Giro del Trentino past winners
Champions 1962 - 2013
|2013
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana
|2012
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago-CSF
|2011
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2010
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
|2009
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas
|2008
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita)
|2007
|Damiano Cunego (Ita)
|2006
|Damiano Cunego
|2005
|J. A. Perez Cuapio
|2004
|Damiano Cunego
|2003
|Gilberto Simoni
|2002
|Francesco Casagrande
|2001
|Francesco Casagrande
|2000
|Simone Borgheresi
|1999
|Paolo Savoldelli
|1998
|Paolo Savoldelli
|1997
|Luc Leblanc
|1996
|Wladimir Belli
|1995
|Heinz Imboden
|1994
|Moreno Argentin
|1993
|Maurizio Fondriest
|1992
|Claudio Chiappucci
|1991
|Leonardo Sierra
|1990
|Gianni Bugno
|1989
|Mauro Santaromita
|1988
|Urs Zimmerman
|1987
|Claudio Corti
|1986
|Carrera Jeans
|1985
|Harald Maier
|1984
|Franco Chioccioli
|1983
|Francesco Moser
|1982
|Giuseppe Saronni
|1981
|Roberto Visentini
|1980
|Francesco Moser
|1979
|Knut Knudsen
|1963
|Guido De Rosso
|1962
|Enzo Moser
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
McCabe ready to sign with Israel Cycling AcademyTwo-time US criterium champion jumps to WorldTour from Floyd's Pro Cycling
-
Steve Peters offers no answers on testosterone delivery in Freeman tribunalFormer Sky, British Cycling medical head says GMC accusations of doping are "a leap"
-
Poulidor in his own words: L'Equipe publishes moving interview with the Tour legend'I'm an old man who is afraid that no one recognises me anymore,' he told French newspaper before his death
-
Van Dijk aiming to recover in time for 2020 season, Olympic selectionDutch rider on her journey from wheelchair to race bike
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy