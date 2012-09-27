Uran wins Gran Piemonte
Paolini and Verdugo complete the podium in Italy
Rigoberto Uran (Team Sky) won the Gran Piemonte race in Italy with a late attack that allowed him to cross the line alone and savour his second victory of 2012.
Uran surged clear with Gorka Verdugo (Euskaltel-Euskaltel) on the last climb of the race but dropped the Basque rider to win by six seconds. Luca Paolini (Katusha Team) also caught and beat Verdugo to take second, with Uran's teammate and compatriot Sergio Henao finishing fourth.
Uran won a stage at the Volta a Catalunya in the spring and won the best young rider's white jersey at the Giro d'Italia. However he's better remembered for finishing second behind Alexandre Vinokourov in the Olympic road race in August. He dismissed the idea that this win was revenge for missing out on a gold medal.
“All the races are important and I always respect them. Then, you know, winning is always very complicated and this is why I believe it's very important and beautiful when you achieve a victory,” he said in the winner's press conference.
“Along with Sergio [Henao], we tried to attack on the final lap before the finish. I was able to get away with Verdugo over the top of the climb but we did not have a big gap to the riders behind. We managed to stay clear and we gave it everything on the descent back to the finish. We agreed to collaborate until 500 metres to go. We saw that Paolini was coming towards us and he’s very fast. So at 300 metres to go, when I saw him getting closer, I sprinted."
Uran showed that he is on form after riding the Vuelta a Espana and will lead Team Sky at Il Lombardia on Saturday.
“I have come out of the Vuelta with some really good fitness. The world championships was some good preparation looking ahead towards Lombardy and today was also another good warm-up. I really like the race and I and very motivated for Saturday,” he said.
Paolini had to be content with second place. He was part of the attack that formed on the second climb to Favaro along with Uran, Verdugo, Henao, Carlos Betancur (Acqua&Sapone) and Mauro Santambrogio (BMC Racing Team). However, Verdugo blew the group apart with an attack and Uran was able to get across to him before going clear to win.
"I'm satisfied with my performance," said Paolini. "I missed the win and I'm a little disappointed about that, but it's still a good result and my form is pretty good. I thought I had good chance to win in a sprint, but Uran did a great attack. We tried to chase him but he was already too far. At that point I decided to fight for second place and I managed to get it."
|1
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|4:30:21
|2
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:00:06
|3
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:07
|4
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:00:11
|5
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|6
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|7
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:27
|8
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|9
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|10
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|11
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|12
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Sharp
|13
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano
|14
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|15
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|16
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|17
|Alessandro Proni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|18
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|19
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team
|20
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|21
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|22
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|23
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|24
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|25
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|26
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|27
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|28
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|29
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|30
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|31
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|32
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|33
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|34
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:00:42
|35
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:48
|36
|Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:01:07
|37
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|38
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:17
|39
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|0:01:32
|40
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos - Shimano
|41
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|42
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|43
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|44
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|45
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|46
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|47
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|48
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|49
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos - Shimano
|50
|Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:01:58
|51
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos - Shimano
|0:02:05
|52
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:37
|53
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|54
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|55
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|56
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|57
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:04:32
|58
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|59
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:04:48
|60
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:58
|61
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|62
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|63
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|64
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|65
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
|66
|Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
|67
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|68
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:06:27
|69
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:06:29
|70
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:08:27
|71
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|72
|Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|73
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|74
|Edoardo Girardi (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|75
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|76
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|77
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan
|78
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|79
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos - Shimano
|80
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|81
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|82
|Javier Gonzalez Barrera (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|83
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|84
|Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|85
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|86
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|87
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|88
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|89
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|90
|Roberto Giacobazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|91
|Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|92
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|93
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|94
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|95
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|96
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|97
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|98
|Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|99
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|100
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|101
|Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|102
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|103
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
