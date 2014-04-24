Trending

Evans wins stage 3 of Giro del Trentino

Australian fends off Pozzovivo and retains overall lead

Image 1 of 20

Champagne for Cadel Evans at the Giro del Trentino

Champagne for Cadel Evans at the Giro del Trentino
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 20

Diego Rosa (Androni Giocattoli)

Diego Rosa (Androni Giocattoli)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 3 of 20

Cadel Evans (BMC) solos to the stage win

Cadel Evans (BMC) solos to the stage win
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 4 of 20

The jerseys after stage 3 of Giro del Trentino

The jerseys after stage 3 of Giro del Trentino
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 5 of 20

Cadel Evans uncorks the champagne

Cadel Evans uncorks the champagne
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 6 of 20

Flowers for race leader Cadel Evans (BMC)

Flowers for race leader Cadel Evans (BMC)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 7 of 20

Cadel Evans (BMC) after winning stage 3 of the Giro del Trentino

Cadel Evans (BMC) after winning stage 3 of the Giro del Trentino
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 8 of 20

Cadel Evans (BMC) on the podium

Cadel Evans (BMC) on the podium
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 9 of 20

Giro del Trentino's overall race leader, Cadel Evans (BMC), receives podium kisses following Stage 2

Giro del Trentino's overall race leader, Cadel Evans (BMC), receives podium kisses following Stage 2
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 10 of 20

Cadel Evans still in the race lead at the Giro del Trentino

Cadel Evans still in the race lead at the Giro del Trentino
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 20

Cadel Evans dons the pink leader's jersey

Cadel Evans dons the pink leader's jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 20

Domenico Pozzovivo attacks on the final climb

Domenico Pozzovivo attacks on the final climb
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 20

Domenico Pozzovivo leads the group up the climb

Domenico Pozzovivo leads the group up the climb
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 20

Cadel Evans celebrates withi his usual understated salute after winning stage 3 of Giro del Trentino

Cadel Evans celebrates withi his usual understated salute after winning stage 3 of Giro del Trentino
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 20

Cadel Evans (BMC) won stage 3 in the Giro del Trentino

Cadel Evans (BMC) won stage 3 in the Giro del Trentino
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 20

Podium antics

Podium antics
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 20

Cadel Evans (BMC)

Cadel Evans (BMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 20

You'll put your eye out that way.

You'll put your eye out that way.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 20

Cadel Evans (BMC)

Cadel Evans (BMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 20

Cadel Evans (BMC) on the move during the Giro del Trentino

Cadel Evans (BMC) on the move during the Giro del Trentino
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Cadel Evans (BMC) buttressed his overall lead at the Giro del Trentino by claiming victory on the hilltop finish at Pozza di Roncone at the end of stage 3. The Australian showcased his pre-Giro d’Italia form by fending off a stiff challenge from Domenico Pozzovivo (Ag2r-La Mondiale) in the final kilometre to seal the win.

On paper, it was the least demanding of the Giro del Trentino’s three road stages, although in this corner of the world, it is impossible to go far without the road tilting skywards. The 184km stage was run off across rugged terrain, including the category 1 Passo del Durone, but the combined efforts of Astana and Lampre-Merida brought the early escapees back together at the base of the final climb.

Team Sky took over the pace-making at the base of the 2.8km haul up to Pozza, immediately laying down a brisk tempo on the lower slopes. As the gradient began to bite and jumped up to 15%, however, the strong men came to the fore, with Pozzovivo and Evans forcing the issue underneath the red kite.

They were initially joined by and Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Bardiani-CSF) and Astana pair Michele Scarponi and Mikel Landa, but they soon relented under the impetus of Evans and Pozzovivo’s forcing.

In the final 200 metres, Evans kicked once again and that was enough to put daylight between himself and the resilient Pozzovivo. He crossed the line 3 seconds clear of the diminutive Italian, while the Astana tandem of Landa and Scarponi came home 6 seconds later.

Igor Anton (Movistar) managed to overhaul Bongiorno on the final ramps to take 5th place, 20 seconds down. Bongiorno came home next, in a group with Fabio Aru (Astana), Tiago Machado (NetApp-Endura) and young talent South African talent Louis Meintjes (MTN-Qhubeka).

Cataldo in the early break

There was a rapid start to proceedings and it took almost an hour of racing for a break to gain any traction, with Team Sky prominent in shutting down the early moves until their own Dario Cataldo lead an 12-man group clear.

With Damiano Caruso (Cannondale), Adriano Malori (Movistar) and Diego Rosa (Androni Venzuela) also on board, the break was a solid one and by kilometre 80, they had a lead of 4:40 over the peloton.

At that point, the BMC team of the race leader Evans was triggered into action and they set about trimming down the break’s lead over the climb of Daone and the Passo Durone. Cataldo’s forcing over the Durone was enough to splinter the leading group but they were reunited on the descent and entered the final 35 kilometres with 2:40 still in hand on the bunch.

When Ag2r and Astana joined the chase, however, the break’s lead began to dwindle still faster and their chances were reduced still further when they started to attack one another in the final 20 kilometres. Caruso, Mateusz Taciak (CCC Polsat), Yonathan Monsalve (Neri Sottoli) and Antonio Piedra (Caja Rural) were the last survivors left out in front, but they were swept up on the approach the final climb, where Evans and Pozzovivo ultimately came to the fore.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team4:43:43
2Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:03
3Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:00:09
4Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:18
5Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:20
6Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:25
7Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
8Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp - Endura
9Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:27
10Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia0:00:28
11Franco Pelizzotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:30
12Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida0:00:34
13Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:45
14George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale0:00:51
15Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky0:00:53
16Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team0:00:57
17Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
18Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:02
19Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli0:01:07
20David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp - Endura0:01:12
21Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
22Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli0:01:14
23Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:16
24Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:18
25Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Rusvelo0:01:19
26Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:21
27Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:01:28
28Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale0:01:29
29Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Rusvelo
30Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:01:42
31Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
32Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
33Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:01:47
34Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:49
35Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Rusvelo0:01:57
36Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:02:05
37Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale0:02:12
38Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia0:02:20
39Yonattah Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli0:02:26
40Francesco Failli (Ita) Neri Sottoli0:02:46
41Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
42Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:02:49
43Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
44José Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp - Endura0:03:07
45Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp - Endura0:03:15
46Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
47Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
48Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale0:03:17
49Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
50Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
51Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:03:40
52Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:03:47
53Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky0:03:50
54Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
55Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team0:04:09
56Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:04:18
57Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:04:23
58Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp - Endura0:04:31
59Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:04:43
60Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:04:52
61Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:05:23
62Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
63Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia0:05:31
64Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:30
65Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team0:11:17
66Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:18
67Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:14:20
68Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:14:55
69Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:16:18
70Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
71Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida
72Dayer Uberne Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
73Sergey Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo
74Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:16:23
75Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Rusvelo0:16:24
76Juan Esteba Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia0:16:25
77Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:16:27
78Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
79Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Rusvelo
80Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
81Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
82Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp - Endura
83Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
84Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
85Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
86Alexander Serov (Rus) Rusvelo
87Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
88Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
89Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka
90Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
91Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
92Jim Songezo (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:16:36
93Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:16:39
94Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
95Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
96Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:16:47
97Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:17:16
98Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team Netapp - Endura0:17:36
99Fabio Taborre (Ita) Neri Sottoli0:17:39
100Donato De Ieso (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:19:34
101Ramon Domene Reyes (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:22:16
102Samuele Conti (Ita) Neri Sottoli0:23:04
103Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:23:07
104Artur Ershov (Rus) Rusvelo
105Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:23:44
106Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
107Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
108Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
109Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura
110Duber Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia
111Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
112Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
113Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
114Luigi Miletta (Ita) Neri Sottoli
115Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
116Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
117Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli0:23:53
NPRoberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
NPFabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
NPDavide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale
NPElia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale

Intermediate sprint - Condino
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team6pts
2Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka4
3Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2

Mountain 1 (Cat. 2) Daone
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yonattah Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli6pts
2Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli4
3Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale2

Mountain 2 (Cat. 1) Passo Durone
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yonattah Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli8pts
2Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky6
3Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka4

Mountain 3 (Cat. 2) Roncone
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team6pts
2Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale4
3Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team2

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team14:12:01
2Androni Giocattoli0:02:24
3AG2R La Mondiale0:03:28
4Bardiani-CSF0:03:35
5Cannondale0:03:40
6Team Netapp - Endura0:03:52
7RusVelo0:03:53
8Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo0:03:55
9BMC Racing Team0:04:04
10Team Sky0:04:15
11Movistar Team0:04:34
12Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:04:37
13MTN - Qhubeka0:04:46
14Colombia0:07:27
15CCC Polsat Polkowice0:08:01
16Lampre-Merida0:15:49

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team9:23:43
2Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:45
3Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp - Endura0:00:59
4Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:01
5Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
6Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
7Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
8Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:04
9Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:06
10Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:32
11Franco Pelizzotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:36
12Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky0:01:43
13Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
14George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale0:01:50
15Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:02
16Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team0:02:13
17Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:22
18Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:02:23
19Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky0:02:28
20Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli0:02:39
21Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli0:02:42
22Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:02:50
23David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp - Endura0:02:54
24Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Rusvelo
25Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:03:06
26Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:03:10
27Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:03:14
28Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale0:03:22
29Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Rusvelo0:03:27
30Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:03:28
31Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Rusvelo0:03:40
32Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:03:44
33Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia0:04:09
34Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:04:16
35José Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp - Endura0:04:21
36Yonattah Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli0:04:31
37Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:04:49
38Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:05:04
39Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:05:14
40Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:05:23
41Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka0:05:37
42Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky0:06:03
43Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:06:16
44Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:06:24
45Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team0:06:50
46Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky0:07:20
47Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani CSF
48Francesco Failli (Ita) Neri Sottoli0:07:31
49Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:07:32
50Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:07:45
51Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp - Endura0:07:49
52Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:08:11
53Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:08:42
54Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:09:08
55Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale0:09:23
56Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
57Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale0:09:26
58Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:09:45
59Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp - Endura0:10:29
60Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:07
61Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia0:13:42
62Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:14:26
63Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale0:14:41
64Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team0:19:33
65Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:21:13
66Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:21:23
67Fabio Taborre (Ita) Neri Sottoli0:21:28
68Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:21:59
69Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:22:10
70Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team Netapp - Endura0:23:31
71Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:23:37
72Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida0:23:45
73Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:23:48
74Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp - Endura0:23:50
75Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:24:03
76Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:24:11
77Dayer Uberne Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:24:43
78Donato De Ieso (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:25:05
79Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:25:22
80Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:25:35
81Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:25:37
82Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:25:41
83Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team0:25:51
84Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
85Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:26:03
86Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka0:26:08
87Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:26:37
88Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:26:52
89Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Rusvelo0:27:29
90Juan Esteba Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia0:27:38
91Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:28:27
92Alexander Serov (Rus) Rusvelo0:28:30
93Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:28:35
94Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:28:43
95Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia0:29:16
96Sergey Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo0:29:20
97Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:29:30
98Jim Songezo (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:30:42
99Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:30:58
100Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Rusvelo0:30:59
101Samuele Conti (Ita) Neri Sottoli0:31:34
102Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:32:05
103Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli0:32:15
104Ramon Domene Reyes (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:32:57
105Luigi Miletta (Ita) Neri Sottoli0:33:17
106Artur Ershov (Rus) Rusvelo0:34:14
107Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:34:23
108Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team0:35:38
109Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:35:47
110Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura0:35:48
111Duber Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia0:37:01
112Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale0:38:04
113Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:43:10
114Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:44:44
115Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:44:56
116Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:45:31
117Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team0:47:26

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team6pts
2Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia6
3Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka4
4Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice4
5Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2
6Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli2

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yonattah Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli14pts
2Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice10
3Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli10
4Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF8
5Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team6
6Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida6
7Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky6
8Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale4
9Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia4
10Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli4
11Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka4
12Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia4
13Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team2
14Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale2

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team9:24:44
2Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:31
3Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:42
4George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale0:00:49
5Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:02:05
6Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:02:43
7Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:04:22
8Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:06:31
9Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:06:44
10Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale0:08:22
11Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:20:12
12Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:20:22
13Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:20:58
14Dayer Uberne Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:23:42
15Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team0:24:50
16Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:25:02
17Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:28:29
18Jim Songezo (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:29:41
19Samuele Conti (Ita) Neri Sottoli0:30:33
20Ramon Domene Reyes (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:31:56
21Artur Ershov (Rus) Rusvelo0:33:13
22Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:33:22
23Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura0:34:47
24Duber Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia0:36:00
25Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale0:37:03
26Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:43:43
27Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team0:46:25

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team27:45:28
2Bardiani-CSF0:04:01
3Androni Giocattoli0:04:33
4Team Netapp - Endura0:05:21
5RusVelo0:05:45
6Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo0:06:13
7MTN - Qhubeka0:06:47
8Cannondale0:06:57
9Movistar Team
10Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:06:58
11Team Sky0:07:12
12BMC Racing Team0:08:37
13AG2R La Mondiale0:10:29
14Colombia0:15:19
15CCC Polsat Polkowice0:15:36
16Lampre-Merida0:19:34

