Trending

Astana win team time trial to kick off Giro del Trentino

Nibali gets the first advantage in TTT

Image 1 of 40

Valerio Agnoli (Astana) in the race lead at Giro del Trentino

Valerio Agnoli (Astana) in the race lead at Giro del Trentino
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 40

Eros Capecchi (Astana)

Eros Capecchi (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 40

Gianni Moscon (Team Sky) pulls on the white jersey

Gianni Moscon (Team Sky) pulls on the white jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 40

Gianni Moscon (Team Sky) also collected the green jersey

Gianni Moscon (Team Sky) also collected the green jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 40

Gregor Muhlberger (Bora-Argon 18) was the first Bora-Argon rider over the line

Gregor Muhlberger (Bora-Argon 18) was the first Bora-Argon rider over the line
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 40

Astana won the Giro del Trentino TTT

Astana won the Giro del Trentino TTT
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 40

AG2R La Mondiale in the TTT

AG2R La Mondiale in the TTT
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 40

Team Sky in the TTT

Team Sky in the TTT
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 40

Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale)

Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 40

Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale)

Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 40

Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale)

Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 40

Astana celebrate their TTT win

Astana celebrate their TTT win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 40

Valerio Agnoli (Astana) in the race lead at Giro del Trentino

Valerio Agnoli (Astana) in the race lead at Giro del Trentino
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 40

AG2R on their way to third place in the Giro del Trentino team time trial.

AG2R on their way to third place in the Giro del Trentino team time trial.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 40

AG2R on their way to third place in the Giro del Trentino team time trial.

AG2R on their way to third place in the Giro del Trentino team time trial.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 40

Astana on the podium after their team time trial win at Giro del Trentino

Astana on the podium after their team time trial win at Giro del Trentino
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 40

Valerio Agnoli (Astana)

Valerio Agnoli (Astana)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 18 of 40

Valerio Agnoli (Astana) wears the leader's jersey into stage 2 at Giro del Trentino

Valerio Agnoli (Astana) wears the leader's jersey into stage 2 at Giro del Trentino
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 19 of 40

Vincenzo Nibali and Astana celebrate with a bottle of champagne at Giro del Trentino opener

Vincenzo Nibali and Astana celebrate with a bottle of champagne at Giro del Trentino opener
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 20 of 40

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 21 of 40

Vincenzo Nibali and his Astana teammates on the podium

Vincenzo Nibali and his Astana teammates on the podium
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 22 of 40

Astana win the team time trial at Giro del Trentino

Astana win the team time trial at Giro del Trentino
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 23 of 40

Valerio Agnoli (Astana) wears the first leader's jersey at Giro del Trentino

Valerio Agnoli (Astana) wears the first leader's jersey at Giro del Trentino
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 24 of 40

Astana celebrate their win at the team time trial at Trentino

Astana celebrate their win at the team time trial at Trentino
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 25 of 40

Astana on the podium as the winners of the team time trail at Giro del Trentino

Astana on the podium as the winners of the team time trail at Giro del Trentino
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 26 of 40

Astana on their way to winning the Giro del Trentino team time trial.

Astana on their way to winning the Giro del Trentino team time trial.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 40

Astana on their way to winning the Giro del Trentino team time trial.

Astana on their way to winning the Giro del Trentino team time trial.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 40

The Italian national team competing at the Giro del Trentino

The Italian national team competing at the Giro del Trentino
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 40

Bora Argon 18 finished fourth in the team time trial at Giro del Trentino

Bora Argon 18 finished fourth in the team time trial at Giro del Trentino
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 40

Bora Argon 18 were fourth on the day

Bora Argon 18 were fourth on the day
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 40

Skydive Dubai in the team time trial at Giro del Trentino

Skydive Dubai in the team time trial at Giro del Trentino
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 40

Skydive Dubai in the team time trial at Giro del Trentino

Skydive Dubai in the team time trial at Giro del Trentino
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 40

Nippo-Vini Fantini was the top placed Italian team

Nippo-Vini Fantini was the top placed Italian team
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 40

AG2R La Mondiale finished with a solid third place

AG2R La Mondiale finished with a solid third place
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 40

Drapac had an unfortunate crash during the team time trial

Drapac had an unfortunate crash during the team time trial
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 40

Bardiani-CSF

Bardiani-CSF
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 40

Team Sky finish second in the team time trail at Giro del Trentino

Team Sky finish second in the team time trail at Giro del Trentino
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 40

Team Sky finished second in the team time trial at Giro del Trentino

Team Sky finished second in the team time trial at Giro del Trentino
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 39 of 40

Astana win the team time trial at Giro del Trentino

Astana win the team time trial at Giro del Trentino
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 40 of 40

Astana storm to team time trail victory at Giro del Trentino

Astana storm to team time trail victory at Giro del Trentino
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Astana put in a perfect winning performance in the opening team time trial of the Giro del Trentino, putting Valerio Agnoli into the race leader's jersey. The Italian team put 14 seconds into Team Sky, giving Vincenzo Nibali an advantage over rival Mikel Landa of Sky. AG2R La Mondiale were third on the same time as Sky, while Bora Argon 18 finished two seconds back.

Related Articles

Agnoli thanks teammates for Giro del Trentino leader's jersey

Their team time trial victory puts a series of Astana riders in the top places in the overall classification, led by Agnoli. More importantly, Nibali has a 14-second advantage over his potentially nearest rival Landa heading into a 220km stage that ends on a summit in Anras (Austria). The climb is a new addition to the race and features a four-kilometre, 7 per cent drag to the finish line.

The Giro del Trentino kicked off with a 12.1km team time trial overlooking Lake Garda in Riva del Garda and travelled along the breezy coastline before turning inland for a fast a technical section of the course. Each team then lit it up for long straight roads back to Lake Garda for the finish in Torbole.

The event started with the two headlining teams in the race: Team Sky with their leader Landa and Astana with Nibali.

Team Sky were the first team off the starting ramp and finished with an opening time of 13:44, setting up Landa for a good start to the four-day stage race. Their roster for the event is Phil Deignan, Christian Knees, Ian Boswell, David Lopez, Alex Peters, Xabier Zandio and local resident and neo-pro Gianni Moscon.

Although it was good performance, Astana stormed through 14 seconds faster, giving Nibali the early edge over Landa in the general classification at the end of the day. Nibali’s support crew for the race includes Valerio Agnoli, Eros Capecchi, Jakob Fuglsang, Tanel Kangert, Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev, Davide Malacarne and Michele Scarponi.

An unfortunate crash for Drapac saw them lose two riders after they overcooked one of the sharp corners. Most of the riders got back up and carried on and they clocked in with 14:24.

The next overall favourites to start were with team AG2R La Mondiale: Domenico Pozzovivo and Roman Bardet. The team slotted in third place 14 seconds behind Astana and with the same time as Team Sky.

Bora-Argon 18, surprise winners of the previous year’s team time trial, had a strong ride with 13:46, two seconds slower than AG2R La Mondiale and Team Sky, and just off the podium in fourth.

There were several Italian teams out on course with Amore & Vita, Androni Giocattoli, Nippo-Vini Fantini, d'Amico Bottecchia, Bardiani-CSF and Southeast-Venezuela. The big Italian stage race is an important event for them to show their colours and strength.

Of the Italian teams, Nippo-Vini Fantini and Bardiani-CSF were the highest placed in the team time trial, in sixth and seventh, both at 34 seconds back. Southeast-Venezuela was only one second off their mark in eighth.

Gazprom-Rusvelo started as the last team of the day with several top riders that could upset for a stage win or a top GC place, including Sergey Firsanov. The team did not disappoint, finishing in fifth place at 22 seconds behind Astana.

The racing will continue with 220km second stage from Lienz to Arco-Anras. It will be the first test for the climbers with two Category 2 ascents over Vigolo Vattaro mid-stage, followed by a final Category 1 climb to Anras in Austria.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana0:13:30
2Team Sky0:00:14
3AG2R La Mondiale
4Bora-Argon 180:00:16
5Gazprom-Rusvelo0:00:22
6Nippo - Vini Fantini0:00:34
7Bardiani CSF
8Southeast-Venezuela
9Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:00:36
10Italy0:00:44
11Norda-MG.Kvis Vega
12Skydive Dubai Racing0:00:45
13Drapac Professional Cycling0:00:54
14Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
15Triol Cycling Team0:01:02
16Brasil
17d'Amico-Bottecchia0:01:06
18Amore&Vita-Selle SMP0:01:10

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:13:30
2Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
3Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
4Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
5Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
6Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
7Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
8Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky0:00:14
9Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky
10Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
11Alex Peters (GBr) Team Sky
12Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
13Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
14David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
15Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
16Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
17Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
18Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
19Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
20Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 180:00:16
21José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
22Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
23Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
24Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
25Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
26Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
27Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 180:00:18
28Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:00:21
29Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
30Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
31Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
32Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
33Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
34Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:00:26
35Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:00:34
36Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
37Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
38Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
39Antonio Nibali (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
40Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
41Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
42Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
43Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
44Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
45Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
46Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
47Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela0:00:35
48Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
49Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela
50Daniel Martínez (Col) Southeast - Venezuela
51Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
52Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
53Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Southeast - Venezuela
54Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:00:36
55Egan Arley Bernal (Col) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
56Rodolfo Andres Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
57Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
58Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
59Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
60Mirko Trosino (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
61Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:00:38
62Xabier Zandio (Spa) Team Sky0:00:43
63Stefano Nardelli (Ita) Norda-MG.Kvis Vega0:00:44
64Niccolo Salvietti (Ita) Norda-MG.Kvis Vega
65Evgeny Zverkov (Rus) Norda-MG.Kvis Vega
66Michele Gazzara (Ita) Norda-MG.Kvis Vega
67Gian Marco Di Francesco (Ita) Norda-MG.Kvis Vega
68Seid Lizde (Ita) Italian National Team
69Luca Wackermann (Ita) Italian National Team
70Mauro Finetto (Ita) Italian National Team
71Edward Ravasi (Ita) Italian National Team
72Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Italian National Team
73Michele Scartezzini (Ita) Norda-MG.Kvis Vega
74Nicola Gaffurini (Ita) Norda-MG.Kvis Vega
75Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:00:45
76Edgar Lemos Pinto (Por) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
77Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
78Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
79Marlen Zmorka (Ukr) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
80Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
81Marco Tecchio (Ita) Italian National Team0:00:46
82Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:00:50
83Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:00:52
84Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:00:54
85Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
86Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
87Jens Mouris (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
88Gavin Mannion (USA) Drapac Professional Cycling
89Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
90Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
91Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
92Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
93Miguel Angel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
94Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
95Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
96Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:56
97Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:58
98Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:01
99Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:01:02
100João Gaspar (Bra) Brazil National Team
101Andre Eduardo Gohr (Bra) Brazil National Team
102Caio Godoy Ormenese (Bra) Brazil National Team
103Flavio Cardoso (Bra) Brazil National Team
104Murilo Ferraz Affonso (Bra) Brazil National Team
105Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:01:04
106Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
107Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
108Patrick Bosman (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
109Benjamin Brkic (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
110Luis Mora (Ven) d'Amico Bottecchia0:01:06
111Giorgio Bocchiola (Ita) d'Amico Bottecchia
112Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) d'Amico Bottecchia
113Davide Leone (Ita) d'Amico Bottecchia
114Marco Tizza (Ita) d'Amico Bottecchia
115Marco Zamparella (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP0:01:10
116Pierpaolo Ficara (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
117Volodymyr Kogut (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
118Danilo Celano (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
119Redi Halilaj (Alb) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
120Dmytro Ponomarenko (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
121Sandoval Uri Martins (Mex) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
122Daniel Gines Martin (Spa) d'Amico Bottecchia0:01:13
123Nazaret Magno (Bra) Brazil National Team0:01:33
124Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:01:36
125Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela0:01:54
126Sergii Movchan (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
127Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:02:06
128Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
129Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:14
130François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
131Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:02:15
132Andrea Marchi (Ita) Italian National Team0:02:17
133Fabio Chinello (Ita) d'Amico Bottecchia0:02:37
134Alexander Wachter (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:02:48
135Dennis Paulus (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
136Enrico Anselmi (Ita) Italian National Team0:02:50
137Giacomo Giuliani (Ita) Norda-MG.Kvis Vega0:02:54
138Fabio Tommassini (Ita) d'Amico Bottecchia0:03:37
139Florian Schipflinger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:03:39
140Otàvio Didier Bulgarelli (Bra) Brazil National Team0:03:43
141Kleber Ramos Da Silva (Bra) Brazil National Team
142Xhuliano Kamberaj (Alb) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:04:20

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky0:13:44
2Alex Peters (GBr) Team Sky
3Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 180:00:02
4Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:00:07
5Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:00:12
6Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:20
7Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
8Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela0:00:21
9Daniel Martínez (Col) Southeast - Venezuela
10Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
11Egan Arley Bernal (Col) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:00:22
12Stefano Nardelli (Ita) Norda-MG.Kvis Vega0:00:30
13Niccolo Salvietti (Ita) Norda-MG.Kvis Vega
14Evgeny Zverkov (Rus) Norda-MG.Kvis Vega
15Seid Lizde (Ita) Italian National Team
16Edward Ravasi (Ita) Italian National Team
17Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Italian National Team
18Marlen Zmorka (Ukr) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:00:31
19Marco Tecchio (Ita) Italian National Team0:00:33
20Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:40
21Miguel Angel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
22Andre Eduardo Gohr (Bra) Brazil National Team0:00:48
23Caio Godoy Ormenese (Bra) Brazil National Team
24Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:00:50
25Patrick Bosman (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
26Benjamin Brkic (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
27Luis Mora (Ven) d'Amico Bottecchia0:00:52
28Davide Leone (Ita) d'Amico Bottecchia
29Daniel Gines Martin (Spa) d'Amico Bottecchia0:00:59
30Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:01:22
31Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela0:01:40
32Sergii Movchan (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
33Andrea Marchi (Ita) Italian National Team0:02:03
34Alexander Wachter (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:02:34
35Dennis Paulus (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
36Enrico Anselmi (Ita) Italian National Team0:02:36
37Giacomo Giuliani (Ita) Norda-MG.Kvis Vega0:02:40
38Florian Schipflinger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:03:25
39Xhuliano Kamberaj (Alb) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:04:06

 

Latest on Cyclingnews