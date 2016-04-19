Image 1 of 40 Valerio Agnoli (Astana) in the race lead at Giro del Trentino (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 40 Eros Capecchi (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 40 Gianni Moscon (Team Sky) pulls on the white jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 40 Gianni Moscon (Team Sky) also collected the green jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 40 Gregor Muhlberger (Bora-Argon 18) was the first Bora-Argon rider over the line (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 40 Astana won the Giro del Trentino TTT (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 40 AG2R La Mondiale in the TTT (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 40 Team Sky in the TTT (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 40 Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 40 Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 40 Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 40 Astana celebrate their TTT win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 40 Valerio Agnoli (Astana) in the race lead at Giro del Trentino (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 40 AG2R on their way to third place in the Giro del Trentino team time trial. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 40 AG2R on their way to third place in the Giro del Trentino team time trial. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 40 Astana on the podium after their team time trial win at Giro del Trentino (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 40 Valerio Agnoli (Astana) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 18 of 40 Valerio Agnoli (Astana) wears the leader's jersey into stage 2 at Giro del Trentino (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 19 of 40 Vincenzo Nibali and Astana celebrate with a bottle of champagne at Giro del Trentino opener (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 20 of 40 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 21 of 40 Vincenzo Nibali and his Astana teammates on the podium (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 22 of 40 Astana win the team time trial at Giro del Trentino (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 23 of 40 Valerio Agnoli (Astana) wears the first leader's jersey at Giro del Trentino (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 24 of 40 Astana celebrate their win at the team time trial at Trentino (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 25 of 40 Astana on the podium as the winners of the team time trail at Giro del Trentino (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 26 of 40 Astana on their way to winning the Giro del Trentino team time trial. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 40 Astana on their way to winning the Giro del Trentino team time trial. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 40 The Italian national team competing at the Giro del Trentino (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 40 Bora Argon 18 finished fourth in the team time trial at Giro del Trentino (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 40 Bora Argon 18 were fourth on the day (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 40 Skydive Dubai in the team time trial at Giro del Trentino (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 40 Skydive Dubai in the team time trial at Giro del Trentino (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 40 Nippo-Vini Fantini was the top placed Italian team (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 40 AG2R La Mondiale finished with a solid third place (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 40 Drapac had an unfortunate crash during the team time trial (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 40 Bardiani-CSF (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 37 of 40 Team Sky finish second in the team time trail at Giro del Trentino (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 38 of 40 Team Sky finished second in the team time trial at Giro del Trentino (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 39 of 40 Astana win the team time trial at Giro del Trentino (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 40 of 40 Astana storm to team time trail victory at Giro del Trentino (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Astana put in a perfect winning performance in the opening team time trial of the Giro del Trentino, putting Valerio Agnoli into the race leader's jersey. The Italian team put 14 seconds into Team Sky, giving Vincenzo Nibali an advantage over rival Mikel Landa of Sky. AG2R La Mondiale were third on the same time as Sky, while Bora Argon 18 finished two seconds back.

Their team time trial victory puts a series of Astana riders in the top places in the overall classification, led by Agnoli. More importantly, Nibali has a 14-second advantage over his potentially nearest rival Landa heading into a 220km stage that ends on a summit in Anras (Austria). The climb is a new addition to the race and features a four-kilometre, 7 per cent drag to the finish line.

The Giro del Trentino kicked off with a 12.1km team time trial overlooking Lake Garda in Riva del Garda and travelled along the breezy coastline before turning inland for a fast a technical section of the course. Each team then lit it up for long straight roads back to Lake Garda for the finish in Torbole.

The event started with the two headlining teams in the race: Team Sky with their leader Landa and Astana with Nibali.

Team Sky were the first team off the starting ramp and finished with an opening time of 13:44, setting up Landa for a good start to the four-day stage race. Their roster for the event is Phil Deignan, Christian Knees, Ian Boswell, David Lopez, Alex Peters, Xabier Zandio and local resident and neo-pro Gianni Moscon.

Although it was good performance, Astana stormed through 14 seconds faster, giving Nibali the early edge over Landa in the general classification at the end of the day. Nibali’s support crew for the race includes Valerio Agnoli, Eros Capecchi, Jakob Fuglsang, Tanel Kangert, Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev, Davide Malacarne and Michele Scarponi.

An unfortunate crash for Drapac saw them lose two riders after they overcooked one of the sharp corners. Most of the riders got back up and carried on and they clocked in with 14:24.

The next overall favourites to start were with team AG2R La Mondiale: Domenico Pozzovivo and Roman Bardet. The team slotted in third place 14 seconds behind Astana and with the same time as Team Sky.

Bora-Argon 18, surprise winners of the previous year’s team time trial, had a strong ride with 13:46, two seconds slower than AG2R La Mondiale and Team Sky, and just off the podium in fourth.

There were several Italian teams out on course with Amore & Vita, Androni Giocattoli, Nippo-Vini Fantini, d'Amico Bottecchia, Bardiani-CSF and Southeast-Venezuela. The big Italian stage race is an important event for them to show their colours and strength.

Of the Italian teams, Nippo-Vini Fantini and Bardiani-CSF were the highest placed in the team time trial, in sixth and seventh, both at 34 seconds back. Southeast-Venezuela was only one second off their mark in eighth.

Gazprom-Rusvelo started as the last team of the day with several top riders that could upset for a stage win or a top GC place, including Sergey Firsanov. The team did not disappoint, finishing in fifth place at 22 seconds behind Astana.

The racing will continue with 220km second stage from Lienz to Arco-Anras. It will be the first test for the climbers with two Category 2 ascents over Vigolo Vattaro mid-stage, followed by a final Category 1 climb to Anras in Austria.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Astana 0:13:30 2 Team Sky 0:00:14 3 AG2R La Mondiale 4 Bora-Argon 18 0:00:16 5 Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:00:22 6 Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:00:34 7 Bardiani CSF 8 Southeast-Venezuela 9 Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:00:36 10 Italy 0:00:44 11 Norda-MG.Kvis Vega 12 Skydive Dubai Racing 0:00:45 13 Drapac Professional Cycling 0:00:54 14 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 15 Triol Cycling Team 0:01:02 16 Brasil 17 d'Amico-Bottecchia 0:01:06 18 Amore&Vita-Selle SMP 0:01:10

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:13:30 2 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 4 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 5 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 6 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 7 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 8 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 0:00:14 9 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky 10 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 11 Alex Peters (GBr) Team Sky 12 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 13 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 14 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 15 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 16 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 17 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 18 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 19 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 0:00:16 21 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18 22 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 23 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 24 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 25 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 26 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 27 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 0:00:18 28 Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:00:21 29 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 30 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 31 Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 32 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 33 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 34 Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:00:26 35 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:00:34 36 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 37 Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 38 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 39 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 40 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 41 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 42 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 43 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 44 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 45 Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF 46 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 47 Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 0:00:35 48 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 49 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela 50 Daniel Martínez (Col) Southeast - Venezuela 51 Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 52 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 53 Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Southeast - Venezuela 54 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 0:00:36 55 Egan Arley Bernal (Col) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 56 Rodolfo Andres Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 57 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 58 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 59 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 60 Mirko Trosino (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 61 Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 0:00:38 62 Xabier Zandio (Spa) Team Sky 0:00:43 63 Stefano Nardelli (Ita) Norda-MG.Kvis Vega 0:00:44 64 Niccolo Salvietti (Ita) Norda-MG.Kvis Vega 65 Evgeny Zverkov (Rus) Norda-MG.Kvis Vega 66 Michele Gazzara (Ita) Norda-MG.Kvis Vega 67 Gian Marco Di Francesco (Ita) Norda-MG.Kvis Vega 68 Seid Lizde (Ita) Italian National Team 69 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Italian National Team 70 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Italian National Team 71 Edward Ravasi (Ita) Italian National Team 72 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Italian National Team 73 Michele Scartezzini (Ita) Norda-MG.Kvis Vega 74 Nicola Gaffurini (Ita) Norda-MG.Kvis Vega 75 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:00:45 76 Edgar Lemos Pinto (Por) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 77 Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 78 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 79 Marlen Zmorka (Ukr) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 80 Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 81 Marco Tecchio (Ita) Italian National Team 0:00:46 82 Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:00:50 83 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 0:00:52 84 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:00:54 85 Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 86 Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 87 Jens Mouris (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 88 Gavin Mannion (USA) Drapac Professional Cycling 89 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 90 Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 91 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 92 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 93 Miguel Angel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 94 Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 95 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 96 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:56 97 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:58 98 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:01 99 Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:01:02 100 João Gaspar (Bra) Brazil National Team 101 Andre Eduardo Gohr (Bra) Brazil National Team 102 Caio Godoy Ormenese (Bra) Brazil National Team 103 Flavio Cardoso (Bra) Brazil National Team 104 Murilo Ferraz Affonso (Bra) Brazil National Team 105 Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:01:04 106 Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 107 Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 108 Patrick Bosman (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 109 Benjamin Brkic (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 110 Luis Mora (Ven) d'Amico Bottecchia 0:01:06 111 Giorgio Bocchiola (Ita) d'Amico Bottecchia 112 Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) d'Amico Bottecchia 113 Davide Leone (Ita) d'Amico Bottecchia 114 Marco Tizza (Ita) d'Amico Bottecchia 115 Marco Zamparella (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP 0:01:10 116 Pierpaolo Ficara (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP 117 Volodymyr Kogut (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP 118 Danilo Celano (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP 119 Redi Halilaj (Alb) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP 120 Dmytro Ponomarenko (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP 121 Sandoval Uri Martins (Mex) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP 122 Daniel Gines Martin (Spa) d'Amico Bottecchia 0:01:13 123 Nazaret Magno (Bra) Brazil National Team 0:01:33 124 Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:01:36 125 Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela 0:01:54 126 Sergii Movchan (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP 127 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:02:06 128 Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 129 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:14 130 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 131 Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:02:15 132 Andrea Marchi (Ita) Italian National Team 0:02:17 133 Fabio Chinello (Ita) d'Amico Bottecchia 0:02:37 134 Alexander Wachter (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:02:48 135 Dennis Paulus (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 136 Enrico Anselmi (Ita) Italian National Team 0:02:50 137 Giacomo Giuliani (Ita) Norda-MG.Kvis Vega 0:02:54 138 Fabio Tommassini (Ita) d'Amico Bottecchia 0:03:37 139 Florian Schipflinger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:03:39 140 Otàvio Didier Bulgarelli (Bra) Brazil National Team 0:03:43 141 Kleber Ramos Da Silva (Bra) Brazil National Team 142 Xhuliano Kamberaj (Alb) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:04:20