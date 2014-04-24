Evans wins stage 3 of Giro del Trentino
Australian fends off Pozzovivo and retains overall lead
Stage 3: Mori - Roncone (loc. Pozza)
Cadel Evans (BMC) buttressed his overall lead at the Giro del Trentino by claiming victory on the hilltop finish at Pozza di Roncone at the end of stage 3. The Australian showcased his pre-Giro d’Italia form by fending off a stiff challenge from Domenico Pozzovivo (Ag2r-La Mondiale) in the final kilometre to seal the win.
On paper, it was the least demanding of the Giro del Trentino’s three road stages, although in this corner of the world, it is impossible to go far without the road tilting skywards. The 184km stage was run off across rugged terrain, including the category 1 Passo del Durone, but the combined efforts of Astana and Lampre-Merida brought the early escapees back together at the base of the final climb.
Team Sky took over the pace-making at the base of the 2.8km haul up to Pozza, immediately laying down a brisk tempo on the lower slopes. As the gradient began to bite and jumped up to 15%, however, the strong men came to the fore, with Pozzovivo and Evans forcing the issue underneath the red kite.
They were initially joined by and Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Bardiani-CSF) and Astana pair Michele Scarponi and Mikel Landa, but they soon relented under the impetus of Evans and Pozzovivo’s forcing.
In the final 200 metres, Evans kicked once again and that was enough to put daylight between himself and the resilient Pozzovivo. He crossed the line 3 seconds clear of the diminutive Italian, while the Astana tandem of Landa and Scarponi came home 6 seconds later.
Igor Anton (Movistar) managed to overhaul Bongiorno on the final ramps to take 5th place, 20 seconds down. Bongiorno came home next, in a group with Fabio Aru (Astana), Tiago Machado (NetApp-Endura) and young talent South African talent Louis Meintjes (MTN-Qhubeka).
Cataldo in the early break
There was a rapid start to proceedings and it took almost an hour of racing for a break to gain any traction, with Team Sky prominent in shutting down the early moves until their own Dario Cataldo lead an 12-man group clear.
With Damiano Caruso (Cannondale), Adriano Malori (Movistar) and Diego Rosa (Androni Venzuela) also on board, the break was a solid one and by kilometre 80, they had a lead of 4:40 over the peloton.
At that point, the BMC team of the race leader Evans was triggered into action and they set about trimming down the break’s lead over the climb of Daone and the Passo Durone. Cataldo’s forcing over the Durone was enough to splinter the leading group but they were reunited on the descent and entered the final 35 kilometres with 2:40 still in hand on the bunch.
When Ag2r and Astana joined the chase, however, the break’s lead began to dwindle still faster and their chances were reduced still further when they started to attack one another in the final 20 kilometres. Caruso, Mateusz Taciak (CCC Polsat), Yonathan Monsalve (Neri Sottoli) and Antonio Piedra (Caja Rural) were the last survivors left out in front, but they were swept up on the approach the final climb, where Evans and Pozzovivo ultimately came to the fore.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|4:43:43
|2
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:03
|3
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:09
|4
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:18
|5
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:20
|6
|Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:25
|7
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|8
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp - Endura
|9
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:27
|10
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|0:00:28
|11
|Franco Pelizzotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:30
|12
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:34
|13
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:45
|14
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|0:00:51
|15
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|0:00:53
|16
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:00:57
|17
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|18
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:02
|19
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|0:01:07
|20
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:01:12
|21
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|22
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|0:01:14
|23
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:16
|24
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:18
|25
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:01:19
|26
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:21
|27
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:28
|28
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
|0:01:29
|29
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Rusvelo
|30
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:01:42
|31
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|32
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|33
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:47
|34
|Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:49
|35
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:01:57
|36
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:02:05
|37
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
|0:02:12
|38
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|0:02:20
|39
|Yonattah Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli
|0:02:26
|40
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|0:02:46
|41
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|42
|Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:49
|43
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|44
|José Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:03:07
|45
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:03:15
|46
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|47
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|48
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|0:03:17
|49
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
|50
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|51
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:40
|52
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:47
|53
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|0:03:50
|54
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|55
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|0:04:09
|56
|Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:04:18
|57
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:23
|58
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:04:31
|59
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:04:43
|60
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:04:52
|61
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:05:23
|62
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|63
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|0:05:31
|64
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:30
|65
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:11:17
|66
|Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:18
|67
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:14:20
|68
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:14:55
|69
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:16:18
|70
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|71
|Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida
|72
|Dayer Uberne Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|73
|Sergey Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo
|74
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:16:23
|75
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:16:24
|76
|Juan Esteba Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia
|0:16:25
|77
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:16:27
|78
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|79
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Rusvelo
|80
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|81
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|82
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp - Endura
|83
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|84
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|85
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|86
|Alexander Serov (Rus) Rusvelo
|87
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|88
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|89
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka
|90
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|91
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|92
|Jim Songezo (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:16:36
|93
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:16:39
|94
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|95
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|96
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:16:47
|97
|Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:17:16
|98
|Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:17:36
|99
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|0:17:39
|100
|Donato De Ieso (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:19:34
|101
|Ramon Domene Reyes (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:22:16
|102
|Samuele Conti (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|0:23:04
|103
|Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:23:07
|104
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Rusvelo
|105
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:23:44
|106
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|107
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|108
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|109
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura
|110
|Duber Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia
|111
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|112
|Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|113
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|114
|Luigi Miletta (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|115
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|116
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|117
|Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|0:23:53
|NP
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|NP
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
|NP
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale
|NP
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|4
|3
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yonattah Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli
|6
|pts
|2
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|3
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yonattah Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli
|8
|pts
|2
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|6
|3
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|3
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|14:12:01
|2
|Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:24
|3
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:28
|4
|Bardiani-CSF
|0:03:35
|5
|Cannondale
|0:03:40
|6
|Team Netapp - Endura
|0:03:52
|7
|RusVelo
|0:03:53
|8
|Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
|0:03:55
|9
|BMC Racing Team
|0:04:04
|10
|Team Sky
|0:04:15
|11
|Movistar Team
|0:04:34
|12
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:04:37
|13
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:04:46
|14
|Colombia
|0:07:27
|15
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:08:01
|16
|Lampre-Merida
|0:15:49
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|9:23:43
|2
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:45
|3
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:00:59
|4
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:01
|5
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|6
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|7
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|8
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:04
|9
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:06
|10
|Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:32
|11
|Franco Pelizzotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:36
|12
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|0:01:43
|13
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|14
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|0:01:50
|15
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:02
|16
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:02:13
|17
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:22
|18
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:23
|19
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|0:02:28
|20
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|0:02:39
|21
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|0:02:42
|22
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:50
|23
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:02:54
|24
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Rusvelo
|25
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:03:06
|26
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:03:10
|27
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:03:14
|28
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
|0:03:22
|29
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:03:27
|30
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:03:28
|31
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:03:40
|32
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:03:44
|33
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|0:04:09
|34
|Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:04:16
|35
|José Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:04:21
|36
|Yonattah Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli
|0:04:31
|37
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:04:49
|38
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:05:04
|39
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:14
|40
|Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:05:23
|41
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:05:37
|42
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
|0:06:03
|43
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:06:16
|44
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:06:24
|45
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|0:06:50
|46
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|0:07:20
|47
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|48
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|0:07:31
|49
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:07:32
|50
|Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:07:45
|51
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:07:49
|52
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:08:11
|53
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:42
|54
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:08
|55
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|0:09:23
|56
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|57
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
|0:09:26
|58
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:45
|59
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:10:29
|60
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:07
|61
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|0:13:42
|62
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:14:26
|63
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|0:14:41
|64
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:19:33
|65
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:21:13
|66
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:21:23
|67
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|0:21:28
|68
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|0:21:59
|69
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:22:10
|70
|Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:23:31
|71
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:23:37
|72
|Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida
|0:23:45
|73
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:23:48
|74
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:23:50
|75
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:24:03
|76
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:24:11
|77
|Dayer Uberne Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:24:43
|78
|Donato De Ieso (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:25:05
|79
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:25:22
|80
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:25:35
|81
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:25:37
|82
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:25:41
|83
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|0:25:51
|84
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|85
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:26:03
|86
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:26:08
|87
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:26:37
|88
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:26:52
|89
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:27:29
|90
|Juan Esteba Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia
|0:27:38
|91
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:28:27
|92
|Alexander Serov (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:28:30
|93
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:28:35
|94
|Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:28:43
|95
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|0:29:16
|96
|Sergey Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:29:20
|97
|Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:29:30
|98
|Jim Songezo (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:30:42
|99
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:30:58
|100
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:30:59
|101
|Samuele Conti (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|0:31:34
|102
|Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:32:05
|103
|Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|0:32:15
|104
|Ramon Domene Reyes (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:32:57
|105
|Luigi Miletta (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|0:33:17
|106
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:34:14
|107
|Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:34:23
|108
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:35:38
|109
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:35:47
|110
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:35:48
|111
|Duber Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia
|0:37:01
|112
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:38:04
|113
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:43:10
|114
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:44:44
|115
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:44:56
|116
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:45:31
|117
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|0:47:26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|6
|3
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|4
|4
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|4
|5
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2
|6
|Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yonattah Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli
|14
|pts
|2
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|10
|3
|Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|10
|4
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|8
|5
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|6
|6
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|6
|7
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|6
|8
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|9
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|4
|10
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|11
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|4
|12
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|4
|13
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|2
|14
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|9:24:44
|2
|Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:31
|3
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:42
|4
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|0:00:49
|5
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:02:05
|6
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:43
|7
|Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:04:22
|8
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:06:31
|9
|Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:06:44
|10
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|0:08:22
|11
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:20:12
|12
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:20:22
|13
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|0:20:58
|14
|Dayer Uberne Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:23:42
|15
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|0:24:50
|16
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:25:02
|17
|Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:28:29
|18
|Jim Songezo (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:29:41
|19
|Samuele Conti (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|0:30:33
|20
|Ramon Domene Reyes (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:31:56
|21
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:33:13
|22
|Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:33:22
|23
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:34:47
|24
|Duber Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia
|0:36:00
|25
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:37:03
|26
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:43:43
|27
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|0:46:25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|27:45:28
|2
|Bardiani-CSF
|0:04:01
|3
|Androni Giocattoli
|0:04:33
|4
|Team Netapp - Endura
|0:05:21
|5
|RusVelo
|0:05:45
|6
|Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
|0:06:13
|7
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:06:47
|8
|Cannondale
|0:06:57
|9
|Movistar Team
|10
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:06:58
|11
|Team Sky
|0:07:12
|12
|BMC Racing Team
|0:08:37
|13
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:29
|14
|Colombia
|0:15:19
|15
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:15:36
|16
|Lampre-Merida
|0:19:34
