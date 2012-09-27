Image 1 of 24 Uran gets the kisses on the podium (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 24 The Gran Piemonte podium: Luca Paolini (Katusha Team), Rigoberto Uran (Team Sky) and Gorka Verdugo (Euskaltel - Euskadi) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 24 Luca Paolini, Rigoberto Uran and Gorka Verdugo on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 24 Rigoberto Uran (Team Sky) wins Gran Piemonte (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 24 Ivan Santaromita and Steve Morabito (BMC Racing Team) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 6 of 24 Riogoberto Uran (Team Sky) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 7 of 24 Samuel Sánchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) in the peloton (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 8 of 24 Italian national champion Franco Pellizotti (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 9 of 24 Filippo Pozzato (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) is back after after his ban (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 10 of 24 Daniele Bennati (RadioShack-Nissan) wins the sprint for eighth (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 11 of 24 Rigoberto Uran (Team Sky) collects his winner's trophy (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 12 of 24 Uran pops the cork (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 13 of 24 Uran was happy to land his second victory of 2012 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 14 of 24 Gorka Verdugo (Euskaltel - Euskadi) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 15 of 24 Paolini won the sprint for second place (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 16 of 24 Rigoberto Uran (Team Sky) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 17 of 24 Rigoberto Uran (Team Sky) won alone (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 18 of 24 Rigoberto Uran (Team Sky) celebrates his win at Gran Piemonte (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 19 of 24 The Gran Piemonte peloton rolls out from the start (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 20 of 24 The sun was shining for Gran Piemonte (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 21 of 24 The riders await the start in Fossano (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 22 of 24 The Androni Giocattoli team on the podium (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 23 of 24 Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) signs on (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 24 of 24 Rigoberto Uran (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Rigoberto Uran (Team Sky) won the Gran Piemonte race in Italy with a late attack that allowed him to cross the line alone and savour his second victory of 2012.

Uran surged clear with Gorka Verdugo (Euskaltel-Euskaltel) on the last climb of the race but dropped the Basque rider to win by six seconds. Luca Paolini (Katusha Team) also caught and beat Verdugo to take second, with Uran's teammate and compatriot Sergio Henao finishing fourth.

Uran won a stage at the Volta a Catalunya in the spring and won the best young rider's white jersey at the Giro d'Italia. However he's better remembered for finishing second behind Alexandre Vinokourov in the Olympic road race in August. He dismissed the idea that this win was revenge for missing out on a gold medal.

“All the races are important and I always respect them. Then, you know, winning is always very complicated and this is why I believe it's very important and beautiful when you achieve a victory,” he said in the winner's press conference.

“Along with Sergio [Henao], we tried to attack on the final lap before the finish. I was able to get away with Verdugo over the top of the climb but we did not have a big gap to the riders behind. We managed to stay clear and we gave it everything on the descent back to the finish. We agreed to collaborate until 500 metres to go. We saw that Paolini was coming towards us and he’s very fast. So at 300 metres to go, when I saw him getting closer, I sprinted."

Uran showed that he is on form after riding the Vuelta a Espana and will lead Team Sky at Il Lombardia on Saturday.

“I have come out of the Vuelta with some really good fitness. The world championships was some good preparation looking ahead towards Lombardy and today was also another good warm-up. I really like the race and I and very motivated for Saturday,” he said.

Paolini had to be content with second place. He was part of the attack that formed on the second climb to Favaro along with Uran, Verdugo, Henao, Carlos Betancur (Acqua&Sapone) and Mauro Santambrogio (BMC Racing Team). However, Verdugo blew the group apart with an attack and Uran was able to get across to him before going clear to win.

"I'm satisfied with my performance," said Paolini. "I missed the win and I'm a little disappointed about that, but it's still a good result and my form is pretty good. I thought I had good chance to win in a sprint, but Uran did a great attack. We tried to chase him but he was already too far. At that point I decided to fight for second place and I managed to get it."