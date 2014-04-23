Image 1 of 38 Edoardo Zardini (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 38 Edoardo Zardini (Bardiani CSF) celebrates the stage win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 38 Giorgio Cecchinel (Yellow Fluo) takes the green jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 38 Giorgio Cecchinel (Yellow Fluo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 38 Edoardo Zardini with his fans (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 38 Lampre Merida's Xu Gang (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 38 Edoardo Zardini out on his own (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 38 Riders are warp speed... (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 38 NetApp Endura's Tiago Machado (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 38 The team is Bardiani CSF and the winner was Edoardo Zardini (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 38 Champagne time for Giorgio Cecchinel (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 38 Fabio Aru (Astana) leads the young rider classification (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 38 Giro del Trentino's overall race leader, Cadel Evans (BMC), receives podium kisses following Stage 2 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 14 of 38 Franco Pellizotti (Androni Giocattoli) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 38 Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) leads the field through the rain during Stage 2 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 38 BMC's Daniel Oss and Cadel Evans are protected behind their teammates at the front of the field (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 38 Iker Camano (Team NetApp - Endura) before the start of Stage two at the Giro del Trentino (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 38 Enrique Sanz (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 38 Xu Gang (Lampre-Merida) in the field at Giro del Trentino (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 38 Moreno Moser (Cannondale) sits comfortably in the field (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 38 Cadel Evans protected by his BMC teammates during Stage 2 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 38 The peloton during Stage 2 at the Giro del Trentino passes some beautiful scenery (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 38 Leonardo Duque (Colombia) in the breakaway during Stage 2 at the Giro del Trentino (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 38 Cadel Evans (BMC) salutes the crowd from the podium following Giro del Trentino Stage 2 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 25 of 38 Cadel Evans (BMC) puts on the Giro del Trentino leader's jersey following Stage 2 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 26 of 38 Edoardo Zardini (Bardiani-CSF) wins Stage 2 at the Giro del Trentino (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 27 of 38 Leonardo Duque (Colombia) on the podium at the Giro del Trentino (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 38 Giorgio Cecchinel (Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo) wears the green jersey at the Giro del Trentino (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 38 Cadel Evans (BMC) leads the Giro del Trentino's overall classification after Stage 2 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 38 Edoardo Zardini (Bardiani-CSF) celebrates his Stage 2 win on the podium at the Giro del Trentino (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 38 Italy's Ivan Basso (Cannondale) signs in at the start of Giro del Trentino's second stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 38 Bardiani-CSF leads the group during Stage 2 at the Giro del Trentino (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 38 Edoardo Zardini (Bardiani-CSF) won Stage 2 at the Giro del Trentino (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 38 Fabio Aru (Astana) on the podium in the white jersey at the Giro del Trentino (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 38 Cadel Evans (BMC) is the Giro del Trentino's overall race leader after Stage 2 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 38 Edoardo Zardini (Bardiani-CSF) wins the second stage at the Giro del Trentino (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 37 of 38 Edoardo Zardini (Bardiani-CSF) opens a bottle of champaign in celebration of his Stage 2 victory (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 38 of 38 Daniel Oss wore the leader's jersey following the Stage 1 team time trial at the Giro del Trentino (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Edoardo Zardini (Bardiani Valvole-CSF) won the second stage of the Giro del Trentino to San Giacomo di Brentonico, after a solo attack on the final climb. Przemyslaw Niemiec (Lampre-Merida) won the sprint for second with Fabio Duarte (Colombia) rounding out the top three.

Zardini made it away in a group of four mid-way up the final climb. The Italian left his fellow escapees behind and began building up a comfortable lead on the chasing pack. Zardini started the day with a 38 second deficit on the overall race lead, and came agonisingly close to eliminating that gap on the road.

However, a group of favourites, that included BMC’s Cadel Evans, set off in pursuit of Zardini and began to cut his lead down. They ran out of road, but had done enough to stop him getting into the pink leader's jersey. Evans held onto the group to take the race lead, after starting the day on the same time as the leader, teammate Daniel Oss.

"I did it! I did it!" Zardini shouted at the finish line. "I felt great today and went for it but it's hard to really understand what I've done."

"I'm not fast in a sprint and so I've never won much even if I'd had some good results. This is my first pro win and to manage to beat some big name riders is incredible. It'll take me some time to realise what I've done."

"I knew I had to drop everyone to win but knew I'd have to be 110% to do it. Fortunately I felt great today and went on the attack with my teammate Pirazzi and two others, then I went alone with about six kilometres to go."



How it happened

It was an earlier start for the riders today, after the leisurely afternoon start of the team time trial. Stage two was no casual easing into the race, but a full-on mountain stage with a summit finish. Trentino local Oss started the day in pink after he crossed the line first for BMC in the team time trial.

With the climbs ahead and a potential jersey in sight, the bunch were very active from the off. However, it took more than 30 kilometres before the peloton finally relented and let an escape go. The lucky men were Leonardo Duque (Colombia), Adrian Honkisz (CCC-Polsat) and Giorgio Checchinel (Neri Sottoli).

The trio were not seen as a threat by the BMC team, and they were allowed to build up a gap of almost nine minutes. BMC did much of the work on the front of the peloton, not just to protect the pink jersey but to keep general classification hope Cadel Evans in position to take it from Oss at the end of the day.

As they hit the bottom of the final climb, the three escapees had a mere 40 seconds in their pockets. After missing out on the break, MTN-Qhubeka started flying off the front. First Jacques Janse van Rensburg, then Daniel Teklehaimanot, before Sergio Pardilla took his turn, and then Van Rensburg again. The pace proved too much for race leader Oss, who began losing ground on the peloton.

Despite their best efforts, MTN struggled to make it stick and the ever-dwindling peloton powered up the climb together. Van Rensburg’s second attack was the most effective, as he took three other riders with him. The South African was dropped by his fellow escapees, but the others continued to build a small gap.

Edoardo Zardini (Bardiani Valvole-CSF) was one of the three and he launched his own attack from the leading group. Ivan Basso’s (Cannondale) race ambitions took a blow when he went off the back with four kilometres to go. Bradley Wiggins (Sky) also fell off the pace, after spending the day working for his teammates.

As the stage reached it’s closure the general classification riders took matters into their own hands. Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R-La Mondiale), Evans, Fabio Aru (Astana) and Duarte. Niemiec later joined the group, but had to settle for second.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4:25:39 2 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 0:00:19 3 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 4 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 5 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:23 6 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:26 7 Franco Pelizzotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:36 8 Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 9 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:38 10 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp - Endura 11 Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 12 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 13 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:00:49 14 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 0:00:50 15 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:55 16 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 17 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 18 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 19 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 20 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 21 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli 0:01:09 22 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Rusvelo 0:01:13 23 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli 24 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 25 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Rusvelo 0:01:18 26 José Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp - Endura 27 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Rusvelo 28 Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:26 29 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 30 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:28 31 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani CSF 32 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 0:01:31 33 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 34 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:46 35 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp - Endura 36 Yonattah Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli 37 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:49 38 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale 39 Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:57 40 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:01:59 41 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:02:30 42 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 0:02:38 43 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale 44 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 45 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 46 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky 0:02:46 47 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:03:00 48 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:03:02 49 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 0:03:30 50 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Neri Sottoli 51 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:04:09 52 Francesco Failli (Ita) Neri Sottoli 0:04:26 53 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 54 Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 55 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 56 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 57 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:04:32 58 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp - Endura 0:04:38 59 Donato De Ieso (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:05:02 60 Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 61 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:05:37 62 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 63 Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team Netapp - Endura 0:05:59 64 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 0:06:02 65 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp - Endura 66 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale 0:06:14 67 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:06:20 68 Dayer Uberne Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:06:49 69 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 70 Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida 0:06:55 71 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:07:11 72 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp - Endura 0:07:27 73 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 74 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 75 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:07:37 76 Samuele Conti (Ita) Neri Sottoli 0:07:41 77 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 0:07:53 78 Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli 0:08:03 79 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 0:08:13 80 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 81 Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:08:18 82 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:09:14 83 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 84 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 85 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 86 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 87 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 88 Luigi Miletta (Ita) Neri Sottoli 89 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 90 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka 0:09:20 91 Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:09:59 92 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:10:12 93 Ramon Domene Reyes (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 94 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Rusvelo 0:10:53 95 Sergey Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo 96 Artur Ershov (Rus) Rusvelo 0:10:55 97 Juan Esteba Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia 98 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura 0:11:30 99 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:11:49 100 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 101 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 102 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:11:51 103 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 104 Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Polsat Polkowice 105 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Rusvelo 106 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 107 Jim Songezo (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 108 Alexander Serov (Rus) Rusvelo 109 Duber Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia 0:12:19 110 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 111 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:54 112 Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 113 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:55 114 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 115 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:19:23 116 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:21:09 117 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 118 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 119 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 120 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale 0:21:12 121 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 0:21:22 DNS Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani CSF

Sprint 1 - Rovereto # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 6 pts 2 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 4 3 Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli 2

Mountain (Cat. 2) Vigolo Vattaro # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli 6 pts 2 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 4 3 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 2

Mountain (Cat. 2) Vigolo Vattaro # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 6 pts 2 Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli 4 3 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 2

Mountain (Cat. 1) S.Giacomo di Brentonico # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 8 pts 2 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 6 3 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 4

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Astana Pro Team 13:18:56 2 Bardiani-CSF 0:00:07 3 Team Netapp - Endura 0:01:43 4 Androni Giocattoli 0:01:49 5 MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:50 6 RusVelo 7 Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:02:02 8 Neri Sottoli 0:02:09 9 Movistar Team 0:02:30 10 Team Sky 0:03:08 11 Cannondale 0:03:23 12 Lampre-Merida 0:03:41 13 BMC Racing Team 0:04:52 14 AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:46 15 CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:07:28 16 Colombia 0:07:44

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 4:40:10 2 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:00:09 3 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 0:00:17 4 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 0:00:23 5 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp - Endura 0:00:24 6 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:26 7 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:31 8 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:36 9 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:38 10 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 11 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 0:00:40 12 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 0:00:49 13 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:00:53 14 Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:00:55 15 Franco Pelizzotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:56 16 Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:00:57 17 José Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp - Endura 0:01:04 18 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 0:01:06 19 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 20 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:10 21 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:01:14 22 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Rusvelo 0:01:15 23 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli 0:01:18 24 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Rusvelo 0:01:20 25 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 0:01:21 26 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli 0:01:22 27 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp - Endura 0:01:32 28 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:37 29 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 0:01:39 30 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 31 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale 0:01:43 32 Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:46 33 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:47 34 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:49 35 Yonattah Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli 0:01:55 36 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:02:06 37 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 38 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:02:08 39 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Rusvelo 0:02:11 40 Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:02:17 41 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 0:02:31 42 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale 0:02:32 43 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky 0:02:36 44 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:02:49 45 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:02:57 46 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 47 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:03:09 48 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 0:03:20 49 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 50 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Neri Sottoli 0:03:39 51 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:04:09 52 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp - Endura 0:04:24 53 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:04:33 54 Francesco Failli (Ita) Neri Sottoli 0:04:35 55 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:04:36 56 Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:04:46 57 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 58 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:05:18 59 Donato De Ieso (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:05:21 60 Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 61 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:05:22 62 Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team Netapp - Endura 0:05:45 63 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp - Endura 0:05:48 64 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 65 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 0:05:56 66 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:07:00 67 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale 0:07:04 68 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp - Endura 0:07:13 69 Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida 0:07:17 70 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:07:31 71 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:07:34 72 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:42 73 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 0:08:01 74 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 0:08:06 75 Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli 0:08:12 76 Dayer Uberne Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:08:15 77 Samuele Conti (Ita) Neri Sottoli 0:08:20 78 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:08:45 79 Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:08:48 80 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:09:00 81 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:09:04 82 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 0:09:07 83 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 0:09:08 84 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 0:09:14 85 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 86 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:09:18 87 Luigi Miletta (Ita) Neri Sottoli 0:09:23 88 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka 0:09:31 89 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:09:33 90 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:09:35 91 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:10:19 92 Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:10:29 93 Ramon Domene Reyes (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:10:31 94 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Rusvelo 0:10:55 95 Artur Ershov (Rus) Rusvelo 0:10:57 96 Juan Esteba Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia 0:11:03 97 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:11:30 98 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:11:32 99 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:11:44 100 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:11:53 101 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 102 Alexander Serov (Rus) Rusvelo 103 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura 0:11:54 104 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:11:58 105 Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:12:04 106 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 0:12:27 107 Sergey Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo 0:12:52 108 Duber Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia 0:13:07 109 Jim Songezo (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:13:56 110 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:09 111 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:10 112 Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:15 113 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Rusvelo 0:14:22 114 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:23 115 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:19:16 116 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:20:50 117 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:21:02 118 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 0:21:16 119 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:21:37 120 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale 0:22:02 121 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 0:23:32

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 6 pts 2 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 4 3 Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli 2

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli 10 pts 2 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 10 3 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 8 4 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 6 5 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 4 6 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 4

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4:40:36 2 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 0:00:23 3 Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:00:29 4 Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:00:31 5 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:40 6 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:00:48 7 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:40 8 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale 0:02:06 9 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:04:07 10 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:04:10 11 Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:04:20 12 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 13 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:04:56 14 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 0:05:30 15 Dayer Uberne Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:07:49 16 Samuele Conti (Ita) Neri Sottoli 0:07:54 17 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 0:08:48 18 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:09:09 19 Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:10:03 20 Ramon Domene Reyes (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:10:05 21 Artur Ershov (Rus) Rusvelo 0:10:31 22 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura 0:11:28 23 Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:11:38 24 Duber Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia 0:12:41 25 Jim Songezo (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:13:30 26 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:44 27 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:20:24 28 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 0:23:06