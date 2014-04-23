Zardini solos to Giro del Trentino stage 2 victory
Evans moves into race lead
Stage 2: Limone sul Garda - San Giacomo di Brentonico
Edoardo Zardini (Bardiani Valvole-CSF) won the second stage of the Giro del Trentino to San Giacomo di Brentonico, after a solo attack on the final climb. Przemyslaw Niemiec (Lampre-Merida) won the sprint for second with Fabio Duarte (Colombia) rounding out the top three.
Zardini made it away in a group of four mid-way up the final climb. The Italian left his fellow escapees behind and began building up a comfortable lead on the chasing pack. Zardini started the day with a 38 second deficit on the overall race lead, and came agonisingly close to eliminating that gap on the road.
However, a group of favourites, that included BMC’s Cadel Evans, set off in pursuit of Zardini and began to cut his lead down. They ran out of road, but had done enough to stop him getting into the pink leader's jersey. Evans held onto the group to take the race lead, after starting the day on the same time as the leader, teammate Daniel Oss.
"I did it! I did it!" Zardini shouted at the finish line. "I felt great today and went for it but it's hard to really understand what I've done."
"I'm not fast in a sprint and so I've never won much even if I'd had some good results. This is my first pro win and to manage to beat some big name riders is incredible. It'll take me some time to realise what I've done."
"I knew I had to drop everyone to win but knew I'd have to be 110% to do it. Fortunately I felt great today and went on the attack with my teammate Pirazzi and two others, then I went alone with about six kilometres to go."
How it happened
It was an earlier start for the riders today, after the leisurely afternoon start of the team time trial. Stage two was no casual easing into the race, but a full-on mountain stage with a summit finish. Trentino local Oss started the day in pink after he crossed the line first for BMC in the team time trial.
With the climbs ahead and a potential jersey in sight, the bunch were very active from the off. However, it took more than 30 kilometres before the peloton finally relented and let an escape go. The lucky men were Leonardo Duque (Colombia), Adrian Honkisz (CCC-Polsat) and Giorgio Checchinel (Neri Sottoli).
The trio were not seen as a threat by the BMC team, and they were allowed to build up a gap of almost nine minutes. BMC did much of the work on the front of the peloton, not just to protect the pink jersey but to keep general classification hope Cadel Evans in position to take it from Oss at the end of the day.
As they hit the bottom of the final climb, the three escapees had a mere 40 seconds in their pockets. After missing out on the break, MTN-Qhubeka started flying off the front. First Jacques Janse van Rensburg, then Daniel Teklehaimanot, before Sergio Pardilla took his turn, and then Van Rensburg again. The pace proved too much for race leader Oss, who began losing ground on the peloton.
Despite their best efforts, MTN struggled to make it stick and the ever-dwindling peloton powered up the climb together. Van Rensburg’s second attack was the most effective, as he took three other riders with him. The South African was dropped by his fellow escapees, but the others continued to build a small gap.
Edoardo Zardini (Bardiani Valvole-CSF) was one of the three and he launched his own attack from the leading group. Ivan Basso’s (Cannondale) race ambitions took a blow when he went off the back with four kilometres to go. Bradley Wiggins (Sky) also fell off the pace, after spending the day working for his teammates.
As the stage reached it’s closure the general classification riders took matters into their own hands. Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R-La Mondiale), Evans, Fabio Aru (Astana) and Duarte. Niemiec later joined the group, but had to settle for second.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|4:25:39
|2
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:19
|3
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|4
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|5
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:23
|6
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:26
|7
|Franco Pelizzotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:36
|8
|Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|9
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:38
|10
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp - Endura
|11
|Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|12
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|13
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:49
|14
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|0:00:50
|15
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:55
|16
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|17
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|19
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|20
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|21
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|0:01:09
|22
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:01:13
|23
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|24
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|25
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:01:18
|26
|José Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp - Endura
|27
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Rusvelo
|28
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:26
|29
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|30
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:28
|31
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|32
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|0:01:31
|33
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|34
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:46
|35
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp - Endura
|36
|Yonattah Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli
|37
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:49
|38
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
|39
|Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:57
|40
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:01:59
|41
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:02:30
|42
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|0:02:38
|43
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale
|44
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|45
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|46
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
|0:02:46
|47
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:03:00
|48
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:03:02
|49
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|0:03:30
|50
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|51
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:09
|52
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|0:04:26
|53
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|54
|Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|55
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|56
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|57
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:04:32
|58
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:04:38
|59
|Donato De Ieso (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:05:02
|60
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|61
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:37
|62
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|63
|Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:05:59
|64
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|0:06:02
|65
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp - Endura
|66
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
|0:06:14
|67
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:06:20
|68
|Dayer Uberne Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:06:49
|69
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|70
|Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida
|0:06:55
|71
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:07:11
|72
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:07:27
|73
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|74
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|75
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:07:37
|76
|Samuele Conti (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|0:07:41
|77
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|0:07:53
|78
|Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|0:08:03
|79
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:08:13
|80
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|81
|Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:08:18
|82
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:09:14
|83
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|84
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|85
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|86
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|87
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|88
|Luigi Miletta (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|89
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|90
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:09:20
|91
|Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:09:59
|92
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:10:12
|93
|Ramon Domene Reyes (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|94
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:10:53
|95
|Sergey Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo
|96
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:10:55
|97
|Juan Esteba Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia
|98
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:11:30
|99
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:49
|100
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|101
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|102
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:11:51
|103
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|104
|Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|105
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Rusvelo
|106
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|107
|Jim Songezo (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|108
|Alexander Serov (Rus) Rusvelo
|109
|Duber Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia
|0:12:19
|110
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|111
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:54
|112
|Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|113
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:55
|114
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|115
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:19:23
|116
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:21:09
|117
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|118
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|119
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|120
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
|0:21:12
|121
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|0:21:22
|DNS
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|6
|pts
|2
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|4
|3
|Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|6
|pts
|2
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|4
|3
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|6
|pts
|2
|Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|4
|3
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|8
|pts
|2
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|6
|3
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|13:18:56
|2
|Bardiani-CSF
|0:00:07
|3
|Team Netapp - Endura
|0:01:43
|4
|Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:49
|5
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:50
|6
|RusVelo
|7
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:02:02
|8
|Neri Sottoli
|0:02:09
|9
|Movistar Team
|0:02:30
|10
|Team Sky
|0:03:08
|11
|Cannondale
|0:03:23
|12
|Lampre-Merida
|0:03:41
|13
|BMC Racing Team
|0:04:52
|14
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:46
|15
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:07:28
|16
|Colombia
|0:07:44
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|4:40:10
|2
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:09
|3
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:17
|4
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|0:00:23
|5
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:00:24
|6
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:26
|7
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:31
|8
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:36
|9
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:38
|10
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|0:00:40
|12
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|0:00:49
|13
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:53
|14
|Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:00:55
|15
|Franco Pelizzotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:56
|16
|Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:57
|17
|José Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:01:04
|18
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:01:06
|19
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|20
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:10
|21
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:01:14
|22
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:01:15
|23
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|0:01:18
|24
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:01:20
|25
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|0:01:21
|26
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|0:01:22
|27
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:01:32
|28
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:37
|29
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|0:01:39
|30
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|31
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
|0:01:43
|32
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:46
|33
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:47
|34
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:49
|35
|Yonattah Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli
|0:01:55
|36
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:02:06
|37
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|38
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:08
|39
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:02:11
|40
|Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:17
|41
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|0:02:31
|42
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale
|0:02:32
|43
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
|0:02:36
|44
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:02:49
|45
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:02:57
|46
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|47
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:03:09
|48
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|0:03:20
|49
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|50
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|0:03:39
|51
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:09
|52
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:04:24
|53
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:04:33
|54
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|0:04:35
|55
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:04:36
|56
|Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:04:46
|57
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|58
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:18
|59
|Donato De Ieso (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:05:21
|60
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|61
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|0:05:22
|62
|Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:05:45
|63
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:05:48
|64
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|65
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|0:05:56
|66
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:07:00
|67
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
|0:07:04
|68
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:07:13
|69
|Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida
|0:07:17
|70
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:07:31
|71
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:07:34
|72
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:42
|73
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|0:08:01
|74
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:08:06
|75
|Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|0:08:12
|76
|Dayer Uberne Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:08:15
|77
|Samuele Conti (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|0:08:20
|78
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:08:45
|79
|Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:08:48
|80
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:09:00
|81
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:09:04
|82
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:09:07
|83
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|0:09:08
|84
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:14
|85
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|86
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:09:18
|87
|Luigi Miletta (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|0:09:23
|88
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:09:31
|89
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:09:33
|90
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:09:35
|91
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:10:19
|92
|Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:10:29
|93
|Ramon Domene Reyes (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:10:31
|94
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:10:55
|95
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:10:57
|96
|Juan Esteba Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia
|0:11:03
|97
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:30
|98
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:32
|99
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:11:44
|100
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:11:53
|101
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|102
|Alexander Serov (Rus) Rusvelo
|103
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:11:54
|104
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:11:58
|105
|Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:12:04
|106
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|0:12:27
|107
|Sergey Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:12:52
|108
|Duber Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia
|0:13:07
|109
|Jim Songezo (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:13:56
|110
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:09
|111
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:10
|112
|Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:15
|113
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:14:22
|114
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:23
|115
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:19:16
|116
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:20:50
|117
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:21:02
|118
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|0:21:16
|119
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:21:37
|120
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
|0:22:02
|121
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|0:23:32
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|6
|pts
|2
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|4
|3
|Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|10
|pts
|2
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|10
|3
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|8
|4
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|6
|5
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|4
|6
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4:40:36
|2
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|0:00:23
|3
|Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:00:29
|4
|Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:31
|5
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:40
|6
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:00:48
|7
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:40
|8
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale
|0:02:06
|9
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:04:07
|10
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:04:10
|11
|Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:04:20
|12
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|13
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|0:04:56
|14
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|0:05:30
|15
|Dayer Uberne Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:07:49
|16
|Samuele Conti (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|0:07:54
|17
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:48
|18
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:09:09
|19
|Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:10:03
|20
|Ramon Domene Reyes (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:10:05
|21
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:10:31
|22
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:11:28
|23
|Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:11:38
|24
|Duber Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia
|0:12:41
|25
|Jim Songezo (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:13:30
|26
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:44
|27
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:20:24
|28
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|0:23:06
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|13:33:27
|2
|Bardiani-CSF
|0:00:26
|3
|Team Netapp - Endura
|0:01:29
|4
|RusVelo
|0:01:52
|5
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:02:01
|6
|Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:09
|7
|Neri Sottoli
|0:02:18
|8
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:02:21
|9
|Movistar Team
|0:02:23
|10
|Team Sky
|0:02:57
|11
|Cannondale
|0:03:17
|12
|Lampre-Merida
|0:03:45
|13
|BMC Racing Team
|0:04:33
|14
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:01
|15
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:07:35
|16
|Colombia
|0:07:52
