley Bernal (Androni - Sidermec) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 12 of 61 Mikel Landa (Team Sky) celebrates winning the overall at Giro del Trentino (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 13 of 61 The jersey winners at 2016 Giro del Trentino (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 14 of 61 Tanel Kangert (Astana) wins the final stage of Giro del Trentino (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 15 of 61 Egan Arley Bernal, Rodolfo Torres and manager Gianni Savio (Androni - Sidermec) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 16 of 61 Mikel Landa (Team Sky), Tanel Kangert and Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 17 of 61 Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 18 of 61 Michele Scarponi (Astana) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 19 of 61 Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 20 of 61 Mikel Landa (Team Sky) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 21 of 61 Valerio Agnoli (Astana) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 22 of 61 Matteo Busato (Southeast - Venezuela) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 23 of 61 Tanel Kangert (Astana) wins stage 4 of Giro del Trentino (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 24 of 61 Tanel Kangert (Astana) wins stage 4 of Giro del Trentino (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 25 of 61 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) in action during stage 4 at Giro del Trentino (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 26 of 61 Davide Malacarne (Astana) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 27 of 61 Mikel Landa (Team Sky) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 28 of 61 Team Sky on the front during the final stage of Giro del Trentino (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 29 of 61 Alexandr Kolobnev (Gazprom - RusVelo) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 30 of 61 Philip Deignan (Team Sky) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 31 of 61 Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Caja Rural - Seguros RGA) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 32 of 61 Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani - CSF) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 33 of 61 Double stage winner Tanel Kangert (Astana) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 34 of 61 Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R - La Mondiale) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 35 of 61 Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R - La Mondiale) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 36 of 61 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 37 of 61 Tanel Kangert wins stage 4 of Trentino (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 38 of 61 Damiano Cunego (Nippo - Vini Fantini) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 39 of 61 Romain Bardet (AG2R - La Mondiale) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 40 of 61 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 41 of 61 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) and his brother Antonio Nibali (Nippo - Vini Fantini) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 42 of 61 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 43 of 61 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) signs an autograph for a fan. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 44 of 61 Egan Arley Bernal (Androni - Sidermec) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 45 of 61 Emanuel Buchmann (Bora - Argon 18) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 46 of 61 Italian national team director Marino Amadori. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 47 of 61 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 48 of 61 Mikel Landa on the final podium at Trentino (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 49 of 61 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 50 of 61 The jersey winners at 2016 Giro del Trentino (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 51 of 61 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 52 of 61 Stefano Pirazzi (Bardiani - CSF) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 53 of 61 2016 Giro del Trentino winner Mikel Landa (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 54 of 61 Androni - Sidermec (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 55 of 61 Michele Scarponi (Astana) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 56 of 61 The final overall podium at Trentino: Landa, Kangert and Fuglsang (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 57 of 61 The peloton in action during the final stage at Giro del Trentino (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 58 of 61 Tanel Kangert celebrates winning stage 4 of Trentino (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 59 of 61 Tanel Kangert wins stage 4 of Trentino (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 60 of 61 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 61 of 61 Tanel Kangert (Astana) on the stage 3 podium (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Mikel Landa (Team Sky) showed he's on form for the Giro d’Italia and back to his best after a difficult spring by winning the Giro del Trentino in a confident display of riding.

The Basque rider again came under attack from Astana and AG2R La Mondiale during the hilly final stage but chased every attack down. He took a risk by allowing a small select group to fight for the stage victory in a sprint but finished third behind Tanel Kangert (Astana) and Matteo Busato (Southeast). That ensured he picked up a four-second time bonus and allowed him to hold onto the leader’s purple jersey, winning the overall by two seconds ahead of Kangert.

Landa was isolated for much of the final part of the stage but played it cool and let his rivals attack and chase each other in the final 40km of the stage to Cles. He seemed the strongest in the front group and the race and was unflustered by a stream of attacks.

"With the bonus seconds at the finish, it was always going to be dangerous today," Landa said after opening the spumante on the final podium and pulling on the final purple winner’s jersey.

"When I saw Kangert with Jakob Fuglsang I thought they would have a good sprint but fortunately, I was able to take some bonus seconds of my own and keep the jersey. I'm really happy.”

“The team did really good work to keep this jersey. It was a difficult day. The last climb was really hard and because of that, I lost some teammates. Fortunately, Philip was able to give me some really good support in the final kilometres.”

"It'll be really nice for me to arrive at the Giro d'Italia having taken this victory and it will give me more confidence to fight for the maglia rosa. Now I will recover, train hard and then go to the Giro!"

Nibali goes on the attack

The tough 160km stage around the spectacular Val di Non apple groves in the shadows of the snow-covered mountains was also going to offer a final tough day of racing. However, the day got even harder when Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) went on the attack after 40km with Damiano Cunego (Nippo-Vini Fantini) and Russia's Alexander Foliforov (Gazprom-Rusvelo). Landa and Team Sky took a calculated decision to let them go and so the trio gained three minutes.

The move looked good for Astana. It was a chance for Nibali to test his form after a difficult week which saw him unable to stay with Landa on the climbs. Nibali and his coach Paolo Slongo claimed it was because he has only recently completed a long altitude training camp on Mount Teide to preparing for the Giro d’Italia but he looked stronger as he often drove the break along.

A chase by Team Sky and AG2R meant Nibali was caught on the final big climb of the day -the Forcella d Brez, but he managed to stay with the leaders for a while and headed to Belgium for Liege-Bastogne-Liege with growing confidence.

The climb left Landa isolated with Astana using Fuglsang and Michele Scarponi to constantly attack Landa. AG2R also joined the attacks with Jean-Christophe Peraud, Romain Bardet and Domenico Pozzovivo taking turns to jump away. However, Landa was always able to follow them and had help from other riders who managed to stay in the select front group over the climb and on the rolling roads through the apple groves. Phil Deignan also played a role by rejoining the group after the descent and ensured that Landa’s group controlled most of the attacks.

Stefano Pirazzi was desperate to win for Bardiani-CSF but was joined by Peraud in a late move after others had tried and failed to get away. They stayed away until inside the final kilometre but were caught before the sprint. Kangert risked everything on the sprint and won the stage and there were a few tense moments for Landa before the race judges confirmed he had finished third and so secured the time bonus that gave him the overall race victory.

He became the first ever Spanish winner of the Giro del Trentino and followed on from former Team Sky rider Richie Porte but had little time to celebrate. He now faces several days of Giro d’Italia recon with some teammates in the Italian Alps and Dolomites; the Giro d’Italia is just two weeks away.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 4:07:29 2 Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 3 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky 4 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 5 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 6 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 7 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 8 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 10 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 12 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:00:04 14 Pierpaolo Ficara (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP 0:01:41 15 Michele Gazzara (Ita) Norda–MG.Kvis Vega 16 Danilo Celano (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP 17 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:44 18 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 19 Daniel Martínez (Col) Southeast - Venezuela 0:02:43 20 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 21 Edward Ravasi (Ita) Italian National Team 22 Marco Tecchio (Ita) Italian National Team 23 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 24 Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 25 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 26 Egan Arley Bernal (Col) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 27 Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:04:09 28 Edgar Lemos Pinto (Por) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 29 Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela 30 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 31 Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 32 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 33 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 34 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 35 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 36 Rodolfo Andres Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 0:08:00 37 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 38 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:08:06 39 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela 0:10:33 40 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 41 João Gaspar (Bra) Brazil National Team 42 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 43 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 44 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 45 Gavin Mannion (USA) Drapac Professional Cycling 46 Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 47 Nicola Gaffurini (Ita) Norda–MG.Kvis Vega 48 Stefano Nardelli (Ita) Norda–MG.Kvis Vega 49 Enrico Anselmi (Ita) Italian National Team 50 Marco Zamparella (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP 51 Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF 52 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 53 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 54 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 55 Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 56 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 57 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 58 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 59 Marco Tizza (Ita) d'Amico Bottecchia 60 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:13:54 61 Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Southeast - Venezuela 62 Redi Halilaj (Alb) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP 63 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 64 Murilo Ferraz Affonso (Bra) Brazil National Team 65 Niccolo Salvietti (Ita) Norda–MG.Kvis Vega 66 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 67 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 68 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 69 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 70 Magno Nazaret (Bra) Brazil National Team 71 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18 72 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:17:34 73 Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 74 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Italian National Team 75 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Italian National Team 76 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 77 Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 78 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 79 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 80 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 81 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:17:38 82 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:18:26 83 Caio Godoy Ormenese (Bra) Brazil National Team 0:20:42 84 Sandoval Uri Martins (Mex) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP DNF David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky DNF Alex Peters (GBr) Team Sky DNF Xabier Zandio (Spa) Team Sky DNF Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Luca Wackermann (Ita) Italian National Team DNF Andrea Marchi (Ita) Italian National Team DNF Seid Lizde (Ita) Italian National Team DNF Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec DNF Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec DNF Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec DNF Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec DNF Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF DNF Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo DNF Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo DNF Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo DNF Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini DNF Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini DNF Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini DNF Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela DNF Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela DNF Mirko Trosino (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela DNF Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA DNF Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA DNF Miguel Angel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA DNF Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling DNF Jens Mouris (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling DNF Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling DNF Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling DNF Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team DNF Xhuliano Kamberaj (Alb) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team DNF Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team DNF Marlen Zmorka (Ukr) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team DNF Giorgio Bocchiola (Ita) d'Amico Bottecchia DNF Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) d'Amico Bottecchia DNF Fabio Chinello (Ita) d'Amico Bottecchia DNF Daniel Gines Martin (Spa) d'Amico Bottecchia DNF Luis Mora (Ven) d'Amico Bottecchia DNF Davide Leone (Ita) d'Amico Bottecchia DNF Fabio Tommassini (Ita) d'Amico Bottecchia DNF Andre Eduardo Gohr (Bra) Brazil National Team DNF Kleber Ramos Da Silva (Bra) Brazil National Team DNF Otàvio Didier Bulgarelli (Bra) Brazil National Team DNF Flavio Cardoso (Bra) Brazil National Team DNF Gian Marco Di Francesco (Ita) Norda–MG.Kvis Vega DNF Michele Scartezzini (Ita) Norda–MG.Kvis Vega DNF Evgeny Zverkov (Rus) Norda–MG.Kvis Vega DNF Giacomo Giuliani (Ita) Norda–MG.Kvis Vega DNF Patrick Bosman (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team DNF Dennis Paulus (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team DNF Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team DNF Alexander Wachter (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team DNF Sergii Movchan (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP DNF Volodymyr Kogut (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP DNF Dmytro Ponomarenko (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP DNS Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF

Sprint 1 - Romallo # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 6 pts 2 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 3 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 2

Mountain 1 (Cat 2) Fondo # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 6 pts 2 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 4 3 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 2

Mountain (Cat. 2) Marcena di Rumo # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 6 pts 2 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 4 3 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 2

Mountain (Cat. 1) Forcella di Brez # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 10 pts 2 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky 8 3 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 6 4 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 5 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky 14:44:48 2 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:00:02 3 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:00:14 4 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:00:19 5 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 0:00:24 6 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:28 8 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:00:30 9 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:42 10 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:56 11 Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 0:01:11 12 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:02:03 13 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:04 14 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:52 15 Michele Gazzara (Ita) Norda–MG.Kvis Vega 0:03:35 16 Egan Arley Bernal (Col) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 0:04:18 17 Danilo Celano (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP 0:04:22 18 Daniel Martínez (Col) Southeast - Venezuela 0:06:21 19 Edgar Lemos Pinto (Por) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:06:28 20 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:06:48 21 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:06:58 22 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:07:08 23 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:08:10 24 Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:08:16 25 Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:08:19 26 Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela 0:09:29 27 Rodolfo Andres Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 0:10:07 28 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 0:11:06 29 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:11:14 30 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 0:11:43 31 Edward Ravasi (Ita) Italian National Team 0:13:10 32 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 0:13:40 33 Marco Tecchio (Ita) Italian National Team 0:13:54 34 Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:14:14 35 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela 0:14:20 36 Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:14:21 37 Gavin Mannion (USA) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:14:37 38 João Gaspar (Bra) Brazil National Team 0:18:05 39 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:18:20 40 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Italian National Team 0:20:09 41 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:21:21 42 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:21:24 43 Stefano Nardelli (Ita) Norda–MG.Kvis Vega 0:21:27 44 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:22:22 45 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 0:22:38 46 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:23:09 47 Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 48 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:23:43 49 Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:23:58 50 Enrico Anselmi (Ita) Italian National Team 0:24:12 51 Pierpaolo Ficara (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP 0:24:34 52 Magno Nazaret (Bra) Brazil National Team 0:24:48 53 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 0:25:33 54 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:25:37 55 Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Southeast - Venezuela 0:25:49 56 Murilo Ferraz Affonso (Bra) Brazil National Team 0:25:51 57 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:26:04 58 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:26:20 59 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Italian National Team 0:26:53 60 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:27:05 61 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:27:07 62 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:28:04 63 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:28:08 64 Caio Godoy Ormenese (Bra) Brazil National Team 0:28:36 65 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:29:51 66 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 0:30:02 67 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:30:47 68 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:31:01 69 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:31:54 70 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:32:16 71 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:33:18 72 Marco Tizza (Ita) d'Amico Bottecchia 0:35:29 73 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:36:29 74 Marco Zamparella (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP 0:36:33 75 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:38:13 76 Redi Halilaj (Alb) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP 0:38:36 77 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:39:00 78 Nicola Gaffurini (Ita) Norda–MG.Kvis Vega 0:39:40 79 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18 0:41:10 80 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:41:27 81 Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:43:24 82 Niccolo Salvietti (Ita) Norda–MG.Kvis Vega 0:45:05 83 Sandoval Uri Martins (Mex) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP 0:45:24 84 Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:46:08

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky 22 pts 2 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 20 3 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 16 4 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 12 5 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 10 6 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 7 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 8 8 Magno Nazaret (Bra) Brazil National Team 8 9 Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 6 10 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 6 11 Marco Zamparella (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP 6 12 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 4 13 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18 4 14 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 2 15 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2 16 Marco Tizza (Ita) d'Amico Bottecchia 2

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 pts 2 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 6 3 Nicola Gaffurini (Ita) Norda–MG.Kvis Vega 6 4 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 5 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 4 6 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 2 7 Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 2

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Egan Arley Bernal (Col) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 14:49:06 2 Daniel Martínez (Col) Southeast - Venezuela 0:02:03 3 Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela 0:05:11 4 Edward Ravasi (Ita) Italian National Team 0:08:52 5 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 0:09:22 6 Marco Tecchio (Ita) Italian National Team 0:09:36 7 Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:09:56 8 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela 0:10:02 9 Stefano Nardelli (Ita) Norda–MG.Kvis Vega 0:17:09 10 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:18:51 11 Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 12 Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:19:40 13 Enrico Anselmi (Ita) Italian National Team 0:19:54 14 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Italian National Team 0:22:35 15 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:23:50 16 Caio Godoy Ormenese (Bra) Brazil National Team 0:24:18 17 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:27:58 18 Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:39:06 19 Niccolo Salvietti (Ita) Norda–MG.Kvis Vega 0:40:47