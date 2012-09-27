Trending

Uran wins Gran Piemonte

Paolini and Verdugo complete the podium in Italy

Image 1 of 24

Uran gets the kisses on the podium

Uran gets the kisses on the podium
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 2 of 24

The Gran Piemonte podium: Luca Paolini (Katusha Team), Rigoberto Uran (Team Sky) and Gorka Verdugo (Euskaltel - Euskadi)

The Gran Piemonte podium: Luca Paolini (Katusha Team), Rigoberto Uran (Team Sky) and Gorka Verdugo (Euskaltel - Euskadi)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 3 of 24

Luca Paolini, Rigoberto Uran and Gorka Verdugo on the podium

Luca Paolini, Rigoberto Uran and Gorka Verdugo on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 24

Rigoberto Uran (Team Sky) wins Gran Piemonte

Rigoberto Uran (Team Sky) wins Gran Piemonte
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 24

Ivan Santaromita and Steve Morabito (BMC Racing Team)

Ivan Santaromita and Steve Morabito (BMC Racing Team)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 6 of 24

Riogoberto Uran (Team Sky)

Riogoberto Uran (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 7 of 24

Samuel Sánchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) in the peloton

Samuel Sánchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) in the peloton
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 8 of 24

Italian national champion Franco Pellizotti

Italian national champion Franco Pellizotti
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 9 of 24

Filippo Pozzato (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) is back after after his ban

Filippo Pozzato (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) is back after after his ban
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 10 of 24

Daniele Bennati (RadioShack-Nissan) wins the sprint for eighth

Daniele Bennati (RadioShack-Nissan) wins the sprint for eighth
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 11 of 24

Rigoberto Uran (Team Sky) collects his winner's trophy

Rigoberto Uran (Team Sky) collects his winner's trophy
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 12 of 24

Uran pops the cork

Uran pops the cork
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 13 of 24

Uran was happy to land his second victory of 2012

Uran was happy to land his second victory of 2012
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 14 of 24

Gorka Verdugo (Euskaltel - Euskadi)

Gorka Verdugo (Euskaltel - Euskadi)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 15 of 24

Paolini won the sprint for second place

Paolini won the sprint for second place
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 16 of 24

Rigoberto Uran (Team Sky)

Rigoberto Uran (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 17 of 24

Rigoberto Uran (Team Sky) won alone

Rigoberto Uran (Team Sky) won alone
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 18 of 24

Rigoberto Uran (Team Sky) celebrates his win at Gran Piemonte

Rigoberto Uran (Team Sky) celebrates his win at Gran Piemonte
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 19 of 24

The Gran Piemonte peloton rolls out from the start

The Gran Piemonte peloton rolls out from the start
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 20 of 24

The sun was shining for Gran Piemonte

The sun was shining for Gran Piemonte
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 21 of 24

The riders await the start in Fossano

The riders await the start in Fossano
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 22 of 24

The Androni Giocattoli team on the podium

The Androni Giocattoli team on the podium
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 23 of 24

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) signs on

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) signs on
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 24 of 24

Rigoberto Uran (Sky)

Rigoberto Uran (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Rigoberto Uran (Team Sky) won the Gran Piemonte race in Italy with a late attack that allowed him to cross the line alone and savour his second victory of 2012.

Related Articles

Vinokourov wins Olympic gold medal

Uran equals Colombia’s Olympic medal tally from 2008

Uran thinks Sky is on the right track

Contador wins Milano-Torino

Uran surged clear with Gorka Verdugo (Euskaltel-Euskaltel) on the last climb of the race but dropped the Basque rider to win by six seconds. Luca Paolini (Katusha Team) also caught and beat Verdugo to take second, with Uran's teammate and compatriot Sergio Henao finishing fourth.

Uran won a stage at the Volta a Catalunya in the spring and won the best young rider's white jersey at the Giro d'Italia. However he's better remembered for finishing second behind Alexandre Vinokourov in the Olympic road race in August. He dismissed the idea that this win was revenge for missing out on a gold medal.

“All the races are important and I always respect them. Then, you know, winning is always very complicated and this is why I believe it's very important and beautiful when you achieve a victory,” he said in the winner's press conference.

“Along with Sergio [Henao], we tried to attack on the final lap before the finish. I was able to get away with Verdugo over the top of the climb but we did not have a big gap to the riders behind. We managed to stay clear and we gave it everything on the descent back to the finish. We agreed to collaborate until 500 metres to go. We saw that Paolini was coming towards us and he’s very fast. So at 300 metres to go, when I saw him getting closer, I sprinted."

Uran showed that he is on form after riding the Vuelta a Espana and will lead Team Sky at Il Lombardia on Saturday.

“I have come out of the Vuelta with some really good fitness. The world championships was some good preparation looking ahead towards Lombardy and today was also another good warm-up. I really like the race and I and very motivated for Saturday,” he said.

Paolini had to be content with second place. He was part of the attack that formed on the second climb to Favaro along with Uran, Verdugo, Henao, Carlos Betancur (Acqua&Sapone) and Mauro Santambrogio (BMC Racing Team). However, Verdugo blew the group apart with an attack and Uran was able to get across to him before going clear to win.

"I'm satisfied with my performance," said Paolini. "I missed the win and I'm a little disappointed about that, but it's still a good result and my form is pretty good. I thought I had good chance to win in a sprint, but Uran did a great attack. We tried to chase him but he was already too far. At that point I decided to fight for second place and I managed to get it." 

Full Results
1Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling4:30:21
2Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team0:00:06
3Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:07
4Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling0:00:11
5Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
6Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
7Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:27
8Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
9Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
10Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
11Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
12Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Sharp
13Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano
14Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
15Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
16Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
17Alessandro Proni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
18Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
19Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team
20Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
21Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
22Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
23Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
24Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
25Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
26Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
27Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
28Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
29Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
30Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
31Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
32Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp
33Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
34Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:00:42
35Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:48
36Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:01:07
37Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
38Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:01:17
39Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp0:01:32
40Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos - Shimano
41Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
42Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
43Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
44Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
45Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
46Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
47Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
48Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
49Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos - Shimano
50Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:01:58
51Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos - Shimano0:02:05
52Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:02:37
53Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
54Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
55Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - ISD
56Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
57Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:04:32
58Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
59Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:04:48
60Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:04:58
61Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
62Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
63Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
64Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
65Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
66Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
67Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
68Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:06:27
69Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:06:29
70José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team0:08:27
71Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
72Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
73Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
74Edoardo Girardi (Ita) Utensilnord Named
75Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
76Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
77Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan
78Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
79Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos - Shimano
80Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
81Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
82Javier Gonzalez Barrera (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
83Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
84Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
85Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
86Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
87Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
88Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
89Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
90Roberto Giacobazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
91Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) Utensilnord Named
92Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
93Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
94Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
95Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
96Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
97Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
98Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
99Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
100Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
101Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
102Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
103Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling

Latest on Cyclingnews