Landa wins Giro del Trentino

Kangert wins final stage in sprint

Image 1 of 61

Mikel Landa (Team Sky)

Mikel Landa (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 61

Tanel Kangert on the stage 4 podium at Giro del Trentino

Tanel Kangert on the stage 4 podium at Giro del Trentino
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 61

Tanel Kangert wins stage 4 of Giro del Trentino

Tanel Kangert wins stage 4 of Giro del Trentino
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 61

Tanel Kangert wins stage 4 of Giro del Trentino

Tanel Kangert wins stage 4 of Giro del Trentino
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 61

Matteo Busato (Southeast - Venezuela)

Matteo Busato (Southeast - Venezuela)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 61

Matteo Busato (Southeast - Venezuela) on the stage 4 podium at Giro del Trentino

Matteo Busato (Southeast - Venezuela) on the stage 4 podium at Giro del Trentino
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 61

Scenery along the route during stage 4 of Giro del Trentino

Scenery along the route during stage 4 of Giro del Trentino
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 8 of 61

Gianni Moscon (Team Sky)

Gianni Moscon (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 9 of 61

Romain Bardet (AG2R - La Mondiale)

Romain Bardet (AG2R - La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 10 of 61

Antonio Molina Canet (Caja Rural - Seguros RGA)

Antonio Molina Canet (Caja Rural - Seguros RGA)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 11 of 61

Egan Arley Bernal (Androni - Sidermec)

Egan Arley Bernal (Androni - Sidermec)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 12 of 61

Mikel Landa (Team Sky) celebrates winning the overall at Giro del Trentino

Mikel Landa (Team Sky) celebrates winning the overall at Giro del Trentino
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 13 of 61

The jersey winners at 2016 Giro del Trentino

The jersey winners at 2016 Giro del Trentino
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 14 of 61

Tanel Kangert (Astana) wins the final stage of Giro del Trentino

Tanel Kangert (Astana) wins the final stage of Giro del Trentino
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 15 of 61

Egan Arley Bernal, Rodolfo Torres and manager Gianni Savio (Androni - Sidermec)

Egan Arley Bernal, Rodolfo Torres and manager Gianni Savio (Androni - Sidermec)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 16 of 61

Mikel Landa (Team Sky), Tanel Kangert and Jakob Fuglsang (Astana)

Mikel Landa (Team Sky), Tanel Kangert and Jakob Fuglsang (Astana)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 17 of 61

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana)

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 18 of 61

Michele Scarponi (Astana)

Michele Scarponi (Astana)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 19 of 61

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana)

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 20 of 61

Mikel Landa (Team Sky)

Mikel Landa (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 21 of 61

Valerio Agnoli (Astana)

Valerio Agnoli (Astana)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 22 of 61

Matteo Busato (Southeast - Venezuela)

Matteo Busato (Southeast - Venezuela)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 23 of 61

Tanel Kangert (Astana) wins stage 4 of Giro del Trentino

Tanel Kangert (Astana) wins stage 4 of Giro del Trentino
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 24 of 61

Tanel Kangert (Astana) wins stage 4 of Giro del Trentino

Tanel Kangert (Astana) wins stage 4 of Giro del Trentino
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 25 of 61

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) in action during stage 4 at Giro del Trentino

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) in action during stage 4 at Giro del Trentino
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 26 of 61

Davide Malacarne (Astana)

Davide Malacarne (Astana)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 27 of 61

Mikel Landa (Team Sky)

Mikel Landa (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 28 of 61

Team Sky on the front during the final stage of Giro del Trentino

Team Sky on the front during the final stage of Giro del Trentino
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 29 of 61

Alexandr Kolobnev (Gazprom - RusVelo)

Alexandr Kolobnev (Gazprom - RusVelo)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 30 of 61

Philip Deignan (Team Sky)

Philip Deignan (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 31 of 61

Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Caja Rural - Seguros RGA)

Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Caja Rural - Seguros RGA)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 32 of 61

Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani - CSF)

Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani - CSF)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 33 of 61

Double stage winner Tanel Kangert (Astana)

Double stage winner Tanel Kangert (Astana)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 34 of 61

Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R - La Mondiale)

Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R - La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 35 of 61

Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R - La Mondiale)

Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R - La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 36 of 61

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 37 of 61

Tanel Kangert wins stage 4 of Trentino

Tanel Kangert wins stage 4 of Trentino
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 38 of 61

Damiano Cunego (Nippo - Vini Fantini)

Damiano Cunego (Nippo - Vini Fantini)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 39 of 61

Romain Bardet (AG2R - La Mondiale)

Romain Bardet (AG2R - La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 40 of 61

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 41 of 61

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) and his brother Antonio Nibali (Nippo - Vini Fantini)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) and his brother Antonio Nibali (Nippo - Vini Fantini)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 42 of 61

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 43 of 61

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) signs an autograph for a fan.

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) signs an autograph for a fan.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 44 of 61

Egan Arley Bernal (Androni - Sidermec)

Egan Arley Bernal (Androni - Sidermec)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 45 of 61

Emanuel Buchmann (Bora - Argon 18)

Emanuel Buchmann (Bora - Argon 18)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 46 of 61

Italian national team director Marino Amadori.

Italian national team director Marino Amadori.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 47 of 61

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 48 of 61

Mikel Landa on the final podium at Trentino

Mikel Landa on the final podium at Trentino
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 49 of 61

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 50 of 61

The jersey winners at 2016 Giro del Trentino

The jersey winners at 2016 Giro del Trentino
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 51 of 61

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 52 of 61

Stefano Pirazzi (Bardiani - CSF)

Stefano Pirazzi (Bardiani - CSF)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 53 of 61

2016 Giro del Trentino winner Mikel Landa

2016 Giro del Trentino winner Mikel Landa
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 54 of 61

Androni - Sidermec

Androni - Sidermec
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 55 of 61

Michele Scarponi (Astana)

Michele Scarponi (Astana)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 56 of 61

The final overall podium at Trentino: Landa, Kangert and Fuglsang

The final overall podium at Trentino: Landa, Kangert and Fuglsang
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 57 of 61

The peloton in action during the final stage at Giro del Trentino

The peloton in action during the final stage at Giro del Trentino
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 58 of 61

Tanel Kangert celebrates winning stage 4 of Trentino

Tanel Kangert celebrates winning stage 4 of Trentino
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 59 of 61

Tanel Kangert wins stage 4 of Trentino

Tanel Kangert wins stage 4 of Trentino
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 60 of 61

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 61 of 61

Tanel Kangert (Astana) on the stage 3 podium

Tanel Kangert (Astana) on the stage 3 podium
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Mikel Landa (Team Sky) showed he's on form for the Giro d’Italia and back to his best after a difficult spring by winning the Giro del Trentino in a confident display of riding.

The Basque rider again came under attack from Astana and AG2R La Mondiale during the hilly final stage but chased every attack down. He took a risk by allowing a small select group to fight for the stage victory in a sprint but finished third behind Tanel Kangert (Astana) and Matteo Busato (Southeast). That ensured he picked up a four-second time bonus and allowed him to hold onto the leader’s purple jersey, winning the overall by two seconds ahead of Kangert.

Landa was isolated for much of the final part of the stage but played it cool and let his rivals attack and chase each other in the final 40km of the stage to Cles. He seemed the strongest in the front group and the race and was unflustered by a stream of attacks.

"With the bonus seconds at the finish, it was always going to be dangerous today," Landa said after opening the spumante on the final podium and pulling on the final purple winner’s jersey.

"When I saw Kangert with Jakob Fuglsang I thought they would have a good sprint but fortunately, I was able to take some bonus seconds of my own and keep the jersey. I'm really happy.”

“The team did really good work to keep this jersey. It was a difficult day. The last climb was really hard and because of that, I lost some teammates. Fortunately, Philip was able to give me some really good support in the final kilometres.”

"It'll be really nice for me to arrive at the Giro d'Italia having taken this victory and it will give me more confidence to fight for the maglia rosa. Now I will recover, train hard and then go to the Giro!"

Nibali goes on the attack

The tough 160km stage around the spectacular Val di Non apple groves in the shadows of the snow-covered mountains was also going to offer a final tough day of racing. However, the day got even harder when Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) went on the attack after 40km with Damiano Cunego (Nippo-Vini Fantini) and Russia's Alexander Foliforov (Gazprom-Rusvelo). Landa and Team Sky took a calculated decision to let them go and so the trio gained three minutes.

The move looked good for Astana. It was a chance for Nibali to test his form after a difficult week which saw him unable to stay with Landa on the climbs. Nibali and his coach Paolo Slongo claimed it was because he has only recently completed a long altitude training camp on Mount Teide to preparing for the Giro d’Italia but he looked stronger as he often drove the break along.

A chase by Team Sky and AG2R meant Nibali was caught on the final big climb of the day -the Forcella d Brez, but he managed to stay with the leaders for a while and headed to Belgium for Liege-Bastogne-Liege with growing confidence.

The climb left Landa isolated with Astana using Fuglsang and Michele Scarponi to constantly attack Landa. AG2R also joined the attacks with Jean-Christophe Peraud, Romain Bardet and Domenico Pozzovivo taking turns to jump away. However, Landa was always able to follow them and had help from other riders who managed to stay in the select front group over the climb and on the rolling roads through the apple groves. Phil Deignan also played a role by rejoining the group after the descent and ensured that Landa’s group controlled most of the attacks.

Stefano Pirazzi was desperate to win for Bardiani-CSF but was joined by Peraud in a late move after others had tried and failed to get away. They stayed away until inside the final kilometre but were caught before the sprint. Kangert risked everything on the sprint and won the stage and there were a few tense moments for Landa before the race judges confirmed he had finished third and so secured the time bonus that gave him the overall race victory.

He became the first ever Spanish winner of the Giro del Trentino and followed on from former Team Sky rider Richie Porte but had little time to celebrate. He now faces several days of Giro d’Italia recon with some teammates in the Italian Alps and Dolomites; the Giro d’Italia is just two weeks away.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team4:07:29
2Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
3Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky
4Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
5Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
6Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
7Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
8Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
9Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
10Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
11Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
12Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
13Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:04
14Pierpaolo Ficara (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP0:01:41
15Michele Gazzara (Ita) Norda–MG.Kvis Vega
16Danilo Celano (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
17Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:44
18Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
19Daniel Martínez (Col) Southeast - Venezuela0:02:43
20Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
21Edward Ravasi (Ita) Italian National Team
22Marco Tecchio (Ita) Italian National Team
23Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
24Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
25Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
26Egan Arley Bernal (Col) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
27Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:04:09
28Edgar Lemos Pinto (Por) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
29Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela
30Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
31Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
32Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
33Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
34Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
35Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
36Rodolfo Andres Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:08:00
37Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
38Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:08:06
39Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela0:10:33
40Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
41João Gaspar (Bra) Brazil National Team
42Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
43Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
44Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
45Gavin Mannion (USA) Drapac Professional Cycling
46Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
47Nicola Gaffurini (Ita) Norda–MG.Kvis Vega
48Stefano Nardelli (Ita) Norda–MG.Kvis Vega
49Enrico Anselmi (Ita) Italian National Team
50Marco Zamparella (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
51Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
52Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
53Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
54Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
55Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
56Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
57Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
58Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
59Marco Tizza (Ita) d'Amico Bottecchia
60Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:13:54
61Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Southeast - Venezuela
62Redi Halilaj (Alb) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
63Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
64Murilo Ferraz Affonso (Bra) Brazil National Team
65Niccolo Salvietti (Ita) Norda–MG.Kvis Vega
66Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
67Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
68François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
69Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
70Magno Nazaret (Bra) Brazil National Team
71José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
72Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:17:34
73Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
74Mauro Finetto (Ita) Italian National Team
75Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Italian National Team
76Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
77Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
78Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
79Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
80Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
81Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:17:38
82Antonio Nibali (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:18:26
83Caio Godoy Ormenese (Bra) Brazil National Team0:20:42
84Sandoval Uri Martins (Mex) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
DNFDavid Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
DNFAlex Peters (GBr) Team Sky
DNFXabier Zandio (Spa) Team Sky
DNFBlel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFLuca Wackermann (Ita) Italian National Team
DNFAndrea Marchi (Ita) Italian National Team
DNFSeid Lizde (Ita) Italian National Team
DNFFrancesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
DNFGiorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
DNFMirko Selvaggi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
DNFSerghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
DNFSonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFAlexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
DNFEvgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
DNFArtem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
DNFGiacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFIuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFGenki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFSamuele Conti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
DNFGiuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
DNFMirko Trosino (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
DNFDiego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
DNFAngel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
DNFMiguel Angel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
DNFBrendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
DNFJens Mouris (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
DNFTravis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
DNFSamuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
DNFMeher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
DNFXhuliano Kamberaj (Alb) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
DNFSoufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
DNFMarlen Zmorka (Ukr) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
DNFGiorgio Bocchiola (Ita) d'Amico Bottecchia
DNFPaolo Ciavatta (Ita) d'Amico Bottecchia
DNFFabio Chinello (Ita) d'Amico Bottecchia
DNFDaniel Gines Martin (Spa) d'Amico Bottecchia
DNFLuis Mora (Ven) d'Amico Bottecchia
DNFDavide Leone (Ita) d'Amico Bottecchia
DNFFabio Tommassini (Ita) d'Amico Bottecchia
DNFAndre Eduardo Gohr (Bra) Brazil National Team
DNFKleber Ramos Da Silva (Bra) Brazil National Team
DNFOtàvio Didier Bulgarelli (Bra) Brazil National Team
DNFFlavio Cardoso (Bra) Brazil National Team
DNFGian Marco Di Francesco (Ita) Norda–MG.Kvis Vega
DNFMichele Scartezzini (Ita) Norda–MG.Kvis Vega
DNFEvgeny Zverkov (Rus) Norda–MG.Kvis Vega
DNFGiacomo Giuliani (Ita) Norda–MG.Kvis Vega
DNFPatrick Bosman (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
DNFDennis Paulus (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
DNFMartin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
DNFAlexander Wachter (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
DNFSergii Movchan (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
DNFVolodymyr Kogut (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
DNFDmytro Ponomarenko (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
DNSGiulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF

Sprint 1 - Romallo
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini6pts
2Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team4
3Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo2

Mountain 1 (Cat 2) Fondo
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team6pts
2Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo4
3Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini2

Mountain (Cat. 2) Marcena di Rumo
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team6pts
2Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo4
3Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini2

Mountain (Cat. 1) Forcella di Brez
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo10pts
2Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky8
3Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team6
4Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
5Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky14:44:48
2Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:00:02
3Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:00:14
4Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:00:19
5Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 180:00:24
6Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
7Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:28
8Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:00:30
9Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:42
10Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:56
11Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela0:01:11
12Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:02:03
13Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:04
14Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:52
15Michele Gazzara (Ita) Norda–MG.Kvis Vega0:03:35
16Egan Arley Bernal (Col) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:04:18
17Danilo Celano (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP0:04:22
18Daniel Martínez (Col) Southeast - Venezuela0:06:21
19Edgar Lemos Pinto (Por) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:06:28
20Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:06:48
21Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:06:58
22Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:07:08
23Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:08:10
24Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:08:16
25Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:08:19
26Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela0:09:29
27Rodolfo Andres Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:10:07
28Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:11:06
29Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:11:14
30Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky0:11:43
31Edward Ravasi (Ita) Italian National Team0:13:10
32Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky0:13:40
33Marco Tecchio (Ita) Italian National Team0:13:54
34Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:14:14
35Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela0:14:20
36Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:14:21
37Gavin Mannion (USA) Drapac Professional Cycling0:14:37
38João Gaspar (Bra) Brazil National Team0:18:05
39Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:18:20
40Mauro Finetto (Ita) Italian National Team0:20:09
41Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:21:21
42Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:21:24
43Stefano Nardelli (Ita) Norda–MG.Kvis Vega0:21:27
44Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:22:22
45Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:22:38
46Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:23:09
47Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
48Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:23:43
49Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:23:58
50Enrico Anselmi (Ita) Italian National Team0:24:12
51Pierpaolo Ficara (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP0:24:34
52Magno Nazaret (Bra) Brazil National Team0:24:48
53Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 180:25:33
54Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:25:37
55Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Southeast - Venezuela0:25:49
56Murilo Ferraz Affonso (Bra) Brazil National Team0:25:51
57Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:26:04
58Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:26:20
59Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Italian National Team0:26:53
60Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:27:05
61Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:27:07
62Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:28:04
63Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:28:08
64Caio Godoy Ormenese (Bra) Brazil National Team0:28:36
65Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:29:51
66Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 180:30:02
67Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:30:47
68Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:31:01
69Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:31:54
70Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:32:16
71Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:33:18
72Marco Tizza (Ita) d'Amico Bottecchia0:35:29
73Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:36:29
74Marco Zamparella (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP0:36:33
75François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:38:13
76Redi Halilaj (Alb) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP0:38:36
77Antonio Nibali (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:39:00
78Nicola Gaffurini (Ita) Norda–MG.Kvis Vega0:39:40
79José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 180:41:10
80Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:41:27
81Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:43:24
82Niccolo Salvietti (Ita) Norda–MG.Kvis Vega0:45:05
83Sandoval Uri Martins (Mex) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP0:45:24
84Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling0:46:08

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky22pts
2Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo20
3Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team16
4Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team12
5Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA10
6Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
7Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo8
8Magno Nazaret (Bra) Brazil National Team8
9Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team6
10Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini6
11Marco Zamparella (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP6
12Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 184
13José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 184
14Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team2
15Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2
16Marco Tizza (Ita) d'Amico Bottecchia2

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA6pts
2Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini6
3Nicola Gaffurini (Ita) Norda–MG.Kvis Vega6
4Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team4
5Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 184
6Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo2
7Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team2

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Egan Arley Bernal (Col) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec14:49:06
2Daniel Martínez (Col) Southeast - Venezuela0:02:03
3Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela0:05:11
4Edward Ravasi (Ita) Italian National Team0:08:52
5Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky0:09:22
6Marco Tecchio (Ita) Italian National Team0:09:36
7Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:09:56
8Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela0:10:02
9Stefano Nardelli (Ita) Norda–MG.Kvis Vega0:17:09
10Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:18:51
11Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
12Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:19:40
13Enrico Anselmi (Ita) Italian National Team0:19:54
14Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Italian National Team0:22:35
15Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:23:50
16Caio Godoy Ormenese (Bra) Brazil National Team0:24:18
17Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:27:58
18Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:39:06
19Niccolo Salvietti (Ita) Norda–MG.Kvis Vega0:40:47

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1AG2R La Mondiale43:48:34
2Astana Pro Team0:02:18
3Bora-Argon 180:12:17
4Southeast - Venezuela0:13:14
5Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:13:34
6Team Sky0:16:01
7Gazprom-Rusvelo0:20:33
8Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:22:13
9Bardiani CSF0:27:01
10Italian National Team0:32:58
11Norda - Mg. K Vis0:43:51
12Brazilian National Team0:58:05
13Amore & Vita - Selle SMP0:59:29
14Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team1:00:39
15Drapac Professional Cycling1:03:42
16Nippo - Vini Fantini1:13:39

