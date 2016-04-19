Astana win team time trial to kick off Giro del Trentino
Nibali gets the first advantage in TTT
Stage 1: Riva del Garda - Torbole (TTT)
Astana put in a perfect winning performance in the opening team time trial of the Giro del Trentino, putting Valerio Agnoli into the race leader's jersey. The Italian team put 14 seconds into Team Sky, giving Vincenzo Nibali an advantage over rival Mikel Landa of Sky. AG2R La Mondiale were third on the same time as Sky, while Bora Argon 18 finished two seconds back.
Their team time trial victory puts a series of Astana riders in the top places in the overall classification, led by Agnoli. More importantly, Nibali has a 14-second advantage over his potentially nearest rival Landa heading into a 220km stage that ends on a summit in Anras (Austria). The climb is a new addition to the race and features a four-kilometre, 7 per cent drag to the finish line.
The Giro del Trentino kicked off with a 12.1km team time trial overlooking Lake Garda in Riva del Garda and travelled along the breezy coastline before turning inland for a fast a technical section of the course. Each team then lit it up for long straight roads back to Lake Garda for the finish in Torbole.
The event started with the two headlining teams in the race: Team Sky with their leader Landa and Astana with Nibali.
Team Sky were the first team off the starting ramp and finished with an opening time of 13:44, setting up Landa for a good start to the four-day stage race. Their roster for the event is Phil Deignan, Christian Knees, Ian Boswell, David Lopez, Alex Peters, Xabier Zandio and local resident and neo-pro Gianni Moscon.
Although it was good performance, Astana stormed through 14 seconds faster, giving Nibali the early edge over Landa in the general classification at the end of the day. Nibali’s support crew for the race includes Valerio Agnoli, Eros Capecchi, Jakob Fuglsang, Tanel Kangert, Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev, Davide Malacarne and Michele Scarponi.
An unfortunate crash for Drapac saw them lose two riders after they overcooked one of the sharp corners. Most of the riders got back up and carried on and they clocked in with 14:24.
The next overall favourites to start were with team AG2R La Mondiale: Domenico Pozzovivo and Roman Bardet. The team slotted in third place 14 seconds behind Astana and with the same time as Team Sky.
Bora-Argon 18, surprise winners of the previous year’s team time trial, had a strong ride with 13:46, two seconds slower than AG2R La Mondiale and Team Sky, and just off the podium in fourth.
There were several Italian teams out on course with Amore & Vita, Androni Giocattoli, Nippo-Vini Fantini, d'Amico Bottecchia, Bardiani-CSF and Southeast-Venezuela. The big Italian stage race is an important event for them to show their colours and strength.
Of the Italian teams, Nippo-Vini Fantini and Bardiani-CSF were the highest placed in the team time trial, in sixth and seventh, both at 34 seconds back. Southeast-Venezuela was only one second off their mark in eighth.
Gazprom-Rusvelo started as the last team of the day with several top riders that could upset for a stage win or a top GC place, including Sergey Firsanov. The team did not disappoint, finishing in fifth place at 22 seconds behind Astana.
The racing will continue with 220km second stage from Lienz to Arco-Anras. It will be the first test for the climbers with two Category 2 ascents over Vigolo Vattaro mid-stage, followed by a final Category 1 climb to Anras in Austria.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana
|0:13:30
|2
|Team Sky
|0:00:14
|3
|AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:16
|5
|Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:00:22
|6
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:00:34
|7
|Bardiani CSF
|8
|Southeast-Venezuela
|9
|Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:00:36
|10
|Italy
|0:00:44
|11
|Norda-MG.Kvis Vega
|12
|Skydive Dubai Racing
|0:00:45
|13
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:00:54
|14
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|15
|Triol Cycling Team
|0:01:02
|16
|Brasil
|17
|d'Amico-Bottecchia
|0:01:06
|18
|Amore&Vita-Selle SMP
|0:01:10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:30
|2
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|4
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|5
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|6
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|7
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|8
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|0:00:14
|9
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky
|10
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|11
|Alex Peters (GBr) Team Sky
|12
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|13
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|14
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|15
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:16
|21
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
|22
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|23
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|24
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|25
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|26
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|27
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:18
|28
|Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:00:21
|29
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|30
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|31
|Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|32
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|33
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|34
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:00:26
|35
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:00:34
|36
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|37
|Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|38
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|39
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|40
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|41
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|42
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|43
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|44
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|45
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|46
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|47
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|0:00:35
|48
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|49
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela
|50
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Southeast - Venezuela
|51
|Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|52
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|53
|Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Southeast - Venezuela
|54
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:00:36
|55
|Egan Arley Bernal (Col) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|56
|Rodolfo Andres Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|57
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|58
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|59
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|60
|Mirko Trosino (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|61
|Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:00:38
|62
|Xabier Zandio (Spa) Team Sky
|0:00:43
|63
|Stefano Nardelli (Ita) Norda-MG.Kvis Vega
|0:00:44
|64
|Niccolo Salvietti (Ita) Norda-MG.Kvis Vega
|65
|Evgeny Zverkov (Rus) Norda-MG.Kvis Vega
|66
|Michele Gazzara (Ita) Norda-MG.Kvis Vega
|67
|Gian Marco Di Francesco (Ita) Norda-MG.Kvis Vega
|68
|Seid Lizde (Ita) Italian National Team
|69
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Italian National Team
|70
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Italian National Team
|71
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) Italian National Team
|72
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Italian National Team
|73
|Michele Scartezzini (Ita) Norda-MG.Kvis Vega
|74
|Nicola Gaffurini (Ita) Norda-MG.Kvis Vega
|75
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:45
|76
|Edgar Lemos Pinto (Por) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|77
|Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|78
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|79
|Marlen Zmorka (Ukr) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|80
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|81
|Marco Tecchio (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:00:46
|82
|Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:50
|83
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:00:52
|84
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:00:54
|85
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|86
|Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|87
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|88
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Drapac Professional Cycling
|89
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|90
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|91
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|92
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|93
|Miguel Angel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|94
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|95
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|96
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:56
|97
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:58
|98
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:01
|99
|Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:01:02
|100
|João Gaspar (Bra) Brazil National Team
|101
|Andre Eduardo Gohr (Bra) Brazil National Team
|102
|Caio Godoy Ormenese (Bra) Brazil National Team
|103
|Flavio Cardoso (Bra) Brazil National Team
|104
|Murilo Ferraz Affonso (Bra) Brazil National Team
|105
|Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:01:04
|106
|Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|107
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|108
|Patrick Bosman (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|109
|Benjamin Brkic (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|110
|Luis Mora (Ven) d'Amico Bottecchia
|0:01:06
|111
|Giorgio Bocchiola (Ita) d'Amico Bottecchia
|112
|Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) d'Amico Bottecchia
|113
|Davide Leone (Ita) d'Amico Bottecchia
|114
|Marco Tizza (Ita) d'Amico Bottecchia
|115
|Marco Zamparella (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|0:01:10
|116
|Pierpaolo Ficara (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|117
|Volodymyr Kogut (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|118
|Danilo Celano (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|119
|Redi Halilaj (Alb) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|120
|Dmytro Ponomarenko (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|121
|Sandoval Uri Martins (Mex) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|122
|Daniel Gines Martin (Spa) d'Amico Bottecchia
|0:01:13
|123
|Nazaret Magno (Bra) Brazil National Team
|0:01:33
|124
|Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:01:36
|125
|Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela
|0:01:54
|126
|Sergii Movchan (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|127
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:02:06
|128
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|129
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:14
|130
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|131
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:02:15
|132
|Andrea Marchi (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:02:17
|133
|Fabio Chinello (Ita) d'Amico Bottecchia
|0:02:37
|134
|Alexander Wachter (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:02:48
|135
|Dennis Paulus (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|136
|Enrico Anselmi (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:02:50
|137
|Giacomo Giuliani (Ita) Norda-MG.Kvis Vega
|0:02:54
|138
|Fabio Tommassini (Ita) d'Amico Bottecchia
|0:03:37
|139
|Florian Schipflinger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:03:39
|140
|Otàvio Didier Bulgarelli (Bra) Brazil National Team
|0:03:43
|141
|Kleber Ramos Da Silva (Bra) Brazil National Team
|142
|Xhuliano Kamberaj (Alb) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:20
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|0:13:44
|2
|Alex Peters (GBr) Team Sky
|3
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:02
|4
|Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:00:07
|5
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:00:12
|6
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:20
|7
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|8
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela
|0:00:21
|9
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Southeast - Venezuela
|10
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|11
|Egan Arley Bernal (Col) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:00:22
|12
|Stefano Nardelli (Ita) Norda-MG.Kvis Vega
|0:00:30
|13
|Niccolo Salvietti (Ita) Norda-MG.Kvis Vega
|14
|Evgeny Zverkov (Rus) Norda-MG.Kvis Vega
|15
|Seid Lizde (Ita) Italian National Team
|16
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) Italian National Team
|17
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Italian National Team
|18
|Marlen Zmorka (Ukr) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:31
|19
|Marco Tecchio (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:00:33
|20
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:40
|21
|Miguel Angel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|22
|Andre Eduardo Gohr (Bra) Brazil National Team
|0:00:48
|23
|Caio Godoy Ormenese (Bra) Brazil National Team
|24
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:00:50
|25
|Patrick Bosman (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|26
|Benjamin Brkic (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|27
|Luis Mora (Ven) d'Amico Bottecchia
|0:00:52
|28
|Davide Leone (Ita) d'Amico Bottecchia
|29
|Daniel Gines Martin (Spa) d'Amico Bottecchia
|0:00:59
|30
|Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:01:22
|31
|Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela
|0:01:40
|32
|Sergii Movchan (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|33
|Andrea Marchi (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:02:03
|34
|Alexander Wachter (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:02:34
|35
|Dennis Paulus (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|36
|Enrico Anselmi (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:02:36
|37
|Giacomo Giuliani (Ita) Norda-MG.Kvis Vega
|0:02:40
|38
|Florian Schipflinger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:03:25
|39
|Xhuliano Kamberaj (Alb) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:06
