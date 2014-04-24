Image 1 of 20 Champagne for Cadel Evans at the Giro del Trentino (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 20 Diego Rosa (Androni Giocattoli) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 20 Cadel Evans (BMC) solos to the stage win (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 20 The jerseys after stage 3 of Giro del Trentino (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 20 Cadel Evans uncorks the champagne (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 6 of 20 Flowers for race leader Cadel Evans (BMC) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 7 of 20 Cadel Evans (BMC) after winning stage 3 of the Giro del Trentino (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 8 of 20 Cadel Evans (BMC) on the podium (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 9 of 20 Giro del Trentino's overall race leader, Cadel Evans (BMC), receives podium kisses following Stage 2 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 10 of 20 Cadel Evans still in the race lead at the Giro del Trentino (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 20 Cadel Evans dons the pink leader's jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 20 Domenico Pozzovivo attacks on the final climb (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 20 Domenico Pozzovivo leads the group up the climb (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 20 Cadel Evans celebrates withi his usual understated salute after winning stage 3 of Giro del Trentino (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 20 Cadel Evans (BMC) won stage 3 in the Giro del Trentino (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 20 Podium antics (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 20 Cadel Evans (BMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 20 You'll put your eye out that way. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 20 Cadel Evans (BMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 20 Cadel Evans (BMC) on the move during the Giro del Trentino (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Cadel Evans (BMC) buttressed his overall lead at the Giro del Trentino by claiming victory on the hilltop finish at Pozza di Roncone at the end of stage 3. The Australian showcased his pre-Giro d’Italia form by fending off a stiff challenge from Domenico Pozzovivo (Ag2r-La Mondiale) in the final kilometre to seal the win.

On paper, it was the least demanding of the Giro del Trentino’s three road stages, although in this corner of the world, it is impossible to go far without the road tilting skywards. The 184km stage was run off across rugged terrain, including the category 1 Passo del Durone, but the combined efforts of Astana and Lampre-Merida brought the early escapees back together at the base of the final climb.

Team Sky took over the pace-making at the base of the 2.8km haul up to Pozza, immediately laying down a brisk tempo on the lower slopes. As the gradient began to bite and jumped up to 15%, however, the strong men came to the fore, with Pozzovivo and Evans forcing the issue underneath the red kite.

They were initially joined by and Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Bardiani-CSF) and Astana pair Michele Scarponi and Mikel Landa, but they soon relented under the impetus of Evans and Pozzovivo’s forcing.

In the final 200 metres, Evans kicked once again and that was enough to put daylight between himself and the resilient Pozzovivo. He crossed the line 3 seconds clear of the diminutive Italian, while the Astana tandem of Landa and Scarponi came home 6 seconds later.

Igor Anton (Movistar) managed to overhaul Bongiorno on the final ramps to take 5th place, 20 seconds down. Bongiorno came home next, in a group with Fabio Aru (Astana), Tiago Machado (NetApp-Endura) and young talent South African talent Louis Meintjes (MTN-Qhubeka).

Cataldo in the early break

There was a rapid start to proceedings and it took almost an hour of racing for a break to gain any traction, with Team Sky prominent in shutting down the early moves until their own Dario Cataldo lead an 12-man group clear.

With Damiano Caruso (Cannondale), Adriano Malori (Movistar) and Diego Rosa (Androni Venzuela) also on board, the break was a solid one and by kilometre 80, they had a lead of 4:40 over the peloton.

At that point, the BMC team of the race leader Evans was triggered into action and they set about trimming down the break’s lead over the climb of Daone and the Passo Durone. Cataldo’s forcing over the Durone was enough to splinter the leading group but they were reunited on the descent and entered the final 35 kilometres with 2:40 still in hand on the bunch.

When Ag2r and Astana joined the chase, however, the break’s lead began to dwindle still faster and their chances were reduced still further when they started to attack one another in the final 20 kilometres. Caruso, Mateusz Taciak (CCC Polsat), Yonathan Monsalve (Neri Sottoli) and Antonio Piedra (Caja Rural) were the last survivors left out in front, but they were swept up on the approach the final climb, where Evans and Pozzovivo ultimately came to the fore.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 4:43:43 2 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:03 3 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:00:09 4 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:18 5 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:20 6 Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:00:25 7 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 8 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp - Endura 9 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:27 10 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 0:00:28 11 Franco Pelizzotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:30 12 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 0:00:34 13 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:00:45 14 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 0:00:51 15 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 0:00:53 16 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 0:00:57 17 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 18 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:02 19 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli 0:01:07 20 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp - Endura 0:01:12 21 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 22 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli 0:01:14 23 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:16 24 Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:18 25 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Rusvelo 0:01:19 26 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:21 27 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:28 28 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale 0:01:29 29 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Rusvelo 30 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:01:42 31 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 32 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 33 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:01:47 34 Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:49 35 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Rusvelo 0:01:57 36 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:02:05 37 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale 0:02:12 38 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 0:02:20 39 Yonattah Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli 0:02:26 40 Francesco Failli (Ita) Neri Sottoli 0:02:46 41 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 42 Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:02:49 43 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 44 José Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp - Endura 0:03:07 45 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp - Endura 0:03:15 46 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 47 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 48 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 0:03:17 49 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky 50 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 51 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:03:40 52 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:03:47 53 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 0:03:50 54 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 55 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 0:04:09 56 Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:04:18 57 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:04:23 58 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp - Endura 0:04:31 59 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:04:43 60 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:04:52 61 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:05:23 62 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 63 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 0:05:31 64 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:30 65 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 0:11:17 66 Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:18 67 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:14:20 68 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:14:55 69 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:16:18 70 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 71 Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida 72 Dayer Uberne Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 73 Sergey Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo 74 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:16:23 75 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Rusvelo 0:16:24 76 Juan Esteba Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia 0:16:25 77 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:16:27 78 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 79 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Rusvelo 80 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 81 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 82 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp - Endura 83 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 84 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 85 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 86 Alexander Serov (Rus) Rusvelo 87 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 88 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 89 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka 90 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 91 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 92 Jim Songezo (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:16:36 93 Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:16:39 94 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 95 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 96 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:16:47 97 Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:17:16 98 Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team Netapp - Endura 0:17:36 99 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Neri Sottoli 0:17:39 100 Donato De Ieso (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:19:34 101 Ramon Domene Reyes (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:22:16 102 Samuele Conti (Ita) Neri Sottoli 0:23:04 103 Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:23:07 104 Artur Ershov (Rus) Rusvelo 105 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:23:44 106 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 107 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 108 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 109 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura 110 Duber Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia 111 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 112 Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 113 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 114 Luigi Miletta (Ita) Neri Sottoli 115 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 116 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 117 Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli 0:23:53 NP Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida NP Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale NP Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale NP Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale

Intermediate sprint - Condino # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 6 pts 2 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 4 3 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2

Mountain 1 (Cat. 2) Daone # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yonattah Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli 6 pts 2 Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 4 3 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 2

Mountain 2 (Cat. 1) Passo Durone # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yonattah Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli 8 pts 2 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 6 3 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 4

Mountain 3 (Cat. 2) Roncone # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 6 pts 2 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 4 3 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 2

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Astana Pro Team 14:12:01 2 Androni Giocattoli 0:02:24 3 AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:28 4 Bardiani-CSF 0:03:35 5 Cannondale 0:03:40 6 Team Netapp - Endura 0:03:52 7 RusVelo 0:03:53 8 Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo 0:03:55 9 BMC Racing Team 0:04:04 10 Team Sky 0:04:15 11 Movistar Team 0:04:34 12 Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:04:37 13 MTN - Qhubeka 0:04:46 14 Colombia 0:07:27 15 CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:08:01 16 Lampre-Merida 0:15:49

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 9:23:43 2 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:45 3 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp - Endura 0:00:59 4 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:01 5 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 6 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 7 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 8 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:04 9 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:06 10 Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:32 11 Franco Pelizzotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:36 12 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 0:01:43 13 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 14 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 0:01:50 15 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:02 16 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 0:02:13 17 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:22 18 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:02:23 19 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 0:02:28 20 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli 0:02:39 21 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli 0:02:42 22 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:02:50 23 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp - Endura 0:02:54 24 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Rusvelo 25 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:03:06 26 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:03:10 27 Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:03:14 28 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale 0:03:22 29 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Rusvelo 0:03:27 30 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:03:28 31 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Rusvelo 0:03:40 32 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:03:44 33 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 0:04:09 34 Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:04:16 35 José Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp - Endura 0:04:21 36 Yonattah Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli 0:04:31 37 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:04:49 38 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:05:04 39 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:05:14 40 Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:05:23 41 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 0:05:37 42 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky 0:06:03 43 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:06:16 44 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:06:24 45 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 0:06:50 46 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 0:07:20 47 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani CSF 48 Francesco Failli (Ita) Neri Sottoli 0:07:31 49 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:07:32 50 Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:07:45 51 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp - Endura 0:07:49 52 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:08:11 53 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:08:42 54 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:09:08 55 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 0:09:23 56 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 57 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale 0:09:26 58 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:09:45 59 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp - Endura 0:10:29 60 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:07 61 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 0:13:42 62 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:14:26 63 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 0:14:41 64 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 0:19:33 65 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:21:13 66 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:21:23 67 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Neri Sottoli 0:21:28 68 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:21:59 69 Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:22:10 70 Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team Netapp - Endura 0:23:31 71 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:23:37 72 Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida 0:23:45 73 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:23:48 74 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp - Endura 0:23:50 75 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:24:03 76 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:24:11 77 Dayer Uberne Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:24:43 78 Donato De Ieso (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:25:05 79 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:25:22 80 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 0:25:35 81 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:25:37 82 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:25:41 83 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 0:25:51 84 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 85 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:26:03 86 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka 0:26:08 87 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:26:37 88 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:26:52 89 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Rusvelo 0:27:29 90 Juan Esteba Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia 0:27:38 91 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:28:27 92 Alexander Serov (Rus) Rusvelo 0:28:30 93 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:28:35 94 Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:28:43 95 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 0:29:16 96 Sergey Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo 0:29:20 97 Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:29:30 98 Jim Songezo (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:30:42 99 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:30:58 100 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Rusvelo 0:30:59 101 Samuele Conti (Ita) Neri Sottoli 0:31:34 102 Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:32:05 103 Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli 0:32:15 104 Ramon Domene Reyes (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:32:57 105 Luigi Miletta (Ita) Neri Sottoli 0:33:17 106 Artur Ershov (Rus) Rusvelo 0:34:14 107 Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:34:23 108 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:35:38 109 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:35:47 110 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura 0:35:48 111 Duber Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia 0:37:01 112 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 0:38:04 113 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:43:10 114 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:44:44 115 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:44:56 116 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:45:31 117 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 0:47:26

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 6 pts 2 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 6 3 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 4 4 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 4 5 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2 6 Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli 2

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yonattah Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli 14 pts 2 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 10 3 Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli 10 4 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 8 5 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 6 6 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 6 7 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 6 8 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 4 9 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 4 10 Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 4 11 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 4 12 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 4 13 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 2 14 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 2

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 9:24:44 2 Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:00:31 3 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:42 4 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 0:00:49 5 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:02:05 6 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:02:43 7 Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:04:22 8 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:06:31 9 Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:06:44 10 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 0:08:22 11 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:20:12 12 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:20:22 13 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:20:58 14 Dayer Uberne Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:23:42 15 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 0:24:50 16 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:25:02 17 Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:28:29 18 Jim Songezo (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:29:41 19 Samuele Conti (Ita) Neri Sottoli 0:30:33 20 Ramon Domene Reyes (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:31:56 21 Artur Ershov (Rus) Rusvelo 0:33:13 22 Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:33:22 23 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura 0:34:47 24 Duber Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia 0:36:00 25 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 0:37:03 26 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:43:43 27 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 0:46:25