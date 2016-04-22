Landa wins Giro del Trentino
Kangert wins final stage in sprint
Stage 4: Malè - Cles
Mikel Landa (Team Sky) showed he's on form for the Giro d’Italia and back to his best after a difficult spring by winning the Giro del Trentino in a confident display of riding.
The Basque rider again came under attack from Astana and AG2R La Mondiale during the hilly final stage but chased every attack down. He took a risk by allowing a small select group to fight for the stage victory in a sprint but finished third behind Tanel Kangert (Astana) and Matteo Busato (Southeast). That ensured he picked up a four-second time bonus and allowed him to hold onto the leader’s purple jersey, winning the overall by two seconds ahead of Kangert.
Landa was isolated for much of the final part of the stage but played it cool and let his rivals attack and chase each other in the final 40km of the stage to Cles. He seemed the strongest in the front group and the race and was unflustered by a stream of attacks.
"With the bonus seconds at the finish, it was always going to be dangerous today," Landa said after opening the spumante on the final podium and pulling on the final purple winner’s jersey.
"When I saw Kangert with Jakob Fuglsang I thought they would have a good sprint but fortunately, I was able to take some bonus seconds of my own and keep the jersey. I'm really happy.”
“The team did really good work to keep this jersey. It was a difficult day. The last climb was really hard and because of that, I lost some teammates. Fortunately, Philip was able to give me some really good support in the final kilometres.”
"It'll be really nice for me to arrive at the Giro d'Italia having taken this victory and it will give me more confidence to fight for the maglia rosa. Now I will recover, train hard and then go to the Giro!"
Nibali goes on the attack
The tough 160km stage around the spectacular Val di Non apple groves in the shadows of the snow-covered mountains was also going to offer a final tough day of racing. However, the day got even harder when Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) went on the attack after 40km with Damiano Cunego (Nippo-Vini Fantini) and Russia's Alexander Foliforov (Gazprom-Rusvelo). Landa and Team Sky took a calculated decision to let them go and so the trio gained three minutes.
The move looked good for Astana. It was a chance for Nibali to test his form after a difficult week which saw him unable to stay with Landa on the climbs. Nibali and his coach Paolo Slongo claimed it was because he has only recently completed a long altitude training camp on Mount Teide to preparing for the Giro d’Italia but he looked stronger as he often drove the break along.
A chase by Team Sky and AG2R meant Nibali was caught on the final big climb of the day -the Forcella d Brez, but he managed to stay with the leaders for a while and headed to Belgium for Liege-Bastogne-Liege with growing confidence.
The climb left Landa isolated with Astana using Fuglsang and Michele Scarponi to constantly attack Landa. AG2R also joined the attacks with Jean-Christophe Peraud, Romain Bardet and Domenico Pozzovivo taking turns to jump away. However, Landa was always able to follow them and had help from other riders who managed to stay in the select front group over the climb and on the rolling roads through the apple groves. Phil Deignan also played a role by rejoining the group after the descent and ensured that Landa’s group controlled most of the attacks.
Stefano Pirazzi was desperate to win for Bardiani-CSF but was joined by Peraud in a late move after others had tried and failed to get away. They stayed away until inside the final kilometre but were caught before the sprint. Kangert risked everything on the sprint and won the stage and there were a few tense moments for Landa before the race judges confirmed he had finished third and so secured the time bonus that gave him the overall race victory.
He became the first ever Spanish winner of the Giro del Trentino and followed on from former Team Sky rider Richie Porte but had little time to celebrate. He now faces several days of Giro d’Italia recon with some teammates in the Italian Alps and Dolomites; the Giro d’Italia is just two weeks away.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|4:07:29
|2
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|3
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky
|4
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|5
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|6
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|7
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|10
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|12
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:04
|14
|Pierpaolo Ficara (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|0:01:41
|15
|Michele Gazzara (Ita) Norda–MG.Kvis Vega
|16
|Danilo Celano (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|17
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:44
|18
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|19
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Southeast - Venezuela
|0:02:43
|20
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|21
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) Italian National Team
|22
|Marco Tecchio (Ita) Italian National Team
|23
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|24
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|25
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|26
|Egan Arley Bernal (Col) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|27
|Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:04:09
|28
|Edgar Lemos Pinto (Por) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|29
|Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela
|30
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|31
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|32
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|33
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|34
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|35
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|36
|Rodolfo Andres Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:08:00
|37
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|38
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:08:06
|39
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela
|0:10:33
|40
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|41
|João Gaspar (Bra) Brazil National Team
|42
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|43
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|44
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|45
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Drapac Professional Cycling
|46
|Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|47
|Nicola Gaffurini (Ita) Norda–MG.Kvis Vega
|48
|Stefano Nardelli (Ita) Norda–MG.Kvis Vega
|49
|Enrico Anselmi (Ita) Italian National Team
|50
|Marco Zamparella (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|51
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|52
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|53
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|54
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|55
|Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|56
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|57
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|58
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|59
|Marco Tizza (Ita) d'Amico Bottecchia
|60
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:54
|61
|Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Southeast - Venezuela
|62
|Redi Halilaj (Alb) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|63
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|64
|Murilo Ferraz Affonso (Bra) Brazil National Team
|65
|Niccolo Salvietti (Ita) Norda–MG.Kvis Vega
|66
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|67
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|68
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|69
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|70
|Magno Nazaret (Bra) Brazil National Team
|71
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
|72
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:17:34
|73
|Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|74
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Italian National Team
|75
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Italian National Team
|76
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|77
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|78
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|79
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|80
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|81
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:17:38
|82
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:18:26
|83
|Caio Godoy Ormenese (Bra) Brazil National Team
|0:20:42
|84
|Sandoval Uri Martins (Mex) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|DNF
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|DNF
|Alex Peters (GBr) Team Sky
|DNF
|Xabier Zandio (Spa) Team Sky
|DNF
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Italian National Team
|DNF
|Andrea Marchi (Ita) Italian National Team
|DNF
|Seid Lizde (Ita) Italian National Team
|DNF
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|DNF
|Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|DNF
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|DNF
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|DNF
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|DNF
|Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|DNF
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|DNF
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|DNF
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|DNF
|Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|DNF
|Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|DNF
|Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|DNF
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|DNF
|Mirko Trosino (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|DNF
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|DNF
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|DNF
|Miguel Angel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|DNF
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|DNF
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|DNF
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|DNF
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|DNF
|Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Xhuliano Kamberaj (Alb) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Marlen Zmorka (Ukr) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Giorgio Bocchiola (Ita) d'Amico Bottecchia
|DNF
|Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) d'Amico Bottecchia
|DNF
|Fabio Chinello (Ita) d'Amico Bottecchia
|DNF
|Daniel Gines Martin (Spa) d'Amico Bottecchia
|DNF
|Luis Mora (Ven) d'Amico Bottecchia
|DNF
|Davide Leone (Ita) d'Amico Bottecchia
|DNF
|Fabio Tommassini (Ita) d'Amico Bottecchia
|DNF
|Andre Eduardo Gohr (Bra) Brazil National Team
|DNF
|Kleber Ramos Da Silva (Bra) Brazil National Team
|DNF
|Otàvio Didier Bulgarelli (Bra) Brazil National Team
|DNF
|Flavio Cardoso (Bra) Brazil National Team
|DNF
|Gian Marco Di Francesco (Ita) Norda–MG.Kvis Vega
|DNF
|Michele Scartezzini (Ita) Norda–MG.Kvis Vega
|DNF
|Evgeny Zverkov (Rus) Norda–MG.Kvis Vega
|DNF
|Giacomo Giuliani (Ita) Norda–MG.Kvis Vega
|DNF
|Patrick Bosman (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|DNF
|Dennis Paulus (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|DNF
|Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|DNF
|Alexander Wachter (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|DNF
|Sergii Movchan (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|DNF
|Volodymyr Kogut (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|DNF
|Dmytro Ponomarenko (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|DNS
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|6
|pts
|2
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|3
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|4
|3
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|4
|3
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|10
|pts
|2
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky
|8
|3
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|6
|4
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|5
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky
|14:44:48
|2
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:02
|3
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:14
|4
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:00:19
|5
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:24
|6
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:28
|8
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:30
|9
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:42
|10
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:56
|11
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|0:01:11
|12
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:02:03
|13
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:04
|14
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:52
|15
|Michele Gazzara (Ita) Norda–MG.Kvis Vega
|0:03:35
|16
|Egan Arley Bernal (Col) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:04:18
|17
|Danilo Celano (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|0:04:22
|18
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Southeast - Venezuela
|0:06:21
|19
|Edgar Lemos Pinto (Por) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:28
|20
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:06:48
|21
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:58
|22
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|0:07:08
|23
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:10
|24
|Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:08:16
|25
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:08:19
|26
|Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela
|0:09:29
|27
|Rodolfo Andres Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:10:07
|28
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:11:06
|29
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:11:14
|30
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|0:11:43
|31
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:13:10
|32
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|0:13:40
|33
|Marco Tecchio (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:13:54
|34
|Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:14:14
|35
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela
|0:14:20
|36
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:14:21
|37
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:14:37
|38
|João Gaspar (Bra) Brazil National Team
|0:18:05
|39
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:18:20
|40
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:20:09
|41
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:21:21
|42
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:21:24
|43
|Stefano Nardelli (Ita) Norda–MG.Kvis Vega
|0:21:27
|44
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:22:22
|45
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:22:38
|46
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:23:09
|47
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|48
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:23:43
|49
|Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:23:58
|50
|Enrico Anselmi (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:24:12
|51
|Pierpaolo Ficara (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|0:24:34
|52
|Magno Nazaret (Bra) Brazil National Team
|0:24:48
|53
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|0:25:33
|54
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:25:37
|55
|Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Southeast - Venezuela
|0:25:49
|56
|Murilo Ferraz Affonso (Bra) Brazil National Team
|0:25:51
|57
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:26:04
|58
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:26:20
|59
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:26:53
|60
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:27:05
|61
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:27:07
|62
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:28:04
|63
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:28:08
|64
|Caio Godoy Ormenese (Bra) Brazil National Team
|0:28:36
|65
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:29:51
|66
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|0:30:02
|67
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:30:47
|68
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:31:01
|69
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:31:54
|70
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:32:16
|71
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:33:18
|72
|Marco Tizza (Ita) d'Amico Bottecchia
|0:35:29
|73
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:36:29
|74
|Marco Zamparella (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|0:36:33
|75
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:38:13
|76
|Redi Halilaj (Alb) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|0:38:36
|77
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:39:00
|78
|Nicola Gaffurini (Ita) Norda–MG.Kvis Vega
|0:39:40
|79
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
|0:41:10
|80
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:41:27
|81
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:43:24
|82
|Niccolo Salvietti (Ita) Norda–MG.Kvis Vega
|0:45:05
|83
|Sandoval Uri Martins (Mex) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|0:45:24
|84
|Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:46:08
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky
|22
|pts
|2
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|20
|3
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|16
|4
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|12
|5
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|10
|6
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|7
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|8
|8
|Magno Nazaret (Bra) Brazil National Team
|8
|9
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|6
|10
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|6
|11
|Marco Zamparella (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|6
|12
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|4
|13
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
|4
|14
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|2
|15
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|16
|Marco Tizza (Ita) d'Amico Bottecchia
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|pts
|2
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|6
|3
|Nicola Gaffurini (Ita) Norda–MG.Kvis Vega
|6
|4
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|5
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|4
|6
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|2
|7
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Egan Arley Bernal (Col) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|14:49:06
|2
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Southeast - Venezuela
|0:02:03
|3
|Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela
|0:05:11
|4
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:08:52
|5
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|0:09:22
|6
|Marco Tecchio (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:09:36
|7
|Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:09:56
|8
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela
|0:10:02
|9
|Stefano Nardelli (Ita) Norda–MG.Kvis Vega
|0:17:09
|10
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:18:51
|11
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|12
|Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:19:40
|13
|Enrico Anselmi (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:19:54
|14
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:22:35
|15
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:23:50
|16
|Caio Godoy Ormenese (Bra) Brazil National Team
|0:24:18
|17
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:27:58
|18
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:39:06
|19
|Niccolo Salvietti (Ita) Norda–MG.Kvis Vega
|0:40:47
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|AG2R La Mondiale
|43:48:34
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|0:02:18
|3
|Bora-Argon 18
|0:12:17
|4
|Southeast - Venezuela
|0:13:14
|5
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:13:34
|6
|Team Sky
|0:16:01
|7
|Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:20:33
|8
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:22:13
|9
|Bardiani CSF
|0:27:01
|10
|Italian National Team
|0:32:58
|11
|Norda - Mg. K Vis
|0:43:51
|12
|Brazilian National Team
|0:58:05
|13
|Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|0:59:29
|14
|Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|1:00:39
|15
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|1:03:42
|16
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1:13:39
