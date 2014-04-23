Trending

Zardini solos to Giro del Trentino stage 2 victory

Evans moves into race lead

Image 1 of 38

Edoardo Zardini

Edoardo Zardini
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 38

Edoardo Zardini (Bardiani CSF) celebrates the stage win

Edoardo Zardini (Bardiani CSF) celebrates the stage win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 38

Giorgio Cecchinel (Yellow Fluo) takes the green jersey

Giorgio Cecchinel (Yellow Fluo) takes the green jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 38

Giorgio Cecchinel (Yellow Fluo)

Giorgio Cecchinel (Yellow Fluo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 38

Edoardo Zardini with his fans

Edoardo Zardini with his fans
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 38

Lampre Merida's Xu Gang

Lampre Merida's Xu Gang
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 38

Edoardo Zardini out on his own

Edoardo Zardini out on his own
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 38

Riders are warp speed...

Riders are warp speed...
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 38

NetApp Endura's Tiago Machado

NetApp Endura's Tiago Machado
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 38

The team is Bardiani CSF and the winner was Edoardo Zardini

The team is Bardiani CSF and the winner was Edoardo Zardini
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 38

Champagne time for Giorgio Cecchinel

Champagne time for Giorgio Cecchinel
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 38

Fabio Aru (Astana) leads the young rider classification

Fabio Aru (Astana) leads the young rider classification
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 38

Giro del Trentino's overall race leader, Cadel Evans (BMC), receives podium kisses following Stage 2

Giro del Trentino's overall race leader, Cadel Evans (BMC), receives podium kisses following Stage 2
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 14 of 38

Franco Pellizotti (Androni Giocattoli)

Franco Pellizotti (Androni Giocattoli)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 38

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) leads the field through the rain during Stage 2

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) leads the field through the rain during Stage 2
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 38

BMC's Daniel Oss and Cadel Evans are protected behind their teammates at the front of the field

BMC's Daniel Oss and Cadel Evans are protected behind their teammates at the front of the field
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 38

Iker Camano (Team NetApp - Endura) before the start of Stage two at the Giro del Trentino

Iker Camano (Team NetApp - Endura) before the start of Stage two at the Giro del Trentino
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 38

Enrique Sanz (Movistar)

Enrique Sanz (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 38

Xu Gang (Lampre-Merida) in the field at Giro del Trentino

Xu Gang (Lampre-Merida) in the field at Giro del Trentino
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 38

Moreno Moser (Cannondale) sits comfortably in the field

Moreno Moser (Cannondale) sits comfortably in the field
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 38

Cadel Evans protected by his BMC teammates during Stage 2

Cadel Evans protected by his BMC teammates during Stage 2
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 38

The peloton during Stage 2 at the Giro del Trentino passes some beautiful scenery

The peloton during Stage 2 at the Giro del Trentino passes some beautiful scenery
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 38

Leonardo Duque (Colombia) in the breakaway during Stage 2 at the Giro del Trentino

Leonardo Duque (Colombia) in the breakaway during Stage 2 at the Giro del Trentino
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 38

Cadel Evans (BMC) salutes the crowd from the podium following Giro del Trentino Stage 2

Cadel Evans (BMC) salutes the crowd from the podium following Giro del Trentino Stage 2
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 25 of 38

Cadel Evans (BMC) puts on the Giro del Trentino leader's jersey following Stage 2

Cadel Evans (BMC) puts on the Giro del Trentino leader's jersey following Stage 2
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 26 of 38

Edoardo Zardini (Bardiani-CSF) wins Stage 2 at the Giro del Trentino

Edoardo Zardini (Bardiani-CSF) wins Stage 2 at the Giro del Trentino
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 27 of 38

Leonardo Duque (Colombia) on the podium at the Giro del Trentino

Leonardo Duque (Colombia) on the podium at the Giro del Trentino
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 38

Giorgio Cecchinel (Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo) wears the green jersey at the Giro del Trentino

Giorgio Cecchinel (Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo) wears the green jersey at the Giro del Trentino
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 38

Cadel Evans (BMC) leads the Giro del Trentino's overall classification after Stage 2

Cadel Evans (BMC) leads the Giro del Trentino's overall classification after Stage 2
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 38

Edoardo Zardini (Bardiani-CSF) celebrates his Stage 2 win on the podium at the Giro del Trentino

Edoardo Zardini (Bardiani-CSF) celebrates his Stage 2 win on the podium at the Giro del Trentino
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 38

Italy's Ivan Basso (Cannondale) signs in at the start of Giro del Trentino's second stage

Italy's Ivan Basso (Cannondale) signs in at the start of Giro del Trentino's second stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 38

Bardiani-CSF leads the group during Stage 2 at the Giro del Trentino

Bardiani-CSF leads the group during Stage 2 at the Giro del Trentino
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 38

Edoardo Zardini (Bardiani-CSF) won Stage 2 at the Giro del Trentino

Edoardo Zardini (Bardiani-CSF) won Stage 2 at the Giro del Trentino
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 38

Fabio Aru (Astana) on the podium in the white jersey at the Giro del Trentino

Fabio Aru (Astana) on the podium in the white jersey at the Giro del Trentino
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 38

Cadel Evans (BMC) is the Giro del Trentino's overall race leader after Stage 2

Cadel Evans (BMC) is the Giro del Trentino's overall race leader after Stage 2
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 38

Edoardo Zardini (Bardiani-CSF) wins the second stage at the Giro del Trentino

Edoardo Zardini (Bardiani-CSF) wins the second stage at the Giro del Trentino
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 37 of 38

Edoardo Zardini (Bardiani-CSF) opens a bottle of champaign in celebration of his Stage 2 victory

Edoardo Zardini (Bardiani-CSF) opens a bottle of champaign in celebration of his Stage 2 victory
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 38 of 38

Daniel Oss wore the leader's jersey following the Stage 1 team time trial at the Giro del Trentino

Daniel Oss wore the leader's jersey following the Stage 1 team time trial at the Giro del Trentino
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Edoardo Zardini (Bardiani Valvole-CSF) won the second stage of the Giro del Trentino to San Giacomo di Brentonico, after a solo attack on the final climb. Przemyslaw Niemiec (Lampre-Merida) won the sprint for second with Fabio Duarte (Colombia) rounding out the top three. 

Related Articles

Zardini reveals his climbing talents at the Giro del Trentino

Aru on form at the Giro del Trentino

Zardini made it away in a group of four mid-way up the final climb. The Italian left his fellow escapees behind and began building up a comfortable lead on the chasing pack. Zardini started the day with a 38 second deficit on the overall race  lead, and came agonisingly close to eliminating that gap on the road.

However, a group of favourites, that included BMC’s Cadel Evans, set off in pursuit of Zardini and began to cut his lead down. They ran out of road, but had done enough to stop him getting into the pink leader's jersey. Evans held onto the group to take the race lead, after starting the day on the same time as the leader, teammate Daniel Oss.

"I did it! I did it!" Zardini shouted at the finish line. "I felt great today and went for it but it's hard to really understand what I've done."

"I'm not fast in a sprint and so I've never won much even if I'd had some good results. This is my first pro win and to manage to beat some big name riders is incredible. It'll take me some time to realise what I've done."

"I knew I had to drop everyone to win but knew I'd have to be 110% to do it. Fortunately I felt great today and went on the attack with my teammate Pirazzi and two others, then I went alone with about six kilometres to go."

How it happened

It was an earlier start for the riders today, after the leisurely afternoon start of the team time trial. Stage two was no casual easing into the race, but a full-on mountain stage with a summit finish. Trentino local Oss started the day in pink after he crossed the line first for BMC in the team time trial.

With the climbs ahead and a potential jersey in sight, the bunch were very active from the off. However, it took more than 30 kilometres before the peloton finally relented and let an escape go. The lucky men were Leonardo Duque (Colombia), Adrian Honkisz (CCC-Polsat) and Giorgio Checchinel (Neri Sottoli).

The trio were not seen as a threat by the BMC team, and they were allowed to build up a gap of almost nine minutes. BMC did much of the work on the front of the peloton, not just to protect the pink jersey but to keep general classification hope Cadel Evans in position to take it from Oss at the end of the day.

As they hit the bottom of the final climb, the three escapees had a mere 40 seconds in their pockets. After missing out on the break, MTN-Qhubeka started flying off the front. First Jacques Janse van Rensburg, then Daniel Teklehaimanot, before Sergio Pardilla took his turn, and then Van Rensburg again. The pace proved too much for race leader Oss, who began losing ground on the peloton.

Despite their best efforts, MTN struggled to make it stick and the ever-dwindling peloton powered up the climb together. Van Rensburg’s second attack was the most effective, as he took three other riders with him. The South African was dropped by his fellow escapees, but the others continued to build a small gap.

Edoardo Zardini (Bardiani Valvole-CSF) was one of the three and he launched his own attack from the leading group. Ivan Basso’s (Cannondale) race ambitions took a blow when he went off the back with four kilometres to go. Bradley Wiggins (Sky) also fell off the pace, after spending the day working for his teammates.

As the stage reached it’s closure the general classification riders took matters into their own hands. Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R-La Mondiale), Evans, Fabio Aru (Astana) and Duarte. Niemiec later joined the group, but had to settle for second.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF4:25:39
2Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida0:00:19
3Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
4Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
5Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:23
6Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:26
7Franco Pelizzotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:36
8Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
9Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:38
10Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp - Endura
11Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
12Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
13Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:00:49
14Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky0:00:50
15Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:55
16Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
17Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
18Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
19George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
20Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
21Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli0:01:09
22Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Rusvelo0:01:13
23Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli
24Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
25Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Rusvelo0:01:18
26José Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp - Endura
27Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Rusvelo
28Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:26
29Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
30Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:28
31Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani CSF
32Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky0:01:31
33Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
34Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:01:46
35David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp - Endura
36Yonattah Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli
37Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:49
38Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
39Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:57
40Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:01:59
41Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:02:30
42Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team0:02:38
43Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale
44Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
45Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
46Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky0:02:46
47Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:03:00
48Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:03:02
49Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky0:03:30
50Fabio Taborre (Ita) Neri Sottoli
51Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:04:09
52Francesco Failli (Ita) Neri Sottoli0:04:26
53Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
54Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
55Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
56Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
57Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:04:32
58Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp - Endura0:04:38
59Donato De Ieso (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:05:02
60Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
61Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:05:37
62Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
63Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team Netapp - Endura0:05:59
64Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale0:06:02
65Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp - Endura
66Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale0:06:14
67Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:06:20
68Dayer Uberne Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:06:49
69Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
70Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida0:06:55
71Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:07:11
72Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp - Endura0:07:27
73Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
74Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
75Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:07:37
76Samuele Conti (Ita) Neri Sottoli0:07:41
77Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia0:07:53
78Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli0:08:03
79Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team0:08:13
80Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
81Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:08:18
82Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:09:14
83Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
84Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
85Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
86Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
87Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
88Luigi Miletta (Ita) Neri Sottoli
89Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
90Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka0:09:20
91Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:09:59
92Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:10:12
93Ramon Domene Reyes (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
94Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Rusvelo0:10:53
95Sergey Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo
96Artur Ershov (Rus) Rusvelo0:10:55
97Juan Esteba Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia
98Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura0:11:30
99Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:11:49
100Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
101Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
102Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:11:51
103Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
104Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Polsat Polkowice
105Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Rusvelo
106Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
107Jim Songezo (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
108Alexander Serov (Rus) Rusvelo
109Duber Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia0:12:19
110Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
111Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:54
112Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
113Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:55
114Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
115Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:19:23
116Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:21:09
117Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
118Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
119Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
120Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale0:21:12
121Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale0:21:22
DNSMarco Canola (Ita) Bardiani CSF

Sprint 1 - Rovereto
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia6pts
2Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice4
3Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli2

Mountain (Cat. 2) Vigolo Vattaro
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli6pts
2Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice4
3Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia2

Mountain (Cat. 2) Vigolo Vattaro
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice6pts
2Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli4
3Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia2

Mountain (Cat. 1) S.Giacomo di Brentonico
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF8pts
2Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida6
3Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia4

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team13:18:56
2Bardiani-CSF0:00:07
3Team Netapp - Endura0:01:43
4Androni Giocattoli0:01:49
5MTN - Qhubeka0:01:50
6RusVelo
7Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:02:02
8Neri Sottoli0:02:09
9Movistar Team0:02:30
10Team Sky0:03:08
11Cannondale0:03:23
12Lampre-Merida0:03:41
13BMC Racing Team0:04:52
14AG2R La Mondiale0:06:46
15CCC Polsat Polkowice0:07:28
16Colombia0:07:44

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team4:40:10
2Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:09
3Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida0:00:17
4Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia0:00:23
5Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp - Endura0:00:24
6Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:26
7Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:31
8Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:36
9Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:38
10Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
11Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky0:00:40
12George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale0:00:49
13Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:00:53
14Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00:55
15Franco Pelizzotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:56
16Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:57
17José Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp - Endura0:01:04
18Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team0:01:06
19Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
20Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:10
21Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:01:14
22Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Rusvelo0:01:15
23Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli0:01:18
24Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Rusvelo0:01:20
25Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky0:01:21
26Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli0:01:22
27David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp - Endura0:01:32
28Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:37
29Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia0:01:39
30Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
31Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale0:01:43
32Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:46
33Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:47
34Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:49
35Yonattah Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli0:01:55
36Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:02:06
37Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
38Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:02:08
39Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Rusvelo0:02:11
40Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:02:17
41Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team0:02:31
42Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale0:02:32
43Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky0:02:36
44Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:02:49
45Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:02:57
46Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
47Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:03:09
48Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky0:03:20
49Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
50Fabio Taborre (Ita) Neri Sottoli0:03:39
51Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:04:09
52Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp - Endura0:04:24
53Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:04:33
54Francesco Failli (Ita) Neri Sottoli0:04:35
55Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:04:36
56Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:04:46
57Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
58Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:05:18
59Donato De Ieso (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:05:21
60Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
61Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:05:22
62Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team Netapp - Endura0:05:45
63Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp - Endura0:05:48
64Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
65Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale0:05:56
66Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:07:00
67Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale0:07:04
68Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp - Endura0:07:13
69Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida0:07:17
70Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:07:31
71Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:07:34
72Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:42
73Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia0:08:01
74Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team0:08:06
75Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli0:08:12
76Dayer Uberne Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:08:15
77Samuele Conti (Ita) Neri Sottoli0:08:20
78Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:08:45
79Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:08:48
80Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:09:00
81Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:09:04
82Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:09:07
83Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale0:09:08
84Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team0:09:14
85Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
86Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:09:18
87Luigi Miletta (Ita) Neri Sottoli0:09:23
88Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka0:09:31
89Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:09:33
90Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:09:35
91Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:10:19
92Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:10:29
93Ramon Domene Reyes (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:10:31
94Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Rusvelo0:10:55
95Artur Ershov (Rus) Rusvelo0:10:57
96Juan Esteba Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia0:11:03
97Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:11:30
98Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:11:32
99Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team0:11:44
100Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:11:53
101Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
102Alexander Serov (Rus) Rusvelo
103Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura0:11:54
104Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:11:58
105Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:12:04
106Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia0:12:27
107Sergey Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo0:12:52
108Duber Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia0:13:07
109Jim Songezo (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:13:56
110Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:09
111Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:10
112Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:15
113Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Rusvelo0:14:22
114Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:23
115Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:19:16
116Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:20:50
117Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:21:02
118Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale0:21:16
119Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:21:37
120Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale0:22:02
121Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team0:23:32

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia6pts
2Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice4
3Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli2

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli10pts
2Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice10
3Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF8
4Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida6
5Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia4
6Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia4

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team4:40:36
2George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale0:00:23
3Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00:29
4Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:31
5Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:40
6Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00:48
7Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:01:40
8Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale0:02:06
9Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:04:07
10Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:04:10
11Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:04:20
12Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
13Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:04:56
14Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale0:05:30
15Dayer Uberne Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:07:49
16Samuele Conti (Ita) Neri Sottoli0:07:54
17Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team0:08:48
18Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:09:09
19Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:10:03
20Ramon Domene Reyes (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:10:05
21Artur Ershov (Rus) Rusvelo0:10:31
22Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura0:11:28
23Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:11:38
24Duber Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia0:12:41
25Jim Songezo (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:13:30
26Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:44
27Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:20:24
28Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team0:23:06

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team13:33:27
2Bardiani-CSF0:00:26
3Team Netapp - Endura0:01:29
4RusVelo0:01:52
5MTN - Qhubeka0:02:01
6Androni Giocattoli0:02:09
7Neri Sottoli0:02:18
8Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:02:21
9Movistar Team0:02:23
10Team Sky0:02:57
11Cannondale0:03:17
12Lampre-Merida0:03:45
13BMC Racing Team0:04:33
14AG2R La Mondiale0:07:01
15CCC Polsat Polkowice0:07:35
16Colombia0:07:52

 

Latest on Cyclingnews